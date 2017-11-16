Brad Pitt is ‘still determined to have a fully resolved situation’ regarding the divorce

Embed from Getty Images

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been suspiciously quiet for months regarding their divorce and the custody battle over their six kids. At some point – around March/April of this year – things did seem to slow down. By that I mean, both sides stopped leaking sh-t about the divorce situation. I was more on Angelina’s side of the Great Leaking Debacle, because the leaks coming out of both camps showed that Angelina was mostly responding to Brad’s demands, and she seemed to have the kids’ mental health as her #1 priority, where Brad seemed to have his image as the #1 priority (that’s just my take, feel free to disagree). Brad also seemed way too eager to throw Angelina under the bus whenever possible, even when it was clear that she left him, he was trying to act like she wanted to get back together, when really she was still seething with anger even back in August/September.

This whole time, I have been wondering if their lawyers have been meeting and trying to work out some kind of comprehensive or even a partial divorce agreement and custody arrangement. I figured that since we hadn’t heard anything, a tenuous peace must have taken hold and no one was trying to rock the boat. But the current issue of Us Weekly has this story:

With Thanksgiving approaching, Brad Pitt is counting his blessings. Fourteen months removed from his split with Angelina Jolie, he’s celebrating a year of sobriety (“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” he told GQ Style in May) and “is focused on work and shooting a movie,” says a source. The dad of Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne is also fixated on cementing his custody arrangement with Jolie, 42, says the source, who notes, “He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.” Not a high priority: finding romance. Contrary to reports, the Oscar winner is not dating Monaco royalty Charlotte Casiraghi, says the source. While an insider told Us this summer the actor, 53, “may have gone on a couple of dates, he’s focused on the kids.” Added the source: “Things are in a much better place.” As previously reported, the couple, who married in 2014 after dating for 10 years, split after an alleged incident involving their son Maddox on a private plane. The FBI investigated allegations of child abuse against Pitt, but later cleared him. Although their divorce was contentious, the two A-listers began speaking cordially again in March in order to focus on their children, a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They are in a place where they can put anger or hurt aside to focus on their children and how they plan to coparent,” one insider close to Jolie told Us. “It’s been a difficult time for Angelina, and both are now willing to move forward and begin the next chapters of their lives.”

[From Us Weekly]

“He’s still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family.” That sounds… clinical, almost. It seems vetted by a lawyer. What does it even mean? That Brad is “determined” to, you know, finally get divorced for real and really hash out the custody agreement in writing? Well, derp, of course that has to happen. It’s been over a year and there’s been no movement (in public) about any of this. At the very least, I would have thought that they could have finalized the divorce and the financial part of all of that months ago. The big issue is custody, and that’s probably the sticking point and the reason why none of this is resolved. So what was the point of this story? Just Brad insisting that everything is going to be on his terms? (Angelina left you and ghosted you, dude.)

Also: of course he’s not dating Charlotte Casiraghi. I still believe he was briefly banging Sienna Miller this year though.

