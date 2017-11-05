People Mag: Georgina Chapman will ‘never’ take Harvey Weinstein back

Have you noticed that people are barely paying attention to the Harvey Weinstein-business stories at this point? By that I mean that no one seems to care about the business/career side of Weinstein, which is how it should be – we should be listening to his victims’ stories and we should not give a sh-t about Weinstein’s neverending business drama. In case you care, here are some of the Weinstein-business specific headlines this week: he’s been banned for life from the Producers Guild of America; he’s suing his former company, The Weinstein Company, for all of his old “files” and TWC just told him to eat sh-t; the Beverly Hills Police Department also has an open investigation into his behavior, much like the LAPD, NYPD and London police. The NYPD even thinks they’re going to be the first to arrest him.
Meanwhile, I think Weinstein is still in Arizona? He tried to play it like he was “cured” of being a rapist after one week of therapy, but no one bought it so he allegedly has been in Arizona all this time. God knows where Georgina Chapman is now, but we know she’s not with him. According to People Mag, Georgina will never be with him again:
Since announcing her plans to leave Harvey Weinstein following allegations of sexual misconduct, Georgina Chapman has largely stayed out of the spotlight — and she wants to keep it that way.
“Georgina’s plan is to keep staying low-key,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She is focused on her children and her business. She doesn’t have any plans for public appearances.”
And while Chapman, 41, and Weinstein, 65, have been in contact to discuss their two children, the source says there is no hope of reconciliation between the two.
“She will never take him back,” says the source. Weinstein helped fund the launch of Chapman’s fashion label Marchesa in 2004, using his clout as a producer to compel actresses in his movies to wear her designs. But with Weinstein embroiled in scandal, Chapman is figuring out next steps for the brand. “She hopes her business can be saved,” says the source.
As I’ve said so many times, I have no interest in blaming any woman for Harvey Weinstein’s terrible acts. But I also maintain that Georgina is not the most sympathetic person in this story, nor should we treat her as the biggest victim of all of this. She likely didn’t know the extent of Weinstein’s behavior, but she knew some of it and she didn’t care. Of course, I also believe that Weinstein likely controlled many aspects of his wife’s business, which is a form of financial abuse, so maybe Georgina truly didn’t feel like she could leave him before now. In any case, I’m glad she’s maintaining the whole “never take him back” thing. The earth is scorched. There’s no going back.
Her reps never fail to mention how much she wants to focus on her kids and her business. And her business. And saving her business.
If I were finding out for the “first” time that abused women had been forced to wear my collection I would be gutted. I would want people to burn the name of the line from their memory. Can this woman not think of the endless pain, shame and anger all of Weinstein’s victims will feel every single time her salvaged line is mentioned or covered in fashion magazines? Who the hell does she think wants to be anywhere near her brand? This is myopic Up one side and snowflake down the other. She does. not. care.
That’s what keeps jumping out at me. Her business, her business, her business. Her feelings, her feelings.
If she wants to get through this with her business intact, she needs to stop talking publicly, and if she must, focus on the victims.
I agree LAK. Of course she won’t take him back now. He’s a pariah. If be was able to come back on top again? Not sure I would bet against.
Yes, it’s all about her business. Another hideous narcissist.
Putting it mildly, she really irritates me. She witnessed his vicious bullying towards her employees and her business partner. Supposedly they had an open marriage. She’s seen him interact with actresses at parties and galas.
She not very sympathetic person in this entire, decades-long horror.
But the business is the only reason she married him.
I do not believe Georgina Chapman was ever in love with HW. I believe he loved her and believed in her business. He was rich and powerful.
Of course, she won’t go back to him. He is no longer powerful and her business will be further harmed.
This was a marriage of convenience and it is no longer convenient.
I do think the marriage was a business relationship, but why did she have kids with the slug? I feel bad for those little kids. Now they’ll probably be a target for bullies.
Exactly. The only reason you marry someone lik Harvey is to force your fashion label into the spot light. She could found another guy if it was about love or sex, Im sure.
That man manipulated and abused almost every woman he came across, and everyone turned a blind eye to benefit from him, are you kidding? I haven’t heard a word about any actresses like this: “sure didn’t mind that Oscar though, did you? Turned a blind eye for that franchise deal, huh?” Some possible other ways to think of these things:
with him for business: he held that business over her head every chance he got. No Harvey, no marchesa. She’s nothing without his starlets. Friends, associates, means to feed kids, ability to stay at a hotel, eat at a restaurant, have and semblance of self GONE if she outed him.
open marriage: she was complicit in an open marriage, because otherwise she’d be divorced, with kids, and no job or friends or connections or means to survive. He used the open marriage as a means to explain rumors and not be yammered at for cheating, because it’s the industry, baby.
She married him the same reason stars worked with him. Blinded by the idea, held down by obligation, confused by compliance of others, and shamed or attacked into silence. Also they were in a place where this was everywhere. It seemed like this was the world, and it’s easy to get lost in the scope of things.
I just don’t think we should be so harsh to judge her. Amber Heard got out, and maybe Georgina would have gotten there on her own but she was forced out, and didn’t get to recognize and come to terms with and fix an abusive relationship when she discovered it and got to gain strength before her exit. She discovered it this way, and had to do the process AFTER the separation and with the scrutiny of the public. I feel for this woman, and wish her the best.
Wiffie
I think it’s unfair to Weinstein’s victims to pretend Chapman had no choices or no power. It’s an assumption as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’d be better off, maybe, if she changed the name of her business. Also, is there any chance she could make it without the forced exposure. I’ve never really liked the overly fussy aspects of Marchessa, personally.
She needs to honour all the victims by raising her kids right and not worry about ‘her business’, which was all just a lie because actressess and dressers were FORCED to wear her line, as opposed to CHOOSING to wear her line. Big difference
Very good advice. These statements always mentioning the business are not helping her brand’s future.
@Enoughalready: I understand. Just want a gentle reminder out there that there isn’t a perfect victim. Some are way not perfect, some are just a little not perfect. But can still be abused. No doubt she feels guilty like many who didn’t say anything.
However this is what happens when EVERYONE stays silent. Not just the wife, Or the secretary, Or business partner. It took many, and it was a system. A house of cards. Any one card could make it fall, but they all hold it up.
It’s understandable that she wants to save her business which becomes a matter of clever PR.
Putting out statements right now that are all about her business isn’t going to help. That only serve to make her tone deaf and perhaps unsympathetic to the victims even if she may be one herself.
It’s the unfortunate situation she finds herself where unless she declares herself a victim too, the public will not be sympathetic to her, and will not be willing to divorce her business from Weinstein.
Right now, whatever her priorities, publicly she needs to be seen to be on the side of the victims and not a word about her business. Repeatedly and for a good length of time not 4 statements about herself and her business in as many weeks. Metaphoric sack and ashes for her until the public stops thinking she is complicit.
Let her partner do the talking regarding her business because she’s not publicly associated with Weinstein. Better still, she takes a leave of absence from the company and they hire a different interim public person to divorce her association with Weinstein.
Talking about her business is as tone deaf and not a good move.
My advice to Georgina is to settle the divorce as quickly as possible and demand a lump sum payment for alimony and child support. Now that the truth is out, Weinstein is going to be facing a mountain of litigation.
@ Wiffie
Sure you can feel sorry for her and *create* a victim scenario based on stereotypes about women. However the simple facts of the case was she was a co-conspirator. She KNEW these actresses were being forced to wear her dresses if their movies were being produced by her husband or if he was running an Oscar campaign for them. Most of these actresses never wore her ugly dresses when they were freed of TWC.
Are we going to add another female stereotype to her as the dumb wife who didn’t notice that these actresses never wore her dresses her again? And the dumb wife who didn’t know her husband used her children as bait to attempt to rape women as in Lupita’s NYT column. No, a wife is not the equivalent of an actresses who had to deal with Harvey Weinstein’s assault while interacting with him for one movie or a few times. She lived with Harvey. Married him and brought innocent children into a marriage with a monster. But sure we can pretend as human beings women are not equal to men: capable of selfishness or capable of lacking empathy. We are delicate flowers who wouldn’t hurt a fly.
Original TC
Well said. This is next level infantilization and I just can’t.
LAK
You are so much more succinct than I am.
Really well said, ladies.
I agree with you about how tone-deaf her statements are. But I certainly don’t blame her for actually thinking about her business. Think about it this way: most people cling to a source of stability when other parts of their lives are in turmoil. In my personal experience, I frequently focused on one aspect of my life (school/work/family/friends) when another aspect is causing me significant stress. I’m sure plenty of other people do that as well and I consider that a perfectly reasonable reaction to upheaval.
Georgina’s personal life is obviously in utter shambles right now and there’s not much she can do to make it any better. Her husband is a creep and victimized numerous women. That’s just a fact and she can’t do anything to change that. What else does she have except her professional life? Yes, we agree that her professional life is probably over as well. But I don’t blame her for trying to salvage it.
