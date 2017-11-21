Charlie Rose was out here harassing and groping women for decades too

The outing of sexual predators is a necessary thing. Sexual predators are in every walk of life, in every industry, in every community, in every religion, in every level of society. The first sexual predators who were outed did not come as a surprise – many of us had heard the rumors about Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey. While the details were shocking and appalling, I can’t say that I was truly thrown for a loop by what we learned about those men. But this one, my God. I thought Charlie Rose was a nice guy. I thought Charlie Rose was an intellectual more concerned with books than with boobs. Turns out, Charlie Rose has been preying on young female employees for decades. The Washington Post outed him on Monday – go here to read the full piece.
Eight women have told The Washington Post that longtime television host Charlie Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls, walking around naked in their presence, or groping their breasts, buttocks or genital areas. The women were employees or aspired to work for Rose at the “Charlie Rose” show from the late 1990s to as recently as 2011. They ranged in age from 21 to 37 at the time of the alleged encounters. Rose, 75, whose show airs on PBS, also co-hosts “CBS This Morning” and is a contributing correspondent for “60 Minutes.”
There are striking commonalities in the accounts of the women, each of whom described their interactions with Rose in multiple interviews with The Post. For all of the women, reporters interviewed friends, colleagues or family members who said the women had confided in them about aspects of the incidents. Three of the eight spoke on the record. Five of the women spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of Rose’s stature in the industry, his power over their careers or what they described as his volatile temper.
“In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked,” Rose said in a statement provided to The Post. “Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues. It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken. I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives.”
Most of the women said Rose alternated between fury and flattery in his interactions with them. Five described Rose putting his hand on their legs, sometimes their upper thigh, in what they perceived as a test to gauge their reactions. Two said that while they were working for Rose at his residences or were traveling with him on business, he emerged from the shower and walked naked in front of them. One said he groped her buttocks at a staff party.
FFS. Damn it, Charlie Rose! I BELIEVED IN YOU. “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.” As in, he’s really sorry about what he did but some of them are lying about what he did. He also thinks that he was, like, just making a pass at a woman and she interpreted it as something predatory. Yeah, not with eight women. And God knows how many more are out there. Anyway, Rose has been suspended from CBS and PBS. I wonder if PBS will use the same format and just give The Charlie Rose Show to someone else and rename it.
In not-shocking journalist-predator news, former Politico and current NYT journalist Glenn Thrush was outed too – he apparently had a thing for getting young 20-something female journalists drunk and making unwanted sexual advances.
When powerful men have inappropriate sexual conduct with young women in their field, it can make them feel like they have to suck it up and move on. Glenn Thrush is accused of doing just that. https://t.co/HyML4Ca3G5 pic.twitter.com/DvRZTmlu8h
— Vox (@voxdotcom) November 20, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It may be #NotAllMen, but I hope these past few months show that it’s #TooManyMen and #EnoughMen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
preach. #toomanymen #evenmenweknowandlove #menpleasecheckyourselves
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know what, I’m glad that at least society’s gotten to a point where so many men and women feel that they could speak out against their abusers and molesters. Even though not all of these might have the outcomes we want (i.e. the men losing their jobs and/or brought up on charges), I can at least hope that there will be less of this kind of behaviour everywhere following this horrid, horrid year. I hope predators everywhere will watch the news and finally realize that they are not invincible, and that we are not their property.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, speaking out is great, but I want to see someone arrested—not elected to office!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Today I was accused of “ladysplaining” for saying we can’t give Al Franken a pass just because what he did was less bad than what Roy Moore did. Once we start parsing, excusing, or explaining away abuse, we empower all abusers.
And if one more man tries to tell me I should accept Al Franken’s revised apology, I am going to scream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Megan
I am right there with you. Some of the ladies on the View wanted to parse the degrees of evil perpetrated by Moore, Weinstein and Franken et al. I changed the channel because the discussion was making me want to vomit.
