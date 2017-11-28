Donald Trump referred to Sen. Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ in front of Navajo WWII veterans

There is never NOT a buffet of treasonous shenanigans to discuss regarding Emperor Baby Fists. Along with my gossip sixth-sense that the royal engagement would be announced on Monday, I also had a sixth sense that this week would – perhaps inevitably – be especially crazy with political stories. There was a ton of sh-t over the Thanksgiving holiday, of course, too much to even do a list. But then Donald Trump really outdid himself on Monday, because what would the lead up to Christmas be if Trump wasn’t a deranged racist a–hole every single day?
On Monday, Trump honored Navajo code talkers, the veterans who embedded with military units during WWII to provide the unbreakable code which did a lot to help the Allies win the war. As it turned out, the “code” was just the Navajo language. No one in Europe or Asia could “decode” Navajo. During the ceremony honoring the last of these great WWII veterans – where Trump chose to honor them in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, a genocidal madman who decimated native populations – Trump decided to make a “joke” about Senator Elizabeth Warren.
President Trump, appearing at an event to honor Navajo code talkers, made a reference to his nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.): Pocahontas.
“I just want to thank you because you’re very, very special people,” Trump said at a White House ceremony. “You were here long before any of us were here, although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her ‘Pocahontas.’”
He added, “But you know what, I like you because you are special. You are special people.”
There was no reaction from those at the ceremony.
Trump has frequently used that term as an insult to describe Warren. She has said that she is part Native American, but her heritage became an issue in her 2012 presidential campaign when her rival, Scott Brown, questioned her ancestry and even suggested that she should take a DNA test. One issue was whether Warren got preferential treatment at Harvard Law School for designating herself as a minority. She has insisted that her career did not benefit from her heritage.
The fact that Trump and the Republican party has latched onto this whole “Elizabeth Warren lied about having Native American blood” thing really drives me crazy on so many different levels. Warren has always maintained that she was merely repeating family lore, that she was told all her life by her family members that they had Native American blood. That’s literally all there is to it, and first Scott Brown and now Donald Trump have taken to “taunting” Senator Warren with racist nicknames, as if that proves something negative ABOUT HER. Here’s the video of Trump making his “Pocahontas” jab:
Here's the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' while honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017
Senator Warren issued a statement: “It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur.” True. When asked about in the press room, Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “ridiculous” to interpret Trump’s jab as a racial slur (it was) and that “What most people find offensive is senator Warner lying about her heritage to advance her career.” Not a day goes by where I don’t feel like we’re living in the Twilight Zone.
what an orange idiot
Every day a new low.
He’s more than that. He’s an embarrassment. Some idiots are endearing. He is not.
Ignore EZ-D’s comments from now on. He’s using this noise as a distraction. Don’t fall for it.
Eyes on the prize. Mueller is very close now. He has Flynn in pocket. He has Jr and Kushner in his sights. Putting it all together for the main target: Emperor Zero.
Faith people, faith
If he had been the village idiot, he’d have been stoned and or stomped to death by an angry mob after the first week. Or somebody would have “disappeared” him, and no one would go looking for him.
Tange is ramping it up as Flynn saves his own butt.
@ Bluhare:
Weirdly, I very often end up hating the press secretary almost as much as (if not more than) your actual turd of a president.
Yes. I read this meme somewhere and it reminded me of him:
WHEN YOU ARE DEAD YOU DON’T KNOW YOU’RE DEAD. IT’S OTHER PEOPLE WHO SUFFER.
IT’S THE SAME THING WHEN YOU’RE STUPID.
Hahaha, that’s hilarious
Lol you haven’t even read the original unpublished transcript:
Trump: You people are very very great. You re great, very special, great people. We have that here a lot , people that thinks Elizabeth looks like Pocohantas. She’s very, very great too. Big fan. Actually my friend was just having dinner with one of you people last week, I think Pocohontas was there, the real Pocohantas, and she said you people think I’ve done more for the African people than..
(Trump interrupted by advisor whispering on his ear)
So..yeah…Pokemon thinks I’ve done more for the American Indians people than any living human being that’s existed on any planet. Everyone agreed. In fact, Pokohanna is coming over to dinner next week to tell me what a great job I’m doing. Sad the fake news won’t write about all the Tribes I helped by failing in my casinos on purpose so their casinos would do better. Write about that. Great, great people though!! Shalom
Oh my god. Where to even begin with this..
See I I was just simply trying to show how legit crazy this guy is and how possible it could be for him to write something like that
So has anyone been keeping track on which ethnic/racial groups 45 has not insulted or offended ? Unreal
Rich white men?
Ba da BUM!!!!
bingo.
Russians. Babyfists never insults Russians.
Do Nazis or KKKers count? They’re fine people.
even worse (if that’s possible) is that this ceremony was held in front of a portrait of andrew jackson–the only president worse than the orange il duce.
UGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH RAGE.
THIS! And why is the Native American gentlemen blurred out in the photos??? Blur the Wankorangutan! I do not wish to have his face in my eyes (that makes no sense but go with me).
totally with you.
To be fair, this is probably one of a series of images with different focal points to illustrate different aspects of the event (I see the photojournalist doing their job trying to capture how the focus of the day is overshadowed by a racist president)
That was what stood out to me. No way was that a coincidence. The level of hatred this administration regularly displays towards any and every non-white is shocking. Depraved, even. That they can’t even honor a group of men that saved America’s ass specifically because their heritage and language was so unique…. what is wrong with these people?
How do you rationalize insulting war heroes?
Yes they could have held this ceremony literally anywhere and they chose right in front of an Andrew Jackson portrait. JFC.
I felt so badly for those veterans. They were invited to the White House to be honored and, instead, they were demeaned and humiliated. I was impressed by how stoically they endured Trump’s insults. I would have told him to eff off and stormed out.
Sadly, they have a lifetime of experience with this sort of nonsense.
Megan, my thoughts exactly. Those veterans deserved so much better than this. Instead of being about honoring the veterans, this event became another cheap episode of the Trump Sh*t Show.
Even without the slur, he can’t do the most basic things to honor other people. It always has to be about him and his grudges. I am SO TIRED of seeing him demean Gold Star families, POWs, and others that deserve such respect. He’s just the worst of humanity. As much as I disliked GW Bush, at least he could read a few sentences honoring veterans.
These Navajo Héros are likely in their 90s. i’m not sure they heard what he said? I am always slow to process a racial slur, and I am in my 40s.
45 has plenty of time to outdo Jackson as the worst since he likes to be the BEST at everything. I don’t believe that was a coincidence.
Somewhere Adolph wipes his tears from joy that his legacy lives on. At the next dead dictator’s meeting in hell he, Il Duce, Vlad the Impaler and Stalin plan what to say when they meet him someday.
Nothing happens to him. Outrage and then crickets. Mitch McConnell’s turkey neck quivers a little, and Ryan’s dead serial killer eyes flicker a mysterious emotion and on to tax cuts.
I hate them.
@Magnoliarose: Your eloquent imagery made me chuckle for a second, and then cold chills because you are so spot on.
I honestly think that was done on purpose. It was a dogwhistle to his racist base that happens to love Jackson, because racism. Trump and company are saying they have to play along (the Codetalkers have been honored at the White House by previous administrations) but only to further their POC, Muslim, Jew and woman hating agenda. Alt-right blogs have already floated this theory.
It’s sickening.
I agree it was probably done on purpose, but I don’t know if Trump himself made the connection. I’d guess it was Stephen Miller that suggested the placement.
It’s likely the administration used this as ONLY an opportunity to slander Senator Elizabeth Warren- she is the intellectual architect behind the very same Cosumer Protection Bureau- that trump literally pirated JUST TODAY. A trump appointed judge allowed the CFPB to be taken over- without Senate oversight- by Mulvaney who Is trump’s pick to dismantle this government protection against wall st. It’s likely trump & buddies saw this whole opportunity to make a joke of Native People’s importance, and to slander the creator of the CFPB.
We can’t even get through one f*cking day.
It’s his crudity that gets to me. He’s an oafish, ill-bred, lumpen clod. He’s not even capable of *veiled* racism, FFS.
Nope. Not when daddy spent his life being a KKK member.
I loathe him so much it’s bordering on unhealthy. I’m so tired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bluhare – see above. It might be nice that it’s out in plain sight and we don’t need deconstructionist think pieces to understand it, but what does this say about the man’s competency? He’s running the country for heavens sakes.
What kills me more is the defending of this I see online, the excuses, the normalizing it from his supporters. No one who has any power seems to be doing anything about this?? How can anyone defend this or try to excuse it? Stop deflecting onto Warren, this was NOT the time or the place for him to take petty shots at opponents. All these people who claim to be patriotic Americans, ranting about black football players taking the knee, don’t give a shit that he totally disrespected these heroes.
Common denominator = non white people
You sound like a coastal elite, Sixer
But seriously, everything you described is why his supporters love him. They get a kick out of him and think he’s funny, entertaining and “tells it like it is”. He has no filter, no sense of common decency or basic sensitivity/compassion and they LOVE it. Most importantly, he pisses off liberals so yeah, he’s a “winner” in their eyes.
It’s sick AF but there it is.
His crudity enrages me and I don’t like the anger it brings out in me, making everything spiral down to his level. Yesterday, part of me wanted to go to the house of his beloved friend Howie Carr, who started this whole “Pocahontas” bit, and poop on his lawn (Carr used to try to put an end to the Boston Marathon every year by writing a column about runners pooping on his lawn – same column, every year – he can’t publish it any more because of the bombing.) But I didn’t. Because while my mind might go there for an instant, I will never lower myself to their level in actions or spoken words.
Lindy79, that’s what kills me, too. You said it all.
Kitten, yes, you said it all, too. I’ve been thinking more and more lately, with so many apparently sh^tty, ignorant, nasty people in our midst, we really got the president we deserve.
Sixer, off topic but I stumbled across a Montezuma chocolate bar at my very own grocery store (Trader Joe’s, a national chain) yesterday! I thought of you — and I haven’t tried it yet. I was saving it but now I’m wondering why I don’t break into it, say, right now.
I hope someday soon Hucklebee Sanders’ kids confront her about her blatant lies and dishonesty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@esmom-I have a black friend who works in politics and as such has a VERY diverse group of friends in *real life* and on social media. He lets anyone comment on his posts which means you see some extremely terrible white people who say the most atrociously racist things. I really don’t know how he deals with it–I would delete those aholes so damn fast. But yeah, yesterday they were out in full-force on his FB page making racist jokes about NAs and laughing at 45′s racist joke. It’s so galling, so utterly dreadful to witness.
So yeah, I completely agree with you. Racist, misogynistic country elects racist misogynist. (surprise!)
What is a coastal elite and should I take umbrage?! LOL – I don’t know the specifics, but I get the drift. I’m calling it a Britisher penchant for good manners. Ner!
Esmom – buy it, eat it, buy more of it!
Sixer, it’s an insult conservatives use about educated progressives in New York and California. However, my family fits that definition, and we live out in rural Va.. Do join us in our elitism.
Montezuma chocolate?! SO GOOD.
Sorry needed the distraction.
We definitely got the president that represents america. Dumb, overly self-involved and racist. We need to fight back and stop being complacent (I include myself in this)
Aha. Thought so. We call that metropolitan elite.
I’m a class migrant as your Joan C Williams would put it – born working class, ended up middle class. And I live rurally. But if it’s the difference between not noticing when someone is a racist misogynist fuckwit and being a coastal elite, I’ll take coastal elite!
Nicole – they do a 100% cocoa dark bar which is the food of the gods.
@ Sixer-Haha I was only kidding of course. And yeah, apparently education + empathy = elitism. And I’m not referring to “education” in the traditional sense, but simply non-ignorance.
Proud working class child who has raised herself to “coastal elite” by virtue of hard work, education, the ability to speak well in my native tongue and geography
Some of us on the Gulf Coast count as coastal elites, too.
Bravo, LP. I followed this same path!
We should start a fund here at CB and sell “A Proud Member of the Coastal Elite” T-shirts to raise money for our dear comrades stuck in the thick of MAGA country. We can help them escape.
I get so angry I better never see HuckSanders anywhere because I would kick her as and gladly go to jail. I wouldn’t even fight the charges.
Hate is too mild for what I feel about all of them
I came from humble beginnings. A poor orphan girl. Pulled myself up by my bootstraps to join the ranks of the coastal elite. And damned proud of it.
Yesterday while at my bank I again hit a breaking point with drump’s intentional malice towards everyone except his base. I blurted out my despair the teller. She stepped outside her professional role and nodded in agreement with me while sharing her disgust with him. These are very dark times.
Sarah Sanders stood at the press conference and once again said something stupid to defend this sack of crap. I shake my head every time I hear Trump talk. I know his supporters will jump and twist it. He is a Racist. He’s a dumb and ignorant one that may not even know how racist he is.
She can f*ck off and all
She’s pretending like she doesn’t know at her age that using one stereotypical name to refer to an entire group of people is racist. She knows.
No, he didn’t “refer” to her, he used a racial slur. He is racist.
It matters. Correctly labeling his behaviour matters. Poltico used “nickname” instead of racial slur in it’s headline, no. Just, no. It’s not a reference, it’s not a nickname, it’s a racial slur.
trump doesn’t “allege”, he lies. He doesn’t use “locker room banter”, he is a habitual sexual predator. And he didn’t use a nickname or refer, he used a racial slur because he is racist.
Sigh. I know. Until reporters and journalists use plain language, they can go eff off too. I am sick and tired of the complicit media and the soft balling everything. Only insane loons believe everything is fake news so who cares what they feel; the little-coddled brats are so used to being catered to that they scream when they don’t like what they hear. Even my toddlers knew when the jig was up and to stop throwing a tantrum.
YES! This is so important. Reporters are in a tough spot because they have to distinguish between alleged and convicted crimes (someone accused of murder shouldn’t be tagged a murderer), and they run the risk of libel any time they call a spade a spade.
But this doesn’t mean reporting should be couched in euphemism! Pocahontas is a racist slur, and I cheer every time Trump’s despicable behavior is called what it is, alleged or otherwise: RACISM, SEXUAL ASSAULT, LIES, TREASON.
And in front of Andrew Jackson’s portrait. But what else would you expect from this administration?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly, can ANYONE hold him accountable? And then his mouth piece Sarah Huckabee just covers up and justifies his lies!
We know tRUMP’s career benefitted from HIS ancestry. Specifically his RICH DADDY who got Donny into private school and college with his money, not Donny’s grades . Also, helping Donny get draft deferments because of “bone spurs”.
Trump’s father Fred Fred falsely claimed their family was Swedish, hiding their German heritage to avoid any problems selling apartments to Jewish customers.
https://www.axios.com/trump-faked-his-heritage-just-like-hes-accusing-warren-of-doing-2513043675.html
He still does it and rarely mentions his mother was born in Scotland or at all. The rumor and I have no idea if there is any truth to it was that his father didn’t like him. He was violent and I think if a psychiatrist now had seen him I think he may have been a candidate for antisocial or defiant problems. Punching teachers at 7? Bullying and trying to throw someone out of a window? Being kicked out of schools.
His older sister said both of his parents weren’t native English speakers.
https://www.wnyc.org/story/trumps-sister-judge-life-vastly-different-often-intertwined/
There is no bottom to this horror show. These were elderly patriots! This is what they got for their service.
They helped win World War II, FFS! He should’ve shut his pie-hole, shaken their hands, and embraced every last one of them. No thanks could ever be enough.
This asswipe couldn’t even spell “dignity”. I loathe him with every fiber of my being.
I know. My heart broke for them, having to endure such garbage.
And they stood there with silent dignity while the President sprayed his racism around like an overweight, orange tomcat.
It made me cry, honestly. Watching their faces as he did this, it just broke my heart.
My heart broke for these war hero Native Americans, too. And Trump gave them back not only a sickening racial slur, but what seemed a to me yet another genuine insult, stating that he had already written out a “big beautiful speech, I’m very proud of it” and then not even reading it aloud. He just gave it to one of the war heroes to “save”—”b/c I like you, you’re special.” Couldn’t even honor them enough to read it publicly!! (I have a feeling the “beautiful speech” was just a lot of scribble written out on paper. ) There is no low to which this vile, vulgar, vapid and vindictive man won’t go.
First of all, using Navajo speakers to confound the the Germans was effing *genius*!!
Second – I can’t figure out if Trump does these things deliberately to change the conversation away from his treason, or if he legit can’t help himself. Like, is he an idiot savant who stumbles into these things and manages to distract from Russia or what?
No. I think he’s that bad with no ulterior motives.
You’re half right — he’s an idiot!
I just assume that he has Bannon advising him on what to tell his cult of supporters to keep them hanging on. Warren, Kaepernick, any woman, immigrant, Muslim, PoC in a position of power or influence–all popular targets. Oh, and don’t forget the rinos and globalist cucks.
The Navajo code speakers were used in the war in the Pacific against the Japanese, the Canadians used Cree code speakers in Europe. No one noticed Pocahontas was her nickname not the actual name of the 12 year old Powhatan girl who helped the colonists and was eventually kidnaped by the British. But, thanks to Disney Pocahontas will live forever in the hearts of young girls singing “Colours of the Wind” with a plush raccoon perched on their shoulder. I was angry with the lack of decency and respect shown to the men and women of colour who served in WW I and II – Korean War, Vietnam, and various global conflicts. Our First Nation men and women bravely served their country, they were warriors but once they came home they were just another Indian sent back to the Rez. I read Trump supporter comments on another site. I was stunned by the lack of decency, the lack of common sense or decorum. I read comments posted by educated articulate people and was horrified by their anger and hate. But, this afternoon my anger faded and I cried as our Prime Minister apologized to the LGBQTT community for past transgressions.
And this is supposed to be shocking?
Sometimes I think I hate Sarah Huckabee Sanders almost as much as I hate 45. What an absolutely vile, loathsome bitch.
And somewhere a bunch of mouth breathing supporters are guffawing about his “joke” and how the libtards are too sensitive. And Babyhands is congratulating himself on being so funny and hitting back at another nasty woman who has dared to not worship him.
Every damn day makes me feel like vomiting.
for real. when the trump gets the NFL to fire all the black men the dallas cowboys can put her in at center. she’s a beast inside and out. nothing respects the troops more than repeatedly calling them special and uttering a racial slur while supposedly honoring them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel she’s worse because she is making excuses and defending his behavior. All for what? In the end I hope karma gets her in the worse way.
Trump hates immigrants so much, but does he realize that Native Americans are the only ones who didn’t come from other countries? I’m American, but my ancestors came from Europe generations ago, the Native Americans could have kicked our asses out of their country just like Trump wants to do with immigrants he hates. How long is he going to use that racial slur against her?
They should have built a wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that makes it okay for him to call her Pochahontas and use it as a racial slur?
@swak
She didn’t say that, just stating a fact about the speech
Sorry if I took it wrong, but to me, for Trump it would be an excuse for his behavior because he would use it to say he isn’t racist.
They should be called First Nation as they do in Canada. America did not exist when they lived here peacefully, and no one can discover a country that already existed. It feels like slapping a name onto people after taking over and committing genocide so whoever was left can begrudgingly be included as Americans. For a long time, they were still classified crudely as Indians. Dismissive af.
Our revisionist history is a farce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t watch the video again bc I can’t stand him.
He is a clown and we are now seen as a circus.
Sarah Sanders is pretty young. She has a lot of life to live after this sham of a presidency is over and I hope she replays moments like this forever. I mean shit, my anxiety has me thinking about the way I said YOU TOO to a casual have a nice day but louder and more emphatically than necessary 2 weeks ago so I hope she has little sleep for life.
Her soul has shriveled up forever.
If she ever even had one to begin with. I’m not convinced she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone think she’ll skate away without being embroiled in the legal mess? It’s hard to imagine she will just go her merry way, without having big legal bills due to her very public role for dear leader.
For F*CKS sake!!
Even if she did lie about it, how can anyone defend this and say THIS was the time to take shots at another senator?? When he’s supposed to be honoring people who played such a huge part in WWII.
He can’t put aside his petty bullshit for 30 minutes to give these people the respect they’re due.
God I hate him so much, I honestly hope he dies horribly, he probably did it because he’s angry they helped defeat his nazi buddies.
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your last paragraph-horribly and soon, I hope.
100%
My heart goes out to those men who did and gave so much for us. To see them used as props for his racist stunts, in front of that portrait of a genocidal maniac he so admires, when they should be honored and showered with gratitude is beyond disgraceful.
I’m so disgusted by this. These veterans deserve so much better.
He was so freaking condescending to those dignified old gentleman. He treated them like Show and Tell. Trump never prepares anything intelligent to say and I doubt he could explain anything about WWII. Somebody arranged a photo op and he wandered in to use the occasion, as he ALWAYS DOES, as an opportunity to demean someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump claimed we’d be winning so much, we’d get sick and tired of winning. This whole Trump disaster exhausts so many of us every day, but it’s not from all the winning he promised
JFC!! When will this filth be removed from our lives? Drain the cesspool!!
I don’t know how any veteran can continue to support this POS. My father was career Army. He never swore, he never spoke derogatorily about anyone. The worst thing I ever heard him call anyone was goldbricker because the guy was lazy and not doing his job. But I think this disgusting waste of skin in the WH would drive even my father to intemperate cursing..
Perhaps I’m being too cynical, but I think that putting the lectern under Andrew Jackson’s portrait was a wink and a nod to his base of knuckledraggers. It seems that not a day goes by without Trump somehow beating up on anyone or anything that isn’t white male. Because MAGA, or whatever.
Just, for a moment, imagine if Barack Obama had taken a cheap shot (racist or not) at an opponent during an event honoring, say, the 101st Airborne.
Trump and his merry band of racists charlatans can have all the seats when it comes to “respect for the military.”
I think the dubious credit for the lectern placement would have to go whatever racist asshole set up the room. I honestly don’t think that DT knows his history well enough to have gotten such clever inside humor. However, I’m sure that after it was explained to him he loved it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Of all the portraits AND making a racial slur. He was insulting these elders and war heroes, and pandering to his base. I imagine he pulled a fit about doing it and his clown pack of racist idiots embedded the subtext in…he wouldn’t know history well enough to emphasize it, but some racist intern clued him into it and set up the room.
These people are hardcore racists. The Jackson portrait is a HUGE deal. Cherokee Trail of Tears and the rejection of Indigenous sovereignty after the Cherokee Nation went though a legal path honoring the supposed political procedures of this alleged democracy. They organized a petition of all their people to Congress that was ignored AND a judicial ruling that Jackson literally said, “Let Chief Justice enforce that” and meanwhile encouraged the racist populists of Georgia to vigilante remove Cherokee people from their traditional geography? Then put Cherokee people in concentration camps—all before an enforced march in winter to die?
Trump was celebrating genocide. There was nothing subtle about that painting choice.
The White House and executive office have access to a diverse collection of art, D.C. has a Native American Museum that is administered by Indigenous leaders, scholars and artists. There is no one in that administration that knows or cares how to do anything properly. But this disgusts me on a fundamental level.
FWIW, there is not any evidence that Warren a). knowingly “lied” about her heritage or b). used said “lie” to advance her career. Sanders is a propagandist.
I grew up in an Irish Catholic town and it was not unusual at all for people to claim Native American heritage, even if it was 5% Cherokee, 10% Navajo or whatever and even if it was a blue-eyed redhead who was claiming it. Back then, we didn’t have the internet to do online genealogy searches or any real way to find out if it was actually true, we just repeated whatever our parents told us.
If Warren was filling out an application and was trying to be as truthful as possible, of course she would disclose that. Again, she didn’t know it wasn’t true (that’s not the same as lying) and it didn’t have any impact on her admission whatsoever.
This is something they use against her because frankly, they don’t have anything else. It is a nonstory but shhhhhh don’t tell the Deplorables that.
It’s a big thing in the South to claim Native American heritage. Idk why.
It wasn’t even an application. It was HR paperwork AFTER she had the job and a directory. But that isn’t stopping the idiots from spinning all sorts of lies, as they have done since the first second Howie Carr started this. Yesterday there was a whole crew on Twitter insisting she stole a place and a scholarship at Harvard that is reserved for NA students and they would not be persuaded otherwise. She didn’t go to Harvard and she didn’t claim Native American on her college application in OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That really doesn’t excuse it and it leaves a poor taste in my mouth. People love to claim having Native American blood because it makes them seem cool and mysterious. But they don’t have to take on any of the burden or struggle.
So what if people didn’t have internet. They knew exactly what they were doing from a systemic perspective in my opinion.
@ Mia- Children understood how it would play out from a “systemic perspective”? I’m literally talking about kids growing up in the early ’80s here.
And no, I don’t think their parents told them that they had NA heritage so that they could seem “cool and mysterious” either, particularly in my town where the “coolest” thing you could be was Irish Catholic (I was neither BTW).
Growing up in a small town where people are third, fourth, fifth generation families it really wasn’t that unusual to suspect that there could be some NA heritage mixed in, particularly in the state that is home to Plymouth Rock.
It’s really common to hear you have Native American ancestry, specifically a Cherokee grandma somewhere along the line.
I’ve heard it about my own family, but it’s never been proven. Not all Native Americans registered and the DNA tests supposedly aren’t that accurate when it comes to Native American Ancestry. I mean, i was told something about my heritage and assumed it was correct until I read an article about it.
I can’t seem to link it, but it’s from slate.
I really don’t see what the 1980′s or being Irish has to do with anything but then again my awareness of systemic discrimination has always been apparent not something I am recently woke to because of my status in this system. Don’t come at me with attitude and “literally”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But I also know it’s easy to take what you’ve been told about your heritage at face value. I didn’t question it when I was told my grand father’s side was from Germany.
Based on the rage I’m seeing in these responses, Emperor Zero’ s plan is working. Distract, deflect, and change the subject from the real news.
It’s Mueller Time!
Merry Christmas everyone!
What happened to respecting veterans?
*white veterans
Bonespur-in-Chief respects veterans no more than he respects coal miners or steelworkers or any of the many other groups he duped and used. They’re nothing but props for him. The only person that counts is the fat orange turd he sees in the mirror. He’s even irritated with Daughterwife now. No one will grieve when he’s dead and rotting in his grave.
I’ll probably have to shove melania out of the way when I’m dancing and peeing on his grave. Or maybe we’ll dance together.
He’s a curdled f*ck. Simply seeing his face repulses me… hearing his weak ass voice? Convulsive.
There is NO WAY IN HELL…as an Indigenous person that I would have stood in front of the portrait of the American POTUS that basically tried to SLAUGHTER ALL OF MY PEOPLE…and damn near succeeded…SERIOUSLY…This Administration is BLATANT in it’s racism…a part of me takes comfort in that…to see it all out in the open…FINALLY…and a part of me wants to go all Nat Turner and what not….SIGH…it’s a struggle…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I’m thinking and yes, the fact that he mocked them like that (literally) behind their backs makes it even worse.
I admire the Navajo code talkers so much. I am sure they are not surprised to be treated poorly by yet another white man. It is way past time to remove this filth Trump from office.
All I want for Christmas is indictments, indictments, indictments. Oh, and for the conspirators to turn on each other and compete to see who can talk to Mueller first.
This seriously makes me want to cry for those men. As a native american I can say that we seem to be one of the last groups that it is deemed ok to use racial stereotypes about. The number of times I’ve been “jokingly” asked to do a rain dance when it hasn’t rained in a while. Asked if I lived in a teepee when I was a child on a reservation (even though I’m not from a great plains tribe), and they also live in houses in the Dakotas now. Assumed to be “spiritual” or “connected to nature”. Been called “fierce” and “savage” when I get angry, “watch out, she’ll scalp you”. Assumed to be a big drinker, “you don;t hold your alcohol very well for an indian”. Just last week a teacher asked my daughter why she was holding a pow wow when she was chatting with her friends in the hall. And all by people who would swear they are not racist, and would never say things like that in front of other minorities. I think they don;t see some of these as necessarily negative stereotypes. But they are still hurtful and damaging. For these men to be reminded of their otherness on a day when they should only be rewarded for their contributions to not only our country but to the whole world is heart breaking. Now I’m crying. trump can go straight to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
aang. I feel for these heroes too.
Americans sweep your history under the rug, and it is shameful. Canada seems to handle it a fraction better. We took our kids to a First Nation community in Ontario, and they LOVED it. But everything was heavily glossed over to make it more tourist-friendly, and it felt a little wrong. It is one of the reasons I get annoyed when Americans discuss the problems in the Middle East when they can go a few miles and hands-on help indigenous people, and they can actually get to know.
The pipeline is one example. No one talks about the genocide or the boarding schools or the abuse the children endured. Nothing.
So against that background, we have 45 insulting heroes who used their culture that the “explorers” tried to eliminate to help our country. Low and unforgivable.
I am sorry your family goes through that disgusting nonsense. The teacher should be fired. Having experienced slurs, I understand. It is frustrating, and when it is your child, I can only imagine the pain.
Sadly you are right. It is acceptable to say stupid, insensitive stuff.
The teacher’s comment is shocking. Wow. What the…?!?!? That’s awful! Also people still use savage and Indian?!? Are you kidding me?!?!? Very disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People still say Indian all the time. And make the drunk indian jokes more than you would think. Some of those others have trailed off since I was younger (scalping), but not the “positive” stereotypes. My entire class of mostly native kids were called savages by our white teacher when we were acting up, and definitely in a racial context. Problem was that I was growing up in an area where there were a lot of whites and natives in close proximity so the whites felt entitled and overly familiar. When we moved to an all white, working class area when I was a tween it got worse before it got better. And as far as the teacher goes, I’m guessing she had no idea my daughter was part native. But boy did I let her know that a pow wow is a gathering where we celebrate our history through story, song, dance, food etc. Not an out of control gathering of mischief makers. She needs to remove that word from her vocabulary if she can’t use it in the proper context.
For a politician, it takes serious skill to insult veterans at a ceremony meant to honor them.
“There was no reaction from those at the ceremony.”
In this instance, “no reaction” is most definitely a reaction.
It’s doubly, triply infuriating because the Codetalkers effing helped the U.S. win the war (as well as major battles in WWI and WWII) and they have been virtually written out of history. And how often have these men had to stand there and smile politely and absorb that kind of racism in their daily lives?
And I would bet good money 45′s staff responsible for staging this press conference had NO idea whatsoever about Andrew Jackson.
I don’t know what to do, honestly. This kind of b.s. has to be called out. But I know the media noise can be a distraction.
Is this considered disrespectful towards veterans or is it only disrespectful when it’s black football players kneeling?
Don’t a whole shit ton of white people claim to have Native American blood? It seems like such a strange thing to criticize her for.
She could just do 23andme (the DNA testing) and find out for herself. But she has no obligation to share it with anyone.
I can’t add anything to the comments about that foul lump of deformity, that aberration of nature, that abortive clump of evil.
I have friends who refer to themselves as Indians. I don’t think they see it as a slight at all. The Pocahontas reference was rather embarrassing but not shocking when you consider who said it. At least Trump isnt a crybaby like the empty vessel we here in Canada have for a PM.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The entire thing was another embarrassing moment. The irony of holding under the Jackson portrait made me angry. I doubt very seriously that he has ever heard of Trail of Tears but surely others were aware. Awful!!
He is so disgusting. I hate him. I hate that he represents this country.
Let’s not forget the code talkers were “protected” by soldiers who were to kill them rather than allow them to fall into enemy hands.
It was a relief to hear of the Harry/Meghan engagement yesterday as Orange Vomit didn’t dominate the headlines for once. That break was short lived and here we are again: a new day and a new barrage of insults to “enemies” both new and old.
He makes me physical ill and tired. I literally am pretending these 4 years under his regime are a bad dream. Every time he opens his mouth something ignorant spews out. I just can’t anymore. I have not always agreed with who was in office, but I honestly have never felt this level of disgust for a sitting President EVER. I hate watching the news because of him and I am embarrassed as an American and a human being to have this hatemonger in office.
