“George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ bombed hard at the weekend box office” links

George Clooney-directed Suburbicon bombed at the box office this weekend. Guess people aren’t interested in Matt Damon’s nonsense right now. [Pajiba]
He needs to thank Matt Damon for it. No one is buying his hemming and hawing anymore. And we, as consumers, spoke with our dollars, the only language they understand.
Not really, no. Damon is a showing his ass no doubt but the writing has been on the wall for this movie since long before Weinstein broke. Reviews were awful, and people were confused by the concept and trailers. Plus as much as I love me some Oscar Isaac and Julianne Moore, without great reviews and/or a concept the audience was here for, their names don’t sell a damn thing. Damon either. The failure of this movie has been expected for weeks, there’s no reason to pay audiences on the back for some fictional “boycott”.
Correct analysis as usual., Mia. We’re fast approaching awards season. It will be blockbusters or Oscar bait. Nothing in between will stand a chance. Also, the vast majority of the movie going audience never heard of this film, so they could hardly boycott it. Known products [MARVEL] and concepts rule. It is rare to have a breakout success like GET OUT. That’s catching lightening in a bottle.
Exactly. The only reason this didn’t get plopped into Movie Purgatory (late winter/early spring ’18) is probably only because of Oscar-cached names (Clooney, Damon, Moore & Isaacs), not box office potential. This was a room temperature movie from the start, further impacted by poor early buzz, failed marketing (confused trailers, TERRIBLE press junkets, etc), crickets during festival time, then critics’ overall “Meh.”
When a BIG budget, “highly anticipated” flick gets slammed, then it’s a boycott. For instance, JL is still predicted to do very well, *despite* Affleck’s VARIOUS ongoing controversies.
Exactly Mia.
Way to go Mia. Releasing this before the Harvey scandal would have made no difference in box office.
Quite @Mia4s. The reviews were terrible, it was never going to do well. This is 100% a Clooney failure, not a Damon one.
Although I’m sure the egotistic Clooney will try and pin it on the ‘unfortunate climate’ rather than his own ineptitude.
Maybe George will go away now and spend time with the kids…
He needs to realise he is not a talented director.
There was a blind item about this weeks ago and many predicted it would bomb and Clooney and Damon are hiding some secrets of their own as they speak out on HW.
@Justjj
It’s a given that those two are hiding something.
While there’s been a lot of backlash, I really don’t think the general public is boycotting Damon at the moment, or the Afflecks for that matter.
Yes Matt Damon’s true self has been exposed. He can take a seat next to his BFF Affleck.
i dont feel the least bit guilty for taking joy in this box office failure. clooney and damon pretend to be holier than thou when i reality they are enabling COWARDS to other slimy dudes in Hollywood. fuck em
So Jlaw, jessica chastain, cate blanchett and meryl aren’t complicit in any way even though they worked and turned a blind eye to him?
courtney, completly agree, Matt Damon and George Clooney , have been too smug and self righteous for years now, and they need to get a dose of reality.
This. I take full joy at the failure of a-holes
@nicole YES thank you. no sympathy here. whats more devastating? low box office numbers or living with assault because cowards like damon and clooney AMONG COUNTLESS OTHERS, refuse to stand up and do whats right? yep. we know. as for @ruth, there is only so much time and space on this site to name names. i’ve written ad nauseam about other women who are complicit. sad to see the focus immediately go to “well what about so and so?” this thread is specifically talking about clooney and damon ok?
Wow, AJ looks fantastic – and no sack wear!
Clooney has never been a draw or name either, outside the Ocean series.
Ditto Damon, but for Jason Bourne. Their filmography pounds with flops that belies their status as HW superstars.
I don’t believe they even have much draw in the international market.😶🙊
The Martian would like to have a word with you.
Clooney and Damon strike me as actors who aren’t necessarily going for blockbuster films outside of their franchises. The Great Wall is one recent big swing and miss for Damon (for oh so many reasons) but he seems to choose smaller scale projects.
Clooney Tomorrowland, Hail Caesar, The Monuments Men blockbuster Bonds .
The Martian was more a director’s production than anything to do with Matt Damon to be honest. Same as Nolan’s Interstellar with McCougnahey.
And it doesn’t deter from the amount of flops Damon had had for an A Lister.
And Damon has attempted to go big box office post-Bourne with Elysium, Green Zone e.t.c to little success.
It’s no wonder he’s ‘focusing’ on smaller projects.
“The Martian was more a director’s production…”
With a built-in audience for an already popular book.
Clooney has not made/been in a good film in years. I had to sit through that dumb movie money monster last year, ugh.
That was a terrible film, even for him, I watched it for free on Sky, and couldnt even watch it to the end, a bunch of total crap.
The trailers were bad. I have no idea what the movie is about. And agree Matt and George aren’t big draws. Except for their franchises most of their films are bombs or barely profitable.
The trailers were bad.
I like this cast, and like some of Clooney’s offbeat projects. But I have no idea what this movie is supposed to be.
I want to see it but was just too busy this weekend. It’s on my list.
To be honest, it didn’t waft the aroma of big box office. Average indie at best. But Thor opens this Friday and that’s what we’re looking forward to.
Thor is SO much fun.
We have tickets and cannot wait. So thankful for Taika W. in these dire times.
I don’t think I have ever seen a Clooney movie that I liked to be honest. Every movie of his that I tried to watch has been a total bore
Syriana was very good. But George did this to himself by trying to reincarnate as power couple when he sensed his star power was starting to wane.
When you come out months before at two film festivals with low to average reviews, how do you ever overcome that ? It felt like the movie opened months ago. So no interest by the time it rolls around.
The movie star is dead. The masses will not see a movie based off an actors name anymore.
I will watch suburbicon when it’s free.
Yep. And that is Clooney’s bread and butter, being this screen idol god…frankly I never got his “hotness” anyway.
If he wasnt such a smug smartalleck, maybe he would be more likeable, but his looks are gone long ago, so directing really was his only option, and look at how thats going for him.
I liked Clooney on ER. Every time I see him I’m like , “Hey! ER! That was so sad when Dr.Green died.” And Clowny didn’t even play Dr. Green.
I thought Adele was redoing Bette Midler’s Hocus Pocus gear, but then the dragon confused me.
No idea whats going on here.
Adele was dressed for Frank Ocean’s Birthday Paris is Burning, glitter ball. Pics on Instagram.
The movie is based on an unproduced Coen brother script.
We know why now.
