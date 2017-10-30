“George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ bombed hard at the weekend box office” links
  • October 30, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Los Angeles Premiere of 'Suburbicon' - Arrivals

George Clooney-directed Suburbicon bombed at the box office this weekend. Guess people aren’t interested in Matt Damon’s nonsense right now. [Pajiba]
Angelina Jolie looked beautiful last week. [LaineyGossip]
I don’t really get Adele’s Halloween costume? [Dlisted]
Dianna Agron’s dress is not that cute. [Go Fug Yourself]
Tyrese did something unfortunate (no surprise). [Jezebel]
The October box office was especially bad this year. [Looper]
People are losing their minds over Stranger Things. [Buzzfeed]
Saudi Arabia made a literal fem-bot a citizen. [The Blemish]
Countess LuAnn threw a Halloween party. [Reality Tea]
A Real Housewife showed off her recent weight loss. [Starcasm]

74th Venice Film Festival - Suburbicon - Photocall

 

42 Responses to ““George Clooney’s ‘Suburbicon’ bombed hard at the weekend box office” links”

  1. Imqrious2 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    He needs to thank Matt Damon for it. No one is buying his hemming and hawing anymore. And we, as consumers, spoke with our dollars, the only language they understand.

    Reply
  2. jugil1 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Yes Matt Damon’s true self has been exposed. He can take a seat next to his BFF Affleck.

    Reply
  3. Frosty says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Wow, AJ looks fantastic – and no sack wear!

    Reply
  4. Amide says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Clooney has never been a draw or name either, outside the Ocean series.
    Ditto Damon, but for Jason Bourne. Their filmography pounds with flops that belies their status as HW superstars.
    I don’t believe they even have much draw in the international market.😶🙊

    Reply
  5. jello says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Clooney has not made/been in a good film in years. I had to sit through that dumb movie money monster last year, ugh.

    Reply
  6. Louise177 says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    The trailers were bad. I have no idea what the movie is about. And agree Matt and George aren’t big draws. Except for their franchises most of their films are bombs or barely profitable.

    Reply
  7. Aang says:
    October 30, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    I want to see it but was just too busy this weekend. It’s on my list.

    Reply
  8. wood dragon says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    To be honest, it didn’t waft the aroma of big box office. Average indie at best. But Thor opens this Friday and that’s what we’re looking forward to.

    Reply
  9. Skins says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    I don’t think I have ever seen a Clooney movie that I liked to be honest. Every movie of his that I tried to watch has been a total bore

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    When you come out months before at two film festivals with low to average reviews, how do you ever overcome that ? It felt like the movie opened months ago. So no interest by the time it rolls around.

    Reply
  11. Sage says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    The movie star is dead. The masses will not see a movie based off an actors name anymore.

    I will watch suburbicon when it’s free.

    Reply
  12. Electric Tuba says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I liked Clooney on ER. Every time I see him I’m like , “Hey! ER! That was so sad when Dr.Green died.” And Clowny didn’t even play Dr. Green.

    Reply
  13. detritus says:
    October 30, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I thought Adele was redoing Bette Midler’s Hocus Pocus gear, but then the dragon confused me.

    No idea whats going on here.

    Reply
  14. Sarah says:
    October 30, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Adele was dressed for Frank Ocean’s Birthday Paris is Burning, glitter ball. Pics on Instagram.

    Reply
  15. browniecakes says:
    October 30, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    The movie is based on an unproduced Coen brother script.
    We know why now.

    Reply

