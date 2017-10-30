Paul Manafort charged with conspiracy against the US, among 11 other charges

Embed from Getty Images

As I predicted – and most people predicted – Robert Mueller’s sealed indictment was for Paul Manafort, who served as Donald Trump’s campaign manager and adviser. While many hoped that Mueller’s team would swarm in on Manafort’s home and yank him out of bed to be handcuffed and frog-marched past the cameras, it didn’t happen like that. Manafort was allowed to turn himself in, which he did this morning. He met his lawyer and went to a local FBI office and turned himself in. I assume – but have not seen confirmed – that this was part of some kind of ongoing negotiation between Manafort and Mueller’s investigation. We knew months ago that Manafort was in Mueller’s crosshairs and that Mueller was squeezing Manafort for information about the other players. It’s because of Manafort’s squeals that we knew about Jared Kushner and Don Jr.’s meeting with the Russian lawyer (and Russian intelligence). As for the charges being brought against Manafort, well…

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates have been charged in a 12-count indictment with conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and making false statements. It marked the first criminal allegations to come from Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia to influence the 2016 election. Gates did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Jason Maloni, a spokesman for Manafort. Manafort was spotted walking into the FBI’s Washington Field Office Monday morning. Prosecutors have been probing Manafort’s work as a political consultant in Ukraine, where he advised a Russia-friendly political party for years before his work with Trump. They have also been examining Manafort’s personal finances, and exploring possible violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, possible failure to register foreign bank accounts and related tax violations, according to a person familiar with the case. While Mueller’s probe has focused acutely on Manafort and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, investigators have shown interest in a broad array of other topics.

“Conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money and making false statements…” Grab the popcorn, peeps. I love the fact that WaPo is pretty much name-checking Mike Flynn too. Many think Flynn will be the next one, but I honestly think that when everything is said and done, Flynn will be one of the guys prosecuted the hardest. Like, his level of collusion with the Russians was INSANE. I doubt that Mueller is going to try to “flip” Flynn. I think Mueller is trying to get Flynn hanged for treason.

Other relevant tweets:

Manafort owed, it appears, something like $60 million to a Russian oligarch. That’s a lot of leverage over someone. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 30, 2017

Manafort just walked into the FBI field office in D.C., using the front door (via CNN). https://t.co/n8TOn7j8wF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2017

Manafort laundered more than $18 million in foreign money – "in total, more than $75 million flowed through the offshore accounts" pic.twitter.com/712nZiFddj — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) October 30, 2017

Fox News right now: pic.twitter.com/YTq9R3k1LS — Josh Barro (@jbarro) October 30, 2017

From 2006 to 2017 (pre-and post-campaign) Manafort "knowingly and intentionally conspired to defraud the U.S.," according to the indictment. pic.twitter.com/BRWV42F19x — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2017