Also, as distasteful as it is to us that the conversation is not focused where it should be – on the women who were hurt and victimized in this. Georgina does have to think of her future and how she’s going to provide for her children when her company’s financial future is bleak at best. That’s why I think the fact that she is trying to save her company is logical and reasonable. But the way she’s trying to save her company is tone-deaf and distasteful. But that probably speaks more to her morals and PR abilities than anything else.
Anne
You are being rational and kind but the fact is that none of this is a surprise for Georgina. She made the choice years ago to look the other way while Marchesa flourished. She’s not an abused Bronx housewife with $350 in the bank and three kids to care for. She comes from money, is worth over $20M in her own right and would have ample court ordered child support payments from a judge. Financial concerns should have taken a back seat to remaining married to an abusive man. If I find out she was also abused I will have sympathy for her but no one has made that claim. I won’t give her a pass just because abuse is a possibility, not with so many self-identified victims coming forward.
Enough Already – yes to all of that. I can’t help feeling a little bad for her because he’s grotesque. But I don’t think she stayed out of fear for herself or her children.
This reply is really more for @wiffie-
I understand and appreciate the well-articulated POV that Georgina may also be a victim more than a complicit pawn.
My only quibble with your comment is that it assumes Georgina had no options, that leaving Harvey would leave her broken and unable to feed her kids.
Georgina is from a very wealthy family and doesn’t need Harvey’s money to feed her children. Her business’s success was dependent upon Harvey, but her personal survival was not. Of course that doesn’t mean she wasn’t controlled and mentally abused by him, but many victims of domestic abuse really are dependent upon their abusers for basic financial support, and that’s a big reason they can’t/ don’t leave. Georgina is not in that category.
Her business is done. Nothing can save that brand now. She can distance herself from her husband but everyone associates Marchesa with Weinstein.
A business model that relies on your husband bullying actresses into giving you free publicity is not sustainable. At this point, she should cut her losses and try to stem the damage to her reputation.
Sadly, this scandal was ill timed for HER. Georgina left Harvey before the 10 year mark on their anniversary, which means the prenup is still in effect. Harvey doesn’t strike me as the generous type.
Given that her best friend and their family members are on the payroll of that dreadful fashion house, she not just worried about her own bank account.
They live in NY not CA.
Karen, is it different in NY? I tried Google, but I can’t find an easy answer to how prenups work in NY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what Harvey was hoping we’d say!
Now we can abuse his wife FOR him, and he can sit back with a smug smile, and tell her, “I told you so….”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wiffey
Again, you are claiming things that so far have no merit. I could as easily say Weinstein’s response to Georgina is “Sorry babe, the jig is up. Save yourself if you can.” We don’t know that he held her business over her head. Sources claim she knew, didn’t care and rode the publicity straight to the top. I don’t have to give her honorary victim status just because she’s a woman. It is incredibly hard to believe a beautiful, well-liked woman could knowingly and willingly live with a monster because of what she stands to gain. Our brains reject the thought because it doesn’t compute, but women do it every single day. Melania, anyone?
Her PR is just amateur, and they should be fired immediately. Every time she speaks she sounds one note and insincere. No one needs the reminder of Marchesa and how it came to be right now. Victims are still speaking out, and the scandal is still reverberating around the world.
She should be in therapy to understand her role in this and why she chose such a horrible man to procreate with and why a business was worth it. It isn’t like she runs a children’s hospital or owns an essential company that saves lives. Why is fashion worth the suffering of others and attaching yourself to a vile bully? The fashion industry has been significant in my life, and I benefited from it, but I will never pretend that there isn’t something superficial or silly about it. I love so much about it but perspective is everything. That is what makes her statements even worse, and someone on her team should know this, but fashion people can be self-important and tend to dramatize their significance.
Melania had no idea of the extent of her husband’s evilness, because she is another opportunist marrying a billionaire a couple decades older than herself. Had she seen this coming….oops wrong trophy wife, but in essence aren’t they all the same. Enablers with big pay days. Both of these women had the life, knew their grandfatherly fugly husbands were up to no good. This trick gets to leave Dodge, while Melania has to wait for him to break on through to the other side. No pity for either of them.
Dear Georgina,
Please call Liberty Ross. Take her advice on how to navigate a public scandal.
Yours Sincerely
The world
That’s exactly what this keeps reminding me of !
