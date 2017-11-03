Prediction: Gary Oldman’s Oscar campaign will not go smoothly this year

Since I’m slowly trying to reintroduce our typical conversations about Oscar campaigns and such, let’s talk about Gary Oldman. Gary Oldman has never won an Oscar. Gary Oldman wants to win an Oscar, despite what he might have said in the past or what he will be saying this year. Oldman used to be a brash, avant-garde, loose-cannon actor, but as he’s gotten older, he became more conservative, and as such, he craves the respectability that comes with winning an Oscar. To be fair: he’s an incredible actor and just on the level of “good actors who should win awards solely based on performance,” Oldman should have been an Oscar winner a few times over by now. But he still hasn’t won one. Which is why, I suspect, he signed on to play Winston Churchill in The Darkest Hour. Here’s the trailer:
It’s like Alex Skarsgard’s hair transformation: if you’re going to put Gary Oldman through all of that (wigs, prosthetics, fat suit), why not just hire a different actor who looks more like Churchill? Jim Broadbent comes to mind. Broadbent would have come cheaper, I bet, and there would have been less time in the makeup chair. But that’s not the point! The point is that Gary Oldman is going for OSCAH! And because Oldman’s For Real This Time, Give Me An Oscar campaign is about to start, it seems like *some* people want to remind Oscar voters that Oldman has some issues.
Hollywood is awfully forgetful when it comes to offensive comments. Three years ago, after Gary Oldman defended Mel Gibson and said Hollywood was “run by Jews,” it looked like his movie career was over. But on Sunday, Oldman will receive the Hollywood Career Achievement Award at the Beverly Hilton. With fellow Brit James Corden hosting the 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards, Oldman will be honored for his roles in “Sid & Nancy,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” and, most recently, as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.”
Hard to believe it was just 2014 when Showbiz411 ran the headline: “Actor Gary Oldman Ends His Career in Hollywood with Racist, Anti-Semitic Interview.” Before hastily apologizing for his comments, Oldman had told Playboy magazine, “Mel Gibson is in a town that’s run by Jews and he said the wrong thing because he’s actually bitten the hand thatI guess has fed him . . . He got drunk and said a few things, but we’ve all said those things. We’re all f - - king hypocrites.”
You might think “oh well that was probably a long time ago.” IT WAS 2014!!! Oldman said all of that terrible sh-t and a lot more in a 2014 Playboy interview. To be fair, he apologized later. But still. Oh, and something to keep your eye on: one of his ex-wives accused him of spousal abuse. Buckle up, this could be an interesting Oscar campaign to watch in the current Hollywood environment.
Also: God, I love Jim Broadbent. Why didn’t they cast him in this role???
Broadbent has an Oscar, doesn’t he. And it seems lately he has been doing more TV than movies.
I think Broadbent won for Iris?
I loved Broadbent in Bridget Jones by the way. I could never see Oldman in that!
PS: John Lithgow is my fav Churchill. He did not look like Churchill but embodied his spirit well.
Albert Finney in The Gathering Storm is mine.
I love Broadbent in anything, the man has more talent in his pinky than the so called aging pretty boys do in their whole cosmetically enhanced bodies.
If Phantom Thread is as good as it looks I don’t think it’s going to matter.
I don’t know, I think the studio is gonna push Hammer hard for Call Me By Your Name. I cannot imagine Chalamet being pushed for best actor.
DDL has lost before.
Armie Hammer will be in the supporting actor category. The studio’s already presenting him as that, and they really can’t push him as lead actor since Chalamet is very much the lead, by any metric.
Chalamet is in with a decent shot at a Best Actor nom though. Will depend on whether Hanks, Jackman’s and Washington’s performances all stack up and whether or not Franco gets a (deserved imo) nom. If one or two of them falter there’s definitely some room for a fresh face this year.
Yep, Hammer would be supporting. Although this movie may run into issues as conservative media are already pointing to the age difference issue. (BS I know, but this Spacey horror won’t help) Most years that’s nothing but this year is just such a MESS!
Chalamet‘s goal is the nomination. Best actor doesn’t get awarded to the very young. Youngest ever was 29. The nomination would be huge though.
can’t wait for phantom thread. the plot is so intriguing as well.
When I first saw the trailer run before Dunkirk, I turned to my husband and said, “Gary Oldman stole Timothy Spall’s oscar.”
Just watched Broadbent in The Sense of an Ending. He was great, as usual.
Does Hollywood care enough about Churchill to award a film about him? And yes, Gary Oldman is a skeeze…and for what it’s worth, I know a lot of people who get drunk and don’t start making anti-Semitic and/or racist remarks.
Gary Oldman also beats the sh*t of women, so there’s that, too.
God, Kristin Scott Thomas is gorgeous, isn’t she?
She gets better with time.
She is, and she’s always good, too.
I came to say the same thing. She is just class and elegance personified.
Yes, she is. I love Kristin Scott Thomas!
I never got Kristen Scott Thomas’s appeal. She’s alright but something about her always bores me.
Under the current climate, he is not going to win a damm thing!
I’m guessing the Oscars will be the worst ever. Who knows what will come out. I just can’t feel good about any these people TBH. Maybe the Oscars can go back to what they used to be though. It has gotten way out of hand with the campaigns and clothes…
But you can not deny his acting skills. He doesn’t need an Oscar. He’s one of few actors who are just out of this world. And again, i missed gossip and personal life, but since every rapist in Hollywood got at least one Oscar, doubt Oldman is any worse.
If this year ends with Hollywood’s only remaining stars being a bunch of talented women and, like, maybe Tom Hanks and a Hemsworth, it wouldn’t make me sad.
Oh, Handwoven, I know. I am depending on [most of] my Toms and Chrises.
Apart from the remarks in the interview, the rumors about his violent ways, I also think he sucks as an actor. He overacts with every fiber of his being and his overdramatic ways have turned me off long before I first heard about his not so pleasant temper and thoughts. There’s a reason dude has never won an Oscar.
IDK…lots of people on this thread are apparently NOT boycotting his film. It really is fascinating how we pick and choose, isn’t it?
Weren’t you one of the ones that think people boycotting, canlcelling celebrities/movies was senseless?
People have blown it on the campaign trail before. Remember when Burt Feynolds seemed like a real contender for Boogie Nights, until people remembered how much they hated him? Eddie Murphy for Dreamgirls as well (yes, there was Norbit, but a huge part was also the fact that Eddie was an a-hole). This year, it looks like a lot of actors are going to be asked a lot of hard questions, and Gary Oldman isn’t the best equipped for this.
Oldman’s established enough as a brilliant actor that he could get away with just letting the work stand on its own without dropping out of people’s minds. If he’s got any sense, that’s what he’ll do.
In a year when Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Hugh Jackman are in the mix, and James Franco and Timothee Chalamet are bringing something fresh to the table, Oldman’s not going to gain any votes via his personality. His best campaign strategy would be to be very quiet and let other people talk about how it’s about time he won.
Hanks and Jackman aren’t in the conversation. Franco is only sort of. Right now the two frontrunners are Oldman and Lewis.
And Gary Oldman has never even been close to an Oscar (the year he got his single nomination he wasn’t actually in the race to win). His work does not speak for itself. Even as an early favorite, he’ll have to hustle hard.
Oldman and DDL are obviously the front runners, but that leaves 3 other spots? Who do you think is part of the conversation, if not Hanks, Jackman and Franco? Washington is there and Chalamet too, and Harrelson is kind of there but not really gaining any momentum at all. Those 3 aren’t anymore cemented than the above yet.
Matt Damon for Downsizing won’t be happening. Mark Wahlberg for All The Money in the World probably wasn’t happening anyway, but certainly won’t be now after the Spacey scandal. Chadwick Boseman seemed like he had a shot but Marshall sounds decidedly mediocre and poorly timed. Jake Gyllenhaal and Steve Carell didn’t make a mark and Robert Pattinson didn’t manage to build the hype for Good Time into anything. Andrew Garfield and Domnhall Gleeson have an outside chance but bigger names will have to falter first. Unless I’m missing someone obvious everyone else seems like a real long shot.
Julilanna, the campaigning is just beginning. All of the men you mentioned are fighting for the remaining spots, whether it be 1 or 2.
I think Lewis, Oldman, and Chalamet are definites, which leaves 2 spots (unless Oldman says something completely unforgivable between now and then). We haven’t seen Hanks or Jackson yet. I would put Gyllenhaal and Franco in the lead as of today, but there are a few months to go. I’m rooting for Robert Pattinson, simply because he is my favorite.
After these past few weeks, offensive comments are not going to be a make or break. Hell Casey Affleck won last year after a lot more than “comments”. The bar for decent person in Hollywood is exceptionally low.
As for the spousal abuse accusation. Well, he was never charged and considering he got full (yes Full) custody of their kids after that his supporters will have an awfully easy time making that a non-issue.
I remember when he and Donya divorces. Donya seemed pretty unstable and the general consensus seemed to be that she made up the story. It’s worth revisiting, but I remember she really didn’t come across as credible and I thought it was unfortunate that she was giving abuse victims a “bad name” so to speak.
I didn’t know about these other things about Gary Oldman. This sucks, I’ve always been such a fan of his.
Agreed Doodle. HUGE fan, and I somehow missed this awful stuff about his personal life.
It is getting more and more bleak around here. Seems everyone has some secret #ickery hiding in their closets.
