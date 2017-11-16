Brad Pitt is ‘still determined to have a fully resolved situation’ regarding the divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been suspiciously quiet for months regarding their divorce and the custody battle over their six kids. At some point – around March/April of this year – things did seem to slow down. By that I mean, both sides stopped leaking sh-t about the divorce situation. I was more on Angelina’s side of the Great Leaking Debacle, because the leaks coming out of both camps showed that Angelina was mostly responding to Brad’s demands, and she seemed to have the kids’ mental health as her #1 priority, where Brad seemed to have his image as the #1 priority (that’s just my take, feel free to disagree). Brad also seemed way too eager to throw Angelina under the bus whenever possible, even when it was clear that she left him, he was trying to act like she wanted to get back together, when really she was still seething with anger even back in August/September.

This whole time, I have been wondering if their lawyers have been meeting and trying to work out some kind of comprehensive or even a partial divorce agreement and custody arrangement. I figured that since we hadn’t heard anything, a tenuous peace must have taken hold and no one was trying to rock the boat. But the current issue of Us Weekly has this story:

With Thanksgiving approaching, Brad Pitt is counting his blessings. Fourteen months removed from his split with Angelina Jolie, he’s celebrating a year of sobriety (“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he told GQ Style in May) and “is focused on work and shooting a movie,” says a source.

The dad of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne is also fixated on cementing his custody arrangement with Jolie, 42, says the source, who notes, “He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.”

Not a high priority: finding romance. Contrary to reports, the Oscar winner is not dating Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi, says the source. While an insider told Us this summer the actor, 53, “may have gone on a couple of dates, he’s focused on the kids.” Added the source: “Things are in a much better place.”

As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, split after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against Pitt, but later cleared him. Although their divorce was contentious, the two A-listers began speaking cordially again in March in order to focus on their children, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one insider close to Jolie told Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

[From Us Weekly]

“He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.” That sounds… clinical, almost. It seems vetted by a lawyer. What does it even mean? That Brad is “determined” to, you know, finally get divorced for real and really hash out the custody agreement in writing? Well, derp, of course that has to happen. It’s been over a year and there’s been no movement (in public) about any of this. At the very least, I would have thought that they could have finalized the divorce and the financial part of all of that months ago. The big issue is custody, and that’s probably the sticking point and the reason why none of this is resolved. So what was the point of this story? Just Brad insisting that everything is going to be on his terms? (Angelina left you and ghosted you, dude.)

Also: of course he’s not dating Charlotte Casiraghi. I still believe he was briefly banging Sienna Miller this year though.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

42 Responses to “Brad Pitt is ‘still determined to have a fully resolved situation’ regarding the divorce”

  1. Hella says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Must be so weird to go on a date with someone and think, ‘I’m auditioning to replace Angelina Jolie”. Painful pressure!

    Reply
  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:26 am

    I 100% agree that Brad seemed to be more interested in his image. The way he has handled this entire thing and the way he and his PR have vilified Angelina in the press has made me lose all respect for him. As for custody – the kids are clearly all old enough to understand what went down and I think that has probably been one of the major reasons why it’s taking so long. They simply don’t want to be around him.

    Reply
  3. ida says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    he lost his looks completely. like depp.

    Reply
  4. Andrea1 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I see someone wants us to know that he hasn’t lost custody as its been speculated lately…

    Reply
  5. Savasana Lotus says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Once there was a private judge and the file was sealed, they revised the stip and order and it was filed in January which gave Pitt unmonitored visitation. This calmed the storm of flying leaks. The next thing would be to bifurcate the divorce while assets and debts and property are divided which can take much longer. Jolie moving a mile away shows growth toward co-parenting and a year of family counseling has, I am sure been invaluable to the healing of each of the Jolie-Pitts. Glad they decided to end the war in the press, step back and be the best people they can instead.

    Reply
  6. Fa says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Not the time to smear Angelina when she is campaigning for her film, his two sons are old enough to read from online and their relationships with him are fragile, warning Brad.

    Reply
  7. Jana says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Good

    Reply
  8. Jossy says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Good for him.He is great

    Reply
  9. Mona says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I want Brad dating Charlize Theron

    Reply
  10. KBB says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Sienna Miller has been with Bennett Miller since before Brad and Angelina broke up and she’s still with him now.

    Sienna never hooked up with Brad Pitt, just like Charlotte Casiraghi didn’t, just like Kate Hudson didn’t, just like Elle Machperson didn’t.

    Reply
  11. Talie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I do think Angelina’s initial approach backfired on her badly.

    Being private about their affairs is the best option when you have children who easily have internet access and can read everything.

    Reply
  12. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I don’t know what this means, either. Few people enjoy living in a grey zone of ambiguous relationships. If he contributed to the need for it to stay that way in terms of contact with his children, so be it. If he wants it “completely resolved” so he can get involved with/dependent upon someone else, well … we’ll see soon enough.

    Reply
  13. Kate says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:44 am

    His precious golden boy image is intact and she has custody. I think each got what they wanted.

    Reply
  14. Heyna says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:13 am

    I love Brad.I hope you find a new love

    Reply
  15. Tito says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    I don’t know if all the negative press about angelina came from brad. Remember that the press always loved to write nasty things about her and they just wait to write negative stories about her. Jennifer was always the victim and angelina the bad woman who wronged Jennifer . This went on for more than a decade. So that narrative they build around angelina all these years just continues. It’s easy for many people to hate on her. You can read that everywhere.
    I dont know their situation, so its not easy to judge here, even though i think he had his issues. They were together for a very long time and i don’t think that any of them took the separation easy. Even not Angelina though many here think shes so over him. Maybe now but i believe it took her a lot of time.

    Reply
  16. Shak says:
    November 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Good luck for Brad.Your children deserve a father

    Reply

