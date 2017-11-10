Louis CK is done, but it’s going to take a while for Hollywood to distance itself

Embed from Getty Images

One of the headlines over at New York Magazine is “Louis CK Is Done.” I think that’s a fair assessment, although it’s going to take a while for several cable networks and studios to really understand that. Yesterday afternoon, Louis CK abruptly announced the cancellation of the New York premiere for I Love You, Daddy, his Woody Allen-esque ode to statutory rape. The premiere was canceled because Louis CK got the heads up that the New York Times was about to drop their exposé about the long-standing rumors of his sexual misconduct. Well, the NYT dropped their story just hours later, and basically every terrible rumor you’ve heard about Louis CK is true. I did some late afternoon coverage of the NYT’s bombshell here.

“I think the line gets crossed,” Julia Wolov said, “when you take all your clothes off and start masturbating.” https://t.co/GYl09W0uW2 — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 9, 2017

So just how “done” is Louis CK? Here are some of the stories of people backing away from him very slowly:

HBO doesn’t know him. HBO gave Louis CK a home for several stand-up specials and one comedy series (Lucky Louie) – all of those shows are being dropped from HBO On Demand. HBO has also dropped him from their comedy special Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism. That’s the annual comedy event hosted by Jon Stewart, who is/was a good friend of Louis CK. Interesting sidenote: Jon Stewart was playing dumb and protecting Louis CK’s reputation last year when he (Jon) was asked directly about the long-standing rumors of Louis CK’s behavior towards female comics.

FX doesn’t know him. FX and Louis CK had a productive relationship that included the Emmy-winning series Louie, as well Louis’s creator credit on FX’s shows Baskets and Better Things. FX’s statement: “We are obviously very troubled by the allegations about Louis C.K. published in The New York Times today. The network has received no allegations of misconduct by Louis C.K. related to any of our 5 shows produced together over the past 8 years. FX Networks and FXP take all necessary actions to protect our employees and thoroughly investigate any allegations of misconduct within our workplace. That said, the matter is currently under review.”

Netflix, Amazon and Hulu might not know him. He has deals with all three services and no one knows what will happen with them. I suspect the one that’s in the least danger is Amazon’s One Mississippi, which he executive produces. Tig Notaro was quoted in the NYT piece and she’s known the extent of his perversions for a long time. I suspect Amazon will just force Louis out of the show as a producer and continue to work with Tig.

No one wants this movie. No one wanted I Love You, Daddy before the NYT story dropped anyway, so it’s not like people are really forming new opinions about the film now. It was always going to be an enormously problematic film and I still can’t believe that Louis CK even got that mess financed and that NO ONE stopped and thought “wait, should this film be made?” Well, now the film’s distributor, Orchard, is “reviewing” the situation, including whether or not to even release the damn film (it was supposed to come out on November 17th). Their statement: “In light of the allegations concerning Louis C.K. referenced in today’s New York Times, we are cancelling tonight’s premiere of I Love You, Daddy. There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation.”

As I said about the Weinstein stories, it’s important to NOT blame other people for a sexual predator’s behavior. Louis CK is to blame entirely for what he did. Full stop. But I’m also very curious to see what all of Louis CK’s male comedian friends will say in the days and weeks to come. Louis is close to men like Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert (who softballed the issue last night after Louis dropped out of the planned interview) and Ricky Gervais. The comedy scene is just as much of a look-the-other-way boys’ club as the Hollywood studio system, and it will be very interesting to see if any of those men come out and really condemn him.

Update: The Orchard will no longer be distributing I Love You, Daddy. Good.

