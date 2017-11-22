“John Legend & Chrissy Teigen are expecting again” Thanksgiving links

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend are expecting their second child. Let the oversharing and social media TMI commence! [Wonderwall]

I hope Louise Linton goes away in 2018. [Pajiba]

I can’t wait to see Mudbound, for real. [LaineyGossip]

Beyonce is the highest paid woman in music in 2017. [Dlisted]

Carey Mulligan looks solemn in pink. [Go Fug Yourself]

Rest in peace, David Cassidy. [Jezebel]

Rita Ora… my God, she set herself up to fail with this one. [The Blemish]

Phaedra Parks is a model now. [Reality Tea]

Am I missing out on a lot by not watching Riverdale? [OMG Blog]

Kendall Jenner’s La Perla contract is very lucrative. [Starcasm]

***Thanksgiving programming note: We’ll be off tomorrow for the Thanksgiving holiday, then we’ll have some light posting on Friday, and we’ll be back to a normal schedule next week. We hope everyone has a happy and safe Thanksgiving holiday! Gobble gobble.