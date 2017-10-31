There’s a warrant out on Rose McGowan for felony possession in Virginia

Rose McGowan has spent the past few weeks telling her story about Harvey Weinstein in bits and pieces. She did not participate in either of Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker articles, nor was she a named source in any of the New York Times reporting in the first weeks of the controversy. Then, this past weekend, Rose did sit down with the NY Times for an interview, to tell her side… but not everything. Which is her right, by the way – no victim should feel required to tell their story, or tell every single piece of their story. McGowan has made references to Weinstein raping her, but she’s never talked about what exactly happened on that night at the Sundance Film Festival and that’s her right. McGowan told the NYT that Weinstein’s people got in touch with her a few months ago and offered her hush money, which she refused. You can read the full NYT piece here.

As the Weinstein has unfolded over the past month, it’s become clear just how influence Weinstein had in areas beyond “what films got made.” Weinstein’s sphere of influence involved the New York and Los Angeles media entirely, various power players in the LAPD, NYPD, LA County DA’s office, NY County DA’s office and likely international law enforcement as well. So what do you make of this?

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance. The warrant, obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, was issued on Feb. 1, according to the Associated Press. Police launched an investigation after they allegedly found traces of narcotics in personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at the Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, the AP reports.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Rob Yingling, told Deadline investigators believe the personal belongings were McGowan’s.

“Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge,” Yingling said.

[From People]

Here’s the thing: a year ago, two years ago, I would have said that it’s completely crazy to think that one of Weinstein’s last, desperate power plays was to have an arrest warrant put out on one of his accusers. But given everything we’ve heard about Weinstein’s connections and all of the damaging information he had stockpiled on everyone… is it really crazy to think that he’s behind this? Rose tweeted this yesterday: “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESH-T.” Yeah, it does feel… coordinated. Odd.

47 Responses to “There’s a warrant out on Rose McGowan for felony possession in Virginia”

  1. Nicole says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I would think it would be more suspicious if the warrant came out this summer and not February. But yea I think the timing of the STORY is to discredit her.

    Reply
  2. Gabby says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:49 am

    This is terrifying

    Reply
  3. Va Va Kaboom says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:53 am

    But the warrant was issued Feb 1st… or am I misunderstanding the time line? Was Weinstein aware of the coming exposes 8 months before they were published? Were the authors even doing the research or interviews at that point?

    Reply
  4. CindyLoo says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:56 am

    There were “trace amounts” of a narcotic found on something she mistakenly left behind?? Why would they even be testing personal belongings for narcotics? This smells to high heaven!!!

    Reply
  5. Emily says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:58 am

    That’s such bullshit. Literally everybody in Hollywood does drugs.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I feel so badly for this woman.

    Reply
  7. dttimes2 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:04 am

    #TeamRose #FreeRose

    Reply
  8. Neha says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I don’t know…it was issued on Feb 1st. If Weinstein knew this was happening 8 months ago, I’m thinking he would have done things much differently than plant ONE felony possession against ONE of his accusers. I’m thinking this is legit.

    Reply
    • KC says:
      October 31, 2017 at 10:39 am

      @ Neha, I’m kinda thinking the same thing. My first thought after reading the preface of this article (about Harvey’s connections) was “but everyone is distancing themselves from Harvey now. Who does he still have in his pocket to curry these kind of favors?”. That’s my main reason for hesitating to believe he is behind this.

      HOWEVER, I think he is delusional, petty and desperate enough to employ his old MO 1-want to get back at his loudest and most consistently vocal detractor, 2- to make her an example to discourage other women from coming forth or proceeding. (If I were her I would be inclined NOT to publicize this or insinuate he was behind it for that reason alone. Why give women more reason to feel the need to be silent? IJS). The thing is though, does he really have any more connections willing or capable of doing that for him at this point? If he does……..then yeah, this is totally believable.

      Reply
  9. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Oh yeah, because all items left behind everywhere are routinely swabbed for narcotics. That is effing scary power.

    Reply
    • Julianna says:
      October 31, 2017 at 10:20 am

      Not everywhere. On a plane? Yeah, that’ll happen most of the time. People don’t tend to forget to grab anything notable on a plane, because everyone getting their bags at once is a pretty great reminder to grab your stuff. So when people leave things behind, it gets checked out because there’s usually a reason.

      Reply
  10. CharlieBouquet says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I am not a traveller, I had no idea they tested luggage if left behind. I figured it happens frequently on public transportation . I’ll have to YouTube that documentary.

    Reply
  11. kimbers says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:38 am

    don’t care about a Virginia warrant. it’s the usual discredit the victim agenda bs that these old farts got do. new era old goats! even if it was true, it doesn’t mean she wasn’t raped by the fat pig predator .

    Reply
  12. ArchieGoodwin says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

    The timing stinks, and I hope this is cleared up quickly, for her and the sake of other victims.

    That said, has she clarified her comments regarding what a kind and gentle man convicted pedophile Victor Salva is? or how is convictions and abuse are none of her business?

    Didn’t think so.

    She doesn’t need to do it for me, for you, for anyone other than the victims whose pain and suffering and torment she reduced to nothingness. Abuse is everyone’s business.

    She has the right message, but until she at least publicly addresses her past comments, she gets nothing from me, and I will talk about her hypocrisy until she does, however I can.
    Because she reduced victims of sexual crime to nothing.

    Reply
    • pwal says:
      October 31, 2017 at 11:10 am

      @ArchieGoodwin, tbh, I don’t see jow this legal hiccup impact the other victims. It’s not like Rose is a legitimate leader to a movement. Yes, calling people out keeps the story alive, but nobody, not the victims nor their supporters are organizing and mobilizing to effect actual change. Everyone in Hollywood continues to operate like islands, exvept when it comes time to get comfort from the public. That why some people, including myself, have doubts that anything will change.

      Reply
    • Wilma says:
      October 31, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Completely agree Archie. That soured me on her forever. Apparently it’s only sexual abuse when it happens to Rose and isn’t done by someone she likes.

      Reply
  13. Michelle says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:43 am

    This sounds like a stretch. They’re claiming she left something behind which had trace amounts of natcotics. If it was left behind they can’t prove the trace amounts were there when it was in her possession. Okay so they found it, tested it, found trace amounts then put out an arrest warrant? Seems like an awful lot of work to put into for trace amounts of narcotics. No? I don’t see how a good lawyer couldn’t get this thrown out immediately. Is it possible to backdate a warrant?

    Reply
  14. BlueMoodyHues says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:18 am

    So she leaves drugs or trace drugs on a plane. Arrest warrant issued… There’s a big gap in details on this.

    So was issued a long time ago and not enforced. She just found out about it and somehow is claiming she’s being silenced? That’s not how being silenced works.

    Reply
  15. jetlagged says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Don’t the dates line up with the Women’s March in Washington? Did Rose speak/march? I’m more likely to believe the initial warrant was issued because her name was in the news around that time and some gung-ho investigator/prosecutor had visions of a high-profile case swirling in their head. The timing of the world learning about the warrant is another matter. That seems extremely sketchy.

    Reply
    • BlueMoodyHues says:
      October 31, 2017 at 12:44 pm

      Rose was a no one back then. There were way more high profile people than her there.

      It’s probably a simple case of the warrant just getting there. The world learned of it because she announced it on twitter. A friend of mine had a felony speeding warrant in Texas that he didn’t hear about until almost 2 years later. He just ignored it.

      Reply
  16. Mina says:
    October 31, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Rose McGowan has been talking badly about a lot of people lately, so it’s not necessarily Weinstein’s black hand involved. Could be that anyone tipped off some PR person that a warrant existed about her (and it’s not the first time I’ve heard of her and drugs, by the way) and they leaked this story now to discredit her.

    Charges for traces of narcotics are not uncommon, depending on what narcotic it is, especially in certain states.

    That being said, the only thing you need to discredit her is to remind everyone that she publicly defended a convicted pedophile and child pornographer in 2011 and chose to dismiss the allegations against him as not knowing the whole story. I feel for her as a Weinstein victim, but she’s also a hypocrite.

    Reply

