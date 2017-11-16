Donald Trump needed both of his tiny baby fists to hold one bottle of water

Back in better days, Barack Obama was president and people still respected Marco Rubio enough to let him do the official Republican response to Obama’s 2013 State of the Union. Rubio’s speech was memorable because he got a bit parched halfway through and had to stop speaking and slurp some water. The clip went viral because we didn’t know how f–king awful everything would become in just four years. Donald Trump was one of the people mocking Rubio on Twitter for the water-slurping moment. And then on Wednesday, November 15th, the tables were turned. Donald Trump gave an unhinged press conference and he stopped to drink from a water bottle (Fiji, in case you’re wondering). The problem is that Trump has itty-bitty baby fingers and he couldn’t properly grasp such a bigly bottle with one hand. So he had to use both little baby fists to hold his bottle. SAD!

Marco Rubio was one of the first to burn him:

To review, here are the vintage Trump tweets about Rubio and the water:

There was a video stunt too from Trump too:

I’m not going to pretend that this is the most vital story or anything. It’s petty and stupid and it’s what Donald Trump deserves. WHO DRINKS WATER THIS WAY? Who holds a bottle this way??

Also: look at this angle of the podium!!! What’s more disturbing, that Trump needs two hands to clasp a water bottle like a baby bottle, or the fact that he couldn’t see the bottle of water to his right, sitting out in the open?? IMPEACH!

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

106 Responses to “Donald Trump needed both of his tiny baby fists to hold one bottle of water”

  1. Clare says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

    What an utter moron. I sometimes forget how vocal and obnoxious he was during the Obama years – I wonder if the media folks who gave him a political platform at the time (why the f was his mockery of Rubio televised? He wasn’t running for anything yet, right? Just an obnoxious man being obnoxious?) regret their role in creating this monster?

    Reply
  2. Feedmechips says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:28 am

    This guy is forever a clown.

    Reply
  3. queenE says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    perhaps if it had a nipple he might have been more comfortable #OrangeBaby

    Reply
  4. Darla says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:29 am

    I am so glad it’s not Smartwater. That’s what I drink. The two-hand thing is hilarious, literally my 3 yo nephew holds water bottles better than that.

    Reply
  5. Thebees says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I dislike this “man” with the intensity of a thousand suns; I wish that he would go away!

    Reply
  6. Jerusha says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:32 am

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Now, seriously, how about some cutting statements on Dotard’s shitty policies, Marco?

    Reply
  7. greenmonster says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:33 am

    To me he looks like a tiny T-Rex drinking water from a bottle.

    Reply
  8. Lolo86lf says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:37 am

    With all due respect, that bottle was not a big bottle of water. That was a medium size bottle and he still needed to use both hands to grab it. Sad.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:37 am

    He holds the water bottle like a toddler holds a baby bottle or a sippy cup.

    And his speech delivery is unbearable. His halting discordant mispronounciations of common words is so embarrassing. He is a disaster and so NOT intelligent.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      November 16, 2017 at 7:54 am

      His speech was unreal. It’s like he had never seen some of the words on his teleprompter. He probably hadn’t. *head desk*

      Reply
    • third ginger says:
      November 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

      Yes. all morning I have been remembering how my daughter held her sippy cup. She would yell “ah juice” to let everyone know how good it was.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      November 16, 2017 at 8:20 am

      The world leaders speak to drump as though he’s a toddler who needs gentle guidance. They think he’s a joke. Prime Minister Turnbull had to correct baby fists with a “Donald” and reminder that the US profited greatly in trade with Australia. They are laughing at him behind his back while trying to keep a straight face in public.

      Reply
      • AnnaKist says:
        November 16, 2017 at 8:47 am

        But, but, but…Drumpf is “so well educated”, don’t ya know? All his kids are, too. Aah, hahahahaha! I want people to start laughing at him openly, not behind his back.

      • swak says:
        November 16, 2017 at 11:34 am

        Read an article about how other nations know how to handle Trump – to throw out the bigliest red carpet ever. He is all about the show and they know that.

      • third ginger says:
        November 16, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        swak, oh yes. Give him a big necklace and some dancing horses, and he’s a happy boy.

      • ida says:
        November 16, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        A German news magazine commented “the USA farewell tour” because Trump only talked and all the other nations made real deals. A year ago the same magazine wrote “the American century is over”. Makes me sad.

      • jwoolman says:
        November 16, 2017 at 3:03 pm

        Trump better not mess up the flow of Australian licorice to the US.

        Have to admit I don’t do well drinking from bottles, I would have asked for a glass…. Usually they do have pitchers of water and glasses on hand for speakers, just putting a bottle there was kind of dumb. Funny and he had it coming because of the weird way he attacked Rubio, but dumb.

      • jwoolman says:
        November 16, 2017 at 3:49 pm

        Anakist- there’s an article on DKOS at the moment by someone who knew one of Trump’s teachers at Wharton very well:

        https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/10/12/1705902/-Former-Wharton-Professor-Donald-Trump-Is-the-Dumbest-Goddam-Student-I-Ever-Had

        Basic info about Professor Kelley, who is well known in the field and authored a significant textbook, at

        http://www.upenn.edu/emeritus/memoriam/Kelley.html

        Kelley also said that Trump came in thinking he already knew everything. He came as a transfer student, I wonder what happened at the other school to require him to leave. He came from Fordham University in NYC, a Jesuit institution. Trump has claimed the transfer was to get a business degree, but he could have done that at Fordham. He only majored in economics to get a bachelor’s degree, which you can do anywhere. Trump was certainly not a dedicated student anxious to learn at the feet of the masters…. He just needed educational deferments to stay out of the stupid Vietnam War.

        I wonder if he was sent to Fordham in the first place because the Jesuits are not known for being softies. Trump was tossed into military school by the age of 13, which rich businessmen don’t do with their kids unless the kid is uncontrollable for some reason or a judge says “juvie or military school”. Was Trump too much for even the Jesuits? Was he caught cheating? Or did he just flunk out?

        Other students who were teamed with him in study groups said he was never prepared. Others said he wasn’t interested in studying and didn’t seem all that smart. My own theory is that he paid others to do any work such as papers. Don’t know how he got through tests, but rich kids have enough $$$ to hire others to fix that problem also in various ways. Trump didn’t have to pass any admissions tests, he was allowed to transfer as a favor to his family by an admissions officer who knew his older brother.

        Trump received a bachelor’s degree in economics somehow. He likes to let people think he received an MBA from Wharton (part of UPenn), but he didn’t. He was in the much less demanding undergraduate program that did share teachers with the Wharton MBA program. He didn’t seem to learn much, judging by his lack of knowledge of the most basic economic concepts. Even I know more about economics that Trump, and I’m just a techie who tries to think about money as little as possible.

  10. Beth says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Trumps always tweeted about nonsense. I love how there’s tweets from the past that come back to haunt him about everything he says and does

    Reply
  11. Giulia says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I wish all of them could be force fed water from Flint, MI.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:47 am

    The best part for me is watching him try to give the steely-eyed stare into the camera/crowd as he struggles with the baby bottle. It’s like freakin Derek Zoolander!

    Bwahaha!

    Reply
  13. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Just heard this funny bit on local news… was happy someone had bigly balls.

    http://abc13.com/society/f-trump-couple-at-odds-with-sheriff-over-anti-trump-sticker/2653154/

    Reply
  14. Radley says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Even worse, he hyped his little speech, but didn’t say anything significant considering all the controversy surrounding his… everything.

    I’m tired of seeing his ugly orange mug. So very tired. I’ve never wanted to kick the @ss of a senior citizen more.

    Reply
  15. Beth says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:55 am

    What happened to buying things made in America? He’s wearing a suit and tie made in China and Mexico while drinking water from Fiji

    Reply
  16. Sayrah says:
    November 16, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Sad!

    Reply
  17. happy girl says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The whole damn things was bizarre. The speech, slurred words (for a split second, I thought he may be having a stoke). Stumbling over certain words, making weird faces, and of course the sippy-cup drinking. WTF? And like many have observed, why the hell is the POTUS drinking out of a raggedy plastic bottle. Shouldn’t there be an elegant crystal glass at his fingertips? Fuck this moron.

    Reply
  18. Lindy79 says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Im more pissed about his lifting of the ban on hunted elephant heads being allowed into the US, you know so his moronic sons can finally bring theirs home to get daddy to love them.

    Reply
  19. Sally says:
    November 16, 2017 at 8:22 am

    His pouty face whilst he opens it as well! To add a bonus level of weirdness to everything, the way he moves his head, body and arms as one when he drinks rather than just his arms whilst the head remains fairly still as a normal person might do… 😳

    Reply
  20. Bianca says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Any thoughts on the speech itself?
    He probably has more fans outside the US. He is very appreciated in Eastern Europe.

    Reply
    • third ginger says:
      November 16, 2017 at 9:58 am

      The speech was full of business transaction news. Trump still thinks of himself as a businessman. That’s why he cannot understand our democratic values of, for example, the president being unable to order the Justice Dept. to investigate a political enemy.

      Reply
  21. Betsy says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Thank you for pointing out his total and complete level of confusion. I don’t care if he just got off a flight from somewhere in Asia, that’s unacceptable. If that was deemed an acceptable level of slurring and confusion by his staff, HOW BAD IS HE?

    Reply
  22. DanielleOne says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:44 am

    When the media focuses on stupid things like this, it fails to laser in on what the speech is about. I hate the “haha, look at him” waste of time. Trump does everything to distract people as it is. The important stuff is what he does and says that affects our country. We need to hold him accountable for everything.

    Reply
    • Beth says:
      November 16, 2017 at 10:31 am

      This was talked about as kind of a joke. Trump tweeted 8x and made nasty comments about the way Rubio drank water during a speech. All the “ha ha look at him,” stuff was started by Trump while he was a private citizen, during his campaign, and while he’s president. There is plenty of important things to read about how he’s affecting our country and everything that’s going on, I do it everyday. The water bottle being held by tiny hands gives us something to joke and laugh about for a few minutes during this depressing and scary presidency

      Reply
  23. robyn says:
    November 16, 2017 at 9:53 am

    People do like to fiddle while Rome burns. I don’t trust a single thing Trump does. This water thing could be him toying with the media while Republicans try to push through their disgusting tax plan, now connected to health care. Let’s just make sure him slurping water doesn’t get more coverage than the tax plan.

    Reply
  24. Lady_Cali says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:00 am

    yesterday, i read an article that 5 democrat house members have brough 5 articles of impeachment towards trump. its happening

    Reply
  25. adastraperaspera says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    He hyped the speech so much. I was afraid he was going to announce a strike on NK or something. But it was his usual blather. Guess I’m relieved? This idiot has to go.

    Reply
  26. Capepopsie says:
    November 16, 2017 at 10:47 am

    No glass with a golden band. . . . . . . ?

    Reply
  27. Trump Hater says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    My child is 3yrs old and can drink with one hand from a 🍼 bottle. What is this orange monster’s excuse?

    Reply
  28. Coco says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I suspect he lifted the bottle with two hands due to tremors…from what is anyone’s guess. Nerves? Meds? Hangover? Medical condition?

    Reply
  29. Shannon says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I used to work at a call center and I always had water by my side, because constant talking absolutely does make you need it. That aside, he’s a hypocrite, an idiot, the way he “asked” for it was horribly rude, I could go on …

    Reply
  30. aenflex says:
    November 16, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    His ego isn’t grand enough to prevent him from being scared shitless. On some level, he is aware that he is a failure and will continue to be so. He is miserably, internally terrified. He cannot play in the big leagues and he knows it with certainty now.
    However, his ego also is not inconsiderable enough to allow him to admit defeats, take and learn from constructive criticism, or make change to improve himself.
    That’s most dangerous kind of powerful person. I hope his presidency is cut short.

    Reply
  31. why? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    For every thing that the Dotard does now, there is literally a tweet that he made in the past to contradict it.

    The press said that the Dotard’s press conference was last minute and hastily thrown together to hit back at the press who were criticizing his Asian tour. That unhinged chaotic press conference was probably all Stephen Miller’s idea.

    Reply
  32. Ann says:
    November 16, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Think about it: in my experience, a mouth goes totally dry when you’re really nervous or overwhelmed. It happened to me at a 20th high school reunion when I saw a former flame walk in while I was talking to others. I was standing next to a beverage table, saw him, tried to keep talking as though nothing had happened and said, “Excuse me, I need a drink of water.” And I took one.

    So this tells me that Bigly Baby Fists’ mouth doesn’t go dry when he’s a bully and mean, because that’s how he’s comfortable. But when he tries to talk substance and sound professional, he chokes and his mouth goes dry. He loses control. He’s weak.

    Reply
  33. why? says:
    November 16, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    The GOP in the House succeeded in getting their Tax “Reform”/Obamacare Repeal Bill passed. The inability of the GOP to put the people and this country before party is astounding. 227 GOP said yes, 13 said no, and almost all of the Democrats voted no. The GOP and Dotard are ruining this country and it’s going to take years and years to undo all of the damage they have managed to do in 11 months.

    Reply

