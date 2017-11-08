Democrats finally remember what it feels like to win big, important elections

Embed from Getty Images

I had forgotten what this feels like, this sense of electoral victory. Yesterday was off-year Election Day in America and it was a good day to be a sane, rational and progressive Virginian and New Jerseyan. Both Virginia and New Jersey voted for their governors yesterday in what was the first major election since the 2016 presidential election. If Democrats bungled this, we would have been hearing about it for the next year, and it would have been framed as “Trickle-down Trumpism rules America!” Thankfully, that didn’t happen. Here’s what did happen:

Virginia elected another Democratic governor, Ralph Northam. I voted for Northam, not because I thought he was the bee’s knees or anything, I just vote straight-Democrat in every election. Northam is a mild-mannered Army veteran and pediatrician who has the on-camera presence of a warm bowl of soup. His opponent was Ed Gillespie, a corporate Republican who leaned heavily into Trumpism and stupid culture wars – Gillespie spent a fortune running ads about Hispanic gangs, Confederate statues and gun rights. And he lost by a nearly 9-point margin, which I hope is a preview of things to come. Just FYI: Virginia is mostly a blue/purple state at this point, so stop talking about us like we’re all dumb hillbillies. We voted for Hillary Clinton, we have two Democratic senators and four out of our last five governors have been Democrats.

Virginia went strongly Democratic in lower-tier races too. We elected Democrats to the LT. Governor’s office and Attorney General’s office. And here’s one of my favorite stories: “Democrat Danica Roem became the only openly transgender state lawmaker in America. She beat Bob Marshall, who had advocated for a bill restricting which bathrooms transgender people could use.” The Great Commonwealth of Virginia became the first state in America to elect a transgender delegate. THIS IS AMAZING.

The Democrat won in New Jersey. Progressive Dem Phil Murphy beat Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno. This is less about party politics, really, and more about the historic unpopularity of the current Republican governor Chris Christie.

Bill de Blasio won another term as NYC mayor. This sort of surprised me because I thought de Blasio was historically unpopular too?? But he won. Comfortably.

Around the country, people voted for Democrats. Per CNN: “The party won hotly contested mayoral races in Charlotte, North Carolina, and St. Petersburg, Florida. In Maine, voters approved a ballot measure to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.”

And finally, Trump had to chime in:

Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for. Don’t forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2017

Let me tell you something: Ed Gillespie ran as a Trump Republican. He ran a stupid campaign based on stupid culture wars and racism. And you know what happened? Virginians shrugged and were like “yeah but what about health care?”

