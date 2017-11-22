“John Legend & Chrissy Teigen are expecting again” Thanksgiving links
  • November 22, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen leave Corinthia Hotel with their daughter and head for a late lunch

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are expecting their second child. Let the oversharing and social media TMI commence! [Wonderwall]
I hope Louise Linton goes away in 2018. [Pajiba]
I can’t wait to see Mudbound, for real. [LaineyGossip]
Beyonce is the highest paid woman in music in 2017. [Dlisted]
Carey Mulligan looks solemn in pink. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rest in peace, David Cassidy. [Jezebel]
Rita Ora… my God, she set herself up to fail with this one. [The Blemish]
Phaedra Parks is a model now. [Reality Tea]
Am I missing out on a lot by not watching Riverdale? [OMG Blog]
Kendall Jenner’s La Perla contract is very lucrative. [Starcasm]

***Thanksgiving programming note: We’ll be off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday, then we’ll have some light posting on Friday, and we’ll be back to a normal schedule next week. We hope everyone has a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday! Gobble gobble.

71st Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals

 

47 Responses to ““John Legend & Chrissy Teigen are expecting again” Thanksgiving links”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, one and all!

  2. Neelyo says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Celebitchies!

  3. OSTONE says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Definitely thankful for this site and for being my escape this sh*tty year!

  4. Jerusha says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:23 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all!

  5. Skylark says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it!

  6. Cupcake says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Sounds like the babies will be almost exactly two years apart!

  7. Who ARE These People? says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Happy Thanksgiving US people! I am thankful for this wonderful community.

  8. Imqrious2 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! 🙏🏻 🦃 🍷🍗 Safe travels if you venture out. Let’s remember the things we can be thankful for in this Dumpster fire of a year ❤️

  9. Towelie says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Happy thanksgiving all!! I’m a Canadian living in the UK but I love turkey so I’m making one tomorrow and donating to the ACLU and planned parenthood. Keep fighting the good fight American celebitches :)

  10. Nicole says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Best news ever. Spoiler alert it’s a boy

  11. Anniefannie says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to my celebitchy family!
    Do yourself a favor and read the Louise Linton article, it’s starting my holiday off by making me truly grateful she’s getting the comeuppance she richly deserves…..

  12. mia girl says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all!

  13. Kate says:
    November 22, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I’m not American but I wish you all a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Cheers from Paris.

  14. KiddVicious says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate!

    I thought Chrissy looked pregnant in the Kim Kardashian baby shower pics. Congrats to her and John!

  15. Juliette says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! I saw Mudbound last weekend, incredible film. Sad, maddening and really a great film.

  16. HelloSunshine says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Happy thanksgiving everyone!!
    @Kaiser- I just binged the first season of Riverdale and loved it! I really like the actors and it’s a great mix of drama, humor and soap opera without being too much. The plot line is great without being too complicated as well! I still haven’t gotten around to starting season 2 but I’d recommend giving season 1 a shot!

  17. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Congrats to the Legends. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I am really grateful to Kaiser this year for giving me an outlet to speak my political views and for keeping us the resistance updated!

  18. Menutia says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Happy Thanksgiving! I’m thankful that I have time to prep food tonight for less stressful cooking tomorrow, that I was blessed with one final baby after a rough year, and that my terminally ill mother is still with me ❤️

  19. Happy21 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:24 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to my American celebitchites :)
    Enjoy!

  20. BengalCat2000 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Celebitches! I’m making Spaghetti Bunt Cake and my awful racist aunt is coming over. Send me all the prayers!

  21. Lindy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Happy Thanksgiving, everyone in the US! It’s my favorite holiday (I was born on Thanksgiving a looooooong time ago). Hope everyone has a restful long weekend.

  22. detritus says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:46 am

    I’ve noticed CB has had fewer bylines recently than in times past (since the HW reckoning), and just want to send out well wishes. I hope this is for very fun and lovely reasons, or in my head, and not for sad ones.

  23. woodstock_schulz says:
    November 22, 2017 at 11:58 am

    congrats to Chrissy and John!

  24. Lady D says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving my American amigos. I wish you luck and peace and a huge family dinner undivided by politics for just one day.

  25. pinetree13 says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Wrong place for this I’m sure; but I just found out yesterday my baby isn’t going to make it to term (genetic testing results finally came back). And there’s pregnant women and babies every where I turn. I can’t escape it. Come on here, what’s the first headline I read?

    Sorry I’m just hurt and bitter. I’ve had so many miscarriages but never experienced anything like this. It just seems like everyone else has kids so easily and for us it’s a struggle. :(

  26. Cat Crazy says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    Happy Thanksgiving to all who celebrate! I will be spending a low key day with my husband and remembering my parents.

  27. Southern belle says:
    November 22, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I love thanksgiving more than any other holiday for it’s a holiday we can remember to be thankful. It’s been a hard year especially with the politics and Weinstein scandal, but we can still take time to be thankful. We’re here, alive and every day above ground is a good day. I hope everyone has a wonderful, safe thanksgiving. 🦃🥧🍗🥖

    And congrats to John and Chrissy!

  28. Lori says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    I love Chrissy and John on instagram. Have her on snapchat too. I like her, and she had a hard time getting pregnant the first time so I think its wonderful that she is having a 2nd 🌹

  29. Jacqueline says:
    November 22, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I have a very soft spot for anyone who has struggled with infertility. After 12 years of trying and a loss of twins last year to incompetent cervix, I’m pregnant with what will hopefully be my rainbow baby. I have much to be thankful for this year.

    Happy Thanksgiving to all of y’all!

