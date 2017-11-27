Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement has been officially announced

Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle watch a wheelchair tennis match as part of the Invictus Games in Toronto

I knew it would happen today! God, I’m so glad my gossip sixth sense is working properly. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has just been announced by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’ office.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle.

“His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents.

“The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

[From Clarence House]

Clarence House also announced – on Twitter – that Meg and Harry became engaged “in London earlier this month” (which I don’t believe, I think it happened over the summer) and that Harry has informed everyone at Buckingham Palace. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018, thank God. Meghan and Harry will do a photocall later, and they will do an interview which will air in the evening in the UK.

Here’s a statement from Meg’s parents:

A statement from William and Kate:

A statement from the Queen and Prince Philip:

And the Daily Mail is reporting that Harry and Meghan will most likely be granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

All together Upfront celebration

Prince Harry is all smiles while arriving at the CN Tower in Toronto

304 Responses to "Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's engagement has been officially announced"

  1. Natalie S says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Hooray! *streamers and confetti*

    Early post today, hey Kaiser? Darn royals. Meghan better bring it with her wedding dress. No knockoffs of Grace Kelly allowed!

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Aww hope they have a long and happy life together, but I can’t help feeling a little bit sad for Michael K from Dlisted, it should have been him and Prince Hot Ginge!

    Reply
  3. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:45 am

    FANTASTIC!!!!…….HUGE CONGRATULATIONS!!!! 😄😄😄

    Reply
  4. Caity says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:45 am

    Yes! Finally some happy news!
    (And thanks for waking up early to get on this)

    Reply
  5. Bettyrose says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:46 am

    2:30am on the West Coast. Srsly Meghan? Forgetting your time zone loyalties already?

    Reply
  6. Starfish says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Finally some good news!!! So happy for them!!! She will be a stunning bride.

    Reply
  7. Nessa nessa says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:47 am

    I was wrong about when this will be announced & I love it!!!! Lol

    Congrats!!!

    Reply
  8. Brunswickstoval says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:49 am

    Why would they lie about when they got engaged?

    Reply
  9. Becks says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:50 am

    Yay!! Happy news!!

    Reply
  10. SoulSPA says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:51 am

    Excellent! Now that there is clarity, let the words flow (champers is on its way).

    Reply
  11. Rose says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:53 am

    Hurray! I really hope we get a day off in the UK . Cannot wait to see the ring. Wonderful escapism

    Reply
  12. Sixer says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:53 am

    FLYING ELVI!

    That is all.

    Reply
  13. NLopez says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:54 am

    Yay!! I wish them every happiness

    Reply
  14. Towelie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:55 am

    Yay!! I have a soft spot for Harry and think William uses him and throws him under the bus in the media. I’m not keen on the idea of royalty in this day and age but I have high hopes for what they can bring to the table together. Congratulations to the happy couple!

    Reply
  15. littlemissnaughty says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:55 am

    You guys. I know I’m being super dramatic but this almost made me cry. 2017 has been such a steaming turd and my weekend was a personal low, with my father being … well, it’s not looking good at all. SO happy for these two and I cannot wait for the photocall and interview. I have wine chilling. I’ll take anything I can get today. They better make this wedding a spectacle!

    Reply
  16. Elaine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:56 am

    Meghan Markle Princess Sparkle is REAL!

    I am so here for it!

    *mic drop*

    Reply
  17. Princessk says:
    November 27, 2017 at 5:59 am

    Yes! I AM going to have a glass of something sparkling to celebrate!

    Reply
  18. Alexandria says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Congratulations❤️

    Reply
  19. MerryGirl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Heartiest congratulations to Harry & Meghan….thank you for making me wake up to a happy day! May you have a long life of love and happiness.

    Reply
  20. cs says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:00 am

    Thank god it’s over.

    Not that I don’t wish them every happiness etc. (they’re a cute couple!), but the breathless engagement-watching was annoying as hell.

    Reply
  21. Christine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:03 am

    I’m so excited!!!!🇬🇧💟🇺🇸!!!! Megan Merkel Princess Sparkle will blow Kate away!!! A smart, feminist with her own accomplishments compared to Waity Katy, the Duchess of Doolittle. We really needed some good news! And she’s publicly said she doesn’t like Trump and called him a msyogonist. Barak and Michelle will be invited. Trump will say he was, but we know it’s just another lie.

