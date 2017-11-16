Kelly Clarkson covers Redbook: ‘It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy’

Kelly Clarkson covers the December issue of Redbook Magazine. The put her in some holiday dresses and it’s very seasonal without being red and green, which I appreciate. She’s a judge on The Voice this season and is promoting her new album, Meaning of Life, which came out at the end of last month. Her single Love So Soft is number one on the dance charts and #19 on iTunes and her album is #13 on iTunes so it’s doing very well. In Redbook, Kelly talks about body image and her relationship with her husband, two topics she’s touched on recently in other interviews. She said that she does get body shamed but that when she’s larger she’s happy and that she’s fine with that. It’s a good message and she’s just trying to reassure people and sharing her experience. I kind of wish she would phrase it differently though as she got some backlash for it the last time she said it.
On being a positive body image hero to so many women—and how fans might react if she lost weight: “That’s already happened to me. They shame you for it. Same thing happened with Miranda Lambert—I had dinner with her and we were talking about that. She was like, “Should I gain? Should I lose?” But no one actually cares about your health. They just care about aesthetics. It’s when I’m fat that I’m happy. People think, Oh, there’s something wrong with her. She’s putting on weight. I’m like, “Oh, no! I’m sorry, but that represents happiness in my emotional world.” For me, when I’m skinny is usually when I’m not doing well. If you gauge your life on what other people think, you’re going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone. People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it.”
On how being a mom changed her: “Literally, having children has brought fear to my life. That sounds horrible, I know, but before kids I was fearless. Now I go to bed and I have nightmares of someone just grabbing my little girl and running. It’s always about me not being able to protect my kids somehow. I’m a mama bear. Just recently our nanny told me that an older kid was mean to my daughter at the park and that she just crumbled. I’m glad I wasn’t there, because I wouldn’t have handled that well. I totally went off on that 6-year-old in my head!”
On keeping things spontaneous with her husband, Brandon: “Any time we’re in a discussion about sex with a bunch of couples, Brandon and I stay pretty quiet. To keep it family appropriate, let’s say we’re just a lot more active than other couples. I’m a person who loves change. He loves spontaneity. Having a set time or place [to have sex] would be boring to us. When I met Brandon, I wasn’t looking for a friend. I have a lot of great friends! I was looking for a lover. I had never found someone I was truly passionate about, who I wanted to stay in bed with all day. The fact that I did, well…I was going to latch on and take advantage of that.”
On her upcoming gig as a judge on The Voice with Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys: “I’ve already warned both Adam and Blake that winning is not my biggest concern. I want to find someone who has incredible talent and really work with that person. It would be amazing to look back in a decade and see this artist have a huge, successful career that I was a part of.”
I can’t really relate to my weight reflecting my emotional state because I’m just about as mildly depressed and anxious as I always am no matter my size. Don’t get me wrong I’m not miserable or anything it’s just my problems are usually the same. (Exercise does help my mood though.) Kelly is saying that she associates being happy with being heavier because she was only thin at stressful times in her life. She clarified that well enough, she’s said it before and made it clear that it only applies to her. It does seem like a strange message but it reflects her reality. As long as she’s not getting down on herself for her body shape now or in the past I guess that makes sense.
Also, I understand how having kids made her worry more. I’ve heard that expression that when you have kids your heart is outside of your body and it’s true.
Photos credit: James White for Redbook, received via email
She’s an endomorph. It feels better, more natural to her to be soft and round.
Cue the concern trolls.
I don’t even think the concern trolls could muster up shame AKA pretending to care about her health. She looks extremely vibrant and healthy and seems genuinely happy. She radiates health, I think.
Yes, she looks beautiful.
I appreciate when celebrities talk about weight issues that go against the grain. I don’t relate because i have the opposite problem. I used to weigh 130-140 at 5’6″.
Then something just snapped. I’ve gained so much weight in the past two years after a crippling bout of depression. I think it’s been 40 pounds or so, and the past two months I’ve gained another 7-8. It’s an overeating compulsion and it makes me spiral out of control, because I eat and then I feel intensely guilty about it, and then I just don’t function.
The thing is, I am undergoing psychiatric treatment and nothing helps. Not therapy, not medication, no working out. Because I just cannot stop eating. And I desperately want to, which only makes it worse. And the more weight I gain, the more ashamed I feel about how I went from being a pretty girl to basically invisible. My SO always wants to go out and I avoid it as much as possible. No pictures, either. When people take candid shots, I’m always surprised at just how big I’ve gotten. I don’t believe it when my SO tells me I’m beautiful, I can’t stand to look in the mirror, and just writing this down has shown me how much self hatred I’m carrying. Hell, after this last bout of weight gain, I don’t even have the courage to put on the huge pants I bought in June because if they don’t fit, I don’t know what I’m going to do.
Probably stress eat.
I wish I had Kelly’s confidence. And I wish my self-esteem hadn’t taken such a hit. It feels completely out of my control, so I can’t stand it when people say it’s all about dieting and your will to lose weight. That might well be, but at this point, I feel like I’ll have smoke coming out of my ears from the anxiety overload in my system if someone keeps me away from food. And then I’ll take to other self-harm behaviors, like picking at my hair, skin, grinding my teeth, or even cutting.
Like I said: I wish I didn’t feel this way. I wish I were at peace with it, like Kelly seems to be.
I’m so sorry you’re experiencing this. It sounds so raw and painful. Yes not everyone is at peace with their weight. She sounds like a lovely person.
I hope you find your happiness.
Yes. All good wishes to Hmm …
@Hmm…. I don’t know if it helps to know, but you are not alone with this. If you want to talk, I’m sure people here will listen. i know I will. Until then, all the best to you.
Hmm, ive been there. I highly recommend couples counseling. My hubby was abusive in a very silent way, i only started to recognize a pattern when it broke, but one thing i can clearly tell.
I wasnt happy in that relationship, and i tried to keep him and his family away from me unconsiouscly with “becoming invisible”. Good luck to you.
@ Hmm…. Have you tried hypnotherapy? I found it to be really useful in adjusting my relationship to food. And the best tip I ever got (because I was a binge eater), was to never eat in my bedroom. It’s been really hard sometimes, and so tempting to do so, but I’ve gone 6 weeks without eating in my room and I had no idea such a little thing like that could make a bit of a difference. It’s not a miracle cure and I don’t want to be that annoying person who states the bleeding obvious! But if you haven’t tried hypnotherapy, I would give it a go. And also think about where you eat and if that affects the amount of food and eating behaviour. Best of luck to you. I hear your pain and I hope you can get to a place where you can be happy x
Something similar happened to me. I was so depressed, I was suicidal and although therapy helped with that, I ate and ate and ate as some sort of self-medicating comfort mechanism. I gained over 40 pounds before tapering off — it took a few years, but that constant need to feel something in my mouth did ease. Now I have high blood pressure so I have a non-aesthetic need to lose the weight and I’m afraid of triggering whatever impulse set me off the last time. I’m actually thinking about learning to knit because I can’t imagine stuffing my face while knitting, but I otherwise have no interest in anything crafty.
Weirdly though, the extra weight makes me feel ugly when I’m out in public, but sexier in the bedroom with my husband — who has never mentioned that I’ve changed since he met me.
So I’m rooting for you.
I can relate to a lot of what you’re saying. I’ve recently gained a bunch of weight due to depression as well. Self control feels impossible, and I deal with guilt and self-hatred daily as well. I don’t really have any advice, just want you to know you’re not alone. *hugs*
Sorry you’re going through that Hmm. I struggle with about 40lbs due to PCOS. I can only lose weight on Metformin but my doctor won’t prescribe it unless I’m trying to get pregnant (which I’m not ). The weight gain makes me feel crappy about myself which leads to overeating which leads to more weight gain, and the cycle continues.
I’m actually struggling with something similar. I gained weight in college, then made an effort to clean up my diet and got a very physically demanding job and lost a bunch of weight. I felt great, I looked great, life was awesome. Then I lost my job, moved to a town I hated from I town I loved and wanted to live in forever for my husband’s job, and a few other things happened that sent me into depression. Gained the weight back. Now I’m embarking on a path of health once again but it fucking sucks how huge I feel. It feels like I’m going to be this way forever and like nothing is going to help. My husband is super supportive but I just cannot bring myself to believe him when he says I’m beautiful or sexy or whatever. Facebook memories seem to taunt me with what I used to look like and how I want to feel again.
So, anyway, I guess what I want to say is I feel your pain and you’re not alone.
The Brain Over Binge recovery book helped me get out of that cycle. Maybe it will help you. It’s not you it’s your primal brain. All the best *hugs*
Hmm, Hugs to you sweet lady. You are not alone. I’m currently dealing with anxiety weight issues & overeating myself. I hope you find some solace in knowing we are here to listen if you want to speak. I echo the sentiments of others here that hope you find a way to your own happiness. *Hugs*
Hey there. This sounds like me.
I joined Weight Watchers in mid-August and I was crying in the first meeting because I thought that it was going to be like prison. But it is the best thing I did, I’ve lost 30 pounds and they make it really easy. The support helps too.
My only regret is that I didn’t join sooner, because for some weird reason, it helps you to easily stay on track and you can still eat the foods you like (in moderation).
If you sign up, make sure to choose the program where you can go to a meeting in your town. I promise it will help!
Good luck -
The ways we torture ourselves over weight. I hope you find some peace! Trying to find it myself.
A big hug to you. I was bulimic for 15 years and the binging/weight gain completely controlled my life. (I always say I was a bad bulimic because I couldn’t completely purge.) I don’t think any suggestions coming from my experience would be of any help.
I would seriously talk to your doctor, however, about finding the right medicine. Some antidepressants just pack the weight on. If you haven’t ever read about that, then google it because it’s a huge concern to people taking them. Some mess with your metabolism. Others make you ravenously hungry. It’s horrible when the meds you take for depression put weight on you which only adds to your depression.
As a previous person mentioned, you are not alone in this. Try not to be too hard on yourself.
I agree about the fear, I was always the first one to run off and do something crazy, until I had my daughter. Now I feel paralyzed by the fear that something will happen to me, and she’s of course fearless so I worry for her as well.
I like Kelly a lot, and I hope she’s being honest about her happiness.
That was me too! I would take so many chances before I had kids. After I became a mom, I saw danger around every corner and still do.
As for the weight thing, I think she’s spot on that people should listen to their own selves and be who they want to be at the weight they want to be, regardless of what other people want.
Her message is spot-on and refreshing but… as a previously “fat-happy” lady who had to lose quite a bit of weight in the last 4 years because of my back pain, well… I am afraid she thinks like that because she is young…
I’ve been 335 pounds…and I’ve been 202 pounds from the ages of 21 – 35….I’m currently around 250 and I just turned 50…and I have never tripped about it…it’s who I am…and as long as I can outfit this body of mine in HAWT fashions…I’m good!
I love you!! You are awesome. Rock on.
That’s a great attitude to have, and I wish there were more that felt as positive about themselves as you do
Me too! It’s my confidence that makes me sexy not my weight and I know it! I have been thinner and less attractive due to losing the weight through anxiety. Now I’m a little larger but hella more confident and it really shows. Stay HAWT girlfriend.
I love Kelly so much. I’d love to have that attitude about being fatter – unfortauntely that is not my reality. And the way that they’ve melded the two families – step-children AND the ex-wife is nothing short of incredible. I found it a little jarring at first when she used to so bluntly say, ‘I have four kids.’ But those are some lucky children to have so much love in their loves.
I heard her on Anna Faris’ podcast and she touched on this. Love her attitude. Her relationship also seems to be super healthy and all about uplifting each other. (Exactly what I’m looking for in my next relationship)
Weight is a touchy subject. I wish it were a non-subject.
I hate that she keeps having to explain/justify her weight, and I’m glad that she seem pretty fearless talking about it. But no woman should have to, no matter where she falls on the weight spectrum, unless she wants to. No woman should have to say anything about her body unless she wants to.
I am opposite of her. I gain weight when I am stressed/depressed. When I am happy I exercise and don’t stress-eat junk or drink and I am at a great weight. Right now I am 5’7” and 135 in my 40’s because I take care of myself. I love being fit because I know that it increases my chances of living a longer and healthier life with my husband and kids. I want to watch my kids grow up and not die earlier from the many side-effects of diabetes…
I sometimes think she talks about how she is happy when she is “fat” because she is trying to convince herself that is true. She “protests too much”.
Or maybe she is actually truly happy with herself? I don’t think she is protesting too much, I think she is talking about herself and only herself. She’s not telling anyone else how to feel in their skin or suggesting everyone should be fat and happy. I think that is a great message to send, ie be happy with yourself and don’t worry about anyone else.
It’s great that you found what works for you but I think everyone is different. When I’m unhappy/stressed/anxious/depressed I can’t eat, food has no appeal or even taste to me. So I tend to associate thinness with unhappiness.
@esmom- Me, too. I’m of average weight and when I have gotten extremely stressed and depressed I have unintentionally lost a lot of weight because I felt too sick to eat. I call it the deep, dark depression diet. It’s only happened twice, but it’s awful and I work diligently on my mental health so I won’t get to that place again.
Sullivan, yes. It’s bad. And the awful part is when people are like “you look great, you lost weight.” Because size matters, apparently, more than the misery in my face or haunted look in my eyes. To be fair I try to hide the misery but still the focus on weight is annoying.
For some reason, I believe her. I don’t know if that’s because she always seems bubbly, though. Not forced bubbly, but real bubbly in a way that never seems fake. Her outward personality doesn’t seem to change whether she’s thin or fat.
@Barbcat, I think you’re exactly right. Good to see some sanity in these comments!
I like her but I wish she would top talking about her weight. It’s nobody’s business.
What a great photoshoot! She looks just luminous and I like all of the clothing.
She’s dangerously overweight though , why be happy with that ?
Really? Dangerously overweight? I’m not going to claim she is a healthy weight, but Kelly isn’t what I associate with “dangerously overweight”.
She absolutely is.
She’s not just overweight by a few pounds, she is definitely obese (BMI 30 or higher).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It took 13 comments. just 13.
unless you are her doctor or Kelly herself, you have no idea what her health status is.
Dear Lucy~ ever heard of the boy who cried wolf?? There is no way in God’s Green Earth she is “dangerously overweight”. She’s carrying maybe 20 pounds more than absolutely necessary. Hardly dangerous. And she’s saying in her life, this makes sense for her. So Lucy, Darling, Back off and sit down please.
70% of Americans are overweight or obese today. That is your answer.
Ahhh Lucy, your faux concern over her health is unconvincingly obvious. Please take your insulting comments elsewhere.
I’m glad she’s happy with where she is at, but she’s not fat. I think she naturally has a bigger, softer body type and if she is ok with it, I find no flaw in that. Watching any interview with her always makes me happy. She radiates happiness and confidence and peace with herself and she’s SO TALENTED. I want her to stop talking about her weight because it damn sure isn’t my business or anyone’s for that matter and she can do what she pleases with her body. It’s hers, after all and she doesn’t need to justify or explain herself to ANYONE.
I love her. I know exactly what she means by happier when ‘fat’ – she may be fat to industry standards, but I think she’s beautiful and carries her weight well and with confidence and that’s gorgeous.
I’m 5’6 and got down to 119 lbs – I was very lithe but didn’t look sick by any means- and the reaction from my friends and family was: this isn’t your look. And I was miserable at that weight as well even though I had what I thought I wanted – because who doesn’t want what they see all the time?? I’ve been at 145-150 for the past 8 years now and while I don’t consider it ‘fat’, I’m a size 8 and in that weird middle sized woman range that’s not really represented in the media. But this weight is easy for me to maintain for ME, and having that pressure off of myself and focusing on intuition and how my clothes fit has taken so much stress away from my life.
I suppose there is some ease and happiness in eating whatever you like whenever you want , not needing to worry with working out, not needing to worry if your spouse or partner still finds you attractive, etc. I genuinely mean that without any sarcasm. Maybe for her, emotionally, it’s easier not to stress on those types of things. Maybe she’d rather not deal with those types of pressures, whether they be personally or externally applied. If she’s happier this way, good for her.
Personally I like challenging myself, and working out and eating well don’t come naturally for me, so keeping fit is a challenge – but I enjoy it.
Also don’t care how she or anyone else chooses to live with regard to weight and physical wellness. It’s when people start using body positivity in attempt to muddle and defy actual scientific facts that I get a little peeved.
Nice concern trolling. Where is anyone saying being overweight is healthier for you? I don’t think that is what Kelly was saying. She was saying she, herself, is happier when she isn’t fighting to stay Hollywood thin. Body positivity isn’t about celebrating bad health, it is about being okay with yourself. If being super fit is what makes you happy, great. If your fine being overweight, sure, be happy. Of it doesn’t affect you, why the judgment and concern? The only people we are truly responsible for is ourselves.
Good point.
I agree completely, and seeing all these comments saying she is not overweight it’s not surprising we have a huge obesity epidemic in this country. People have become so accustomed to it we no longer recognize what a healthy weight looks like. It’s sad and terrifying.
I like that the pics are full body not just the face, usually what theyvdo when the celebrity is not skinny.
