Here’s the trailer for The Avengers: Infinity War. I would have devoted a stand-alone post to this but today has been crazy! In any case, enjoy. [Pajiba]
I friggin’ love Daisy Ridley’s suit. [Go Fug Yourself]
I hope Greta Gerwig gets a Best Director nomination too. [LaineyGossip]
Is this Armie Hammer story an example of patriarchy? [Dlisted]
Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement was the most-liked Instagram of 2017, which is exactly as it should be. [Jezebel]
Leah Remini says CoS paid off the LAPD. [The Blemish]
Cynthia Bailey is confused by Kim Zolciak. Join the club! [Reality Tea]
Donald Trump tweets/retweets like a Russian bot. [Buzzfeed]
Love, Simon might be the Say Anything for gay teens. [OMG Blog]

44 Responses to ““The first trailer for ‘The Avengers: Infinity War’ is here” links”

  1. Hh says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I’ve already watched that trailer an embarrassing amount of times. AAAAAAHHHHH!!! I can’t wait. It’s all been leading up to this people. Lol. So pumped!

  2. adastraperaspera says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Leah is going for it! Good for her.

  3. Cranberry says:
    November 29, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    Thanks Kaiser for putting up an IW shot with Hiddles. He looks good here. I’m glad to see Loki is in it. I suppose this will also be Tom’s last Marvel contracted film as Loki. I’m sad. I think Tom’s Loki had a lot of options to explore as a stand alone character movie, but Feige already had his own multi-hero universe planned out and contracted. Hope they tie up all the converging story lines nicely. Not an easy thing with these multi-hero/story epic sagas.

  4. pinetree13 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    OOooOOooohhhhhh love the trailer! Only part I didn’t like was the four-armed alien swinging in that brief scene because it looked super ‘man-in-costume-a-la-power-rangers’ but the rest looks awesome!!

    Also I’ve been taking it upon myself to see the marvel movies I hadn’t seen that are on netflix. So I JUST watched guardians of the galaxy and really enjoyed the second one.

  5. Mia4s says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    OK really good trailer but I have to be honest…I laughed out loud at CGI purple teletubbie aka Thanos. I mean, really? Hopefully they’ll let him to enough horrible stuff to make him seem a credible threat (although I assume most of it will be undone later by time travel or whatever) but so far sorry, he’s hilarious looking.

  6. InVain says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    OMG, Daisy’s suit is everything – and those shoes!! Slay.

    Reply
  7. MI6 says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    IW Trailer is AWESOME AND I CANNOT WAIT. God bless Marvel and the Russo Brothers.
    Loki will seem to side with Thanos, yet make the ultimate, redemptive sacrifice to save humanity AND the Avengers. 😢
    You heard it here first.

  8. Morgan says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Where are Hawkeye and Ant-Man? IW looks AMAZING. I love that world ending Averngers battles always take place in the daytime so you can see what the heck is happening. Justice League and even Wonder Woman we’re always so darn dark – is it a CGI shortcut?

    • Algernon says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      No, that’s Zack Snyder’s preferred tone for movies. Dark, drained, virtually colorless. WW tried to lighten it up, but it still had a dark finale scene.

      • Eve says:
        November 29, 2017 at 4:19 pm

        And sepia. Lots of sepia. ALL the sepia in the world isn’t enough for Zack Snyder. MORE SEPIA, THAT’S AN ORDER!

        P.S.: In light of recent events regarding his personal life, I’m going to give the guy some time. This is my last comment about him for the next 6 months.

    • Jude says:
      November 29, 2017 at 4:52 pm

      I personally think that is precisely the reason. And it seems pretty obvious now that they didn’t have the time or money or care to fix things once they decided to lighten things up. Thanos alone here trumps everything JL attempted, VFX-wise.

      I looove the Wakandan setting, and it reminded me a bit of The Return of the King’s big battle scene against a similar backdrop – both gorgeous!

  9. browniecakes says:
    November 29, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Collider Frosty noted in his review of Thor Ragnarok that we should appreciate the humor in this Marvel movie since we won’t be laughing much in Infinity War. This trailer is more revealing than the trailer shown at D23 Expo and Comic Con. How hot is Chris Evans!?!

  10. Eve says:
    November 29, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    *Long time poster, first time lurker.*

    Don’t get the criticism of Thanos. Looks mighty fine here: looks + Josh Brolin’s voice work.

    If I have to complain about anything is the lack of his helmet/crown.

    • T.Fanty says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      Hello dahling,

      I’m a little underwhelmed. But, the villains do work best in the portrayal, rather than the visual, and I am on board for Josh Brolin. Loki was good, but even Thanatos can’t teally compare to James Spader’s entrance as Ultron. That was perfection.

      • Eve says:
        November 29, 2017 at 3:51 pm

        I was writing you an e-mail when I came here and BAM!, there was your very welcome reply.

        Now…

        *serious face*Disagree about Thanos.*serious face*

        P.S.: Nobody can compare to James Spader’s smooth, hot, sexy voice, hun. Come on, that’s not fair. Especially when he compares Captain America’s shield with a frisbee.

        And Thanos is another type of villain — he has no “humanitarian” thoughts (Ultron had a little at some point), no good will towards humanity or earth, zero empathy for anything smaller, weaker than him, has absolutely no qualms about destroying anything on his path to dominate, destroy or play Monopoly with the Universe. The titan is in love with freaking Death!

        HE IS A MOTHERF*CKER VILLAIN. Full stop.

    • Secret squirrel says:
      November 29, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Yay! So happy to see you back!!

    • Bonzo says:
      November 29, 2017 at 5:50 pm

      Eve!! I’m not here commenting much anymore but had to tell you that I was thinking about you the other day and wondering how you were. And Shazam! You popped in for a chat.

      I hope you are well. CB isn’t the same since the Thornfield girls stopped their daily hilarity.

      I kinda hope Dr Strange will be taking a lead role in phase 2 of the Avengers, along with Black Panther. They’re the only ones who can take my money at this point.

  11. Guest says:
    November 29, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    So here is my list:
    Vision, Hawkeye, Iron man, Captain America and yes, Loki will die. In fact, the majority of our heroes from Phase One will die. I do think that Loki will either sacrifice himself for Thor or the Asgardians. Stark will die for Spiderman. Scarlet Witch will turn nuts and Dr. Strange will step up and turn time. The new boss is going to be Strange. Cumberbatch signed for more movies. Can’t believe that Loki is going to die but well, there is a new generation of Marvel movies. Geez, we waited ten years for this.

