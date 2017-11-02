Papa John’s Pizza CEO blames NFL anthem protests for flagging pizza sales

I don’t like pizza! Flame on, but I’ve never liked pizza, mostly because the smell of melted cheese makes me nauseous. But since I am an American, I am forced to have an opinion of Papa John’s Pizza. From what I’ve heard from the pizza-lovers who surround me, Papa John’s isn’t all that. It’s greasy cardboard, a hot mess, whatever you want to call it. I was already primed to not give a sh-t about Papa John’s pizza because of the way the company is branded, leaning in heavily with the red-state football-lovers, country music fans and NASCAR peeps. In case you couldn’t tell from those dog-whistles, it turns out that “Papa” John Schnatter, the CEO of his family pizza chain, doesn’t like the whole “kneeling for the anthem” thing. He doesn’t like it when black football players behave like “the inmates running the prison,” to quote Bob McNair.
Executives from Papa John’s, the official pizza company of the NFL, expressed disappointment on a conference call Wednesday about the league’s ongoing player protests during the national anthem.
“The NFL has hurt us,” company founder and CEO John Schnatter said. “We are disappointed the NFL and its leadership did not resolve this.”
Executives said the company has pulled much of its NFL television advertising and that the NFL has responded by giving the company additional future spots. Later in the day, a spokesman clarified that the spots themselves weren’t being pulled, just the NFL shield or “official sponsor” designation on those spots.
“Leadership starts at the top, and this is an example of poor leadership,” Schnatter said, noting he thought the issue had been “nipped in the bud” a year and a half ago. In revising sales estimates for the next quarter, Papa John’s president and chief operating officer Steve Ritchie said on the call that the NFL deal was the primary suspect behind the decline and that “we expect it to persist unless a solution is put in place.”
Ritchie said that research has found that Papa John’s has been the most recognized sponsor associated with the NFL for two years running, which he said means the company’s performance can track with that of the league. Papa John’s has a deal with not only the NFL, but also with 23 individual teams. Company executives declined to disclose exactly how much money in projected sales Papa John’s lost from its association with the NFL and declining ratings, which mean fewer people are ordering their product for game days, they said. Papa John’s stock was down 8.5 percent on Wednesday.
Meh. If Papa John is going to throw a hissy about black football players exercising their free speech, maybe he should pull his advertising money from the NFL. Just take that ad money to NASCAR and the Country Music Awards and that way he won’t have to deal with any black folks, I guess. I continue to be flabbergasted by just how often all of these old white dudes are revealing their true feelings, by the way. I mean, I expect this from Donald Trump, obviously. But for the CEO of a pizza chain to enter into this discussion and needing this to be a moment for the NFL to “nip this in the bud” (like football players are wayward children) and ORDER football players to stand for the anthem is… ridiculous.
Papa Johns is blaming its weak sales on black football players. Last time Papa Johns had weak sales, it blamed a black president. Maybe Papa Johns should just blame its racist CEO.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 1, 2017
This is a bold new marketing campaign by Papa Johns pizza: pic.twitter.com/vOXDchwoYH
— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) November 1, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Dear Racist Sexist Moron: perhaps you should try making a better product? My household has watched every Patriots game this season and had pizza delivered before each game or at halftime. But we get our pizza from local family owned businesses, choosing the ones with the better pizza, or local chain Regina’s, whose product is far superior to yours. I don’t even know if you have a shop in my area. I strongly support the players exercising their First Amendment rights, just as I support the ACA, another thing you claimed was ruining your business, and just as I support a women’s right to control her own body, yet another of your pet peeves. You know, maybe people are just choosing to go elsewhere because of your obnoxious views combined with your bland product?
Agree!!! Will never order Papa John’s pizza again. I also will never get Jimmy John’s because the owner is a big game hunter. Good to know who the awful people are.
Well said, LP. I will just add that I would rather eat the cardboard box his “pizza” comes in rather than the actual pizza.
Saaaaame. (There’s a Papa John’s on Washington in Brighton. I have never been there and never will.)
He should consoder laying off the hair dye.
Yeah I’m not giving PJ’s my business ever again.
yeah, I’d say his political stance and position on social issues is what is driving his pizza sales down.
or, as you mentioned, the fact that people are realizing they’d rather pay a couple bucks more (and sometimes not even that) for MUCH better pizza from a local place.
and not that I’m a fan of Domino’s, but the dude used to work for them and pretty much straight up stole their sauce recipe. should have made his own, would prob be better!
Yeah, forget protesting police brutality and racial profiling that is killing and jailing voiceless young black men in terrifying, community destroying numbers … Won’t you please think of the millionaire CEOs selling sub-par foodstuffs, instead? I mean, those hair plugs, botox shots and whatever else busted Jon Voigt up there has going on aren’t going to pay for themselves solely via pathetically low wages and lack of health-care for his employees. C’mon people, man’s got a 40,000 sq. ft mansion in Kentucky to maintain! Imagine having a 40,000 sq. ft. house … In Kentucky.
Of course lower sales have nothing to do with shilling a low quality product.
The athletes who are kneeling are behaving with more statesmanlike dignity than drump or pizza man. drump and pizza man are full of self pity for their own inadequacies.
Papa John’s is suffering because there is more and better competition in the “franchise/fast food pizza” market now. I believe that is called “capitalism” when it favors conservatives and “someone else’s fault” when it doesn’t.
There’s nothing that white People wont blame black people for. It’s exhausting.
Blame your crappy pizza a-hole
So because he advertises with the NFL, people aren’t buying his pizza? Wouldn’t those people be the same ones that should adore his political views? Schnatter is known for years to be very right wing. You’d think people would support him through the hard times. Maybe now that they see him suffering and issuing hate statements, they will rally and the stocks will rise again. For the record, the pizza isn’t very good and I won’t even slum for it since the whole health benefits debacle.
I love that second tweet so much.
So everyone who follows NASCAR or likes country music is a racist? Hmmm.
Don’t pretend that there aren’t concentrations of racists who flock to country music and NASCAR. Not everyone but enough to earn the accusation.
Bigotry is still bigotry and doesn’t help anyone’s cause.
In my experience from living in the South: yes
@Bazoo, “reverse racism” isn’t a thing. Stop.
Racists often flock to both. And people who stand by while those around them do and say racist things are also racist.
not everyone. but you’d be naïve and/or disingenuous to deny that a WHOLE LOTTA THEM are.
You’re as gross as your pizza Papa John.
Not appreciating this particular form of protest doesn’t make you racist. People also tend to dislike when the flag is burned. Additionally, many Americans cannot practice peaceful protest in the workplace or while wearing attire branded with corporate insignia. So, please forgive those who appreciate an individual’s right to protest but find this method divisive and distasteful. Particularly when none of these individuals were protesting until Trump challenged their egos. Trump is a total moron, but we’re kididng ourselves if we think this is more about black rights than inflated egos.
Then those people haven’t read the US Flag Code, since burning is actually the proper way to dispose of a flag. And many of those same people who are so offended by peaceful protest, have no problem with other violations of the flag code, since they have nothing to say about the flag being used as clothing.
This is nothing like protests using flag burning
Also, Colin Kaepernick started protesting over a year ago and isn’t playing right now so it’s not a reaction to Trump. It has nothing to do with egos, except for Trump’ s obviously.
Nice try though. You should read up on the issue next time.
You think this protest is about inflated egos? That’s it?
Not about black lives, not about racial violence and hate, not about the systemic issues people of colour face in regards to employment, access to public services, and representation? Not about Flint, or Trayvon, or Sandra. Or even about Trump and his cabinet of racists. No. It’s about egos?
Michelle
To argue with you would be an insult to poc who are sick and fucking tired of pleading their case. So please close the door on your way out and while you’re at it, buy a calendar with last year’s NFL schedule on it alongside Trump’s tweet timeline.
The only way to get America’s attention is to snatch America out of its comfort zone. I love it (meaning I hate it) when people think change comes easily to people who take extreme measures to maintain their privilege every single day. Institutionalized racism is distasteful to me. Which is worse?
It’s either the bullet or the ballot. It’s either peaceful protest or riots. You cannot marginalize people indefinitely. Come to the table now. Be fair now. Pay attention to the reason for the protests now. And f#ck your feelings. This issue at hand is far more important.
Uuhm Colin Kaepernick started kneeling when Obama was president
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black men peacefully protesting about black men being shot and murdered by police and an unfair justice system is the right thing to do. How did this become an issue about the flag and twisted into such an obtuse argument?
Are you as disgusted when white supremacist use the flag in their marches to spread hate and violence?
Let me see kneeling for a minute or murdering Heather and threatening citizens to protest the removal of Confederate statues? Carrying the flag and assaulting an interracial couple or kneeling for 75 seconds where no one comes to harm? Both are exercising their constitutional rights, but I guess hate trumps justice. (pun not intended but it fits)
Overlooking the obvious egregious double standard makes the statement racist. How about American flag sex toys including booty plugs, vibrators and g strings? No problem?
Black men asking for justice and fair treatment is just so spitting on the divine flag. How dare they!
