Daniel Franzese accuses Bijou Phillips of bullying, homophobia & assault

I’ve never really formed an opinion on Bijou Phillips beyond “nepotism” and “she seemed like a major party girl back in the day.” I actually forgot that she’s married to Danny Masterson – they got married in 2011 after being together for eight years. They have a daughter, born in 2014. Wow, all of that is a gigantic YIKES, isn’t it? Especially given what we know about Masterson. Anyway, don’t feel too sorry for Bijou Phillips, because as it turns out, she’s probably a gigantic a–hole. Bijou starred in the film Bully with Michael Pitt, Nick Stahl and Brad Renfro. The actor Daniel Franzese was also in the film. You might recognize him from Mean Girls. Well, Franzese wrote a lengthy Facebook post about Bijou’s behavior on and off the set of the film, and how she was a homophobic bigot, an abuser, a bully and more. You can read his full story on Facebook here, and the full THR story here.

Daniel Franzese, an actor whose credits include Mean Girls and HBO’s Looking, has accused actress-singer Bijou Phillips of body-shaming him, mocking his sexuality and physically assaulting him on the set of their movie Bully.

“She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me… I was scared and closeted and feared for my job. It started with a lot of eye‪ rolling whenever we spoke but‪ escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster‪. ‪As we were shooting she kept loudly saying ‘Are you gay?!’ and laughing‪ while the producers‪ and photographer did nothing‪ to stop her.” Franzese wrote that some of his co-stars, including Michael Pitt and the late Brad Renfro, defended him and “kept telling her to shut up,” but he alleged that she didn’t stop.

“[S]he continued to say ‘Are You Gay?!’ Like 10 times making sure to be loud enough for everyone to hear I reluctantly told her i was bi,” he wrote. “Which at the time was how I was choosing to‪ identify as ‘Q’ wasn’t known to be an option yet and to be honest I don’t know that I had many gay experiences at the time my life. I was an extremely late bloomer. She cackled and‪ said ‘HA! He’s bi!’ And then when I showed up to work the next day in front of the crew she was screaming ‘Oh look! The Bi guy is here!’”

Calling the movie shoot “one of the most stressful experiences of my life on or off a set,” Franzese went on to add that he was worried about losing his job, which marked his first film role, given that the character he was playing was straight. Franzese added that he had a scene that required him to take his shirt off, “an extremely vulnerable moment for me,” he said, calling himself “the chubby kid who wore his shirt in the pool.” He claimed that when he took his shirt off, Phillips broke character, pointed at him and “at the top of her lungs yelled ‘Ewwww gross!!!’” (He also was complimentary toward Renfro, whom he said comforted him afterward and tried to boost his confidence and later yelled “Someone give me a real actress!” as Phillips allegedly continued her taunting.)

Franzese claimed that Bully co-star Nick Stahl, whom Phillips was dating at the time, convinced her to apologize after a long talk. He wrote that she did ultimately apologize, but he felt like it wasn’t sincere.

“Later she pulled me aside and said ‘I’m sorry if I offended you. You actually remind me of someone.’ She said Carnie Wilson who is in her sisters band Wilson Phillips at the time was well know for her weight issues in the media. It was meant to be a insult,” Franzese wrote. “She then grabbed my nipple and twisted it hard through my shirt and laughed and walked away. I stopped talking to her for the rest of filming.”

He said during a later scene, while she was sitting behind him, she “kept rubbing her dirty feet on my neck. I kept swiveling the chair to move away from her and she kicked me as hard as she could in the back of the head. To this day I’m not even sure if she gave me a concussion because I was light headed and dizzy for a while.”