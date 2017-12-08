Amber Heard will ‘never get the temptation to try to be popular, liked, accepted’

Amber Heard was named GQ Australia’s Woman of the Year, for some reason. Don’t get me wrong, I like Amber. But 2017 wasn’t her year – 2016 was her year, that was when she finally divorced that drunk bag of abusive scarves. But I guess it’s better late than never for this honor. Incidentally, Aussie gossips claimed that Amber was a total brat about appearing at the awards show in Sydney – allegedly, she arrived to the red carpet one hour late, then refused to drink the VIP liquor that was offered to all of the biggest celebrities, so someone from the event had to find her some different booze. I’m not sure what I believe, but whatever. In any case, here are some highlights from her GQ Australia cover story:

Whether she appreciates that she’s a role model: “I feel incredibly fortunate that I’m in a position where I could be of any help. At times it’s a burden to consider that your life is no longer just yours and it’s not private. It can be hard to know that you can’t function in full—that anonymity is no longer a valid goal and that your actions and words, whether they’re done on a red carpet or in the most intimate corners of your personal life, to know that those aren’t fully yours anymore. That’s a difficult realization to come to when it does hit you. It’s severe but you grow and move on from that, and on balance, I take into consideration all of the incredible fortune I have being in this position. It’s hard to stay mad at it for long.”

She doesn’t mind being called inspirational: “I always tend to do things truthfully and do the right thing. All I strive for in life is never get the temptation to try to be popular, liked, accepted. It’s never anywhere equal to the desire I have to live my life truthfully and with dignity and with pride. I wouldn’t be able to do that if I wasn’t living honestly, so it was never tempting to me to live another way.”

She’s been concentrating on work while sexual-harassment scandals rock Hollywood: “I have been enjoying the exhaustion that comes with having nothing but 16-hour days. With my head down, you know, in my spandex suit saving the world as one does. All I can say is I’m grateful for the work and the fact that I’m far away and removed from the drama that’s going on in Hollywood. I’m far away from home, but I’m in a place that feels like a second home. And I’m spending a lot of time getting to know the crew. I think I’m falling in love with the Australian point of view. It’s been an unbelievable seven months. I’ve met so many amazing people and being here has been a gift of fortune.”



The secrecy around sexual harassment & abuse: “You scratch your head wondering why women go through this sort of harm most often behind closed doors. Just look at how we treat those who do come forward? We have a long history of dismantling and discrediting women with ease in a public theatre. So, you can understand why it would be so intimidating to say anything whether you’re a man or a woman. It’s a club as well, a small world. And I imagine that being that small it adopts a certain posture.”