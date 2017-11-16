“Senator Al Franken groped a female radio host while she was asleep” links

I’ve decided it’s time to tell my story. #MeToohttps://t.co/TqTgfvzkZg
— Leeann Tweeden (@LeeannTweeden) November 16, 2017
Radio host Leeann Tweeden is telling her story about Senator Al Franken assaulting her during a USO trip. You can read her story at the link, above. [New York Magazine]
I told you that Bella Hadid & The Weeknd would get back together. [Wonderwall]
The Koch Brothers are looking to purchase People Magazine. Ugh. [LaineyGossip]
John Stamos is ready to have babies with his fiancee. [Dlisted]
Armie Hammer can wear the hell out of some clothes. [OMG Blog]
Ana De Armas is apparently a rising star. [Moe Jackson]
Johnny Depp looks like an a–hole in the first image from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Ugh. [Pajiba]
Blake Shelton is on The Ellen Show today. [JustJared]
Richard Gere & Salma Hayek cozy up together. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Just got a response from @alfranken: "I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it."
— Asher Klein (@kleinstar) November 16, 2017
THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The great predator purge of 2017!
We are coming for you next Trumpy!
Remember Jeffery Epstein case? Sexual and physical violence against underage Maria?
Lots of other rich men who like young girls were caught up in it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Including Bill Clinton. Up to his eyeballs with Epstein.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what? I’m kind of done with defending men who are guilty of sexual harassment, just because they have a (D) after their name. I used to, but not anymore.
Twenty-two trips on the Lolita Express was not a good look for Slick Willy. He shouldn’t have done it, but he did it anyways because he wanted to and he knew that people like me would make excuses for him.
As long as we make excuses for predatory abusive behaviors because it’s one of our own doing it, NOTHING will ever change. And it’s time for a change. I’m fed up. Enough is enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Add Stallone to the list… no words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said it!
I saw this on the news at the gym and all I could think was “Damn! Damn! Damn!”
He was one of the ‘good’ ones in Congress who was trying to help us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so heart broken!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same. I was proud to have him as my senator. This one hurts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is nasty! Yuck. Hope he resigns.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should he resign? Look at our 45th President’s track record:
1. Jessica Leeds (1980s)
2. Kristin Anderson (1990s)
3. Cathy Heller (1997)
4. Temple Taggart McDowell (1997)
5. Karena Virginia (1998)
6. Mindy McGillivray (2003)
7. Rachel Crooks (2005)
8. Natasha Stoynoff (2005)
9. Jessica Drake (2006)
10. Ninni Laaksonen (2006)
11. Summer Zervos (2007)
12. Burnett’s unnamed friend (2010)
13. Cassandra Searles (2013)
I mean..it didn’t affect Trump why should it affect Franken?
Or are you saying that they should BOTH be held accountable?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They both should be held accountable. And McConnell should get a ton of flack for launching an ethics investigation into one but not the other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh oh, Kitten is playing the “what about…” game in order to cover for Franken. Not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope not at all, which is why I typed “OR ARE YOU SAYING THEY SHOULD BOTH BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE?” at the bottom.
But yeah, my larger point stands that if we have a sexual assaulter in the highest office in all the land, the example that is set is one that not only condones sexual assault, but REWARDS it.
So if Franken should resign then so should Trump. Won’t happen in either case though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, Kitten, I know your heart’s in the right place on this one, but think about how much it makes you want to bang your face against the wall when the answer to any of these accusations is always, “but what about Bill Clinton???”
You are dead right, Trump needs to be held accountable, but it’s okay to go after Franken here, separately. He was in the wrong. No need to redirect the conversation elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not an attempt at “whataboutism” guys and honestly, I resent the implication. I’m simply trying to make the point that if America made the decision to elect a man who has a history of sexual misconduct how can we as a country then expect that those who are BELOW him in terms of position and power be held to a higher standard? And it’s not “redirecting the conversation” at all. We can walk and chew gum at the same time, guys.
And no I will never, EVER miss a chance to bring up the fact that we elected a man with a history of sexual assault allegations against him to run our country. Honestly, the collective conversation about sexual assault will always circle back to the highest office I the country because HOW THE F*CK COULD IT NOT?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it worth mentioning every single time about Trump. His wife accused him of rape. A 13-year-old accused him of rape. He walked in on young beauty contestants. The entire list of women who came out and were ignored and he won anyway.
If political resignations are on the table for sexual harassment and assault, then we should be consistent. Starting with 45 since he is one of the worst offenders and has the most powerful position.
Al Franken’s behavior was terrible and should be called out. Everyone should be. But resignations are ridiculous when 45 is still in office. It would be like keeping Harvey Weinstein but firing Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Kitten and magnoliarose. The same GOP politicians who are rightly talking about Roy Moore are in many cases silent about Trump. Or supportive. The Democrats are either not doing enough to remind people of Trump’s past, or they are and it’s not getting media coverage. And Trump, unlike others, can be heard boasting about it. But I am really pissed off that Al Franken (mis)behaved like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to make sure that each and every allegation receives its due, and that this one doesn’t get buried beneath Trump’s more egregious one. I also want to make sure it is crystal clear that those on the left are not going to let this slide just because Franken is one of “ours.”
That said, Kitten and magnoliarose, your point is taken that we can’t hold one man accountable for his actions when his boss has not been held accountable for similar actions. But on the same token, we can’t let a guilty man off the hook just because his boss was, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, both should be held accountable. Republicans don’t, and won’t, follow through. They protect each other and seem to think it’s their right to dismiss women and vulnerable people/animals however they want. Franken is participating in the investigation and will likely go down, while predator-in-chief will stay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Franken called for his own ethics investigation. That’s the difference here. Trump and Moore are still lying and gaslighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Additionally, his full apology holds himself very accountable for the harm he has done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
his second apology was legit the best I’ve ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frankly, I’d like to see any person who has had credible allegations of sexual misconduct be held accountable — Moore, Franken, Trump, et all. We should be demanding that no one in a position of authority be allowed to get away with an abuse of power. May more brave women come forward with their stories and may more of the perpetrators be exposed.
I’ll probably get roasted for saying this, but more D’s should have spoken out against Bill Clinton. Even if it was “consensual”, he was using his position of authority to get sexual favors from a 21 YO intern. Same goes for GHW Bush and other past presidents for whom their assaults and indiscretions were known. I don’t care what political party they represent, their sexual orientation, or their gender — wrong is wrong, and should be declared as such. I’m sick of the tribalism that I see around me — on the right and the left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bonzo: the Clinton/Lewinsky affair was all sorts of extraordinaryly stupid. But she initiated it, and I clearly remember Dems speaking out about his behavior. Both during the investigation, impeachment and after. This belief that they didn’t is wrong. What they objected to was the obvious partisan nature of the Starr investigation and the impeachment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should resign. I’m sure there are a number of great Democratic women that are much more deserving. Why is anyone defending this pig? How can we condemn the GOP for Trump and Moore if we don’t hold our elected officials to higher standards?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When 45 resigns, we can demand it until then that is unfair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you mean Al Franken, he is absolutely not a pig. And he has called for his own investigation. Is anyone else doing that?
It’s time to start demanding Trump’s resignation on this alone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re saying we can’t call for Franken’s resignation until Trump resigns? Shouldn’t we be leading by example? Creeps should pay the price for being creeps and they should both be gone. End of story.
He forcibly french kissed a woman and pretended to grope her for laughs. He no longer has the moral high ground and he should go. Women need to be taking the jobs of these men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m devastated about Franken, but wrong is wrong. I have watched one of my favorite actors, Spacey, be exposed for the predator he is. This Franken episode will be harder, but I cannot condemn one man and not another for the same behavior. Sadly, the Republicans will use this as a distraction from Roy Moore, and the media will be glad to be on to a hot new story, but women will still have been humiliated and damaged by this behavior. A lot is going to be burned down before any change can happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto to all of this, Third Ginger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OH JESUS GOD NO.
FFS all men are officially cancelled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My feelings exactly!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A CNN talking head is blaming Mitch McConnell for the Franken story to shut Dems up about Roy Moore. If true, that’s some Republican logic for you. Leftie wrongdoing doesn’t excuse Moore. Come on. And at this point we all understand harassment and assault isn’t partisan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
McConnell is making it partisan. He has launched an ethics investigation into Franken, for conduct prior to his election to the Senate, but not into the broader allegations that all of Congress is a den of predators or into Trump’s behavior. I do believe Franken should be investigated but he’s not the only one who should be investigated and McConnell’s refusal to call out Trump just stinks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think it’s comparable to Moore, personally. I think you can say that what Al Franken did was gross and inappropriate but also say that it’s not on the same level as molesting and preying upon a string of underage girls.
That pic is juvenile and offensive even if he isn’t physically touching her. Like WTF would possess him to do that?
Just so wrong. And his apology is lame AF, too, but at least he addressed it. Still waiting for Trump to publicly condemn Moore…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agree 100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just released a better apology and called for his own ethics investigation. At least he is owning up to it. His behavior was reprehensible but l am willing to see how he makes amends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Wrong, VERY, but not comparable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes what Franken did was toxic and disgusting but I don’t think it’s in the Roy Moore category. Let’s sit for a moment and see if other women come forward but if this really is the worst of it I’m ready to go after actual rapists and child molesters before Franken. He’s definitely lost my respect though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosign. His second apology was much better. I truly believe that there is an enormous difference between a single (incredibly stupid, offensive, and patently terrible) incident like this and an ongoing stream of women (underaged or not, with underaged being especially disgusting and problematic) telling of predatory incidents spanning years.
I am not prepared to “cancel” anyone on the basis of a one-time mistake, if it is demonstrated that remorse is genuine, personal growth has occurred, and the person recognizes that what they did was wrong and attempts to make genuine amends to the wronged party. I said similar on the Jeffrey Tambor thread last week. I am not perfect, I have done hurtful things in my life, and I approach my assessment of other people with that in mind. NPR just reported that Leeanne Tweeden accepted Sen. Franken’s apology. I believe in using a scalpel, not a machete.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AMA You eloquently stated my feelings as well on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As others have pointed out, he issued a better statement and has called for an investigation. This is different from both the Moore and Trump scenarios, not defending it, what he did was wrong but it is different. Also, there are punishments in place for members of Congress who engage in bad behavior and resignation allows the person to escape the punishments. It also allows the person to escape the wrath of the constituents. We’ve had situations here in MA where are congressional members faced the punishments. Barney Frank was censured because, after realizing that his partner Steve Gobie was operating a prostitution ring out of his home, Frank called for an investigation. Frank was cleared of any wrongdoing in the prostitution ring but improperly fixed parking tickets (a lot of parking tickets) for Gobie. He took his punishment & then faced his constituents to let them decide. Gerry Studds was investigated for an affair with a congressional page (above the age of consent) and he was censured & than faced his constituents. The weekend after Chappaquidic, Ted Kennedy asked his constituents for forgiveness and their input on whether he should resign or stay in the Senate and provided a phone number & address for responses. Local media monitored the response and constituents said “stay.”
I favor people facing the punishments in place and their constituents decisions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forgot about that scandal with Barney Frank, LP.
“I am not prepared to “cancel” anyone on the basis of a one-time mistake, if it is demonstrated that remorse is genuine, personal growth has occurred, and the person recognizes that what they did was wrong and attempts to make genuine amends to the wronged party.”
I think this is the fairest approach. If other women come forward though all bets are off.
Also, I did read Franken’s second statement and it was one of the better apologies I’ve read from the accused. Actually, probably the best I’ve read this far. Let’s hope he really means it because I can’t take yet another disappointment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez blow the whole thing up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a shame we can’t make a list of all the men who haven’t sexually harassed a female. I bet it would be short.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lin-Manuel. I hope, hope, hope.🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻🤞🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been wondering the same about any existing decent men, especially in Hollywood. Keanu Reeves? John Oliver? I don’t know. I wouldn’t even venture a guess at this point. My mind and head are done in and I am wondering strange things. Like, what is the true percentage of men, if, given the chance and could get away with it, who do this stuff. I had many many experiences as a young teen, even at twelve, with middle age men creeping on me. And I was not especially pretty, and I was sort of a frumpy kid. So all these years, I thought it was me. Something about me. But no, it is ubiquitous. It seems utterly hopeless if I’m honest. Oh, and that picture of Al Franken is disgusting, makes me want to punch him right in the face. Thanks Al. We so needed this at this time. Thanks for your input. By the way your apology sucked Al.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One word: PIG!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, AL!!!! Not you too! NOOOOO!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very, very disappointed in my senator. Voted for him twice, and really liked him, but he needs to go. No double standards!
I follow a lot of liberal MN politicians, writers, pundits, etc on Twitter and not one of them is defending Franken. Pay attention to that, Moore supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody on Twitter is defending him and a number of very vocal liberal voices are calling for his resignation. Meanwhile, conservative voices are pretending that liberals are defending Franken. They aren’t
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gross. I’m sure this is not the only one, either. He needs to resign so the people in his state can elect someone who treats women with respect. And while I’m at it, can everyone stop lionizing creepy handsy Joe Biden as the next big thing in Democratic presidential candidates? We won’t move forward as women unless we can burn all of our idols.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know; those “groping” compilations of him pawing women and children have been out there for a couple years now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I saw one of those compilation videos recently and was horrified. Joe Biden gropes every woman age 3 to 93 who was within reach, including Hillary Clinton. Couldn’t believe that all this inappropriate touching and harassment has been happening in public for years and I wasn’t aware of it.
We need to do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought that’s why Joe Biden didn’t run against Hillary. He’s just been too inappropriate with women throughout the years, and it would come out. I don’t think anyone could foresee that Trump was going to be the candidate and 1000x worse, but two wrongs don’t make a right I guess. Uncle Joe is right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sad for Franken; I’m happy that his hypocritical ass has been exposed. Thankfully he’s likely to be replaced by a democrat, so his departure isn’t going to hurt the party as much as it could. He is very senior and so it may hurt somewhat to lose that seniority, but c’est la vie.
Power causes brain damage. Google that; there’s a recent Atlantic article that discusses the studies showing that powerful people lose their capacity for empathy and become less risk averse (because they think they’re always right). It’s very interesting and explains why they feel more free to sexually harrass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there will be more women to come forward about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Franken. *sigh*
I get that he was trying to be funny, but its a type of humor that isnt at all appropriate in evolved times.
To be honest what Trump has done to women and admitted to- I will be so angry if Franken goes while Tiny Hands sits on his trone proudly counting all the women he has groped on his tiny fingers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Democrats don’t hold their own accountable on allegations like this, they have no moral high ground to call for Trump’s resignation on his allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Olive- read the previous comments on this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Trillion I get it. After the last election I felt like Dems try so much to have the moral high ground, while Republicans have no standards at all, and for all we tried to be the bigger person, Trump and his ilk won. So what good did it do? And what good will it do to lose Franken while Trump refuses to admit any wrongdoing and is still prez?
I still think he should go. And judging by social media today, most every other Democrat Minnesotan agrees. We don’t want people like that representing us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is canceled
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not touching her in that picture.
Still, that’s a violation and not a very funny one, Al.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He forcibly French kissed her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Franken should face discipline and likely resign…and so should the US president.
On a “lighter” note I can see Depp phoning in his performance from here. The first one was mediocre, and this actually lowers my already zero interest in the series to negative 20. Also Redmayne may be a good actor but he’s a very dull blockbuster lead. Painfully dull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And to add: Franken has requested an Ethics Committee investigation into himself.
I’m willing to believe her AND wait for further info on this one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The House and Senate will be bogged down with these ethics investigations throughout 2018, I have no doubt…the dam is about to break. And it’s going to be even uglier than it is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If someone’s asleep, that’s really taking advantage. She’s doing this USO tour to give something back, and instead some creep gropes her when she can’t consent.
Imagine if someone did this to your daughter/mother/sister/roommate on a Greyhound or a train and took a picture like it was hilarious. Wouldn’t it make you a little angry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good. Call them ALL out. The more men from all arenas of public life~ politicians, celebrities, athletes, Democrats, Republicans~ are exposed, the harder it is to claim that sexual assault allegations are just a partisan witch hunt. I know some people still will, but f*ck them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t had time to read all the comments so I am probably repeating things said already upthread, but ugh. This is really sad to me. I think he should resign to be honest. It’s the right thing to do.
The part of me that has turned into a hardened realpolitik partisan cynic at this point in time, though, feels like this is how the left loses and loses. We keep trying to play by the rules, we operate under the assumption that in a democracy we have reasoned debates among people who might disagree but still adhere to common decency and the rules of order etc. And meanwhile the right is out to play as dirty as they can, to ignore the rules of decency, and to kneecap the left with a lead pipe at every opportunity.
How do you win a fight when you’re always fighting fair and the other side is NEVER fighting fair.
But still. He should resign. I believe her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Lindy this 100%. I said something similar above. I hate watching Dems lose over and over like this but we have to make it clear there are no double standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dream of a This is the End type movie scenario where a giant hole opens up and sucks all of the politicians into a flaming pit…
Report this comment as spam or abuse