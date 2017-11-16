Kate Winslet on Woody Allen: ‘As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything’

Of all the “Oscar favorites” this year, for me the most annoying person is Kate Winslet. Like, I’m fine if Emma Stone wants to campaign for Battle of the Sexes (she was good in BOTS!). I’m also sort of fine if Jennifer Lawrence wants to campaign for ‘mother!’ because f–k it, she’ll make the Oscar season more interesting. But Kate Winslet is openly campaigning already for Wonder Wheel, this year’s Woody Allen film. She’s been promoting the film for months already, and she will be promoting it for months to come. These are photos of Kate at this week’s New York premiere – Kate wore a boring Tom Ford gown, blah.
Anyway, it’s just the wrong f–king year to promote a Woody Allen movie, and Kate really doesn’t know how to answer questions about Woody or the long-standing accusations leveled against him by Dylan Farrow. Winslet chatted with the LA Times and in between telling the same f–king stories about how she was bullied as a kid and that’s why she could never support Harvey Weinstein, she then turns around and pulls the “we don’t know what happened” answer with the Woody question.
Did she mention she was bullied? “I was very chubby, so I was teased for that when I was 7 or 8. Really horribly teased. Locked in a cupboard, stuff like that. And then when I was a teenager, I was bullied again for similar reasons. We have to somehow instill this idea in young women that their body is their strength, that their body is something to be proud of and can carry them, as opposed to being something they just don’t like and continue to criticize and comment upon. So we have to try to help young women reach that place of acceptance at a younger age.”
How she decided to do Wonder Wheel: “When I first read the script, I just … I’m not making this up. I sat there and said, “Well, this is a real shame because this is such an incredible part and I just can’t play her because I don’t know how. And I just really, truly can’t put myself through this. What happened is that my husband and kids were like, “Mum. Get a grip. Obviously, you’re doing it. Just shut up.” Or: “Mum, it’s Woody Allen. You’ve got to do it. Come on. Do it.” Now that my kids are older, they really are involved in all of it. If mum’s doing a job, we all sit down and talk about it. It becomes a family experience. Everyone, apart from the 3-year-old, tested me on my lines for this.
Whether the allegations against Woody Allen gave her pause: “At the end of the day, you look at the facts. He’s an 81-year-old man who went through a two-year court case. As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.
Her mother’s passing: “And she was so sad to not see “Wonder Wheel.” [Pause.] I’m trying really hard not to cry. She was so sad not to see it. And I sent an email to Woody’s assistant and I said, “Listen, my mum is dying, and she is devastated that she is not going to see the film.” She was more excited about me working with Woody than anyone I’ve ever worked with. So I wondered if he could just send a little clip to her to see. And he did. Woody sent a couple of scenes for her to watch and recorded a little video, which was amazing. He said, “I had the pleasure of working with your daughter,” and oh my God, it meant the world to her. She showed all her friends in hospital when they came to visit. That was really something. I’ll never forget it.
The thing, I actually believe that all of Woody Allen’s actors should answer the question that way, and just say outright that they don’t know what happened and they chose to work with him regardless of the accusations. Just own that and let the chips fall where they may. The problem is that for people like Kate Winslet, they want to be able to shrug off Dylan Farrow’s accusations and then still act like they’re into social justice, or that they’ll believe victims in other situations (just not when it involves a role which may garner them an Oscar). Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been convicted of anything either, but she disavowed him in a hurry (after he helped her win an Oscar too). Just acknowledge that you’re a hypocritical a–hole and be done with it. Oh, and don’t expect to win an Oscar for it either. (Also: please don’t use the memory of your late mother to make Woody Allen sound like a good guy – it’s extremely crass.)
Photos courtesy of WENN.
As far as I know, neither was Harvey Wienstien.
Sit down, Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Allen married his adoptive daughter. Even if there weren’t “alleged” victims of sexual abuse, that fact alone would be more than creepy enough.
The lenghts people go to get another Oscar.
To me, her “I feel sorry for the victims” speach is sinking faster than the Titanic. Hope her Oscars chances sink that fast too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This, a thousand times. Before you get to anything else he did or did not do (?!?!) he married his ex-wife’s daughter. WHO DOES THAT AND WHY WOULD YOU WORK WITH THEM? Oh, right. Ambition justifies everything. Excuse me. I’ll stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soon-Yi is not his adopted daughter. He never lived with Mia Farrow and never spent a night under her roof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lallyvee
That hardly matters, and I doubt he never spent a night under the same roof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTH is she saying? Just because you wanna work with someone who has apparently done some f* up shit doesn’t mean they aren’t f* up.
Last I checked, OJ Simpson wasn’t convicted, either but the entire world knows that he killed Ron and Nicole.
What kind of ridiculous justification…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will she be starring with Ed Westwick in her next film?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ed and Kevin! We can only hope. Produced by Brett Ratner. God she’s callous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First thought. Great, googly moo this woman needs to can it. Don’t these people have a P.R. person they can run these types of statements by?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Have a seat
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, what you said.
cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
to add, any of you who haven’t already, read what Ellen Page had to say about her work with Allen.
THAT’S how you do it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. “I made a terrible mistake and I’m ashamed I made the choice to work with him.”
Nothing more needs to be said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All this will be in vain and will be a stain on her. I would think (hope) that Hollywood reeling from sexual abuse accusations are not even going to touch a Woody Allen film this year.
Buh-bye Kate. She’s also very repugnant because she brags about not thanking Weinstein in her Oscar speech but she still thanked him in the SAG speech because she still needed him to get that Oscar. A real class act this one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All day long, YESSSS!!!!
She’s an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! She needs to just stop talking. No more. Words are your enemy Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well…Polanski…WAS convicted…so??? Seriously, why would anyone give up their diginity to work with…ANYONE that is associated with harming children like Allen and Polanski? I will NEVA understand that one…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well you see, her mom really liked him, so its all ok!
smh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point. And she’s far from alone in that support and willingness to work with monsters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It appears to me that she only objects to objectionable behaviour when it affects her. She may be overlooking what WA and RP did because she was and is not affected by their actions. Although (I think) she says that HW never assaulted or propositioned her, she likely has been subject to his bullying personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Roman Polanski sure as hell was convicted though and she was cool working with him…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY
Report this comment as spam or abuse
and that’s the reason why I haven’t watched a single movie with you in it in a decade, dear Kate. Now GFY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not just working with Polanski, but hugging and kissing him on stage. After having seen the photo, I couldn’t stand to see any of her movies ever again, and I haven’t. I knew for years that she was a liar (as many in Hollywood are), but she is also a disgusting human being, which sadly we are finding out many in Hollywood are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tried to like to her for a long time, but I am done struggling. I did so because she starred in so many acclaimed films. But she has always seemed cold without convictions or compassion. All around not all that likable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither was Harvey. I can’t with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t stand her anymore. What an awful human being she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aside from being someone who never seems to get any shade for cheating on her spouses (I think it’s now two, right?), Kate has the same ‘People were mean to me when I was fat!’ insecurity chip on her shoulder that Kelly Osbourne has and they are both insufferable to me.
Don’t get me wrong. I hate bullies and kids/young adults are the very worst at it, but Kate and Kelly both mention it over and over and over again. At some point you just gotta let that sh$t go and take stock of where you are in your life today. Hopefully, without being too self-absorbed while wearing rose colored blinders.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend and my sister were both shamed for being fat. They both seem to be traumatized by it in their 30s/40s. One has quite an awful eating disorder, while the other has some body dysmorphia.
I think being called fat can be pretty traumatic, like my sister said it makes you feel unworthy and hate your body from a pretty young age (especially when it comes or is echoed by a parent that you need to slim down otherwise “no one will find you attractive” or other such bs).
My friend said her mom scared her that she would die young of a heart attack if she didn’t lose weight which is not good for a kid to hear either.
I think bullying (on everything and anything, not just weight) can affect your psyche quite significantly when you are a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is so f*cking insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is the word. Sums her up 1000 percent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True. Because they live in a world of dishonesty, gossip, money, and fame, I think celebrities/public figures- especially those who haven’t either been abused themselves or witnessed abuse- are a little bit less trusting when someone who isn’t a big star, politician, or nepotism baby comes forward with abuse allegations against someone in Hollywood or in politics. And that’s sad, because a victim shouldn’t have to have the wealth and fame of Harvey Weinstein’s victims in order to be believed. Hopefully that part of rape culture that’s applies more to famous people will slowly start to change a little bit now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither has bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin spacey….has she worked with Roman Polanski? He’s been convicted and people still work with him all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She defended Polanski. So this excuse doesn’t cut it. She needs to just openly say “I don’t care if my director r@pes a child as long as he gets me an Oscar”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIght? I’d have more respect for these actors who talk in circles to justify working with him if theyd just come out and say THEY DONT CARE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Ronan backs up Dylan’s story, the same man who is the driving force behind the pursuit of Harvey Weinstein, but for some reason his credibility is in question when talking about someone he knows with certainty is a sex offender?
Her logic is absurd and transparent and the more she talks, the more I want to throw up. “But my children and my dying mother told me to do it?” Jaysus. Can she scrape the barrel any more?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Odetto, she did work with Polanski and namedropped him out of the blue in a previous interview. She’s an hypocritical asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible. I’m never watching anything with her in it anymore, what the hell is wrong with her. If I was interviewing her I would ask her if she would let woody Allen or Roman Polanski babysit her daughter
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t know how anyone can work with Woody after Dylan / Roman Farrow’s article. And that custody court ruling document is so disturbing. It kills me that people still think he’s innocent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mia accused him of molesting Dylan at a party where she claims Dylan disappeared for a period of time. Two nannies who were working at the party testified that Dylan was never lost sight of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has been cancelled for ages at home. I am not going to be a hypocrite here, we cancelled her after seeing Divergent.
Now with her defence of a predator like Woody Allen she will not become ‘cancelled’ but directly unwatchable lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why happens with Divergent ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither was Weinstein….. or Cosby (yet) or most r@pists. But would that change her opinion? She defended Roman Polanski, he was convicted of r@ping a child…. So would it change her mind?
Nope. I have no doubt that if she walked in on Woody Allen r@ping her own child she wouldn’t even care. All she cares about is winning that Oscar. Can she close her mouth already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She’s like Lindsay Lohan’s mom, or like the moms who sent their kids to be around Michael Jackson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Woody Allen is creepy AF. But I can see why she’d want to work for him, especially since she and her family are seeing it as a “status” symbol that she’s reached the pinnacle of her success. Unfortunately, people like Allen, Polanski and – until recently – Weinstein were THE directors/producers to work for and not many people would’ve passed up the chance at a role. Now they should all be shunned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I’m fine with that answer. It’s honest. There are no perfect victims and no perfect advocates so if she speaks out against Weinstein, that’s fine too.
I’ve said this repeatedly. One accusation 30 years ago during a volitle and bitter break up and no conviction (or even charges) is never going to bring him down. Unless another victim came forward it will be status quo. Don’t dwell on it, it will drive you insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do.
I don’t cancel everyone who works for him (or Weinstein) but I cancelled him as I would have felt like helping a predator.
I don’t care if the allegations go back 30 years or a couple of centuries, he’s still cancelled and a child molester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand. I agree I honestly don’t care who works with him or watches his films. Especially nowadays. Trying to work in Hollywood or watch films? Well there’s a guy who was accused once but never charged, no other accusations and no history of harassing his actors on set but some questions about his personal life remain….or apparently at least a dozen others who are actively groping and sexually assaulting or harassing multiple actors and crew. Wow, great options! 🙄 I mean, even Jessica Chastain has just finished a blockbuster that will mean a fat paycheque for Bryan Singer. It’s all complicated and crazy and very difficult. But there are certainly enough questions and problems that I personally don’t pay for Allen’s work.
What I mean is this new reckoning seems to have people thinking he will finally “get what’s coming to him”. Ummm, no he won’t. The reckoning we are seeing is multiple victim based. It gives the public security in knowing they are not wrong in their judgment. There’s nothing new that has come out on Allen. The public made their call one way or another years ago. Wishing for it to be different won’t make it so. But hey he’s 82, he will be dead soon. So there’s that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i don’t cancel everyone who works with him or weinstein, because some less well known actors just don’t have a choice if they want to work at all. but people like winslet definitely have the power to pick other projects, so she’s cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same as you Silverunicorn. I believe the victims, I believe even if there is only one instance, even if it was 30 or 100 years ago. There is no one who is that good of an actor, director, screenwriter, etc that I will miss. Sticking to my books by women authors this month and for a while into the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would be okay with what she says if she didn’t work with Polanski a convicted pedophile rapist
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thing is, it’s not really honest. The reason she’s giving is ridiculous because it’s hypocritical. Many commenters have mentioned Polanski. A conviction doesn’t deter her. And going further, why disavow Weinstein? Because of the number of women?
She’s just a selfish woman who has decided to believe some, ignore others, and disregard a child. She picks and chooses what suits her and her career. I think that’s worse than someone actually saying “I’ll work with anyone who’s good. I don’t care what kind of person they are.” THAT is honest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect that some people who choose to work with Woody Allen secretly (or not so secretly) really do buy into the ‘toxic mom brainwashed her kids! He wasn’t convicted’ narrative. But not Kate. Roman Polanski is a convicted pedophile, so the ‘This one wasn’t convicted’ argument doesn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cancelled.
That was one of the lamest defenses I’ve heard from her yet and I’m amazed she didn’t choke on the staggering hypocrisy of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol kate sit down! she has had a really really long time to think of a response to this and this is her answer. nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t convicted of anything but I bet she wouldn’t let him babysit her daughters.
God, she’s just so unlikeable. Also delusional…you are not going to get an oscar from a woody Allen movie with freaking Justin timberlake in it.
I don’t understand how you want “society” to teach little girls that their “body is their strength” while supporting someone that has a history of violating children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks. No amount of teaching body confidence to young girls is going to overcome what happens when they walk down the hallway and guys grab at them or their uncle sneaks into their room at night.
I *really* don’t like her. She sounds arrogant and self-absorbed. If she’s like this in person, and I met her, I would be sounding off about her to my husband all the way home and beyond.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed!
I’ll never watch anything she’s in ever again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate, please stop doing this, whatever it is. Just stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shut f up woman – you are a disgrace to womenkind.
Trump wasn’t convicted, priests in Vatican City weren’t convicted etc – are they innocent as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to mention the statute of limitations on sexual assault, the statute of limitations that affects victims of child abuse, and the tremendous difficulty in bringing charges in cases of child sexual abuse, let alone carrying them to conviction. This has all been covered in depth. If she wanted to know more, she could. She chooses not too, for convenience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How utterly obtuse can one person be? I’ll admit, the part about WA making a clip for her late mother tugs at my heart some, as my own mother passed away two weeks ago today. But, I’m still rational enough to realize, humanizing a monster doesn’t change the fact that he’s still a monster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really sorry for your loss @justcrimmles. *Internet hug*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
❤ thank you, Kate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joy Behar has talked about this at length and she always brings up some Yale study that supposedly exonerated him. She’s worked with him a few times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say – replace director with producer and you have your 30+ appology for Harvey.
Kate really knows what to do to keep working in the bussiness. She will hustle for your movie like there is no tomorrow. And can they all just stop talking about Woody Allen like he is some genious? He is an old fart (and a criminal) who keeps remaking the same movie over and over again
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ikr?? honestly, admittedly i did like some of his early stuff, but he hasn’t made a good film in at least a decade. time to retire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My dislike for Kate started a long time ago. She just irritates.
I wonder whether she listens to herself. If she just said, Look, I am only here for the art and I really don’t think about these other issues, pressing though they are, I just don’t think about it. I would accept that more. She just isn’t taking it on.
But IMO, she wants to pretend to be taking a stand (like she pretended she deliberately didn’t thank Weinstein when she really forgot) and she wants to say Allen was never convicted? Well if that is her standard to meet, that’s fine but damn woman, be consistent. As others have mentioned, neither was Weinstein. But Polanski was and she had no problem working with him.
Kate would be better to sit quietly and stick to what she does best. She’s like Damon in a way. Please stop. She’s not helping herself otherwise and neither was he.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She IS like Damon. That is a great catch because I can’t find the words to explain what it is about her I dislike so much. Slippery and their ambition has no room for humanity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stahp Kate! before I start unliking you too
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate sold her soul to Hollywood years ago so am not surprised by this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s this self serving ‘I’m alright jack’ attitude that is keeping women back, she is clearly more interested in getting herself another Oscar and doesn’t care who she has to trample over to get one. I believe Dylan, the last few weeks have proven time and time again how hard it is for victims to come forward about sexual assault from powerful men. I also believe Ronan Farrow and he backs his sister. It’s also irrelevant when the assaults happened, 30 years or 30 minutes, the ramifications will stay with the victims and affect the rest of their lives. She is essentially choosing not to believe information that doesn’t serve her purpose, that along with the self serving feminist ‘stance’ makes her beyond despicable to me. She needs to either walk the walk or sit down for a very long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS !!!!! 👉🏻 “The problem is that for people like Kate Winslet, they want to be able to shrug off Dylan Farrow’s accusations and then still act like they’re into social justice, or that they’ll believe victims in other situations (just not when it involves a role which may garner them an Oscar). Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been convicted of anything either, but she disavowed him in a hurry (after he helped her win an Oscar too).”
Terribly disappointed in Kate. Hopefully she can snap out of it and find her moral compass.
I believe Dylan Farrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s a refresher for the outcome of Woody’s “well, he didn’t get convicted” court case, as well as a few facts about the case that many people don’t seem to know.
Before the alleged molestation, Woody was observed acting inappropriately with Dylan (being found with his face in her lap, facing her body; Dylan’s panties disappearing from under her dress), and everyone had been told by Mia not to leave him alone with Dylan. Woody was in therapy to work on his issues with being inappropriate with Dylan, before the alleged even happened. Mia didn’t report the abuse; Dylan’s psychiatrist did, as required by law. Mia didn’t report it in a jealous rage, as Woody has claimed she did.
Also, Woody was never Soon-Yi’s adopted father. He married the daughter of his long-time girlfriend, which is majorly creepy on its own.
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2014/02/woody-allen-sex-abuse-10-facts
I can’t believe Kate used her mother AND her children to make Woody look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god she gets on my last nerve.. I really can’t stand her hypocrisy. To me what summarize the reason she works with WA is this sentence: “it’s Woody Allen. You’ve got to do it. Come on. Do it.”
Add a ‘Whetever he did, it’s such a prestigious and rare occasion, who cares’. ‘Cuz it seems that most actors would easily forget his crimes (wheater it’s true -and I believe it is- or not the simple fact that it’s there should make one stop to think, right?) just to add the WA experience to their resumes.
Also she says a lot of bulls**t, he wasn’t convicted but accused by a young woman (who was even his close relative) just like HW! Same with the ‘I’m an actor, he’s a director’ and especially worse with the ‘I don’t know his family’.. And then she gets so preachy.. what the actual fu*k?
Also didn’t she also work with R. Polanski? He was accused, so what’s does she have to say about that?
Please don’t let her talk anymore about this, we know were she stands and she’s making it worse everytime she opens her mouth. Ugh, just shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sincerely hope every damn journalist that interviews her asks her the same damn questions about Allen and Polanski every time, just to see her squirm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stupid biiiitch, just shut up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a couple of Allen movies years ago before I educated myself about him. never since. And you know how much I feel I missed? ZERO.
There seems to be this undercurrent that his art is so great that we should just focus on that and not his personal life. I call bullsh*t. There’s a ton of talent out there. We don’t need rapists to have great movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1000%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY! The last movie I watched of his was Match Point, which was before I knew about all the allegations…. my own fault for not educating myself earlier, I wish now I had known to boycott his drivel years ago. As @LaraK says, I feel I missed exactly ZERO. I don’t know what this latest movie is about, and I don’t care…. safe to assume it features an inappropriate and unrealistic May-December romance and a bumbling, neurotic intellectual type making pithy observations about everyone around him… ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i used to crazy love her. titanic is a childhood fav and eternal sunshine is one of my fav films ever, but she’s been such a disappointment for a while. i mean i can excuse less famous actors for working with allen because like ellen page said, they push you into it for the opportunity. kate has both money & status, which means she has a choice in the projects she picks. so first is polanski (who was convicted btw kate, what about that??) then allen.
just stop pretending you care about social justice at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to love her too. When she was in her prime with Titanic and Sense & Sensibility, I was still a pre-teen, and absolutely adored her. At that time before she made the A-list, she had edge, style, personality. Man, has she disappointed me since then. Fame and wealth has absolutely changed her. Everything from her boring run of the mill fashion choices to her frozen face. She just doesn’t seem very bright to me and she’s lost her spark. Her defense of Allen and Polanski was the final nail in the coffin. It sucks but at least 2017 has exposed the truth about a lot of our once-favorite celebrities and politicians. I’m sorry I ever supported them in any way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Continue being canceled Winslet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F U, Kate. Neither was Weinstein.
Allen was never charged because the drama and stress of the trial took a toll on his young daughter, his victim. The prosecutor decided to stop in order to preserve her mental health.
This scumbag went on to marry his stepdaughter, whom he lived with while in a relationship with her mother.
This goes to show how complicit women can be to abuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever filler she had injected under her eyes, they should lay off that or use half as much next time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disgusting, Kate. Just disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.”
And yet you still CHOSE to work with him. You discuss this with your young children as well? I sure as Hell hope she is smart enough NOT to bring them on set. I think Kate doesn’t give two shits about any victims of sexual assault, she just has to say something in response…fake bitch. Completely transparent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye, Felicia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She used to be one of my favorites until her mouth got in the way. Too many stupid things where I just can’t anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither was Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey or James Toback. The hypoctisy and cherry-picking is what bothers me the most. She had no problem condemning Weinstein. You know I have been holding out on this but it’s time: Kate Winslet – you’re CANCELED.
And if you don’t want to be asked questions like this then don’t work with pedophiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is horrible and depressing. The message she’s sending to victims is: “If there’s no conviction there was no crime”.
And if that wasn’t enough, she’s saying that even if there was a conviction for sexual abuse to a minor (Polanski), she doesn’t care!
How can she sleep at night?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as Allen has this much power, people like Winslet will continue to let themselves be pulled into his orbit to achieve more fame. The thing I’m happy about is that the culture is changing enough so that anyone working in his movies (or the women, at least) are now being routinely asked to justify their association with him in nearly every interview. Maybe if that had happened twenty years ago, he would be shunned by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
shut up kate
a judge in the woody/mia custody case ruled in 1993 that woody’s behavior towards dylan was inappropriate, there was no sufficient evidence mia coached dylan when she made the accusations, and – funnily enough – the judge said mia’s biggest fault as a parent was her relationship with woody
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever. He only asked you because he’d used the other, better Cate already and the list of people who will work with him is dwindling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She speaks as if he were convicted that it would change her opinion and I don’t think it would. Ethically it sets the bar really low, which is disheartening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it would change her opinion because Polanski was convicted, and she still happily worked with him. She even brought Polanski up in another interview where she was asked about Allen, saying that she loved working with them both. In my opinion that shows that she sees exactly what they have in common, yet they’ve done nothing to her personally so she doesn’t care what they’ve done whether convicted or not. I really can’t like her after this, she’s willfully blind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate seems to really need to suck up to the old perv. Looks like she needs her own Blue Jasmine Oscar badly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do.” Okay, how is that an explanation cause I personally SOBBED UNCONTROLLABLY all through Dylan’s article, so she can choose to believe whichever side but that kinda argument is just cold.
Btw just went to check to see that I was referring to the right article and yes I was and she talks about hiding from him under the bed but he would find her and now I’m crying again because I used to hide under the bed too and my father would always find me too so yeah I guess I’m biased
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, Katherine. Like nearly every commenter on this post, I believe & support Dylan, and I believe & support you too. The Winslets of the world can, and possibly will, go directly to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why the journalist didn’t bother to point out to her, that Weinstein also isn’t convicted and Ronan Polanski is … It doesn’t come across as giving her the rope to hang herself, but as lazy.
One of my history profs used last year a sequence of a Woody Allen film where he breaks the narrative wand and talks to the audience. I couldn’t do the exam due to other health issues, but the more time passes by the more I do get triggered and the more I am upset and the less I am able to do the exam. He is not exactly the type of prof whom one can critize and I can’t make the exam with another teacher because it’s mandatory and he’s is the only one offering this course. That stone is sitting on my chest and I still haven’t figured out yet how to deal with it.
Maybe it is because I got abused but I do really struggle to understand how anybody can put such an information about someone aside and be “professionell” about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still love her and watch her movies most of the time. Woody Allen’s is not really my cup of tea, so I think I’m gonna pass this one.
I realize that my favorite actors and film makers are the ones that most disliked or canceled in gossip sites. Spacey, Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet, Jlaw, Emma Stone, Polanski, Nicole Kidman, Scorcese, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Susan Sarandon, many more.
Maybe I don’t have moral, but none of these scandals can’t stop me from enjoying their works (both past and latest works). I’m not a stan or anything, I don’t even know gossips around these people for years. I just value them as good artists and don’t expect more from them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I just value them as good artists and don’t expect more from them.”
–> my minimum expectation for humanity is that people will stop apologizing for “alleged” pedophiles and child rapists like Allen and Polanski and excusing their continued support for them as a false dichotomy between the “Artist” and the “Art.” Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wants the success, credit, grit, respect and likeability of Emma Thompson but she’s just never going to be at that level
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry Kate but if you read what we read and know what we know then I have to assume you’re a narcissistic sociopath. Because reading that should have been the death knell of your association with WA, but you just don’t care. So be honest and own your shit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🤦🏻♀️Kate.
I love(d) her but I cannot with this willful ignorance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Translation:
“Listen, being in a Woody Allen movie was a good career move for me, okay? Whether or not he sexually abused a child isn’t relevant. This is about me. Focus on ME.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
shes the epitome of a lowlife hollywood hypocrite. she speaks up when popular and easy, sits down when profitable. garbage. her defense of him is self serving and pathetic. screw her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well if that’s her opinion maybe she would go have tea with Crosby; he also hasn’t been convicted. Imo Kate is canceled, will avoid watching any of her stuff or clicking her click bait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Btw, it looks like she’s had work done on her face again. You can tell because she starts looking like Madonna until her face settles (which makes me wonder if they go to the same person?)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I noticed that as well and for a minute I thought this was newly refreshed Madge!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto! Thought celebitchy had used the wrong photo for the story LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wasn’t convicted – correct.
But the allegations were so severe and the whole development of the case was so fishy and corrupt that you can assume that Allen isn’t innocent. Allen had a press campaign against Farrow and her children – disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is undeniably talented and beautiful and may not have gone through any severe harassment herself. Or she might have suffered through such and maintained a stiff upper lip and persevered because of her love for acting. I am sure there are certain generations of women
who have suffered and expect the younger generation not to have it so easy either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a hypocrital asshole. Hate that this woman is defending him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her words are hollow for me. Just admit you are selectively indifferent and leave it at that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse