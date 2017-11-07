Ivanka Trump’s big sexual harassment speech in Tokyo was sparsely attended

Before Donald Trump flew to Hawaii and then onto Japan for a 12-day Asian tour, Ivanka Trump flew to Japan. She flew out last week, perhaps to “soften the ground” for her father, and perhaps because Ivanka is quite popular in Japan, at least that’s what her press office would have you believe. We’re supposed to believe that Japan adores Princess Complicit and that she was going to be overwhelmed by fanatics wherever she went during this Asian tour. It turned out to be quite different on the ground though.
Attendance was low for Ivanka Trump’s speech on women’s empowerment on Friday in Tokyo, despite her glamorous initial arrival, which included a luxurious dinner (and the media in tow). In what has become something of a pattern for the Trumps, a White House spokesperson had to justify the lackluster crowd size at the event (or “pull a Spicer”), this time saying that security measures had delayed audience members.
For those who did hear her speech to the World Assembly for Women, Trump said that sexual harassment in the workplace “can never be tolerated,” and that “all too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect.” That statement provoked some outrage, considering that her father, President Donald Trump, was recorded saying about women: “Grab ’em by the p–sy. [When you’re a star] you can do anything.”
Wouldn’t zero tolerance mean that a man who has espoused a gross misunderstanding of consent, and against whom some 12 women have alleged sexual harassment, should be barred from the highest office of the United States? Ivanka’s exploitative, hollow touting of feminism continues to wear thin, even on the other side of the world. A survey last month found that less than 25 percent of the Japanese population believes that President Trump will “do the right thing in world affairs.” Why would Ivanka be any different?
Perhaps the attendance was low due to another area of disconnect between Ivanka’s messaging and her actions: Trump, whose clothing brand has factories in China and Indonesia, addressed her father’s proposed tax changes, which she claimed would “put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.”
Officials moved the crowd several rows forward, so that it would not be obvious how empty the room was for Trump’s speech. Though her spokesperson said that there was a security delay, writers from The Guardian reported that they arrived 10 minutes before the address was to start and saw no lines of people waiting to get inside.
Thank you, Japanese people, for not buying what Ivanka is selling. Ivanka giving a lecture on zero tolerance for sexual harassment is… well, cognitive dissonance at its finest.
Also: just in case anyone was wondering, Ivanka was still using her personal email account after she was officially employed by the White House. BUT HER EMAILS. LOCK HER UP.
The hall is half empty as Ivanka Trump gives a speech in Tokyo at the Japanese government’s “World Assembly for Women” (WAW!) pic.twitter.com/8OchiSzgHa
— Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 2, 2017
Her bolt-ons are too big.
That’s all I’ve got.
This family is exhausting.
She’s so ugly and fake inside that it makes her look ugly and fake on the outside too.
Ivanka and Melania just want to be fashion plates. They think if I get the outfit right, the rest will fall into place. NOPE. In the crowds that your moving in, intellect is required.
Ivanka always strikes me as someone who’s playing dress up, playing at being a businesswoman. Melania, I don’t know. She’s more cryptic to me.
But Ivanka never gets the outfit right. That pink, flippy skirt is way too short for the event and she risked exposing her bits with every move. That kimono-like thing she is wearing? Her nipples are popping through it.
That pink/red/black thing is hideous…what is on the shoulders? And is that a bow on the front?
The picture of her in sunglasses, grinning and waving to the peasants, makes me stabby.
@minx, it appears to be a mock kimono thing with a mock obi belt. And the fabric is thin so her nipples pop through, as they pop through almost everything because she refuses to wear decent undergarments.
Y’all said it better, but nothing says female empowerment like ironed hair, a pink suit, and a miniskirt with what looks like functional buttons down the front.
@Esmom – Ivanka seems like she’s playing dress up because she wants everyone to believe she’s the woman that has it all while playing into the male gaze: the hot mom and the sexy business woman, who likes to cook and keep her house in order, blah, blah, blah. Melania? Not so much. Melania wants to look and act like money. However, she’s fine being seen and not heard. She’s not trying to convince she’s the traditional super mom. However, being First Lady means she’s had to craft a more substantive image. That’s probably where Melania gets cut a bit more slack. She’s here and crafting this image because she has to, not because she wants to. Ivanka would be trying to sell her image regardless. Now it’s just on 10, but her brain power is still at a 4.
All three outfits are hideous. Ivanka has no taste.
Ivanka must have plenty of clothes to play dress up in since so many stores stopped selling her brand. I don’t know much about the style of what she was selling, but if the clothes she wears are her brand, she should buy another designers clothes to wear, and get some padded bras
@HH “Ivanka would be trying to sell her image regardless. Now it’s just on 10, but her brain power is still at a 4.”
Perfect description of Dotard Barbie! Thanks for the chuckle this morning, HH!
Can’t even think about her ridiculous speech, so…
WTF is she wearing?!
I agree. Her style has been really horrible lately. Even despite the fact that her speech on this topic is almost as ridiculous as her robotic stepmothers bullying platform, her style is atrocious. Every photo I see, I’m like wtf is she wearing?
Who dresses her?
These look like maternity clothes. Maybe she hopes a new baby will keep her out of jail – and revive the Trump image?
All three of the outfits pictured are horrible.
That pink suit makes her look like a Fisher Price little person.
I just missed your comment and posted the exact same thing
And her nipples are popping through the fabric of the kimono dress.
RAYNE – we must be onto something!
They probably think a White House grandbaby will make all of their problems go away!
Or another baby is her excuse to leave the White House.
Why did she think that a super short BUTTON FRONT flared skirt was a good idea to a professional event on a stage? The crowd nearly saw her Duchess Kate
A member of our extended family works for the Secret Service, assigned to the White House. There are regular viewings of her Duchess Kate.
I’ve been to Japan and the people there are soooo kind and want to please so much. In my opinion, they have to really hate you to not show up to this.
maybe they consider attending ivanka’s speech just a waste of time. they don’t care about ivanka enough to hate her.
It was said there was a huge vacancy. Not in the crowd, in her empty cranium. Go away.
I laughed when I saw the pictures that prove nobody gives a shit about princess Ivana. Why did she even go on her Daddys trip in the first place? Maybe after the embarrassment of the almost empty room, she’ll stay home next time
She’s there to shill her brand by way of daddy drump laying the groundwork to destroy the world and gain more wealth for himself and the Russian oligarchs. Her brand is more important than anyone or anything in the world.
Yep, she is a chip off the old block.
If “a White House spokesperson had to justify the lackluster crowd size at the event (or “pull a Spicer”), this time saying that security measures had delayed audience members.” why would you start your speech? Wouldn’t you want everyone to be seated so that the noise of those coming in did not disrupt the speech? Also, I saw a different picture and it looked like at most only 1/3 of the seats were taken.
They used that same excuse when Trump was here in Nashville doing a rally. More protesters than attendees. Half empty hall.
Lol. It was fun to watch Spicy desperately scramble for fake excuses. “The mean media took the picture before the crowd quickly came pouring in, this was the coffee break, there was a fire drill, these are fake pictures, this was the biggest crowd to witness a speech PERIOD” are some lame things Spicy would probably say as he tried to make excuses for Ivanka
I’m furious that my tax money was wasted on having a White House spokesperson involved in this at all
I saw the wide view shot of the venue , and it was hilarious how empty it was.
Hell Raiser Barbie can’t melt fast enough.
Her staggering lack of self awareness aside (and I really think she sees herself as a femminist and advocate, which is sad) …
Why does she always look like she is playing dress up?
She even said something about how she, too, knows what it’s like to juggle work and family. It was grossly offensive. The women who work in her sweatshops cannot afford to live with their children at all, and send them to the grandparents while they slave away. Clueless, tone deaf Bambi face should STFU about knowing what it’s like to be a working woman (see her book). She is her father’s mini-me – like putting lipstick on a pig.
“Wouldn’t zero tolerance mean that a man who has espoused a gross misunderstanding of consent, and against whom some 12 women have alleged sexual harassment, should be barred from the highest office of the United States?”
“Ivanka’s exploitative, hollow touting of feminism continues to wear thin, even on the other side of the world.”
Go Vogue!
Ivanka kills me. lololol She’s smiling so hard. You can’t tell me she doesn’t believe she’s FLOTUS and is cementing her legacy.
Her qualifications for a job at the White House and for international advocacy didn’t translate into people wanting to hear her thoughts? You don’t say.
Does anyone think she could be pregnant? I can’t imagine what else could be up with those outfits. Maybe she thinks a baby will keep her out of jail?!
The blue outfit looks like something Betty Draper would have worn while pregnant on Mad Men.
I actually thought that, too.
Totally my thoughts. She’s NEVER worn things this unstructured and baggy before. My guess is she’ll use her pregnancy to get out of her White House job. It’s not nearly as fun as being the princess of her daddy’s company and hobnobbing with the NYC social scene every day. Governing is so HARD and BORING. (Not to mention all this “your husband is probably definitely going to jail” hanging over your head.)
Why is she wearing a sun-faded salmon version of Veruca Salt’s chocolate factory excursion smock?
Edit: LOL you’re right, Esmom. I meant Veruca.
“Daddy, I want an official White House position NOW.”
Oops, never mind, I was thinking of Veruca’s red dress.
😃😄😅😆
Does anyone love that the source of all this dirt is Vogue? The subtle shade of the fact that they don’t even care what she is wearing, when that is clearly the one thing she does put time and attention into 😭 10/10, Vogue
Vogue, Teen Vogue, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker. Go, go, go, Conde Nast! Love the snark and dirt.
The purpose of Ivanka’s trip was to collect the $50 million bribe for Pay to Play. If a country coughs up a minimum of $50 million to Ivanka’s “fund,” Daddy will make nice with the country’s leader. Abe coughed up the $50 million to her on Friday. Other contributors? China, Saudi Arabia and Arab Emirates. Yes, the “fund” is supposedly up and running but the rules are that the money won’t go directly to any woman entrepreneur but instead will go to agencies that apply for grants to distribute as they see fit.
I don’t know how these people don’t choke on their own hypocrisy. Gawd.
Funny she’d choose Japan to talk about sexual harassment in the workplace. They are known to take these accusations pretty seriously and aren’t afraid to publicly shame/fire the culpable, a couple of governors got fired in the late 90′s because of that. Now if she had talked about overworking, or how women are still not treated equally to men when it comes to pays/ family responsibilities, balancing family and professional life, they’d have probably listened since Japan has a lot to catch up. But fortunately they take sexual harassment in the workplace quite seriously
What “security issues” could possibly hold up a line in Japan?
I’m glad she’s not being taken seriously. There’s no reason she should be. She’s the real empty barrel.
The center part/straight/hair curtain look isn’t flattering to her fake features.
That top photo-she’s really straining her neck muscles. Does it hurt that much to smile when your face is 3/4 plastic?
Her face looks thinner. Anxiety killing your appetite, Nagini? Meanwhile her father looks fatter than ever. I guess we all deal with impeding prosecution differently
