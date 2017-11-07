Ivanka Trump’s big sexual harassment speech in Tokyo was sparsely attended

Ivanka Trump and William F. Hagerty arrive at Narita International Airport

Before Donald Trump flew to Hawaii and then onto Japan for a 12-day Asian tour, Ivanka Trump flew to Japan. She flew out last week, perhaps to “soften the ground” for her father, and perhaps because Ivanka is quite popular in Japan, at least that’s what her press office would have you believe. We’re supposed to believe that Japan adores Princess Complicit and that she was going to be overwhelmed by fanatics wherever she went during this Asian tour. It turned out to be quite different on the ground though.

Attendance was low for Ivanka Trump’s speech on women’s empowerment on Friday in Tokyo, despite her glamorous initial arrival, which included a luxurious dinner (and the media in tow). In what has become something of a pattern for the Trumps, a White House spokesperson had to justify the lackluster crowd size at the event (or “pull a Spicer”), this time saying that security measures had delayed audience members.

For those who did hear her speech to the World Assembly for Women, Trump said that sexual harassment in the workplace “can never be tolerated,” and that “all too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect.” That statement provoked some outrage, considering that her father, President Donald Trump, was recorded saying about women: “Grab ’em by the p–sy. [When you’re a star] you can do anything.”

Wouldn’t zero tolerance mean that a man who has espoused a gross misunderstanding of consent, and against whom some 12 women have alleged sexual harassment, should be barred from the highest office of the United States? Ivanka’s exploitative, hollow touting of feminism continues to wear thin, even on the other side of the world. A survey last month found that less than 25 percent of the Japanese population believes that President Trump will “do the right thing in world affairs.” Why would Ivanka be any different?

Perhaps the attendance was low due to another area of disconnect between Ivanka’s messaging and her actions: Trump, whose clothing brand has factories in China and Indonesia, addressed her father’s proposed tax changes, which she claimed would “put more money back in the pockets of hardworking Americans.”

Officials moved the crowd several rows forward, so that it would not be obvious how empty the room was for Trump’s speech. Though her spokesperson said that there was a security delay, writers from The Guardian reported that they arrived 10 minutes before the address was to start and saw no lines of people waiting to get inside.

[From Vogue]

Thank you, Japanese people, for not buying what Ivanka is selling. Ivanka giving a lecture on zero tolerance for sexual harassment is… well, cognitive dissonance at its finest.

Also: just in case anyone was wondering, Ivanka was still using her personal email account after she was officially employed by the White House. BUT HER EMAILS. LOCK HER UP.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of WENN & Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

57 Responses to “Ivanka Trump’s big sexual harassment speech in Tokyo was sparsely attended”

  1. damejudi says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Her bolt-ons are too big.

    That’s all I’ve got.

    This family is exhausting.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Can’t even think about her ridiculous speech, so…
    WTF is she wearing?!

    Reply
  3. Squirrelgirl says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I’ve been to Japan and the people there are soooo kind and want to please so much. In my opinion, they have to really hate you to not show up to this.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:26 am

    It was said there was a huge vacancy. Not in the crowd, in her empty cranium. Go away.

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I laughed when I saw the pictures that prove nobody gives a shit about princess Ivana. Why did she even go on her Daddys trip in the first place? Maybe after the embarrassment of the almost empty room, she’ll stay home next time

    Reply
  6. swak says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:30 am

    If “a White House spokesperson had to justify the lackluster crowd size at the event (or “pull a Spicer”), this time saying that security measures had delayed audience members.” why would you start your speech? Wouldn’t you want everyone to be seated so that the noise of those coming in did not disrupt the speech? Also, I saw a different picture and it looked like at most only 1/3 of the seats were taken.

    Reply
  7. Jayna says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I saw the wide view shot of the venue , and it was hilarious how empty it was.

    Reply
  8. Electric Tuba says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Hell Raiser Barbie can’t melt fast enough.

    Reply
  9. happyoften says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Her staggering lack of self awareness aside (and I really think she sees herself as a femminist and advocate, which is sad) …

    Why does she always look like she is playing dress up?

    Reply
    • Belle Epoch says:
      November 7, 2017 at 8:47 am

      She even said something about how she, too, knows what it’s like to juggle work and family. It was grossly offensive. The women who work in her sweatshops cannot afford to live with their children at all, and send them to the grandparents while they slave away. Clueless, tone deaf Bambi face should STFU about knowing what it’s like to be a working woman (see her book). She is her father’s mini-me – like putting lipstick on a pig.

      Reply
  10. Esmom says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:35 am

    “Wouldn’t zero tolerance mean that a man who has espoused a gross misunderstanding of consent, and against whom some 12 women have alleged sexual harassment, should be barred from the highest office of the United States?”

    “Ivanka’s exploitative, hollow touting of feminism continues to wear thin, even on the other side of the world.”

    Go Vogue!

    Reply
  11. Reef says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Ivanka kills me. lololol She’s smiling so hard. You can’t tell me she doesn’t believe she’s FLOTUS and is cementing her legacy.

    Reply
  12. Maggie says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Her qualifications for a job at the White House and for international advocacy didn’t translate into people wanting to hear her thoughts? You don’t say.

    Reply
  13. Rayne says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Does anyone think she could be pregnant? I can’t imagine what else could be up with those outfits. Maybe she thinks a baby will keep her out of jail?!

    Reply
  14. CharlotteCharlotte says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Why is she wearing a sun-faded salmon version of Veruca Salt’s chocolate factory excursion smock?

    Edit: LOL you’re right, Esmom. I meant Veruca.

    Reply
  15. Amide says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:47 am

    😃😄😅😆

    Reply
  16. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Does anyone love that the source of all this dirt is Vogue? The subtle shade of the fact that they don’t even care what she is wearing, when that is clearly the one thing she does put time and attention into 😭 10/10, Vogue

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The purpose of Ivanka’s trip was to collect the $50 million bribe for Pay to Play. If a country coughs up a minimum of $50 million to Ivanka’s “fund,” Daddy will make nice with the country’s leader. Abe coughed up the $50 million to her on Friday. Other contributors? China, Saudi Arabia and Arab Emirates. Yes, the “fund” is supposedly up and running but the rules are that the money won’t go directly to any woman entrepreneur but instead will go to agencies that apply for grants to distribute as they see fit.

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I don’t know how these people don’t choke on their own hypocrisy. Gawd.

    Reply
  19. La Montagne says:
    November 7, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Funny she’d choose Japan to talk about sexual harassment in the workplace. They are known to take these accusations pretty seriously and aren’t afraid to publicly shame/fire the culpable, a couple of governors got fired in the late 90′s because of that. Now if she had talked about overworking, or how women are still not treated equally to men when it comes to pays/ family responsibilities, balancing family and professional life, they’d have probably listened since Japan has a lot to catch up. But fortunately they take sexual harassment in the workplace quite seriously

    Reply
  20. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:03 am

    What “security issues” could possibly hold up a line in Japan?

    Reply
  21. Radley says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I’m glad she’s not being taken seriously. There’s no reason she should be. She’s the real empty barrel.

    Reply
  22. minx says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

    The center part/straight/hair curtain look isn’t flattering to her fake features.

    Reply
  23. Jerusha says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:29 am

    That top photo-she’s really straining her neck muscles. Does it hurt that much to smile when your face is 3/4 plastic?

    Reply
  24. Shambles says:
    November 7, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Her face looks thinner. Anxiety killing your appetite, Nagini? Meanwhile her father looks fatter than ever. I guess we all deal with impeding prosecution differently

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment