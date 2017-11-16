Donald Trump needed both of his tiny baby fists to hold one bottle of water

Embed from Getty Images

Back in better days, Barack Obama was president and people still respected Marco Rubio enough to let him do the official Republican response to Obama’s 2013 State of the Union. Rubio’s speech was memorable because he got a bit parched halfway through and had to stop speaking and slurp some water. The clip went viral because we didn’t know how f–king awful everything would become in just four years. Donald Trump was one of the people mocking Rubio on Twitter for the water-slurping moment. And then on Wednesday, November 15th, the tables were turned. Donald Trump gave an unhinged press conference and he stopped to drink from a water bottle (Fiji, in case you’re wondering). The problem is that Trump has itty-bitty baby fingers and he couldn’t properly grasp such a bigly bottle with one hand. So he had to use both little baby fists to hold his bottle. SAD!

"They don't have water? That's OK.": Trump gets parched during his televised remarks on his Asia trip pic.twitter.com/ybNOHm6iLJ — POLITICO (@politico) November 15, 2017

Marco Rubio was one of the first to burn him:

Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017

To review, here are the vintage Trump tweets about Rubio and the water:

In 2013, Trump tweeted at least 5 times about Rubio's water incident including that he should "drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle". (Today, Trump sipped from a bottle.) pic.twitter.com/z8RSTPl775 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 15, 2017

There was a video stunt too from Trump too:

More than a tweet, there's also a video of Trump mocking Rubio's SOTU water moment. pic.twitter.com/dkKyrOIUGO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017

I’m not going to pretend that this is the most vital story or anything. It’s petty and stupid and it’s what Donald Trump deserves. WHO DRINKS WATER THIS WAY? Who holds a bottle this way??

Also: look at this angle of the podium!!! What’s more disturbing, that Trump needs two hands to clasp a water bottle like a baby bottle, or the fact that he couldn’t see the bottle of water to his right, sitting out in the open?? IMPEACH!

