Angelina Jolie wore a Jenny Packham robe at the Hollywood Film Awards

This is one way of cutting down on awards-show fatigue: refusing to televise previously televised awards shows. If an actor gets an award and it’s not on TV, does it still make a sound? I don’t know. The Hollywood Film Awards were held last night, and in previous years, this was (going from memory) a televised event. But not this year. You can see the list of winners here – Kate Winslet took home an award, as did Gary Oldman, the cast of I, Tonya, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney and more.

Angelina Jolie picked up the award for Best Foreign Film for First They Killed My Father. This was actually the second event Angelina did this weekend for her Oscar campaign – she also did some kind of Directors Guild of America Oscar screening too. Angelina decided to go with a silver-grey Jenny Packham gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewelry from Tiffany’s. I mean… she looks like she’s wearing a robe. It’s a lovely robe! I would love to own this robe. But it’s a robe, not a gown. I suspect she chose it because A) she loves any shade of grey and silver-grey and B) because it seemed comfortable and loose. I keep hoping that Jolie will really wow us with her post-Brad wardrobe, but it’s really not happening.

Margot provides yet another example of why people need to stop wearing Louis Vuitton.

I LOVE Elizabeth Olsen’s Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo. LOVE. IT.

Viola Davis wore Alberta Ferretti, and Mary J. Blige wore Zuhair Murad. I don’t think this is the color for Viola – she looks better in anything lighter, brighter or more saturated.

Embed from Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Calvin Klein. I do not understand that flap.

Embed from Getty Images

Dakota in Calvin Klein. Kind of boring and meh.

Embed from Getty Images