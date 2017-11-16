Donald Trump needed both of his tiny baby fists to hold one bottle of water

Back in better days, Barack Obama was president and people still respected Marco Rubio enough to let him do the official Republican response to Obama’s 2013 State of the Union. Rubio’s speech was memorable because he got a bit parched halfway through and had to stop speaking and slurp some water. The clip went viral because we didn’t know how f–king awful everything would become in just four years. Donald Trump was one of the people mocking Rubio on Twitter for the water-slurping moment. And then on Wednesday, November 15th, the tables were turned. Donald Trump gave an unhinged press conference and he stopped to drink from a water bottle (Fiji, in case you’re wondering). The problem is that Trump has itty-bitty baby fingers and he couldn’t properly grasp such a bigly bottle with one hand. So he had to use both little baby fists to hold his bottle. SAD!
"They don't have water? That's OK.": Trump gets parched during his televised remarks on his Asia trip pic.twitter.com/ybNOHm6iLJ
— POLITICO (@politico) November 15, 2017
Marco Rubio was one of the first to burn him:
Similar,but needs work on his form.Has to be done in one single motion & eyes should never leave the camera. But not bad for his 1st time https://t.co/s49JtyRo3S
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 15, 2017
To review, here are the vintage Trump tweets about Rubio and the water:
In 2013, Trump tweeted at least 5 times about Rubio's water incident including that he should "drink his water from a glass as opposed to a bottle". (Today, Trump sipped from a bottle.) pic.twitter.com/z8RSTPl775
— Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) November 15, 2017
There was a video stunt too from Trump too:
More than a tweet, there's also a video of Trump mocking Rubio's SOTU water moment. pic.twitter.com/dkKyrOIUGO
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 15, 2017
I’m not going to pretend that this is the most vital story or anything. It’s petty and stupid and it’s what Donald Trump deserves. WHO DRINKS WATER THIS WAY? Who holds a bottle this way??
Trump's water break. Enjoy over and over, #inners. pic.twitter.com/E37GNNtzyi
— All In w/Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) November 15, 2017
Also: look at this angle of the podium!!! What’s more disturbing, that Trump needs two hands to clasp a water bottle like a baby bottle, or the fact that he couldn’t see the bottle of water to his right, sitting out in the open?? IMPEACH!
What an utter moron. I sometimes forget how vocal and obnoxious he was during the Obama years – I wonder if the media folks who gave him a political platform at the time (why the f was his mockery of Rubio televised? He wasn’t running for anything yet, right? Just an obnoxious man being obnoxious?) regret their role in creating this monster?
Trump was always a giant twitter troll. There is a tweet from him for every situation imaginable. Seriously, if you search his twitter handle * almost anything, you’ll find a tweet. Although, they’ve been cleaning up and deleting tweets lately.
Lol, including about Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson.
2017: The Year of the Embarassed Americans
2018: IMPEACH!!!!!!!
He’s so mean. He was just so mean. I mean even if he wasn’t stupid and treasonous and bigoted and ignorant and dangerous– I couldn’t get past the mean.
Tiny hands, tiny feet, tiny….brain
This guy is forever a clown.
Every clown car needs a Bozo.
I laughed so hard when the page opened and I saw that headline followed by the picture!! 😂😂
I swear you bloggers are all crazy
perhaps if it had a nipple he might have been more comfortable #OrangeBaby
LOL!
Never has he looked so infantile as with this behavior- just like a baby with a bubbie.
He held it that way, double handed, because his hands were shaking. By grasping with both hands the tremor is less distinguishable.
I am so glad it’s not Smartwater. That’s what I drink. The two-hand thing is hilarious, literally my 3 yo nephew holds water bottles better than that.
I WISH it was Smart Water. Can you imagine the memes? That dumb guy drinks smart water, and the stock falls dramatically. HA!
He needs a sippy cup..do they make them with $$ signs on them?
It would need to be a gold-plated dippy cup, though. He would say “it’s the best sippy cup ever, believe me!” America, this is your President..
This is my problem – I LIKE Fiji water, damn it. I like the square bottles and now he’s ruined it! RUINED!
I dislike this “man” with the intensity of a thousand suns; I wish that he would go away!
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Now, seriously, how about some cutting statements on Dotard’s shitty policies, Marco?
You read my mind!
Yeah, that actually pissed me off. With just about anyone else it would be funny but I felt his lightly mocking tone totally normalized Trump in general. He doesn’t deserve gentle mocking.
But really. Marco Rubio can kinda go to hell for all I care, making jokes while Trump is actually, tangibly ruining the country.
Isn’t funny how Republicans once thought Rubio was their savior?
Agree, Rubio is just as moronic and insipid and mean as drump.
Even better, how about some votes AGAINST those terrible policies and bills? Talk is cheap, Marco. And when you take all the abuse and then bend over and vote for the guy, you are just as bad. So put up or shut up already.
Little Marco is a lightweight with no gravitas at all. He has been laying very low lately.
Yes. Exactly Jerusha. The utter cowardice and complicity on the part of the GOP is sickening. They will speak up about water bottles but are silent on treason.
We are literally in the midst of a national crisis.
To me he looks like a tiny T-Rex drinking water from a bottle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
@greenmonster
Perfect description lol!!! I woke up to see he wants to lift the ban about poaching and elephants and am freshly filled with rage. Want to scream at all my animal loving friends who were duped into voting for him WTF is wrong with you???
You have animal loving friends that voted for him? Did they not see the pictures of his evil sons killing exotic animals?
Can you give a source for this – want to read about it. And didn’t China just recently put into place some regulations to crack down on the sale of ivory?
Yes I do, I’m an equestrian and I would say most of my friends voted against him but I have several who voted for him. They also are involved in dog rescue groups and the fact they can’t see the hypocrisy of this when his sons are big game trophy hunters and he wants to lift the ban on ivory importing makes me want to bang my head against the wall. Over and over again.
I am so angry about that I couldn’t see straight. Elephants are magical and I cried when I saw one for the first time. They are affectionate and the little babies will play with you. I made myself cry even writing about it.
It is strangely metaphorical though seeing how the elephant is the symbol for the GOP.
Bas*tards.
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/nov/16/lions-elephants-restrictions-african-hunting-trophies-trump-administration
With all due respect, that bottle was not a big bottle of water. That was a medium size bottle and he still needed to use both hands to grab it. Sad.
An example of what larger hands can do for comparison. https://peopledotcom.files.wordpress.com/2016/08/tom-hiddleston-j-a-435.jpg?w=435
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😍😍😍😍😍
Only Trump could make tiny hands look like a disability.
F*cking ass-clown.
He holds the water bottle like a toddler holds a baby bottle or a sippy cup.
And his speech delivery is unbearable. His halting discordant mispronounciations of common words is so embarrassing. He is a disaster and so NOT intelligent.
His speech was unreal. It’s like he had never seen some of the words on his teleprompter. He probably hadn’t. *head desk*
The content of the speech was unhinged. He clearly believes everything the other countries “agreed” to on this trip will actually happen. He has no idea how hard he got played.
Yes. all morning I have been remembering how my daughter held her sippy cup. She would yell “ah juice” to let everyone know how good it was.
Aw, so cute! It’s funny what sticks in your mind from those toddler years, sometimes mundane but always magical.
My son would hold a sippy cup of milk in one hand and a sippy cup of water in the other and take alternate sips from each and happily yell, “WaterMilk!!!!!” like it was one word.
Maria S. Adorable. My little girl turned 25 yesterday. People tell you how fast the baby and child years fly by, but you never know until you experience it. These are wonderful little bright spots in a thread that is at once hilarious and terrifying.
The world leaders speak to drump as though he’s a toddler who needs gentle guidance. They think he’s a joke. Prime Minister Turnbull had to correct baby fists with a “Donald” and reminder that the US profited greatly in trade with Australia. They are laughing at him behind his back while trying to keep a straight face in public.
But, but, but…Drumpf is “so well educated”, don’t ya know? All his kids are, too. Aah, hahahahaha! I want people to start laughing at him openly, not behind his back.
Read an article about how other nations know how to handle Trump – to throw out the bigliest red carpet ever. He is all about the show and they know that.
swak, oh yes. Give him a big necklace and some dancing horses, and he’s a happy boy.
A German news magazine commented “the USA farewell tour” because Trump only talked and all the other nations made real deals. A year ago the same magazine wrote “the American century is over”. Makes me sad.
Trump better not mess up the flow of Australian licorice to the US.
Have to admit I don’t do well drinking from bottles, I would have asked for a glass…. Usually they do have pitchers of water and glasses on hand for speakers, just putting a bottle there was kind of dumb. Funny and he had it coming because of the weird way he attacked Rubio, but dumb.
Anakist- there’s an article on DKOS at the moment by someone who knew one of Trump’s teachers at Wharton very well:
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2017/10/12/1705902/-Former-Wharton-Professor-Donald-Trump-Is-the-Dumbest-Goddam-Student-I-Ever-Had
Basic info about Professor Kelley, who is well known in the field and authored a significant textbook, at
http://www.upenn.edu/emeritus/memoriam/Kelley.html
Kelley also said that Trump came in thinking he already knew everything. He came as a transfer student, I wonder what happened at the other school to require him to leave. He came from Fordham University in NYC, a Jesuit institution. Trump has claimed the transfer was to get a business degree, but he could have done that at Fordham. He only majored in economics to get a bachelor’s degree, which you can do anywhere. Trump was certainly not a dedicated student anxious to learn at the feet of the masters…. He just needed educational deferments to stay out of the stupid Vietnam War.
I wonder if he was sent to Fordham in the first place because the Jesuits are not known for being softies. Trump was tossed into military school by the age of 13, which rich businessmen don’t do with their kids unless the kid is uncontrollable for some reason or a judge says “juvie or military school”. Was Trump too much for even the Jesuits? Was he caught cheating? Or did he just flunk out?
Other students who were teamed with him in study groups said he was never prepared. Others said he wasn’t interested in studying and didn’t seem all that smart. My own theory is that he paid others to do any work such as papers. Don’t know how he got through tests, but rich kids have enough $$$ to hire others to fix that problem also in various ways. Trump didn’t have to pass any admissions tests, he was allowed to transfer as a favor to his family by an admissions officer who knew his older brother.
Trump received a bachelor’s degree in economics somehow. He likes to let people think he received an MBA from Wharton (part of UPenn), but he didn’t. He was in the much less demanding undergraduate program that did share teachers with the Wharton MBA program. He didn’t seem to learn much, judging by his lack of knowledge of the most basic economic concepts. Even I know more about economics that Trump, and I’m just a techie who tries to think about money as little as possible.
Trumps always tweeted about nonsense. I love how there’s tweets from the past that come back to haunt him about everything he says and does
totally. There is a tweet for EVERYTHING.
Yeah, it’s hilarious
There a whole Instagram account called @tweetsthatdidntagewell and it shows off his ridiculous hypocrisy. Very worth following.
I honestly don’t think he’s bothered by what he’s said in the past coming back to haunt him. He’s that much of a thicko.
I wish all of them could be force fed water from Flint, MI.
Maybe even mainlined and then we will see who should run the EPA. I hate him.
The best part for me is watching him try to give the steely-eyed stare into the camera/crowd as he struggles with the baby bottle. It’s like freakin Derek Zoolander!
Bwahaha!
It seemed like he had never opened a water bottle before but was trying to play it cool. He’s just so odd.
He has servants to open bottles and cut up his food. I bet he has an official ass wiper for his dumps.
I cackled loudly at that. I imagine 45 saying “hold the pose” over and over in his head and then “nailed it” before wrapping his teeny claws on the bottle and taking a manly swig.
Just heard this funny bit on local news… was happy someone had bigly balls.
http://abc13.com/society/f-trump-couple-at-odds-with-sheriff-over-anti-trump-sticker/2653154/
good for her. And brave, cause I am sure that some people might want to beat her up or rear end her for the sticker.
This being Texas and all lol. Yeah I’m proud of her amidst a sea of dissention; brave indeed.
Even worse, he hyped his little speech, but didn’t say anything significant considering all the controversy surrounding his… everything.
I’m tired of seeing his ugly orange mug. So very tired. I’ve never wanted to kick the @ss of a senior citizen more.
Lol. I feel your pain. As my friend said yesterday it will never be not shocking and appalling that such an idiot is POTUS.
His ass is not the part I want to kick.
It is, however, the biggest target.
L A W L @third ginger
Radley, you’re right. As I recall he stated he had a big announcement ready for when he returned. What happened to the big announcement, too close to nap time?
What happened to buying things made in America? He’s wearing a suit and tie made in China and Mexico while drinking water from Fiji
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole damn things was bizarre. The speech, slurred words (for a split second, I thought he may be having a stoke). Stumbling over certain words, making weird faces, and of course the sippy-cup drinking. WTF? And like many have observed, why the hell is the POTUS drinking out of a raggedy plastic bottle. Shouldn’t there be an elegant crystal glass at his fingertips? Fuck this moron.
Wonder if he really knows how to drink out of a bottle of water. He probably never does.
Im more pissed about his lifting of the ban on hunted elephant heads being allowed into the US, you know so his moronic sons can finally bring theirs home to get daddy to love them.
Oh God I know, that is so horrible. This whole family is just evil.
Wait what? Oh my gosh thanks for the info. Trump is definitely trying to accomplish shady things without media headlines. Stephen Colbert has started a daily highlight of Trump’s non-qualified Federal Justice nominees. They could be on the bench for a while and make scary decisions:
@1300
https://youtu.be/_UO9FEFI8NY
Lifting of the ban on hunted elephant heads … just one more erosion of decency. So many such sickening moves are quietly happening, too many to count or give proper attention to. It’s agony how booting Trump out of office is going at such a snails pace.
Thank you! I just came here to post that. Also, he withdrew a regulation killing bear cubs. I guess his douchebag sons need to prove they are “men”. Disgusting.
I meant to type “he withdrew a regulation AGAINST killing bear cubs”
Perhaps the nations where elephants live need to lift their ban on shooting dumbass American trophy hunters.
I wish because I sure would learn to shoot. If I could shoot all of them in their ignorant asses and then lob off an ear for my trophy collection, I would give it a try.
His pouty face whilst he opens it as well! To add a bonus level of weirdness to everything, the way he moves his head, body and arms as one when he drinks rather than just his arms whilst the head remains fairly still as a normal person might do… 😳
Right? I have disabled friends and this is how many with fused spines have to drink. So I’m thinking is this a neck problem, or is this habit because he’s always worried about his hair peeling back? I bet it’s the hair, actually.
Any thoughts on the speech itself?
He probably has more fans outside the US. He is very appreciated in Eastern Europe.
The speech was full of business transaction news. Trump still thinks of himself as a businessman. That’s why he cannot understand our democratic values of, for example, the president being unable to order the Justice Dept. to investigate a political enemy.
Thank you for pointing out his total and complete level of confusion. I don’t care if he just got off a flight from somewhere in Asia, that’s unacceptable. If that was deemed an acceptable level of slurring and confusion by his staff, HOW BAD IS HE?
When the media focuses on stupid things like this, it fails to laser in on what the speech is about. I hate the “haha, look at him” waste of time. Trump does everything to distract people as it is. The important stuff is what he does and says that affects our country. We need to hold him accountable for everything.
This was talked about as kind of a joke. Trump tweeted 8x and made nasty comments about the way Rubio drank water during a speech. All the “ha ha look at him,” stuff was started by Trump while he was a private citizen, during his campaign, and while he’s president. There is plenty of important things to read about how he’s affecting our country and everything that’s going on, I do it everyday. The water bottle being held by tiny hands gives us something to joke and laugh about for a few minutes during this depressing and scary presidency
People do like to fiddle while Rome burns. I don’t trust a single thing Trump does. This water thing could be him toying with the media while Republicans try to push through their disgusting tax plan, now connected to health care. Let’s just make sure him slurping water doesn’t get more coverage than the tax plan.
yesterday, i read an article that 5 democrat house members have brough 5 articles of impeachment towards trump. its happening
Won’t get anywhere for a while. Paul Ryan is happy with status quo
He hyped the speech so much. I was afraid he was going to announce a strike on NK or something. But it was his usual blather. Guess I’m relieved? This idiot has to go.
No glass with a golden band. . . . . . . ?
My child is 3yrs old and can drink with one hand from a 🍼 bottle. What is this orange monster’s excuse?
I suspect he lifted the bottle with two hands due to tremors…from what is anyone’s guess. Nerves? Meds? Hangover? Medical condition?
That is the first thing that occurred to me is he has some medical condition . Remember that doctor of his who announced 45 is a very healthy man? I thought that doctor seemed shady
I used to work at a call center and I always had water by my side, because constant talking absolutely does make you need it. That aside, he’s a hypocrite, an idiot, the way he “asked” for it was horribly rude, I could go on …
His ego isn’t grand enough to prevent him from being scared shitless. On some level, he is aware that he is a failure and will continue to be so. He is miserably, internally terrified. He cannot play in the big leagues and he knows it with certainty now.
However, his ego also is not inconsiderable enough to allow him to admit defeats, take and learn from constructive criticism, or make change to improve himself.
That’s most dangerous kind of powerful person. I hope his presidency is cut short.
For every thing that the Dotard does now, there is literally a tweet that he made in the past to contradict it.
The press said that the Dotard’s press conference was last minute and hastily thrown together to hit back at the press who were criticizing his Asian tour. That unhinged chaotic press conference was probably all Stephen Miller’s idea.
Think about it: in my experience, a mouth goes totally dry when you’re really nervous or overwhelmed. It happened to me at a 20th high school reunion when I saw a former flame walk in while I was talking to others. I was standing next to a beverage table, saw him, tried to keep talking as though nothing had happened and said, “Excuse me, I need a drink of water.” And I took one.
So this tells me that Bigly Baby Fists’ mouth doesn’t go dry when he’s a bully and mean, because that’s how he’s comfortable. But when he tries to talk substance and sound professional, he chokes and his mouth goes dry. He loses control. He’s weak.
That’s what I thought too! He’s so nervous and scared about having to act like an adult instead of a widdle baby that his mouth totally dried up. You can hear it at the start of the video where his mouth sounds all thick and pasty *vom*
The GOP in the House succeeded in getting their Tax “Reform”/Obamacare Repeal Bill passed. The inability of the GOP to put the people and this country before party is astounding. 227 GOP said yes, 13 said no, and almost all of the Democrats voted no. The GOP and Dotard are ruining this country and it’s going to take years and years to undo all of the damage they have managed to do in 11 months.
