Angelina Jolie wore a Jenny Packham robe at the Hollywood Film Awards

This is one way of cutting down on awards-show fatigue: refusing to televise previously televised awards shows. If an actor gets an award and it’s not on TV, does it still make a sound? I don’t know. The Hollywood Film Awards were held last night, and in previous years, this was (going from memory) a televised event. But not this year. You can see the list of winners here – Kate Winslet took home an award, as did Gary Oldman, the cast of I, Tonya, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and more.
Angelina Jolie picked up the award for Best Foreign Film for First They Killed My Father. This was actually the second event Angelina did this weekend for her Oscar campaign – she also did some kind of Directors Guild of America Oscar screening too. Angelina decided to go with a silver-grey Jenny Packham gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewelry from Tiffany’s. I mean… she looks like she’s wearing a robe. It’s a lovely robe! I would love to own this robe. But it’s a robe, not a gown. I suspect she chose it because A) she loves any shade of grey and silver-grey and B) because it seemed comfortable and loose. I keep hoping that Jolie will really wow us with her post-Brad wardrobe, but it’s really not happening.
Margot provides yet another example of why people need to stop wearing Louis Vuitton.
I LOVE Elizabeth Olsen’s Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. LOVE. IT.
Viola Davis wore Alberta Ferretti, and Mary J. Blige wore Zuhair Murad. I don’t think this is the color for Viola – she looks better in anything lighter, brighter or more saturated.
Carey Mulligan in Calvin Klein. I do not understand that flap.
Dakota in Calvin Klein. Kind of boring and meh.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Flap or no flap, Carey Mulligan can do no wrong in my eyes!
Lol I love her too but that flap looks like a giant post-it note haha
It looks like the flap on a nursing top/bra. Issa no for me.
In all fairness to the outfit, Dakota herself is kind of boring and meh.
Literally my exact thought. The outfit is fine, the impact is just a bit dampened by DF.
I’m always struck how much she looks like her father. And it throws me off her everytime.
Why don’t her shoes match?
Omg, I didn’t even notice, yikes. She looks like she’s wearing the diamantes from her left shoe round her neck haha
I feel like she can’t wait to go back to her castle in Transylvania.
Still your fan Angie. Love you.
None of these outfits convince me, they somehow all look a bit … inexpensive? However, Jolie’s lipstick game is outstanding. That’s a glorious red.
It is amazing. I’m a big-lipped girl (pouty! bee-stung! whatever nice euphemism there is for giant lips!) with pale skin and I have a really hard time wearing red lipstick and not feeling like either a clown or Janice the muppet. I don’t know how she does it.
It took until my late 20s for me to be comfortable with a red because people look at you differently, they really pay attention to your face in a different way. I think a semi-matte might be a good starter option because it looks more elegant than sexy and that might be more comfortable at first? Or a tint. Or, if you’re really unsure, a less opaque texture like Rouge Coco Shine (Chanel). Most brands offer these by now, drugstore ones as well.
… Don’t get me started on makeup, we’ll be here all day.
Boring
Elizabeth Olsen FTW! With Viola a close second.
I agree. She looked the best. Since the headline belonged to Jolie, I have to comment on her. She looks like Rita Hayworth or one of the old Hollywood actresses wearing her dressing gown to the last moment and then just saying what the Hell I will wear this. However, she did walk alone, without the kids, so props to her for that. *also to be fair, she has never made statements with her wardrobe, except for the leg dress, she lets her work speak for her*
I like the color of AJ’s dress, I am also a sucker for silver metallic gowns. In theory, of course, I have never had occasion to wear one! But that’s about all I liked about her overall look.
She looks gorgeous and there is a photo with Loung where they both look so happy.
Their friendship of like 17 years is good to see. I would love to be part of Angelina’s female friendship circle which includes Loung, Marianne Pearl, Jane Goodall, Owners of Namibia animal retreat. Just imaging the wonderful conversations they would have.
So glad that this movie, Angelina and Cambodia is getting praise and awards.
With the Hollywood men being exposed left right and centre, maybe this year’s awards will finally be filled with women with talent and they will also get the awards.
PS: If this movie gets nominated for the big ones, I think Angelina will bring her a game – she always dresses beautiful during Oscars etc.
Right!i think back last year and earlier this year when “People”here were saying her career is over,FTKMF would be ripped apart and she’ll never work in Hollywood again…Few months later…She’s having her ”Come back”..Hopefully plenty of awards Noms coming
This headline made me snort laugh. Packham really should stick to arrested development duchess wear.
I saw some of the other dresses from the collection. There were some beautiful choices. Angie chose one of the worse ones that was shown. Besides she billowed the top of the dress too much. And it make it all look ill fitting. She has access to any designer and dress in the world and this is what she chose. Her makeup is gorgeous but the dress is just a big old NO.
I wish Jason Wu could have Angie for one day *sigh*
Jolie needs a stylist
Pretty sure she has one. She’s not out shopping for all these event dresses. But she does need a new stylist for sure.
Angelina would kill it in Dakotas suit. They need to switch outfits. But Angie, that shade of red lipstick does you zero favours. #stillagoddess
Yeeeeesssssss! I love Angie in a fitted suit. I miss that style on her.
She looks like she’s sick. She’s extremely pale and drawn, and the bright red lipstick exacerbates it.
It’s a shame that she rarely wears colors, I think brighter colors suit her better.
Yes! If I had her looks, I would wear more flattering stuff than she does.
I wish Angelina had chosen smaller breasts. I know, it’s her perogative, but they just don’t fit her frame.
They would if she gained some weight. But sometimes they look smaller and others not. They don’t actually look that big in these pictures. to me at least.
Im not crazy about Angies dress either,minus the red lips its basically the dress she wore to the critics choice awards two years back.She does however look beautiful and rested
Really? I think she looks exhausted and haggard. Pretty tho.
The way it billows below her bust is incredibly unflattering. So often the fit of her clothes let’s her down.
Olsen’s tuxedo jacket is terrible. Too big, but not big enough to be pointedly oversized.
It’s a pretty robe,but the color is blah, bad, and boring. I would wear it at home as a robe, but I don’t wear my pj’s outside unless I’m taking the trash out or reading on the porch at night. Angie needs a stylist ASAP
The first time they were televised was 2014 and I believe the ratings were a disaster. We may see a cut down ceremony later. They’re not real awards (sightly more meaningless than the People’s Choice Awards), it’s a “fund raiser”/advertising gimmick. They call up the publicists and offer an award to the celeb if they will promise to show up. Then someone who owes them a favour/is friendly enough with the celeb has to show up and present it.
This time of year is fascinating to see who shows up at these things. They are either Oscar hopefuls, friends of Oscar hopefuls (or friends who owe favours or who have PR commitments), or those hustling hard for work. Everyone else is off filming movies or doing plays on stage or whatever. No one is there because they want to be.
Wrong analogy>
I like Angie’s lipstick and Liz Olsen’s tuxedo. Margot… Poor Margot.
Dakota looks much better in this than in that pink dress in the other post.
I think Viola looks beautiful – the color of the gown with her hair color really meshes.
Don’t like the rest.
I kind of like the Art Nouveau vibe of Margot’s dress. I wouldn’t wear it myself though.
Silver grey bathrobe that is too long and doesn’t fit well. Poor choice. The theme here is “British designers” it seems.
I thought the Theme was I WANT AN OSCAS
Lol, well yes, that too!
I think AJ looks pretty. That side shot of her is beautiful.
Does anyone else think it looks like Dakota lost the embellishment on her left shoe?
Didn’t Katie Cambridge wear this exact dress? I swear between the Joe/Taylor similarity in the eyes and the Angelina Kate clothing stuff you guys are messing with my head today. Next up: a post on Amy Adams and Sasha Barron Cohens wife for the win! Lol
I actually like what Mary J. Blige is wearing. The tuxedo effect makes the Zuhair Murad lace interesting again.
Angelina Jolie looks unhealthy.
i loved this book, i read it in a college feminism class. AJ’s style use to be interesting to watch and she used to just be mind blowing as far as her appearance goes- i miss that, because she would look so beautiful almost not of this world
i agree, i haven’t been a big AJ fan since her divorce but maybe it’s time hollywood recognizes and celebrate women like AJ and their behind the scenes work now that we see what has been going on with men like weinstein of miramax etc. those films are all tainted now in my eyes
Carey looks great. Everyone else looks a hot mess. Angelina, please wear a bra, or at least some pasties…
I would wear that robe/gown/dress whatever you want to call it SO HARD.
Viola Davis, stunning! Mary J. Blige pushing the envelope as usual for the win. Suits were definitely trending that night.
