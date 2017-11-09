Page Six: Mariah Carey possibly had ‘gastric sleeve surgery’ to lose weight

Mariah Carey had a difficult pregnancy with Dem Babies, and she gained something like 70 pounds, by her own account. It took her years to really get to a place where she started wearing her favorite figure-hugging ensembles after she gave birth. Then Mariah met James Packer and they started their whirlwind romance, and Mariah “went away” for a little bit and she seemed to come back looking a lot slimmer. I remember some people saying that Mariah had gotten some liposuction, and a little nip and tuck here and there for Packer. Since Mariah and James Packer split, Mariah gained some weight back. I wasn’t aware of any big stories about her weight gain – if anything, I feel like Mariah’s fluctuating weight makes her more relatable, and people are more likely to criticize her for being a crazy elusive chanteuse butterfly than criticizing her for her weight. But Mariah still felt uncomfortable and she apparently got “gastric sleeve surgery” recently.
Mariah Carey has undergone weight-loss surgery after the superstar became self-conscious about her curves because of cruel online commenters, sources claim. Page Six has exclusively learned that the diva underwent gastric sleeve surgery last month, performed by a top surgeon in Beverly Hills, Calif., after her weight reportedly skyrocketed.
The procedure involves removing part of the stomach so that the patient feels fuller more quickly. It can be done via a small incision, meaning recovery time is fast and scarring is minimal.
A source told us of Carey, “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.” The source added that the superstar had been indulging in cocktails and dinners with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and continued, “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.”
Her rep Nicole Perna declined multiple requests for comment. Carey previously lost 70 pounds after the birth of her twins in 2011. She explained she did it with a strict diet and exercise plan, but added, “I never weighed myself. People will think I’m a liar but it’s true . . . I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, and so I always weigh more.”
On Saturday, we revealed that Carey had ended her relationship with manager Stella Bulochnikov. They confirmed in a joint statement, “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” adding that they will remain partners on a number of upcoming music and film projects. Former backup dancer Tanaka has taken over as the star’s day-to-day manager.
If it makes her feel better, so be it. It might be a harder road for someone like Mariah to actually hire a dietician, full-time chef and full-time trainer and really spend the time, money and effort to lose weight the old-fashioned way. To me, the idea of getting surgery and taking out part of my stomach just to lose weight seems… ridiculous and awful, but that’s just me. I hate the idea of anyone cutting into me. I do wonder why Mimi didn’t just go for lipo (again)?
As for Mariah breaking up with her manager… I thought it was good news, at first, because Stella Bulochnikov did not represent her client very well (just my opinion). But for Mariah to make her backup dancer boyfriend her new manager? YIKES. That is an even bigger disaster.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
RE: “and people are more likely to criticize her for being a crazy elusive chanteuse butterfly than criticizing her for her weight.”
I’ve noticed her getting criticized for her weight indirectly in regards to her clothes. Some people actually do criticize how tight her outfit is, but others have said that she looks like a “stuffed sausage.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to judge. MC is a grown adult with pressures I can sorta relate to because I have body image issues too. I need to lose some weight. If she want to do it so be it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t come anywhere near the criteria for warranting this kind of surgery; no reputable doctor would’ve done it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same. Don’t you have to be at least 100 pounds overweight to get gastric sleeve surgery? A lap band is far less drastic, but still reduces the size of the stomach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It goes by your BMI not the amount of weight you need to lose. Lap band is being phased out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You do need to be a certain a certain amount to lose to get these surgeries.at least when I had mine.I had one eight years ago because I was 150 pounds overweight.My surgery saved my life.I had the Lap Band and I had it removed two years ago because it slipped.Yes the Lap Band is being phased out.Having a port put into your stomach is very painful and that’s where the shoot the saline.If Mariah had a gastric sleeve put in I don’t think she was heavy enough so she paid for it.I hope she knows her days of drinking Champagne are gone,You get something similar to a diabetic shock if you drink too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Alix We don’t know that. We don’t know her BMI or if she has thyroids. Some docs only require you to be 40 or 50 pounds over what your average weight should be. I know at least six people personally who has had the sleeve surgery. My insurance even pays forl it if you have a medical issue including thyroid or a doctor has clarified you as overweight or a high BMI
Do you guys know that the sleeve was invented as the first step before gastric. Some people were considered to obese to go directly into the gastric surgery so they came up with the sleeve to help those people lose weight before the major surgery. That’s when they discovered that after the sleeve some people didn’t need the more evasive gastric surgery. So no, you don’t have to be 100 pounds overweight for the sleeve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Had no idea!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same.
