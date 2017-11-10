Louis CK is done, but it’s going to take a while for Hollywood to distance itself

One of the headlines over at New York Magazine is “Louis CK Is Done.” I think that’s a fair assessment, although it’s going to take a while for several cable networks and studios to really understand that. Yesterday afternoon, Louis CK abruptly announced the cancellation of the New York premiere for I Love You, Daddy, his Woody Allen-esque ode to statutory rape. The premiere was canceled because Louis CK got the heads up that the New York Times was about to drop their exposé about the long-standing rumors of his sexual misconduct. Well, the NYT dropped their story just hours later, and basically every terrible rumor you’ve heard about Louis CK is true. I did some late afternoon coverage of the NYT’s bombshell here.
“I think the line gets crossed,” Julia Wolov said, “when you take all your clothes off and start masturbating.” https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2
— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017
So just how “done” is Louis CK? Here are some of the stories of people backing away from him very slowly:
HBO doesn’t know him. HBO gave Louis CK a home for several stand-up specials and one comedy series (Lucky Louie) – all of those shows are being dropped from HBO On Demand. HBO has also dropped him from their comedy special Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism. That’s the annual comedy event hosted by Jon Stewart, who is/was a good friend of Louis CK. Interesting sidenote: Jon Stewart was playing dumb and protecting Louis CK’s reputation last year when he (Jon) was asked directly about the long-standing rumors of Louis CK’s behavior towards female comics.
FX doesn’t know him. FX and Louis CK had a productive relationship that included the Emmy-winning series Louie, as well Louis’s creator credit on FX’s shows Baskets and Better Things. FX’s statement: “We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”
Netflix, Amazon and Hulu might not know him. He has deals with all three services and no one knows what will happen with them. I suspect the one that’s in the least danger is Amazon’s One Mississippi, which he executive produces. Tig Notaro was quoted in the NYT piece and she’s known the extent of his perversions for a long time. I suspect Amazon will just force Louis out of the show as a producer and continue to work with Tig.
No one wants this movie. No one wanted I Love You, Daddy before the NYT story dropped anyway, so it’s not like people are really forming new opinions about the film now. It was always going to be an enormously problematic film and I still can’t believe that Louis CK even got that mess financed and that NO ONE stopped and thought “wait, should this film be made?” Well, now the film’s distributor, Orchard, is “reviewing” the situation, including whether or not to even release the damn film (it was supposed to come out on November 17th). Their statement: “In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”
As I said about the Weinstein stories, it’s important to NOT blame other people for a sexual predator’s behavior. Louis CK is to blame entirely for what he did. Full stop. But I’m also very curious to see what all of Louis CK’s male comedian friends will say in the days and weeks to come. Louis is close to men like Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert (who softballed the issue last night after Louis dropped out of the planned interview) and Ricky Gervais. The comedy scene is just as much of a look-the-other-way boys’ club as the Hollywood studio system, and it will be very interesting to see if any of those men come out and really condemn him.
Update: The Orchard will no longer be distributing I Love You, Daddy. Good.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Disappointed in Jon Stewart, Colbert was brave enough to call out what Louis CK did on his show last night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He basically had to. Stewart could say “I never heard about it” when he was asked a while ago while Colbert had Louis as a planned guest that very night.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think you “have” to do anything Colbert could have ignored the whole thing if he wanted to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DiligentDiva
Colbert could have ignored it but it was known that Louis was the planned guest and it was a major story all afternoon when they show was starting to film. So Colbert acknowledged the situation because not doing so would have reflected poorly on Colbert.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont think so personally. People expected Colbert to say something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jon Stewart was college roomates with Anthony Wiener. Jon Stewart’s brother was a big shot on Wall St when the 2008 meltdown happened. Jon Stewart’s personal relationships have always coloured his commentary. He is not the Liberal Lion we deserve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colbert would have been brave if he said somethin last month.
We canceled Damon and Clooney for looking the other way, are we not going to do the same to Colbert and Stewart?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this point everyone is cancelled for ME, and they will all have to earn back my viewership with what they say/do next. But that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is that the same thing?