    Reply
    • Maren says:
      November 27, 2017 at 6:28 am

      And it begins. The degrading of one woman to praise another woman, one who just gave up that life she made to marry Harry: unemployed, barely educated, spoiled, petulant. What do you think Meghan will do that is so spectacular, compared to Kate? Outshine her? She wont be allowed to.
      Regardless, I’m interested to see how many feminists here hope for trouble between Kate and Meghan.

      Reply
      • spidey says:
        November 27, 2017 at 6:44 am

        Tell us what you really think about him why don’t you! :)

      • MoochieLady1 says:
        November 27, 2017 at 6:57 am

        Maren doesn’t like harry. Though she has a point. I’m tickled pink at the news but I’m not going to lie and say I look forward to all the needless pitting together and sexism. Especially on a site that regularly discusses and fights against those things. Yeah, it’s a gossip site but it isn’t the daily mail or TMZ.

      • Mel says:
        November 27, 2017 at 7:05 am

        Maren – it hasn’t just begun, it’s always been like that (and not just here, obviously). The louder the “feminism” sounds, the hollower it is inside.
        What I don’t get is people crying – tears of joy, I presume – over someone else’s wedding, especially if it is a couple of complete strangers. I’ve been trying to find such a “place” in myself, to observe that perspective, and I can’t find it. God knows it’s not for lack of empathy.
        But – to each their own. Obviously.

      • Cannibell says:
        November 27, 2017 at 7:49 am

        Let me help you out here a little bit, Maren, on at least one point: “What I don’t get is people crying – tears of joy, I presume – over someone else’s wedding, especially if it is a couple of complete strangers.”

        Some of us love a happy ending wherever we find it if it doesn’t involve serial harassers, serial killers or evil walking away with the grand prize.

        Mazal Tov to the happy couple. I look forward to seeing photos of wedding and wedding prep for which I do not have to buy a gift or make travel plans and find something to wear. Also, I can look or not look as I please and time allows. Don’t overthink it, Sweetheart.

      • magnoliarose says:
        November 27, 2017 at 8:02 am

        I hope they will get along and I don’t believe she will not be allowed to be herself. CB is an entertaining site with light and serious subjects, and people are free to say what they want, and there is no requirement to post. You can’t make a person a feminist, and there are different types of feminism anyway.

      • SoulSPA says:
        November 27, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        @Maren: I am only speaking for myself but I think that most criticism against Kate is valid. Comparing Meghan and Kate is inevitable. They are both public figures in one of the most known institutions in the world. Meghan’s achievements outshine Kate’s, who is known for a very long time. For her stamina as per the Waiting Years spanning over a decade. The one who lives a very, very privileged life while basically living the life of a stay at home wife and mother (not that it would be something bad, no!!!!!!!) but she is a member of the BRF and she has inherent obligations to the British and those of the Realms’ people because of her royal status. She does not work unless hair make up and showing up a few hours a month means work. Kate has never actually worked in her life. Kate is a very bad example for women. Feminists do not want to denigrate Kate. Kate is making *herself* a fool of herself and a great disservice to what a woman in her position of power must stand for. And to the British monarchy. Kate looks bad through her own doing and lack of doing at the same time. And she deserves criticism. It’s not Meghan’s fault. And some people see it. And they say it.
        Meghan Sparkle, if you or your staff reads it: please shine and do good. I am rooting for you.

    • Nicole says:
      November 27, 2017 at 6:57 am

      Oh geez can y’all stop? Do we really need this crap so early in the AM? Meghan gave up a career to marry a guy (which is her right). She’s no better than Kate on some imaginary checklist. Just like harry is just as spoiled as will. Seriously stop.

      Reply
  22. Juliette says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:04 am

    Congrats!!!!!

    Reply
  23. PettyRiperton says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:08 am

    Finally! Congrats to them

    Reply
  24. Valiantly Varnished says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:10 am

    Woke up to this on Twitter and it’s made my morning. I’ve never been into royal weddings (I found the coverage of Kate and William’s wedding annoying), but I am SO here for this! Bring on the endless wedding coverage! The way the world (and the US specifically) is going, it’s nice to have something like this to watch and look forward to.

    Reply
  25. Junebug says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:12 am

    So excited!!! When will we see the ring!

    Reply
  26. lautie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:13 am

    yaaaaaay i am sooo dancing now

    Reply
  27. Birdie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:13 am

    Wouldn‘t Harry be called Prince Henry in official statements? Anyway, congrats!

    Reply
  28. Shambles says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:22 am

    Weddings and royals and autumn engamemts
    Trials and arrests and a big fat impeachment
    Sexual predators fired, clip their wings
    These are a few of my favorite things.

    Come on, 2017. You can still give us everything we want before year’s end. ;)

    Reply
  29. Yvl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:24 am

    Hopefully second times a charm for Meghan!

    Reply
  30. mkyarwood says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Awwww, I feel really happy for Harry. I bet she’s his dream girl, and she seems down to earth.

    Reply
  31. Celine 77 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:25 am

    Cool. Congratulation good News

    Reply
  32. Island_girl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:32 am

    Yaaaassss t’s really happening! 👑👑

    Reply
  33. Jussie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:33 am

    Yay! Another exorbitant bill for the tax payers to pick up!

    I am kind of looking forward to people’s rose coloured glasses smashing post-wedding. Harry did 166 engagements last year, 170 less than an ill 95yr old. He hasn’t had a real job in ages, hasn’t even bothered pretending he wants one in quite a while, and he spends a considerable amount of his time playing at neo-colonialism on vacation.

    I can’t imagine what makes people think a woman who’s attracted to that pile of lazy mediocrity is going to be some breath of fresh hard working air.

    Reply
  34. TeamAwesome says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:37 am

    Huzzah! This is fabulous!! At last, something that is a nice distraction from this turdtastic year.

    Reply
  35. sr says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:37 am

    I’m pleasantly surprised to see so few comments making it about dragging Kate. The day is still young though.

    As for the wedding, best of luck to them, but I myself am in no way a royalist and think tax money can be a lot better spent.

    Reply
  36. Island_girl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:48 am

    For real tho…let’s see that ring💍

    Reply
  37. AdaRose says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Yay! I’m so excited for the photocall. I want to see the ring and how they interact!

    Reply
  38. aquarius64 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:50 am

    Congratulations to Harry and Meghan 😁. No comment from the US government ( and hopefully no screed from Trump). The elected officials from California, the state of Meghan’s birth, may put something out. I think the press is going to ignore Meghan’s ratchet half sister from here on out; she is of no value now.
    DM just did an article on Harry’s exes, some are models, actresses, sport announcer. I imagine some are pea green with envy that they didn’t get the ring.

    Reply
  39. C says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:51 am

    Sure true love and all that jazz.
    I’m more interested to see if as a couple they spin their own PR and just how much better it will be than existing royals. MM knows the game and Harry has masterfully rehabbed his image from his younger days. Good gossip stories for years on this union.

    Reply
  40. Lobbit says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:54 am

    How exciting! Congrats to them!

    Reply
  41. BooRadley says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:54 am

    I feel like I’ve been waiting all year for this. It’s about time. Bring on another royal wedding. I was too young for Diana, I devoured Kate’s tjr commoner, but now a half black Canadian marrying the soon to be 6th in line lol
    I really need this. I’m so happy for them both!!!

    Reply
  42. KSquared says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:57 am

    YAY!!! I can’t wait to see her ring and the wedding fashions! Congrats to them!

    Reply
  43. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:58 am

    HUZZAH!!!!! And HONKING FOR MERRY!!!!
    Now, this is truly a balm we needed.

    Reply
  44. Pix says:
    November 27, 2017 at 6:58 am

    I am so unreasonably happy to read this news! I can’t wait for the wedding pics. I hope they show it live on tv because I would definitely watch.

    Reply
  45. Nicole says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:00 am

    Good news. I figured it would happen as soon as she moved but I thought it would be a few weeks. Oh and congrats to everyone that speculated a late year engagement and a summer wedding. It’s the timetable I had as well.
    Banner year for BRF. I won’t be up early for this wedding but I’m eagerly awaiting the fashion choices and hopefully another cute moment between the brothers. Ie Harry telling will kate looked wow (so sweet). Also hoping the Obamas go. Omg

    Reply
  46. Annie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:02 am

    Congratulations to the lovely couple. ❤️

    Reply
  47. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:05 am

    Congrats to them – i wish them all the best. Meghan is going to make a great Duchess or Countess.

    I have to say this was the worst kept secret like ever – everyone could see it coming.

    While this won’t be on the scale of the DoLittle’s it will get similar attention, esp from the American media (cue ‘leaks’ to the American tabloids about how Keen is teaching Meghan how to Duchess).

    I just hope they don’t invite the Orange Emperor to the wedding!

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      November 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

      No way. Tangerine 45 is too busy destroying our nation to go anywhere else other than a dictator’s country or a golf course. He’s lots of corrupt things to do and money to steal. What is life without a weekly visible panty line photo of the least attractive man in America?

      Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

      W&K didn’t invite POTUS and FLOTUS to their wedding. I can’t see the soon-to-be-6th in line required to invite them to his. I do hope for the Obamas to be there as personal friends…

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        November 27, 2017 at 1:15 pm

        Inviting the Obamas as personal friends would work well and should not provoke animosity between the two governments including the Queen as Head of State. Because Harry is standing lower down the line to thrown (not a bad thing). Also given Meghan’s citizenship and Harry’s personal connection/relationship or friendship with them. Also because the Obamas are very nice and deserving people and public figures. And I am not even American not British.

  48. Loopy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:21 am

    The daily fail are like dogs in heat..last i counted there more than ten articles about the engagement or adjacent to the story. Exhausting!

    Reply
  49. All says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Americans really wear rose colour glasses when it comes to the British royal family. Good luck to Meghan when she comes down to the reality of living full time with the British royals. Not so glamourous listening to Harry’s constant whining, having to pretend to care about hunting, polo, rugby etc . Local morning teas etc.

    Reply
  50. Crowdhood says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Hey Maren, say petulant again 🙄

    Reply
  51. D says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:30 am

    And the comment section on DM continuous to be awful, I noticed that someone commented there that DM filters the word “racist” in the comments on any article about Meghan, so people can leave thinly veiled racist comments…but no one can point out that those commenters are in fact racist.

    Reply
  52. Liberty says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:30 am

    The Duke and Duchess of Keenbridge are chuffed to extend their well wishes to Prince Harry and the American. The Duchess is particularly delighted to have someone so near in age with which to share the two royal burdens, and will be making every effort to help her with the Stairmaster, the list of royal High Street discounts, and how jewels are chosen (hint: after Ma’am is sleeping or deep into the Telly). The Duchess adds that while some may say the American got the best of the Princes, as Americans tend to do, and is feted for her years of work ranging from diplomacy to international content development to fashion to popular television , all she sees is a capable last-minute sitter and best of all, someone who while stunningly attractive, has shown no interest in sailing. The Duchess will keep Tuesdays and Wednesdays free for sisterly acting lessons, and hopes to get to know the American even better while helping her acquire a proper British accent quite fast on Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays after the shops.

    Reply
  53. EMau says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I’m glad he is engaged and will marry someone who is not from a snooty ‘aristocratic’ background.

    Reply
  54. CoolSunshine says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:33 am

    FINALLY!!! I am excited for Meghan and Prince Harry and for the countless more posts we will have between now and “spring 2018″ on Celebitchy! This is the kind of good news we can snack on through the end of this pretty wretched year.

    Reply
  55. anon says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:37 am

    don’t get excitement avoht royals but the politics of these two is going to lose support for the royalty. congratulations to the two of them. life is too short not to be with someone you love.

    Reply
  56. Sayrah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Yay! Congrats to them. I can’t wait!

    Reply
  57. Karen says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Duchess of Sussex ?
    What has Sussex done to deserve this?

    Reply
  58. Lucy says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I’m late to work but smiling so big right now. At last!!!

    Reply
  59. Aang says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:51 am

    I’ve still never seen her outside the pages of CB and care nothing for the the younger royals so I’ve been watching this thing develope with a vague disinterest. But I’m happy for all you CB’s that are excited. We need some good news once in a while.

    Reply
  60. Beluga says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Is Froth de Racist bad for your skin? Because I am absolutely BATHING in it right now! :D

    Reply
  61. loislane says:
    November 27, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Woo-hoo!!! This was a sure thing since the pics with her mum and besties. Girlfriend’s got that ring ring ring!
    F* the Dm comments, she got that bling, they can explode, say what they want, here come the Princess/ duchess Rachel Meghan.
    She slays….she slays… She slays!!!!!? 😊

    Reply
  62. Tan says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Congratulations

    Good to know Gossip radar of celebitches are never wrong

    And all those hoping for this to happen:

    Yay

    Those still disappointed: meh

    Atleast the year will end on something sugar

    Reply
  63. Jayna says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Congrats to the couple. I always love a big wedding and a chance to check out the wedding gown.

    So far for the last five years or so Amal Clooney has had the most stunning wedding gown that was flattering on her. Maybe Meghan can break that winning streak and give me another gown I love just as much or more on the bride. Meghan wears clothes beautifully.

    Reply
  64. The Original Mia says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I’m thrilled for Meghan and Harry. They knew they loved each other and got on with starting their lives. Hallelujah! And I’m thrilled they aren’t waiting for Kate to get skinny again or an appropriate amount of time to live together in the UK.

    I like Sussex. They’ll be jokes but it breaks up the Cs and gives them a separate identity. Cannot wait for them to break off from the trio’s charity and have their own charity with their interests combined.

    Reply
  65. African Sun says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I’m so happy for them. This is wonderful news. Hats off to him for doing it his way.

    I cannot wait to see what she looks like at the photocall, IDGAF she’s SOOOO beautiful

    Reply
  66. ArchieGoodwin says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I’m here for the dress. She should do “yes to the dress”! The royal edition. I love that show.

    Congrats to them. I can’t help but think “caveat emptor”, but I haven’t been sleeping well at all for days, and along with the accompanying migraines, I’m not myself :)

    Reply
  67. HK9 says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:31 am

    THIS is what I’ve been waiting for. Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay. Congrats to them both, and if I can swing it, I’m going to bug my bother in London when this all plays out….I owe them a visit… :-)

    Reply
  68. Sarah says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Yeah, no, I just don’t feel it. They’ll be married, but I don’t think it’ll last.

    Reply
  69. Maria says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Wonderful news! I think Meghan will knock the stuffing out of her royal relations. Can’t wait to see the ring!

    Reply
  70. Snowflake says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Happy for them. I loved it when Harry issued a statement telling people to leave her alone. That showed to me he really cared about her and is protective of her.

    Reply
  71. OG OhDear says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:53 am

    FINALLY.

    Reply
  72. A reader says:
    November 27, 2017 at 8:59 am

    I just woke up and immediately headed here anticipating this news.

    The world is burning and I’m going to take great joy from this.

    FLYING ELVI!!!! 😂😂😂

    Reply
  73. Sage says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Well, congrats to them. He found someone who wanted the job.

    Reply
  74. Nikki says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:09 am

    THANK YOU KAISER; YOU ARE THE BEST!!! I told my entire extended family (here for Thanksgiving weekend) that there would be a royal engagement announcement today, because I didn’t think your instincts would be off. Some laughed at me and DOUBTED a column entitled “Celebitchy” would have the inside track over the BBC! Exhausted from hosting ravenous family members in every nook and cranny of my home for days, I nevertheless raced to my laptop this morning like a child awakening on Christmas Day. YES, YES, YES!!! After all the bad news, we have fun and full stockings. You bet I will read every comment about every post about their wedding!! THANK YOU KAISER; YOU ARE THE BEST!!! :)

    Reply
  75. LAK says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I love the ring. It’s gorge. And she is tiny. 4inches and she barely reaches his shoulders!!

    Ring was allegedly designed by Harry, includes diamonds from Diana and central stone from Botswana.

    Reply
  76. island_girl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:23 am

    The ring! The ring! They showed the ring!

    Reply
  77. Moirrey says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I love how they make the place they’ll be living sound so quaint by calling it Nottingham “Cottage.” I’m sure it’s huge and beautiful, and not at all what I’d expect from a “cottage.”

    Reply
  78. Guest says:
    November 27, 2017 at 9:37 am

    They make a great couple!! She looks beautiful at the engagement photo , love the white coat. She and Harry have the same shaped nose, lol.

    Reply
  79. Carmen says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Huzzah! *Tosses confetti*

    Reply
  80. CityGirl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

    This makes me happy to the bottom of my cold, crusty heart!!

    Reply
  81. HoustonGrl says:
    November 27, 2017 at 11:47 am

    They were adorable. Very nervous, as I would be too. Congrats to the happy couple, I’m excited for the interview!

    Reply
  82. Her Higness says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    this is refreshing news and comes at a great time, it lifted my spirits. I was just saying how the hoildays are so bogus this year with the sexual allegations and society in decline. Thank u Miss Markle Princess sparkles! soooo happy for you both cant wait to see BABIESSSS

    Reply
  83. notasugarhere says:
    November 27, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Meg Cabot, author of Princess Diaries, on twitter (megcabot)

    “Her Royal Highness Princess Mia Thermopolis is thrilled about Megan Markle’s engagement to Prince Harry, and wants Ms. Markle to know that if she has any questions about transitioning to royal life, Mia is available anytime.”

    Reply
  84. You Are Not Your Selfie says:
    November 27, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Where’s the usual ‘privilged white guy’ whinning?

    Reply