She’s not in bad shape, and probably could have gotten a little healthier and better conditioned for touring with a good chef and a trainer. Surgery seems like a radical solution, so I’m hoping this isn’t true.
Honestly, just wearing properly sized clothes would be a huge improvement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! Not only I find it lazy (it’s not like she’s a single full-time working mother who cannot afford healthy food and gym memberships) but above all it’s dangerous. It’s an unsafe and unhealthy shortcut. Also, she wasn’t obese, if she dressed with proper sizes it wouldn’t hurt, she’s making herself look fatter then she really is. Some of her weight seems like a booze related bloat….sometimes we forget that there’s the equivalent of almost 10 sugar cubes in each glass of wine :-/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At a certain point gaining and losing large amounts of weight can be damaging in itself. Given we’re talking about Mimi here she probably had it for vanity, but it could also be something like diabetes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Giving the critism of woman’s weight you can understand why woman in the public eye do this every story with a female celebrity has a comment on the way they look then we wonder why they have have body issues and resort to surgery
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She never seemed overweight at all. If she had this serious and unnecessary surgery, the doctors must have done it just for the big $$$
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comment towards the end of the article “I wonder why Mimi didn’t just go for lipo again” is kind of jaw dropping in its casualness. Lipo is a surgical procedure and has risks. It certainly isn’t something you just do every so often for weight control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lipo has risks, but far, far less risks and consequences than gastric band surgery. These days lipo can be done fairly non-invasively and extremely safely. Gastric band surgery on the other hand sets you up for a lifetime of very restrictive eating and possible complications even if the surgery goes perfectly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I am aware that they are very different procedures done via different methodologies. And yes, lipo is generally considered safe if done at the hands of a skilled doctor. But it still has risks and I stand by my point. Lipo is not considered by the reputable medical community to be a method of weight control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course it’s not, but neither is gastric band surgery for anyone who’s not morbidly obese. So if you do something that drastic, lipo seems extremely tame in comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will you cover the story of Mariah Carey being accused of sexual harassment
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s more than one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I had her kind of money, I too would get a bariatric sleeve. There’s just too much good food and temptation at every turn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want a full body sleeve …. with an optional on/off brain blocker. I will turn the brain part off once the US has a new president in the White House (bonus if Dotard+5 or so are in the big house), and there is some modicum of humanity and sanity in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a recent video. MC was showing her closet. SHE looked uncomfortable and you could see very obvious makeup to give her jaw and neck definition. I could tell she was not happy in her skin. I can relate. I have a body type that tends towards curvy and gain weight easily. I’m focusing on my metabolism and adrenal support but definitely understand why she chose surgery. I’m looking forward to seeing her in her sexy dresses again soon, most importantly feeling comfortable xo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In quite of few of her younger interviews (like the MTV cribs) she brought up food a lot. Like, she wasn’t able to eat a lot of food and she would mention it a lot. I have a feeling it was really hard for her to be as thin as she was in her Honey days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having had gastric bypass surgery myself over a year ago, I thought I’d chime in. There’s no way to know what other health problems Mariah is experiencing as a result of her often drastic weight fluctuations. Granted, she’s probably not nearly as big as people think because of her choice of outfits. It’s possible if she could look fabulous w/o losing weight with better clothing choices, i.e. less leotards. I have sarcoidosis and spent over 2 years on prednisone as a result, I also have PCOS and the two combined to a weight gain that was really stressful and contributed to insulin resistance and eventually diabetes. Knowing that there is a good chance I’ll have to take prednisone in the future, I wanted to not only lose weight now but reduce the possibility of ballooning up in the future. The surgery made a dramatic impact on my life. Granted, I had to have a LOT of tests before my insurance approved it and before my board certified and very ethical surgeon would proceed. A full year of appointments with a gastroenterologist, endocrinologist, dermatologist, cardiologist, PCP, psychologist and dietician with monthly weigh ins. It is not for the faint of heart. The kicker, my first attempt at surgery had to be ditched because my lymph nodes were swollen so bad they couldn’t intubate me for surgery. So, whatever Mimi is going through, I hope she recovers mentally and physically in spectacular form.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to go through a lot of tests too.Even a mental evaluation.I don’t like it when people think or say it is the easy way out because it is not.It is painful and you are super restricted about what you eat and drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My next door neighbour growing up was a horrible woman. I don’t know how many times I left the house when I was a teenager and she would make rude and very sexual comments about what I was wearing. If I was close enough to her, she would touch my bum or flick my skirt up. Eventually I started leaving the house through my bedroom window so I could avoid her. Anybody I told just laughed it off and said that’s just how she was and I was just over reacting. Meanwhile, I was a teenage girl just trying to figure myself out. The behaviour never stopped until I started seeing my husband in my last year of high school. She flicked my skirt up in front of him and asked what our fav sex position was, he grabbed her wrist and told her if she ever touched me again, he would make her regret it. She never bothered me after that and I moved away after school to attend college in a different community. The experience has stayed with me since and the anxiety never quite went away. My point is that sometimes women can be just as bad as men and get away with it just because they are women. I really hope that the people that run this site take the accusations against Mariah as serious as they take the stories of men being awful sexual harassers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only way Mariah Carey was okay with losing weight the old fashioned was after Dembabies was because she had that Jenny Craig contract, remember? And even then she had her hand held EVERY step of the way, and she instagrammed it and reminded up how much work she was doing. She’s definitely lost weight, but it’s a very in-Mariah thing to do it quietly if she’s really putting in that work. Mariah Carey isn’t exactly known for her love of hard work, so if she got a gastric sleeve let’s be honest: it’s likely because she wanted an easy way of losing weight. It’s been a tough year for her with her breakup with Packer, that dud of a reality show, and of course that NYE performance. I wouldn’t at all be shocked if she took this step.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anybody really care…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right? Lol
I commented earlier without giving a sh*t…I’m so aware that it’s useless but sometimes it’s a guilty pleasure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish she would cut her hair and didn’t have such a huge chest. She doesn’t need it. Her skin is perfect and she has such pretty eyes. I just want her to update her look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I don’t care is she had a gastric sleeve. If she did she felt it necessary for herself. It’s nobody’s business.
She’s very pretty and has an amazing voice; she doesn’t need anything else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kodakay, she doesn’t even have much of her voice left anymore! She’s been losing her power and range for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James Packer, since they broke up, has gained a huge amount of weight. I think he was always a bigger guy-but now he’s ginormous. And I have struggled with this off and on too-I know how emotional things (like breakups) can send you off the deep end with eating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going through the process for gastric sleeve now and while it may be different if she did have this, just the process for approval is work. Unless you can pay out of pocket you don’t just go to a surgeon and say “I want bariatric surgery.” If anyone is curious, and there may be slight variations by insurance company, but these are the steps.
1: BMI of 35 with co-morbities (diabetes, sleep apnea, cardiac issues), 40 without just to get in the surgeon’s door, with approval of your primary care.
2: A multitude of tests. Standard include a psychological assessment, blood work, endoscopy (I recommend combining it with your colonoscopy since you’re already under). Depending on your history and co-morbitiies you may also have to do a sleep study and a cardiac work up and anything else your insurance company may mandate.
3: Attend support group sessions; my surgeon and insurance required 2, with a list of approved and signatures required.
4: 4 sessions with a nutrionist. It was mandated there had to be a minimum of 30 days between visits.
5: 5% weight loss from the starting weight at the first nutrionist session to the fourth.
And while yes, the weight loss is rapid it’s not fool proof or without side effects. For bypass, you have to be on a series of vitamins, with regular blood work, forever due to malabsorption. There is an effect called “dumping” which they warn you will make you feel like you are going to die, which can be a result of overeating or eating wrong foods. And remember Carnie Wilson? She has had gastric bypass surgery twice and last photo I saw had gained a good bit back.
Anyway, tangent over. I doubt 99.9% of the people do the surgery because it’s the easy way, or it’s their first option.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she had gastric sleeve surgery. That woman would eat a tapeworm if it would guarantee she’d lose weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a sad case of doctors without morals taking advantage of a woman who clearly has some issues. People who weigh 20-30 lb more than they’d like are NOT candidates for weight loss surgery, and should not be. It’s not safe and the long term effects, well beyond the initial surgery itself, are mostly unknown. Risking your life for a smaller dress size, especially when you have young children, is something someone else should have stopped her from her doing, if she’s personally too misguided to see it for the folly it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with her is she keeps getting liposuction and the weight gets sucked and then she gains weight and it goes somewhere else so she starts looking deformed in her neck and face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse