Joanna Krupa: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are ‘trying to get famous’

I really only know of Joanna Krupa because Brandi Glanville talked sh-t about Krupa’s lady parts. You know me – I don’t watch any of the Real Houswives and so I had never really formed an opinion on individuals like Krupa. But my God, this woman is a moron, right? I watched a 20-second video of Krupa coming out of a restaurant in LA and I’m completely ready to cancel her as a person. Krupa is, I guess, friends with Jeremy Piven. And she decided that giving the most garbage-y of garbage takes was the best way to defend her friend against the multiple accounts of his groping, assault and harassment of women. Here’s what Krupa said to cameramen and paparazzi:

Joanna Krupa defended Jeremy Piven amid allegations of sexual harassment and voiced her beliefs that women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein may not have the best intentions. “I love Jeremy Piven, like I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 38, told The Blast outside of L.A.’s Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday, November 1. ‘He’s like the nicest f—king guy I’ve ever met.” The reality star then explained why she believes that women who have come forward and accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct may not be genuine. “So I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous,” Krupa said, before reaffirming her support for Piven, 52. “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.” Added the model: “I knew about Harvey Weinstein over 10 years ago. Do I have any issues with him? No. I hope this whole situation gets better and people in Hollywood actually get hired for their talent.”

My God, this woman. Now I wish Brandi Glanville had talked even more sh-t about her. Let’s take this point by point, even though we should just cancel her and be done for the day. One, “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me.” O RLY? And because a man never mistreated you, you think that means he’s incapable of mistreating anyone? What are you, four years old? Two, “They’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous.” Said Joanna Krupa, dumb fake Housewife who is using her D-list “fame” to name-drop alleged rapists and perverts. Angelina Jolie didn’t accuse Weinstein of harassment because she’s trying to get famous. Gwyneth didn’t. Neither did any of the other women coming forward. To basically call these women famewhores is so… disgusting. Cancel this piece of trash, please.