Its really not the same thing. At all. Liberty Ross never profited from her husband intimidating, violating and threatening actresses.
Also, to be fair to her husband, there was no suggestion Kristin Stewart was anything other than a willing participant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely not the same thing! I think I’m just reminded because they are both silent gorgeous British and brunette
A good strategy can be employed across any situation regardless of details.
In both cases, they are the wronged wife even though Liberty was utterly wronged whilst Georgina may be complicit and her business is tied into Weinstein.
In order for her to survive this AND save her business, she needs to employ Liberty’s strategy of no public comment, no hiding, no helpful media friends / publicists giving quotes to media no matter how tempting.
As she has a partner in the business, let the untainted partner do the talking for now.
Silence (whilst remaining visible) is golden. It worked for Liberty, and it can work for Georgina.
The only other strategy is to do the big interview, reorganize her business, look like a survivor and then lay low.
Middling it is the worst.
I agree. She may not have known the extent of the abuse but she knew enough and turned a blind eye for access to dress woman on the red carpet. And of course she’s not going back to him, he has lost the access to Hollywood she required for her business.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know who she was before him. But she’s gorgeous. Was it not possible for her to find an attractive NICE husband who was also successful and wealthy? I guess bigger riches are irresistible, i would not know about making these choices from experience but Lainey’s quote “picture him on top of you” comes to mind here.🤢😬. Melania comes to mind too
And of course she wouldn’t care that he’s cheating on her. More for them is less for her. Can’t blame her for wanting less of that nastiness. And NOONE has said she was there or aware during any abuse/ assault/harrassment. Maybe a tell all next if she’s ambitious?
If she didn’t have a side piece I will eat my hat. You’d have to if only for a palate cleanser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edward, her brother and Marchesa exec, was charged with fighting his way into his girlfriend’s apartment and choking her. It makes me wonder. Does Chapman have a heart of ice as long as her brand thrives or does she see so much abuse towards women that she is desensitized? If it’s the latter I could be convinced to feel badly for her, a tiny bit. But I just don’t get that from the superficial facts or nature of the statements her unsourced friends and colleagues keep leaking.
“While Chapman, 41, was aware of her husband’s notorious temper, even apologizing “many times for his verbally rough behavior,” according to the source, she wasn’t aware of Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct. “She never would have stayed married if she’d known,” says the source. “She was never with Harvey when he behaved like this.”
This was said when the story broke in October. But this article begs to differ: it looks like she knew and went into panic mode to save Marchesa.
http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/harvey-weinstein-wife-furious-groping-claim-source-article-1.2174492
In addition, People originally ran with the angle that Chapman and Weinstein had a “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours.” relationship. But now that they’re getting exclusives from Chapman’s camp People seems to have softened their stance.
That article came out in 2015.
So how does any of this make sense?
Would you be furious that it was exposed or shocked? Would you just wish it would go away or would you feel for the victim?
Her response speaks volumes, and that is why her statements are so freaking maddening. How is all of this a surprise when she was aware of the case in 2015?
She needs to lay low.
Magnoliarose
That’s the thing of it! She lied about knowing. Every single time she mentions her business I think of my mom’s childhood piano teacher. She was an incest survivor and after her husband died she never let another male in her home again, except for extremely close relatives. She even dealt with sales reps on her front porch. The smell of their aftershave or cologne was such a strong trigger for her. Marchesa needs to be sacked, not salvaged. Too much pain. Yet her heart breaks for the victims. The ones she didn’t know about. I know I sound mean but I’m angry.
So from this we know that by 2015 she was at least aware that her husband had groped a model without her consent, even if she wasn’t aware of the full extent of his behavior over the decades.
She hasn’t said whether or not Harvey Weinstein ever abused her during their relationship. He probably hasn’t abused every single woman he’s ever encountered, but we’ve seen that this is a man who isn’t above sexual violence OR physical violence. (Or other toxic, manipulative, abusive behavior, since his 22-year-old daughter was put in the position of having to reveal that he might have been suicidal after the truth about him was coming out). We don’t know If she was or wasn’t. She shouldn’t have to come forward about it if she’s not ready. But she have admitted to what she was aware of. Maybe she was determined to believe that that was the worst of it. The only positive about how she’s handled this situation is the fact that she hasn’t smeared or casted doubt on any of the victims. I know that’s setting the bar pretty low for people, but blaming, attacking, or discrediting victims are all just so normal in our culture that I’m always a little impressed and relieved when the loved one/acquaintance of a recently-exposed abuser doesn’t respond that way.
