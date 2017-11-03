Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 11 glorious minutes

Embed from Getty Images

Last night, for 11 magical minutes, Donald Trump didn’t have a Twitter account. It was shut down, and if you tried to read @realDonaldTrump’s tweets, you couldn’t find them. Political reporters were freaking out. Deplorables were freaking out. It felt, for a brief, shining moment, like the nightmare was over and that we don’t have to live in fear of our Deplorable emperor any longer. But then his Twitter came back online and The Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue continued unabated. So, what happened? As it turns out, a Twitter employee decided to do the MOST on his or her last day.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

This is why people should go to work for Twitter. Don’t do it for the salary or the stock options or the memes or the Russian bots – do it so that one day, you can quit that job and deactivate several Deplorable accounts on your way out the door. The only problem is that Twitter corporate still reactivated Trump’s account, and now he’s smug about it:

My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

“I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact…” WTF? Why does his every tweet read like some kind of deranged, immature threat? Trump then went on to suggest that the (OF COURSE) the real investigation should be about Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, for reasons. Whatever, douche.

Just gonna say it, the employee at Twitter who shut off Trump's account for 11 mins could become a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) November 3, 2017

Dear Twitter employee who shut down Trump's Twitter: You made America feel better for 11 minutes. DM me & I will buy you a Pizza Hut pizza. https://t.co/ruzaVBcQp1 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) November 3, 2017

Whomever deactivated President Trump's Twitter for a good 11 minutes pic.twitter.com/ysUBH58Iri — DKT (@darleneturner53) November 3, 2017

