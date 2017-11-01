Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more celebrities out on Halloween night

I love seeing trick or treating photos of celebrities every year. The photos outside the costume parties can be a mixed bag of reality stars and a lot of people you’ve barely heard of in questionable outfits, but the trick or treating photos are usually decent. Here are some of my favorites. First off are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out with their three kids and some friends trick or treating in Malibu. Say what you will about Affleck, he shows up for his kids and does seem to be a devoted dad. He didn’t bother to dress up for Halloween though, not many celebrity parents did that I could see. Some adults wore Halloween accessories and small nods to the holiday, like Garner’s spiderweb poncho. She did pose in a “catnap” costume for Instagram, but she went with a warmer ensemble for the evening. Do you think she owns those shoes for everyday wear?
Here’s another example of a celebrity trick or treating with their kids in some Halloween accessories which don’t necessarily add up to a full costume. This is Jordana Brewster with her two boys, Julian, four, and Rowan, one. I adore her yellow velvet split pants. I would love a pair of those.
Alessandra Ambrosio’s wore a gray hoodie which said “I’m a mouse.” That’s a cat mask though so I don’t get it, unless she just grabbed some stuff she already had at home. Her son, Noah, is five.
Denise Richards didn’t dress up at all but her daughters did. I’m not sure if she’s with Sam and Lola, they’re 13 and 12, or just one of her daughters and two friends. (I don’t think the girl in the back is Eloise, she’s only six). They all wore matching light pink onesies with hearts on them and tutus. Cute!
Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their kids, Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, were The Tin Man, The Good Witch of the North, Dorothy, The Straw Man and The Cowardly Lion. Multiple agencies have these photos so I would suspect Hilaria tipped them off. The family is so cute and this is well done.
Look at how pissed Alec looks.
I’m throwing Rami Malek at the end here because his Edward Scissorhands costume was everything. (The paparazzi agency doesn’t identify the woman he’s out with.)
photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
I think Ben Affleck is awful, but I have to give him props for showing up to Halloween and, it seems, most holidays to spend time with his kids. Many, many divorced men don’t do that.
Same. My ex did Halloween with our daughter last night for the first time. She had a blast and I hope he did too. Hopefully Ben enjoyed it.
He only shows up for holidays and an occasional milestone. Ring-a-ding-ding.
I think Ben was in costume – as Harvey Weinstein. Isn’t he normally dressed up in his bomber jacket?
LOL Z – I wish there was a like button, so I could like your post.
I’ll say it then: I think Ben Affleck is a horrible dad and he uses his kids for himself when he needs the PR. Banging the nanny sealed it for me, who does that? Having affairs outside the home is already horrid but to disrupt your kids’ lives in that way with their caretaker is just mind boggling.
You’re saying what I’ve been thinking for a long time. He goes running back to his family when he needs an image fix.
I think he showed up for PR too. I would hope not, I’d hope he just wanted to be a good day, but after what he pulled with the ice cream shop or whatever that was, I don’t believe him.
The ice cream shop pap stroll showed his true self.
For those who don’t remember: https://media.giphy.com/media/3o7aD2vvkrmuI0NghG/giphy.gif
Ben Affleck is a devoted dad? In which alternative universe? He’s better as a dad than as a husband (or fiance, or boyfriend) but that’s not saying much. And I see that post groping allegations, Lindsay seems to have disappeared and (somewhat) smiley Affleck is back! I haven’t seen him like that since his Oscar campaigning days for Argo.
His gf hasn’t disappeared. They were just house shopping in LA last week.
She’s been going to rehab with him, too.
I know you said Alec Baldwin’s family is so cute, but this reminds me that when there was a spate of older men dumping their wives for younger models, I told my husband, if you do that, I’m gonna drive by in my sports car when you’re changing diapers, and laugh my ass off!!” Why you’d want to go through all that in your 60′s is beyond me. To me, it just looks like Grandpa is helping out.
And he looks like Grumpy Cat.
“I’m gonna drive by in my sports car when you’re changing diapers, and laugh my ass off!!”
LOL that’s awesome.
He always looks SO grumpy in photos like that, but he’s pretty sweet and happy on his (and Hilaria’s) instagram. Plenty of cute time together with genuine laughs and silliness with the kids. He still seems to hate the world, but he looks pretty content at home.
RAMI MALEK!!!!! ♥ ♥
I know, right?
Great costume.
Affleck and his faux father costume is the worst. Quick! Take a pic, he’s with his kids!
Alec looks miserable lol
I thought the same thing but then I thought, “No, that’s just his face”. He has RAWMF Resting Angry White Man Face. LOL
That IS just his face. He’s an old guy with plenty of frowny wrinkles.
He looks tired. That’s a lot of little kids.
Sorry but no, Affleck does not get a cookie for showing up for a photo op on a holiday.
AGREE!!!! I am frankly shocked at the number of comments giving him props for “showing up”. Imagine applauding a woman for showing up at Halloween to take her children trick or treating!
Nope, no cookies at all.
Right?! People gush over how lucky I am to have an “involved, loving dad” for my son when his dad takes him on some lavish vacation. Spoiler: he’s seen him exactly once this year, twice the year before, but he’s great about promising visits that never happen. Calls on his birthday, father’s day (to get his props) and Christmas. That’s it. Sometimes he drunk e-mails him, and the last I spoke to his dad he told me he hoped I’d die soon so “Noah (my son) can have his life back.” When I try to explain this, I get “well, at least he pays child support.” He does. Because he doesn’t want to risk jail and sadly, I’ve just realized a check is all he’s good for. But he plays the “loving dad card” every chance he gets. Meanwhile, my kid literally said to me once, verbatim, “It’s just weird sometimes that I don’t really have a dad.” But let a woman not breast feed, work outside the home, go on a date, buy regular apples instead of organic, whatever, and OMFG everybody’s got an opinion (usually not good) about it.
Can someone explain why kids in LA (and celebrities in general) trick or treat in broad daylight? Its so weird, It is for the pics from paparazzi? I thought the rule was not until it gets dark? its not fun unless its dark and a bit spooky…
It typically starts around 6 in Texas, so it’s still daylight then, but it gets dark by 7 so there’s still that time. Especially with little kids – they need to be home in bed on school nights. Older kids tend to come by my house later – closer to 9.
In our neighborhood the little kids go out while it’s still light-like 5:30-6.
I had a few kids when it was light out still yesterday.
Ben Affleck looks perpetually hungover these days and it almost looks like he slept in that ill-fitting suit.
Geez, this is the first time I’ve seen Hilarious Baldwin wearing so many clothes. Wonder if she handed the kid off to a nanny to strike a yoga pose on the street?
“I’m a mouse” – Mean Girls reference? But then it should really say, “Duh!” (Maybe that’s on the back.)
Edit: Found the shirt online – does not say “Duh” on the back.
but i think she wore the cat mask to be a cat disguised as a mouse?
Kudos to Alec Baldwin for stepping up. He just looks tired. Cute family with a great Halloween theme. As for Ben Affleck we’re heading into the holidays, a family time, so he’s no doubt showing up for that. He’s not a complete assh-le. Those don’t show up at all, when they actually could.
Why are you giving these men Kudos for doing what a father should do??
the “straw man” hahaha
– scarecrow!
Oh please. Devoted dad? Ben Affleck? lmao He skipped Sam’s very first day of school to shop for apartments in NYC with his gf. He’s trick-or-treating for the pics and image repair. Jen’s been looking haggard af lately.
Affleck is a “devoted dad who always shows up for his kids”? Um, what? Did his rep pay you to post that or something? In what parallel universe is THAT true? He does pap strolls for PR repair, and this is another one.
