Kevin Spacey is being edited out & replaced from ‘All the Money in the World’

On Wednesday, a woman came forward to claim that Kevin Spacey had gotten her 18-year-old son drunk and then sexually assaulted him. This happened in Nantucket, and the Nantucket police now have an open investigation into Kevin Spacey as well. Much like Harvey Weinstein, it seems like Spacey was an international predator, and there are victims strewn around the world, in multiple jurisdictions. Much like Weinstein, I’ve lost count of how many victims have come forward and for that I apologize. Every victim is important and every story needs to be told. Keep coming forward, keep telling your stories. I believe you.
A few days ago, Sony announced that they were pulling out of their AFI Fest premiere of the film All the Money In the World. Kevin Spacey has a smallish but significant role in the true story of the kidnapping and ransom of John Paul Getty III. Spacey plays J. Paul Getty, the patriarch of the Getty family who refused to pay the ransom on his grandson. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, already seemed to be a bizarre exercise and Spacey – wearing tons of face prosthetics – seemed like an odd choice for Getty. Well, in the wake of everything, Sony and Ridley Scott have made a very bold choice: they’re completely editing Spacey out of the finished film and recasting the role. Like, this film was supposed to come out next month!! This is crazy.
In an unprecedented bold move, director Ridley Scott, along with Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas have decided to remove Kevin Spacey from their finished movie All The Money In The World. Christopher Plummer has been set to replace Spacey in the role of J Paul Getty. Re-shoots of the key scenes are expected to commence immediately. Scott is also determined to to keep the film’s December 22 release date.
In a unified front, the cast and crew of the film, and Sony Pictures, unanimously agreed to re-shoot all of Spacey’s scenes, with Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams’ cooperation part of the mix. This comes on the heels of the decision to pull the film from the prestige closing night slot of the AFI Festival. That move resulted after a weekend of back and forth, with Scott and Friedkin in particular incensed that the sordid allegations against Spacey might doom a film that Scott dropped everything to direct, and on which so many people worked hard and did not deserve to see the results hobbled in the marketplace because of the taint of scandal. So they took control of the narrative. Scott is a maverick, and didn’t shrink under the pressure to re-stage the key scenes involving J Paul Getty, the oilman who refused to pay a ransom after his grandson, John Paul Getty III was kidnapped.
Spacey worked about eight to ten days on the film, but the character is an important presence even if much of the action in the thriller involves the frantic efforts of the kidnapped heir’s mother Gail Harris (Williams), and Getty’s advisor (Wahlberg) to free the youth. The nightmare escalated after the family received his severed ear as proof the kidnappers were going to kill him if the money wasn’t delivered.
Though far more dramatic, considering how quickly the release date is approaching, with the need to not only reshoot but also to redo the marketing materials, this becomes the second instance where filmmakers refused to allow their picture to be doomed by scandal. The other example came when writer/director Taylor Sheridan, stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen and producers Basil Iwanyk and Matthew George wrested back control of the critically acclaimed Wind River from The Weinstein Company after dozens of women claimed that ousted TWC co-chairman Harvey Weinstein molested them.
Given the state of the current environment and news, it’s inspiring to see filmmakers fight for what is morally right, and the producers’ support of Scott gives the movie a chance for a fair shake in the marketplace and potentially in awards season, which would not have happened had Spacey’s scenes been left intact after the troubling allegations leveled against the actor.
Should we applaud Ridley Scott here? I think maybe we should. Granted, I still don’t understand why Spacey was cast in the first place, not because Ridley “should have known” about Spacey, but because Spacey did not fit at all into the role and he seemed shoehorned into it. But good for Ridley for deciding to completely replace Spacey. That’s a bold decision.
Here’s the old trailer, featuring Spacey:
Photos courtesy of Getty, ‘All the Money In the World’.
amen! this guy is a creep and it sounds like he should belong in jail, a total predator! a lecherous old creep!
I am confused. I thought you had to file a police report to open a investigation when it comes to these types of assults. They opened a police report for Ed Westwick too. Does anyone knows how that works?
AFAIK
If you want him in jail, yes. But the police doesn’t open it by themselves, somebody involved has to go to them first. In Westwick’s case, Cohen reported him.
For replacing him in a movie, no. If a private company wants him fired, no. He can be fired anyway, even for no reason, although here they had a good reason: his name is bad for business.
This is crazy because they are going for an oscar push as well. So kudos.
I read that Chris Plummer was initially the first choice for that role but the studio wanted someone else.
I think Christopher Plummer is a much better fit, anyway. Kevin Spacey looks so weirdly out of place.
And… I definitely think we should (softly) applaud them replacing Spacey. I mean, I’m not going to sit here and pretend the motives are entirely altruistic, but this is a step in the right direction, imo.
G-D that looks like a good movie! I hope the Plummer reshoot goes smoothly and this hits theaters soon.
Yep, kudos! 👏👏
Blue sky, you are correct. Higher ups did not consider Plummer a big enough star. The ironies in Hollywood history are ever amazing.
I am sure there will be stories about Plummer, too.
And I love Christopher Plummer as an actor.
Genius move, really. Kudos for taking a stand. And, if they pull it off, much congratulations for the wizardry and professionalism of pulling it off in an almost-impossible timescale.
Precisely. The stakes are so high for the Scotts but so are the rewards.
With all that crap goig on and most of Hollywood men lacking any kind of enthusiasm standing with women and sexual assault victims, I did stand up and applaud Ridley. At least this is something that the people having power showing that they also have their part in changing things not only releasing some PR statements
I will applaud Ridley but aren’t there rumours about his behaviour as well?
Not starting anything but I remember reading some stories about him years ago.
Wow quite shocking that they would delete the character entirely with such a short timeframe. But from the report, it’s obvious they did this to avoid financial impact and the KS narrative eclipsing the press interviews. So, not because they care about the abuses and the victims. Small applause from me.
Of course they did. Joining you in the small applause.
Even smaller applause from me. This is about money, nothing more, nothing less.
I’m saving all my applause for the victims and those who are standing shoulder to shoulder and walking the walk with them, irrespective of how it personally impacts them/their careers/their bank balance.
Even though, it seems they are trying to save the movie from a catastrophe’s box office, Inapplaude them for that. It will still cost them to reshoot and might cost an Oscar campaign. All in all, it was a bold decision.
Ps:Trust the director’s choice for a role Sony!
Yeah but as long as he is done I’ll let it slide.
Love it!
It shouldn’t actually be that hard or time-consuming to reshoot. Since the real J. Paul Getty basically insulated himself away from everyone else affected by the kidnapping, most of the scenes with him should have been kind of standalone. Him on the phone, him with his lawyers/accountants, him in front of the press. Some scenes showing the extent of his wealth and power for context. But unless Scott’s taken some creative license, they shouldn’t have to get much of the cast back or recreate much of the set.
With technology now they might be able to shoot in front of a green screen and just replace Spacey with Plummer in some of the footage they already have, like for the scene in front of the pyramids.
I think it is a way of saving the movie -there are just so so so many allegations about Spacey the film will be a commercial and critical disaster if they don’t just cut him out. It’s a reflection of just how serious the situation is – I don’t think this has been done out of any sense of moral rectitude, it’s cold hard cash talking.
And we know Ridley always bows to the money – see that Egypt movie he made with an all white cast on the grounds of film money.
exactly!
Exactly! They are not doing this out of any sense of moral ethics. It’s only out of concern for the bottom line. AND this way, they’re getting a sh!tload of free publicity as well. Now so many more people will want to see it (to see how Plummer handles the role/how the reshoot looks) than who might’ve just let the film slip by.
Let’s face it. These studios, directors …. they ALL know these predators. Hell, if we, “the great unwashed” know, you can be sure they do. And they’ve done NOTHING about it till now. This is ALL about the bottom line folks. And ONLY about the bottom line: $$$$$$$$$$
I agree. This is purely a matter of economics. If Scott were of such strong moral fiber, he wouldn’t be working with Marky-Mark.
@Renee2 – came here to say the same thing! I wouldn’t have been seeing this anyhow because of him.
@Elle,
Yes!! I wanted to see this but I won’t because he is in it. Yuck
I don’t see how they had any choice but to replace him. They have already spent millions on a film they would have found impossible to promote had he been in it. Better to invest in a film they can promote with someone else rather than lose the lot.
I’m delighted he’s out of it, being edited will absolutely destroy his massive ego. This may finally wake him up and force him to to address his behaviour. Another allegation has also appeared that he plied a young guy with alcohol and then grabbed him. He is clearly a complete waste of human organs and the sooner he is charged with his crimes and disappears into jail and then forever off the face of the earth, the better. I just don’t want to see that smug, self satisfied bastard smirk in a photograph ever again.
I think people are being a little generous viewing this as a big moral statement. The film would be DOA, a total wipeout, with Spacey in it: this way, it gets a release and maybe works its way into the Oscar campaigning season.
This is the post I’ve been waiting for all morning! I read this on HR last night. I’m so happy they’re doing this. When I saw the previews I thought it looked like a good movie but after all the KS stuff coming out, I couldn’t see it. Now I’m curious about the final product. Bold move, Ridley Scott!
I read that Ridley originally wanted Christopher Plummer but the studio wanted a bigger named actor. He’s reshooting now with Christopher Plummer I believe?
Yes read that in the Guardian this morning, the studio insisted on a ‘bigger name’, serves them right for not trusting the Director in the first place.
Really? That’s weird, I would have considered them on about the same level. I guess House of Cards made Spacey more relevant.
Yes, it was announced Christopher Plummer will be replacing Kevin Spacey
Yes, Plummer will play the role now, as Ridley originally wanted. I read that Spacey only shot for ten days, so it should be possible–barely. Obviously Plummer is much more suited to the role. The amount of make-up on Spacey’s face pulled me out of the scene when I first saw the trailer or stills of the film–and that is aside from the horrific KS narrative that is unfolding now. I had reluctantly decided that I simply could not see this movie, so I’m pleased that this has happened.
“The amount of make-up on Spacey’s face pulled me out of the scene when I first saw the trailer or stills of the film”
Seriously, it was like something from “Bo Selecta!”, the prosthetics were so jarring.
I wondered, because Christopher Plummer seems so perfect for the role. He’s a much better casting fit.
I was lucky enough to see Christopher Plummer on stage as Macbeth many years ago. I always had a crush on him since The Sound of Music…he’s a brilliant actor. Happy they are cutting out KS.
Agree. Of the two, Plummer seems the better choice for this role.
Plummer is the better actor by a mile. I saw him as Prospero in the Tempest at Stratford a while back and he was amazing. You could feel his charisma pull in the crowd.
Spacey seems to use a smarmy vibe in most of his roles anyway, which I guess is more his personality than acting. Plummer should have been used in the first place.
That was my first thought too — that Christopher Plummer should have had the role in the first place. I’m sure he’ll nail it in the first takes and they’ll get the scenes reshot in no time.
Good decision, but what I want to know is since when is Christopher Plummer not a ‘name’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR?!
He’s Captain Von Trapp! And he has an Oscar. And lots of other awards. Captain Von Trapp v Keyser Sose.
To someone who does not know movie history, perhaps? I’d have cast CP over KS, had there been zero scandal involved.
Plummer has great presence. If a younger audience doesn’t recognize his name, they need to!
He is and as others have pointed out a far better actor. It comes down to name recognition, not talent. A lot more people recognise Spacey’s name, he’s on TV in a big show, his awards are more recent. None of this means he’s an intrinsically better actor, he is just younger and got luckier or was more prepared to play the down and dirty Hollywood game than Plummer, whose always struck me as rather a decent man. I could be biased, I’ve been in love with Captain Von Trapp since very early childhood and I still come over all unecessary at Eidleweiss.
RIGHT?!?!?!?………just the fact he’s Captain Von Trapp should be enough to be honest
Good
From what I’ve read the filmmakers originally wanted Christopher Plummer for the role but Sony pressured them to go with Spacey instead due to name recognition.
Yeah!!! I know this is for the money, but this looked like an interesting film with good performances, and it would be ashamed to not be seen because of Spacey. I hope they figure out a way to continue House of Cards for its final season without him too.
Twitter had a field day with this:
http://twitter.com/ditzkoff/status/928442729176227850
Like many, when I saw CP trending, I thought “Oh, no!” But then it changed to “Oh, yes!”
This is a sweet spot where the decision to do the right thing, and save the work that everyone’s done by recasting with one of the best-Christopher Plummer, meets. I’m glad Spacey’s out AND the others who worked on the movie don’t get penalized because of Spacey’s actions.
Oh I would pay so much money to hear what Tom Rothman’s reaction was when he heard what Scott was doing!!! Yes it’s an economic decision but that doesn’t stop me saying Scott is badass for doing this unilaterally and telling the studio afterwards! Especially since Rothman and the studio forced him to cast Spacey over Plumber! Hahahahahaha! Oh that’s good.
Bye Spacey, hope they can bring charges against you. You’re done.
I’d love to know those inside dealings too.
Which is very interesting bc if nothing, the fact that they forced Scott to cast Spacey should be what gives Scott the right to do what he think is better and basically tell them to STFU in the first place
And also this is even more interesting: that studios producing movies aimed to awards recognition will think twice before casting a “problematic” pig. They know exactly how has skeletons in their closets because they do their homework when preparing the contracts and insurance. They know EVERYTHING before hand, Harvey and his Mossad agents had nothing on studios’ dirt diggers
This is great news!
Now… JK Rowling… any chance we could get Colin Farrell back to replace Depp in the Fantastic Beasts sequel? Please and thank you!
+1
Sony is absolutely doing the right thing, and I don’t care if it is about money. Spacey won’t be able to get a toilet paper commercial after all these accusations. I watched the press conference yesterday with the mother whose son was assaulted by Spacey and it was devastating. Spacey is a total predator. I think there is a very real chance that he’ll end up in jail.
This is great, love the statement it is making, and really prefer Christopher – so win win.
great. Now Netflix needs to make a similar culturally relevant statement and just let Robin Wright finish season 6 of House Of Cards and give Claire Underwood the glorious moment, it was already in the books before the scandal. No recasting needed. All those stupid theories about Kevin James. And please not yet another Hollywood trick like flank her with an upgraded male supporting character. Male characters need to stay out of the way for once. This is the easiest fix in history because the show was already going that way and Wright’s performance has been eclipsing Spacey’s from day 1. And give us al least a fictional female President. All they need to do is step up their writing game because Wright deserves better writing, her character is infinitely more complex and compelling than Frank.
Plummer was Scott’s first choice but the studio pushed for a “bigger” name. For how long “Academy Award Winner” will be the seal that decides who gets or who doesn’t get work is beyond me. Spacey gave some great performances over his long career, but in the past 10 years he just played the same old schtick over and over again. Oscars and the way WE, as an audience, allow Hollywood into manipulating and conditioned our choices is just such a wrong concept. Academy Awards perceived prestige shouldn’t have the weight it actually has in our choices to watch a movie or not. How many brilliant actors are Oscar-less and how many mediocre ones have gotten one? That’s the hypocrisy which allows the ones of Leto to actually have a career and make millions for being mediocre and others like Ed Harris ending playing support in tv shows. And we consume, consume, consume….
After reading the article, I can’t help but feel that Ridley Scott basically threw a fit about his movie getting shelved, especially since the article mentions him “dropping everything to direct”. And because he has enough clout, Sony had to scramble up a way to appease him. That’s one hell of an expensive fix.
Though either way, I’m not too fussed about the whole thing. I’m mostly glad Spacey got dropped.
You know what really bugs me? I bet Sony heard “Rumors”. And directors, and producers, and powerful people. But they just let it slide because it is “just the way he is, laughs, nothing much”. And now that this thing turns into a total clusterfuck thei decide to take the guy out. How about doing that when he starts abusing people???
(Don’t get me wrong, I’m thrilled he got kicked out, I just hope these scandals work to ensure less people need to be abused by predators in powerful positions)
If only they would replace mark wahlberg too.
