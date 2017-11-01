Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more celebrities out on Halloween night

I love seeing trick or treating photos of celebrities every year. The photos outside the costume parties can be a mixed bag of reality stars and a lot of people you’ve barely heard of in questionable outfits, but the trick or treating photos are usually decent. Here are some of my favorites. First off are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner out with their three kids and some friends trick or treating in Malibu. Say what you will about Affleck, he shows up for his kids and does seem to be a devoted dad. He didn’t bother to dress up for Halloween though, not many celebrity parents did that I could see. Some adults wore Halloween accessories and small nods to the holiday, like Garner’s spiderweb poncho. She did pose in a “catnap” costume for Instagram, but she went with a warmer ensemble for the evening. Do you think she owns those shoes for everyday wear?

BGUS_1045313_010

Here’s another example of a celebrity trick or treating with their kids in some Halloween accessories which don’t necessarily add up to a full costume. This is Jordana Brewster with her two boys, Julian, four, and Rowan, one. I adore her yellow velvet split pants. I would love a pair of those.

BGUS_1045173_001

Alessandra Ambrosio’s wore a gray hoodie which said “I’m a mouse.” That’s a cat mask though so I don’t get it, unless she just grabbed some stuff she already had at home. Her son, Noah, is five.

BGUS_1045206_001

Denise Richards didn’t dress up at all but her daughters did. I’m not sure if she’s with Sam and Lola, they’re 13 and 12, or just one of her daughters and two friends. (I don’t think the girl in the back is Eloise, she’s only six). They all wore matching light pink onesies with hearts on them and tutus. Cute!

BGUS_1045286_001

Alec Baldwin, his wife Hilaria and their kids, Carmen, 4, and Rafael, 2, and Leonardo, 1, were The Tin Man, The Good Witch of the North, Dorothy, The Straw Man and The Cowardly Lion. Multiple agencies have these photos so I would suspect Hilaria tipped them off. The family is so cute and this is well done.
wenn32539288

Look at how pissed Alec looks.
wenn32539285

wenn32539294

I’m throwing Rami Malek at the end here because his Edward Scissorhands costume was everything. (The paparazzi agency doesn’t identify the woman he’s out with.)
BGUS_1045210_007

photos credit: Backgrid and WENN

 

40 Responses to “Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck and more celebrities out on Halloween night”

  1. heather says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I think Ben Affleck is awful, but I have to give him props for showing up to Halloween and, it seems, most holidays to spend time with his kids. Many, many divorced men don’t do that.

    Reply
  2. Z says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I think Ben was in costume – as Harvey Weinstein. Isn’t he normally dressed up in his bomber jacket?

    Reply
  3. Alexandria says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I’ll say it then: I think Ben Affleck is a horrible dad and he uses his kids for himself when he needs the PR. Banging the nanny sealed it for me, who does that? Having affairs outside the home is already horrid but to disrupt your kids’ lives in that way with their caretaker is just mind boggling.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Ben Affleck is a devoted dad? In which alternative universe? He’s better as a dad than as a husband (or fiance, or boyfriend) but that’s not saying much. And I see that post groping allegations, Lindsay seems to have disappeared and (somewhat) smiley Affleck is back! I haven’t seen him like that since his Oscar campaigning days for Argo.

    Reply
  5. Nikki says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I know you said Alec Baldwin’s family is so cute, but this reminds me that when there was a spate of older men dumping their wives for younger models, I told my husband, if you do that, I’m gonna drive by in my sports car when you’re changing diapers, and laugh my ass off!!” Why you’d want to go through all that in your 60′s is beyond me. To me, it just looks like Grandpa is helping out.

    Reply
  6. Kitten says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:37 am

    RAMI MALEK!!!!! ♥ ♥

    Reply
  7. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Affleck and his faux father costume is the worst. Quick! Take a pic, he’s with his kids!

    Reply
  8. Sayrah says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Alec looks miserable lol

    Reply
  9. LB says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Sorry but no, Affleck does not get a cookie for showing up for a photo op on a holiday.

    Reply
    • Hella says:
      November 1, 2017 at 11:36 am

      AGREE!!!! I am frankly shocked at the number of comments giving him props for “showing up”. Imagine applauding a woman for showing up at Halloween to take her children trick or treating!
      Nope, no cookies at all.

      Reply
    • Shannon says:
      November 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

      Right?! People gush over how lucky I am to have an “involved, loving dad” for my son when his dad takes him on some lavish vacation. Spoiler: he’s seen him exactly once this year, twice the year before, but he’s great about promising visits that never happen. Calls on his birthday, father’s day (to get his props) and Christmas. That’s it. Sometimes he drunk e-mails him, and the last I spoke to his dad he told me he hoped I’d die soon so “Noah (my son) can have his life back.” When I try to explain this, I get “well, at least he pays child support.” He does. Because he doesn’t want to risk jail and sadly, I’ve just realized a check is all he’s good for. But he plays the “loving dad card” every chance he gets. Meanwhile, my kid literally said to me once, verbatim, “It’s just weird sometimes that I don’t really have a dad.” But let a woman not breast feed, work outside the home, go on a date, buy regular apples instead of organic, whatever, and OMFG everybody’s got an opinion (usually not good) about it.

      Reply
  10. Emilymoon says:
    November 1, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Can someone explain why kids in LA (and celebrities in general) trick or treat in broad daylight? Its so weird, It is for the pics from paparazzi? I thought the rule was not until it gets dark? its not fun unless its dark and a bit spooky…

    Reply
  11. D says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Ben Affleck looks perpetually hungover these days and it almost looks like he slept in that ill-fitting suit.

    Reply
  12. Donna says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Geez, this is the first time I’ve seen Hilarious Baldwin wearing so many clothes. Wonder if she handed the kid off to a nanny to strike a yoga pose on the street?

    Reply
  13. frankly says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:41 am

    “I’m a mouse” – Mean Girls reference? But then it should really say, “Duh!” (Maybe that’s on the back.)

    Edit: Found the shirt online – does not say “Duh” on the back.

    Reply
  14. Natalia says:
    November 1, 2017 at 11:42 am

    Kudos to Alec Baldwin for stepping up. He just looks tired. Cute family with a great Halloween theme. As for Ben Affleck we’re heading into the holidays, a family time, so he’s no doubt showing up for that. He’s not a complete assh-le. Those don’t show up at all, when they actually could.

    Reply
  15. Emma says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    the “straw man” hahaha
    – scarecrow!

    Reply
  16. not gonna work says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Oh please. Devoted dad? Ben Affleck? lmao He skipped Sam’s very first day of school to shop for apartments in NYC with his gf. He’s trick-or-treating for the pics and image repair. Jen’s been looking haggard af lately.

    Reply
  17. gretchen says:
    November 1, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    Affleck is a “devoted dad who always shows up for his kids”? Um, what? Did his rep pay you to post that or something? In what parallel universe is THAT true? He does pap strolls for PR repair, and this is another one.

    Reply

