Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will be in May, at Windsor Castle

Harry Meghan engagement

Ah, I step away to work on something else for two seconds and all hell breaks loose! Okay, a bunch of announcements were made regarding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, their wedding and their future plans and all of that. Even though the Archbishop of Canterbury “cleared” them for marrying at Westminster Abbey months ago, it turns out that Meghan and Harry don’t want that. They’ll be marrying at Windsor Castle. IN MAY!!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to marry in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May, it has been announced, as is it was revealed they are planning the wedding themselves.

It was also revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Prince Harry and Ms Markle will carry out their first public engagement together at an Aids charity in Nottingham on Friday. The month chosen for the nuptials, which will be paid for by the Royal family, means the couple will avoid clashing with several high-profile events in April.

The Duchess of Cambridge is due to give birth to her third child in April and the Queen will also be busy with the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which is being hosted in London and Windsor in mid-April.

St George’s Chapel is a smaller venue for the church wedding than Westminster Abbey, where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed, or St Paul’s Cathedral, where Harry’s parents married.

Prince Charles married Camilla at the same chapel at Windsor Castle and I actually loved the “chapel” venue a lot. It feels a lot more open than Westminster and some of the other London options. I’m slightly disappointed that the wedding won’t be sooner – while a “March wedding” sounded drab and grey, it would have livened things up a lot faster. Now we have to wait until May! Please don’t schedule it as the same day as the Met Gala!

Also: Meghan is apparently planning on becoming a British citizen. Good!

Update: Oh, and the wedding will almost definitely be televised, because of course. I don’t think it was ever really a serious option that they would refuse to televise it. Other details: Meghan will be confirmed/baptized in the Church of England, she will study and apply to become a British citizen after the wedding, and the royal family is paying for the wedding (which, obviously).

Harry Meghan engagement

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

193 Responses to “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s wedding will be in May, at Windsor Castle”

  1. minx says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Great! Should be beautiful.

    
  2. Merry Girl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Lovely choice of venue, much more intimate and they get to put their personal stamp on their day…..hooray!

    
    • Peeking in says:
      November 28, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      Agreed.
      I wonder if Meghan will do the calligraphy on her wedding invitations herself. She did the invitations for Robin Thick and Paula Patton, so she’s capable.

      
    • Megan says:
      November 28, 2017 at 1:42 pm

      Perfect for a fairy tale wedding. I hope she wears a big princess dress.

      
      • spidey says:
        November 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

        Oh, I do hope not, I was so disappointed with Diana’s which swamped her and was crumpled.

        I would like to see her in a fairly simply, very elegant design.

      • Carmen says:
        November 28, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Me too. Poor Diana’s dress was a disaster. She looked like she was drowning in a tidal wave of whipped cream. Meghan would be stunning in something elegant and understated, like Pippa’s bridesmaid dress.

      • notasugarhere says:
        November 28, 2017 at 7:08 pm

        Hilary Mantel (in the much-bashed Royal Bodies speech) wrote eloquently about Diana’s dress.

        “When Diana drove to St Paul’s she was a blur of virginal white behind glass. The public was waiting to see the dress, but this was more than a fashion moment. An everyday sort of girl had been squashed into the coach, but a goddess came out. She didn’t get out of the coach in any ordinary way: she hatched. The extraordinary dress came first, like a flow of liquid, like ectoplasm emerging from the orifices of a medium. It was a long moment before she solidified. Indeed the coach was a medium, a method of conveyance and communication between two spheres, the private and the public, the common and the royal. The dress’s first effect was dismaying. I could hear a nation of women catching their breath as one, not in awe but in horror: it’s creased to glory, how did they let that happen? I heard the squeak as a million ironing-boards unfolded, a sigh and shudder as a collective nightmare came true: that dream we all have, that we are incorrectly dressed or not dressed at all, that we are naked in the street. But as the dress resolved about her, the princess was born and the world breathed out.”

  3. AV says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:04 am

    There will be peonies everywhere and I can’t wait. <3 Future Duchess of Sussex. I hope she wears a juicy tiara.

    
  4. Llamas says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I’m pretty sure she’s supposed to do her first royal engagement on Friday. I’m excited. It’s been a day since the announcement and she’s already got work!

