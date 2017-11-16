Brad Pitt is ‘still determined to have a fully resolved situation’ regarding the divorce

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been suspiciously quiet for months regarding their divorce and the custody battle over their six kids. At some point – around March/April of this year – things did seem to slow down. By that I mean, both sides stopped leaking sh-t about the divorce situation. I was more on Angelina’s side of the Great Leaking Debacle, because the leaks coming out of both camps showed that Angelina was mostly responding to Brad’s demands, and she seemed to have the kids’ mental health as her #1 priority, where Brad seemed to have his image as the #1 priority (that’s just my take, feel free to disagree). Brad also seemed way too eager to throw Angelina under the bus whenever possible, even when it was clear that she left him, he was trying to act like she wanted to get back together, when really she was still seething with anger even back in August/September.
This whole time, I have been wondering if their lawyers have been meeting and trying to work out some kind of comprehensive or even a partial divorce agreement and custody arrangement. I figured that since we hadn’t heard anything, a tenuous peace must have taken hold and no one was trying to rock the boat. But the current issue of Us Weekly has this story:
With Thanksgiving approaching, Brad Pitt is counting his blessings. Fourteen months removed from his split with Angelina Jolie, he’s celebrating a year of sobriety (“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he told GQ Style in May) and “is focused on work and shooting a movie,” says a source.
The dad of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne is also fixated on cementing his custody arrangement with Jolie, 42, says the source, who notes, “He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.”
Not a high priority: finding romance. Contrary to reports, the Oscar winner is not dating Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi, says the source. While an insider told Us this summer the actor, 53, “may have gone on a couple of dates, he’s focused on the kids.” Added the source: “Things are in a much better place.”
As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, split after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against Pitt, but later cleared him. Although their divorce was contentious, the two A-listers began speaking cordially again in March in order to focus on their children, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one insider close to Jolie told Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”
“He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.” That sounds… clinical, almost. It seems vetted by a lawyer. What does it even mean? That Brad is “determined” to, you know, finally get divorced for real and really hash out the custody agreement in writing? Well, derp, of course that has to happen. It’s been over a year and there’s been no movement (in public) about any of this. At the very least, I would have thought that they could have finalized the divorce and the financial part of all of that months ago. The big issue is custody, and that’s probably the sticking point and the reason why none of this is resolved. So what was the point of this story? Just Brad insisting that everything is going to be on his terms? (Angelina left you and ghosted you, dude.)
Also: of course he’s not dating Charlotte Casiraghi. I still believe he was briefly banging Sienna Miller this year though.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Must be so weird to go on a date with someone and think, ‘I’m auditioning to replace Angelina Jolie”. Painful pressure!
Or you could be thinking “How will he act towards our potential future children?”
He’s got six already and is in his 50s. I don’t think he’s aching for another brood, mate.
I 100% agree that Brad seemed to be more interested in his image. The way he has handled this entire thing and the way he and his PR have vilified Angelina in the press has made me lose all respect for him. As for custody – the kids are clearly all old enough to understand what went down and I think that has probably been one of the major reasons why it’s taking so long. They simply don’t want to be around him.
Oh yes the golden boy image was his topmost priority!
V.V.- Give one single Brad Pitt quote vilifying Jolie. Just one. Sure, you can say whatever you want on the Internet but you deserve to be challenged for it.
Well I am not V.V. but what about “no self regulating mechanism” or she takes her kids to refugee camps therefore she is bad mother
The one and only quote (from his lawyer, not Pitt) that could be construed as mildly negative and it happened during the heated proceedings of last December. Not exactly evidence of Pitt vilifying her.
I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree on this one. There is no way his lawyer would put this without his approval.
he lost his looks completely. like depp.
That’s what heavy drinking and smoking will do to you. Though I will say I do think Brad looks better than Depp – but the alcohol abuse is definitely showing
Much better than Depp but definitely not great
While Brad’s not on the same level he used to be, that’s mostly just aging. He wouldn’t turn up with rotting teeth, lifts and 17th century hygiene. And dressed as a badly reupholstered Cadillac.
Now I can’t stop imagining it…
Better than Depp is a low bar these days.
I see someone wants us to know that he hasn’t lost custody as its been speculated lately…
Clearly he doesn’t have primary or even joint custody. He seems to have limited visitation.
Once there was a private judge and the file was sealed, they revised the stip and order and it was filed in January which gave Pitt unmonitored visitation. This calmed the storm of flying leaks. The next thing would be to bifurcate the divorce while assets and debts and property are divided which can take much longer. Jolie moving a mile away shows growth toward co-parenting and a year of family counseling has, I am sure been invaluable to the healing of each of the Jolie-Pitts. Glad they decided to end the war in the press, step back and be the best people they can instead.
Stop being so logical and level-headed @savasana lotus! Haven’t you heard? Brad is is an irredeemable monster undeserving of forgiveness and making amends with his family. And because there’s no photo evidence of him being with the children he’s a deadbeat dad who really doesn’t want them. It’s purely an image thing. (sarcasm)
Neither of them have to be ‘bad people’ in my book. Don’t know em. Just know some facts and what I see in the court record/docket. what’s best for their children are two healthy parents co-parenting. That’s what I know.
I’ve never seen him giving out artisanal cookies to his children and their friends, while simultaneously watching them and working with a manuscript.
I dont think he loves them.
Omg, this!! Respect to him for not using the pap-planned “take the kids to the toy store or movie release” positive image media barrage like A continues to do. Yes, he used to do it, but it looks like he’s now really trying to keep life with his kids private. He’s truly putting them first — it would be so easy to release a fuzzy, “unplanned” pap photo of him doing something with his kids in order to score points with the public. But so far he hasn’t. Major props for that.
Angelina on the other hand…ugh, she’s just so obvious. She took artisanal cookies to kid’s karate and read a script AND never missed watching (and smiling…probably like a beatific angel) when her daughter made a move? Truly, a SUPERMOM (slow clap). There’s some clinical level narcissism in that one, and although I’m sure she has her good points, I would not wish that kind of parenting on anyone. Narcissists are like black hole vortexes sucking in all the attention in the room. ME ME MEEEEEEEE.
Thanks @Boiledeggs for saying what I can’t say. You’re on point.
+1
Jolie played a lot of PR in this divorce
…and he didn’t? And still isn’t?
I think they both did in the beginning, but I’m not surprised, they both got a lot of PR out of their whole relationship.
I’m glad both have cooled it on all that now though. Those kids need privacy, and every needs to move forward in a healthy way. Can’t do that when one is trashing the other via “sources”.
Agree with Lady D and lucy2.
I don’t think Brad should be vilified for his addiction problems. I am not an addict but I have other issues that negatively affected my parenting abilities and so I can sympathize with him and cheer him on for realizing he needed help and getting it. At the end of the day he is a human being and so are Jolie and their children. I hope everything works out so that the children have strong relationships with both parents.
Not the time to smear Angelina when she is campaigning for her film, his two sons are old enough to read from online and their relationships with him are fragile, warning Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good
Good for him.He is great
I want Brad dating Charlize Theron
Sienna Miller has been with Bennett Miller since before Brad and Angelina broke up and she’s still with him now.
Sienna never hooked up with Brad Pitt, just like Charlotte Casiraghi didn’t, just like Kate Hudson didn’t, just like Elle Machperson didn’t.
I do think Angelina’s initial approach backfired on her badly.
Being private about their affairs is the best option when you have children who easily have internet access and can read everything.
I agree
I don’t know what this means, either. Few people enjoy living in a grey zone of ambiguous relationships. If he contributed to the need for it to stay that way in terms of contact with his children, so be it. If he wants it “completely resolved” so he can get involved with/dependent upon someone else, well … we’ll see soon enough.
His precious golden boy image is intact and she has custody. I think each got what they wanted.
Angelina curates an image herself. They both do. They both did it together. I’m not sure how it’s suddenly something to diss Pitt about. Image is obviously important to them both. It’s part of how they sell themselves and their projects.
I love Brad.I hope you find a new love
I don’t know if all the negative press about angelina came from brad. Remember that the press always loved to write nasty things about her and they just wait to write negative stories about her. Jennifer was always the victim and angelina the bad woman who wronged Jennifer . This went on for more than a decade. So that narrative they build around angelina all these years just continues. It’s easy for many people to hate on her. You can read that everywhere.
I dont know their situation, so its not easy to judge here, even though i think he had his issues. They were together for a very long time and i don’t think that any of them took the separation easy. Even not Angelina though many here think shes so over him. Maybe now but i believe it took her a lot of time.
Toto I agree with you about what you said, but I also believe that they both still love each other, but sometime you have to let gone, maybe later, get back together😁
Good luck for Brad.Your children deserve a father