Marchesa designs are lovely. I hope her company survives…
That’s not exactly a bold or brave statement at this point, Georgina. I think like most people, she didn’t know he was a serial rapist. But she knew he was a lousy person when she married him. And she chose to make babies with him. Were the kids an 18-21 year financial insurance policy for her? I’m appalled.
2017–this epic sh!tshow of a year–is when golddigging became a cautionary tale. If Melania and Georgina aren’t enough to make you reconsider doing anything for the money, nothing will. I wouldn’t trade places with either one. Their lives seem utterly miserable and they’ve made monsters the fathers of their children.
Of course she won’t take him back. The old toad is damaged goods and can’t help her or her brand any longer. I see a billionaire in her future!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A large portion of her business is wedding gowns. I heard the stores are canceling her bridal collection.
Understandable….can you imagine tainting your wedding day with a dress that was in any way associated with this rapist?
SURPRISE!!!!
As if this “marriage” was based on love. I really have no respect or pity for her. She knew very damn well about Harvey, why else did she marry him? For his great character? For his sexy looks?
Nah its about her business which she mentions a couple of times in this article.
It is very simple: She made a deal with the devil and now she pays for it. The one thing she needs to do besides disappearing from public life is save some money for her childrens future psychological treatment.
If she divorces him fast so she can resist pressure to not testify against him, then I …actually I don’t know how I might feel. It’s hard to see how she could blind to so much about him if it was such an open secret.
I know everyone likes the fantasy, but to me, at least, it’s clear. She married him for his money and connections. He married her because she was young, is attractive and, what rich megalomaniac doesn’t want a trophy wife?
She knew about the philandering. She knew about the power pressure. I hope she didn’t know about non consensual assaults.
I agree with all you said. For her it was the money, for him the status symbol wife. I don’t think it turned out the way she planned it though.
I also don’t believe not one actress said anything to her about being forced to wear her gowns. She should have seen the fury in their eyes if nothing else, e.g. fear, shame, outrage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too think she didn’t know he was a serial rapist, but turned a blind eye to his “affairs”. She got what she wanted out of the marriage, connections, her business, etc.
At this point though, I honestly think she should shut it down. I can’t imagine there’s any demand for the fashion line right now, and the name will always be tainted. She could shut it down, work with her team to redevelop a new company, and when some time has passed, she could restart. People mag would probably even give her some “rising from ashes” comeback cover story.
I read a comment somewhere, maybe Jezebel, by someone who was a server at a fancy NYC restaurant, that he/she served Harvey and Georgiana. Of course, he was a boor, but they said she was meek and kept her head down while Harvey berated her.
I’m not sympathetic about the end of her business, but she may also have been emotionally and/or physically abused by this monstrous ogre of man. Just because she’s from a rich family doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. Considering what her brother was charged with, maybe she was used to this kind of behavior and thought it was acceptable.
I just posted a similar comment below. I can’t believe how horribly people can treat a woman who is also his victim. And even worse, she’s stuck with that fucker until her kids come of age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as her business goes, IMO she should change the name and start fresh. The Marchesa brand will be forever tainted by its association with this pig.
That comment was likely a PR. She’s been sued for abusing their staff before. She also comes from a wealthy home. She didn’t need him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, let the spotlight stay on her husband.
Sorry everyone, but I have to say while I agree she knew he was sleeping with other women, in the end she is a victim too; just as all of his family members are. I’m pretty certain she did not know he was a rapist. We really don’t know anything about her. Maybe she was turned on by his power, maybe she married him for his influence. Maybe she actually loved him. There are a lot of presumptive comments here and I’m a bit disappointed that no one is giving her any benefit of doubt. She has stated she feels very badly for all his victims and she has said she wants to save her business. Also, when you live with an abusive person, you become a bit numb to it. There is no way he wasn’t as abusive towards her as he was to everyone else.
She knew that he fondled an Italian woman and forced himself on her by shoving his hand up her skirt. She waited to see if charges would be brought against him before she would decide, herself, what to do with the marriage. No charges were filed. She stayed.
This was years ago.
Um no. She wasn’t there, was she? I don’t think she was there. Or did she lift the skirt for him? Listen, I’m defending her because no one else is and I know what it’s like to be with someone who lies about everything. I have been accused of things by simple association. I was completely innocent of everything he did and she very well could be too. Why do so many women have a hard time believing this woman may also be his victim? Because she’s gorgeous? Because she wanted to have a successful business? Because she didn’t see him as a monster?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she had far less to do with his business than his assistants, or the casting agents who actually helped to arrange these assaults.
Pyritedigger – THANK YOU! I REST MY CASE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison
Of course she wasn’t there but she lied by saying she didn’t know about his sexual misconduct. She knew and the reason her camp was so scared is because this time the assault was caught on tape. According to a report Chapman was “furious with Weinstein” for putting her in that position. The victim was offered a settlement and no charges were filed. Chapman went back to business as usual. This is what enfuriates me – the notion that the pain of other women didn’t matter.
@EnoughAlready
So that you know when you read such unreasonable and rabid defenses like this it is usually orchestrated. They try to make women feel bad for not supporting other women as if feminism is just a bumper sticker. Blogs are swarmed with the same talking points.
I don’t ignore victims who are women for the sake of one woman who is trying to spin a tale that doesn’t add up.
She was with him for years before they married. Trying to connect her plight to women who are financially disadvantaged and truly have no choices is absurd and reeks of privileged tone deafness.
What is even worse is trying to paint herself as a victim when the story isn’t about her, and there is proof to blow canyons in her story. I don’t know why she would draw attention to herself when it might inspire someone to come forward and tell her secrets.
Magnoliarose
You win everything. I’ve had my feminist card laminated because it keeps getting snatched over this woman. I hate to say it but no one wants to see this lovely English rose go down in flames.the Blake Lively thread was 80% “if a woman says she’s not a victim don’t turn her into one”. So what the hell is going on here? And don’t get me started on all the woke commenters here who are attacking a stranger in order to defend one. Because feminism.
I hope her business continues to fail. It’s disturbing how she doesn’t seem to give a flying fig about the victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chapman is not a victim vased on anything I’ve read or seen. If she is I will change my tune but why put out a statement saying that had I known I would have left him when a google search shows that she knew years ago and stayed? Even if you don’t believe Emma Thompson the internet never dies. Why find out that the abuse actually took place in your home with your children there but all you can say is how much you want to save your business? Why worry about Marchesa when so many of your husband’s victims were forced to wear it?
…she is so pretty & every time I look at her I see HRC..
….Which means that every time you look at Harvey, you must see the dotard you voted for.
I’ve no doubt he threatened her with ruination if she so much as raised her voice but her original motivation – Harvey promoting her clothing line to the Hollywood elite and turning her into a successful designer – was based on greed, plain and simple. You think she would have married that disgusting boor if he was anything other than the king of the film industry? She lay down with that POS night after night after night, had 2 kids with him, and deliberately put up with and ignored his atrocious behaviour for her own gain. I don’t feel sorry for her, I feel sorry for all the women he assaulted and abused, all the employees he terrorized and, most of all, for those 2 kids.
Georgina needs to go away, re-brand, change her kids’ last name and then donate some of her wealth to an organization for battered and abused women, otherwise she’s going to carry the taint of selling her soul to that monster for the rest of her life.
Weinstein is still holed up at the Phoenician in Scottsdale, in the Presidential Suite. The room is booked indefinitely. Which pisses me off to no end as that’s where I spend Thanksgiving every year and now am not sure WTF I am going to do. I can’t fathom
staying somewhere that is sheltering that horror show of a human being.
There are so many assumptions in the comments on this woman. Not a single one of you lived with them. Not a single one of you know what her marriage was like. Not a single one of you are friends with this woman. You only know from what you see in photos and an interview here and there. You have no idea how he treated her behind closed doors. For all she knew, the actresses willingly reached out to her to wear her dresses. She may not have known that her husband was bullying them into wearing them or the far more worse things this man has done. There could be people around her that kept things from her. Could she have investigated the rumors? Sure. But she has kids with the man and not a single one of you know how he treated her and them behind closed doors. It is so easy for us at home to say “well, she should have left.” But it’s not that simple now is it?
Emma Thompson went on record saying Chapman knew. Chapman was “furious at Weinstein” after the Italian actress wanted to press charges in 2015. She is long-time best friend Allyssa Milano who is also close to former costar Rose McGowan. Heidi Klum went on record, Chapman was a judge on several episodes of PR, a Weinstein produced show. Chapman was an entertainment and fashion industry not a stay-at-home mom. I’m saving my sympathy for the victims.
I’ve been looking for Emma Thompson saying georgina knew but can’t find it anywhere. Is it in print or video?
I do not want to bury her, but EVERYONE knew what a f***g, violent POS he was/is. My sister works in the film industry and has worked on three Miramax films (before selling to Disney and becoming The Weinstein Company). She never witnessed concrete sexual violence, but she did witness a lot of angry, crazy behavior. He is not sane or normal.
A wife would have to be brain dead to not know. The end.
She allowed that slovenly, sweaty beast to f**k her.
Look, if some of you want to go after this woman and say she was complicit then be my guess. But this isn’t Trump and his three oldest kids we are talking about. But I will not ridicule her the same way I would that man’s brother and company since they had it in his damn contract about his abuse towards women. Again, just because she had those around her, who knows what they may or may not have said to her. And if they and she ignored them (which a lot of you believe she did) then I willing to give her the benefit of the doubt that there may have been more going on in her home than we know. I do not place her higher than the women who came about his abuses towards them but I will not place any of the blame or shame her.
And just because “she is in the fashion industry not a stay at home mom” means nothing unless you have personal knowledge that she was in control of her own finance. Because once again, we are holding the woman up to a higher standard than the jackass (and even his brother & company) that actually did these things. At least that is what I am seeing in this post.
MAF
I’m sorry but there is no way anyone here is saying she is responsible for the rapes/assaults/abuse. It is a straw man argument. She is being called out for lying about the fact that she knew. Many here are being called out for saying she is a victim because she was married to him and therefore must have been suffering in Ignorant silence all along. Too much evidence to the contrary.
If Georgina gets all of Harvey’s assets, would those suing him be able to touch it?
I don’t think she’s responsible for Harvey Weinstein’s shit. But she’s no better than the countless bystanders in Hollywood who likely knew about his behaviour and did nothing. Or they laughed it off, and shrugged, or just assumed that he was a “philanderer” and nothing more. Or they knew he was a lot worse and still shrugged and did nothing to stop him. I do think she knew more than the average person in Hollywood what her husband was up to though. It doesn’t make her *responsible* for his behaviour. But she didn’t do anything about it either. Even though so many people were hurt as a result. So where does that leave her.
At the end of the day, criminality of this magnitude doesn’t go unpunished because of the efforts of a single person. Harvey Weinstein only got away with so much of this stuff for so long because hundreds, if not thousands, of people looked away while he did so. She was one of them. She put her own personal and professional success before the well-being of other people and would have been perfectly content to keep doing just that if Weinstein hadn’t been caught. You can decide how culpable that makes her. I know I have.
All of you who say: she knew something. She was never with him when he was in hotels all over the world. When did they even see each other? Nobody of us know them or how they lived.
I tell you this story. I knew a couple, they were together for 15 years. Both very good looking, attractive people. He cheated on her every time he got a chance to do so. He even got affairs for many months and so on. EVERYONE KNEW! But, nobody had the guts to tell her anything. Everyone was talking about him and his shady behaviour but nobody told her a single word. He was also a very manipulative person and people were afraid of him because he had a known temper.
When they finally broke up, people started to tell her what they knew. It was awful for her.
She said she had the feeling that he wasn’t faithful but had no evidence so she calmed herself into not believing her feelings. But in the end, she really knew nothing until they split.
So, who do you think would have had the guts to go to HW wifey and tell her, youre husband is a regular harasser/rapist? What would have happened to this person if she confronted him with that? If people were so afraid of HW to even sue him for his actions, they sure were afraid of telling anything to his family.
She maybe thought he was a “womaniser” because of his influence but i don’t think that she knew that he was this kind of predator. Many woman tolerate husbands who are not so nice to others, that doesn’t make them evil. Its not ok but there are many women who tolerate a$hol.es
And still marry them.
I dont see that in her statement she only focuses on her business, its totally understandable that she worries about her whole life as a mother and a businesswoman. I don’t see anything wrong with it. She also said she feels very sorry for all of the victims. What should she do know? Sacrifice herself ?
She is a ambitious woman, so of course she worries also about her company. She could have just be the rich housewive of HW but shes not, even though she profited extremely from her marriage but still, she could have choose to just stay at home and do nothing like a lot of other rich wifes/husbands.
I’m sorry, but in this situation you don’t get the option of choosing to preserve someone’s feelings over the harm that has occurred as a result of not doing so. This isn’t a normal philandering marriage. Her husband was an abuser. There is a massive difference here. If someone I knew were harming other people, I would hope that as difficult as it might be to confront the truth, someone would come forward and tell me. Because no one else deserves to get hurt as a result of turning a blind eye, which is what happened here.
Many women tolerate husbands who are not so nice to others. That doesn’t make them evil. But it doesn’t make them good people. No matter how tormented they are feeling on the inside as a result. If you choose to abide by and do nothing when other people are getting hurt, physically and emotionally, because you prioritize yourself and your feelings over someone else’s, it doesn’t make you a good human being and other people don’t have to think of you as such.
This is not about a husband who is “not so nice to others”. This is about a sexual predator and rapist who kept harassing and raping for several decades.
He had 8 settlements and people were making jokes about it at the Oscars. She knew.
This isn’t a couple living in Smalltown, USA. It’s Hollywood, and HW is a huge presence there and internationally, he knows everyone, has his hands in pretty much the entire film industry. If we CBers have been hearing about his abuses for years now you can bet your last dollar Georgina knew, but she chose to put her own business success and status that he bought for her before anything else, including her kids.
@ Tito
There were enough law suits against Weinstein and you can find out if somebody has a law suit pending. Weinstein had been harassing and groping women for decades. People knew. Gossip sites knew. Actresses and staffers kept warning each other.
Chapman is upper class and these people find out things about the people they do business with. Same with marriages. These people are well-connected and therefore it is likely somebody warned Chapman befor she married him. And if Chapman didn’t investigate then her parents did. These upper class people do that because they are afraid of losing the family fortune and reputation.
Chapman launched Marchesa in 2004 according to wikipedia. Allegedly she started dating Weinstein in 2004 after he left his wife (so allegedly they started dating after the split ).
Chapman must have spent some thought about doing business the way she does: she designs and produces clothes and Weinstein forces actresses to wear the clothes. I doubt Chapman never spent some time thinking about her husband-businesspartner. It is highly unlikely.
She knew and married him nevertheless. She married him and tolerated his behaviour because she needed his support for her business. She is disgusting. Weinstein even more so.
If people are hoping her business fails, I hope they think the same about the careers of the politicians, directors, coworkers and assistants of Weinstein that allowed him to continue his reign of terror for so long. He was enabled by many for a very long time. His wife included.
I mean, for me it’s more of a “No more Ice Capades fuggery,” but a win’s a win.
I love how everyone knows for a fact exactly what she’s like, what she knows, and that she’s a heartless goldigger. Harvey’s sick deeds are his alone. People here are hating her more. Nobody knows what goes in another persons head, what they are feeling and what they have gone through.
Just say she did know everything ( I think affairs but rape no) she’s even being judged for that. So many people unfortunately have affairs and stay in these relationships, it’s probably happening so much in Hollywood with people we don’t even know about, who we think are perfect and happily married. Will be start blaming everywoman who’s husband is cheating and she knows?
If she did know everything we don’t know for a fact the way people are assuming that she didn’t care. We don’t know for a FACT that she wasn’t horrified, regretted ever meeting Harvey but didn’t know what to do about it. People are different, some can speak out and show such courage easily but that is not a character trait of some people. I really don’t believe she could’ve just upped and left and screamed to whoever would hear that this is what Harvey is like. We say women aren’t believed anyway and in the height of his power he would’ve ruined her.
As for the business, why can’t she be worried about that? That’s hundreds of employees who’s careers could be ruined. But I know people here will say they KNOW she doesn’t care about them why they don’t actually know anything. And she is staying out of they way, her best friend/ business partner is fronting everything and doing everything. People won’t be happy until they see georgina burning on a stake.
Good, we’ll never have to look at Marchesa again.
None of you know what kind of abuse this woman may have endured. Let’s be real here. For all you know he raped her nightly and for whatever reason, she doesn’t want to share that. Her story may eventually be told. Maybe he threatened her. If he threatened other women, who’s to say he didn’t threaten her with taking her kids, her money, everything? Maybe he gave her no choice but to stay with him and there was no one she could turn to. You guys honestly think a man who is a serial rapist treated his wife with dignity and respect? Highly unlikely!
Those who judge should, quite frankly, be ashamed. ALL of you would want to focus on your children after something like this. These kids have to live with what their father did and it’s not their fault. They may be deeply traumatized and god knows what is being said to them at school or what they witnessed. As for her business, she obviously loves what she does and I think if any of you had a “life’s work” you’d want to save it too.
She should have your support as fellow women. I don’t think she knew he was a rapist. I think she knew he was a cheat and probably looked the other way but that does NOT mean she knew what he was doing to these women.