    
  5. Lizzie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Windsor Castle is so so beautiful. If you are ever in the UK I highly recommend touring it. Almost all of it is open to the public for viewing.

    Reply
  6. Meg says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:06 am

    How could she have married at Westminster when she’s divorced? And I don’t want to wait until May, but at least they’ll do royal events together right away. I think Meghan will do really well with her experience with charity work and obviously being in front of the camera-shy it’ll be nice to see her do well representing the royals-itll make them look good and I fear highlight Kate’s flaws in that department. Hopefully that’ll make her step up but I fear it’ll only make her and William resentful

    
  7. WakaDoo says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Watch Party!

    
  8. Lala says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:13 am

    As a little girl I trolled Diana and Charles as much as I could…stayed home from school to see their wedding…fell in love with her as she grew into her own…and ached for her heartache and demise…Yes, I was a Diana Stan…and YES..I am stanning for this…BIG TIME!

    
  9. Nene's Wig says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Um, they better not steal my thunder!!! I’m getting married on May 6th :D

    But seriously, it would be cool to share my wedding day with some royals!

    
    • BrandyAlexander says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:28 am

      They seem to get married on Friday’s don’t they? I remember William & Kate did because I was traveling for a friend’s wedding and I literally rolled into my hotel from the bars (and it was definitely a Thursday night), turned on the tv and it was just about to start.

      On a funny side note – every bridesmaid was exhausted at the rehearsal and dinner because they did watch parties. The bride was pretty happy that the royal wedding was NOT on Saturday for that reason, though she did have a pretty good sense of humor about it.

      
    • L84Tea says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      I share a wedding day with Peter and Autumn Phillips (Princess Ann’s son), the same year and everything–05/17/08. I get kind of a kick out of knowing that the Queen and everyone else was attending a wedding at the same exact time that mine was taking place. That was the wedding where Kate met the Queen for the very first time. :-)

      
  10. Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Windsor is BEAUTIFUL. I love St George’s chapel, it’s the burial place for the Who’s Who of British Royalty (Henry VIII, Jane Seymour, Elizabeth Woodville, Edward IV, Henry VI, Charles I- to name but a few)

    Am impressed that they are doing a joint engagement already, Waity waited until she’d been married for a few weeks before she did any public engagements.

    People won’t be able to help but make comparisions esp when it’s becoming clear that they are going to do their own thing, regardless of how it makes others look. Meghan really does seem ‘keen’.

    
    • LAK says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:24 am

      Kate did a few engagements during her engagement period.

      If i recall, she managed 4-5. It’s at one of them that a fan confronted her about her weight loss to which she replied, ‘ it’s part of the plan!’

      
      • Digitial Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:34 am

        Really? Guess they made an impression – LOL. The only things i recall from the engagement period is the press and drama surrounding the moods boards, diet, hair extentions etc..

      • LAK says:
        November 28, 2017 at 11:56 am

        I remember them because of the 180 that happened after the wedding.

        During those engagements she was herself as glimpsed in the GF period, not overly made up, not dressed to the nines. She seemed to enjoy meeting people, was happy and excited and very engaged with everyone. Very charming. Definitely not the hesitant, insecure, robot that emerged post-wedding.

    • Sixer says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:25 am

      It is lovely. And small! So likely no Trump nor Obama.

      Apparently, they want to involve members of the public too – I’m predicting injured or ex servicemen and women. That would fit.

      
    • Ollie says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:27 am

      That’s not true. Kate also did engagements before the wedding. Flipping pancakes in Northeim Ireland etc.
      The Palace introduces new members with a few events before the big wedding day.

      
    • perplexed says:
      November 28, 2017 at 11:34 am

      Who knows how they’ll behave in the future, but Meghan did seem at her more interesting (almost like a politician) when she was talking about getting on the ground and doing charity work. I got the vibe she’s serious about it.

      I actually thought the gushy/romantic parts of the interview were annoying (but maybe couples in love make me feel awkward watching them), but when she talked about mis-truths and the humanitarian stuff, I felt she was an interesting person to watch.

