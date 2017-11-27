Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement has been officially announced

I knew it would happen today! God, I’m so glad my gossip sixth sense is working properly. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has just been announced by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’ office.
His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.
“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.
“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”
Clarence House also announced – on Twitter – that Meg and Harry became engaged “in London earlier this month” (which I don’t believe, I think it happened over the summer) and that Harry has informed everyone at Buckingham Palace. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018, thank God. Meghan and Harry will do a photocall later, and they will do an interview which will air in the evening in the UK.
Here’s a statement from Meg’s parents:
Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
A statement from William and Kate:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:
'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to
know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.'
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
A statement from the Queen and Prince Philip:
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017
And the Daily Mail is reporting that Harry and Meghan will most likely be granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.
Meghan Markle expected to become the Duchess of Sussex https://t.co/13fXMBUkZc
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
Hooray! *streamers and confetti*
Early post today, hey Kaiser? Darn royals. Meghan better bring it with her wedding dress. No knockoffs of Grace Kelly allowed!
I was so excited to check CB when it was first announced until I remembered that time zones existed haha! Well done Kaiser for still posting-bring on some light and fluffy gossip, finally!
Yes. I will save my snark (well, most of it) for other things but just for a while I want to see pictures of pretty things and nicely dressed, happy people. I want to see Liz’s hat (and she better get a new one for the occasion), what Anne recycles from her wardrobe, the fantastic monstrosities that Beatrice and Eugenie come up with, Fergie trying to sneak in, Andrew’s perpetual thousand yard stare bitch face, Philip’s lecherous decrepitude, Charles’ teary affection and haughtiness, and what the Cambridges and Middletons think is their game faces, and sweet natural George and Charlotte. Bring it all on.
And I want to see two people excited about starting their lives together surrounded by the people who love them most and wish them the best.
And the Obamas! At the very least, I want to see Michelle looking fabulous.
Yes, the Obamas! Pictures of Michelle looking fabulous!
Natalie that was a perfect description! Thank you!
Most modern wedding dresses are inspired by Grace Kelly in some way. Bit of a moot criticism.
How vague are we talking here?
Mine wasn’t. So that is not entirely true. ??? Vague is right.
They’ll invite Melania. Those photos of her and Harry recently show them getting along pretty well. But hopefully no one else in that family. Why would they?
There are basically only two types of modern wedding dresses The meringue and the sheath. Believe me, as someone who used to make them for a living. Dress a and dress b we’d call them as every last bride would walk in and say they wanted something ‘different ‘.
Ha, this was my first thought, too: a pre-7am post! Happy great gossip day, CBs. I know how many of you have been obsessed with Harry for years.
Nice that after all those years of royals having affairs with actresses, one will actually be wifed.
Here’s a cheerful thought: think how pissed Trump will be that he won’t be invited to the biggest royal wedding to occur during his term in office.
Oh, delicious. I sure hope you’re right!!!! Precious Ivanka and Tribe will have to watch it on TV like the rest of us hoi polloi!
Very sadly, I suspect they will have to invite the Trumps in some way (and hope the man himself doesn’t turn up)….otherwise, inviting just the Obama’s may look like a bit of a political statement and the UK can’t afford to piss the Bloated-Rotten-Orange-With-No-Soul off too much. Not with the Brexit sword of damocles still hanging……
Hopefully all the Trumps will be in prison by then……
W&K didn’t invite POTUS to their wedding, these two will not be required to invite them to theirs.
Oh, dontcha know? Trump said Harry asked him to be his best man but he had to decline.
+1 million – Happy!
Congratulations to the happy beautiful Prince Henry Couple!
her Ring is lovely – see more detailing on DM site below the photo of her face alone smiling – the future Princess henry held her hand up to her face with the detailing of her ring upright – gorgeous.
Oh goodie, IMHO if they invite Melania they cannot, but cannot avoid inviting Baby Fists too. And if invited, he would make sure to show up. The Sparkle marriage, early Spring, will be THE event of the year. Orange would get coverage. And who wants to be associated with that ….? Taint their reputation? And Melania is “guilty” by association. She stands by her hb. No, No Trmp. It’d be a huge mistake if either of them were invited.
Yea I checked as soon as I saw the WaPo story on my phone. Usually CB posts the first story at 7.
Anyways this is a good year for the royals: a baby and a wedding. Happy times for any family.
So can people stop blaming Kate for the late engagement announcement? Sounds like it happened as soon as she moved.
Woo hoo! Thought we’d have to wait ’til after the New Year. Congrats to the *official* couple!
It’s nice to wake up to happy news.
Aww hope they have a long and happy life together, but I can’t help feeling a little bit sad for Michael K from Dlisted, it should have been him and Prince Hot Ginge!
Yeah, I always hoped Michael K and Prince Hot Ginge would make it
Poor Michael K. I hope someone is checking on him, now that Prince Hot Ginge is off market. 😂
My prayers go out to Michael K. (By the way, I love my CBers. You guys are my best friends in my head. LOL)
He can start swooning over Hamdan of Dubai or Jean-Christophe “Prince Napoléon”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Created/head writerfor the gossip site DListed. He’s had a huge celeb-crush on Harry for years lol.
FANTASTIC!!!!…….HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 😄😄😄
Yes! Finally some happy news!
(And thanks for waking up early to get on this)
2:30am on the West Coast. Srsly Meghan? Forgetting your time zone loyalties already?
I think Meghan will be forgetting a lot of what it means to be an American. And why not? She just gave up her life to marry an unemployed, barely educated petulant spoiled playboy.
But she got what is one of the world’s best meal tickets, along with a gilded cage.
Best of luck to her – i suspect she will need it.
What exactly does it mean to be an American anymore? In the age of Trump? This is actually a serious question.
She’s forgetting what it means to be an American…… or….. this announcement came from a royal press office, which is stationed in Britain, and runs on British operating hours…. but I guess that would make too much sense? Lol
Who is petulant here?
What a ridiculous comment.
Forgetting what it is to be an American?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone got to hate, 😞. Here’s looking at you Debbie downer, Maren.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
Jealous much?
In this crazy BrexityTrumpity world we must grab happiness wherever we can. We have lunatics with power running amok.
Just be happy. Love is great!
I could say there’s a lot of things that encompass Americanism. Including racism, xenophobia and general stupidity. Sure here are good things but let’s be real a white supremicist society is at the core.
Either way this comment is stupid. Nothing I loathe more than Americans thinking everything must be done on our timetable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im too happy to let this go; maybe you can try looking at the glass at least half full, to cheer yourself up! She gave up her former life, but will be in a position to have lots of influence for the good. My husband was rather selfish when I married him, and his heart has grown amazingly over the years. And a biracial American divorcee will definitely put a more modern spin on things, which will be fun to see! It’s a good thing!!
Didn’t your momma ever tell you if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all?
Tina,
Most Americans don’t like Trump – his approval is 33%, so most of us hate his stinking guts.
What do we stand for?
Equality for all – we are still failing at this, but it is a goal that we have.
No one is better than anyone else – no one gets bowed to, or curtsied to.
No one has “blue blood” or “royal blood” or any kind of different blood than the rest of us. We gave up that nonsense 240 years ago.
We can get rid of the mooches we have in America, like the Trump cabal. You are stuck supporting these mooches for the rest of their lives.
And that’s just for starters.
Maren, it’s your political system that allowed Trump to take power. Your dysfunctional political system (for which I am now grateful) has meant that even though the Republicans control the Presidency, the House and the Senate (and arguably the Supreme Court) they still can’t get anything done. It’s a joke.
Believing that the US stands for equality for all is so unbearably naive. It didn’t have any meaning when it was first proclaimed (3/5 compromise anyone) and it has no meaning now either. At least we’re honest about our inequality.
Bowing and curtsying are just symbols, just symptoms. What matters is how well you look after the poorest in your society. You can’t even give your people clean water. Not to mention health care. And it’s not like we in the UK are great. We aren’t. We’re rubbish. But we’re better than the US at helping our most vulnerable, and we don’t pretend that being British means being something great.
Always that one person. I’m looking at you, Maren. *sigh*
Oh, I forgot, anyone who doesn’t get on the Meghan train is stupid, evil, racist and a big loser. Got it. Thanks!!
Nicole, to be fair, I didn’t say American. I said West Coast, meaning the Pacific Time zone which is multi-national, but also the time zone in which Meghan’s own mom resides (though she’s probably in London just now – and of course I don’t really think Meghan scheduled the timing).
Finally some good news!!! So happy for them!!! She will be a stunning bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!!!
Why would they lie about when they got engaged?
Not a lie so much as a timeline discrepancy, but the engagement probably occurred in stages, beginning last summer.
I also figure that “technically” they can’t be officially engaged without the Queen’s blessing-and she gave it later than when he actually proposed.
That’s what I was thinking. The official engaged part came after tea with HM and formal approval being granted.
I’m guessing earlier this month is when he put the ring on her finger. I agree, the proposal I think was earlier – or at least, the agreement.
The press seem to be saying they got engaged this month. But they were probably unofficially engaged over the summer. When you have to make decisions like leaving your job and moving to another country you aren’t just going to wait around for the proposal.
I thought maybe they want something completely, deliciously private in their very public lives…
Maybe he proposed at tea with HRH?
Yay!! Happy news!!
Excellent! Now that there is clarity, let the words flow (champers is on its way).
Make it a couple of magnums. Now we can bask in this for a bit and then pretend to plan the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to the shops especially for Reese’s peanut butter cups. Delicious, all three of them!
Hurray! I really hope we get a day off in the UK . Cannot wait to see the ring. Wonderful escapism
And it better be streamed live!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You should all totally get a day off to toast in the streets and celebrate something happy and good.
FLYING ELVI!
That is all.
Don’t forget the bank holiday!
We’d better get a bank holiday out of it or I will sulk!
Mind you, I’m terrified to turn on BBC News now. How can I bear Le Witchell’s reverent tones for an entire day?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really really hope they don’t get married on one of the existing bank holidays in May. They could do that if it’s at Windsor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I put on the BBC and quickly turned it off again!
“We will get to hear her speak for the first time.”
Jesus and all his angels! Pass me the wall upon which to bang my head.
I will be VERY unhappy if they steal a bank holiday, Tina. Say it ain’t so.
@Sixer, ha! Anyone with access to YouTube can hear her speak. Although I have heard that the production company is charging huge amounts for any Suits footage, which is why we haven’t seen it in the news reports. I say, more power to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They tried a few vox pops and everyone just said the equivalent of “That’s nice, dear,” so they gave up on that pretty quickly. But Nick W is MISSING. How can this be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bless Harry and his bride. Somewhere, Diana is smiling.
Sixer, a “non-traditional wedding” is the key rumor thus far. Your wish may come true.
Meanwhile: cheers to them!! Great news.
A non-traditional wedding would be best. They need to have their own personalities. I am jealous I can’t gorge watch like you lovely Britons.
Suits is on Amazon Prime, if anyone is just dying to hear her well cultivated American accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*fans self*
Thank you, m’dear!
Educate an american on what this IS Sixer!
It’s a running joke between me and other Celebitches that, since Harry is marrying an American, we must find ways of Yankifying their nuptials. There was some flow of thought involving Vegas weddings and Her Maj jumping out of a plane for the Olympics and it all ended up with having flying Elvi as wedding participants…
… it’s not supposed to make sense or anything!
GOT IT.
Oh Sixer, they did it! 😀
I was beginning to think it wouldn’t happen! I have only just woken up (I know, I know….lazy cow today as I have the week off!😀) and I can’t stop smiling!!!
I must remember to check out the daily heil and read the weeping! 😂😂
I KNEW you’d be over the moon!
And swans, biscuit cake, and Teck Crescent tiara! Although someone pointed out Queen Mary’s lozenge tiara which is also lovely and hasn’t been seen in a dog’s age.
And frisbee’s chicken!
Absolutely Southern Fried Tap dancing Busby Berkley chickens in honour of our American cousins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, training based on the old carrot and stick method, corn and the threat of the roasting pan ( with no intention of using it, Mavis, the lead tapper would never forgive me). Works like a dream, don’t really understand why, it’s probably the old chicken and egg thing going on in their little feather heads ( ok I’ll just show myself out)…
Some good news from across the pond…. yipee. Even if it’s just a brief respite from sexual misconduct, tax breaks for the rich and a childish president yapping. I need daily coverage now that it’s been announced.
Yay!! I wish them every happiness
Yay!! I have a soft spot for Harry and think William uses him and throws him under the bus in the media. I’m not keen on the idea of royalty in this day and age but I have high hopes for what they can bring to the table together. Congratulations to the happy couple!
You can hate the institution – perfectly understandable, without automatically hating the individual who can’t help having been born royal.
Can’t wait to see the comment btl at the Guardian, if any are allowed!
I agree! I am sincerely grateful I’m not royal so I can follow my passions and be free to make mistakes out of the public eye. Not a fan of royalty but I don’t envy them either. They genuinely seem happy together, and that makes me happy
That is how I feel too. You can’t help being born into whatever situation, and I can’t blame anyone for that. I do hope they are happy and in this day and age, they are like celebrities that the world loves to watch.
You guys. I know I’m being super dramatic but this almost made me cry. 2017 has been such a steaming turd and my weekend was a personal low, with my father being … well, it’s not looking good at all. SO happy for these two and I cannot wait for the photocall and interview. I have wine chilling. I’ll take anything I can get today. They better make this wedding a spectacle!
Oh, darling. I’m sorry to hear about your dad. I really am. Love and kisses to you.
After a particularly shitty week, even by 2017 standards, on Sunday the Sixlets did something cool. I almost cried too. We have to take what we can, right?
I totally cried and I have no idea why. Go love!
Sorry to hear about your Dad, I do know how horrible it is to have a seriously ill parent, thoughts and internet (( hugs)) to you – if that’s ok.
Hugs littlemiss.
I am sorry about your Papa. It is my worst fear, and I get teary eyed to think about it. I will keep you in mind this coming Shabbat.
2017 has been the worst year of my life. I have had some terrible days or weeks, but this year I could not enjoy the good things long enough before something unpleasant happened.
My heart goes out to you and your loved ones.
Maybe for today we just enjoy this and believe in the fairytale and love like we are 11-year-olds and not jaded or cynical yet.
Thank you, ladies. :-* It really has been a crap year, it was amazing how it just went downhill so steadily. But coming here most days to vent among like-minded people has been one of the few really lovely things. I often can’t wait to read some of CB’s regular commenters takes on certain events.
@magnoliarose: Uh, I’m at least 16 so I can have that wine tonight.
Very European of you. lol
Coming here to vent has been a godsend to read so many different opinions and from very different personalities is interesting even if I don’t agree. Usually, I am very private, and you would have to pull several teeth to get me to divulge anything to people I don’t know and even to my close friends, it takes a time for me to trust anyone. But being anonymous breaks down that wall and it is easy to be blabby.
These days with so much upheaval it is a relief for something constant.
Stay strong. 2018 will be tumultuous, but I hope it brings resolution.
I think I’ll break out the sloe gin tonight and raise a glass to you and your dad, Littlemiss. Cheers!
“Very European of you.” I swear, I had to think about that for a second. Ha! I keep forgetting that it’s not 16/18 everywhere.
Cheers, Sixer!
Sending you lots of love Miss. *hugs*
I’m sorry LittleMiss ((hugs))
I’m sorry littlemiss. Amazing how difficult it can be when the turnaround comes and you’re now responsible for the health and safety of your parents.
Sorry to hear about your dad, littlemiss sending hugs! xx
Meghan Markle Princess Sparkle is REAL!
I am so here for it!
*mic drop*
Photocall at 2pm today.
2pm GMT?
Just finished watching it. Oh my Lord, there is going to be a real life mixed-race American princess in the first family! Ahhhhhh…….😂😂😍.
Well Done Harry! 🙏🏼
Yes! I AM going to have a glass of something sparkling to celebrate!
Perhaps we all should!
Congratulations❤️
Heartiest congratulations to Harry & Meghan….thank you for making me wake up to a happy day! May you have a long life of love and happiness.
Thank god it’s over.
Not that I don’t wish them every happiness etc. (they’re a cute couple!), but the breathless engagement-watching was annoying as hell.
I’m so excited!!!!🇬🇧💟🇺🇸!!!! Megan Merkel Princess Sparkle will blow Kate away!!! A smart, feminist with her own accomplishments compared to Waity Katy, the Duchess of Doolittle. We really needed some good news! And she’s publicly said she doesn’t like Trump and called him a msyogonist. Barak and Michelle will be invited. Trump will say he was, but we know it’s just another lie.
And it begins. The degrading of one woman to praise another woman, one who just gave up that life she made to marry Harry: unemployed, barely educated, spoiled, petulant. What do you think Meghan will do that is so spectacular, compared to Kate? Outshine her? She wont be allowed to.
Regardless, I’m interested to see how many feminists here hope for trouble between Kate and Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maren doesn’t like harry. Though she has a point. I’m tickled pink at the news but I’m not going to lie and say I look forward to all the needless pitting together and sexism. Especially on a site that regularly discusses and fights against those things. Yeah, it’s a gossip site but it isn’t the daily mail or TMZ.
Maren – it hasn’t just begun, it’s always been like that (and not just here, obviously). The louder the “feminism” sounds, the hollower it is inside.
What I don’t get is people crying – tears of joy, I presume – over someone else’s wedding, especially if it is a couple of complete strangers. I’ve been trying to find such a “place” in myself, to observe that perspective, and I can’t find it. God knows it’s not for lack of empathy.
But – to each their own. Obviously.
Let me help you out here a little bit, Maren, on at least one point: “What I don’t get is people crying – tears of joy, I presume – over someone else’s wedding, especially if it is a couple of complete strangers.”
Some of us love a happy ending wherever we find it if it doesn’t involve serial harassers, serial killers or evil walking away with the grand prize.
Mazal Tov to the happy couple. I look forward to seeing photos of wedding and wedding prep for which I do not have to buy a gift or make travel plans and find something to wear. Also, I can look or not look as I please and time allows. Don’t overthink it, Sweetheart.
I hope they will get along and I don’t believe she will not be allowed to be herself. CB is an entertaining site with light and serious subjects, and people are free to say what they want, and there is no requirement to post. You can’t make a person a feminist, and there are different types of feminism anyway.
@Maren: I am only speaking for myself but I think that most criticism against Kate is valid. Comparing Meghan and Kate is inevitable. They are both public figures in one of the most known institutions in the world. Meghan’s achievements outshine Kate’s, who is known for a very long time. For her stamina as per the Waiting Years spanning over a decade. The one who lives a very, very privileged life while basically living the life of a stay at home wife and mother (not that it would be something bad, no!!!!!!!) but she is a member of the BRF and she has inherent obligations to the British and those of the Realms’ people because of her royal status. She does not work unless hair make up and showing up a few hours a month means work. Kate has never actually worked in her life. Kate is a very bad example for women. Feminists do not want to denigrate Kate. Kate is making *herself* a fool of herself and a great disservice to what a woman in her position of power must stand for. And to the British monarchy. Kate looks bad through her own doing and lack of doing at the same time. And she deserves criticism. It’s not Meghan’s fault. And some people see it. And they say it.
Meghan Sparkle, if you or your staff reads it: please shine and do good. I am rooting for you.
Oh geez can y’all stop? Do we really need this crap so early in the AM? Meghan gave up a career to marry a guy (which is her right). She’s no better than Kate on some imaginary checklist. Just like harry is just as spoiled as will. Seriously stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
super right Sixer.
Sixer: Glass coaches, Glass Coaches, Glass Coaches. I demand the glass coach.😆
I hope she gets the full royal bride treatment *including* the glass coach and non of that Kate ‘modern bride’ gaff refusal to use it.
Oh yes. We must have a glass coach!
And tap dancing chickens doing a 1930’s Busby Berkeley number – don’t argue with me, it takes a lot of determination to train a chicken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Frisbee! Tap dancing Chickens! lol! Now I’m imagining a row of tiny chicken-sized tap shoes. Tap tap tapping out a jazzy beat.
I have a folder of our requirements and I am sending it off to the palace RIGHT NOW.
Congrats!!!!!
Finally! Congrats to them
Woke up to this on Twitter and it’s made my morning. I’ve never been into royal weddings (I found the coverage of Kate and William’s wedding annoying), but I am SO here for this! Bring on the endless wedding coverage! The way the world (and the US specifically) is going, it’s nice to have something like this to watch and look forward to.
So excited!!! When will we see the ring!
yaaaaaay i am sooo dancing now
Wouldn‘t Harry be called Prince Henry in official statements? Anyway, congrats!
The offical announcement I saw had Henry and his title in the heading, then Prince Harry in the body of the text.
Weddings and royals and autumn engamemts
Trials and arrests and a big fat impeachment
Sexual predators fired, clip their wings
These are a few of my favorite things.
Come on, 2017. You can still give us everything we want before year’s end.
When Mueller bites
When M. Flynn sings
When they arrest Ivanka’s dad
I remember these are my favourite things and then I don’t feeeeeeel sooo baaaaaaaaad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess this news puts me into the mood for musicals, because now I want to watch the Brandi/ Whitney Houston version of Cinderella. Specifically, “The Prince is Giving a Ball.” His royal highness… Henry Charles…. Albert David… Grandson of her Majesty… Queen Elizabeth… is giving a BAAAAAAALL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I want is my mother back. And health for my friends and family.
Hey Mel, Sorry about your mum, darling. Love lives on. Be strong.
A big hug for you Mel. And may only good things come to you, friends and family (hugs).
Hopefully second times a charm for Meghan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awwww, I feel really happy for Harry. I bet she’s his dream girl, and she seems down to earth.
Cool. Congratulation good News
Yaaaassss t’s really happening! 👑👑
Yay! Another exorbitant bill for the tax payers to pick up!
I am kind of looking forward to people’s rose coloured glasses smashing post-wedding. Harry did 166 engagements last year, 170 less than an ill 95yr old. He hasn’t had a real job in ages, hasn’t even bothered pretending he wants one in quite a while, and he spends a considerable amount of his time playing at neo-colonialism on vacation.
I can’t imagine what makes people think a woman who’s attracted to that pile of lazy mediocrity is going to be some breath of fresh hard working air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. All the frivolous fun aside, this is what interests me the most~ seeing how he actually shapes up as a married, working royal. Up until now he was the fun, young chap, but the excuses begin to dry up once you’re married. Unless you’re William, in which case your full time job is actually coming up with excuses not to work a full time job.
But but but they pay for private weddings from their own pocket!
You may not hear it here, but it sure is a common argument on many other forums (or fora, whatever). Not once do those people pause long enough to think: where does that “private” money come from? How exactly did the “royals” earn the estates that bring them money?
@Jessie Perfectly said.
Oh look! Your cheese toast is burnt.
Snort ! 😁
Subversive. I like it. lol
I actually have very high hopes for this couple. Meghan with her entrepreneurship, media and humanitarian background, articulate and intellectual ease of speak and elegant demeanor could pair real well with Harry’s warmth and people’s fondness of him. They could raise funds or patron fundraising events. The wedding and their up-keeping could be “paid off” in no time. The return on investment could be huge! Year by year!
Huzzah! This is fabulous!! At last, something that is a nice distraction from this turdtastic year.
Yes!!!!
I’m pleasantly surprised to see so few comments making it about dragging Kate. The day is still young though.
As for the wedding, best of luck to them, but I myself am in no way a royalist and think tax money can be a lot better spent.
For real tho…let’s see that ring💍
Yay! I’m so excited for the photocall. I want to see the ring and how they interact!
Congratulations to Harry and Meghan 😁. No comment from the US government ( and hopefully no screed from Trump). The elected officials from California, the state of Meghan’s birth, may put something out. I think the press is going to ignore Meghan’s ratchet half sister from here on out; she is of no value now.
DM just did an article on Harry’s exes, some are models, actresses, sport announcer. I imagine some are pea green with envy that they didn’t get the ring.
Comment from the US govt? I can see in Britain as he’s one of the RF but I know here on CB people care but I wouldn’t imagine majority of the 320m would be that bothered.
I’d argue that a majority of Americans don’t care. Those who visit celebrity gossip sites might, however.
Sure true love and all that jazz.
I’m more interested to see if as a couple they spin their own PR and just how much better it will be than existing royals. MM knows the game and Harry has masterfully rehabbed his image from his younger days. Good gossip stories for years on this union.
How exciting! Congrats to them!
I feel like I’ve been waiting all year for this. It’s about time. Bring on another royal wedding. I was too young for Diana, I devoured Kate’s tjr commoner, but now a half black Canadian marrying the soon to be 6th in line lol
I really need this. I’m so happy for them both!!!
She’s a half black American. I don’t know much about her,but I know she’s from California and tapes the show in Canada
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, this is truly a balm we needed.
I am so unreasonably happy to read this news! I can’t wait for the wedding pics. I hope they show it live on tv because I would definitely watch.
Good news. I figured it would happen as soon as she moved but I thought it would be a few weeks. Oh and congrats to everyone that speculated a late year engagement and a summer wedding. It’s the timetable I had as well.
Banner year for BRF. I won’t be up early for this wedding but I’m eagerly awaiting the fashion choices and hopefully another cute moment between the brothers. Ie Harry telling will kate looked wow (so sweet). Also hoping the Obamas go. Omg
Congratulations to the lovely couple. ❤️
Congrats to them – i wish them all the best. Meghan is going to make a great Duchess or Countess.
I have to say this was the worst kept secret like ever – everyone could see it coming.
While this won’t be on the scale of the DoLittle’s it will get similar attention, esp from the American media (cue ‘leaks’ to the American tabloids about how Keen is teaching Meghan how to Duchess).
I just hope they don’t invite the Orange Emperor to the wedding!
No way. Tangerine 45 is too busy destroying our nation to go anywhere else other than a dictator’s country or a golf course. He’s lots of corrupt things to do and money to steal. What is life without a weekly visible panty line photo of the least attractive man in America?
W&K didn’t invite POTUS and FLOTUS to their wedding. I can’t see the soon-to-be-6th in line required to invite them to his. I do hope for the Obamas to be there as personal friends…
Inviting the Obamas as personal friends would work well and should not provoke animosity between the two governments including the Queen as Head of State. Because Harry is standing lower down the line to thrown (not a bad thing). Also given Meghan’s citizenship and Harry’s personal connection/relationship or friendship with them. Also because the Obamas are very nice and deserving people and public figures. And I am not even American not British.
The daily fail are like dogs in heat..last i counted there more than ten articles about the engagement or adjacent to the story. Exhausting!
How’s the that any different from this site?
Brace yourself. It’s going to be like this until the wedding.
Endless wall to wall coverage.
Happens every time.
At first I thought you wrote:
‘Happy all the time’
And I was like ‘Sure! I’ll sign up for manic, happiness-enforced-by-PR-diktat, what’s wrong with that?’
but nvrmind…
It’s going to be touch and go which wins out in my mind – overdoses of the Fail and Nick W causing me to take to the streets with my second hand Kalashnikov*, or the thought of flying Elvi keeping me going through anything they throw at me.
(ETA: Just in case anyone panics, that’s a line from a Britisher sitcom; I don’t really own a gun, second hand or otherwise!)
Sixer: Simon whathisname on BBC is giving me life. Injecting major sarcasm in any commentary on the engagement. Went as far as saying ‘come on!” When another reporter was injecting royal trivia into the finance repirt.
Simon is my favourite! He gets that long long slog in the afternoon when there’s no special news slots (Click, Meet the Author, etc) and so he repeats himself even more than the rest of them. You can tell when he’s had enough – I bet you he literally rolls his eyes before shift end today!
I’m looking forward to seeing Nicholas W spontaneously combust with hyperbole, it’s got to happen sooner or later, his little ferrety face going all red and shiny and then immolation, leaving just a pair of sad, smoking boots behind…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THEY FOUND SOME ENTHUSIASTIC VOX POPS!
It only took them half the afternoon.
Julie Montague has had to bring out the knives and forks story at least a dozen times. Oh, and Americans don’t know that viscount doesn’t rhyme with discount. Barrel. Duly. Scraped. Poor Julie!
Oh my god. Interview.
He proposed while roasting chicken.
I’m dying.
Mishal Hussain! Eighteen months isn’t a whirlwind, you dingbat!
We can’t say who introduced us. SOME THINGS ARE SACRED.
They camped under the stars in Botswana. They are star gazers and everything!
Be still, my beating heart.
Harry doesn’t watch Suits. SACRILEGE.
Their relationship seems to revolve around roast chicken.
Mishal has not mentioned Elvi. I am disappointed.
The corgis prefer Meghan to Harry. She’s a corgi whisperer.
(On a serious note – she is very pretty.)
I love her. She came across very well. It reflects so well on him.
And no massaging how much or little work she would do. No obvious lies told.
Mishal was beaming at the end. They were so infectious.
I missed the end cos I had to say goodbye to Susan Calman on BBC2.
They were so smiley, weren’t they?
It makes me think HM’s corgis are the bane of everyone’s existence. They even killed Beatrice’s dog a few years back. Members of the BRF have been complaining about their yapping for years.
Prince Harry on seeing her for the first time – “I’m really going to have to up my game here”
Americans really wear rose colour glasses when it comes to the British royal family. Good luck to Meghan when she comes down to the reality of living full time with the British royals. Not so glamourous listening to Harry’s constant whining, having to pretend to care about hunting, polo, rugby etc . Local morning teas etc.
Harry’s constant whining?
duplicate post ?
Sorry, don’t know what happened there.
Hey Maren, say petulant again 🙄
And the comment section on DM continuous to be awful, I noticed that someone commented there that DM filters the word “racist” in the comments on any article about Meghan, so people can leave thinly veiled racist comments…but no one can point out that those commenters are in fact racist.
If you type it like this, it gets by. Ra.cist
I don’t have an account to comment there, I just think it’s very strange to filter out that particular word. Especially since they seem to allow offensive words.
The Duke and Duchess of Keenbridge are chuffed to extend their well wishes to Prince Harry and the American. The Duchess is particularly delighted to have someone so near in age with which to share the two royal burdens, and will be making every effort to help her with the Stairmaster, the list of royal High Street discounts, and how jewels are chosen (hint: after Ma’am is sleeping or deep into the Telly). The Duchess adds that while some may say the American got the best of the Princes, as Americans tend to do, and is feted for her years of work ranging from diplomacy to international content development to fashion to popular television , all she sees is a capable last-minute sitter and best of all, someone who while stunningly attractive, has shown no interest in sailing. The Duchess will keep Tuesdays and Wednesdays free for sisterly acting lessons, and hopes to get to know the American even better while helping her acquire a proper British accent quite fast on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays after the shops.
Huzzah!!
You’ve outdone yourself.
Brill!
Am going to give Meghan the same benefit of doubt that I gave Keen when she got married – until she starts flashing her bare ass to the world or cancels visits at the last moment to go on vacation then I’m sure she will ‘hit the ground running’ with her royal duties.
the last American to marry in certainly did not get the best prince!
Clearly you don’t watch the Hallmark Channel online, lol.
true
@millie. In them, from what I saw the kindly Americans marry princes from small snowbound countries called things like Chocolatania Mills and Boon mixed with Sophie Kinsella.
(Sorry got pulled into meetings and had to travel so just catching up)
LOL Liberty!
HAHAHAHA! Fabulous. I ugly laughed. I love your satire skills, my dear.
Never leave us, Liberty.
“shown no interest in sailing”
*dies*
But what about Romina???
Who’s Romina if you don’t mind me asking, bluhare?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Romina= Cressida
Liberty has an entire book’s worth of essays on the adventures of plucky Romina stuck Cinderella style in a Palace being rescued by Harry from a fate worse than death.
You have to look back to Cressida threads to find them.
Very entertaining.
She also had a series based on Carole and Kate and their Hyacinth Bucket type adventures.
Darling, bluhare, just for you I plopped closure to the Maria/Romina story in the thread about media getting the engagement wrong. 😍
Thank you, Liberty!!! She dumped James Middleton, didn’t she.
It’s the first time I really laughed out loud in the past weeks. I was actually picturing Liberty’s narrative while reading. OMG! This was huge. Heartfelt thanks for this.
LET ME READ IT AGAIN!
@liberty – you are the best! Never leave us!
Congrats to the couple! I too wish for flying elvi and tap-dancing chickens, but at the minimum I agree that we need the glass coach!
Hi everyone! What a day, and I was stuck in meetings and travel!! I am hurrying off to catch up on the news. My driver just told me she’s a lovely girl and you can see they’re head over heels in an interview yay!!
This is the best.
I’m glad he is engaged and will marry someone who is not from a snooty ‘aristocratic’ background.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
FINALLY!!! I am excited for Meghan and Prince Harry and for the countless more posts we will have between now and “spring 2018″ on Celebitchy! This is the kind of good news we can snack on through the end of this pretty wretched year.
don’t get excitement avoht royals but the politics of these two is going to lose support for the royalty. congratulations to the two of them. life is too short not to be with someone you love.
Yay! Congrats to them. I can’t wait!
Duchess of Sussex ?
What has Sussex done to deserve this?
I doubt they will notice any difference to be honest!
Lol 😁 you killed me.
Serious question though !
Sussex is the choice of the internet because of the fun of susSEX and the party prince. The memes write themselves. DM is going with the internet.
In reality there are at least 5 other vacant dukedoms to choose from.
Personally, i’m hoping for Clarence or Avondale.
Me too! I am praying for, apart from Westminster Abbey, Duke and Duchess of Clarence.
Westminster abbey piped up in May to say they would be happy to marry them.
I’m hoping for Clarence AND Avondale, even though it doesn’t have happy associations. It is just a good sounding title. Duke and Duchess of Clarence and Avondale.
I’m thinking St George’s.
Ooh, Avondale is pretty, and I want the best for our Megs.
Princess Henry Sparkle of Clarence and Avondale?
Done.
Make it happen, Liz.
*yawns, returns to hibernation mode*
I vote Clarence.
I’m against Clarence solo because they’re all so repetitive. Cornwall, Cambridge, Clarence.
Yeah, Clarence sound good, Avondale sounds like a brand of generic Cheddar cheese.
I like Clarance. They won’t be of Sussex.
Duchess of Wensleydale, frisbee?
Well, I love cheese so I choose Avondale, frisbee!
I like Clarence!
Duchess of Wensleydale 😂 I love your deadpan wit nota 👍🏻
No! This is giving in to the American internet. Sussex is the logical choice. Connaught is Irish. We don’t do double dukedoms anymore, and Clarence is discredited. Soz Eddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@frisbee, to quote the inspiration of the Flying Elvi, “Thank you, thank you very much.”
I’m late to work but smiling so big right now. At last!!!
I’ve still never seen her outside the pages of CB and care nothing for the the younger royals so I’ve been watching this thing develope with a vague disinterest. But I’m happy for all you CB’s that are excited. We need some good news once in a while.
Thanks very much Aang!! Saying this as someone who’s very happy about this announcement!!
Is Froth de Racist bad for your skin? Because I am absolutely BATHING in it right now!
Oh no, it will give your skin a lovely glow. We can drink and bathe in it. Bet people are flipping out on the Daily Mail.
Ugh. When I read some of those comments I wanted to take out my whole hard drive and plonk it in the washing machine. WTF is wrong with some people?
Woo-hoo!!! This was a sure thing since the pics with her mum and besties. Girlfriend’s got that ring ring ring!
F* the Dm comments, she got that bling, they can explode, say what they want, here come the Princess/ duchess Rachel Meghan.
She slays….she slays… She slays!!!!!? 😊
And it didn’t take a decade and a ton of drama.
And no Carol either. O-M-G! Re: the waiting for a decade.
Congratulations
Good to know Gossip radar of celebitches are never wrong
And all those hoping for this to happen:
Yay
Those still disappointed: meh
Atleast the year will end on something sugar
Congrats to the couple. I always love a big wedding and a chance to check out the wedding gown.
So far for the last five years or so Amal Clooney has had the most stunning wedding gown that was flattering on her. Maybe Meghan can break that winning streak and give me another gown I love just as much or more on the bride. Meghan wears clothes beautifully.
I’m thrilled for Meghan and Harry. They knew they loved each other and got on with starting their lives. Hallelujah! And I’m thrilled they aren’t waiting for Kate to get skinny again or an appropriate amount of time to live together in the UK.
I like Sussex. They’ll be jokes but it breaks up the Cs and gives them a separate identity. Cannot wait for them to break off from the trio’s charity and have their own charity with their interests combined.
I’m hoping for a split off charity too, although not sure how that will be handled behind the scenes. Maybe they’ll ask for donations to the new foundation in lieu of gifts, a la W&K. Sussex Foundation, Clarence and Avondale Trust, etc.
I’m so happy for them. This is wonderful news. Hats off to him for doing it his way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here for the dress. She should do “yes to the dress”! The royal edition. I love that show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS is what I’ve been waiting for. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay. Congrats to them both, and if I can swing it, I’m going to bug my bother in London when this all plays out….I owe them a visit…
Yeah, no, I just don’t feel it. They’ll be married, but I don’t think it’ll last.
Wonderful news! I think Meghan will knock the stuffing out of her royal relations. Can’t wait to see the ring!
Happy for them. I loved it when Harry issued a statement telling people to leave her alone. That showed to me he really cared about her and is protective of her.
FINALLY.
I just woke up and immediately headed here anticipating this news.
The world is burning and I’m going to take great joy from this.
FLYING ELVI!!!! 😂😂😂
Well, congrats to them. He found someone who wanted the job.
Exactly!
THANK YOU KAISER; YOU ARE THE BEST!!! I told my entire extended family (here for Thanksgiving weekend) that there would be a royal engagement announcement today, because I didn’t think your instincts would be off. Some laughed at me and DOUBTED a column entitled “Celebitchy” would have the inside track over the BBC! Exhausted from hosting ravenous family members in every nook and cranny of my home for days, I nevertheless raced to my laptop this morning like a child awakening on Christmas Day. YES, YES, YES!!! After all the bad news, we have fun and full stockings. You bet I will read every comment about every post about their wedding!! THANK YOU KAISER; YOU ARE THE BEST!!!
I love the ring. It’s gorge. And she is tiny. 4inches and she barely reaches his shoulders!!
Ring was allegedly designed by Harry, includes diamonds from Diana and central stone from Botswana.
I love it, and they do look at each other like a couple in love. Strange as it sounds they match each other. Her ring is tasteful. Some rings end up looking like cocktail rings, and I never like them. The cost doesn’t make a ring beautiful nor does the size of the stone.
I think Harry did a good job.
The ring is to die for and I love the African connection to the ring.
Salute to Harry for this! Everything was done perfectly. They genuinely look happy.
Agree on everything, LAK!
The ring! The ring! They showed the ring!
And he designed it with Diana’s diamonds. Already much more romantic than that brother of his.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Diana’s ring. Just a matter of personal taste. And Bill chose it to make sure not only that Lady Diana was remembered, but remind his blood family of her.
Harry’s choice: super sweet. Now that is a very, very nice ring. Again a matter of my personal taste. Oh gosh that ring is beautiful. And Meghan actually expressed honest happiness when she showed it.
I love how they make the place they’ll be living sound so quaint by calling it Nottingham “Cottage.” I’m sure it’s huge and beautiful, and not at all what I’d expect from a “cottage.”
It isn’t that huge in the royal way of things
It’s a bit more than 1300 square feet. Saw a floor plan of the place somewhere today.
They make a great couple!! She looks beautiful at the engagement photo , love the white coat. She and Harry have the same shaped nose, lol.
THEY DO!! I knew there was something similar in their faces. No more restless nights for me now that this burning question has been answered. lol
Actually I think they look alike, the shape of their faces, even their smiles are similar. It’s quite usual to see couples share physical similarities.
Huzzah! *Tosses confetti*
This makes me happy to the bottom of my cold, crusty heart!!
They were adorable. Very nervous, as I would be too. Congrats to the happy couple, I’m excited for the interview!
this is refreshing news and comes at a great time, it lifted my spirits. I was just saying how the hoildays are so bogus this year with the sexual allegations and society in decline. Thank u Miss Markle Princess sparkles! soooo happy for you both cant wait to see BABIESSSS
Their babies will be very cute!
Black and white twins?
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3436966/Meet-one-million-twins-turning-heads-pushchairs-10-month-old-girls-draw-stares-supermarket-one-white-black.html
Meg Cabot, author of Princess Diaries, on twitter (megcabot)
“Her Royal Highness Princess Mia Thermopolis is thrilled about Megan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, and wants Ms. Markle to know that if she has any questions about transitioning to royal life, Mia is available anytime.”
Where’s the usual ‘privilged white guy’ whinning?
