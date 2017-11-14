“There’s a very strange rumor about Brad Pitt & Charlotte Casiraghi” links

There’s a rumor about Brad Pitt & Charlotte Casiraghi. This rumor is total crap, but hey, I’m enjoying the idea of it. [LaineyGossip]
I’m into it.
He’s 20 years her senior… And an alcoholic. Why would you want that on any woman?
I totally agree with Milla. Somehow people still think he’s desirable. Noooope.
Charlotte was at that event? I wish that was covered here. “That” meaning her attendance at the event. She is stunning to me. I don’t think she date Pitt. Even though her last bf was famous in France, that’s nothing compared to Pitt’s level of fame. I can’t see her wanting that level of intrusion.
Princess Stephanie, the wild child dated Rob Lowe. Her grandmother Grace Kelly married a prince. She is beautiful, but she’s twenty years plus younger than Pitt. That is the norm amongst the rich and famous (as long as the woman is younger), but like the article says, it’s fun to talk about, but it’s not happening.
ITA, the woman is very pretty, but Brad Pitt, while still being a very handsome man, looks every one of his almost 54 years.
My hope is Brad does not go down the path of Johnny Depp. Depp went off the rails after Vanessa Paradis, dating women far too young and in the process ended up becoming the butt of many jokes.
Hopefully, Brad will always be aware he has 6 children and will refrain from embarrassing those children with antics unbecoming a father in his mid-fifties.
I would not want to be the woman who has to follow Angelina Jolie, a feat that will be near impossible as far as physical beauty and intelligence and decency.
Hopefully Brad and Angelina both will conduct themselves with dignity and grace as they go their separate ways. I also hope they stay close to each other as they co-parent their 6 children.
That family hit the lottery gene pool. She looks just like her mother, who looked just like her mother, Grace Kelly. Brad, he looks like her father.
I keep getting second thoughts on my own posts. I meant no disrespect to her father, Stefano Casiraghi, who died long ago in a boating accident. Looking at photos, he was as handsome as Princess Caroline is beautiful.
God her mother was stunning in her day and Charlotte looks just like her. It’s a weird family though….
Nah, you just meant he looks like he could be her dad! Don’t be afraid to post!!
I agree with Cally, I don’t know them personally, my husband has met them at a few social events before we married. Not the most normal family he’s ever met for sure.
Citney anise, do tell! Can you share more?
It would be perfect
A beautiful couple.I love them both
Wow! That would be a great pairing.
It would be interesting
How old is she?
31
I’m guessing the rumor started because of her lips, like Angie’s. I’m just enjoying the gossip. What I’m wondering is, when are they going to show Brad with his kids, it’s been over a year. I’m not saying he’s not in regular contact with them but why no photos. Btw, Angelina has been looking quiet relaxed recently. I bet she’s an excellent mother and I believe the kids are happy, they look happy over at daily mail.
Why no photos with the kids? Maybe because that’s the way he wants it?
Pam, I’m a big fan of both Brad and Angelina. You nor I know if what you are saying is true. I was just wondering why I have not seen him with his kids, I would love to see them as a fan.
She brings the kids out a lot, and maybe he wants more private time. I doubt the rumor was started b/c of her lips!! Brad’s a lip man…lol Charlotte does have full lips, but she looks like a princess as well. After a famous couple splits, rumors always start, Kate Hudson, really? Won’t be long before they start pairing up Angie as well. Rumors are lies started with no intent other than to hurt people. @khalisssa: I just looked up Dimitri, very good looking and four years older. I guess I’m in the minority against May/December romances…..with some exceptions, of course.
@Nancy, I was joking about the lips. However, she has nice 👄. Btw, I don’t believe Brad will flaunt a new love because of his children, they may not want to see him with another woman, who knows.
I’m getting a feeling that Brad doesn’t miss parenthood nearly as much as people want to believe he does.
She is dating carole bouquet’s son: Dimitri Rassam
Exactly. She is head over the heels in love with him, and had stated multiply that what she learned from her latest relationships is that big age gaps are not for her and she won’t advise it to someone else too.
So brad being 23 years her senior… and look at dimitri … this rumor is crap
It’s a good rumor, but Charlotte was there with her boyfriend. She may know Brad and talked to him, but unfortunately, I don’t see it. Although, she would totally be his type.
I could see her being his type, not not him being hers. Too old!
excatly
@Talie really? “Totally be his type?”
How do you figure? It’s odd you’d say that because anyone who’s followed Brad, knows that pre-Angelina, stunning and beautiful wasn’t really his thing. He went for average.
I remember thinking when Brad was rumored to be head over heels for Angelina, that SHE, being as beautiful as she was, was NOT Brad’s type at all. Before Angelina, most of Brad’s long term girlfriends were average to average pretty (aniston, Juliette lewis, paltrow) leading me to think he might be deliberately avoiding truly stunning beautiful types.
Maybe Angelina has spoiled him. Like maybe he can’t ever go for thin lips and small eyes again.
It’s funny I actually thought that pic of Charlotte was Angelina before I took a good look. She seems to be in love with her boyfriend, glad she’s finally happy – they’ve had some tragedy that family.
I am a bit disturbed by all the comments fawning over a relationship of a young 31 years old woman and a 54 years old man that can be her dad.
No it’s not a great pairing ! Far from it!
You know what good pairing would be ? Her… with , young, handsome and successful Dimitri… her actual boyfriend!
jeeez
@Truthful: Thank you! You’re preaching to the choir with me though. In some of my hundreds of comments on this thread…..lol…..I mention the unreality of the romance. Daddy dearest. If he were a politician or any businessman, the whole town would be calling him a cradle robber and saying she had daddy issues, like the president who is married to a woman decades younger. Obviously, like once again I said above, May/December relationships can work, but are not the norm. I think Princess Charlotte looks amazing with her gorgeous bf, who is four years older, perfection! *These Monaco princesses make poor Kate Middleton seem so ordinary. That Grace Kelly had some beauty inducing genes!*
If articles in the ‘Golden Age’ had comment sections I wonder what people would’ve written when such relationships were the norm among Hollywood. Her grandmother for example dated Clark Gable when she was 23 and he was 51 and not a breath of scandal. On the other hand if the woman was even six years older they went to great lengths to hide it. Lucille Ball’s publicist put out fake birth years for she and Desi Arnaz so they’d seem closer in age.
@Mogambo: sadly for centuries women were considered disposable goods, the man’s age didn’t matter as the “weren’t aging”…
Thank go we live in an era and countries were women can earn a living and be full human… and therefore form relationships outside of necessity (social, financial, societal, etc..) and may / december relationships are relegated to the spot where there belong: exceptions.
But it’s still annoying to realize as a woman you are fair game to your dad or grand dad’s gentlemen’s age.
@Mogambo: Her grandmother did a lot of things that would shock most people. Gracy Kelly was gorgeous, but she was infamous for sleeping with any and every man she worked with, even Bing Crosby. (yuck)
Truthful, you know how it goes…a lot of what’s driving the ‘fawning,’ are the usual suspects who dislike Angelina and are in their 13th year of bitter hoping she’ll get her comeuppance and be the woman scorned (in their minds if not in reality, lol)we all saw it with the Marion Cotilliard bogus rumor that sent the meangirls over the moon.
The closer some new tabloid girlfriend for Brad gets to Angelina’s league of beauty and elegance., the more the Angelina haters will be down for it, even if they have no idea who the woman is.
That’s why the Kate Hudson rumors didn’t really excite them. Not elegant and not considered beautiful and not accomplished. Though I like her yoga pants. Lol
I’m giving any woman who dates Brad major side eye just as I am to any woman who dates Johnny Depp.
It would be great to have any gossip about “beautiful people” that didn’t involve assault! Prince Harry and Meghan are not coming through for us as needed meanwhile, so yes, I’ll take this!
The bar is extremely low at this point, I agree he looks like her dad….OK, I’m grasping at straws..
I wouldn’t doubt that he goes for the younger one. He has a rep to keep up. The hunky good looking hasn’t aged a bit famous producer/actor. Yeah right. I don’t think he is in any rush. I think this divorce took a lot out of him really. Plus I feel he and Angie will be careful about their next partner because of the kids. I know the gossips will have a field day when they both come out with their next friend. But I don’t believe this is the one. You know his friends/PR people are trying to hook him up with someone who is gonna have to equal or come close Jolie. And that ain’t gonna be easy. He should find the right person to make him happy, which I feel should be someone that has something in common with him. In his article in GQ he has a lot of self issues to work on. It was kinda disturbing and shocking at the same time to hear him say he was distant with his kids and wife. And drinking and smoking everyday. That can be detrimental to children let alone your wife. Idk what he thought would happen but when your drinking becomes a problem to the extent that your son seeks to defend his mom from you there is a problem and that is what shocks you about him.
Im not here to put him on trial but to point out that even in his pic above he seems bothered. Maybe it is the withdrawal from the booze and drugs that had him looking a bit haggard for months. Either way maybe he is better and in a better place which was the ultimate goal in the beginning. Hopefully he has mended that trust with Maddox and they are back on the right road, I do feel that therapy is a must for people in that lifestyle which he rejected in the beginning. I do hope that they both continue it with the children because their relationship started with a mess, then suddenly a huge family, then top it with criticism and no privacy from the media and trying to work. Pressure and a whole lot of other mess. People talking about Angie has to effect those kids who do see what people say and write about their mom. I can only imagine how that is processed with them.
Let’s not throw shade at the “hot coffee” lawsuit. That poor woman had 3rd degree burns and needed to have skin grafts to replace the skin on her thighs and groin because the coffee was way above a safe drinking temperature. I know it has become short hand for “frivolous lawsuit”, but it really shouldn’t be. She was legitimately a victim.
I still would like to know, what the reason was, why angie choose to divorce him all so sudden. If it was only the booze, they could work on it – thats what martiage is for. To be there 4 each other in bad times tho. But what if it has something to do with sexual harrasment – keepin in mind brad never spoke out or made a comment about the incidents in hollywood lately???! I liked him much but i feel there is something evil deep there and angie wont ever speak about it bcs no matter what, he’s the kids dad
Another pedo. He was 26. Juliette 15 or 16.
@says
Wrong. Brad is 9yrs older than Juliette. Juliette Lewis is 44, born in 1973, Brad is 53 born in 1964. If he was 26, she was 17.
