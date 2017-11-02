US: Sandra Bullock plans to marry Bryan Randall in a small ceremony

We’ve heard rumors for some time at Sandra Bullock was set to marry her boyfriend of over two years, photographer Bryan Randall, 49. Go here for a recap on Randall’s past (his last girlfriend was 23) and for a quick history of their relationship. Star Magazine reported in August that these two were planning to marry soon and now that it’s on the cover of US, and that we’ve seen more paparazzi photos of the two of them out together (they know how to avoid the paps) I think Star was right. US Magazine has the details, which include Jennifer Aniston for some reason, maybe because they’re both repped by CAA or because they’ve been seen hanging out recently.

Seeking advice on secret weddings, Sandra Bullock turned to a pal who had been there, tried that. As Jennifer Aniston sat in the Beverly Hills home Bullock shares with boyfriend Bryan Randall earlier this year, the Oscar winner floated a plan she’d been considering, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

They’d hold a small, hush-hush ceremony for a select group of guests, the source recalls what Bullock said, and not tell them anything in advance. But the union would be more symbolic than lawful. “Sandy is a bit hesitant about getting married because of the legalities,” explains a Bullock pal, noting Randall hasn’t adopted her son Louis, 7, or daughter Laila, 5. “It gets complicated.”

Aniston was supportive of Bullock’s proposal, says another insider, pointing out the fact that the duo were practically married already: “Jen was saying, ‘What’s the difference? He’s already living here, he’s already your old man.’”

And he’s already cemented his place as the love of Bullock’s life. Coming off a turbulent first marriage — West Coast Choppers owner Jesse James admitted to cheating on her with multiple women throughout their five-year union — the 53-year-old Ocean’s Eight actress was somewhat wary of relationships. “She went through a great deal of heartbreak after Jesse,” says the friend, “and she is scarred by it to this day.”

[From US Magazine]

US goes on to say what a great dad Randall is to Bullock two kids, Louis, 7, and Laila, 5, and that he also dotes on Bullock. This sounds like old school publicist work, like CAA is known for. I do think Aniston and Bullock are genuinely friendly, but it’s like their agency is pushing their friendship as well as Bullock’s relationship with Randall. If they do get married, I hope to see a photo or two online. It looks like this guy is good to Bullock and I hope that he’s long term material. Maybe she got her douce meter reset after Jesse James. I’m surprised they’ve lasted this long, but that’s a good sign I guess.

Also, if you didn’t hear yet, Bullock donated a million dollars to Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas at the end of August. Her statement read, in part, “There are no politics in eight feet of water. There are human beings in eight feet of water. I’m just grateful I can do it. We have to take care of one another.” Bullock hasn’t spoken about or issued a statement on any of the stories of harassment and abuse that have been coming out about her industry. That is absolutely her prerogative and is a choice I might make if I was in her position, I couldn’t even bring myself to use the #Metoo tag as it’s painful, it’s just something that occurred to me.

  1. rachel says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    She seems happy. Good for her and her family.

  2. Embee says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I want good things for Sandy and I hope this guy is legit. He seems to be and they’ve taken their time. But I do agree on the ceremonial-not-legal wedding. My guy and I are considering the same.

    I know the previous much-younger girlfriend is sketchy, but sometimes those things happen , and IIRC his ex’s father was interviewed around the time that he hooked up with Sandy and said nice things about the guy. So he dated a young girl and moved on without drama.

  3. SolitaryAngel says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I wish her the best & want her to be happy. I always have. ☺

  4. Hella says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:12 am

    What is with her face in that last picture???? I would never have recognised her.

    • Imqrious2 says:
      November 2, 2017 at 10:17 am

      Seriously! Me too. So sad she went down the cheek filler route. She didn’t need to. I wish women would give themselves a little permission to age gracefully. I’m not saying don’t give a bit of a tweak, but don’t go so overboard that we have to do a double take!

  5. Imqrious2 says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Did she check the room for Nazi memorabilia yet (as she “had no idea” with Jesse)? Room all clear? Ok then, we’re good to go!

    Joking aside, I do like her, and wish her all the best. Mazel tov to the family 🥂

  6. PIa says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:30 am

    The fact he goes from someone less than half his age to an older woman with kids could be the plot of the next Nancy Meyers film.

  7. Maum says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Wow I completely missed that she had a daughter.

  8. Kitten says:
    November 2, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I don’t care much for her but she seems happy.
    He’s a handsome dude and on a superficial level, they make a really good-looking couple.

