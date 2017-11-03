Joanna Krupa: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are ‘trying to get famous’

I really only know of Joanna Krupa because Brandi Glanville talked sh-t about Krupa’s lady parts. You know me – I don’t watch any of the Real Houswives and so I had never really formed an opinion on individuals like Krupa. But my God, this woman is a moron, right? I watched a 20-second video of Krupa coming out of a restaurant in LA and I’m completely ready to cancel her as a person. Krupa is, I guess, friends with Jeremy Piven. And she decided that giving the most garbage-y of garbage takes was the best way to defend her friend against the multiple accounts of his groping, assault and harassment of women. Here’s what Krupa said to cameramen and paparazzi:

Joanna Krupa defended Jeremy Piven amid allegations of sexual harassment and voiced her beliefs that women speaking out against Harvey Weinstein may not have the best intentions.

“I love Jeremy Piven, like I’ve known Jeremy Piven for a very long time,” the Real Housewives of Miami alum, 38, told The Blast outside of L.A.’s Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday, November 1. ‘He’s like the nicest f—king guy I’ve ever met.”

The reality star then explained why she believes that women who have come forward and accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual misconduct may not be genuine.

“So I think people are taking advantage of the whole situation with Weinstein, and they’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous,” Krupa said, before reaffirming her support for Piven, 52. “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me. He’s always been an amazing friend to me, so I support him.”

Added the model: “I knew about Harvey Weinstein over 10 years ago. Do I have any issues with him? No. I hope this whole situation gets better and people in Hollywood actually get hired for their talent.”

My God, this woman. Now I wish Brandi Glanville had talked even more sh-t about her. Let’s take this point by point, even though we should just cancel her and be done for the day. One, “Jeremy never did anything wrong to me.” O RLY? And because a man never mistreated you, you think that means he’s incapable of mistreating anyone? What are you, four years old? Two, “They’re trying to make a living or they’re trying to get famous.” Said Joanna Krupa, dumb fake Housewife who is using her D-list “fame” to name-drop alleged rapists and perverts. Angelina Jolie didn’t accuse Weinstein of harassment because she’s trying to get famous. Gwyneth didn’t. Neither did any of the other women coming forward. To basically call these women famewhores is so… disgusting. Cancel this piece of trash, please.

48 Responses to “Joanna Krupa: Harvey Weinstein’s accusers are ‘trying to get famous’”

  1. Nicole says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:02 am

    I mean what’s the point of cancelling someone irrelevant? But I’ll wait for the twitter dragging

    Reply
  2. Anastasia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:04 am

    No. Just no. She doesn’t get to say this. Eff her.

    Reply
  3. MC2 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Beauty fades but a-hole is forever

    Reply
  4. Broken halo says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:05 am

    …says the hungry nobody, commenting on something that doesn’t concern her. Move along Joanna

    Reply
  5. HK9 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Naw bit-h-you’re trying to get attention on the backs of actual victims of sexual assault which to me makes you a garbage human being.

    Reply
  6. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Oh girl, you’re in trouble.

    And Brandy Glanville is a piece of work but she often does speak the truth.

    Reply
  7. Sunglasses Aready says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Honey, your the sort of trash that give women a bad name. Your the sort of trash that keep women back

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Sit down, forever.

    Reply
  9. Va Va Kaboom says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Wow, the epitome of a fame-wh*re accusing victims of sexual harassment and/or assault of telling their traumatic stories simply for the publicity/fame… I cannot think of a vile enough epitaph for this biotch. Can anyone help me out?

    Reply
  10. Madly says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:11 am

    More like she is trying to start a controversy so we would pay attention to her. I have never heard of her before this.

    Reply
  11. Neelyo says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    That’s rich coming from a former reality TV participant.

    There’s a special place in hell with Andy Cohen’s name on it for unleashing the Real Housewives on an unsuspecting world.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Krupcakes, honey, tell me the name of one woman who got famous for assault claims. I’ll wait. It takes awhile for those two brain cells to meet in all that empty space, I’m sure.

    Reply
    • Pamela says:
      November 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Exactly. So many assaults go unreported because the victims DON’T want to tell anyone what happened to them…but sure, all THESE women not only don’t mind talking about it, they want to be KNOWN for it. They want their claim to fame to be that HW or Piven or insertnamehere raped them.

      This mess can take a seat.

      Reply
  13. Serene Wolf says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Who gives a shiit what this abomination says.

    Reply
  14. Merritt says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Many of the women are already famous, so her stupid remark doesn’t make any sense. Krupa is just a terrible person who wants to bash other women.

    Reply
  15. Odette says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:17 am

    A catty comment and confession:

    1) Krupa looks really, really terrible! (And is terrible.)
    2) I like Brandi Glanville.

    Reply
  16. DiligentDiva says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I think people need to realize that just because an abuser was nice to them doesn’t mean he didn’t abuse his victim. I don’t understand how some people fail to realize this but they do. Sure he could have been nice to her, he never could have harassed her. I’m glad he didn’t, but that doesn’t make the others liars.

    Reply
  17. prissa says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I don’t care for Brandi, but PLEASE let her read this trash bag for FILTH!! Joanna is disgusting. Why can’t people just keep their stupid mouths closed? Are they so self absorbed that they don’t realize their comments are out of line??? What universe do these people live in???

    Reply
  18. greenmonster says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Ah, she is such a bowl of sunshine – made out of urine. She must be one of those kind of people who also say “This man is so attractive, he doesn’t need to force himself on any woman” or “Look at her – as if any man would touch her.” Her statements are so full of sh*t. Her defense for JP is, that he never assaultet her? She is either really dumb or vile. Or maybe both.

    Also “…and people in Hollywood actually get hired for their talent.” I beg Hollywood and the Entertainment Industry to do that – first ones to go down will be the Joanna Krupas of this world.

    Reply
  19. Anastasia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Women shouldn’t do this to other women. We have enough trouble with misogyny as it is.

    Reply
  20. lisa says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:29 am

    corey finally named a name though it wasn’t much of a secret

    hopefully he is just testing the water and has more to say

    ((corey))

    Reply
  21. Pinetree13 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Oh no she didn’t!!

    Also all the above comments +1

    Reply
  22. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:36 am

    This just reminds me of how coarse and superficial the culture has become.

    Reply
  23. holly hobby says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I vaguely remember her from Dancing with the Stars. I think she was Derek Hough’s partner and that was the year Derek got bounced from the competition earlier than usual. Otherwise I don’t know her from the door knob. She should just not speak in public.

    Reply
  24. Sarah B says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Hmm, seems fishy.

    Reply
  25. Riotgrrr1 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Wow, most of the women are already famous, way more than this d list. Piven comes across as super skeevy so I totally believe any stories about him.

    Reply
  26. Bridget says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    So says the woman with the stinky vagina lawsuit.

    Reply
  27. Wren33 says:
    November 3, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Yeah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are just trying to get their names in the paper.

    Reply
  28. TQB says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Famewhores? Or maybe they’re just trying to remind people they existed before that piece of trash not only abused them, but destroyed their careers as well.

    (But if she took that dress in the second pic off her head and wore it like a normal frock I would not hate it.)

    Reply
  29. Jayna says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    When I saw the video yesterday, I took her to be saying there were now women using the situation with Weinstein to come out and get their name out there by attacking other celebrities, specially meaning her sweet, lovable, buddy Piven, who would nevah. LOL I didn’t take it as attacking the victims of Weinstein. But then her first language isn’t English, so with how she phrases things, maybe I’m wrong and she was.

    Reply
  30. KiddVicious says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Re: her comments about Piven; what would you say if a reporter asked you about a good friend being accused of sexual harassment? She’s between a rock and a hard place there. If she doesn’t know for a fact that it happened she can’t agree with the accusations, so of course she’s going to defend her friend saying he’s the nicest guy ever. And then she should have shut her mouth. She negated any good she may have done for Piven with the rest of her comments. (Not that I think there is anything good about Piven)

    Reply
  31. Lorelai says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    My favorite part was how the reality tv “star” claims she hopes Hollywood will only hire talented people. If that were the case, no one would know who she was and this article wouldn’t exist. Idiot. No self-awareness at all!

    Reply
  32. Joana Almeida says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Its not a lie what she saying.
    I believe that like HW and some actors and directs have skeletons in the closet.
    But some are real and others are doing from the Money.
    We need to see the Both sides.Personaly i meet people who lied about this situacion and got the Money and little fame and they repeat the same history .
    I have truly respect from victims (real victims) but its true they are women and men who lie for fame and fortune.

    Reply
  33. loislane says:
    November 3, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    Me think she’s the one trying to get her name out there.
    Here we are talking about her.
    I don’t even Know who the heck she is !!!

    Reply
  34. Boxy Lady says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    A few days ago, I posted that I was grateful to the investigative reporters who are taking the time to verify that these victims have been sharing their stories for years. As in,”So and so’s mother and neighbor both confirm that she told them about the attack in 2010.” That kind of detail should help cut down on comments like Krupa’s. (Hopefully. But I am probably just being naïve.)

    Reply
  35. Otaku Fairy says:
    November 3, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    She’s garbage. “I hope this whole situation gets better and people in Hollywood actually get hired for their talent.” Look how quickly she shifted the conversation from Harvey Weinstein sexually harassing and raping women for decades to basically ‘talentless famewhores will do anything to get work.’

    Reply
  36. Mina says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    The bottomline is, so what? So what if there’s one among many victims that wants to use her horrific experience to become well known? That still doesn’t erase what happened to her or diminish her role as a victim. It doesn’t matter why they are coming forward, what matters is they are. Unless someone is making up things, they have all the right to speak up.

    Reply
  37. Nikki says:
    November 3, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    I can’t believe any woman would say this. I’m repulsed and disgusted.

    Reply

