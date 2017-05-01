E!: Brad Pitt ‘is way too upset still’ at the way Angelina handled everything

E! News slipped in this Brangelina story a few days ago, and I glanced through the first few paragraphs and just thought it was a summary of all of the crap that has happened between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over the past year. When I went back and read the full piece, I was like… whoa. E! News spoke to someone in Brad’s camp who has a major axe to grind. Considering Brad and Angelina seem to be getting along for the most part these days, it’s weird that we’re still getting these undercover-shady stories from Team Brad. It’s also weird because Brad and Angelina both signed on an agreement saying they weren’t going to disclose anything else about their custody battle. I guess Brad’s team didn’t get the memo. Here are some highlights from the E! Story. All of the quotes are from unnamed sources.
When they were happy, they were really happy: “I’ve never spent time with two people more intoxicated with one another. The chemistry when they were in the same room together was palpable.”
But things started going sour a few years back: “Things had been volatile in their relationship for a little while. They had crazy fights and wouldn’t speak for a bit. They would take some time apart, go on location, calm down and miss each other. But, no matter how bad it got, Brad, especially, was never planning on walking away. Every so often, Angelina threatened divorce, but in Brad’s eyes, their lives were stressful because they were raising six kids, things were always going to work out.”
Brad was shocked when Angelina filed for divorce: “Brad was shocked at how quickly their family just blew up. Both him and Angelina had always led very private lives and did everything they could to stay out of the public eye for the children’s sake. That was an important value and vision that they both shared. And then, for Brad, it felt like she took the kids away and started an all-out war, and that was hard for him to reconcile. They did not speak at all for months. He was furious with her in a way he has never been furious before. This was a defining moment in his life and he felt devastated and lost without his kids. He wanted to protect them but everything was discussed through lawyers.”
Brad as a parent: “The kids have always adored Brad and have a very solid relationship with him,” says a friend of the pair. “He is a fun dad and extremely loving and affectionate but definitely the disciplinarian and stricter of the two parents. They have occasional moments, like any parents and kids do, but at the end of the day there is nothing but love, role modeling and guidance at the core.”
Angelina’s regrets? “Angelina regrets the way she handled certain things and wants to be at peace with Brad,” the friend says. And Brad “will continue to put the kids first and not say anything negative about their mother. He feels like his life fell apart in one day. His kids are everything to him and their happiness and success is what’s most important. He would never ever put them through what they went through if he could have prevented it.”
Brad and Angelina won’t get back together: “Brad is way too upset still. He blames Angie for how public everything became,” one insider says. “He knows that eventually it is best to forgive her and be on good terms for the sake of the children but he feels let down in a way he never thought was possible. He saw a different side of her and he can’t forget. The way everything went down has been beyond comprehension.”
Angelina is moving closer to Brad’s Los Feliz compound: “Going back and forth from Malibu was far and inconvenient,” confirms an insider. “They will be moving in this summer and will continue to see Brad more regularly.”
This is a pretty classic pattern: the husband/father does something dramatic that changes the very core of the marriage/relationship, then the wife leaves him and files for divorce and the husband assumes a position of wounded self-pity and acts like his wife filing for divorce was equally terrible – if not MORE terrible – than his own instigating actions. It’s basically like, “Yeah, I cheated on you but you’re an awful person for breaking up with me and I will never forgive you for THAT!” Only in this situation, Brad’s dramatic act involved the kids, a formal DCFS investigation and therapists for the children. But Brad’s the victim, okay? Trust him, he is the victim. Because mean old Angelina filed for divorce and allowed the kids to be interviewed by DCFS professionals and therapists.
This is such fuckboy behavior (coming from a middle aged man its even more pathetic). A friend of mine found out the guy she was seeing had a gf and so obviously she broke up with him. Then the guy got mad at HER for ignoring his texts and calls and called HER petty -_-
like HOW
The same happend to me too. He got very aggressive that I ignored/ blocked his texts and calls. It was a nightmare.
Haha yes..typically I’d never take her back stance is made when the wife has made it clear she’d never take him back.
This story coming out is not surprising. The whole point of getting Jolie to sign that agreement was not and has never been about protecting the kids, but about protecting Pitt’s image. He wanted to silence her so he could control the narrative. Just look at how he has his source speaking on her behalf but prevents Jolie from speaking for herself with that agreement. He’s been working overtime making sure the public sees him in a certain light of the poor victim that is just so crushed over Jolie leaving him while simultaneously being the stud that has random hot younger women all vying for his attention.
It probably pisses him off every time Jolie is seen out with their children because it makes his absents in their lives stick out like a sore thumb and reminds everyone why he is not the father he once was thought to be.
I have always thought it’s weird how they both trot their kids in front of the media whenever they have something to sell.
They built their whole image on those kids. Pitt’s just upset because he no longer has the kind of access he use to have to the kids to use them as media tools and distractions like he has in the past.
I bet if he had had time to revamp his image away from being seen as “the best celeb father” to something else before the plane incident he would not be so upset since his image no longer relies on the kids. But now he is basically held hostage by the image he and Jolie cultivated during their relationship of him being “super dad” and his effort to sex himself back up with these dating stories are not working.
@jaded
I have always thought it weird how people think movie star parents being seen with their children is always a photo op. You see less of the Jolie Pitt kids than most high profile celeb kids, and still people gripe.
Some will only be happy if they’re locked in an attic forever, never to be reminded that Angelina and Brad ever reproduced and adopted.
…and @jinni I’m pretty certain both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had “images,” Oscars, and successful stratospheric movie careers before they ever even had kids.
So yea, they didn’t exactly need kids to ‘build their whole images.’
@almondmilk Brad and Angelina can stay undercover when they choose to, they have the money and the knowledge to do so. I sincerely doubt brad and Angelina are above calling photographics when it benefits them. I do recall a photographer “caught” them on a beach in Africa in one their first “family” photos many years ago with Maddox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Almondmilk: When I say image I mean they need the kids to build their new image as a family to quell the negative press Pitt and Jolie were getting when he left Aniston. Pitt in particular needed to use the kids to make his claims that the whole reason he left Aniston was because he was desperate to start a family in order to keep his good guy image alive. Jolie used them to try and clean her bad girl image and soften her up so that she would be more palatable to Pitt’s minivan majority fans.
I never said or meant to imply that they kids are the only reason why thy are famous.
They can and do stay “undercover,” @Jaded – which is why the JP kids aren’t seen as much as other celeb kids.
What I think is odd, is how some women can’t abide any outing of theirs with the children. Everything is suspect. 3 still pics a year is too much for the JP kids.
..and do we really think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have to “call” papz. We live in a world where the Dancing w/The Stars couples and their babies are tracked by papz and followed to restaurants, yet you honestly think the Jolie Pitt family has to call to get coverage?
Maybe I’m older than you- but I know for a fact pictures of Brad and Angelina in the early days of their relationship where fetching millions and paparazzi all over the world were like bounty hunters trying to get the shot.
It’s kind of silly to suggest (a long held hater theory) that they set up pics in Kenya, Davos, England, Calgary, etc. when the money was so lucrative for papz they could literally retire comfortably with one set of photos.
The rabid bounty hunter nature of papping had escalated to extremes with their relationship which is one of the main reasons they released shots to the public themselves. The other being why should the Enquired make millions endangering their family for first shots when they could control it.
People forget.
@almondmilk they don’t call paps, they have specific photographers they rely on. How would the paps have found them in Kenya? Not sure Kenya has a huge pap community. The Calgary picture was taken by a random local who got lucky and rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jinni
Thy doesn’t make sense to me. The people who hated ‘Brangelina’ with the heat of a thousand suns because they got together and he left Aniston, are going to be “quelled” by them popping babies out?
Please. We’re 12 years hence and the usual suspects STILL can’t stand to be reminded they have kids (see upthread). The rage for some only got worse every year they stayed together and every child they had.
As for your other comments about Pitt ‘needed to have kids.’ lol Pitt was a 41yo childless man who fell head over heels for the hottest woman on the planet who happened to also love being a mom. Doesn’t take a brain surgeon to figure out what happens naturally.
These other theories are contradictory. Children don’t assuage envious jealous haters they make them worse.
Real talk: this is Hollywood. Not a convent. Even IF you are of the mindset that very young people in Hollywood can’t grow up, change and mature… neither one of them ‘needed’ to do anything to continue their very successful movie star careers. They’re actors, not the next Pope.
Just like Elizabeth Taylor didn’t need less marriages to be more famous. just like Jack Nicholson doesn’t need age appropriate girlfriends to be more famous. Just like Ben Affleck doesn’t need to renounce nanny boinking, or Leo D needs to not date a 21yo supermodel to get their next roles.
Yet the Jolie Pitt children are seen less than most celebrity families that live in L.A. When they were younger I do remember seeing the kids a lot but in recent years I don’t see pics of the family for months. They know how to go undercover and have their privacy. I’m not saying they haven’t used the paps in the past but they can’t really be compared to other families I pretty much see everyday like the Affleck children or Gwen Stefani kids. They all live in L.A. yet they are photographed less. It’s not just when they choose to because that must mean they choose not to be photographed 3/4 of the year so how exactly would this benefit their celebrity? It’s actually benefits the kids because they deserve the privacy.
@jaded
Airplanes fly to Kenya. The Papz don’t have to be based there. Papz fly to all 4 corners and then some to get the shot, they have sources everywhere that they pay good money to tip them off, especially at the most exclusive resorts in the world (which is where they were in Kenya).
It’s not like Kenya is the heart of darkness Amazonian un-trekked jungle. The resort they stayed at was popular, exclusive and patronized by wealthy high profile notables.
Maybe you missed the part where their burgeoning relationship was being breathlessly followed worldwide and by everyone, with people staking out Angelina’s homes, Brad’s homes, and the areas where they knew they might visit abroad. Both Brad and Angelina had been to Africa and Kenya, for events and charity work. It’s not like it would be a switch for a papz to get eyes at the most exclusive resorts in Africa to tip them off.
There were multiple pics/sets from Calgary, Alberta over several days/weeks- it wasn’t just one pic from one “random local.” There were shots at fast food joints, the mall, the natural history museum, etc. After papz get the tip off, they fly to where their subject is.
That’s how it works. It’s not complicated not is it compiratorial. Again, the most famous people in the world are tracked constantly (watch several well made papz documentaries on the matter to learn how it’s done and what lengths the papz go to). I don’t know why people need to believe otherwise. I think it’s all part of this weird denial about their level of fame, which is just bizarre.
I don’t think this is true, but what if he was blindsided? I can see that happening. I still think she acted because someone else on that plane reported the incident and if she didn’t throw him out, she would have been in danger of losing the kids, too. I think he had pulled those stunts before and she just let it go, which is why he was surprised this time. (And I’m not minimalizibf it by saying “stunt” – it seemed serious.)
He is such a weak and spinless man. Angelina still has sole custody of the children.
I’ve always liked Brad and I don’t feel he’s weak and spineless. Whatever actually happened over time to split them apart, I think Angie could have handled it in a better way to quietly go their own ways without dragging Brad through the dirt publicly, that’s all. I’m not so fond of her and haven’t been all these years. I feel she is the one who needs all the attention, and the one who calls the shots. She could have handled it very differently in the public eye, which would have been best for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kosmos:
Or — crazy idea — Brad could have not gone “nose to nose” with his son. But yeah, sure, it’s okay to abuse a child but not okay to talk about, evil Angelina #sarcasm
Sendepause- So a parent and teen had a blow-out, possibly even a shove- you call that child abuse? Utterly ridiculous. A single incident resulting in losing custody for 7 months and counting? Nine out ten teens would be parentless. Pitt may have started it but Jolie is the one causing damage now.
@Kosmos just say you hate Angelina because what you are saying doesn’t make sense, two Hollywood movies star were been investigated by DCFS and my dear that don’t go quietly in Hollywood. She filed the divorce and the only thing she said that she was divorcing him because the health of the family and she was right to say that. What people forget to notice in the divorce paper the address of Brad was not in there because he was not in his house and no one knew his whereabouts since the plane accident, that can tell you his character.
Control being the key word.
@LadyT, your comments on this always baffle me. So it was a tiny little inconsequential incident, & as you’ve said, Pitt’s lost custody for 7 months. Surely that tells you that it was something big & not merely a minor incident. You know perfectly well that 7 therapists, DCFS & a judge are involved, so they’re all in cahoots with evil Angelina working to deprive poor sad victimy brad of his kids- please. So according to you, professionals coming up with a plan & Angelina & clearly Pitt following said plan is Jolie causing damage? Ooookay then. Again if Pitt doesn’t do whatever he did on that plan, then he wouldn’t be in this self inflicted position.
Just…🙄
I’m “intoxicated” with Angie also. Can’t help it; those pictures are gorgeous.
Yeah, and more shocking is the in touch magazine story that was obviously from team Brad. There is a reason they are giving exclusive to in touch. Of course team Angelina clarified the in touch magazine story through entertainment tonight.
When this story was a bigger deal on this site many Brad Pitt defenders basically said Angelina’s team of lawyers were lying for her and that Brad would immediately have joint custody because that’s how California judges work. Well, 8 months later and he’s still doing what a therapist recommends and still doesn’t have joint custody. Pretty sure the weekly paparazzi pix of him going to art class is really anger management therapy
Entertainment tonight says AJ still has sole custody and a therapist recommended a nanny be with the children on the first overnight stay with daddy dearest.
I wonder what his defenders excuses are now.
lol at the anger management therapy, and i think you are spot on.
Almost 8 months after the plane incident, he finally gets one night with his children. Eight months! What the hell did he do on that plane?
This read seems likely, it’s either anger management, or some other form of counselling.
I like the anger management read, because its so counter his easy breezy cool guy brand, he’d def want to keep it under wraps.
Fincher said is like Tyler Durden in real life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
really?
Now that is interesting. Durden was not a chill laid back dude.
I haven’t followed this very closely. What’s the consensus on the events on the airplane and why everything blew up the way it did?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve followed it closely and have no idea. I think general consensus is that for months, Brad had a problem either with alcohol or drugs and their already volatile relationship (crucify me all you want, but while I don’t believe in the Villainness Jolie narrative, I DO believe there were passionate arguments) took a turn for the worse. I think Brad had one too many (again) on the plane and what should have been a minor spat between Brad and Angie blew into a huge fight that caused Maddox to get involved. When Maddox and maybe Pax got scared and stepped in, Brad lashed either physically or verbally out at one of them and that was the end.
I might be wrong, but I think that’s all we really know.
@chaucer
My theory is that whatever difficulties they did have re these ‘passionate fights,’ etc, that too was mainly due to Brad’s purported substance abuse issues.
I’m sorry, I’m of the opinion that Angelina is a grown-up. A fair, and honest person who practices diplomacy when she can. I know some people want to hang on to the Chelsea Handler-esque fantasy version of Angelina– the wild child meets Maleficent persona who can’t be trusted, and eats men alive leaving their carcasses on the side of the road, but i think she’s a compassionate human being. I think she felt she had no other choice.
What went on, on the plane still baffles me. For the rest of the kids to have been in therapy also, my guess is what Brad did was a doozy. At least for vulnerable impressionable children.
The reason why i don’t put stock in the inference or suggestion that they were having your ordinary compatibility issues and fights stemming from that..i personally don’t think Angelina was sweating the small stuff as she focused on trying to save her own life with her surgeries. It had to have been an intense period and i just don’t see them being petty and arguing over dumb stuff. I do see Brad’s possible issues with substance abuse causing much of their problems in the lead up to the plane debacle.
Also, just wanted to add…i think along with alcohol and other substances, i think steroid abuse has become a problem with actors. I think affleck struggled with that too. I think that’s why Brad looks very different now, not as ‘built’ and very thin. Steroids also are responsible for a lot of aggression.
Just saying.
AlmondMilk
And it was strange Brad popping up with several bruised bruises on his face, he was seen wearing stickers on his shoulder for a long time, sometimes mixing drinks with painkillers can be explosive.
And he was already away from family and children, so much so that Angelina’s brother James had to help her. So Brad was having a very strange corporation.
He always talked that he wanted to spend more time with his children, that when he was 50 years old nor as an actor wanted to work more …. wanted to focus on production, architecture …. but he did not stop one thing to do another .. He accumulated everything together and went on to act even more … what he stopped doing was spending more time with his children and with Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you believe tmz had a serious Jolie source – Team Jolie said it wasn’t about substance abuse. They said she would never leave him because of something like that 🙄 It was his anger issues.
No one wants to believe Pitt could be an angry maniac but whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@almondmilk
I believe you’ve confused what I’ve said. I don’t buy into the theory that Jolie is some Machiavellian man eater. I simply stated that I do believe they were having issues that the tabloids had previously picked up on. I didn’t state I felt, and definitely don’t agree that they were due to ordinary or incompatibility issues (although I suppose drug and alcohol abuse can be deemed as such), because I do think they were larger fights over Brad’s issues. Although I think it’s bizarre to think that Brad and Angie never got into a fight over something small, like too much TV or leaving the toilet seat up. All couples have bad days where the smallest of things set you off. I’m sure they’re no different.
I was most certainly not attempting to paint Angie in a poor light.
@Kaye – I’ll take a shot at a consensus (anyone else feel free to chime in!) Brad was drunk on private jet flying back to LA from France with all 6 kids. He and Angie were arguing about something, Maddox tried to get in the middle and break it up somehow, and Brad got nasty. He either pushed/shoved/hit Maddox, or said something incredibly cruel to him, or both—no one knows for sure. But it seems like it was awful enough that everyone must have been scared up there at 30,000 feet. When the plane touched down to refuel in Minneapolis or something, Brad tried to leave on a little airport fuel truck on the tarmac, he was so wasted. Angie filed for divorce the next day. It was the last straw.
And as soon as they arrived in LA they were interviewed by the DCFS, who agreed to release them. I think when the two agreed on a safety plan, Brad went somewhere else, Angelina stayed with the kids, and apparently it was very complicated, Because Brad would only have some contact with some of his children almost a month after the incident. Reading DCFS testimonials, the children were at great risk of being taken out of custody too, so Angelina was quick to file for divorce. Not that she wanted everything fast, but the safety of the children was at stake
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody knows what happened on the plane.
Thanks to all who answered in such detail. Very interesting . . . and sad.
Men and their effing ego has always been the major issue in most relationship.
Hopefully one day Brad will do the right thing and shut his people up and release a simple statement.
If loser Ben Aff can grow a pair and admit his mistakes then so can Brad.
Like I said under the Johnny Depp post a few days ago these aging 90s heartthrobs are cut from the same entitled man child cloth. Love how the source skips around the elephant in the room. It’s her fault he went ballistic on one of their kids? It’s her fault that child services felt he needed so much help that he has to see therapists? It’s her fault that Maddox and Pax didn’t want to be in the same room as him for months? OK team Brad since the playboy Brad storylines didn’t do anything it’s blame Angelina time lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But HE saw a different side in Angelina and he CAN NEVER FORGET!
Poor baby. Woowoo.
How did she even put up with him for so long? He is petty and annoying.
He won’t say anything bad about her…..then says a lot of bad stuff about her. Okey dokey. She probably put up with a bunch of crap for years and finally something bad enough happened and she snapped, it’s too bad he didn’t get his head out of his ass sooner and fix his problems before she filed.
I’ll admit he does look scary thin though, like he lives on a diet of tears and cigarettes lately.
That comment about men getting angry when they cheat and the wife leaves reminds me of Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville. He’s the victim because she dared to leave him after he cheated throughout their marriage. It’s all about control with some men, they think women should take their BS, and they must be so amazing that no matter what they do no woman would want to leave them, it threatens their ego. I can see Brad feeling that way too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Jess i truly believe they had children way too fast he had just come out of relationship .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, it wasn’t even a year before they got pregnant with Shiloh if I remember correctly, and his divorce wasn’t finalized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was wondering if he hasn’t been left in a while..he left Just Jen..and Goopy..and others?
So perhaps not too many break up with him
@ PettyRiperton said aging heart throbs..and now have been famous longer than they haven’t means losing touch with reality ..I always think that about fame..the longer they are famous it becomes their life and they believe the hype..People’s most handsome etc…
He didn’t leave goop. She cheated on him and admits to regretting it. I’m shocked Brangelina lasted this long. I never believed they would go the distance. He needs to focus on rebuilding his relationship with the kids. Mad and Pax are teens so he has limited time to really change that relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad left Goop because she cheated on him.
There would have been no JA AJ nonsense if Goop did not have her head up her ass. 😔
Brad Pitt has a life coach now
The life coach posted on his facebook that he was seeing a life coaching client.
And he said how he met Brad, he posted his motivational video explaining his work as life coach:
Chris WoodsFind out how YOU can meet Brad Pitt
Lucid LifeCoach
https://www.facebook.com/chriswoodsviolin/posts/10212422723991145
This seems to be something for Brad to control his anger
Pic with Brad:
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10212677271514674&set=a.1607488275084.2088255.1472513411&type=3&theater
Brad always said that he was always at war with himself. That he suffered from depression and used too many drugs.
I think physically comparing with other artists, Brad may seem physically well, but when he himself admitted that before meeting Angelina and being a father, he spent most of his time abusing drugs, depressed and in that period is what most think that Brad was fine physically, always say that he was very handsome, healthy and happy. But he himself admitted that he was not well and wasting his life.
But depression and drugs can come back at any time, and during the time he became a father, he himself admitted being drunk on some occasions in the presence of his children and his other friends said he used drugs and drank too much with them like Tarantino . So he never stopped completely.
Brad even said that Angelina never met the old Brad, he even said that he is afraid of this Brad. Who knows! What happened and is happening to him Strange the media did not go after the main story that it is Brad to have been investigated for an incident that his attorney himself confirms happened. And to keep these smaller stories, even the divorce is less. I think Brad has a lot of protection in Hollywood, he even admitted that he always had everything easy and got out of trouble without facing the consequences
Hopefully the life coach can start getting Pitt to take responsibility for his actions and stop blaming this on others like he has been. Even in this latest story he’s minimizing what he did as a “moment” instead of the culmination of many incidences that finally lead to a divorce, since I highly doubt Jolie would leave him for one momentary lapse.
But to be honest, I think being seen with the life coach is just for looks much like Affleck being seen with his sober coach/ addiction nurse. This is not a coincidence, it’s just another calculated ploy by Team Pitt to fix his image.
Not having instant access to his children is finally having consequences in his life. I wonder how he likes it, as he doesn’t appear to be handling it maturely.
Pitt needs to take responsibility, one would think losing his family the way he has would result in some growth & introspection, but no. I don’t get how some people doubt that he has some kind of substance/ alcohol problem, so what was with the peeing in a cup weekly about then? Like Jinni said there’s nothing Jolie could have done differently that still wouldn’t have people calling her an evil lying witch. People will believe what they want to believe, she , the children & Pitt know the truth. Still think he’s a spineless cowardly tosser , more concerned with his image than anything else. Makes you wonder what Jolie ever saw there. Oh to go back in time & choose Jonny Lee Miller instead.
Brad always said that he should help Angelina more with her children. That she was very devoted to them. Angelina has undergone major surgeries, the latter has major effects with major transformations. I think ANgelina needed more from Brad’s help and he was simply not available. Sometimes a health problem can unite families more, but often and especially the man abandons his family when something related to health happens. Or the father starts drinking wildly and ends up becoming one more problem.
Brad has always been emphatic in saying that Angelina never knew the old Brad, who was a Brad he was not proud of, who intended to be or live a false life, depressed , drugs and that was never satisfied, a Brad that he himself was afraid of. Maybe she met this Brad … if he’s willing to be seen publicly with this Lucid LifeCoach to help him not to discount his troubles on his children, then it’ll be good. Angelina may no longer want Brad as her husband, but she certainly wants him to have a good relationship with their children again. If she really wanted to hurt Brad, she would not be waiting all the time for him to get better and the kids trust him again, she’d ask for custody to be expedited, for she would certainly win. But in the emails it is clear that her intention is that she and Brad share.
This is the narrative team Pitt has been pushing for months now (primarily via People). They’re trying desperately to present the situation as a normal break up and obfuscate the role the plane incident and/or any other issues played in the demise of the relationship. I’ve commented before that this was how Pitt would try to spin things. Misogyny always works and there are always plenty willing to cape for/exonerate white men who have done wrong. Throw in a woman like Angelina Jolie and it only makes the task easier for team Pitt. For me it says a lot about him though. There seems to still be a great deal of denial and lack of responsibility taking on his part. But as others have said that’s pretty typical.
I lost track of how many times I muttered or said internally, “wow,” and “oh, wow” during this piece. What a piece of work.
ETA: this smacks of his PR team.
He is becoming a joke. All the pity that he received at first is turning in to a joke. He has no control over the hens that surround him that have always hated Angelina. I see more why Angelina had enough.
I was so surprised when I looked at D listed comments and how many truly hate her with a vengeance..what has she done to them?
It isn’t just the Just Jen crowd..so many think she created the infedelity..and being called at Witch..like 17 Century mob!
I do not understand ..and they are playing into it..which is not respecting the mother at all..
Dlisted is the stomping grounds for the Female First Forum (rabid ant-Angelina conspiracy forum)crowd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He is becoming a joke”
This is what I keep thinking. What is he doing with this PR crap? It’s really transparent and cringy. I thought he was at least pretty savvy about media/privacy/PR after all these years? So, in the middle of saying bad things about his ex-wife, he declares that he is not going to say bad things? His sad hours spent sculpting (or painting or whatever that was?) Gee, I guess Brad is SAD. SO SAD. But sexy too!! Don’t forget sexy! If he wasn’t so upset he could date all the women who still want him!!!
I always liked Brad, it is depressing to find out he’s kind of a douche….
I’m not surprised if Brad really does feel this way about what happened. He appears to be unaware (or at least unable to admit publicly) of having played any role, or having any accountability in Angelina’s “sudden” choice to leave him. Quite possibly, before September he truly had no idea of the degree to which his behavior was upsetting, unacceptable, and maybe even damaging to the “health of the family”. So of course he was blindsided. (We may have been blindsided, too, but we weren’t in the relationship! HE should have had a clue!) And yes, of course his world was turned upside down. However: Own it, Brad. Taking responsibility is the only way to earn respect in this situation. Anything else is smoke and mirrors.
I dont believe he ever abused his children. Her releasing that statement was cruel. He may have been drinking at the time and he may have been disciplining his son but that doesnt mean abuse took place. That relationship was doomed from the beginning and Im betting Brad wanted out for a long time. Angie and Brad probably disliked one another when it came to the end of the marriage. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, sure. Why hasn’t he been given joint custody then? Why is he still parenting the way a therapist recommends? There are too many red flags.
I believe he did abuse the child and hurt his family deeply or this would all be over by now. 2 judges, 7 therapists and 8 months later. Buy a clue.
I am sooooo glad she released that statement because had she not people would have believed she was the one being investigated. She no longer taking the fall for that pos especially when it comes to her kids.
Joint custody doesnt mean much. The kids most likely stay with her so why wouldnt she have full custody? He can most likely visit or see them whenever he wishes. Kids need one home not to be divided equally between parents, that doesnt always work in the best interest of the child.
I think she overreacted to the plane mishap and made a much bigger deal of the incident if indeed there was one at all. No one found vidence of child abuse. We dont know if those kids are still supervised and if they are its only because of Jolie. I think she sees those kids as her property. JMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh what a twist. Lmao now joint custody doesn’t mean much, Hahahaha.
The whole reason for the “custody battle” was painted as brad wants joint custody and now it doesn’t mean much. His defenders all said he would win joint custody because that’s how California is and now that he is still battling whatever issue it doesn’t mean anything. 😂😂😂😂
Obviously someone found evidence of child abuse and that’s why the issue is still ongoing. His team said he was cleared. Dcfs never said he was cleared because they can’t — oh how convenient for team Pitt.
Well, all signs point to him NOT being cleared. All signs point to him being an abuser because if he wasn’t they wouldn’t still have therapist telling him how to parent.
I’m still laughing at “joint custody doesn’t mean much” 😂
I had full custody of my son. It didnt mean his father was a bad guy. He had full access to my son. He was a good dad. But my son lived with me full time. You dont know the details of this divorce so why assume the worst of Brad? Because its better gossip?
Joannie, your situation is not Angelina /Brad’s situation. Obviously something went down much different than whatever is going on with you and your ex husband. Perhaps your husband doesn’t want to fight for equal time.
We were told from the beginning that Pitt wanted joint custody/Jolie would agree to joint custody after he got help for his problem and as I said earlier his defenders all said he would get joint custody immediately because Jolie team was lying/ over reacting. Turns out 8 damn months later the court/ 7 therapist seem to agree with her. Too many red flags.
Don’t look for evidence because during the investigation she said it was a great father as his lawyer said on the email that mean she help him to be clear of any abuse it also mean she care about him he get help by signing agreement that help him and his kids to heal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All those words and yet nothing alluding to what it is he did, or what happened.
It’s fine if he wants to b*tch and moan about how Angelina handled ‘it,’ but if he wants to make her the bad guy (great way to treat your kids admired humanitarian mother by the way), the very least he can do is come clean with what “it,” was, his own OBVIOUS eff up, struggles and what transpired.
To read this latest bs, you wouldn’t know which parent was wilding out & purportedly attacking the kids on a plane and who wasn’t.
It’s clear his team is going for Angie was a b*tch over our generic split/breakup tact…look into the ‘men in black memory zapper’ and forget the whole attacking Maddox/drug&alcohol testing/4 agency investigating nightmare he put his kids through.
hes come across as yet another man baby to me with the roll out of this
I wonder if it will all fall apart as quickly as Depp. That seemed like 2 year sfrom start to end, from heart throb to hot mess.
ET claims he had his first overnight visit with the kids in April but the nannies were there at the recommendation of their therapist.His PR needs to explain why he had his first overnight visit almost five months after he was “cleared”.Also why the kids’ nannies needed to join them if he didn’t do anything wrong .His supporters say she overreacted to whatever happened, it wasn’t a big deal.
Wow, hadn’t seen that. So after
7 months his first overnight visit is monitored? Goodness I wonder what really happened on the plane and what was going on with him? It had to be something major because these are extreme measures being taken.
Those poor kids, is all I can muster.
They’re both so immature
I believe Angelina is acting very mature. Angelina has custody of the children.
She Mega immature
How so? I’m curious as to which of her actions makes you draw that conclusion.
I think people and Hollywood turned against Angelina for the way her team attacked Brad in public and in the end there were no charges laid against him. It totally backfired and Angelina lost a lot of public support over the way she handled the divorce. I don’t blame him for being hurt,
There is nothing Jolie could do that would have generated major public support. Despite all of her humanitarian efforts in a lot of ways she is still seen as the blood vial wearing, brother kissing weirdo and that is the image the media will always fall back on. Jolie will always be represented as a dark wild child. Her brief moment of being considered popular and liked never changed that. Denzel Washington once said the Sidney Poitier warned about what roles to take at the beginning of his career because those roles will shape his public image and the same can be said about Jolie. Her introduction to the public marked her as not mainstream and off putting to the general public and that will follow her forever. Pitt has always been seen in a good light publicly and that is why it is so hard for people to think badly of him even when things like the plane incident happen. It sucks but the media always fall back on the original narrative that was attached to a celeb no matter how they have changed and no longer live up to that old image.
Without the plane incident the hatred towards Jolie would be way worst than it is now. All while Pitt would bask in the outpouring of support and joy over finally being free of the evil harridan Jolie.
Angelina has custody of the children and he has supervised visitation. Now Explain that?
Well I do. He ought to man up once and for all and admit his share of the responsibility for his marriage blowing up. But he won’t, and that’s typical Brad. He never accepts responsibility for anything bad that happens to him. It’s always someone else’s fault. “I don’t think I was being an ass and so what if I was, she shouldn’t have left me anyway.” I’ve lost any respect I ever had for him.
@carmen. Brad will never man up. His image is to important to him.
Knowing what we know about Hollyweird, I wouldn’t care if they hated me if I was an actor.
That said, except Handler, Etheridge and Rudin, how do you know what the rest of them think? Genuine question and please don’t say because they clapped for Brad at the golden globes.
@mildred pierce Some Celebrities need to us Brad production to obtain work. Angelina could care less about hollyweird and what they think.
Yes some need him but, who says they hate Jolie because I keep hearing it all the time.
@Eve true
I love how it says “He saw a different side to her”…uh excuse me..I think it’s the other way around…oh else there wouldn’t be a divorce & therapist’s involved…Urgh Brad the Perpetual victim🙄
And that picture used when Brad was walking with a cane,I’ve just never believed he fell trying to rescue they’re kid..sorry..probably another druken episode..sorry not sorry🙈
And the bruise face one
Just looked that up, and lol at his explanation. If you trip forward going up some stairs and your arms are full, the first point of contact will be your arms, not the side of your face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how after talking all that crap, it says he’s going to forgive her, making himself not only look like a victim but like a benevolent person. LOL so transparent
His new pr people are amateurs.
I don’t know why he and his team think this is the way to handle it. It isn’t. He just needs to button up. It doesn’t help his image, and it isn’t going to help his kids.
Hollywood loves brad pitt and does not like Jolie (I say this because I work in the industry as an insider). Who understands PR sbe that was much used by her in this divorce. He also used it as a defense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blew up in her face?
He still has to have supervised visits with his kids so whatever he did blew up in his face.#consequences
I’m talking about the media and her reputation 😑
Not.
The tabloids never like her and she doesn’t care as she used them all the time and she always win. I will say to you Watch and learn.
What a man baby. I feel sorry for his kids. Shameful behavior all around. I never understood what AJ saw in that spineless coward anyway.
How is he a man baby?
Angelina was the one to falsely accuse him of child abuse and try to smear him in the worst way possible. She tried to get full custody based on lies.
If anything , its her who is acting immature and foolish. She is a awful mother and overall terrible human being.
OK ,that’s why HE needs to have a life coach.
yes, that’s why she has custody. because she lied to the courts. they believed her.
how immature and foolish of the courts and the judges and the therapists.
right-o.
How did she accuse him of child abuse? There were never public allegations of abuse. The event was witnessed by flight crew, the aftermath by ground crew, and
courts/social workers/therapists decided that whatever the precipitating event was made his custody and influence on the kids undesirable for an extended period of time.
I just can’t understand how fans with such deep admiration for him can’t separate their fantasies about him from real life events. Is it naivete? Personality disorder? What is it?
If she’s such an awful mother and a terrible human being, why does she have custody of the kids? Maybe the court, unlike Pitt’s groupies, were able to see through his self-serving bullshit?
Thank you, Jessica, for your input as official representative of global motherhood. We´ve been waiting just for you.
Sorry, but I have a completely different view of things. I was a huge fan of Angelina prior to last September (and even thought she made Brad into someone more interesting) but the way she handled their split made me so angry. You just don’t go for single custody and smear the father in such a way unless there is a VERY good reason for it (and only serious abuse warrants this kind of approach). We all know now that there was no reason for making Brad look like the devil and unfit father – he was fully investigated and now it’s obvious that Angelina has to back down. When I see someone do it, just makes my blood boil, doesn’t matter which side it is. Kids should have both parents in their lives, except in extreme cases and this is not one of them. I’m not surprised Brad is bitter about it and I’m glad he has access to the kids.
true
Why does she get blamed for his actions, it was his actions that caused the whole thing. How did she smear him? This whole he was cleared thing is bs, who cleared him? The media. DCFC have said nothing.If nothing happened then why does he almost 8 months later not have custody of his kids, why is it supervised? granted we don’t have details. If you want to talk about anyone smearing anyone, how about Pitt’s constant demon mother narrative, Jolie provided receipts .Wasser said the aim was for within 6-12 months to enjoy frequent and continous custody of the children along with Jolie. Who said she was backing down, life & style, radar, hollywood lies, people? Pitt STILL does not have custody after 8 MONTHS…but but but he was cleared & evil sorceresses Jolie has judges & therapists in her pocket- give me a break.
Well I feel the same way about Brad now. If Brad’s actions were innocent as people want to believe and Angie was just trying to make him look bad, it’s very odd he doesn’t have joint custody of the kids yet and the kids are still living with their mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@minxx
1) you have no idea how ‘serious,’ his problems or the trauma yo their children was or was not. We do know both he and his children were in intensive therapy, complete with drug and alcohol testing and that he still doesn’t have his children- most likely because his therapists and perhaps his kids feel he’s not ready.
2) she didn’t go for sole custody or as you put it “single custody,” – she had temporary primary custody until and when Brad gets his Ish together. She literally said as much. “for the health of her family.” You have no idea what those kids have been dealing with.
3) your hyperbole is beyond the pale. Angelina didn’t make Brad look like the devil anymore than the 4 agencies that investigated him or the adminsitrator of his drug tests are making him look like the devil. His behavior, maybe habitual is what has made him a mess and made his kids fear him most likely. Just because he wasn’t charged with a crime thwart is no reason to suggest he hasn’t made his kids miserable due to an addiction and anger/aggression issues. If you think that, you have one very low bar.
Glad he has “access” eh? Why wouldn’t he have more than access of he was as blameless as you make out. Once again, Angelina has had to deal with his crap and her kids being traumatized and has tried to heal them while suffering slings and arrows from the usual suspect haters who live to attack.
Since none of us knows the details of the case, but his contact with his children is *still* limited, you cannot say that whatever he did does not rise to the level of being unhealthy for the kids.
To suggest that kids should be forced to live with dysfunction that isn’t “extreme” seems deranged… I’m curious to know what you consider “extreme”. Truly. That statement is quite the eye opener.
Agree with minxx
Of course you do!!! It’s easy to spot the ff & dlisted frequenters on any Angelina post.
What I know is this. No one can judge a situation like this. For celebrity fun and games, sure…but in real life, divorce is ugly and there are things an outsider will never know. Support and love the kids. Don’t blame and accept responsibility for your own crap.
I totally agree with you Susanne. I’m a fan of both and I’m not going to say anything until I hear from directly from Brad and Angelina, especially Angelina. I always find her honest to a fault. I wish both of them the best. The kids are growing beautifully. Pax is going to be a heart breaker. Saw some pictures of Pax and Angelina over at the daily mail. He’s going to be very tall and handsome. I also believe Brad is a decent man who loves his children, but I believe weed and alcohol interfered. I remember seeing him on a late night show years ago talking about doing lots of weed drinking too much, and getting away with too much. IMO that has something to do with this whole mess, jmo.
