E!: Brad Pitt ‘is way too upset still’ at the way Angelina handled everything

E! News slipped in this Brangelina story a few days ago, and I glanced through the first few paragraphs and just thought it was a summary of all of the crap that has happened between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the past year. When I went back and read the full piece, I was like… whoa. E! News spoke to someone in Brad’s camp who has a major axe to grind. Considering Brad and Angelina seem to be getting along for the most part these days, it’s weird that we’re still getting these undercover-shady stories from Team Brad. It’s also weird because Brad and Angelina both signed on an agreement saying they weren’t going to disclose anything else about their custody battle. I guess Brad’s team didn’t get the memo. Here are some highlights from the E! Story. All of the quotes are from unnamed sources.

When they were happy, they were really happy: “I’ve never spent time with two people more intoxicated with one another. The chemistry when they were in the same room together was palpable.”

But things started going sour a few years back: “Things had been volatile in their relationship for a little while. They had crazy fights and wouldn’t speak for a bit. They would take some time apart, go on location, calm down and miss each other. But, no matter how bad it got, Brad, especially, was never planning on walking away. Every so often, Angelina threatened divorce, but in Brad’s eyes, their lives were stressful because they were raising six kids, things were always going to work out.”

Brad was shocked when Angelina filed for divorce: “Brad was shocked at how quickly their family just blew up. Both him and Angelina had always led very private lives and did everything they could to stay out of the public eye for the children’s sake. That was an important value and vision that they both shared. And then, for Brad, it felt like she took the kids away and started an all-out war, and that was hard for him to reconcile. They did not speak at all for months. He was furious with her in a way he has never been furious before. This was a defining moment in his life and he felt devastated and lost without his kids. He wanted to protect them but everything was discussed through lawyers.”

Brad as a parent: “The kids have always adored Brad and have a very solid relationship with him,” says a friend of the pair. “He is a fun dad and extremely loving and affectionate but definitely the disciplinarian and stricter of the two parents. They have occasional moments, like any parents and kids do, but at the end of the day there is nothing but love, role modeling and guidance at the core.”

Angelina’s regrets? “Angelina regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad,” the friend says. And Brad “will continue to put the kids first and not say anything negative about their mother. He feels like his life fell apart in one day. His kids are everything to him and their happiness and success is what’s most important. He would never ever put them through what they went through if he could have prevented it.”

Brad and Angelina won’t get back together: “Brad is way too upset still. He blames Angie for how public everything became,” one insider says. “He knows that eventually it is best to forgive her and be on good terms for the sake of the children but he feels let down in a way he never thought was possible. He saw a different side of her and he can’t forget. The way everything went down has been beyond comprehension.”

Angelina is moving closer to Brad’s Los Feliz compound: “Going back and forth from Malibu was far and inconvenient,” confirms an insider. “They will be moving in this summer and will continue to see Brad more regularly.”