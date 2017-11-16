Kate Winslet on Woody Allen: ‘As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything’

Celebrities arrive for 'Wonder Wheel' screening

Of all the “Oscar favorites” this year, for me the most annoying person is Kate Winslet. Like, I’m fine if Emma Stone wants to campaign for Battle of the Sexes (she was good in BOTS!). I’m also sort of fine if Jennifer Lawrence wants to campaign for ‘mother!’ because f–k it, she’ll make the Oscar season more interesting. But Kate Winslet is openly campaigning already for Wonder Wheel, this year’s Woody Allen film. She’s been promoting the film for months already, and she will be promoting it for months to come. These are photos of Kate at this week’s New York premiere – Kate wore a boring Tom Ford gown, blah.

Anyway, it’s just the wrong f–king year to promote a Woody Allen movie, and Kate really doesn’t know how to answer questions about Woody or the long-standing accusations leveled against him by Dylan Farrow. Winslet chatted with the LA Times and in between telling the same f–king stories about how she was bullied as a kid and that’s why she could never support Harvey Weinstein, she then turns around and pulls the “we don’t know what happened” answer with the Woody question.

Did she mention she was bullied? “I was very chubby, so I was teased for that when I was 7 or 8. Really horribly teased. Locked in a cupboard, stuff like that. And then when I was a teenager, I was bullied again for similar reasons. We have to somehow instill this idea in young women that their body is their strength, that their body is something to be proud of and can carry them, as opposed to being something they just don’t like and continue to criticize and comment upon. So we have to try to help young women reach that place of acceptance at a younger age.”

How she decided to do Wonder Wheel: “When I first read the script, I just … I’m not making this up. I sat there and said, “Well, this is a real shame because this is such an incredible part and I just can’t play her because I don’t know how. And I just really, truly can’t put myself through this. What happened is that my husband and kids were like, “Mum. Get a grip. Obviously, you’re doing it. Just shut up.” Or: “Mum, it’s Woody Allen. You’ve got to do it. Come on. Do it.” Now that my kids are older, they really are involved in all of it. If mum’s doing a job, we all sit down and talk about it. It becomes a family experience. Everyone, apart from the 3-year-old, tested me on my lines for this.

Whether the allegations against Woody Allen gave her pause: “At the end of the day, you look at the facts. He’s an 81-year-old man who went through a two-year court case. As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.

Her mother’s passing: “And she was so sad to not see “Wonder Wheel.” [Pause.] I’m trying really hard not to cry. She was so sad not to see it. And I sent an email to Woody’s assistant and I said, “Listen, my mum is dying, and she is devastated that she is not going to see the film.” She was more excited about me working with Woody than anyone I’ve ever worked with. So I wondered if he could just send a little clip to her to see. And he did. Woody sent a couple of scenes for her to watch and recorded a little video, which was amazing. He said, “I had the pleasure of working with your daughter,” and oh my God, it meant the world to her. She showed all her friends in hospital when they came to visit. That was really something. I’ll never forget it.

[From The LA Times]

The thing, I actually believe that all of Woody Allen’s actors should answer the question that way, and just say outright that they don’t know what happened and they chose to work with him regardless of the accusations. Just own that and let the chips fall where they may. The problem is that for people like Kate Winslet, they want to be able to shrug off Dylan Farrow’s accusations and then still act like they’re into social justice, or that they’ll believe victims in other situations (just not when it involves a role which may garner them an Oscar). Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been convicted of anything either, but she disavowed him in a hurry (after he helped her win an Oscar too). Just acknowledge that you’re a hypocritical a–hole and be done with it. Oh, and don’t expect to win an Oscar for it either. (Also: please don’t use the memory of your late mother to make Woody Allen sound like a good guy – it’s extremely crass.)

'Wonder Wheel' screening in New York - Outside Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

117 Responses to “Kate Winslet on Woody Allen: ‘As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything’”

  1. Clare says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    As far as I know, neither was Harvey Wienstien.

    Sit down, Kate.

    Reply
  2. Lala says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Well…Polanski…WAS convicted…so??? Seriously, why would anyone give up their diginity to work with…ANYONE that is associated with harming children like Allen and Polanski? I will NEVA understand that one…

    Reply
  3. Vex says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Roman Polanski sure as hell was convicted though and she was cool working with him…

    Reply
  4. V4Real says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Neither was Harvey. I can’t with her.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

      I can’t stand her anymore. What an awful human being she is.

