Ivanka Trump’s big sexual harassment speech in Tokyo was sparsely attended

Before Donald Trump flew to Hawaii and then onto Japan for a 12-day Asian tour, Ivanka Trump flew to Japan. She flew out last week, perhaps to “soften the ground” for her father, and perhaps because Ivanka is quite popular in Japan, at least that’s what her press office would have you believe. We’re supposed to believe that Japan adores Princess Complicit and that she was going to be overwhelmed by fanatics wherever she went during this Asian tour. It turned out to be quite different on the ground though.

Attendance was low for Ivanka Trump’s speech on women’s empowerment on Friday in Tokyo, despite her glamorous initial arrival, which included a luxurious dinner (and the media in tow). In what has become something of a pattern for the Trumps, a White House spokesperson had to justify the lackluster crowd size at the event (or “pull a Spicer”), this time saying that security measures had delayed audience members.

For those who did hear her speech to the World Assembly for Women, Trump said that sexual harassment in the workplace “can never be tolerated,” and that “all too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect.” That statement provoked some outrage, considering that her father, President Donald Trump, was recorded saying about women: “Grab ’em by the p–sy. [When you’re a star] you can do anything.”

Wouldn’t zero tolerance mean that a man who has espoused a gross misunderstanding of consent, and against whom some 12 women have alleged sexual harassment, should be barred from the highest office of the United States? Ivanka’s exploitative, hollow touting of feminism continues to wear thin, even on the other side of the world. A survey last month found that less than 25 percent of the Japanese population believes that President Trump will “do the right thing in world affairs.” Why would Ivanka be any different?

Perhaps the attendance was low due to another area of disconnect between Ivanka’s messaging and her actions: Trump, whose clothing brand has factories in China and Indonesia, addressed her father’s proposed tax changes, which she claimed would “put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.”

Officials moved the crowd several rows forward, so that it would not be obvious how empty the room was for Trump’s speech. Though her spokesperson said that there was a security delay, writers from The Guardian reported that they arrived 10 minutes before the address was to start and saw no lines of people waiting to get inside.