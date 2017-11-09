Page Six: Mariah Carey possibly had ‘gastric sleeve surgery’ to lose weight

Mariah Carey had a difficult pregnancy with Dem Babies, and she gained something like 70 pounds, by her own account. It took her years to really get to a place where she started wearing her favorite figure-hugging ensembles after she gave birth. Then Mariah met James Packer and they started their whirlwind romance, and Mariah “went away” for a little bit and she seemed to come back looking a lot slimmer. I remember some people saying that Mariah had gotten some liposuction, and a little nip and tuck here and there for Packer. Since Mariah and James Packer split, Mariah gained some weight back. I wasn’t aware of any big stories about her weight gain – if anything, I feel like Mariah’s fluctuating weight makes her more relatable, and people are more likely to criticize her for being a crazy elusive chanteuse butterfly than criticizing her for her weight. But Mariah still felt uncomfortable and she apparently got “gastric sleeve surgery” recently.

Mariah Carey has undergone weight-loss surgery after the superstar became self-conscious about her curves because of cruel online commenters, sources claim. Page Six has exclusively learned that the diva underwent gastric sleeve surgery last month, performed by a top surgeon in Beverly Hills, Calif., after her weight reportedly skyrocketed. The procedure involves removing part of the stomach so that the patient feels fuller more quickly. It can be done via a small incision, meaning recovery time is fast and scarring is minimal. A source told us of Carey, “Mariah has always been proud of her curves, but this summer, as her Caesars Palace residency came to a close, and then she went on tour with Lionel Richie, she noticed it became harder to dance, and she was getting a lot more criticism online from body shamers.” The source added that the superstar had been indulging in cocktails and dinners with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and continued, “Mariah underwent the procedure about a month ago, and she is already seeing some good results, and she feels a lot better.” Her rep Nicole Perna declined multiple requests for comment. Carey previously lost 70 pounds after the birth of her twins in 2011. She explained she did it with a strict diet and exercise plan, but added, “I never weighed myself. People will think I’m a liar but it’s true . . . I’m a big-boned girl, I’m tall, and so I always weigh more.” On Saturday, we revealed that Carey had ended her relationship with manager Stella Bulochnikov. They confirmed in a joint statement, “After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management,” adding that they will remain partners on a number of upcoming music and film projects. Former backup dancer Tanaka has taken over as the star’s day-to-day manager.

[From Page Six]

If it makes her feel better, so be it. It might be a harder road for someone like Mariah to actually hire a dietician, full-time chef and full-time trainer and really spend the time, money and effort to lose weight the old-fashioned way. To me, the idea of getting surgery and taking out part of my stomach just to lose weight seems… ridiculous and awful, but that’s just me. I hate the idea of anyone cutting into me. I do wonder why Mimi didn’t just go for lipo (again)?

As for Mariah breaking up with her manager… I thought it was good news, at first, because Stella Bulochnikov did not represent her client very well (just my opinion). But for Mariah to make her backup dancer boyfriend her new manager? YIKES. That is an even bigger disaster.