Donya Fiorentino accused David Fincher of a lot of things too… At the end of the day she lost custody of all of her children and they seem to be completely estranged from their mother.
I don’t know about Oldman and Fincher, but when your kids don’t want to hear about you, it doesn’t look good.
The part of the Casey Affleck situation that pissed me off the most was that big brother and bestie Damon helped apply pressure to make the discussion go away. Casey wasn’t asked the hard questions. A groundswell of condemnation didn’t happen to him (a la Nate Parker) because they actively lobbied sources not to run with the story. This is all just one big NOPE.
I never thought Nate Parker deserved a nomination, yet Hollywood turned around and gave the Oscar to a man just as bad. Go figure.
Ummmm, there’s currently a petition with 17,000 signatures and counting asking to bar Casey Affleck from presenting the Oscar’s Best Actress Award due to the allegations against him. People are HARDLY ignoring what he did.
Thanks for this, kitten. Gonna go look for that to sign now.
It’s on Change.org if anyone’s interested.
Throw all of hollywood out. I’m good with that.
Maybe this will be the year everyone pulls a Mo’Nique and ‘lets the work speak for itself’. As if.
Brendan Gleeson already did Churchill in “Into the storm”, may just watch that.
(Dear universe, please let Gleeson be a decent human)
If Brendan Gleeson is’nt a decent human being I’m leaving the planet. On a bright note his son, Domnhall seems totally lovely and I can’t imagine a really crap person would produce a guy who seems as nice as he is.
That’s reminds me of a comment Domhnall made in an interview once, that people always ask about his dad influencing him and never about his mother and he spoke about how important her work was and how she truly made a different to people everyday and how proud he is of her, she works with young people as a social worker.
All I know is I want Bill Skarsgård to at least get a Supporting Actor nod.
Honestly, I think his performance is a bit overdone, and he just doesn’t seem like Churchill to me.
Woody Harrelson’s LBJ looks so much better than Oldman’s Churchill. I’m not sure if he’ll win, but I want him too. LBJ’s a fascinating US President. He has so many different sides to him and given the context of the film is the passing of the Civil Rights Act (Even though LBJ was a southern who didn’t truly support it) it’s important right now.
Woody Harrelson is a dark horse I think as well. He has amassed a good body of work and isn’t so problematic. And LBJ is a bit more relevant to the times. I think Denzel has a real shot with Roman Israel Esq. It isn’t a perfect movie, but Denzel isn’t giving a typical Denzel performance either.
I’m really looking forward to seeing LBJ. And yes, Woody is a dark horse. He has been nominated twice before to Oldman’s once and seems respected among his peers for his serious work
I didn’t know all these things about him, but it always surprises me when someone who grew up working class turns conservative. It’s like pulling the ladder behind you.
Casye Affleck won a best actor Oscar this year and he sexual harrased two women, and that isn’t as bad as racial slurs. I am not saying that Gary Old man gets a pass but neither does Casey Affleck
Actually I’m more interested in Liam Neeson’s Watergate movie (Mark Felt) than this one.
The fact that Uma Thurman still does not speak his name will definitely be brought up and he would have to answer for that. Dude does not play the game well at all and not amount of media training is gonna change a old rich dude.
It’s interesting that Daniel Day Lewis and Gary Oldman are the front runners since they came on the scene at pretty much the exact same time. Gary got alot of praise and attention with Prick Up Your Ears and Sid & Nancy and I think people started noticing DDL with My Beautiful Laundrette and the contrast of his supporting role in A Room with a View. But DDL very rapidly overtook him with Unbearable Lightness of Being and My Left Foot. I wonder if Gary Oldman ever wonders why DDL became the big Oscar winning acting darling and he didn’t.
It was the kinds of roles DDL got. And his singular talent. He has been my favorite for 3 decades.
I thought that was Tori Spelling’s husband in the photos!
I don’t see why his comment should be taken as racist. It’s not a secret that most of the really powerful men in Hollywood are jews, and jews that actually care about their roots at that. It’s true that if you go and spout antisemitic rants you’ll get in a lot of trouble, saying that isn’t talking bad about jews. Only really deaf and blind people could believe that Mel Gibson’s long blacklisting was about anything but his drunk tirades about jews in the industry. I mean, he didn’t do anything in terms of violence and mysoginy that we haven’t seen from Christian Bale, Alec Baldwin, Russell Crowe, Jeremy Renner, etc, etc. Jewish people protect their own and they are not very willing to work with someone that’s trashing them. I wouldn’t want to work with someone that’s insulting my culture.
I think the spousal abuse is a bit harder to swallow, especially in the current climate. But hey, Hollywood gave an Oscar to a sexual harasser this year so anything can happen in hypocrisy land.
Why does he have to be gunning for an Oscar? Can’t he have read the script, enjoyed it and thought it would be a challenge to play the role?
