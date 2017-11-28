Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will be in May, at Windsor Castle

Ah, I step away to work on something else for two seconds and all hell breaks loose! Okay, a bunch of announcements were made regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their wedding and their future plans and all of that. Even though the Archbishop of Canterbury “cleared” them for marrying at Westminster Abbey months ago, it turns out that Meghan and Harry don’t want that. They’ll be marrying at Windsor Castle. IN MAY!!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to marry in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May, it has been announced, as is it was revealed they are planning the wedding themselves.
It was also revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Prince Harry and Ms Markle will carry out their first public engagement together at an Aids charity in Nottingham on Friday. The month chosen for the nuptials, which will be paid for by the Royal family, means the couple will avoid clashing with several high-profile events in April.
The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April and the Queen will also be busy with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is being hosted in London and Windsor in mid-April.
St George’s Chapel is a smaller venue for the church wedding than Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed, or St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry’s parents married.
Prince Charles married Camilla at the same chapel at Windsor Castle and I actually loved the “chapel” venue a lot. It feels a lot more open than Westminster and some of the other London options. I’m slightly disappointed that the wedding won’t be sooner – while a “March wedding” sounded drab and grey, it would have livened things up a lot faster. Now we have to wait until May! Please don’t schedule it as the same day as the Met Gala!
Also: Meghan is apparently planning on becoming a British citizen. Good!
Update: Oh, and the wedding will almost definitely be televised, because of course. I don’t think it was ever really a serious option that they would refuse to televise it. Other details: Meghan will be confirmed/baptized in the Church of England, she will study and apply to become a British citizen after the wedding, and the royal family is paying for the wedding (which, obviously).
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Great! Should be beautiful.
The chapel is stunning. I think she’ll be a beautiful bride. I’m also looking forward to seeing George and Charlotte in the wedding party 😊
I wonder if Harry will be as nervous as William was at the altar. Didn’t Harry see Kate first (coming down the aisle) and make some remark to William about how lovely Kate looked?
Must have Mia/Phillips girls as Flower girls – B or E – Lady Louise. As many Brides made – is great! Keep the friends as Guests – no conflict.
Lovely choice of venue, much more intimate and they get to put their personal stamp on their day…..hooray!
Agreed.
I wonder if Meghan will do the calligraphy on her wedding invitations herself. She did the invitations for Robin Thick and Paula Patton, so she’s capable.
Perfect for a fairy tale wedding. I hope she wears a big princess dress.
Oh, I do hope not, I was so disappointed with Diana’s which swamped her and was crumpled.
I would like to see her in a fairly simply, very elegant design.
Me too. Poor Diana’s dress was a disaster. She looked like she was drowning in a tidal wave of whipped cream. Meghan would be stunning in something elegant and understated, like Pippa’s bridesmaid dress.
Hilary Mantel (in the much-bashed Royal Bodies speech) wrote eloquently about Diana’s dress.
“When Diana drove to St Paul’s she was a blur of virginal white behind glass. The public was waiting to see the dress, but this was more than a fashion moment. An everyday sort of girl had been squashed into the coach, but a goddess came out. She didn’t get out of the coach in any ordinary way: she hatched. The extraordinary dress came first, like a flow of liquid, like ectoplasm emerging from the orifices of a medium. It was a long moment before she solidified. Indeed the coach was a medium, a method of conveyance and communication between two spheres, the private and the public, the common and the royal. The dress’s first effect was dismaying. I could hear a nation of women catching their breath as one, not in awe but in horror: it’s creased to glory, how did they let that happen? I heard the squeak as a million ironing-boards unfolded, a sigh and shudder as a collective nightmare came true: that dream we all have, that we are incorrectly dressed or not dressed at all, that we are naked in the street. But as the dress resolved about her, the princess was born and the world breathed out.”
There will be peonies everywhere and I can’t wait. <3 Future Duchess of Sussex. I hope she wears a juicy tiara.
Fingers crossed they loan her the Strathmore tiara.
That would be beautiful, but I also wonder if Harry might suggest the Spencer Tiara.
I doubt the Spencer. It is reserved for women in the Spencer family. Plus, Harry might be close to some of his Spencer relatives but I suspect lingering bad blood between W&H and Earl Spencer around his Diana-related money-grubbing.
I want the Strathmore reserved for Eugenie if she marries. I know, she can use her mother’s tiara. It is just that she looks so much like her great-grandmother, I want her wearing her great-granny’s tiara.