Why our precious, sacred flag is a symbol of all that men died for and hold dear as their lives are torn asunder on battlefields in the name of democracy should be respected, and the fact that some people stick it in their butt just cause is fine. No probs. Sure…ok.
Why is it divisive? Because it strikes a nerve? Because we know it’s true? One of my neighbors told my husband he has a nice setup. Because he assumed I was footing all the bills. One of my husband’s former colleague workers “joked” that this was a white bathroom, my husband said, well, I’m part white. The guy told him that wasn’t enough. We went out to outback for Valentine’s day, we had a couple in camoflague clothing with there baby, stare at us the whole time we were there. When we were at Denny’s, the cook gave me dirty looks behind my husband’s back. That’s the most common, stares and dirty looks. I didn’t know many black people before I met my husband. But being with him has shown me racism truly exists. I always believed that, but never knew it was so bad. And those are minor incidents. My husband is 6 ft 2in and 250 pounds. I kinda we are spared some harrassment because he is so big. Because it strikes a nerve, that shows we all know the football players are right. That’s the issue, not whether they do it at work or patriotism. If we are true Patriots, we will care about all our citizens.
Really Michelle? He began kneeling before Trump. At the start of the last season. Also he’s said why he’s kneeling over and over. When you criticize how people protest you minimize their action which is exactly what racist do to rework the conversation.
Sounds like you have more in common with trump because your comment is frankly BS.
White people, especially older white people [ my demographic], for God’s sake, please stop telling people of color HOW and WHEN and WHAT to protest!!! Also, stop with the “they just need to sit down for a calm discussion.” These sentiments are saying far more about you than about the young men exercising their constitutional rights.
“How did this become an issue about the flag and twisted into such an obtuse argument?”
Because having to face their own racism (or that of people close to them) makes some white folk uncomfortable. so, they twist it to make themselves blameless and make the protesters out to be disrespectful.
“Why is it divisive? Because it strikes a nerve? Because we know it’s true?”
YAAAAAASSSS. exactly why. People like Michelle don’t want to have to face that there is still a sh*t ton of racism, both personal and institutional, left in this world.
Hahaha! No.
But if these protests could lead to a fairer justice system, less violence against POCs, AND no more Papa John’s?! We will reach Nirvana!
Most unrealistic part of the Ghostbusters reboot: The bizarre neon ghosts? Nope. The interdimentional portal? Nope. It was a group of sophisticated New York women eating Papa John’s. Total fantasy.
Or blame the fact that Papa John’s pizza is bland and disgusting. Frozen pizza is better than Papa John’s.
True. Sadly, we live in a pizza “wasteland” I am still dreaming about the years we visited my grandparents in Scranton. They lived in an apartment above a family owned pizza parlor!!! Best pizza ever.
Unpopular opinion: I love(d) Papa Johns pizza. Their sauce is the best of all the “fast food” pizza places. This is why we can’t have nice things, asshole. He always gave me sketchy vibes. I’m trying to go vegan, step by step, so this is one more reason to attempt vegan pizza.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Papa John’s has been banned in my house for a long time, long before any NFL controversy. He’s a known big Republican donor. Pizza Hut is better anyway.
Papa John’s is a large donor to anti choice and abstinence only causes. I had written them off years ago. Mondavi Wines too…and of course the list goes on.
He seems to forget that the downswing started when he released that statement about the Affordable Care Act and how he would have to raise the pizza prices by a couple dollars to provide health care ( but this was only after someone in upper management spill the tear on how they determine work status to avoid paying out health and other benefits).
Oh wait, he did blame it a black man then. Whoops.
After the ACA thing, I just stopped buying it.
It was 11 cents. He complained he’d have to raise prices by 11-15 cents per pizza to provide his employees, who don’t make a living wage, while he lives in a 40,000 sq. ft. mansion with a 22-car underground garage with a full time valet stand, IN HIS HOUSE (no, really), didn’t deserve healthcare over a friggin dime per pizza. Helluva guy.
Exactly. This is when we stopped ordering. 11 cents… I remember Jon Stewart doing a segment asking where oh where he might get that million dollars and then showing the Payton Manning \ Papa John’s free pizza of a million dollars. I bet he’s a Christian too.
“Papa” John has shown how awful and out-of-touch he is time and time again. He had a hissy fit over Obamacare, saying he would have to reduce staff and full-time employees because it would cost too much. He lives in a huge mansion with a moat. A MOAT! People who knew him before his pizza (and I use that term loosely because his pizza is not real pizza) business said that he’s always been a douchebag, so this is not surprising.