      I wouldn’t be surprised if she does more, although I also wouldn’t be surprised if the set Harry and William hang around are also kind of boring. I don’t think it’s the actual charity work would turn a lot of women off, but rather the people these dudes have to hang around with.

      
    • PettyRiperton says:
      November 28, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      Pre-marriage folks thought W & K was going to be this hard working duo see what happened there. Harry doesn’t do much now to give hope he will step up now that he has a official lady.

      
  11. Vicsy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:18 am

    It’s amazing that she’s already going on an AIDS engagement with Harry in a few days. Give us more Meghan, let her do some good!

    
  12. Nicole says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Called it. March would’ve still be slightly cold and kate would be 8 months pregnant. And as much as people like to think that they all hate each other I don’t doubt Harry and Meghan considered this in planning. Which is nice of them

    
  13. AG-UK says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:19 am

    She can get UK citizenship right away they say no waiting for 4 years like the plebs.. .and will be baptized ?? Will probably be mid May as it won’t clash with any Bank Holiday.

    
  14. Loopy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Heard the Queen won’t attend because she is a divorcee,that’s why she also skipped “Charles and Camilla.

    Reply
  15. HoustonGrl says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:29 am

    After their twee interview and super awkward photo call, I’m not on board with this quickie marriage. I think they should have dated at least another year before getting engaged.

    
  16. Zondie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:33 am

    I can’t wait for this wedding and to see Meghan’s gown!! What do you think it will be like? Straight or puffy? White or ivory? Lace or satin? Veil or Juliet cap? So many warm emotions!!!!

    
  17. Citresse says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I heard the comments from Kate about the engagement. She doesn’t seem thrilled. She’s no longer the focus of attention, especially now she can’t joke and flirt with Harry…ugh it was so annoying. And she knows the press will do the comparison and Kate will be the frump.

    
  18. yanni says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:41 am

    A royal reporter just posted on Twitter that Markle left one of her dogs behind in Canada.

    
  19. perplexed says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:51 am

    If anybody would be upset about Harry marrying Meghan, I feel that would be Pippa, not Kate. Kate will always be married to the future heir to throne and mother to the heir and the spare. Her fame is solid. It’s untouchable at this point, no matter how less hard-working she might be. If people are upset with her about being lazy, all she has to do is throw in more engagements and people will be happy again.

    It’s Pippa that no one is going to care about from now on (if anyone ever did in the first place). She’ll have to work for her fame in the way that neither Kate nor Meghan has to.

    
    • Maria says:
      November 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

      I think Pippa has it way easier than her sister. She is hardly papped anymore and can do whatever she wants.

      Reply
      • perplexed says:
        November 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

        I definitely think Pippa has the easier life. Perhaps even the more preferable one. But people are talking about attention and whether Kate is upset about Meghan changing the balance, and I feel neither Kate nor Meghan have to work hard to get attention by virtue of who they’re married to. Both will always have attention when they want it and need it (for whatever reason — validation?)

        Pippa will now be completely erased from the media, and at some point attention seemed like something she wasn’t averse to having or wanting. Or maybe Pippa is completely happy with the way things are right now. But my overall point is that neither Kate nor Meghan has to actually worry about losing attention. As long as they’re married to William and Harry, they’ll have it. The only way I could see the wives of William and Harry not having attention is if they were super ugly or something, and that’s clearly not the case for either of them.

    • Princessk says:
      November 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      The truth is there was never any attraction between Harry and Pippa, it was all fabricated by the media to sell papers. Pippa is an irrelevance and only tried to cash in on her sister’s fame but was firmly slapped down. She tried to bag a posh or titled boy but failed and had to settle for her present husband who she had rejected in the past, but it was important for her to marry money.

      I do remember when William started going out with Kate people said that her sister would have been the better choice because she was more vivacious and out going and probably better suited to royal duties.

      
      • perplexed says:
        November 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        To clarify (just in case), I wasn’t talking about a romance between Harry and Pippa. I’m simply talking about attention. Pippa got a lot of attention after William’s wedding, and clearly that can never be a permanent thing in her case. She’d have to hustle to maintain it. For both Kate and Meghan, they don’t have to hustle to keep the focus on them. They have to do their JOBS and duty (whatever that means when you’re not married to Charles), but they don’t have to hustle to keep people interested in them.

