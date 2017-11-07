Meghan Markle plans on creating her own foundation when she moves to the UK?

Again, I’m trying not to oversaturate the market for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stories. When they get engaged, I want it to feel genuinely exciting and giddy, even if we all know that they’re totally engaged already and they’re just waiting to announce it. This month, Meghan finishes us her work on Suits, which films in Toronto. We don’t have the exact date of her last day on set, but most people believe – and have believed for months – that as soon as Meghan is done in Toronto, she’ll be moving to London. Now the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town says that Meghan already has an idea for how she’ll occupy her time while in London:

Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle is set to become a global charity campaigner when she moves to London this month. She may even set up her own foundation – which could clash with existing royal charities. The actress is moving to the UK as soon as she finishes filming the current series of legal drama Suits in Toronto, and she plans to rent a London office for her work, which will focus on women in need. A source says: ‘It was always her intention to focus on her humanitarian work, and her relationship with Harry has merely accelerated things.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t get the tone here: “She may even set up her own foundation – which could clash with existing royal charities.” You mean like Heads Together, which Harry, William and Kate created as an umbrella organization for a dozen mental health-related charities, which actually might take away money from individual charities and their specific work? Or should we talk about Will, Kate and Harry’s central foundation, which does next to nothing other than bring in money and pay for office staff? I’m just saying – Will, Kate and Harry have no business lecturing anyone on setting up foundations with questionable motives.

Also: fashion designer Ben de Lisi made some comments comparing the style of Kate to the style of Meghan. De Lisi said:

“I think Meghan’s style is slightly younger than the Duchess of Cambridge, and slightly edgier, but that’s because Meghan is not walking in the role of a princess and Kate is. Kate has embraced it beautifully, with style and class. Sometimes it borders on being very safe but I always think she pulls it off beautifully. From photographs, I see [Meghan’s] style as classic chic. It’s quite clean, and I don’t see it as gratuitous fashion trends – I like the concept of her wearing a white shirt and jeans and flats with a beautiful statement bag. I think she’s all about the understatement.”

[From Express]

Everybody looks like a queen of understatement compared to Kate’s glorious buttons, endless doily dresses and four-inch cork wedges. But yes, I do think Meghan has better style, mostly because she has a “better eye” in general – she understands how clothes photograph, she understands her own body, and she just seems to like cuter, less fussy clothing in general. And Kate’s not a princess. When Meghan married Harry, Meg will likely be a duchess, just like Kate.