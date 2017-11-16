Ivanka Trump: ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children’

A few days ago, I actually sat here and thought “I wonder what Ivanka Trump is up to, she hasn’t said anything stupid in a few weeks.” As it turns out, she had been saying stupid stuff, it’s just that no one was paying attention to her because A) her father is an idiot every single minute of every single day and B) the Roy Moore story has been dominating headlines. So Ivanka had to actually comment on the news of the week to stay relevant and get some headlines! Thus, we have this priceless comment about Roy Moore from daddy’s precious princess.
Ivanka Trump has weighed in on the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, claiming that she believes the accounts of the women who have come forward.
“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Trump told the Associated Press Wednesday in an interview. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”
According to the AP, Trump did not say if Moore should step aside. Trump’s father, President Donald Trump, has not spoken publicly about the allegations but issued a statement while he was in Asia through his spokeswoman, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. President Trump has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by a number of women.
“Like most Americans, the President believes that we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case, one from many years ago — to destroy a person’s life. However, the President also believes that if these allegations are true, Judge Moore will do the right thing and step aside,” the statement read.
“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children.” Sure. But her father preyed upon and harassed teenage girls too, or did she forget all of those stories of her father’s behavior during Miss Teen USA pageants? He would walk into dressing rooms with half-naked teenage girls on a regular basis. And isn’t there a special place in hell for people who prey on women too? Is hell full of p-ssygrabbers and men who can’t keep their hands to themselves? Speaking of, Donald Trump is apparently self-aware enough (???) to know that if he comes out hard against Roy Moore, he’ll seem hypocritical because the accusations against Roy Moore are a lot like the accusations against Donald Trump. Which is why Bigly has been silent as the f–king grave about Roy Moore. He’s so quiet about Roy Moore, you’d think Roy Moore was a white supremacist terrorist. Also: Donald Trump still maintains that all 16 of the women who have accused of him of everything from harassment to assault are ALL lying.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Or deny them medical coverage. Piss off.
This! CHIP is about to end in Texas because funding has not been renewed.
Is this some kind of alternative reality where everyone in power (everywhere) has selective memory?? 🤔
I guess she’s talking about her father. Wasn’t he accused of raping a 13 year old girl?
That was exactly my first thought. She’s indirecting her father. And personally, I think he molested her. The dude is a sociopath and a spoiled brat who rarely hears “no”. Boundaries are not his thing.
Also, I think he did rape Ivana as she alleged in the divorce proceedings. Again, boundaries. He ain’t got ‘em.
Yes. https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2016/11/3/13501364/trump-rape-13-year-old-lawsuit-katie-johnson-allegation
Cognitive Dissonance. Not just for idiots in power
Why does this woman have a security clearance again? The blinding hypocrisy and irony is just mind boggling. One does wonder what Ivanka may have gone through growing up.
Then I guess you should get your predator daddy a gold plated ticket on the Satan Express, daughterwife. Your family has ZERO moral high ground on this subject, so stop embarrassing yourself and shut your noise hole. But speaking when you should be shutting the f*ck up seem to be a genetic flaw in your bloodline, so it isn’t really a surprise.
Yes, yes, yes. She has zero credibility and it’s comical/pathetic that she thinks anyone cares what she has to say about this or anything.
+1,000,000,000
And that special place is right beside you and your entire family….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Yes and your father is going to go there – we all know about the accusations against him from underage girls. Hypocrite should look in the mirror.
Has she blocked out all those photos of daddydearest groping pre- and pubescent ivanka? We’ve all seen them. They just have no self awareness, do they?
He is so gross. Paris Hilton gushes about him, and he was creepy about her when she was 12. His reputation is well established, but of course, she won’t acknowledge it. Her mouth moves but only Charlie Brown teacher noises come out.
Yo, Ivanka– There’s also a special place in hell for your Chinese sweatshop running, shoe design stealing, tax payer grifting, daddy’s lap sitting, eunuch marrying, child pic distraction using, hypocrisy spouting ass, you Complicity Barbie.
“Complicity Barbie” — dying. Thanks for that, I needed a term to describe these type of women.
sounds like the ad blurb to a Very Merry Trump Whitehouse Apprentice Xmas Pussy-Grab Xtrahvahganza Show… sponsored by AltLeft, Russian Secret Intelligence. Music guests Tswift and People’s Sexiest Man 20!7, what’s his name again?
There’s also a special place in hell for those who exploit women in almost slave labour-like conditions that don’t even reach the basic level required of most Asian sweat shops to make their tacky polyester knock-off clothing range.
^^^^^^^^^^^^
Thank you.
I don’t like the Trumps, didn’t vote for Trump, and I can’t stand them… however, people need to stop being so self-righteous about her clothing line. Go check your closet… I bet most of your clothes and shoes were made by workers in China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, or Vietnam under awful conditions. I highly doubt your closet is filled with things made in the USA or Europe. And, I really doubt that you research each brand to find out what the factory conditions are like. You are probably sporting some crap clothing that was made in same factory that Ivanka’s crap clothes were made. If you shop at Walmart, Target, Kmart, Khols, or any american big box or giant retailer… you are guilty of supporting unfair labor practices.
Fair point.
Nope. While your wider point stands, the factories Ivanka used were actually deemed to be of a standard WAY BELOW that expected of the sweat shops usually used to make clothing for Western labels. Even heavily-criticised brands like Nike and Adidas have improved their working conditions in recent years, and neither of them are claiming to be all “Female Empowerment!! Made In The USA!!”, unlike certain hypocrites.
And I make most of my own clothes using (generally) home-produced and/or recycled fabrics and yarns, as sustainable fashion is a passion of mine.
She and daddy campaigned on bringing jobs back to the US. THAT’s the issue
Most clothing lines need to do better by their workers.
But most clothing lines aren’t connected to someone who campaigned on American jobs and bringing manufacturing back to the US. They are hypocrites and con artists to the extreme.
@LightPurple. Exactly. drump is the one, with his inane MAGA slogan, who made it a point to rail against companies using overseas manufactuers. The drumps’ hypocrisy is monumental and just underscores their stupidity.
Hypocritical Grifter Barbie has nothing of substance to say so her comments about any wrongdoing are weak and lightweight.
Thank you lp and lucy2. I was just going to say the same thing.
You all said what I was going to say. The hypocrisy is the point.
There is also a special place in hell for complicit daughters who are as corrupt and deceitful as their dictator fathers.
Ivanka is useless and an inane drone. She contributes nothing except further waste of tax dollars.
Her daddy who talked about how sexy his daughter is, he would date and have sex with her, walks in on naked girls at beauty pagents, and brags about sexually assaulting women is one of those pigs with a special place in hell
Yeah well, that’s hardly her fault.
You can blame her for a lot, but her father treating her like nothing more than a sex object is all his fault.
The sweatshops, the complicity, the “I try not to get too involved in politics”, that’s her fault. But her father teaching her that her only value was sex? We should all feel sorry for her, for that one thing.
It all just reminds me of the old saying, “if you tell a lie big enough people will believe it”, that must be the mantra of the entire Trump clan because outside if them and their deplorables no sane person would believe a word that comes out of this twats mouth.
Whatever. Talking out both sides of her face again.
Exactly, and who gives a f*ck about her opinion anyway, or that ugly ass dress. We already know she should be in therapy for her daddy issues.
Princess Nagini has been too busy with her personal business trip to Japan where she muttered about sexual harassment in the US workplace to an empty room and then lied about the room was empty; traveling to various states at our expense to lie about why we should pay more in taxes so she can get a tax cut; and planning her next personal business trip to India at our expense to give this matter any thought until somebody demanded she answer it. Now, off to Capitol Hill to flash her lady bits at Republican lawmakers to get them excited about her tax plan and than more packing for that trip to India.
If she means prison, then yes. A very special place.
Someone remind her Jews don’t believe in hell.
best comment yet.
LMAO, that’s true. Jared will be so annoyed that he won’t return the dress he borrowed from her. He wears it better anyway.
WTF, Radley. Wasn’t expecting such transphobic comments on here.
Transphobic?? Pretty sure they’re just referring to him incorrectly filling his forms out as ‘female’, i.e. a joke
I’m not sure that joking about cross-dressing qualifies as transphobic.
unreal and rage-inducing. this party’s cognitive dissonance knows no bounds.
Yep, agree about message yet still hate the messenger.
Gack she looks like her mealy mouthed brother DonJr. Such odd mouths that family has. They all like anus clusters.
“anus clusters” best description yet.
Well, on cue she is sent to defend daddy. Can’t wait to see her carted off to prison.
How do you define “prey on children”, Ivanka?
Taking away their health care, their nutritional lunches, their right to chose? The CHiPs program has yet to be funded, it’s been weeks now.
Seems to me GOP preys on the young every single day, where’s the outrage?
Standing ovation for this comment!
Totally agree on all this. As if his own sexual harassment and assaults weren’t enough.
“There is a special place in hell,” where her father takes a vacation there. How dumb is Ivanka to make statements on this topic. Is she in denial? Isn’t it best, in her interest to keep quiet and lay low?
shut up paris hilt- whoops, wrong racist self-obsessed blonde heiress
There’s a special place in hell for traitors too.
she’s just a self serving moron.
But they’ll deny kids medical coverage, food assistance and deport their parents. This administration is a bad joke.
I’m glad she’s speaking against Roy Moore when her father isn’t. This is the first tiny act of standing up to her father I’ve ever seen her do.
Her father would look completely hypocritical if he tried to bring down a sexual predator. Even pro-Trump media wouldn’t swallow that.
Ivanka is the only one who “can do it” without getting called out for hypocrisy by pro-Trump media.
I doubt she is standing up to her father. It is more pr for Trump family and image conscious statements… Trump as president must “go with the flow” to a certain degree. Currently “the flow” is to call out sexual predators. Trump himself can’t do that he would look too bad doing that. So Ivanka does it.
Hmm I suppose that’s possible but I would have thought they’d prefer her to say nothing at all about it. I do wonder if it was a teeny act of rebellion but I guess we’ll never know and it is plausible they wanted her too.
Which is sort of why I wish this had come from him, and not Ivanka (Besides, it’s not like the right takes women seriously anyway). How would republicans handle that? Given the fact that some of these people used their holy books to justify Roy Moore’s actions, it wouldn’t be surprising if Trump’s supporters responded with “See, he criticized a sexual predator! That PROVES that Trump is innocent!”
She was being called out and ridiculed for her silence. He would have approved this because it all about image and not about truth. They have no shame. None. Lies are just tools to get what they want. She is exactly like her father and would never rebel because she agrees with him. His favor is her power and she enjoys it.
Her con game is over.
Yeah. Throw out a quote everyone can basically agree with while conveniently forgetting the fact that it applies to your own family. Take a seat bish.
Exactly. She is a bit like The Godfather’s Michael Corleone complaining about the other mafia gangs. Ivanka would complain about that but only as long as the complains referred to not-her-family. And she would see complains as means to erase the competition. Let’s see if Dear Ivanka will get some sexual predators fired from the White House to erase Daddy’s competition.
Well, I guess nobody can call Ivanka a decent person. And you surely can’t say she were smart because: seriously, who can’t figure out the disgusting hypocrisy in her statement?
She supports a sexual predator. All you need to know.
How about a man (Trump) who tells a little girl around the age of 8 or 9 that he will marry her in 10 years? I’m paraphrasing but Trump basically hit on a young girl in a video I saw last year.
“There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” Trump told the Associated Press Wednesday in an interview. “I’ve yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts.”
____________
Dear Ivanka,
1. as well as there is a place in hell for those who prey on children sexually there is a place nearby for those who prey on women sexually and grab them by the pussy.
2. you know where to find your father (see 1.)
Wow, she DID NOT say this????
She waited till the wind shifted before she made a statement , this craven and sorry excuse for a human being and a woman.
Does her statement apply to her father since he assaulted a 13 year old girl and then bullied her into withdrawing her lawsuit and silence?
Yep. She just does not mention that. Morally corrupt to the point of being criminal.
This every single day. 13 and beat her up too. Absorb and let that marinate. This is the guy who has the nuclear codes and makes decisions that affect people’s lives.
Not only has Trump been accused of sexual assault, he ADMITTED it on the access Hollyood tapes.
