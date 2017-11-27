Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s engagement has been officially announced

I knew it would happen today! God, I’m so glad my gossip sixth sense is working properly. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement has just been announced by Clarence House, the Prince of Wales’ office.

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. “The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

Clarence House also announced – on Twitter – that Meg and Harry became engaged “in London earlier this month” (which I don’t believe, I think it happened over the summer) and that Harry has informed everyone at Buckingham Palace. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018, thank God. Meghan and Harry will do a photocall later, and they will do an interview which will air in the evening in the UK.

Here’s a statement from Meg’s parents:

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

A statement from William and Kate:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement:

'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to

know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.' — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017

A statement from the Queen and Prince Philip:

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness. https://t.co/aAJ23uSbao — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 27, 2017

And the Daily Mail is reporting that Harry and Meghan will most likely be granted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

Meghan Markle expected to become the Duchess of Sussex https://t.co/13fXMBUkZc — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 27, 2017