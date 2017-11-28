Donald Trump referred to Sen. Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ in front of Navajo WWII veterans

Embed from Getty Images

There is never NOT a buffet of treasonous shenanigans to discuss regarding Emperor Baby Fists. Along with my gossip sixth-sense that the royal engagement would be announced on Monday, I also had a sixth sense that this week would – perhaps inevitably – be especially crazy with political stories. There was a ton of sh-t over the Thanksgiving holiday, of course, too much to even do a list. But then Donald Trump really outdid himself on Monday, because what would the lead up to Christmas be if Trump wasn’t a deranged racist a–hole every single day?

On Monday, Trump honored Navajo code talkers, the veterans who embedded with military units during WWII to provide the unbreakable code which did a lot to help the Allies win the war. As it turned out, the “code” was just the Navajo language. No one in Europe or Asia could “decode” Navajo. During the ceremony honoring the last of these great WWII veterans – where Trump chose to honor them in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, a genocidal madman who decimated native populations – Trump decided to make a “joke” about Senator Elizabeth Warren.

President Trump, appearing at an event to honor Navajo code talkers, made a reference to his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): Pocahontas. “I just want to thank you because you’re very, very special people,” Trump said at a White House ceremony. “You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’” He added, “But you know what, I like you because you are special. You are special people.” There was no reaction from those at the ceremony. Trump has frequently used that term as an insult to describe Warren. She has said that she is part Native American, but her heritage became an issue in her 2012 presidential campaign when her rival, Scott Brown, questioned her ancestry and even suggested that she should take a DNA test. One issue was whether Warren got preferential treatment at Harvard Law School for designating herself as a minority. She has insisted that her career did not benefit from her heritage.

The fact that Trump and the Republican party has latched onto this whole “Elizabeth Warren lied about having Native American blood” thing really drives me crazy on so many different levels. Warren has always maintained that she was merely repeating family lore, that she was told all her life by her family members that they had Native American blood. That’s literally all there is to it, and first Scott Brown and now Donald Trump have taken to “taunting” Senator Warren with racist nicknames, as if that proves something negative ABOUT HER. Here’s the video of Trump making his “Pocahontas” jab:

Here's the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' while honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017

Senator Warren issued a statement: “It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.” True. When asked about in the press room, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “ridiculous” to interpret Trump’s jab as a racial slur (it was) and that “What most people find offensive is senator Warner lying about her heritage to advance her career.” Not a day goes by where I don’t feel like we’re living in the Twilight Zone.