I’m hoping for Teck Crescent. Allegedly Camilla has it, but she’s never been seen wearing it publicly.
The Strathmore tiara is stunning. But I read somewhere that it had been so long since it was last seen, that it might have been dismantle to make other jewelleries… which would be such a shame
I think (but cannot verify) the Strathmore was part of the Diamonds a Jubilee Exhibition at Buckingham Palace in 2012 for HM’s Diamond Jubilee.
considering that the Queen very carefully curates the family jewels, it would not surprise me if Meghan wears something that we’ve never seen before, or something that the queen or direct relatives have never worn.
Sarah wore a new tiara without provenance, and Sophie wore a tiara made up of several pieces that weren’t recognisable from any other tiara.
@nota-
Ooh! That Teck Cresecent is gorgeous. This article (http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2011/04/tiara-thursday-teck-tiaras.html ) states that it was loaned to Camilla. ** sorry, just saw you wrote the same!!** The article also says that due to a wide circumference, it is best worn with voluminous hair. Meghan looks like hers is pretty full when she doesn’t flatten it.
Sisi: HM purchased Sarah’s tiara for her. She created Sophie’s tiara out of one of Victoria’s tiara.
Honestly, her efforts at tiara design have been a disaster going by the one she created for Sophie and the monstrosity recreated outbof the Nizam of Hydrabad tiara or the tiara made out of Aquamarines given to her by the Brazilians.
Original Nizam tiara:
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-BaEK6-uS3co/TWW1dmnwwwI/AAAAAAAABkI/j3xcy3TEh7Q/s1600/NizamTiaraAlone.jpg
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-DCVM-Xz8nRI/TWW4ZG6a0PI/AAAAAAAABkU/ongIMwF5vrs/s1600/TiaraCollage.jpg
Reworked into this:
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-lB3pmGkzLv0/T8VylUfmH-I/AAAAAAAAHuU/7pdyica1FXk/s1600/_Tiara.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-VQta0FW1bxY/TWWyj2pNH5I/AAAAAAAABkE/yyibmLdxdCQ/s1600/BurmeseRuby.jpg
The Brazilian Aquamarine Tiara:
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-ct4KweKCUEQ/UVNSBs-1p9I/AAAAAAAAVqQ/aomghLzGNV8/s1600/__Brzil1.jpg
http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-7c3tyU4TzcM/UVNSCE-sqVI/AAAAAAAAVqc/kAxLQHLXqpM/s1600/__Brzil4.jpg
@LAK
It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan gets a understated redesigned small tiara look like Sophie got (hopefully a better design though).
I don’t expect her to wear a full tiara set with heavy Royal family history attached to it. Only Anne got that honor when she wore the complete fringe tiara that Liz had worn herself as a bride.
if it’s the Strathmore, it’ll likely be without the flowers, not the complete set.
and that birmese tiara is a waste of gems. truly heinous.
I’m pretty sure she’s supposed to do her first royal engagement on Friday. I’m excited. It’s been a day since the announcement and she’s already got work!
I know quite amazing!!
It is a smart PR plan. Get her out there, have people meet her close up so they can decide for themselves.
Agreed, it is a good strategy. I wonder if she’ll be regularly doing events during the engagement or if she’ll do a handful like Kate did. I wouldn’t be bothered if she did a handful; she’s got a wedding to plan and a new life to get settled into.
Windsor Castle is so so beautiful. If you are ever in the UK I highly recommend touring it. Almost all of it is open to the public for viewing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could she have married at Westminster when she’s divorced? And I don’t want to wait until May, but at least they’ll do royal events together right away. I think Meghan will do really well with her experience with charity work and obviously being in front of the camera-shy it’ll be nice to see her do well representing the royals-itll make them look good and I fear highlight Kate’s flaws in that department. Hopefully that’ll make her step up but I fear it’ll only make her and William resentful
Maybe we’ll get to see more pictures of Prince George…
Ah yes she’s divorced so that makes sense (as PC and Camilla)
Also will be cheaper as less security concerns.
Please don’t compare Camilla’s situation to Meghan, its poles apart and that is why should it should not have been held at Windsor as people will now forever be alluding to Camilla and Charles who had to be low key. Meghan and Harry have nothing to hide away for.
Not just Charles and Camilla although they only had the prayer service there but Edward and Sophie got married there, and that was a lovely wedding as was Peter and Autumn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but no kiss on the balcony.
@princessk No they don’t have anything to hide but they also can’t be seen to upstage or compete with the wedding of his brother who is the future monarch, that I think is one big consideration in the choice of venue for these two.
Alos, Kaiser: Did MM really have a choice in becoming a British citizen? Doesn’t she have to be to marry into the BRF?
Er why? I was just agreeing with another poster 😂
In 2002, the General Synod said divorced people were allowed to remarry in church as long as the officiating vicar agreed. Since then loads of divorced people have married in Church.
Didn’t the Archbishop give permission for them if they chose to use Westminster? I found this quote:
“A spokesman for Westminster Abbey told the Express there were no rules to prevent Harry marrying Ms Markle there.
The spokesman said: ‘The Abbey follows the General Synod Ruling of 2002. Since then it has been possible for divorced people to be married in the Church of England.’”
Still, glad they chose St. George. It’s so beautiful.
Divorcees can marry in CoE churches, I’ve been to a few CoE divorcee weddings, and Westminster Abbey released a statement saying they would be happy to host the wedding.
Charles and Camilla married in the chapel because they wanted to and probably because of the massive controversy over their relationship, because obviously it started as adultery and broke up Britain’s most famous fairytale marriage. They could have married in Westminster Abbey if they’d desperately wanted to.
Harry and Meghan decided against Westminster Abbey because for whatever reason they just didn’t want to or didn’t feel it was the right choice for them. I’m sure people will twist it into them not being allowed, though.
The royal family are paying for this wedding and there will be much less disruption at Windsor than in central London, and easier security.
FYI Charles and Camilla weren’t married at St George’s. They had a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall and a wedding blessing afterwards at St George’s.
I think there’s a requirement that the new partner can’t have been involved in the breakdown of the last marriage. Since Meghan wasn’t seeing Harry while she was still married, they are fine.
Charles and Camilla not so much which is why they got married in a registry office and had a blessing later.
They didn’t get married there. They went there to confess their multitude sins, including their adulterous behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Spidey yep the security will be much easier than Westminster, if there was no other reason for the location (some people are very touchy).
Watch Party!
I’m onboard for that! Champagne and cake for all! Get your hats and fascinators ladies!
I’m going to insist on Chocolate Biscuit Cake. Sixer, if you’re asking, I use McVitie’s Rich Tea in mine. I like something with enough crunch to hold up to the chocolate.
Yay! Lemon drizzle for me.
Sachertorte – only for the chocolate professionals amongst us, and that is all.
@notasugarhere: got a recipe to share?
As a little girl I trolled Diana and Charles as much as I could…stayed home from school to see their wedding…fell in love with her as she grew into her own…and ached for her heartache and demise…Yes, I was a Diana Stan…and YES..I am stanning for this…BIG TIME!
Yes!!
Um, they better not steal my thunder!!! I’m getting married on May 6th
But seriously, it would be cool to share my wedding day with some royals!
They seem to get married on Friday’s don’t they? I remember William & Kate did because I was traveling for a friend’s wedding and I literally rolled into my hotel from the bars (and it was definitely a Thursday night), turned on the tv and it was just about to start.
On a funny side note – every bridesmaid was exhausted at the rehearsal and dinner because they did watch parties. The bride was pretty happy that the royal wedding was NOT on Saturday for that reason, though she did have a pretty good sense of humor about it.
if it’s on a Friday I think I will be taking off from work that day!
William and Kate had a bank holiday for their wedding, though. I imagine Harry and Meghan will get married on a Saturday, although that’s not strictly necessary for a wedding at Windsor.
I share a wedding day with Peter and Autumn Phillips (Princess Ann’s son), the same year and everything–05/17/08. I get kind of a kick out of knowing that the Queen and everyone else was attending a wedding at the same exact time that mine was taking place. That was the wedding where Kate met the Queen for the very first time.
Windsor is BEAUTIFUL. I love St George’s chapel, it’s the burial place for the Who’s Who of British Royalty (Henry VIII, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Woodville, Edward IV, Henry VI, Charles I- to name but a few)
Am impressed that they are doing a joint engagement already, Waity waited until she’d been married for a few weeks before she did any public engagements.
People won’t be able to help but make comparisions esp when it’s becoming clear that they are going to do their own thing, regardless of how it makes others look. Meghan really does seem ‘keen’.
Kate did a few engagements during her engagement period.
If i recall, she managed 4-5. It’s at one of them that a fan confronted her about her weight loss to which she replied, ‘ it’s part of the plan!’
Really? Guess they made an impression – LOL. The only things i recall from the engagement period is the press and drama surrounding the moods boards, diet, hair extentions etc..
I remember them because of the 180 that happened after the wedding.
During those engagements she was herself as glimpsed in the GF period, not overly made up, not dressed to the nines. She seemed to enjoy meeting people, was happy and excited and very engaged with everyone. Very charming. Definitely not the hesitant, insecure, robot that emerged post-wedding.
It is lovely. And small! So likely no Trump nor Obama.
Apparently, they want to involve members of the public too – I’m predicting injured or ex servicemen and women. That would fit.
That’s not true. Kate also did engagements before the wedding. Flipping pancakes in Northeim Ireland etc.
The Palace introduces new members with a few events before the big wedding day.
I specifically remember at least 3–the pancake flipping, something at St. Andrews University, and a yacht christening. And there were probably a couple more that I’m not recalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually thought the gushy/romantic parts of the interview were annoying (but maybe couples in love make me feel awkward watching them), but when she talked about mis-truths and the humanitarian stuff, I felt she was an interesting person to watch.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she does more, although I also wouldn’t be surprised if the set Harry and William hang around are also kind of boring. I don’t think it’s the actual charity work would turn a lot of women off, but rather the people these dudes have to hang around with.
Pre-marriage folks thought W & K was going to be this hard working duo see what happened there. Harry doesn’t do much now to give hope he will step up now that he has a official lady.
It’s amazing that she’s already going on an AIDS engagement with Harry in a few days. Give us more Meghan, let her do some good!
Called it. March would’ve still be slightly cold and kate would be 8 months pregnant. And as much as people like to think that they all hate each other I don’t doubt Harry and Meghan considered this in planning. Which is nice of them
It’s his sister-in-law, I think he should definitely take her into consideration. But May is very soon after her due date. I hope they’ll marry near the end of May and give her at least a month to recover from giving birth.
I think she would be okay if it was mid-May. Not sure how early in April she is due.
I imagine she’d be okay by May, especially if she has no c-section. I’ve had two C-sections and felt pretty physically back to normal 4 weeks afterwards. Heck, even 2 weeks after I was feeling pretty back to usual. Seeing as how Kate has managed to step out of the hospital in wedges/heels with not a swollen ankle in sight (I say that with major envy), I’m guessing she’ll be just fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also said May some time ago, following the wide assumption of a November rollout, that gives a six month planning period.
In that case they might as well let Kate pick the date and let her plan it.
Someone call Party Pieces, stat!
She can get UK citizenship right away they say no waiting for 4 years like the plebs.. .and will be baptized ?? Will probably be mid May as it won’t clash with any Bank Holiday.
Why would she need to be baptized? We don’t know what religion (if any) she is, anyway.
FWIW, Rebecca English (I think?) said that it was found out that both parents are Protestant, and that MM just attended a Catholic School educational purposes, not religious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. It’s disappointing to me that Megan has to be baptised/confirmed, but not surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
as far as I know only the heirs to the throne have to be Anglican-protestant as the future heads of the church.
Heard the Queen won’t attend because she is a divorcee,that’s why she also skipped “Charles and Camilla.
The Queen attended the church blessing in St George’s chapel and hosted the wedding recption afterwards. She skipped the civil ceremony that was held earlier at Windsor Guildhall.
The General Synod accepted divorced couples remarrying in church in 2002 and Charles and Camilla married in 2005.
She also attended Anne’s second wedding held at Crathie Church near Balmoral. Outside of CoE but still in a church.
She will attend
You “heard” she wouldn’t be there? Unless you work in Buck House there’s zero way anyone could know that. Presumably when you say you heard it, you mean you read it online, and I’d bet money it was written by one of those Harry stans who run Meghan hate blogs and until yesterday was claiming Harry and Meghan weren’t even dating and she was just a stalker who kept turning up at and breaking into all his events.
It’s extremely unlikely QE would avoid the first, massively anticipated wedding of her beloved grandchild to a woman who is almost universally popular and generally regarded as a Good Thing for the RF, simply because she has been married before. No one except the handful of anti-Meghan tinhats and goady right wing tabloids give a damn that she is divorced. QE has attended plenty of second weddings.
The literal release the palace gave out said she will attend
There is no way the Queen won’t be attending this wedding 😂
After their twee interview and super awkward photo call, I’m not on board with this quickie marriage. I think they should have dated at least another year before getting engaged.
Luckily they don’t have to run their decisions by you.
Just my opinion, this marriage won’t last
Honestly.
Because photo calls are always so natural…
Don’t be bitter. Do better.
@HoustonGrl….did you miss your way by any chance? I can give you directions to DM online?
I’m trying to point the unhappy towards Jean-Christophe the sort-of Prince Napoleon. Looks like a live-action version of Prince Eric from Disney’s Little Mermaid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I predict great things for Harry and Meghan despite your gloomy outlook.
Wow, so anyone that disagrees with your opinion should leave the web site? Sorry I’m not drinking your Kool-Aid. She had a live in boyfriend when she met Harry, and has now left one of her dogs behind in Canada. Then, a behind the scenes clip showed Harry being downright rude to her. I don’t have good vibes about this couple and I’m allowed to express that here or elsewhere.
Ooh! Where can we see the nehind the scenes clup of Harry being rude to her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry’s not a good enough actor to pretend what he expressed in that video.
You mean the clip on the Daily Fail? I don’t see him being “downright rude to her”, I see two people joking around about who is telling which part of the story.
If the dog is too elderly to make the transition, she’d be the one to know. If it is something else, like is suggested elsewhere on here? God knows the crazies on tumblr would do.
I’m in Toronto, and know someone from her vet – her dog is very old and ill, and chances are, it isn’t worth putting him through a transatlantic flight in a crate, and then the quarantine process. He’s probably happier and more comfortable resting with loving friends for the rest of his time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have no idea who was living in Meghan’s house when she met Harry, so don’t act like you know this as a fact. And even if she was dating someone else–so effin what? Relationships end all the time for whatever reason. She wasn’t married, so she was free to move on if she so chose. Harry wasn’t sitting around in bubble wrap before they met.
Her dog could not make the move to London for whatever reason, most likely age or infirmity. There is zero reason to think she willfully abandoned her dog. What exactly was she supposed to do? Postpone her new life until the dog died? Leave both her pets behind? As usual, the lemon brigade tries to twist everything this woman does.
Everyone defending her by saying “her dog is old and dying” is not helping her cause. That’s the absolute worst time to leave your pet. When my dog died last summer (he was 13), I was by his side until the very end, not only because he was suffering, but because it was my responsibility. I could not under any circumstances have abandoned him in that state, or separated him from his dog brother, but hey that’s just me! As for her having a live-in boyfriend when she met harry, it’s well documented. I’m not criticizing her for breaking up with him. I’m criticizing her for dating someone new at the same time. Sounds like she has never been single and basically threw her whole life away for Harry, cheated on her ex boyfriend and dumped her dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These two are not PR idiots. They would have known questions about her dogs were coming, and if both dogs did not move to the UK there would have been questions. It could be they are willing to take a PR hit in order to do what they think is best for the dog.
Whether it is due to the dog’s health, dog custody issues, or their concerns over what tumblr idiots would do around the BSL if he happens to be on it? Given that wingnuts put together a petition to try to stop this person from getting a title via her husband? God only knows what they’d do if they *thought* they had the chance to use the law to try to harm her dog.
It’s not like she abandoned the dog on a street corner! It would have been looked better to take her old, sick dog to the UK, but she did the right thing for him.
According to the Piers Morgan column, she was newly-single in London (about the time she met Harry) and fielding texts. I don’t think there was any overlap. I read some gossip to the effect that that relationship ended because the bf strayed.
Yeah, I agree with you HOUSTONGIRL. As much as I want to get excited for this I just get weird vibes. But that may be due to how they’re framing all the questions. I just get this LOVE HER vibe. Feels a bit rushed and forced. But yeah none of this is very natural circumstances and it must be awkward. We shall see!
Will someone be kind enough to post a link to the video where Harry is being “downright rude to Meghan” please?
@Sticks I totally agree! To the rest, I don’t think my initial comment warranted such backlash. I simply said I thought they should have dated longer. Call me an old fart but this feels super rushed and fake. @Bella, it was on the DM lip reading article. Harry interrupts her and basically tells her he’s answering the question. I found him rude.
Such a downer! It’s the holidays, be happy that they’re happy!
deflection
Denial
#HoustonGirl: Are you new to the site? FYI, sometimes the most innocuous comments will set people off. BIG TIME. But if f you disagree with the prevailing sentiment, by all means do so! We should all be gracious enough to agree to disagree occasionally.
@Alix I’m a long time reader/commenter, but I’ve never been chewed out, lol
@HoustonGirl: Kinda shocking the first time it happens, huh?
There’s nothing quickie about this engagement. My mom and dad met at a New Years Eve party and married the following June, and they were very happy together for 35 years until he passed away.
Would you feel better about the engagement if Meghan was blond haired, blue eyed, and at least 99.9% Anglo–Saxon? Because I’m getting that vibe from you.
um, no?
I can’t wait for this wedding and to see Meghan’s gown!! What do you think it will be like? Straight or puffy? White or ivory? Lace or satin? Veil or Juliet cap? So many warm emotions!!!!
People magazine said Meghan cited Carolyn Bessette Kennedy’s wedding dress as her favorite celebrity wedding dress. I’m thinking no lace, puffs or extra stuff for the future Duchess of Sussex. I can’t wait to see!
I cannot think of a tiara that would pair with something so modern and pared- down! It’ll have to be a little more extravagant than CBK’s minimalist slip dress.
Sometimes a simple royal wedding gown goes with the most ornate tiara. ex. CP Victoria of Sweden’s gown paired with the cameo tiara. Modern gown, definitely not a modern tiara.
I LOVE that Calvin Klien dress. Paired with the right bling – and the BRF has some of the best and brightest bling in the world – it could work very well.
Take your pick: http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.co.uk/p/tiaras-crowns.html
If i were her – i’d go with this one: http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.co.uk/2013/03/the-brazilian-aquamarine-parure.html
or
http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.co.uk/2013/02/the-nizam-of-hyderabad-rose-brooches.html
or
http://queensjewelvault.blogspot.co.uk/2015/08/the-teck-crescent-tiara.html
HM destroyed the Nizam, took the diamonds, and designed one of the world’s ugliest tiaras (Burmese Ruby Tiara) in which to re-use the gems.
Does it have to be a British designer? I would love to see her in a Valentino gown.
I would love to see her in something sleek and understated but classic and beautiful with a great tiara. I’d love to see her wearing the Strathmore or the Lotus flower.
American here. Never thought too much about royals and then thanks to you all and the combo of insighful history (and other European Royals), gossipy bits (took the advice on wedges and have moved onto heels, thanks ladies!), and the BROACHES with NAMES. Took some quality time to read up on the corgi history: http://bit.ly/2juOcFE. Pretty much on board.
American here. Never thought too much about royals and then thanks to you all and the combo of insighful history (and other European Royals), gossipy bits (took the advice on wedges and have moved onto heels, thanks ladies!), and the BROACHES with NAMES. Took some quality time to read up on the corgi history: http://bit.ly/2juOcFE. Pretty much on board now. Except for Kate’s big buttons, so many buttons. So weird.
She doesn’t seem like a “pouffy” person, style-wise, to me. I can definitely see her in a more streamlined, simple gown. But don’t you have to have your shoulders covered in COE ceremony? Esp. as a royal bride, in front of the queen? Does someone know?
Poufy is definitely not her style. I thought CBK’s dress was too extreme in the other direction. I could see her in something understated and elegant, like Pippa’s bridesmaid dress. Definitely ivory or champagne, to go with her warm coloring.
As for a tiara, the Teck and the Lotus Flower are lovely. The Greville is drop-dead gorgeous, but I wouldn’t want to wear it behind Camilla.
I heard the comments from Kate about the engagement. She doesn’t seem thrilled. She’s no longer the focus of attention, especially now she can’t joke and flirt with Harry…ugh it was so annoying. And she knows the press will do the comparison and Kate will be the frump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is but Katie Keen has never been good when she’s been compared to other woman – just look at how she and her family used the Fail to tear down Chelsy when they were being compared. They ran many stories about how Kate was a serious student always down the library and Chelsy was a party girl – the reality was the opposite was true. Chelsy was the serious student and Kate was the party girl who could drink William under the table.
It happened with Diana and Sarah Fergusson and it will happen with these 2.
It sounds petty, but I do hope this forces Kate to up her fashion game. Kate has the potential to be such a knockout and I would love to see her actually do it right. It’s no fun at all to see royals in frumpy clothes. Look at Princess Mary of Denmark and Queen Maxima–those ladies always look amazing and rarely look drab. Kate is a beautiful woman but it’s like she’s determined to look like a school marm at every turn.
@ citresse Would anything she said have been ok?
Kate is so vain about weight gain she’s probably gutted about having less than a month from birth to get ready for wedding ha ha ha, and the work? She knows she and William can’t lie and worm their way out now. The lazy free ride is over.
Holy projection , Citresse, you really are obsessed with Kate.
@ citresse – and you know this how? If she put a few pounds on the press would hound her. I remember after C&D got engaged someone in the press said she needed to lose a stone!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1
No obsession about Kate or anyone else.
I often agree she’s lazy and vain: oh my goodness if you need a reminder, have a look at the photos of Kate a few weeks before her wedding, she was becoming skeletal. Scary.
Meghan is obviously concerned about her looks but she’s much more grounded, she’s much more real. I agreed with Harry’s statement about Diana ( had she lived) would have gotten along well with Meghan.
She won’t step it up unless Willy allows her to so. She won’t do it without his blessing out of fear of outshining him. Willy’s ego like Chuck’s was in the 80s is big and fragile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why should she “step it up”? I should think she wears what SHE wants to wear.
Camilla’s comments were lovely.
“absolutely thrilled”
“It’s brilliant!”
“America’s loss is our gain. We are absolutely delighted. As you can see, they’re so happy. Sometimes in a climate where we’re surrounded by a lot of bad news, it’s a real joy to have a bit of good news for once.”
I thought it was really sweet that she called her a star.
Camilla is known to be a genuinely warm woman.
A royal reporter just posted on Twitter that Markle left one of her dogs behind in Canada.
She said that in the interview yesterday. Some people on here got upset over it, but she seems to love her dogs so I figure she knows whats best for them.
My one dog would do very well moving to a new country, my 10 year old golden would be so miserable and hate it and would be infinitely happier if I left him behind with my parents, even if I was moving to a palace.
She said that in the interview, she left it with some friends.
I know there was a lot of angst about this yesterday. She said in the interview that one dog was in the UK and the other one was with very, very close friends in Canada. I think if the other dog was able to travel, he would be with them in the UK – perhaps he is too old or plane travel would stress him out and it is kinder to leave him for the moment with close friends. People are so quick to judge. I am sure she is thinking about what is best for the dog, she is a dog lover.
I have two dogs and as a rescue and animal advocate, I’d never separate them. Surely with all their resources they can manage to bring an elderly dog over. Unless he is actually dying? In which case it would make it worse that she left him. Just my two cents. No way in hell I’d ever leave wither of my dogs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said he was staying with friends (or something to that effect), no mention of it being permanent in the interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HM’s corgis killed Beatrice’s dog, and somehow corgis don’t end up on the list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s Pippa that no one is going to care about from now on (if anyone ever did in the first place). She’ll have to work for her fame in the way that neither Kate nor Meghan has to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely think Pippa has the easier life. Perhaps even the more preferable one. But people are talking about attention and whether Kate is upset about Meghan changing the balance, and I feel neither Kate nor Meghan have to work hard to get attention by virtue of who they’re married to. Both will always have attention when they want it and need it (for whatever reason — validation?)
Pippa will now be completely erased from the media, and at some point attention seemed like something she wasn’t averse to having or wanting. Or maybe Pippa is completely happy with the way things are right now. But my overall point is that neither Kate nor Meghan has to actually worry about losing attention. As long as they’re married to William and Harry, they’ll have it. The only way I could see the wives of William and Harry not having attention is if they were super ugly or something, and that’s clearly not the case for either of them.
The truth is there was never any attraction between Harry and Pippa, it was all fabricated by the media to sell papers. Pippa is an irrelevance and only tried to cash in on her sister’s fame but was firmly slapped down. She tried to bag a posh or titled boy but failed and had to settle for her present husband who she had rejected in the past, but it was important for her to marry money.
I do remember when William started going out with Kate people said that her sister would have been the better choice because she was more vivacious and out going and probably better suited to royal duties.
To clarify (just in case), I wasn’t talking about a romance between Harry and Pippa. I’m simply talking about attention. Pippa got a lot of attention after William’s wedding, and clearly that can never be a permanent thing in her case. She’d have to hustle to maintain it. For both Kate and Meghan, they don’t have to hustle to keep the focus on them. They have to do their JOBS and duty (whatever that means when you’re not married to Charles), but they don’t have to hustle to keep people interested in them.
To be fair, maybe Pippa doesn’t care about attention as much as we think she does. But during her wedding, it did seem like she had to hustle to maintain interest in her nuptials, and neither Kate nor Meghan have to cry in their cornflakes that no one will be interested in whatever next event they’re participating in.
Showing my age here – I’ve watched every televised BRF wedding since 1971. Meghan will be a beautiful bride. Can’t wait to see the dress.
Only 1971?
😉😂 Typo – 1973, when Anne married for the first time.
Isn’t photography restricted within St George’s Chapel?
You can still find Sophie and Edward’s wedding on youtube. Maybe any restrictions are subject to the whims/needs of the vicar or monarch.
I was married in May of this year and just checked… doubt they would get married on the 13th my anniversary, a Sunday in 2018. Ahhhhh wanted to hit up London for a anniversary trip next year… probably will wait til June. May is gonna be Cray over there!!!
And to think last week we were all like “Sure, Jan” whenever any news outlet announced their imminent engagement…so exciting and fun!!
Welp no balcony kiss. Aww Harry’s getting married the same place his parents chuck and cam got married that’s sweet.
Since Harry and Meghan isn’t allowed to pick the actual date of their wedding. I wonder what date Kate will choose?
Will Meghan and Harry set up a separate office now? I was curious as to how the Kensington Palace twitter account would work once they’re married.
No because I believe they are staying at KP so they will all use that office.
I’m happy for them, and wish them no ill will, but I cannot BELIEVE that she is just being given British citizenship — poof! — without having to go through any due process. As an American ex-pat who has struggled through years of applications and paid thousands upon thousands of dollars/pounds in fees just to be able to live with my British husband, I am furious! This also seems like horrible timing to announce her “special permission” PR-wise, as the right to live in this country is being seriously threatened for thousands of Europeans who are unsure of their rights to remain in the country with Brexit looming. I guess that’s one of the privileges of being part of an archaic royal family in this day and age, but it seems mightily unfair for the thousands of “normal” people who have to struggle down the normal citizenship track, with all the worry, stress and money that entails —us mere mortals who don’t have a magic QE wand waved for us! Harrumph.
Has that been confirmed anywhere or just speculated? It doesn’t make sense to me and my preference would be she does her time and earns it.
Other royal brides have been handed their citizenship. Mary in Denmark (and likely Marie, Alexandra, Henrik in Denmark). Stephanie in Lux. They were going to do that with Maxima, but you cannot legally give up Argentine citizenship so she remains Argentinian.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The BRF typically don’t have foreign spouses but that’s how it’s been happening in other royal families; Parliament will pass a law the day before she marries giving her citizenship. The Royal Family isn’t like everyone else; that’s the whole point.
It looks like she will retain American citizenship and automatically granted British citizenship.
Prince Philip is foreign! And until the 20th century they regularly married foreigners – it was all about alliances. Then of course Victoria married her umpteen kids all over Europe so it almost became incestuous!!
Check haemophilia in the royal families of Europe and you will see how many were affected as a result of being a descendent of Victoria.The fact that the Russian princesses were murdered before any of them married and had children probably saved it from being more widespread because they could all have been carriers!
But I have gone off topic a little.
I think Autumn Phillips remains a Canadian citizen.
Prince Philip – Greek
Princess Marina – Greek
Princess Michael – German
Duchess of Gloucester – Danish
Autumn Philips – Canadian
Gary Lewis – New Zealand
Countess of St Andrews – Canadian
How does her title figure into that situation? I thought American citizens couldn’t have (recognized) titles. Go ahead, call me an idiot about my own country, but this citizenship detail isn’t one most of us have to deal with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my, who isn’t here for the tiara’s? So many beautiful pieces in the Queens personal collection. Is it protocol to have one commissioned for her?
Wishing them the best!
There would be a lot of moaning about the cost if they commission a new one. Although they could have one remodelled. I think the tiaras are may favourite pieces of royal jewelry – although I wouldn’t say no to any of it!
Which tiara did Kate wear?
The Cartier Halo
It never ceases to amaze me how much some posters seem to know about what certain royals want, feel, hate! They must be mind readers.
i think it’s time a black family got to play the Royal Family. This privilged white family have had the gig for long enough.
Well the UK is a predominantly white country you know, like about 87%.
But I do think it is great.
There are plenty of black royal families. Including Harry’s friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.
TMZ, (second page) posted some video from the engagement interview, ie- some clips recorded after the interview was over. Harry and Meghan being quite playful with each other.
It amazes me that so many women think it’s great that she is giving up her entire life for a guy, even her citizenship. And British citizenship will be worthless once brexit happens, so good luck with that .
The commonwealth games are in April so I wonder if they will go to Australia for that. Got to start introducing her to the far flung colonies sometime!
Google The Lotus Flower tiara. Princess Margaret used to wear it and it would be beautiful on Meghan or check out the The Strathmore Rose Tiara. It belonged to the Queen Mother and no one has worn it for a long time.