        To be fair, maybe Pippa doesn’t care about attention as much as we think she does. But during her wedding, it did seem like she had to hustle to maintain interest in her nuptials, and neither Kate nor Meghan have to cry in their cornflakes that no one will be interested in whatever next event they’re participating in.

  20. Donna says:
    November 28, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Showing my age here – I’ve watched every televised BRF wedding since 1971. Meghan will be a beautiful bride. Can’t wait to see the dress.

    
  21. Va Va Kaboom says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Isn’t photography restricted within St George’s Chapel?

    
  22. JA says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I was married in May of this year and just checked… doubt they would get married on the 13th my anniversary, a Sunday in 2018. Ahhhhh wanted to hit up London for a anniversary trip next year… probably will wait til June. May is gonna be Cray over there!!!

    
  23. Lucy says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    And to think last week we were all like “Sure, Jan” whenever any news outlet announced their imminent engagement…so exciting and fun!!

    
  24. PettyRiperton says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Welp no balcony kiss. Aww Harry’s getting married the same place his parents chuck and cam got married that’s sweet.
    Since Harry and Meghan isn’t allowed to pick the actual date of their wedding. I wonder what date Kate will choose?

    
  25. perplexed says:
    November 28, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Will Meghan and Harry set up a separate office now? I was curious as to how the Kensington Palace twitter account would work once they’re married.

    
  26. Grinling Gibbons says:
    November 28, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I’m happy for them, and wish them no ill will, but I cannot BELIEVE that she is just being given British citizenship — poof! — without having to go through any due process. As an American ex-pat who has struggled through years of applications and paid thousands upon thousands of dollars/pounds in fees just to be able to live with my British husband, I am furious! This also seems like horrible timing to announce her “special permission” PR-wise, as the right to live in this country is being seriously threatened for thousands of Europeans who are unsure of their rights to remain in the country with Brexit looming. I guess that’s one of the privileges of being part of an archaic royal family in this day and age, but it seems mightily unfair for the thousands of “normal” people who have to struggle down the normal citizenship track, with all the worry, stress and money that entails —us mere mortals who don’t have a magic QE wand waved for us! Harrumph.

    
    • notasugarhere says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:00 pm

      Has that been confirmed anywhere or just speculated? It doesn’t make sense to me and my preference would be she does her time and earns it.

      Other royal brides have been handed their citizenship. Mary in Denmark (and likely Marie, Alexandra, Henrik in Denmark). Stephanie in Lux. They were going to do that with Maxima, but you cannot legally give up Argentine citizenship so she remains Argentinian.

      
    • Jessica says:
      November 28, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      The BRF typically don’t have foreign spouses but that’s how it’s been happening in other royal families; Parliament will pass a law the day before she marries giving her citizenship. The Royal Family isn’t like everyone else; that’s the whole point.

      It looks like she will retain American citizenship and automatically granted British citizenship.

      
  27. JRenee says:
    November 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Oh my, who isn’t here for the tiara’s? So many beautiful pieces in the Queens personal collection. Is it protocol to have one commissioned for her?
    Wishing them the best!

    
  28. spidey says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    It never ceases to amaze me how much some posters seem to know about what certain royals want, feel, hate! They must be mind readers.
    :roll:

    
  29. You Are Not Your Selfie says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    i think it’s time a black family got to play the Royal Family. This privilged white family have had the gig for long enough.

    
  30. Citresse says:
    November 28, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    TMZ, (second page) posted some video from the engagement interview, ie- some clips recorded after the interview was over. Harry and Meghan being quite playful with each other.

    
  31. Wo says:
    November 28, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    It amazes me that so many women think it’s great that she is giving up her entire life for a guy, even her citizenship. And British citizenship will be worthless once brexit happens, so good luck with that .

    The commonwealth games are in April so I wonder if they will go to Australia for that. Got to start introducing her to the far flung colonies sometime!

    
  32. Anare says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Google The Lotus Flower tiara. Princess Margaret used to wear it and it would be beautiful on Meghan or check out the The Strathmore Rose Tiara. It belonged to the Queen Mother and no one has worn it for a long time.

    

