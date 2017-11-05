People Mag: Georgina Chapman will ‘never’ take Harvey Weinstein back

Have you noticed that people are barely paying attention to the Harvey Weinstein-business stories at this point? By that I mean that no one seems to care about the business/career side of Weinstein, which is how it should be – we should be listening to his victims’ stories and we should not give a sh-t about Weinstein’s neverending business drama. In case you care, here are some of the Weinstein-business specific headlines this week: he’s been banned for life from the Producers Guild of America; he’s suing his former company, The Weinstein Company, for all of his old “files” and TWC just told him to eat sh-t; the Beverly Hills Police Department also has an open investigation into his behavior, much like the LAPD, NYPD and London police. The NYPD even thinks they’re going to be the first to arrest him.

Meanwhile, I think Weinstein is still in Arizona? He tried to play it like he was “cured” of being a rapist after one week of therapy, but no one bought it so he allegedly has been in Arizona all this time. God knows where Georgina Chapman is now, but we know she’s not with him. According to People Mag, Georgina will never be with him again:

Since announcing her plans to leave Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct, Georgina Chapman has largely stayed out of the spotlight — and she wants to keep it that way. “Georgina’s plan is to keep staying low-key,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn’t have any plans for public appearances.” And while Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have been in contact to discuss their two children, the source says there is no hope of reconciliation between the two. “She will never take him back,” says the source. Weinstein helped fund the launch of Chapman’s fashion label Marchesa in 2004, using his clout as a producer to compel actresses in his movies to wear her designs. But with Weinstein embroiled in scandal, Chapman is figuring out next steps for the brand. “She hopes her business can be saved,” says the source.

[From People]

As I’ve said so many times, I have no interest in blaming any woman for Harvey Weinstein’s terrible acts. But I also maintain that Georgina is not the most sympathetic person in this story, nor should we treat her as the biggest victim of all of this. She likely didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s behavior, but she knew some of it and she didn’t care. Of course, I also believe that Weinstein likely controlled many aspects of his wife’s business, which is a form of financial abuse, so maybe Georgina truly didn’t feel like she could leave him before now. In any case, I’m glad she’s maintaining the whole “never take him back” thing. The earth is scorched. There’s no going back.