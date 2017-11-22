“John Legend & Chrissy Teigen are expecting again” Thanksgiving links

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are expecting their second child. Let the oversharing and social media TMI commence! [Wonderwall]
I hope Louise Linton goes away in 2018. [Pajiba]
I can’t wait to see Mudbound, for real. [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce is the highest paid woman in music in 2017. [Dlisted]
Carey Mulligan looks solemn in pink. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rest in peace, David Cassidy. [Jezebel]
Rita Ora… my God, she set herself up to fail with this one. [The Blemish]
Phaedra Parks is a model now. [Reality Tea]
Am I missing out on a lot by not watching Riverdale? [OMG Blog]
Kendall Jenner’s La Perla contract is very lucrative. [Starcasm]
***Thanksgiving programming note: We’ll be off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday, then we’ll have some light posting on Friday, and we’ll be back to a normal schedule next week. We hope everyone has a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday! Gobble gobble.
Happy Thanksgiving, one and all!
🤗🎉🍁🥗🥧 🍹🍹Aloha, everyone!!
Happy Thanksgiving Celebitchies!
Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Definitely thankful for this site and for being my escape this sh*tty year!
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it!
Sounds like the babies will be almost exactly two years apart!
Happy Thanksgiving US people! I am thankful for this wonderful community.
hugs to all the lovelies here, and a big thank you to Kaiser and CB and Corey and Hecate for keeping this place alive.
Ditto 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! 🙏🏻 🦃 🍷🍗 Safe travels if you venture out. Let’s remember the things we can be thankful for in this Dumpster fire of a year ❤️
Happy thanksgiving all!! I’m a Canadian living in the UK but I love turkey so I’m making one tomorrow and donating to the ACLU and planned parenthood. Keep fighting the good fight American celebitches
Best news ever. Spoiler alert it’s a boy
No surprise there. They used gender selection for the first one because they said they really wanted a girl first. I am sure this baby will be just as cute as the first one !
Happy Thanksgiving to my celebitchy family!
Do yourself a favor and read the Louise Linton article, it’s starting my holiday off by making me truly grateful she’s getting the comeuppance she richly deserves…..
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
I’m not American but I wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Cheers from Paris.
Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate!
I thought Chrissy looked pregnant in the Kim Kardashian baby shower pics. Congrats to her and John!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! I saw Mudbound last weekend, incredible film. Sad, maddening and really a great film.
Happy thanksgiving everyone!!
@Kaiser- I just binged the first season of Riverdale and loved it! I really like the actors and it’s a great mix of drama, humor and soap opera without being too much. The plot line is great without being too complicated as well! I still haven’t gotten around to starting season 2 but I’d recommend giving season 1 a shot!
Riverdale is so much fun! Fair warning: while I would not call season 2 complicated, they definitely upped the drama.
I just started watching it too and I’m hooked. Love the style of it, the casting (Madchen Amick is killing it!) and the Twin Peaks influence. It’s a lot of fun.
We’re up to date on it at the moment. It’s not some ground breaking great show – but it’s fun. There’s a lot of silly things that happen that are just so over the top. But I still enjoy it.
The girl who plays Cheryl is so over the top in the best kind of way – she’s killing it. I also have the weirdest crush on Cole Sprouse now but it’s okay because he’s only two years younger than I am, haha.
Congrats to the Legends. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I am really grateful to Kaiser this year for giving me an outlet to speak my political views and for keeping us the resistance updated!
Happy Thanksgiving! I’m thankful that I have time to prep food tonight for less stressful cooking tomorrow, that I was blessed with one final baby after a rough year, and that my terminally ill mother is still with me ❤️
Happy Thanksgiving to my American celebitchites
Enjoy!
Happy Thanksgiving Celebitches! I’m making Spaghetti Bunt Cake and my awful racist aunt is coming over. Send me all the prayers!
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone in the US! It’s my favorite holiday (I was born on Thanksgiving a looooooong time ago). Hope everyone has a restful long weekend.
Deleted, posted in the wrong place
I’ve noticed CB has had fewer bylines recently than in times past (since the HW reckoning), and just want to send out well wishes. I hope this is for very fun and lovely reasons, or in my head, and not for sad ones.
congrats to Chrissy and John!
Happy Thanksgiving my American amigos. I wish you luck and peace and a huge family dinner undivided by politics for just one day.
Wrong place for this I’m sure; but I just found out yesterday my baby isn’t going to make it to term (genetic testing results finally came back). And there’s pregnant women and babies every where I turn. I can’t escape it. Come on here, what’s the first headline I read?
Sorry I’m just hurt and bitter. I’ve had so many miscarriages but never experienced anything like this. It just seems like everyone else has kids so easily and for us it’s a struggle.
I am so sorry to hear about that pinetree.
It must be especially frustrating on learning this to see others become pregnant. I truly hope this is just an awful bump in the road on your journey to being a momma.
let us know if you want hopeful stories, or commiseration, but you are not alone in this.
I’m so sorry pine tree 😔 I can’t even imagine the hurt and sadness you’re feeling. I’m sending many, many hugs your way and please know this internet stranger is thinking of you ❤️
Oh, I am sorry you’re going through thIs. I can imagine how hard it is to see pregnant women, and imagine they have had it easy but many couples struggle to have babies. Including John and Chrissy. My heart goes out to you though.
Pine tree sending you lots of love this holiday season. Fertility struggles are difficult so I hope you have the support system you need to deal. Many couples struggle including Chrissy and John (struggled for 9 years). In fact this was their last embryo from IVF.
Regardless I’m sorry I’m sure these stories don’t help
Sending commiserations, I’m so sorry you have to go through this, life seems so unfair at times, I really hope this is a hiccup,and it all works out for you in the end. Sending internet ( ((hugs)) – if you don’t mind that is.
So sorry to hear that pinetree ❤️ I hope you are healthy and find a way to try again when you feel ready ❤️
I’m so sorry. I lost twins last year at the end of October and I didn’t celebrate either Thanksgiving or Christmas. I didn’t cook and I didn’t put up a tree. It had taken us 11 years to get pregnant and every holiday season, we hoped it would be our last with just the two of us. I hope one day you’ll be able to bring a healthy baby to term and fulfill your wish for a family. I know how hard this can be. <3
@pinetree13 – I’m so sorry to hear this. I hope you have lots of support and are able to get through this and that you are able to try again when you feel ready.
Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! I will be spending a low key day with my husband and remembering my parents.
I love thanksgiving more than any other holiday for it’s a holiday we can remember to be thankful. It’s been a hard year especially with the politics and Weinstein scandal, but we can still take time to be thankful. We’re here, alive and every day above ground is a good day. I hope everyone has a wonderful, safe thanksgiving. 🦃🥧🍗🥖
And congrats to John and Chrissy!
I love Chrissy and John on instagram. Have her on snapchat too. I like her, and she had a hard time getting pregnant the first time so I think its wonderful that she is having a 2nd 🌹
I have a very soft spot for anyone who has struggled with infertility. After 12 years of trying and a loss of twins last year to incompetent cervix, I’m pregnant with what will hopefully be my rainbow baby. I have much to be thankful for this year.
Happy Thanksgiving to all of y’all!
Congratulations! 🎉
Thank you!