Harvey and CK are both predators only one is a serial rapist, bully, blackmailer, dream destroyer, physical assaulter who had enormous power that was unchecked for two decades. There is Casey who Damon protected along with Affleck, and then there are their glaring flaws that have been a problem before this. Both Afflecks have been accused of sexual assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Colbert has been a surprising disappointment, not gonna lie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The problem with that is what had plagued the Louis CK story from the beginning. Until yesterday that allegations were not specific. Which is why various websites came under fire for even discussing the rumors. His stans were relentless in harassment of anyone who dared ask what deal was and why the rumors persisted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also want to know where was the outrage when Jezebel covered this story in depth no too long ago? And he was able to skate by that story by essentially saying no comment. I’m also annoyed at all the liberal bros coming to his defense. Reminds me that there are sh*t people on all sides of all colors and that some people say they are liberal but still do this crap
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole, I agree. While I’m still really frustrated with Trump supporters/Fox News etc. for the pass they give to certain sexual assaulters (ahem, Roy Moore), white supremacists. etc. I’m really getting mad now at the so called liberals who are part of the problem. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are top of my list right now – how are two such big supposed liberals okay with hiring Mark Walberg (after his racist attacks) and, even worse, Mel Gibson! The fact that Mel gets to be in a family holiday movie because of some of Hollywood’s biggest liberals enrages me. And liberal lawyer lion Boies is trying to bring down the women attacked by Harvey? And the list goes on and on. The number of people who are willing to look the other way when it’s convenient for them is becoming clearer and clearer, and that’s what’s so disheartening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A dirtbag is a dirtbag is a dirtbag. Political affiliation has little to do with it. The hypocrisy kills me, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess Gervais is a lot less in the american stand up scene and I doubt many respect him there. He is an arrogant tool anyway.
Im interested what Marc Maron has to say, he said he will talk in his job about it and he has a long, troubled friendship with him.
Also keep asking Aziz, the way he reacted is terrible:
https://twitter.com/MarlowNYC/status/928854289291841536
https://www.thedailybeast.com/louis-cks-powerful-army-of-celebrity-enablers
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Gervais only do stand up after he made it big? Maybe I’m wrong, but I thought it was something he found success at only after The Office and Extras. I think he’s more like Larry David and stand up was never really his strength until after he became famous and people “got” him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im not a fan of him so I dont have details but yes he got famous pretty late in life through the Office and then tried stand up so I guess the stand up guys who had to work for decades in crappy clubs wouldnt really like that a guy can now just fill out arenas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve said this before here but Aziz Ansari had a very disturbing episode in Master of None about a predator like CK (not Aziz’s character, it was played by Bobby Cannavale).
It wasn’t the same modus operandi (a bit more Spacey-like) but quite disturbing. Aziz’s character talks to the victim who had changed jobs and tells her he doesn’t find predatory behaviour normal.
The victim, emboldened, decides to write about the abuser on her blog and it goes vital. Meanwhile, Aziz’s character had a tv deal with this guy that goes down. It’s one of the things that makes him go to Italy.
Sounds very very familiar. It was an awesome episode that makes me think that Ansari was trying to teach someone a lesson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, just saw your comment. Aziz was asked about it:
https://twitter.com/MarlowNYC/status/928854289291841536
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@QueenB That’s not really a response to CK is it? And before this debacle, Aziz was asked and said he didn’t want to talk about CK, which I can understand. It’s up to the victims to report. But in this episode he did something far better: register it as a typical workplace sexual abuse of power, way before the Weinstein revelations.
(The episode I mentioned was about harassment in the workplace, more specifically a TV set where a powerful guy preys on assistants.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a scene in One Mississippi where Tig’s girlfriend goes into an office meeting and the boss masterbates in from of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a lot of comedians used their shows to kind of shine a light on what they didn’t have the power to stop themselves. Aziz is an Indian comedian in the US, no matter how famous he is, he’s not more powerful than Louis CK and Dave Becky.
