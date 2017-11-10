Jessica Simpson mommy-shamed for dyeing her daughter’s hair for Halloween

The Mommy Wars are brutal and full of sneak attacks when you least expect them. If you are not fully engaged with the Mommy Wars, you might have looked at Jessica Simpson’s Halloween social media photos and simply thought “cute kids.” But you would be wrong! Jessica Simpson has yet again found herself on the wrong side of the Mommy Wars.

What did Jessica do wrong? She apparently dyed her daughter’s hair brown as part of Maxwell Drew’s Halloween costume (Maxi was Belle from Beauty and the Beast). Now moms are like “I can’t believe you dyed your 5-year-old’s hair!” There were judgments made about Jessica’s parenting skills and how superficial she is to allow her naturally-blonde daughter to do that.

Personally, I am not convinced that it was actually hair dye??? It could have been a wig. Or it could have been a super-temporary organic dye or henna or something like that (it’s clear I’m not a dye expert, right?). In any case, check out this more recent photo of Maxi – she’s back to blonde! So whatever it was, it really was temporary.