      Reply
    • Pam_L says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:05 am

      Aside from being someone who never seems to get any shade for cheating on her spouses (I think it’s now two, right?), Kate has the same ‘People were mean to me when I was fat!’ insecurity chip on her shoulder that Kelly Osbourne has and they are both insufferable to me.

      Don’t get me wrong. I hate bullies and kids/young adults are the very worst at it, but Kate and Kelly both mention it over and over and over again. At some point you just gotta let that sh$t go and take stock of where you are in your life today. Hopefully, without being too self-absorbed while wearing rose colored blinders.

      Reply
      • Ladidah says:
        November 16, 2017 at 12:04 pm

        My friend and my sister were both shamed for being fat. They both seem to be traumatized by it in their 30s/40s. One has quite an awful eating disorder, while the other has some body dysmorphia.

        I think being called fat can be pretty traumatic, like my sister said it makes you feel unworthy and hate your body from a pretty young age (especially when it comes or is echoed by a parent that you need to slim down otherwise “no one will find you attractive” or other such bs).

        My friend said her mom scared her that she would die young of a heart attack if she didn’t lose weight which is not good for a kid to hear either.

        I think bullying (on everything and anything, not just weight) can affect your psyche quite significantly when you are a kid.

    • Kitten says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      She is so f*cking insufferable.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      November 16, 2017 at 1:19 pm

      True. Because they live in a world of dishonesty, gossip, money, and fame, I think celebrities/public figures- especially those who haven’t either been abused themselves or witnessed abuse- are a little bit less trusting when someone who isn’t a big star, politician, or nepotism baby comes forward with abuse allegations against someone in Hollywood or in politics. And that’s sad, because a victim shouldn’t have to have the wealth and fame of Harvey Weinstein’s victims in order to be believed. Hopefully that part of rape culture that’s applies more to famous people will slowly start to change a little bit now.

      Reply
  5. Odetta says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Neither has bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin spacey….has she worked with Roman Polanski? He’s been convicted and people still work with him all the time.

    Reply
  6. SilverUnicorn says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Kate has been cancelled for ages at home. I am not going to be a hypocrite here, we cancelled her after seeing Divergent.

    Now with her defence of a predator like Woody Allen she will not become ‘cancelled’ but directly unwatchable lol

    Reply
  7. DiligentDiva says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Neither was Weinstein….. or Cosby (yet) or most r@pists. But would that change her opinion? She defended Roman Polanski, he was convicted of r@ping a child…. So would it change her mind?
    Nope. I have no doubt that if she walked in on Woody Allen r@ping her own child she wouldn’t even care. All she cares about is winning that Oscar. Can she close her mouth already!

    Reply
  8. HadToChangeMyName says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Woody Allen is creepy AF. But I can see why she’d want to work for him, especially since she and her family are seeing it as a “status” symbol that she’s reached the pinnacle of her success. Unfortunately, people like Allen, Polanski and – until recently – Weinstein were THE directors/producers to work for and not many people would’ve passed up the chance at a role. Now they should all be shunned.

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Eh, I’m fine with that answer. It’s honest. There are no perfect victims and no perfect advocates so if she speaks out against Weinstein, that’s fine too.

    I’ve said this repeatedly. One accusation 30 years ago during a volitle and bitter break up and no conviction (or even charges) is never going to bring him down. Unless another victim came forward it will be status quo. Don’t dwell on it, it will drive you insane.

    Reply
    • SilverUnicorn says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:36 am

      I do.
      I don’t cancel everyone who works for him (or Weinstein) but I cancelled him as I would have felt like helping a predator.
      I don’t care if the allegations go back 30 years or a couple of centuries, he’s still cancelled and a child molester.

      Reply
      • Mia4s says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:06 am

        I understand. I agree I honestly don’t care who works with him or watches his films. Especially nowadays. Trying to work in Hollywood or watch films? Well there’s a guy who was accused once but never charged, no other accusations and no history of harassing his actors on set but some questions about his personal life remain….or apparently at least a dozen others who are actively groping and sexually assaulting or harassing multiple actors and crew. Wow, great options! 🙄 I mean, even Jessica Chastain has just finished a blockbuster that will mean a fat paycheque for Bryan Singer. It’s all complicated and crazy and very difficult. But there are certainly enough questions and problems that I personally don’t pay for Allen’s work.

