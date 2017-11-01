Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more celebrities out on Halloween night



I love seeing trick or treating photos of celebrities every year. The photos outside the costume parties can be a mixed bag of reality stars and a lot of people you’ve barely heard of in questionable outfits, but the trick or treating photos are usually decent. Here are some of my favorites. First off are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out with their three kids and some friends trick or treating in Malibu. Say what you will about Affleck, he shows up for his kids and does seem to be a devoted dad. He didn’t bother to dress up for Halloween though, not many celebrity parents did that I could see. Some adults wore Halloween accessories and small nods to the holiday, like Garner’s spiderweb poncho. She did pose in a “catnap” costume for Instagram, but she went with a warmer ensemble for the evening. Do you think she owns those shoes for everyday wear?

Here’s another example of a celebrity trick or treating with their kids in some Halloween accessories which don’t necessarily add up to a full costume. This is Jordana Brewster with her two boys, Julian, four, and Rowan, one. I adore her yellow velvet split pants. I would love a pair of those.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s wore a gray hoodie which said “I’m a mouse.” That’s a cat mask though so I don’t get it, unless she just grabbed some stuff she already had at home. Her son, Noah, is five.

Denise Richards didn’t dress up at all but her daughters did. I’m not sure if she’s with Sam and Lola, they’re 13 and 12, or just one of her daughters and two friends. (I don’t think the girl in the back is Eloise, she’s only six). They all wore matching light pink onesies with hearts on them and tutus. Cute!

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their kids, Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, were The Tin Man, The Good Witch of the North, Dorothy, The Straw Man and The Cowardly Lion. Multiple agencies have these photos so I would suspect Hilaria tipped them off. The family is so cute and this is well done.



Look at how pissed Alec looks.



I’m throwing Rami Malek at the end here because his Edward Scissorhands costume was everything. (The paparazzi agency doesn’t identify the woman he’s out with.)