Ultimately, the only way this could be stopped was the combination of investigative journalism and the public actually caring. Same with Bill Cosby. How many years were those stories around for? The public didn’t care, until we suddenly did and now look at him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alright but then why does Azis still not want to talk about it now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@QueenB,
I completely understand Aziz not wanting to go into it. When he did the very good thanksgiving lesbian coming-out episode, he wrote it with his lesbian co-writer and pretty much said he couldn’t have done without her. He is an ally and uses the real power he has, in my point of view, to at least put the topic out there in his massively successful series. Hell, he’s doing much more than I am, using a wide platform that will stay in history for years to come, far different from Friends with their white-centered, homophobic jokes, that people still watch to this day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Respect for the victims, maybe? It’s not his story. It’s theirs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The women choose when they are ready, and if he had said something and been blackballed, then nothing would have ever seen the light of day. This is our story, and we don’t need men to be our voice or hero. We deserve the credit for speaking out. They are a supporting cast only.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I say going to “rehab” won’t for work for these people. It’s a mental disorder they are dealing with…they live on the high-wire knowing, but not caring, that it could come crashing down at any moment. He just destroyed his daughters’ lives. He would’ve known this could happen. Just like Weinstein and the rest of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like Weiner…he absolutely knew that he would lose everything if he was caught sexting again, and he couldn’t stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we talk about the fact that at one point Doug Stanhope said that HE was the one masturbating in front of women, not CK?
Louis CK hid under the cover of feminism. Tig has actually said she felt that his nurturing of her career was to try to cover his tracks. It wasn’t that long ago that he was honored for his work in this regard. This is going to be a hard one for some of the high profile people in comedy. I’m also really curious to hear what Pamela Adlon has to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feminism?..the routines I’ve seen are full of nasty references to women and what he ‘expects’ from them sometimes followed by the tired ‘oh, I really love women..’ I don’t know how anyone could watch his misogynistic act of year’s past and be very surprised at any of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO he’s repulsive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they were watching his show. It certainly doesn’t hold up for a second look, but there you go. And again, he got huge points for “nurturing” Tig’s career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been thinking of Pamela Adlon as well. I hope she hasn’t been harmed. He produces her show, Better Things, and it is a really good show. I hope it isn’t negatively impacted by Louie’s (hopeful) removal as producer. She’s done so much incredible work over her career. She is a 50+ woman on TV running her own show. I want good things for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t Doug Stanhope extremely supportive of Johnny Depp during his divorce from Amber Heard?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh ya. If it’s a standup kinda guy a bro really needs, Doug’s the man. Seems appropriate that a douche is also a parasitic blood sucker who will say anything for a free ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Comedians are in a good ole boys club and don’t check themselves. Look how so many of them defended and still do support Bill Cosby. It wouldn’t be surprising if many of them are guilty of harassment.
It always comes down to America’s true god…. money. Whenever the bottom line is threatened, then that’s when corporations take action.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope he’s not done. He is smart, and I think men may benefit from a truly introspective Louis CK. But he has to own the pain he’s caused women, and he has to make amends.
He called some women to apologize, but that is not enough! I don’t think his processing should be comedic–or maybe it can be? I think he should support women comedians financially.
Men harass women. Now it is time to do something about it. Getting naked / masturbating in front of women is abnormal sexual expression. We need to start having honest conversations about male sexuality and how it dovetails with power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs to be done. He was lying earlier this fall and claiming that everything was just a rumor. Then the rumors turned out to be true. He had a chance to acknowledge the truth and he chose not to. Instead he thought he was above having his behavior outed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU. So much of the internet is going off and crafting some contrition story for CK that has nothing to do with reality. If he legitimately acknowledged his sh*t, he wouldn’t have lied about it publicly, repeatedly. And his manager wouldn’t have bothered intimidating these women. And he would have sat down with NYT instead of going dark and hoping it all went away.
Nah. These kinds of things often don’t get their day in court, and many incidents are beyond the statute of limitations. Public shaming is his comeuppance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point, Merritt. I forgot that he denied allegations earlier this year.