        What I mean is this new reckoning seems to have people thinking he will finally “get what’s coming to him”. Ummm, no he won’t. The reckoning we are seeing is multiple victim based. It gives the public security in knowing they are not wrong in their judgment. There’s nothing new that has come out on Allen. The public made their call one way or another years ago. Wishing for it to be different won’t make it so. But hey he’s 82, he will be dead soon. So there’s that.

      • ell says:
        November 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

        i don’t cancel everyone who works with him or weinstein, because some less well known actors just don’t have a choice if they want to work at all. but people like winslet definitely have the power to pick other projects, so she’s cancelled.

      • Ladidah says:
        November 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm

        I feel the same as you Silverunicorn. I believe the victims, I believe even if there is only one instance, even if it was 30 or 100 years ago. There is no one who is that good of an actor, director, screenwriter, etc that I will miss. Sticking to my books by women authors this month and for a while into the future.

    • Don't kill me I am French says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

      I would be okay with what she says if she didn’t work with Polanski a convicted pedophile rapist

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:38 am

      Thing is, it’s not really honest. The reason she’s giving is ridiculous because it’s hypocritical. Many commenters have mentioned Polanski. A conviction doesn’t deter her. And going further, why disavow Weinstein? Because of the number of women?

      She’s just a selfish woman who has decided to believe some, ignore others, and disregard a child. She picks and chooses what suits her and her career. I think that’s worse than someone actually saying “I’ll work with anyone who’s good. I don’t care what kind of person they are.” THAT is honest.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      November 16, 2017 at 12:48 pm

      I suspect that some people who choose to work with Woody Allen secretly (or not so secretly) really do buy into the ‘toxic mom brainwashed her kids! He wasn’t convicted’ narrative. But not Kate. Roman Polanski is a convicted pedophile, so the ‘This one wasn’t convicted’ argument doesn’t work.

      Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Cancelled.

    That was one of the lamest defenses I’ve heard from her yet and I’m amazed she didn’t choke on the staggering hypocrisy of it.

    Reply
  11. lisa says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:29 am

    lol kate sit down! she has had a really really long time to think of a response to this and this is her answer. nope.

    Reply
  12. Squiggisbig says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    He wasn’t convicted of anything but I bet she wouldn’t let him babysit her daughters.

    God, she’s just so unlikeable. Also delusional…you are not going to get an oscar from a woody Allen movie with freaking Justin timberlake in it.

    I don’t understand how you want “society” to teach little girls that their “body is their strength” while supporting someone that has a history of violating children.

    Reply
  13. Lucy says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Kate, please stop doing this, whatever it is. Just stop.

    Reply
  14. Maya says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Shut f up woman – you are a disgrace to womenkind.

    Trump wasn’t convicted, priests in Vatican City weren’t convicted etc – are they innocent as well?

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:44 am

      Not to mention the statute of limitations on sexual assault, the statute of limitations that affects victims of child abuse, and the tremendous difficulty in bringing charges in cases of child sexual abuse, let alone carrying them to conviction. This has all been covered in depth. If she wanted to know more, she could. She chooses not too, for convenience.

      Reply
  15. justcrimmles says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:34 am

    How utterly obtuse can one person be? I’ll admit, the part about WA making a clip for her late mother tugs at my heart some, as my own mother passed away two weeks ago today. But, I’m still rational enough to realize, humanizing a monster doesn’t change the fact that he’s still a monster.

    Reply
  16. Talie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Joy Behar has talked about this at length and she always brings up some Yale study that supposedly exonerated him. She’s worked with him a few times.

    Reply
  17. SM says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    As far as I know, he wasn’t convicted of anything. I’m an actor; he’s a director. I don’t know his family. I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say – replace director with producer and you have your 30+ appology for Harvey.
    Kate really knows what to do to keep working in the bussiness. She will hustle for your movie like there is no tomorrow. And can they all just stop talking about Woody Allen like he is some genious? He is an old fart (and a criminal) who keeps remaking the same movie over and over again

    Reply
  18. abby says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:37 am

    My dislike for Kate started a long time ago. She just irritates.

    I wonder whether she listens to herself. If she just said, Look, I am only here for the art and I really don’t think about these other issues, pressing though they are, I just don’t think about it. I would accept that more. She just isn’t taking it on.

    But IMO, she wants to pretend to be taking a stand (like she pretended she deliberately didn’t thank Weinstein when she really forgot) and she wants to say Allen was never convicted? Well if that is her standard to meet, that’s fine but damn woman, be consistent. As others have mentioned, neither was Weinstein. But Polanski was and she had no problem working with him.

    Kate would be better to sit quietly and stick to what she does best. She’s like Damon in a way. Please stop. She’s not helping herself otherwise and neither was he.

    Reply
  19. Hazel says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Stahp Kate! before I start unliking you too

    Reply
  20. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Kate sold her soul to Hollywood years ago so am not surprised by this.

    Reply
  21. frisbee says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:51 am

    It’s this self serving ‘I’m alright jack’ attitude that is keeping women back, she is clearly more interested in getting herself another Oscar and doesn’t care who she has to trample over to get one. I believe Dylan, the last few weeks have proven time and time again how hard it is for victims to come forward about sexual assault from powerful men. I also believe Ronan Farrow and he backs his sister. It’s also irrelevant when the assaults happened, 30 years or 30 minutes, the ramifications will stay with the victims and affect the rest of their lives. She is essentially choosing not to believe information that doesn’t serve her purpose, that along with the self serving feminist ‘stance’ makes her beyond despicable to me. She needs to either walk the walk or sit down for a very long time.

    Reply
  22. Dana Marie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:53 am

    THIS !!!!! 👉🏻 “The problem is that for people like Kate Winslet, they want to be able to shrug off Dylan Farrow’s accusations and then still act like they’re into social justice, or that they’ll believe victims in other situations (just not when it involves a role which may garner them an Oscar). Harvey Weinstein hasn’t been convicted of anything either, but she disavowed him in a hurry (after he helped her win an Oscar too).”

    Terribly disappointed in Kate. Hopefully she can snap out of it and find her moral compass.

    I believe Dylan Farrow.

    Reply
  23. CL says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Here’s a refresher for the outcome of Woody’s “well, he didn’t get convicted” court case, as well as a few facts about the case that many people don’t seem to know.

    Before the alleged molestation, Woody was observed acting inappropriately with Dylan (being found with his face in her lap, facing her body; Dylan’s panties disappearing from under her dress), and everyone had been told by Mia not to leave him alone with Dylan. Woody was in therapy to work on his issues with being inappropriate with Dylan, before the alleged even happened. Mia didn’t report the abuse; Dylan’s psychiatrist did, as required by law. Mia didn’t report it in a jealous rage, as Woody has claimed she did.

    Also, Woody was never Soon-Yi’s adopted father. He married the daughter of his long-time girlfriend, which is majorly creepy on its own.

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2014/02/woody-allen-sex-abuse-10-facts

    I can’t believe Kate used her mother AND her children to make Woody look good.

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:58 am

    My god she gets on my last nerve.. I really can’t stand her hypocrisy. To me what summarize the reason she works with WA is this sentence: “it’s Woody Allen. You’ve got to do it. Come on. Do it.”
    Add a ‘Whetever he did, it’s such a prestigious and rare occasion, who cares’. ‘Cuz it seems that most actors would easily forget his crimes (wheater it’s true -and I believe it is- or not the simple fact that it’s there should make one stop to think, right?) just to add the WA experience to their resumes.
    Also she says a lot of bulls**t, he wasn’t convicted but accused by a young woman (who was even his close relative) just like HW! Same with the ‘I’m an actor, he’s a director’ and especially worse with the ‘I don’t know his family’.. And then she gets so preachy.. what the actual fu*k?
    Also didn’t she also work with R. Polanski? He was accused, so what’s does she have to say about that?
    Please don’t let her talk anymore about this, we know were she stands and she’s making it worse everytime she opens her mouth. Ugh, just shut up.

    Reply
  25. Yawn says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I sincerely hope every damn journalist that interviews her asks her the same damn questions about Allen and Polanski every time, just to see her squirm.

    Reply
  26. Lucyinthesky says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Stupid biiiitch, just shut up!

    Reply
  27. LaraK says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I saw a couple of Allen movies years ago before I educated myself about him. never since. And you know how much I feel I missed? ZERO.
    There seems to be this undercurrent that his art is so great that we should just focus on that and not his personal life. I call bullsh*t. There’s a ton of talent out there. We don’t need rapists to have great movies.

    Reply
  28. ell says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:15 am

    i used to crazy love her. titanic is a childhood fav and eternal sunshine is one of my fav films ever, but she’s been such a disappointment for a while. i mean i can excuse less famous actors for working with allen because like ellen page said, they push you into it for the opportunity. kate has both money & status, which means she has a choice in the projects she picks. so first is polanski (who was convicted btw kate, what about that??) then allen.

    just stop pretending you care about social justice at least.

    Reply
    • kibbles says:
      November 16, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      I used to love her too. When she was in her prime with Titanic and Sense & Sensibility, I was still a pre-teen, and absolutely adored her. At that time before she made the A-list, she had edge, style, personality. Man, has she disappointed me since then. Fame and wealth has absolutely changed her. Everything from her boring run of the mill fashion choices to her frozen face. She just doesn’t seem very bright to me and she’s lost her spark. Her defense of Allen and Polanski was the final nail in the coffin. It sucks but at least 2017 has exposed the truth about a lot of our once-favorite celebrities and politicians. I’m sorry I ever supported them in any way.

      Reply
  29. The Original Mia says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Continue being canceled Winslet.

    Reply
  30. Cee says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:23 am

    F U, Kate. Neither was Weinstein.
    Allen was never charged because the drama and stress of the trial took a toll on his young daughter, his victim. The prosecutor decided to stop in order to preserve her mental health.
    This scumbag went on to marry his stepdaughter, whom he lived with while in a relationship with her mother.

    This goes to show how complicit women can be to abuse.

    Reply
  31. JustJen says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Whatever filler she had injected under her eyes, they should lay off that or use half as much next time.

    Reply
  32. Sway says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Disgusting, Kate. Just disgusting.

    Reply
  33. Bella says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:32 am

    “I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do. That’s all I can say.”

    And yet you still CHOSE to work with him. You discuss this with your young children as well? I sure as Hell hope she is smart enough NOT to bring them on set. I think Kate doesn’t give two shits about any victims of sexual assault, she just has to say something in response…fake bitch. Completely transparent.

    Reply
  34. Tallia says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Bye, Felicia.

    Reply
  35. Madly says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    She used to be one of my favorites until her mouth got in the way. Too many stupid things where I just can’t anymore.

    Reply
  36. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Neither was Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey or James Toback. The hypoctisy and cherry-picking is what bothers me the most. She had no problem condemning Weinstein. You know I have been holding out on this but it’s time: Kate Winslet – you’re CANCELED.

    And if you don’t want to be asked questions like this then don’t work with pedophiles.

    Reply
  37. Aren says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    This is horrible and depressing. The message she’s sending to victims is: “If there’s no conviction there was no crime”.
    And if that wasn’t enough, she’s saying that even if there was a conviction for sexual abuse to a minor (Polanski), she doesn’t care!
    How can she sleep at night?

    Reply
  38. adastraperaspera says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:43 am

    As long as Allen has this much power, people like Winslet will continue to let themselves be pulled into his orbit to achieve more fame. The thing I’m happy about is that the culture is changing enough so that anyone working in his movies (or the women, at least) are now being routinely asked to justify their association with him in nearly every interview. Maybe if that had happened twenty years ago, he would be shunned by now.

    Reply
  39. ashleesimpsonsnose says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:51 am

    shut up kate
    a judge in the woody/mia custody case ruled in 1993 that woody’s behavior towards dylan was inappropriate, there was no sufficient evidence mia coached dylan when she made the accusations, and – funnily enough – the judge said mia’s biggest fault as a parent was her relationship with woody

    Reply
  40. mkyarwood says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Whatever. He only asked you because he’d used the other, better Cate already and the list of people who will work with him is dwindling.

    Reply
  41. HK9 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:12 am

    She speaks as if he were convicted that it would change her opinion and I don’t think it would. Ethically it sets the bar really low, which is disheartening.

    Reply
    • Sophia's Side eye says:
      November 16, 2017 at 11:20 am

      I doubt it would change her opinion because Polanski was convicted, and she still happily worked with him. She even brought Polanski up in another interview where she was asked about Allen, saying that she loved working with them both. In my opinion that shows that she sees exactly what they have in common, yet they’ve done nothing to her personally so she doesn’t care what they’ve done whether convicted or not. I really can’t like her after this, she’s willfully blind.

      Reply
  42. Amaria says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Kate seems to really need to suck up to the old perv. Looks like she needs her own Blue Jasmine Oscar badly.

    Reply
  43. Katherine says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:23 am

    “I’ve heard and read exactly what you’ve heard and read. I know as much as you do.” Okay, how is that an explanation cause I personally SOBBED UNCONTROLLABLY all through Dylan’s article, so she can choose to believe whichever side but that kinda argument is just cold.

    Btw just went to check to see that I was referring to the right article and yes I was and she talks about hiding from him under the bed but he would find her and now I’m crying again because I used to hide under the bed too and my father would always find me too so yeah I guess I’m biased

    Reply
  44. xena says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:37 am

    I wonder why the journalist didn’t bother to point out to her, that Weinstein also isn’t convicted and Ronan Polanski is … It doesn’t come across as giving her the rope to hang herself, but as lazy.
    One of my history profs used last year a sequence of a Woody Allen film where he breaks the narrative wand and talks to the audience. I couldn’t do the exam due to other health issues, but the more time passes by the more I do get triggered and the more I am upset and the less I am able to do the exam. He is not exactly the type of prof whom one can critize and I can’t make the exam with another teacher because it’s mandatory and he’s is the only one offering this course. That stone is sitting on my chest and I still haven’t figured out yet how to deal with it.
    Maybe it is because I got abused but I do really struggle to understand how anybody can put such an information about someone aside and be “professionell” about it.

    Reply
  45. Ira says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I still love her and watch her movies most of the time. Woody Allen’s is not really my cup of tea, so I think I’m gonna pass this one.
    I realize that my favorite actors and film makers are the ones that most disliked or canceled in gossip sites. Spacey, Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet, Jlaw, Emma Stone, Polanski, Nicole Kidman, Scorcese, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Susan Sarandon, many more.
    Maybe I don’t have moral, but none of these scandals can’t stop me from enjoying their works (both past and latest works). I’m not a stan or anything, I don’t even know gossips around these people for years. I just value them as good artists and don’t expect more from them.

    Reply
    • cd3 says:
      November 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

      “I just value them as good artists and don’t expect more from them.”

      –> my minimum expectation for humanity is that people will stop apologizing for “alleged” pedophiles and child rapists like Allen and Polanski and excusing their continued support for them as a false dichotomy between the “Artist” and the “Art.” Gross.

      Reply
  46. Rose says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:43 am

    She wants the success, credit, grit, respect and likeability of Emma Thompson but she’s just never going to be at that level

    Reply
  47. Beckysuz says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Sorry Kate but if you read what we read and know what we know then I have to assume you’re a narcissistic sociopath. Because reading that should have been the death knell of your association with WA, but you just don’t care. So be honest and own your shit.

    Reply
  48. Chloeee says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    🤦🏻‍♀️Kate.

    I love(d) her but I cannot with this willful ignorance

    Reply
  49. Juliaoc says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Translation:

    “Listen, being in a Woody Allen movie was a good career move for me, okay? Whether or not he sexually abused a child isn’t relevant. This is about me. Focus on ME.”

    Reply
  50. courtney says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    shes the epitome of a lowlife hollywood hypocrite. she speaks up when popular and easy, sits down when profitable. garbage. her defense of him is self serving and pathetic. screw her

    Reply
  51. pocket rocket says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Well if that’s her opinion maybe she would go have tea with Crosby; he also hasn’t been convicted. Imo Kate is canceled, will avoid watching any of her stuff or clicking her click bait.

    Reply
  52. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Btw, it looks like she’s had work done on her face again. You can tell because she starts looking like Madonna until her face settles (which makes me wonder if they go to the same person?)

    Reply
  53. Curious says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    He wasn’t convicted – correct.

    But the allegations were so severe and the whole development of the case was so fishy and corrupt that you can assume that Allen isn’t innocent. Allen had a press campaign against Farrow and her children – disgusting.

    Reply
  54. barefootinthepark says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    She is undeniably talented and beautiful and may not have gone through any severe harassment herself. Or she might have suffered through such and maintained a stiff upper lip and persevered because of her love for acting. I am sure there are certain generations of women
    who have suffered and expect the younger generation not to have it so easy either.

    Reply
  55. Heidi H says:
    November 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Such a hypocrital asshole. Hate that this woman is defending him.

    Reply
  56. JRenee says:
    November 16, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Her words are hollow for me. Just admit you are selectively indifferent and leave it at that.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment