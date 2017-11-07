No, wait: why did Sen. Rand Paul’s neighbor violently assault him?

Over the weekend, a strange story broke out of Kentucky. Senator Rand Paul had been hospitalized after some kind of altercation with a neighbor. The conspiracy theorists went into overdrive: was Rand Paul a bad neighbor? Is Rand Paul’s neighbor a radical leftist? Is somebody sleeping with somebody else’s wife? Adding to the conspiracies is the fact that at first, Rand Paul’s injuries were described as relatively minor, but now we’ve learned that the neighbor, Rene Boucher, tackled Paul so violently that Paul broke five ribs and now the senator cannot even travel. So what the f–k happened? We still don’t know. Here’s a somewhat comprehensive assessment of what’s gone down so far:
Depending on who you’re talking to in Kentucky, Washington, a TV studio in New York, or certain fringe internet enclaves, mysterious events ranging from mundane to nefarious may have resulted in a United States senator having five of his ribs broken and dislocated by his next-door neighbor on Friday. Rand Paul’s injuries were sustained in the late afternoon when he reportedly got down off his lawnmower on his property in Rivergreen, a gated community in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where he’s lived since the mid-1990s.
The ophthalmologist and junior senator, of slight build and deaf in one ear, was, according to the New York Times, wearing noise-canceling earmuffs. This allowed his neighbor of 13 years, a retired anesthesiologist named Rene Boucher, to charge him and tackle him to the ground, breaking and dislocating his ribs and bruising his lungs. Boucher was charged with assault and released on $7,500 bail.
When the Republican senator will return to D.C. remains an open question, Doug Stafford, his senior adviser, said on Sunday. He noted that the severe pain prevented much movement, never mind air travel. And as for the altercation itself? “It is a pending, serious criminal matter involving state and federal authorities,” he told New York in a statement. “We won’t have any further comment at this time.”
According to voter registration records, Boucher is a Democrat. And on social media, he’s reportedly vocalized his opposition to President Donald Trump — a fact that prompted immediate speculation that his assault of Paul was ideologically motivated; Paul sparred often with Trump throughout the Republican primary, but he’s broadly supported his agenda in Washington.
Matthew J. Baker, an attorney for Boucher, said Monday, in a statement provided to New York, “The unfortunate occurrence of November 3rd has absolutely nothing to do with either’s politics or political agendas.” Instead, Baker called it, “a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial.”
But what kind of trivial dispute could send you hurtling into a federal lawmaker, snapping his bones? Initially, reports said Paul sustained minor injuries. But by Monday, we learned his recovery could take months. A neighbor reached by phone Monday evening told New York that although such violence isn’t common in Rivergreen “that I’m aware of,” the incident wasn’t a big deal. “It’s just a — it was just a fight,” the neighbor said, before adding, “I really don’t have any information for you.”
Meanwhile, CNN reported that a different neighbor claimed Paul and Boucher “have a long-running dispute over grass clippings and leaves blown on each other’s lawns.” Rivergreen, as advertised in real estate listings and video tours, is one of those pristine Stepford neighborhoods where hardly a blade of grass is out of place.
According to a 2014 profile of Paul in The New Yorker, the rulebook for homeowners in Rivergreen is 21 pages long. It stipulates, among other things, that certain types of swimming pools and “gravel driveways, clotheslines, and piles of firewood visible to neighbors,” are banned, and homes built within its confines must be a minimum of 3,000 square feet, consisting of only “brick, stone, or stucco.”
The Times reported that Paul “grows pumpkins on his property, composts and has shown little interest for neighborhood regulations.” Rivergreen’s developer, a local named Jim Skaggs, repeatedly hung up the phone on this reporter but told the Times that Paul and Boucher “both had strong opinions, and a little different ones about what property rights mean.” He added, “They just couldn’t get along. I think it had very little to do with Democrat or Republican politics.”
Rand Paul grows PUMPKINS on his property? And he composts? While that kind of thing would fly in most neighborhoods, Rand’s neighborhood sounds like some fancy-smancy gated community for prissy white folks. But could that be the cause of this violence? I still believe it was something more than just “neighbor drama” or “pumpkin drama.” But maybe I’m being too conspiratorial. These kinds of disputes among wealthy, prissy white folks generally are picayune.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He mows his own lawn? Color me shocked.
I hope more comes out about this. I don’t know why, but I love petty-ass shit like this.
Me too. Pumpkin patch drama amongst the upper crust is fun to imagine!
Pumpkin patch drama between “Aqua Buddha” (Google it…it’s a long, stupid story) and a QVC personality. This. Makes. Me. So. Freaking. Happy!
I love that he grows pumpkins. Hope he eats them and the seeds.
That was my first thought too lol
Ive seen him in person and he is really tiny.
That’s probably why he is such an advocate for the right to carry big guns and a big NRA fan. The thing is you don’t always have your gun with you and even if you do in this situation he wouldn’t have been able to get his gun out and take aim in rapid action. Have your gun but learning self-defense or martial arts is more practical.
I’m not a fan of violence for any reason except self-defense but I’m sure senator Paul appreciates those government health care benefits at this time while he tries to deprive other Americans of the same.
I was standing next to him at an event once and he was a tad shorter than me. I’m 5’2”.
I’ve broken ribs and it is ungodly painful. Assuming Bob Menendez doesn’t get convicted, this could throw a wrench into the tax cut vote.
They’d wheel him in on a stretcher for that vote—after commissioning a helicopter/plane to get him there by stretcher. They are desperate.
with a hit to a small frame like that breaking 5 ribs, I wouldn’t be surprised if he had at least a bit of a pneumothorax. If so, he won’t be flying anywhere soon because the change in cabin pressure happens regardless of what class you fly
Love your use of picayune! Im a sucker for less used words.
Also I will be over here playing my tiny violin for Mr Paul. Assaulting ppl isn’t cool regardless of what side of the political coin you fall under but still my bitchy, petty side is ever so slightly chuckling. Doesn’t seem like it was a political dispute as much as a personal issue between the 2.
Good thing he has the full coverage govt funded health care….. 😑
I noted picayune too. I too love to drag out worthy but ignored words because they are usually a little comical.
It seems like this guy disliked Rand with enough vehemence to want to hurt him as much as he could. This conflict is more than pumpkins and land disputes.
It’s odd to me that there was never any explanation as to why his injuries were initially described as minor when it must have been clear from the beginning that his ribs were broken.
Based on my experience breaking ribs, the pain becomes much more extreme after about 24 hours. He probably expected the initial pain to decrease, thinking it wasn’t that serious and then woke up the next day with a very different idea of serious.
Broken ribs are a huge and painful deal to Senator Paul and it will take him months before he will be fully recuperated and able to travel or work, yet I imagine the police break the ribs of many unarmed, nonviolent people that they seem to like tackling to the ground and jumping on. Those people do not get the luxury of recuperating in hospital for months. They are still shuttled to and from jails, court, etc and if their injuries are even reported on, I’m sure the police consider them “minor injuries.” If one man can tackle Senator Paul and break 5 ribs, imagine what 12 police men can do to one black teenager.
i could see that happening over leaves or some other crap. Neighbourly disputes are the craziest around. People will fight over years about zoning and parking spaces and dog poo.
Seriously. I cannot tell you how much petty ass neighbor stuff goes on in my neighborhood. One little group of NIMBYs right now is protesting the creation of a community garden in a public park backing up to their houses because they say it will attract….wait for it…criminals. This is why we can’t have nice things.
Any chance you live in Chicago area? I love the word NIMBY. Applies to so many around me in the burbs.
Yes! I didn’t realize it was a uniquely Chicago term.
What does NIMBY mean?
Yeah, I absolutely believe it’s over some petty lawn care stuff. I think a lot of people would get really passed if they had to follow 21 pages of rules and some Ayn Rand following fool just ignored it regularly because he thinks he can do whatever he wants on his property regardless of the rules he agreed to when he moved in.
Is that the Bowling Green massacre Kellyanne Conway was talking about months ago?
@ greenmonster, You win! LOL!!!
This is what i came to say. Never forget the Bowling Green massacre.
That was a dark time for America..lol
Not sure. I will go tweet @ Frederick Douglass and see if he knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
#neverforget🤣
Where has that soul sucking wench been retired to? She’s almost disappeared. I bet if you say her name 3 times into a mirror she appears and shrieks ” that’s fake news, Anderson!”
Maybe Kellyanne is talking to Mueller? Or using her passport to escape before they confiscate it…. I would expect her to be a person of interest for at least interviewing because of her position in the campaign and in the White House.
Imagine if she’s been wearing a wire. Lovely thought.
She’s ben making the rounds on the few shows that will still have her. She hasn’t changed, is still spouting likes like the demon she is.
Who is this sen. Rand paul and his neighbour?Does he has his own reality show? Are we going to get snippet of his feud with his neighbour in the next episode of the show?
Why am I suppose to know him?
I’m assuming you’re not from the U.S. but Rand Paul is a pretty well known politican. He ran for President in 2016 (I’ll never forget Paul’s constant eye roll during the debates whenever Trump said anything) and his father ran for President a bunch of times too. They’re popular with the Libertarians, basically annoying white dudes.
“basically annoying white dudes”–perfect summation. pf, thank you.
Awww, this reminds me of home. We’re a nation infamous for disputes like “two neighbors blew all of their money on an ongoing 8-year lawsuit because plums from Mr. Blue’s tree fall also over the fence on the ground of Mr. Green who now cannot mow his lawn without getting the blades dirty with plum-mush”.
I wish I was over-reacting. I’m not. We even had a TV-program covering these cases weekly. Impressive for a nation with a population only a bit larger than Manhattan.
He had 5 ribs broken over disregarding the rules about compost and pumpkins. Please let this be true!
Crazier things have happened in Britain we have a program called neibours from hell the people are insane people go on harrasment campaign’s though it the same country where idiots on more then one occasion thought peadatrian meant paedophile and the docter had to flee there home
I went to Kentucky for the first time this summer for a wedding and it pretty much embodied every stereotype I had of it as a Northerner. I had a good time with my friends but I learned right before I went that I was going to Shaun King’s hometown (the Black Lives Matter activist who has become very big on social media) and I did some research and read about his experience growing up biracial in Kentucky. What happened to him there when he was younger was truly horrible, including a violent physical altercation where he was beat up by a bunch of white kids in high school which was covered up, a beating that still affects his physical health to this day. Learning all this right before I went to KY really didn’t help me look past the stereotypes I had in my head of Kentucky. Obviously nowhere is perfect but… I’m really glad I don’t live there.
Louisiana is the same. I love some things about it and the whole French influence is an interesting part of my heritage and the state, but it isn’t as quaint as people think it is underneath the surface.
The conservative attitudes are exhausting, and I heard the N word said in such a casual way I am still shocked by it all these years later. Visits to the South are plenty, and there is a lot I do love about it, but then the stuff I dislike is too powerful and culturally embedded for me to want to live there.
I wish I could kidnap my Memere and make her live with me. She is the sole reason I go back as often as I do but cities aren’t her thing. She is too old for such a change anyway but I would if I could.
You do realize you sound like people who visit “Africa” or another culture unlike their own for a few days and say they know everything about it. Those people are annoying and condescending. Also, would imagine Rand lives in a nicer area with neighbors a bit wealthier than you describe. Yes I know it is a shock, middle class and wealth people can behave like 8th grade idiots. Its a emotional maturity problem rather than a location problem.
I was in the nice part of Kentucky and I never said I thought Kentucky was some kind of poor rural state. I was in Lexington and I saw just now nice it was, not to mention I was in the suburbs of Lexington (where Shaun King grew up, he didn’t grow up in the ghetto). Just because it’s not a ghetto doesn’t mean terrible things can’t happen there. Terrible things can happen anywhere but after learning what happened to him it kind of put me off about the area. Can’t help it. As I said I had a good time and liked what I experienced but it doesn’t take away from the fact I was pretty much surrounded by Trump voters.
…and if you go into a travel experience with pre-conceived notions and stereotypes that is exactly what you will see and come out believing. We see what we want to believe many times to enforce out own bigotry or stereotypes. ITs arrogant. Lived all over the world and currently in a progressive city, here is the thing as*holes are everywhere. The south has longterm poverty issues because of many many different things and a culture is built around it. Unfortunately its mocked and ridiculed more than people seeing the underlying issues. The south is a hot mess, yes, but there are good people everywhere and to box them in “as they are all the same” is complete BS. You also using the word “ghetto” says it all for me.
100%
The 8th Grade Idiot, M.D., who attacked Paul is lucky he didn’t accidentally kill him. The injuries he did inflict are no joke. You never know what might happen when you decide to physically attack somebody.
@isabelle
I’ve been in Florida and the South for 12 years. Yes, there are good people. Good people who can also be ignorant. Their niceness does not excuse the ignorance. As long as you’re white, it’s all peaches and cream. Minority, not so much. My husband is mixed and the racism I’ve seen is mind blowing. Yes, I know there are racists everywhere, but I’ve never seen it as openly as I have here.
“stay away from my wife/daughter”
is my guess.
My thought exactly. Can’t imagine why all the secrecy if it was just a low classy pumpkin patch dispute.
yeah, the statements keep making a point that “it’s not a political dispute” but a neighbor one…but seems to me if it were as simple as a property line dispute, or one involving landscaping issues, they’d state that, too.
+1
The Washington Post has covered similar local neighborhood disputes here. Pretty much all of them have happened in better neighborhoods and Lawyers became involved.
The Homeowners Associations in these types of neighborhoods are insane. I have a friend who lives in one and it took her almost 9 months to get approval for her to change the light fixtures on her porch. It could just be that the neighbor is a stickler for the HOA rules and Paul is more of the “I own this and I’m going to compost” deal.
I don’t know why anyone buys a home with a HOA. If I’m paying the money to own my own home, I want to be able to have as much control over it as the city code allows, not be bound by the rules of some arbitrary organization made up of power hungry busy bodies.
Well, there are pluses to it. When I drive into my neighborhood, I love how it looks. All the houses look so nice and the lawns are neat and tidy. Your neighbor’s yard is more likely to be taken care of and you don’t see junk cars in the driveway. That kind of stuff affects your house value and what you can sell it for in the future. My HOA isn’t too bad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect this fight was a little deeper than grass clippings.
Why isn’t anyone condemning physical assault more vocally? I find this very troubling
Probably cause we are in shock from the latest massacre.
The kind which most Republicans, Paul included, allow to happen by blocking even the most basic gun control.
I’m getting tired of Members of Congress being kept from votes for stupid stuff. In Paul’s case, it’s intense but preventable pain. Rep. Wilson couldn’t travel back to D.C. because of death threats (thanks to Trumpalump and his attack dog He Who Cannot Be Questioned Kelly). Paul is stuck until the pain diminishes, which I hope is soon, but Wilson should have been assigned Secret Service right away and provided special transportation to get her out of Florida (that’s the right use of government planes).
It’s so messed up, how she’s been treated. Racism and sexism are still alive. Terrible things they said about her.
rand paul is a political nihilist who thinks there should be no government so it is not surprising in the least that he indiscriminately ignores the home owners association rules. sounds like he got a lesson in the wild west justice he tries to legislate towards. no laws? no regulations? you want everyone looking out for their own interests with no governing body policing common decency? the result is that people take matters into their own hands…aka…you get your ass kicked in. every man for himself right?
We aren’t getting a lot of the story, wonder what the heck they were fighting over before the neighbors attacked?
I don’t know if it goes deeper but neighborhood feuds can fester. First it’s barking dogs, then someone puts in an invasive species, then the neo hippies get chickens, next thing you know it’s like The Purge.
Suppression of emotions and bad runs can lead to a BOOM!
FIVE broken ribs?? That’s… more than just a tackle onto grass. (Otherwise, football/rugby players would be breaking ribs all the time.) There has to be more to the story.
Not necessarily. Athletes are young and eat well. They have muscles and padding that protects their insides. Older people, especially skinny older people, can have surprisingly brittle bones. I’ve known a couple of people who would break bones just from a shove or a small fall, and they were not even that old.
He doesn’t have a lot of padding, either. He seems reasonably lean.
I have always admired Rand Paul’s crankiness. He was cranky even on the campaign trail and it was refreshing.
If I had the remains of a dead poodle glued to my head, I’d be cranky too.
@NEELYO Lol!!!!!!!
Knew it was yard crap when I heard about it. People get crazy about their yards. I should know. Put up a $5K fence to keep my neighbors in check and preserve my privacy.
My neighbors got into a fist fight one day. After years of blowing leaves from one yard to the other one finally snapped and hit the other. Men are stupid and do stupid sh*t everyday.
Maybe there should be a testosterone limit….
His family is…complicated and particular, to say the least, so this doesn’t really surprise me.
I don’t like the term prissy white folks. Not all white people are prissy. There’s prissy people of every race.