The thing that REALLY pisses me off is that (per NYT) his people called one of the victims and threatened her career if she did anything further. That is victimization on top of victimization.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who the F@ck cares if he “smart” and who said he was sorry for what he’s done? He has showed that he not and will do anything to cover up his what he did.
You seem like a apologist who what’s him to have a career.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I care if he is smart and don’t want him thrown away if some serious introspective art can come from this.
Sexual predation is rampant and embedded in our culture. It needs to be engaged as does male sexuality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“introspective art can come from this.” 😂🤣😃😅
At least own the fack that your a big fan and don’t what his assault on these women to be the thing that brings him down because you still want to enjoy his shows with a Peace of Mind. Instead of hiding under the cover of “introspective art”.
IF he was stupid what that make a difference to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would you suggest the same of a flasher on the street? The guy masturbating on the subway? Cause that’s basically what CK was doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apologizing because your actions had political and social consequences is not the same thing as being legitimately remorseful and apologizing to your victims. One has significantly more personal motivation than the other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, ideally, we’d want these creeps to GENUINELY come to the conclusion that what they’re doing is wrong and do whatever they can in an attempt to make things better for their victims. I don’t want them to only feel bad because it caught up to them. I want them to feel bad because they realize what garbage people they are and the kind of damage they’ve done. It’d be the best for everyone if these people CAN fix themselves – and not for their financial benefit – but genuinely overhaul their life and way of thinking women (men and children – whoever the victim) are inferior sex objects that are owed to them.
Am I holding my breath for 99% of these guys? Hell no. Would I be upset if they all faded into obscurity and lived a miserable existence? Nope. But it would be nice to see at least ONE of these people do something genuinely GOOD for a change instead of just spreading pain and misery. The cynic/realist in me is saying it’s probably not going to ever happen, though. I think most of these guys are just going to get more bitter and destructive. Which is sad for all the people who have to be subjected to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If any of these men were truly sorry for what they have done they wouldn’t need public exposure as a excuse for Redemption. They wouldn’t have for their management / PR team harassed and attacked the victims or silenced them. They would have gotten help a long time ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CK is not essential in anyone’s life. His ability to express his creativity and make a lot of money was because the public was unaware he was abusive. Instead of using his good fortune to be a positive member of society for great causes he chose deviant behavior and had no intention of stopping or fessing up until he was caught. These were his choices. He is not a 4-year-old. I expect more from a grown man than I do from my little sons and they know not to flash people and touch their privates publicly.
There is no gray area.
He can be creative and intelligent outside of the spotlight. He is welcome to do the supper club circuit in Albania, but he is not welcome to benefit from his power as a public figure any longer.
CK is not more important than his victims.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t been a fan of LCK’s although I have found many of the bits and pieces I’ve heard of his work to be smart and funny and truthful. But I always detected a really dark and disturbed vibe about him. So glad this all has come out so people won’t be subjected to his sick abuse anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I remember correctly, he was among the comediens who defended rape jokes a few years ago when a fellow male comedien was blasted for making one. For me personally, that was the reason to never even bother with his standup etc. I just don’t have time for that kind of humor. I know everyone has a different line and some don’t have one at all but that was mine.
I had read about these rumors though and watched him on a few late night talk shows. I liked those appearances and felt extremely uncomfortable because I suspected the rumors were true. I’m glad I was never a fan. Bill Cosby was a horrible revelation and that really hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hadn’t heard the defense of rape joke and I only recently heard these rumors since I don’t follow him closely. I totally agree that rape jokes are never ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget Aziz Ansari. When he was asked about the C. K. rumors last year Aziz said “I don’t want to talk about that.”
He’s an enabler too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He dealt with it through his art. He is an artist and that should matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you explain how saying not wanting to talk about it is enabling?
It seems Louis C.K. did some great things for Aziz and acted as a mentor. Maybe Aziz is struggling on a personal level with what is coming out about his mentor and not ready to talk about it and that is absolutely okay. He might also be struggling with the fact that his team knew about C.K. behavior and helped cover it up. He’s allowed to feel that way.
Are any of these women saying they told Aziz personally or contacted him for help? If not then what is his responsibility? That’s a genuine question. Because it seems to me he’s a good guy who genuinely tries to be aware and respectful of women and supportive.
What about Amy Pohler? Has any one asked her? They worked together on Parks. Does she get a pass for some reason all the men that C.K. knows doesn’t get?
My point is not everyone who knows/knew a dirt bag can be taken to task for knowing them. All it takes is a quick look at a few serial
Killers to realize truly devious people can be really good at fooling those closest to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this incredibly problematic @Island-girl.
I don’t know Aziz personally of course, but the episode in Master of None that he devoted to sexual abuse in the workplace that gets his character to loose a contract because he contacted the victim to check if she was ok, which gave her the strength to put the truth out there is far more useful than anything he can say.
If CK was my mentor, I’d be unable to say anything right now. I personally love CK’s work and have been very shaken since I knew there was probably some truth to what he said about masturbation. Which doesn’t take away the fact that he is a genius comedian, and that’s what makes things even more difficult.
Let’s focus on the right stuff here. When men talk, in this website at least, we have commentators say that all men are vile, they don’t say enough etc.
The real problem are abusers and they leave victims of all kinds around them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And it’s not like he tried to cover for him and protect him like Doug Stanhope. He never defended CK against the rumors.
I’m not ready to cancel every person loosely associated with the guy that didn’t speak out against him before the victims went public. I will however applaud Tig for her bravery in saying he needed to address it though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@slowsnow Yes, the real problem is women saying men are trash and calling out their toxic bro culture.
Are you kidding me!!??! I have cut off multiple male friends who got defensive when I asked them about rumors they had raped an acquaintance. Do you think that was fun or easy to lose what had been peviously been a strong social network? You call this crap out because that is how you support victims and let these people know their behavior is not ok.
As detritus posted, we all know a ‘broken stair’ – ie a male that gropes, harasses, and perhaps rapes. We are ALL responsible to identify the broken stair, not just women.
This is also a conversation about how men aren’t identifying “broken stairs” and why.
We are not saying send Aziz to jail. Just, he can speak up. If you see or hear something, say something.
It is penn state, the Catholic Church all over again – protection of those in power in cultures built by men that protect their crimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Initially I didn’t like Louie because he blatantly ripped off Carlin.
Now I know he couldn’t hold Carlin’s microphone. Swine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I’m curious about is, while all of these predators are getting lambasted, why is everyone still silent on Polanski? Even in light of others coming forward detailing his sexual assault on them as teenagers. How is that possible?
How does he get overlooked? Why is Hollywood not condemning his behaviour that has even been proven in court? What makes him so invincible??
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s a mystery. But it’s old news, not generating headlines. This makes me nervous, because when the NYT is reporting what previously was in gawker, it’s a sea change, and not everyone is onboard. Bracing for a backlash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roman Polanski gets a “pass” because he had/has so many celebrities going to bat for him. George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, Kate Winston just to name a few. These celebrities don’t care about some unknown child and these children have no voice and sadly because of that he is safe from being exiled in Hollywood.
Not to mention for many people you get a “pass” if the public only here’s from one victim of sexual assault or child molestation. Look at Kevin’s Paisley, George W Bush Senior, Johnny Depp and so on. When these story first drop people were making up excuses that only happened one time and that these abusers have changed or it was the victims fault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tradition? It’s f-ing ridiculous at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why the heck are both Affleck brothers still working? I seriously don’t understand. Can we forgive young good looking white men just about anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m interested to see what Netflix do, because surely if they drop his specials from the site they’d have to drop House of Cards too and I can’t see them doing that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Louis CK and Anthony Weiner have a compulsion that they can’t control. Not saying that’s an excuse or anything (they are dirtbags), but it seems like they just can’t stop the stupid, gross behavior no matter what it costs them in the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I got into an argument without someone last night on just that topic. He was surprised the New York Times was covering what he called a perversion. And noted that he had asked all but one of the women in the story. After letting the smoke come out of my ears, I spent an hour explaining. But my sense is that there are a lot of men who don’t get this as sexual misconduct worthy of derailing a career. We have a long way to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, when he masturbated on the phone while women were talking to him, he didn’t ask for their permission. You can tell your friend that.
