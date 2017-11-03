Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 11 glorious minutes

Last night, for 11 magical minutes, Donald Trump didn’t have a Twitter account. It was shut down, and if you tried to read @realDonaldTrump’s tweets, you couldn’t find them. Political reporters were freaking out. Deplorables were freaking out. It felt, for a brief, shining moment, like the nightmare was over and that we don’t have to live in fear of our Deplorable emperor any longer. But then his Twitter came back online and The Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue continued unabated. So, what happened? As it turns out, a Twitter employee decided to do the MOST on his or her last day.
Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF
— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017
This is why people should go to work for Twitter. Don’t do it for the salary or the stock options or the memes or the Russian bots – do it so that one day, you can quit that job and deactivate several Deplorable accounts on your way out the door. The only problem is that Twitter corporate still reactivated Trump’s account, and now he’s smug about it:
My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
“I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact…” WTF? Why does his every tweet read like some kind of deranged, immature threat? Trump then went on to suggest that the (OF COURSE) the real investigation should be about Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, for reasons. Whatever, douche.
Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.
— David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017
Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017
Whomever deactivated President Trump's Twitter for a good 11 minutes pic.twitter.com/ysUBH58Iri
— DKT (@darleneturner53) November 3, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He did humanity a good service.
#Hero.
Why haven’t they banned him from Twitter permanently? He breaks all of the rules and puts our lives in danger every time his tiny hands hold the phone and his stubby fingers press “send”
For the same reason that the GOP does nothing. They’re all scared of him.
He should be suspended today. He called Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas.”
He’s a complete dildo brain and so are his supporters.
The hero we need but not one we deserved.
Give this employee all the awards.
I’m so tired. Just tired. This man baby is exhausting. And he’s getting away with everything. I’m so angry and sad and worried. All the time. I need a vacation. From Trump, Trumpsters, and the GOP. Excuse the bit-hfest. But I had to vent.
No excuses necessary, we all feel the same.
Just what we needed, more drama. People were speculating that since his reactivated account has fewer followers that they were purging all the bot accounts.
As unhinged and idiotic his tweets are, I prefer having his account active. Better to have his shenanigans out in the open than in the shadows. I also love reading the comebacks the resisters fire at his bigly ass.
On the one hand, I LOVE this Twitter employee and I did laugh my head off this morning.
On the other hand, the Orange One is running a Reality TV Presidency as it is, and we don’t need the Twatter helping it with another “plot twist”. It’s not healthy, this way of doing politics divorced from the real world (regardless of political affiliation).
I have to say I wish I could have been the one to do that. The employee showed the restraint that I am not sure I would have and stopped at only 45′s account.
The comebacks on his tweets are pure comedy. Every single time someone makes me laugh so hard I cackle out loud.
11 minutes of blessed silence. Thank you, anonymous Twitter employee who deserves a big, fat raise.
the best ‘this is my last day at this job’ Eff you
I’m surprised Bigly hasn’t demanded that this person be investigated and locked up.
George Takei said it best –
“Trump’s Twitter deactivated for 11 min, and I suddenly thought I’d jumped back into the real timeline where things aren’t so damned absurd.”
So say all of us, George.
Best 11 minutes of the past year.
I find this both hilarious and thought-provoking. I mean, hasn’t he been yammering on and on about Clinton using personal, unsecured emails to conduct business. I’m just thinking if a private, disgruntled citizen can deactivate his account, well doesn’t it put it out there for a private, non-Twitter-employed citizen to hack Twitter/his account? 🤔I’m thinking Twitter has now been proven unsecure/unsafe for this presidents to use….. just like they feel about the email accounts Clinton used. I’m light of that, perhaps we shouldn’t hear one more word from his side about Clinton’s emails until he puts his money where his mouth is and ceases to use Twitter. What if every time he brings it up someone points out this Twitter incident where his personal account while president was attacked? I mean it’s very personal and now seems very unsecure…..😏. I SO wish this will be recommended to and put into action by him!🤞🏾
There’s a good read on Business Insider about why it’s terrifying what this employee did.
http://www.businessinsider.com/heres-whats-terrifying-about-the-twitter-employee-who-temporarily-disabled-trumps-account-2017-11
I wake up every day thinking , “FFS, would someone take his Twitter away.” Truly think we’re going to have Nuclear Holocaust started via Twitter.
@Ripley
I just read the article ““ Perhaps the staffer might have had Trump say something idiotic or embarrassing.”🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
😳Wait, were they serious?
It is well known that his account could be hacked easily, especially as he insists on using a phone that cannot be secured. Also, Ivanka is using a personal email account for government work, including exchanges with the Treasury Department and computers at home that her nannies can access.
Does everyone remember when Obama got elected and everyone freaked because he LOVED his Blackberry and didn’t want to get rid of it? The pearl-clutching that went on because OMG the president would have email and cell phone!
And now, we have THIS.
I would happily contribute to a fund for this former employee if she or he has any legal ramifications from this. Best 11 minutes since November, 2016.
Deleted, discovered and restored all in 11 minutes? ?? Hmmm…
This is why he should deactivate his account. The fact that some crazy person at Twitter could so easily manipulate it and tweet out something dangerous is horrifying.
The Deplorables seem to think that having a twitter account is a human right or maybe they think that it’s written in your constitution. Twitter is a private company and can do whatever it wants, they could delete his account if they wanted to. If they needed to present a reason for it, then not wanting world war 3 is a pretty good one.
And for 11 minutes the collective blood pressure of America dropped
