There’s a warrant out on Rose McGowan for felony possession in Virginia

Rose McGowan has spent the past few weeks telling her story about Harvey Weinstein in bits and pieces. She did not participate in either of Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker articles, nor was she a named source in any of the New York Times reporting in the first weeks of the controversy. Then, this past weekend, Rose did sit down with the NY Times for an interview, to tell her side… but not everything. Which is her right, by the way – no victim should feel required to tell their story, or tell every single piece of their story. McGowan has made references to Weinstein raping her, but she’s never talked about what exactly happened on that night at the Sundance Film Festival and that’s her right. McGowan told the NYT that Weinstein’s people got in touch with her a few months ago and offered her hush money, which she refused. You can read the full NYT piece here.

As the Weinstein has unfolded over the past month, it’s become clear just how influence Weinstein had in areas beyond “what films got made.” Weinstein’s sphere of influence involved the New York and Los Angeles media entirely, various power players in the LAPD, NYPD, LA County DA’s office, NY County DA’s office and likely international law enforcement as well. So what do you make of this?

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance. The warrant, obtained by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, was issued on Feb. 1, according to the Associated Press. Police launched an investigation after they allegedly found traces of narcotics in personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at the Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, the AP reports. A spokesman for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department, Rob Yingling, told Deadline investigators believe the personal belongings were McGowan’s. “Our police have attempted to contact Ms. McGowan so that she can appear in a Loudoun County Virginia court to respond to the charge,” Yingling said.

[From People]

Here’s the thing: a year ago, two years ago, I would have said that it’s completely crazy to think that one of Weinstein’s last, desperate power plays was to have an arrest warrant put out on one of his accusers. But given everything we’ve heard about Weinstein’s connections and all of the damaging information he had stockpiled on everyone… is it really crazy to think that he’s behind this? Rose tweeted this yesterday: “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESH-T.” Yeah, it does feel… coordinated. Odd.