I’ve known women who were grabbed by the P by men. They were shaken to the core. Anyone who wants to minimize their trauma by placing them on a sliding scale can take a long walk off of a short peir.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
no they aint invincible but there are loopholes they may use ,anyroad , i do really believe that perps should all be placed on a SLIDING SCALE ,accordingly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WaPo says a dozen more women have come forward since the story broke. Check my timestamp, that may have changed by later in the day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At the rate we’re going, it probably changed by the time you finished typing your comment!! Unbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh!
Okay. That’s it. Time for women of good conscience to take over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*sets fire to 2017*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Burn it down!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I thought 2016 was bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2016 was the death of our favorite celebs
2017 is the death of democracy, decency and sanity.
2018 will be the first annual hunger games. May the odds be ever in your favor
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nicole your Hunger Games comment has me freaking the hell out,oh $hit!Gives Mockingjay salute…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I forget where I read this, but someone said 2018 will be a “cold civil war” in the US and I believe it.
It seems as if it started a while ago, TBH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been training since 2015 for this. I’m ready. *whistles* *gives salute*
No but really 2018 is the start of something. If not war than nukes then war.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2017 started something good (disturbing, but good). The patriarchy thought they won big in 2016, and, in 2017, women came for them. And we are going to keep coming for them in 2018.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Megan. Women are still angry and horrified by the election of creepy assaulter trump and this is “p*ssy grabbing back”. It’s messy, scary, frightening and sad, but women coming forward and talking about what men did to them 40, 30, 20, 10, 1 year ago is what we all needed to do and hear as a society. Trump has exposed a very dark underbelly and calling out these men helps us fight back. Everyone needs to vote in 2018 and we need to find a strong progressive (I personally want a female) candidate in 2020 to destroy trump and the Repub party and take back our country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with ya! I’m sure 2018 is gonna be a dumpster fire too. We just can’t have nice things anymore!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really cant bluesky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AnnC, Well said!
Can we get Trump impeached for his “grab ‘em by the p***y” BS, yet?
I’m ready.
And yes, I do agree that lots of people are now coming forward, many of them I think, are realizing that when the POTUS has this BS attitude, now is the time for The People to demand change on this BS.
I will never understand folks who have the attitude of “Oh, it was years ago. Why bring it up now?” Why? Because it is wrong. Wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Post article made me physically ill. I had to put it down multiple times. Everyone knew! The editor of the Paris Review seemed to know. His behavior was shocking, but more shocking to me is how much of an open secret it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have really had it with these BS “apologies” and statements. SOME of the recent allegations against other men could *possibly* be described as “insensitive behavior,” but Charlie here was walking around naked in front of his colleagues FFS. Just issue a short apology and go away. That’s not “insensitive,” it’s goddamn pathological.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is all men to some degree or other. Every man has grabbed an ass, made off color jokes or remarks, or made a woman feel uncomfortable in some way. Or at least they stood around and watched it laughed while their friends did it. Maybe they were teens when it happened but it happened. For some it is outgrown, for others it becomes a behavior that lasts decades and escalates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This completely. They may not have been the ones that acted inappropriately, but if they weren’t they were likely the ones high-fiving the gross dude or just laughing it off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely, @ Aang! This has been coming up so often in conversations with friends and we were just recently discussing how absolutely EVERY woman has at least a few stories. This is behavior that society has deemed acceptable for men for too long. I’m glad that it’s coming to light and people are being held accountable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most men really don’t do such things at least as adults. They need to be braver about calling out the behavior when they see it, and all this has raised awareness about why it’s so damaging to just let it go and why it’s not harmless or normal.
The men who do such things loom large in our minds because it just takes one to poison the environment for multiple women over long periods of time. They make us feel unwelcome and unsafe in our workplaces, schools, on the street, etc. especially since the behavior has been dismissed as “normal”. And they are everywhere, so it is difficult or really impossible to avoid them.
This is at least putting the fear of the Lord into them in a way I’ve never seen before. Hang on for a long and bumpy ride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seriously up to my eyeballs with all this BS. In what planet is it ever okay to act out inappropriately sexually to someone one? When is okay in any work environment to touch, speak to, act out in away that is grossly unacceptable? I cannot even get into that mindset of justifying this behavior. It’s not okay. I don’t care who you are. You cannot put your hands on, talk to, show something to someone who doesn’t want it. I am getting sick and tired of hearing these men behave this way. It’s barbaric.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is it with exposing themselves that these men think women will go mad for them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the reason they do this is because they get off on making women feel uncomfortable and shocked. It’s a power trip for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because if a woman exposed herself to a man he would become excited.
Disclaimer. I am a man. I have never exposed myself to a woman in my life unless we were engaged in a consensual act.
As a man I think it’s safe to say that between 10 and 25% of men are some degree of sex pest. I’d love to tell you otherwise.
One more thing while I’m being somewhat controversial men really, really need to stop comparing being groped as a man with being groped as a woman. I’ve been groped by both men and women.
When I was groped by a woman I was more flattered than annoyed. She was 25, I was 43. I’m married so I asked the young lady in question not to do that again.
When I was groped by a man I was just annoyed. I never, ever felt that I was in any danger. Not for a second. And that’s why they shouldn’t be compared.
My wife was groped. She was scared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men are obsessed with their d….ks. I guess many creeps like Rose and Weinstein think all women will be just as obsessed back with a glimpse of their wrinkly crown jewels. Not!
And pervs get off on exposing themselves to unsuspecting women, in this case young women he has power over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m done. Charlie Rose? He’s the reason I watch CBS Morning. I believe these women. Like others have said, 2017 – set it on fire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not needed on CBS This Morning. I hope he isn’t replaced. Imagine, a morning show that concentrates on serious news and is helmed by women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Men are hesitant to grab other men for fear of being reported or sued for criminal assault. For some reason our society doesn’t have the same views when it comes to men grabbing women. It is viewed as sexual contact that women love. We need to change our mind frame to view men grabbing women just as reportable for criminal assault and law suits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m almost afraid to look at media at all anymore.
The combination of really realizing how grossly pervasive this behavior has been when you thought you already knew, coupled with the exposure of men that you thought were better than that (on top of everything else that has been terrible about this trash heap of a year) has been really crushing. It makes me want to sue the human race for divorce.
Pretty much the only shred of silver lining has been that all of this, no matter how ugly, how disheartening, has been exposed. Maybe now men will know that they are going to have to hide in very dark corners indeed to do these things. I don’t expect that it will stop, but maybe it will be better.
I hope that it helps close some of the wounds that these women have been carrying around for decades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve watched Charlie Rose on PBS on and off since high school and one thing I’ve noticed is that he interrupts his guests to ask long winded questions as if he’ d rather hear himself talk than hear the answers. For me that’s the ‘tell’ for what and arrogant SOB he is at heart glad he’s getting exposed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
many clips of him online being a total dick to female guests…he is a rude interviewer in general
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@luca76, you are totally right!!! There was also someone who I saw him be a sleaze with, an actress but I can’t think of who it was…It was very much in the same manner of how Matt Lauer was sleazy with Salma Hayek while he was interviewing her on air. At any rate, I’ve never been able to watch his interviews because I always thought that he was a creep. They should just get rid of him. Someone else could use the job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was it CR/Rita Moreno?
http://twitter.com/wyatt_privilege/status/930859191551643651
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts exactly! I’ve never been able to watch his interviews. Don’t see his appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES!!!! He’s always struck me as arrogant and full of himself, which is why the allegations don’t surprise me. Glenn Thrush is the same type of ahole so again, it doesn’t surprise me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed that too. He seemed like an egomaniac in love with himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
Always found Rose obnoxious. He always interrupts his guests, especially female guests. I cannot stand it. So i cannot bear to watch.
As does O’Reilly. And so many others.
It’s such an obnoxious habit. Is it a sign of a sexual predator? Maybe not but it’s definitely a guarantee that i won’t bother to watch your show.
No surprise about him. The ego is massive and he is rude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I’ve never liked Charlie Rose and I’ve always felt kind of guilty about that. Until now. Now I feel vindicated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Count me in this group, too. I’ve often found him to be annoying. He promotes himself as this oh-so-serious interviewer. He does ask interesting questions of his guests, but he rarely lets them finish their answers. Instead of being engaged in what his guests have to say, he’s more impressed with hearing himself speak. A good interviewer should also be a good listener.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s going to be hard to find gratitude this Thanksgiving, other than our own personal triumphs and families. 2017 is the year of the exposure, pun or no pun intended. No surprises from trump, we got what we feared. But, all the predators everywhere, EVERYWHERE. These entitled pricks who thought their name and privilege somehow gave them a pass to do as they please…for years, decades. By the time it’s over, who will be left standing. Just sickening. How do you tell your kids the world they are growing up is filthy and things don’t appear to be improving. I will set a table for my loved ones and just try to be grateful for health and the happiness in our home, but as we all know, nothing will ever be as before. @lightpurple: aside from swimming in the cesspool of our world, hope you like Kyrie. He puts on a show and for a few short moments, you remember how it feels to smile, albeit temporarily. Geez, I’m depressing myself…..sorry kids!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s very difficult, but as I have learned in my long life, sometimes you do have to turn the focus to loved ones. Very Happy Thanksgiving to you and all on CB!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why Miss @third ginger, you are the rainbow in the cloud! You always see the light. I admire that. As you are aware, lol, I go from a straight to z. These oversexed morons just lead the life they pleased until now….BUSTED. I do hope since people are being checked, behaviors will change. Big brother is watching big brother for a change. And…yes, have a wonderful holiday with your “baby” girl. I hope she is helping or cooking for you, but I sense that you are still the master of the kitchen! Never ceases to amaze how certain unknown people on this site feel like a dear friend, and you are definitely one of those people ginger. Love you!!! And @boredblond, you, as well are chasing rainbows and I should look to you and ginger for hope with your optimistic, positive attitudes. Good girls.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe we can be grateful that the victims are finally feeling empowered to speak out, and that’s for the good. I’m not optimistic that things will change for everyone, or that some of the worst offenders will be named..but it’s a positive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely understand and agree. I love my boys, ages ranging from 12 to 27 (I know. It’s crazy.), and we’ve been having some interesting talks… especially the older two. Louis CK was one of their comic heroes, and they were saddened with the accusations. There’s been a lot of scenario questions from me. They were raised to be gentleman across-the-board. You don’t get to put your manners on the coat rack when at private events or even at home. When I asked them if it’s okay to whip your wanker out and masterbate in front of a woman they looked at me like I’d lost my mind. A lot of men are hearing harassment stories, but they’re not reading particulars. I had to explain what’s erupting at each camp (Weinstein, Spacey, et al).
When they were exasperated with these awful men it was important to end with why is grab-em-by-the-pussy running our country. Let me say they were horrified with me even saying that. Oh but it’s okay for our President? My thanks this year will be my voice and the knowledge that the men in my family are sensitive, caring and gentle souls. And if they even think about saying one thing about man-baby on Thursday, I’m keeping my iron skillet at arm’ s reach. 😆
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nancy, that’s how I’ve been feeling. 2016 was horrific, 2017 was worse, and I don’t have much hope that 2018 is going to be any better. I’m worn down and exhausted— and not feeling the least bit celebratory. I will have to try to at least put on a smile for my kids, but it’s hard. I just want to stay curled up in bed all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lorelai: I hope you read this. This too shall pass. Find a reason to be happy every day, even if it’s looking at the beauty of the sky. Read a book. Don’t dwell on what could happen. I have a year old baby girl and when I hold her, it’s like a spa treatment! My other two kids help as well. Sometimes holidays are overrated anyway! I just wanted to encourage you because I know how hard things can get. This site loves cats, but there’s nothing sweeter than a new puppy….lol…that will distract you from reality for sure!! Happy Turkey Day
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Naked Charlie Rose as an unexpected suprise while working… that image just ruined my lunch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anthony Weiner is in prison. Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey & Mark Halperin were fired. Al Franken apologized, but we will see . Glenn Thrush was suspended. Louis C.K. was canceled. Charlie Rose show suspended. Tambor quit. Moore asked to step down from Alabama Race. The big question to me ,is when will Donald Trump be held accountable for his sexual harassment allegations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not as long as Rethugs hold power. #FLIPCONGRESS!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heavy sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck. Another pathetic bit of trash for the scrap heap. #Notallmenbutwaytoomanysoallaresuspect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I no longer have heroes. We don’t have cable, PBS is our fave channel. My son is almost 5, and he adores Charlie and Rick Steves. Fuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are big PBS Watchers also. I was so bummed to hear this about Charlie Rose! Charlie Rose?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
About three weeks ago I named a few men in the public eye that I would be shocked if they were doing this Charlie was one.I watch CBS This Morning. I watched them discuss Bill O
Reilly, Harvey,Kevin,etc.Today I had to do watch Gayle and Norah report on Charlie being suspended.Norah and Gayle are reeling.Gayle says she believes the women,is on the side of the women.He does not get a pass.Norah was near tears.They both talked about how they are struggling to wrap their brains around the Charlie they knew and the Charlie the women talked about in the article
Both said they will continue covering sexual harassment on CBS Morning and continue supporting women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here-never saw this coming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched too and I thought Gayle and Norah handled an incredibly awkward, extremely difficult and delicate situation really well. They seemed genuinely stunned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
comment moved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I’m one of the few who aren’t surprised. There was a Radar magazine article some 12 years ago, dishing about famous news reporters. I remember reading that Charlie Rose was rumored to have a lothario reputation. The wording about him suggested he was quite lecherous. A lot of these longstanding rumors about male celebs have turned out to be true (Weinstein, Spacey, Ratner, Rose). Who is next?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anyone thinks that intellectuals are immune to this kind of behavior [Kaiser, I know this case is a shock] you have only to look at the academic world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Precisely. From college campuses downward. A teacher made a pass at me in high school. I knew several professors in college that appeared at parties I was at. I went to Baylor and UT. Google Baylor. I was stunned with the fallout. Huge story. Disgusting.
Read this without spitting out your coffee, “The plaintiffs in Wednesday’s federal court filing argue that it’s central to their case that Garland “would conclude that these young women made themselves willing victims of sexual assault” and “would then immediately find relevance in ‘God’s wrath’ upon them.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baylor is ground zero for sexual assault on Texas campuses.
And yep, professors can be predators. I taught at the college level for a while and our employee handbook specifically forbade fraternization/dating between students and professors because a) it’s a huge power imbalance and b) it’s violates the trust between the college and the community they serve.
In fact, one of my colleagues that I’ve known since grad school was fired from one campus for attempting to date a student (he didn’t have tenure, obviously). He was grooming a student who began his class when she was 17 and turned 18 during the semester. This man was 36 years old at the time. I found out about it and turned him in, as I take my responsibility as a teacher very seriously. It hurt me to do it because I’d considered the person a friend for several years at the time, but when I found out he was a predator I did not hesitate to tell our department chair. He was gone less than a week later and banned from teaching at that campus.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for your response, Mabs. When I was in graduate school in the 80′s, professors regularly called female students “honey and sweetheart.” Sadly for us, we would roll our eyes and shrug it off. Once in a poetry workshop [I was in a creative writing program] a famous poet, notorious for dating grad students, said to the whole class that I, although a busty blonde, was “deceptively intelligent.” I wish I had not just laughed nervously, but I was a first generation student from a humble background who was just so impressed with being with all the smart folks. I was so insecure that I imitated the “fancy” speech patterns of a sweet, kind friend. He became my husband of 35 years. Sorry for the long post. I cannot say how much admiration I have for women with more courage than we had. @a reader, you are a great example.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one really hurts because I have admired his work over the years and viewed him as sophisticated, smart and sensitive. I admit to wanting to find reasons where perhaps there were misunderstandings. I realize not only women but men, too, can build up relationships in their minds. Rose mentioned “shared feelings”. But I don’t want to excuse the bad behavior of anyone … even those who I admired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has broken my heart. I absolutely loved his PBS show, one of the few shows that really cover the gamut regarding guests, and he has really deep, far-ranging interviews with the interviewees. I have admired him for a long time.
I had read a long article about him once, maybe The New Yorker. I”m not sure. He is a workaholic. His job is his passion. He said he regretted having no children, but that his long-time girlfriend’s adult children are like his own. She is much older also, not some young babe, and a career woman, but they have been on-again/off-again over the years.
I never saw this coming, never.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom is just crushed. She loves Rose so much she used to have a photo of him in her wallet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deeply deeply disappointed. **goes home to bolt the door and crawl back under the covers**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel the same way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Lin-Manuel Miranda’s name ever comes up in this manner, I’ll join you under the covers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anything comes out about Obama…I’M DONE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BJ. Oh, YES, YES, YES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m counting on Michelle killing him by now if he ever did….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Barack and Lin are on the list my husband and I have of good guys. I have to add my husband, but he is in no way famous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
I have a very small list of famous guys who will truly devastate me if revealed to be awful. Obama and LMM are on it, along with some others I don’t want to name for fear of jinxing. I have faith in them, and hope it remains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These male journalists like Thrush and Mark Halperin have a lot of power in defining political figures, their disdain and how dismissive they were of Hillary and how soft they have been on Trump is not a surprise. To them Hillary was not hot and who cares about what she has upstairs. Time will take care of all these assholes including Trump. They got away with it for so long that they never thought a day of reckoning will come, well it’s here and I hope it continues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thrush has always been a master manipulator who delights in wielding his journalistic power to influence his readers. I have always thought he was a fairly brilliant guy but with something very sinister/shady lurking just beneath the surface. He’s shrewd and devious and yes, misogynistic IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Halperin is a Republican. That’s why he was dismissive of Hillary. He has the Republican mindset regarding hatred of HIllary and all things Clinton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off-topic request for an off-line conversation I’m currently having: Who recently said something like, “I find all women beautiful, unless they are angry or down on themselves”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol Megan, I immediately luv your mom
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of our friends works in NYC and was harassed by him years ago. We’ve known he was an old lech for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched GMA,CBS This Morning and Today Show coverage of Charlie Rose.Both GMA and CBS discussed it in detail.On GMA Robin,George,Dan(Legal expert) and Ronan Farrow discussed Charlie.I thought it was interesting that on The Today Show that Matt, Savannah,etc did not discuss the story.They just showed a taped piece about it but didn’t discuss it.I am wondering if something is up for them to be mum on giving their thoughts.After they show a taped segment of a major story they usually comment on it.
Is Matt next?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could be, or someone else at NBC.
Watching the Charlie Rose Show was something of a ritual for me. I liked getting more in depth discussion of world events, and he always seemed to have relevant guests to whatever news story was breaking. Then I noticed something. He wasn’t covering or discussing these stories at all. Weeks and months passed, scandal after scandal broke and none of them were ever a topic for discussion on his show. Not once. Even when he had guests on that were very close to events, the topic was ignored or glossed over. It was odd, and the absence grew very conspicuous. At first I chalked it up to him being a chauvinist ass who didn’t rate the story important enough for his attention, but I guess now I know the real reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Matt is probably shaking in his boots worried someone or multiples will be coming out of the woodwork.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, I bet Matt Lauer is worried. I’ve heard the gossip about him for years and years. The Natl Enquirer has been dogging him for years about affairs with coworkers, cheating repeatedly on his wife, his using his power at NBC to get his favs rewarded or punished on the job. I bet there are tons of ugly stories about Matt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Makes me think of the fact that NBC news passed on the Weinstein story. Something’s rotten at the core of that network. It doesn’t make any sense they’d pass on the biggest story of the decade with Weinstein. Also, NBC is the network that has tapes of trump from The Apprentice that they won’t release.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My brother is/was a big Charlie Rose fan and so I learned about this from him last night. He likes to watch the show to unwind (I prefer cartoons) and it wasn’t on last night because of this. Probably won’t be coming back.
My brother is currently in mourning. I expressed condolences for his loss. Yet another hero blasted off his pedestal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had my professional career cut short right in its beginning by this exact type of behaviour. I changed careers and make it a policy to only work for women (not that that’s a fail safe idea either) and am never alone in a room with a man. I got to a point where I believe men view women as subhuman, and no amount of education or punishment will ever change that. I’m sure there are some men who are above that mentality but you can never really be sure who those men are. One woman’s trusted friend is another’s worst nightmare. I also can’t get over the fact that these men when caught up resort to this transparent paternalist and dismissive defence. What a gaslighting m8therf**k#r this Rose is. I didn’t realize? Digging himself in further. He’s not only discredited himself but everyone who has ever worked with him is now suspect. The conversation we are having now is only the tip of the iceberg. Whipping it out at least can be clearly marked as harassment, but in reality harassment takes on many subtle but deadly forms, most of which conform to psychopathic and narcissistic behaviour. That this is endemic doesn’t bode well for any attempt to reverse this dynamic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings”
1 – He has a longtime partner, and shouldn’t have been “pursuing” anything. I’m sure she’s thrilled.
2 – This is not appropriate in a professional setting, especially when one is a much higher position than the other. But in general, you know how you determine if the feelings are shared?
Ask.
Don’t assume. Don’t “pursue” by touching and making inappropriate comments. Why can’t guys just ask? Say “I’m interested in you, if you are in me, great, and if not, OK, I understand” and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worked at NPR as an editorial assistant in the 80′s and remember hearing stories about Charlie Rose back then. I always did think he seemed like his own biggest fan, though, not surprised to hear this news now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved his interviews (not being US based, always on Youtube) because he seemed genuinely interested in the interviewed person’s work. Intelligent, thoughtful, and respectful and sensitive to his interviewees without being sycophantic. But no: he’s just another sleazy little creep. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is NO WAY his co-hosts did not know. I saw him 25 years ago in a NYC restaurant and he was all over a much younger blond. It was gross, and I could tell then what a creep he was. Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King turned their heads because they are paid to do it. Maybe they never saw him walk around naked, but he’s such an obvious narcissist that his behavior had to be more out in the open than they are letting on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. They knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s plenty of older men who date and lust after younger women only. Go to Palm Beach, Florida. There’s tons of old men with toupees and their hot girlfriends in tight outfits who are decades younger. That doesn’t make them molesters. It just makes them creepy older men who use their money to buy much younger girlfriends who only date them for their money and trips and lifestyle.
There’s a huge difference between being out in a restaurant with a much younger blonde and hanging on her and being a sexual pervert preying on your female employees. I absolutely believe Gayle had no clue what he was doing over on his own show behind the scenes that he owned and aired on PBS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dating a younger woman would give no clue about what he was doing behind closed doors. That’s a leap I myself would never make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So basically Rose said that he did but he didn’t do it ??? And praises himself for supporting women??? And gets away with it? A…..e
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How soon before he marries his longtime off-and-on lady friend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie Rose is too Powerful? Charlie Rose is an idiot. Let’s just tell the truth, all businesses think it is FINE for women to be assaulted in the workplace, and beyond.
Bloomberg knew about Rose, and gave him more power and money. And what about CBS?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never liked Rose. Never particularly liked Matt Lauer either. And I would not be surprised at all if Lauer is a jerk also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlie “The Crusty Paw” Rose owns and produces the Charlie Rose television show through his own company. PBS and Bloomberg syndicated it, with the latter providing studio and production facilities. So it PBS doesn’t have a show in need of a host, but rather a time slot in need of a program.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So disappointed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For frig’s sake. I’ve seen about 5 Rose interviews in my lifetime, but this is still disappointing. No matter who it is, these revelations always disgust me. To think that this has happened to so many women for as long as it has and that many of them have even gone to their graves with the secrets to protect their attacker and their own reputations is a heavy thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse