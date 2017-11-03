Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 11 glorious minutes

Last night, for 11 magical minutes, Donald Trump didn’t have a Twitter account. It was shut down, and if you tried to read @realDonaldTrump’s tweets, you couldn’t find them. Political reporters were freaking out. Deplorables were freaking out. It felt, for a brief, shining moment, like the nightmare was over and that we don’t have to live in fear of our Deplorable emperor any longer. But then his Twitter came back online and The Nightmare on Pennsylvania Avenue continued unabated. So, what happened? As it turns out, a Twitter employee decided to do the MOST on his or her last day.

This is why people should go to work for Twitter. Don’t do it for the salary or the stock options or the memes or the Russian bots – do it so that one day, you can quit that job and deactivate several Deplorable accounts on your way out the door. The only problem is that Twitter corporate still reactivated Trump’s account, and now he’s smug about it:

“I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact…” WTF? Why does his every tweet read like some kind of deranged, immature threat? Trump then went on to suggest that the (OF COURSE) the real investigation should be about Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, for reasons. Whatever, douche.

27 Responses to “Donald Trump’s Twitter account was suspended for 11 glorious minutes”

  1. aims says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:22 am

    He did humanity a good service.

    Reply
  2. Beth says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Why haven’t they banned him from Twitter permanently? He breaks all of the rules and puts our lives in danger every time his tiny hands hold the phone and his stubby fingers press “send”

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:26 am

    The hero we need but not one we deserved.
    Give this employee all the awards.

    Reply
  4. Rapunzel says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I’m so tired. Just tired. This man baby is exhausting. And he’s getting away with everything. I’m so angry and sad and worried. All the time. I need a vacation. From Trump, Trumpsters, and the GOP. Excuse the bit-hfest. But I had to vent.

    Reply
  5. Esmom says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Just what we needed, more drama. People were speculating that since his reactivated account has fewer followers that they were purging all the bot accounts.

    As unhinged and idiotic his tweets are, I prefer having his account active. Better to have his shenanigans out in the open than in the shadows. I also love reading the comebacks the resisters fire at his bigly ass.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      November 3, 2017 at 8:39 am

      On the one hand, I LOVE this Twitter employee and I did laugh my head off this morning.

      On the other hand, the Orange One is running a Reality TV Presidency as it is, and we don’t need the Twatter helping it with another “plot twist”. It’s not healthy, this way of doing politics divorced from the real world (regardless of political affiliation).

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 3, 2017 at 9:06 am

      I have to say I wish I could have been the one to do that. The employee showed the restraint that I am not sure I would have and stopped at only 45′s account.
      The comebacks on his tweets are pure comedy. Every single time someone makes me laugh so hard I cackle out loud.

      Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:28 am

    11 minutes of blessed silence. Thank you, anonymous Twitter employee who deserves a big, fat raise.

    Reply
  7. queenE says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:30 am

    the best ‘this is my last day at this job’ Eff you

    Reply
  8. Juls says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I’m surprised Bigly hasn’t demanded that this person be investigated and locked up.

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:32 am

    George Takei said it best –

    “Trump’s Twitter deactivated for 11 min, and I suddenly thought I’d jumped back into the real timeline where things aren’t so damned absurd.”

    So say all of us, George.

    Reply
  10. Lainey says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Best 11 minutes of the past year.

    Reply
  11. KC says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I find this both hilarious and thought-provoking. I mean, hasn’t he been yammering on and on about Clinton using personal, unsecured emails to conduct business. I’m just thinking if a private, disgruntled citizen can deactivate his account, well doesn’t it put it out there for a private, non-Twitter-employed citizen to hack Twitter/his account? 🤔I’m thinking Twitter has now been proven unsecure/unsafe for this presidents to use….. just like they feel about the email accounts Clinton used. I’m light of that, perhaps we shouldn’t hear one more word from his side about Clinton’s emails until he puts his money where his mouth is and ceases to use Twitter. What if every time he brings it up someone points out this Twitter incident where his personal account while president was attacked? I mean it’s very personal and now seems very unsecure…..😏. I SO wish this will be recommended to and put into action by him!🤞🏾

    Reply
  12. MMC says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I would happily contribute to a fund for this former employee if she or he has any legal ramifications from this. Best 11 minutes since November, 2016.

    Reply
  13. JRenee says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Deleted, discovered and restored all in 11 minutes? ?? Hmmm…

    Reply
  14. Talie says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:48 am

    This is why he should deactivate his account. The fact that some crazy person at Twitter could so easily manipulate it and tweet out something dangerous is horrifying.

    Reply
  15. D says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:00 am

    The Deplorables seem to think that having a twitter account is a human right or maybe they think that it’s written in your constitution. Twitter is a private company and can do whatever it wants, they could delete his account if they wanted to. If they needed to present a reason for it, then not wanting world war 3 is a pretty good one.

    Reply
  16. Llamas says:
    November 3, 2017 at 9:07 am

    And for 11 minutes the collective blood pressure of America dropped

    Reply