Their pizza sucks. Just totally sucks. And I don’t even know what to say about their “bread sticks”. When my daughter was in elementary school, one of the moms worked at the local PJs and every frickin event she would proudly proclaim that she could order pizza with her employee discount for the volunteers. I always made sure to eat before I left home. The cheese is just…weird. When you pick up a piece of normal pizza, you know how you have that cheese string? PJs doesn’t do that. It just separates like it’s perforated foam. BLECH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just jen, thank you for the laughs. The mom with the employee discount. LOL Sorry anyone had to eat it.
How the hell can anyone take Papa John seriously with that face??? He’s been pulled, tweaked and plucked within an inch of his life.
With all the shit women are thrown for surgery much less obvious than his I can’t believe he doesn’t get called out on it. It’s like Liberace meets Wayne Newton.
That pitch black hair eyebrows, also not a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WAYNE NEWTON! thank you, I was trying to figure out who that waxy, pulled mask of a face reminded me of.
This guy should do what most restaurants do when business is slowing down, improve your product & price point. Instead, he’s just confirmed to the world why they should skip his establishment. His bad judgement & willful ignorance is the likely source of his business troubles.
I blame his eyebrows.
His greasy hair is enough to keep me from buying his pizza. Yuck.
Papa Johns Pizza = TRASH
Papa John CEO = DOUBLE TRASH
Papa John CEO dye job = TRIPLE TRASH
I’d rather starve than eat a piece of that pizza and that was before I knew this guy was a rascist asshole – let the boycott stand.
“Leadership starts at the top”? It surely does. If you are happy with the leader you’ve got, that says a lot about you. None of it positive.
How about the fact that many of us refuse to support your plastic surgery bills and Manafort level hair chicanery?
OR
Your outspoken views and politics turn the stomachs of potential pizza consumers.
OR
Your shizz sucks and tastes like gnawing on rubber covered in tomato sauce.
this is one of those 1% guys that deserves to live in total fear, like he does, in his palatial, heavily guarded home.
these people know they are truly reviled and that it only takes one disenfranchised person with nothing to lose and nothing to live for (thanks to the 1%’s greed) to pop a cap in his ugly âss.
look how billy greed gates decided to give away so much $$$$. he knows we know his back stabbing striving and greedy style, so typical of the 1%, is a huge cause of the world’s misery and that many many people would like to see him (and the other 1%) dead. all these creeps are scared shîtless because they know they are causing all the problems, we know it is their fault and we are getting to the point where more people are hopeless and desperate than not.
french revolution levels hatred building up and off with their heads ain’t far behind.
it will sound horrible for me to say it but:
good riddance to bad rubbish.
this guy, especially.
cry me a river you can’t treat yourself to a few more cars today.
ps ur pizza tastes like you decided on another subterranean parking garage for your house so using real foods and selling quality while paying a living wage is out of the question!
by all means, blame the NFL.
He needs to stop with the botox and Just For Men hair dye and also: BOOOHOOOOHOOOOO. Cry me a river. He’s awful, and his pizza is awful (I’ve had it). We order from a local mom and pop place that makes a pizza SO superior that there’s literally no comparison. It’s like PJ pizza isn’t even real food.
This is the guy who was a big Romney supporter in 2012. He stated that rather than provide health insurance to his employees under ACA, he would cut back their hours or fire people because he’d have to raise the price of his slop by 13 cents. I’ve never been to a PJ, as I don’t like pizza, either, and I added him to my boycott list.
When it comes to Domino’s, at one time and maybe still, the top man there was the biggest individual contributor to Operation Rescue. You know, the anti-abortion group that pickets clinics and harrasses women. Also publishes the names and addresses of abortion doctors, IIRC. Boycott.
Jerusha, we have boycotted Dominoes for years. It is hardly a sacrifice. I love actual pizza. LOL
I am from NY so I don’t even look at these pizza chains as pizza. what you guys outside of NY are saddled with as pizza is just sickening not real pizza.
I quit buying Papa John’s pizza when I heard about his refusal to provide health benefits for his employees. I hope his mansion falls into a sinkhole.
Or just into the surrounding moat.
Why so hard on country music? I like country music, and I don’t like Papa John’s.
I used to love Papa John’s pizza, but after his comments regarding not wanting to give his employees insurance and cutting hours to do so, I stopped getting it.
That would be why sales are “flagging.” (Was that a typo in the title or a pun?)
Or maybe it’s his entirely ewwww commercials (at least in the UK) where he tells us that there is a ‘little bit of him in every pizza’.
Yeah uhm…. no thanks.