That’s really going into perversion territory.
But I do agree that there is a fine line that he crossed and it’s hard to explain to men. My husband said “well at least he asked” as a kind of a joke but it does seem that he was aware of the fact that what he was asking was not ok. However he stil did and abusing a position of power, which is also problematic.
But it’s hard to understand. I was groped in the tube a lot as a teen and could not fight or flee… To this day, even to write this, it makes my skin crawl and I’m ashamed of myself. How could that have been my reaction??? And yet it was and I still feel horrified just to think of those horrible men.
How can you explain that to someone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone should take a moment and click on the link to the Jon Stewart interview. It’s infuriating! The kid who asked the question regarding POS Louis CK was brave, smart and had his facts lined up. Stewart came across as a total garbage person – uncomfortable, snide and patronizing. Barf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It all comes down to money, and some enlightened people who think their movie is truly great art that is going to enlighten us all. Their heads are so far up their own asses they can’t breath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Better Things and Pam Adlon. I hope the show can continue without his involvement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one makes me sad though. I loved his comedy and Horace and Pete was one of the best things I ever watched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About Polanski. It hasn’t been just one victims coming forward. Yes, hers was the most public because it went to trial but there have been recent allegations as of the past 2 weeks with a woman, Barnard, (and others) who says it happened when she was ten. Another, an actress Charlotte Lewis, also accused him and the two others came forward as of this year. He’s only so far denied the Barnard accusation.
“Since Geimer’s allegations, the director has faced allegations of sexual assault by three additional women.” – The Guardian
So in the past for whom? Not current headlines for whom?
And it’s never in the past when you’re a victim (male or female) of sexual assault.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like I said above, sadly he is protected by so many high-profile celebrities, so many of them have looked the other way for a piece of gold. This is why I couldn’t take Clooney’s comment on Harvey situation seriously. He wants to be the voice of of change against sexual assault in Hollywood and what to show, how awoke, he is on female issues, while he depends a child molester.
Can you imagine if these ladies stories got the exposure as Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Lewis C.K and more. All the celebrities who defended Polanski couldn’t hide behind the cover of ignorance or rumors. They would have to own up to the fact that they depended child molester/ assaulter and what that would do to their Public Image. I wouldn’t be surprised if their management and PR teams are working overtime to keep these women Stories buried.
(And it’s never in the past when you’re a victim (male or female) of sexual assault. ) I couldn’t agree more with your statement here and to add to that one victim is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Polanski has always been an odd case with some very powerful friends. There is no doubt to be had. He confessed and was convicted. And yet. I mean, Harrison Ford used to pick up awards for him that he couldn’t because of extradition issues. Oh and Mia Farrow adores him and called him “important to the world”. 😒
There seemed to be a feeling that since he was convicted (and then the Judge changed the sentencing deal) and the victim wanted to move on; that his one terrible mistake was in the past….One huh? Oops. 🙄
What you are most likely to see happen in the wake of these new allegations is silence. Polanski’s latest movie as far as I know does not have North American distribution and was not funded by Hollywood. I don’t know when/if the questions will be asked as so many actors are skipping red carpets and staying silent on everything. My guess is you will never see another major star work with or praise Polanski, but remember people didn’t suddenly grow a conscience, it’s more that these new accusations “embarrass” them. Turns out it wasn’t one “mistake” at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear you Sky. I was just disturbed when commenter Birdix said it’s old news and ‘I’m the past’.
-N
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m equally disturbed by the behavior of the agent in silencing the women who tried to speak out. Can the law-savvy folks here tell me if his threats/suppression of a crime are themselves a criminal act? Because I’d like to see HIM lose his career too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A criminal act? Probably not, and probably impossible unless Louis C.K. was actually convicted of something criminal.
I could see a civil case, especially if someone can show that this guy’s threats/actions led to actually financial or employment losses.
To be honest though I think the best that can be hoped for is a loss of reputation and his humiliation. Put pressure on clients like Aziz and Amy Poehler to dump this guy. It’s not enough, but its something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse