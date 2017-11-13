Gal Gadot refuses to do the ‘Wonder Woman’ sequel if Brett Ratner is involved

Lainey at LaineyGossip has been saying this whole time that Brett Ratner is the one we should be keeping our eyes on in the unfolding sexual harassment/abuse scandal rocking Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein was important, of course, but his power was already waning before the NY Times and New Yorker broke their stories. Brett Ratner was and is an incredibly powerful person still, and he has connections to a lot of the current power players operating in Hollywood today. Ratner’s RatPac-Dune helped produce Wonder Woman for Warner Bros, as well as the Batfleck movies and Justice League. Ratner and Warner Bros already “severed ties” with each other two weeks ago. And now Gal Gadot is using whatever power she has to say that she will not take part in another Wonder Woman movie if Ratner is in any way involved:
“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is continuing to battle accused Hollywood sexual harasser Brett Ratner by refusing to sign for a superhero sequel unless the movie-maker is completely killed from the franchise. A Hollywood source tells Page Six that Gadot — who last month backed out of a dinner honoring Ratner, where she was due to present him with an award — is taking a strong stance on sexual harassment in Hollywood and doesn’t want her hit “Wonder Woman” franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.
Ratner’s production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment helped produce “Wonder Woman” as part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros. The movie has grossed more than $400 million internationally, and Ratner’s company will take a healthy share of the profits. A Warner Bros. insider explained, “Brett made a lot of money from the success of ‘Wonder Woman,’ thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now Gadot is saying she won’t sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.”
The source added of Israeli-born Gadot, “She’s tough and stands by her principles. She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can’t have a movie rooted in women’s empowerment being part-financed by a man accused of sexual misconduct against women.”
Earlier this month, Gadot posted on Instagram: “Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change.”
Reps for Gadot and Ratner did not comment. A rep for Warner Bros said only, “False.”
It honestly sounded like Warner Bros and Ratner were already working out their divorce, and Ratner was probably unlikely to have anything to do with the Wonder Woman franchise from here on out, but good on Gadot for insisting on it and throwing her weight around. They honestly couldn’t do a WW sequel without her – like, what are they going to do, recast the role after the enormous success of the first film? Of course not. I kind of wonder if Gadot has a personal story about Ratner too.
so much applause. Gal, I take back any criticism I ever lobbed at you. Gal is Wonder Woman, a hero we need, in the movies and out.
Oh god no she isn’t.
shhhh let me be hyperbolic here, Diana. It’s one of my strong suits. plus she’s being a BAMF and deserves applause.
In this instance, she really is doing the right thing.
LOL detritus.
she really was casted well. off screen and on she is very charming.
She is on par with Rihanna in my book of ladies who I find incredibly attractive while also being in awe of their utter badassery. She is a f*cking rock star.
I’m with you, Shambles. My already massive crush on her just grew by leaps and bounds.
Good for her!
Love her
Hear hear!!! Three cheers for Gal Gadot!!!!
Good for her for using her position well.
I’m disgusted that any money from the first WW movie went into his pockets, but very glad he’s been outed publicly for what he is, and is suffering some consequences.
Excellent feminism.
This is a bold move and I applaud her for it, it also makes me sad because so many actresses have never been able to exercise this type of power before, they would have just replaced them, and I hope that everyone doesn’t turn around and blame them all for working with these type of men.
I hope she can continue to use her power, but the minute she is in a flop, they could turn on her easy, so she better get some really good allies in her corner and do another movie ASAP.
I am not a fan of WW myself and don’t really buy its ‘feminist’ accolades but if any woman can try to show her power against these guys I support it.
They really think people are that dumb. They were already distancing themselves from Ratner. It’s just a PR move to distract from Jenkins and Affleck, another perv.
Gal Gadot is brave, the deal between Ratner and WB is still in tact, no matter how much distancing the studio does in public. Gail is using her power for good and she deserves props.
http://www.refinery29.com/2017/11/180715/gal-gadot-wonder-woman-brett-ratner
Hope this is true. She has clout now; Hollywood needs women with clout to push back and hold men accountable.
I’m still scratching my head about Patty Jenkins .. I mean, I guess she had a perfectly fine experience with him but he was a known sleaze with lots of terrible stories, and she must have wondered why Gadot pulled out.
I mean it lines up with the fact that she skipped honoring him last month as well. Its funny though because they didn’t lock her into a multi picture deal and now she has the power to throw her weight around. Shot themselves in the foot there
They really underestimated her and the movie, didn’t they? And now view her as the savior for the whole Justice League franchise.
Good on you, Gal.
One the one hand, yes, it sounds like Ratner was already out, but honestly? Hollywood doesn’t take kindly to actors throwing their weight around, especially women, so making this stand was braver than it seems. And yes… if she pissed the wrong person off, I could totally see a slew of Gal is hard to work with-Gal’s ego is just out of control-Gal is being too difficult-Gal wants too much money type stories.
So Thank you Ms. Gadot, for doing what Diana would do.
Agreed. This is awesome.
Yes!
Not so fast, this is not an inevitable or easy thing she is forcing Warner Brother’s hand on, it’s a big effing deal. Steven Mnuchin (yes that Steven Mnuchin) is one of the guys who helped make the Ratner-WB deal possible. Severing that deal will cause a firestorm, litigation, settlements.
This is a bold move, done in a classy way, for Gal Gadot.
While I have always been pretty lukewarm about Gadot for various reasons I did really enjoy WW and I applaud her using her clout to stand up to Ratner. He’s is an epic sleazebag and has gotten away with his behavior for far too long.
If he was already out then what was the point of what she did?? Anyone that knows anything about her knows she’s not the face we want for feminism or for anything.
Ratner was not already out, his deal with WB runs through March 2018 (and probably beyond, given the way movies are made). She is brave and deserves credit. http://www.refinery29.com/2017/11/180715/gal-gadot-wonder-woman-brett-ratner
Who are the “we” that you’re speaking of? We each have the right to admire any woman who takes a private or public stand on matters important to women. In this instance, I personally appreciated her statement. It does matter, it does make a difference, and it sets an example especially to the young women and girls who look up to Wonder Woman and the actresses playing her.
She’s ONE face of feminism.
We as in Arab women who know her history and know better than to be fooled. I should’ve made myself more clear.
You don’t speak for women, because amazingly we are not a hive mind.
Gal is a hero and she is absolutely the face I want for Jewish feminism, especially considering how anti-semitic many online feminist spaces are.
What are you talking about? Can all of these remarks really be because Gal is Israeli? This can’t be about that can it? What has she done? I have NO problem having her as one face of feminism. I don’t think any one person is THE face of feminism.
But let’s be clear. STOP making these remarks, come out of hiding, and put your cards on the table: WHAT ARE YOU SAYING?
Well, Gal is Jewish and Israeli, so yes there are going to be people who hate her and want to exclude her from everything and anything, even feminism, solely because of her religion/ethnicity and nationality.
She’s definitely not a feminist hero to me. Up until the WW role she was one of the “I’m a humanist not a feminist” crowd. Granted she was unknown in HW back then. This is PR crap.
Just wanted to say you are all amazing. Thank you for supporting Gal Gadot. Let’s hope more celebs start using their clout in the same way. X
I’m not sure I understand what you are referring to, can you expand on this?
Some people hate her because she’s Israeli and has the audacity to be pro her own country. The social justice warrior community has a serious problem with anti-semitism and it’s become popular for SJWs/parts of the online feminist community to hold Israel up as a black and white example of an evil oppressor where Jews=evil Arabs=victims.
Of course the situation in Israel is a lot more complicated than that, in all kinds of ways, and being pro-Zionism does not make you a bad person, a bad feminist, or non-liberal.
The line between anti-Zionism and anti-semitism is hazy at the best of times and often the crimes of the Israeli government are exploited as an excuse for anti-semitism.
Thanks.
I’ve seen a good amount of pushback on her views as an Israeli. I wish we wouldn’t co-mingle all the issues. And I wish we wouldn’t confuse the views of one Israeli with the views of all Jews, too.
She made a perfectly appropriate statement about her unwillingness to work with a known sexual abuser. Isn’t that the goal, for people in victimized groups to have enough power to say, “Enough! No more!” ?
Unfortunately, we don’t have the luxury of not “co-mingling”, just like minorities don’t have the luxury of saying “I don’t get involved in politics”.
its gross to speculate but im wondering if ratner tried some ish on her, and thats why she’s going extra hard. annihilate him, Diana.
Maybe, or maybe she was a witness, or maybe she simply believes in doing the right thing.
