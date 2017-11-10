Jessica Simpson mommy-shamed for dyeing her daughter’s hair for Halloween

Willie, Waylon, Belle and Cowboy Ace #Halloween2017 pic.twitter.com/WxD4pp9L3r
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) November 1, 2017
The Mommy Wars are brutal and full of sneak attacks when you least expect them. If you are not fully engaged with the Mommy Wars, you might have looked at Jessica Simpson’s Halloween social media photos and simply thought “cute kids.” But you would be wrong! Jessica Simpson has yet again found herself on the wrong side of the Mommy Wars.
What did Jessica do wrong? She apparently dyed her daughter’s hair brown as part of Maxwell Drew’s Halloween costume (Maxi was Belle from Beauty and the Beast). Now moms are like “I can’t believe you dyed your 5-year-old’s hair!” There were judgments made about Jessica’s parenting skills and how superficial she is to allow her naturally-blonde daughter to do that.
Personally, I am not convinced that it was actually hair dye??? It could have been a wig. Or it could have been a super-temporary organic dye or henna or something like that (it’s clear I’m not a dye expert, right?). In any case, check out this more recent photo of Maxi – she’s back to blonde! So whatever it was, it really was temporary.
The many faces of #MAXIDREW pic.twitter.com/X8DkZolorz
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) November 7, 2017
Photos courtesy of Twitter & Getty.
What a precious little girl. I think people should get a life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute kid! My 5 year old wanted to try pink in her blonde hair so over the summer we put a few temporary pink highlights in it. It was kind of pretty but washed out fast. I hate twitter. People say ridiculous things to get a celebrity to respond to them. How starved for attention and pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Non story…my preteen daughter wanted pink highlights. I wasn’t sure what to do but we took my son for a haircut at Super Cuts and they have these hair gel packs in many colors including pink and really cheap. So we bought a bunch of pink ones and i did her temp highlights. My son got the gel in electric blue…lol… They washed right out with shampoo, she got her temporary pink hair fix and she was so over it afterwards. There are so many creative options out there…but yeah people get a hair up their butts for attention…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
? It was probably just a temporary dye. Geez, there are plenty of things to criticize about Simpson’s brand, but I hardly doubt those kids are well cared for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JFC it was for a COSTUME. We used to use the spray dye back in the day for our Halloween costumes. It washed out and made a huge mess but we had so much fun with it.
The Mommy Mafia is no effin joke smdh..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The mommy brigades are scary AF. Take my word for it: NEVER post a picture of your child in a car seat. No matter how on point our car seat game is, mommy shamers come out of the woodwork for car seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember the temp hair dye spray! Fun. My mom used to let me buy Sun-In on occasion too. Somehow, I grew up to be a normal and functioning adult in society.
I honestly feel sorry for the kids of some of these hypervigilant moms. It would be awful to have such an uptight, anxious, judgy mom fluttering around you constantly, keeping you from doing anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to mind their freaking business on things such as this. Worry about your own kids and leave hers alone. Women push out a couple of kids and all of a sudden they’re experts on children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can think is how on earth did her kids get so big all of a sudden They are too cute and look so much like their mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute! I used a temporary black hair gel in my son’s blond hair when he was 2 to be Elvis for Halloween. (It mostly just made his hair look more wet than black, but he was still adorable).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are lucky! We did this to a friends fine blond hair and it was permanently dyed by the temporary. I guess because his hair was so very blond? Or also maybe hair dye has come a ways
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tested it on a little curl first. But I also think it partly didn’t stain because it didn’t really work? Like I said, his hair didn’t really look black. But he was cute anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People suck. This is such a non issue that people need to get over themselves. My daughter wanted pink hair for her first day of 1st grade. Took her to salon, they used a temporary dye that washed out almost immediately (my only regret about the whole thing). She was thrilled, and I was happy to see her so happy. There are things to get upset about, like abuse, starvation, bullying, that fake hair dye on a 5 year old shouldn’t even warrant a reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My parents always said who cares, it grows out. And it always did. No matter what the poor choices we made (frosted tips for the , bro, bleaching hair with the frosting bleach for me amongst others)
We both have fairly staid haircuts now and no fun colour, maybe that should change. I’d like some pastel streaks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a perfect example of when people just need to STFU!! Who cares if she dyed her childs hair?! HER CHILD!! I guarantee half those people bashing her give their children koolaid & sugar for breakfast! People in this world need to start worrying about things that directly affect their lives & the ones close to them! Stop putting all of this negative energy out into the world! It’s ugly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
anyone remember Sun-In? I went through bottles of that stuff trying to be my hair lighter.
nowadays it’s so easy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And lemon juice!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her husband looks exactly like Dave Grohl in that picture. Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see the resemblance, lol. He actually looks better with darker hair, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gah, people really do need to lighten the f&ck up. They look adorable, although Jessica as Willie is a little disconcerting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disconcerting, but I think I kind of love it? I’m always into gender bending costumes 💁🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. It’s disconcerting because it’s so convincing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably the best costume of the year….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read about this a few days ago & the thing that stuck out to me was how many people seemed to be focused on the fact that Maxi was blonde & how on earth could Jessica dye that blonde hair? Maybe I was reading into it, but it took on a weird tone to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In elementary school, I knew a girl who started dying her brown hair blonde in the first grade. I thought that was sad, this is just whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tiresome mommy concern trolling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez! Some of those people need to chill out instead of shaming over nonsense like this. What’s the big deal about this? We did my 12 year old nephews hair with temporary dye for Halloween, we didn’t ruin his life and we weren’t shamed for it. Relax, tweeters!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s blonde, it’s easy to dye her hair temporarily. Not a big deal at all. It’s not like she got the child a real tattoo or something. Now, if she was bleaching the girl’s hair, I’d take issue, but this is harmless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is pretty stupid. This chick is weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica as Willie Nelson is amazing!!!
Their daughter is a gorgeous little girl! I hate that so many people are always just waiting in the wings to mommy shame at all times. Just more woman vs. woman bullshit that serves no real purpose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this part “you may have looked at the photos and thought ‘cute kids!’ But you would be wrong!” I laughed out loud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m going to allow my 10 year old a temp dye during our vacation… and honestly the smile on his face is all that matters … people need to get a life
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dyed my daughters hair purple for Halloween because she went as Mal, like 50 billion other girls did this year. She didn’t want to wear a wig because someone in her class was wearing a wig, she wanted PURPLE hair. Everyone loved it, nobody said anything negative about it. Those mom’s need to chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last year I spray painted my three year old’s hair into a rainbow faux hawk so she could be Rainbow Dash. Folks need to have several seats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
temporary wash-out colour without dye?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually did the same thing for halloween when my daughter was 6. She wanted to be ginny weasley from Harry Potter, but in the gryffindor robes, everyone kept thinking she was hermione. The wig was too itchy for a 6 year old, so I got the *very* temporary wash out color and let her go red for halloween. Report me now, mommy trolls!
Report this comment as spam or abuse