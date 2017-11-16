“Senator Al Franken groped a female radio host while she was asleep” links

Radio host Leeann Tweeden is telling her story about Senator Al Franken assaulting her during a USO trip. You can read her story at the link, above. [New York Magazine]

Just got a response from @alfranken: "I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it." — Asher Klein (@kleinstar) November 16, 2017

