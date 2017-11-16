Ivanka Trump: ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children’

Embed from Getty Images

A few days ago, I actually sat here and thought “I wonder what Ivanka Trump is up to, she hasn’t said anything stupid in a few weeks.” As it turns out, she had been saying stupid stuff, it’s just that no one was paying attention to her because A) her father is an idiot every single minute of every single day and B) the Roy Moore story has been dominating headlines. So Ivanka had to actually comment on the news of the week to stay relevant and get some headlines! Thus, we have this priceless comment about Roy Moore from daddy’s precious princess.

Ivanka Trump has weighed in on the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, claiming that she believes the accounts of the women who have come forward. “There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Trump told the Associated Press Wednesday in an interview. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.” According to the AP, Trump did not say if Moore should step aside. Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, has not spoken publicly about the allegations but issued a statement while he was in Asia through his spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by a number of women. “Like most Americans, the President believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case, one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life. However, the President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside,” the statement read.

[From People]

“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” Sure. But her father preyed upon and harassed teenage girls too, or did she forget all of those stories of her father’s behavior during Miss Teen USA pageants? He would walk into dressing rooms with half-naked teenage girls on a regular basis. And isn’t there a special place in hell for people who prey on women too? Is hell full of p-ssygrabbers and men who can’t keep their hands to themselves? Speaking of, Donald Trump is apparently self-aware enough (???) to know that if he comes out hard against Roy Moore, he’ll seem hypocritical because the accusations against Roy Moore are a lot like the accusations against Donald Trump. Which is why Bigly has been silent as the f–king grave about Roy Moore. He’s so quiet about Roy Moore, you’d think Roy Moore was a white supremacist terrorist. Also: Donald Trump still maintains that all 16 of the women who have accused of him of everything from harassment to assault are ALL lying.

Embed from Getty Images