“The first trailer for ‘The Avengers: Infinity War’ is here” links

Here’s the trailer for The Avengers: Infinity War. I would have devoted a stand-alone post to this but today has been crazy! In any case, enjoy. [Pajiba]
I’ve already watched that trailer an embarrassing amount of times. AAAAAAHHHHH!!! I can’t wait. It’s all been leading up to this people. Lol. So pumped!
I want to buy my ticket NOW!
Just when I was about to declare myself over superhero movies too! That last shot is just…ah! Can’t wait for this and Black Panther. Take notes DC, and maybe add some WOC too.
Super stoked! Trump better not start WWIII between now and May. I shall be highly perturbed if the world ends before I have a chance to see Black Panther and Infinity War. Global armageddon is the only thing that could stop me from seeing those movies.
Take heart. Maybe they’ll run it free on tv to keep us all quiet while on mass house arrest during martial law. That and the royal wedding in May should do it. Plus lots of cat and dog videos. You heard it here first.
Prince Harry must be hoping these vicious retweets are the last straw and President Tweeter (if not already in prison or in exile) can’t possibly enter the U.K. for his wedding in May, in case anybody is foolish enough to expect him to be invited.
Same. As soon as the trailer dropped I played it so many times. SO EXCITED
Leah is going for it! Good for her.
Thanks Kaiser for putting up an IW shot with Hiddles. He looks good here. I’m glad to see Loki is in it. I suppose this will also be Tom’s last Marvel contracted film as Loki. I’m sad. I think Tom’s Loki had a lot of options to explore as a stand alone character movie, but Feige already had his own multi-hero universe planned out and contracted. Hope they tie up all the converging story lines nicely. Not an easy thing with these multi-hero/story epic sagas.
What?!? No more Loki? I love to hate Loki, now I’m sad. He could certainly have a stand alone movie in my opinion, and Black Widow needs one as well. If Wonder Woman taught them anything I’d hope it’s that super hero women are very much in demand.
OOooOOooohhhhhh love the trailer! Only part I didn’t like was the four-armed alien swinging in that brief scene because it looked super ‘man-in-costume-a-la-power-rangers’ but the rest looks awesome!!
Also I’ve been taking it upon myself to see the marvel movies I hadn’t seen that are on netflix. So I JUST watched guardians of the galaxy and really enjoyed the second one.
OK really good trailer but I have to be honest…I laughed out loud at CGI purple teletubbie aka Thanos. I mean, really? Hopefully they’ll let him to enough horrible stuff to make him seem a credible threat (although I assume most of it will be undone later by time travel or whatever) but so far sorry, he’s hilarious looking.
I have to say I also do not find Thanos threatening. I did love the trailer and can’t wait to see what Mr. H. does with that tesseract thing.
Me to. I really hope he’s not plain evil again, that there is something of the innocent Loki still in him. Someone said in an article, that Loki originally was not “evil chaotic”, but “neutral chaotic” and they finally get that right in Ragnarök. So I hope this is not a step back again
Yeah, not feeling it. Too many so-called heroes, especially ones they should have killed off or made disappear permanently before now (ie. Scarlett Witch). Wake me when the next stand-alone Thor movie directed by Taika Waitiki comes out.
Have you seen Thor Ragnarok 4D ?
Here maybe this will tie you over until next Waitiki-Thor movie. You can loop it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8atgsWFfDOg
OMG, Daisy’s suit is everything – and those shoes!! Slay.
IW Trailer is AWESOME AND I CANNOT WAIT. God bless Marvel and the Russo Brothers.
Loki will seem to side with Thanos, yet make the ultimate, redemptive sacrifice to save humanity AND the Avengers. 😢
You heard it here first.
You may well be on to something, and I am prepared to make a fool of myself crying. One of many reasons my daughter will likely not see this movie with me.
I’ll cry with you TG
I will sob my eyes out, TG and Cranberry. In fact, I’ve already started.
I mean, look at his FACE.
#prepareyourselves
Same. My only hope now is that Loki gets some decent screen time and a clever plot line before going out in a blaze of glory. Judging by how little Mr. H has been in Atlanta in the last year, I’m worried Loki won’t get his due before Thanos unceremoniously crushes him like a bug.
Agree with third ginger. You might be on to something. Definitely falls in line with the tragic Loki motif which made him the most endearing Marvel character despite being the villain.
This. Loki HAS to go out in a tragic, magnificent arc in order to do the character justice. He’s already lasted way longer than he should, thanks to Hiddles’ incredibly nuanced, layered portrayal. This will actually be (extremely painful) fan service, in the end.
#justiceforLoki
I still hope he will make it out alive Can’t help myself, being an optimist
@ MI6:
I like your take on that (Loki’s inevitable departure).
…ita all happening, Eve! 💔
The character (and actor!) demand – and deserve – a dramatic, heart-wrenching exit. Hence Loki’s presence in the trailer- minimum screen time with maximum impact. It fits the narrative and his character arc, and is a pivotal plot point. Unless I’m wrong. Which I doubt.
We’re sad, but imagine how Hiddles must’ve been on set. 😭😭
I actually hope you’re right. It makes perfect sense.
That’s one of the reasons I disagreed with those who wanted him dead in The Dark World. “Too soon”, I remember thinking. And keeping him alive paid off — he’s my favourite character (besides Hela) in Ragnarok. That says a lot because I’m a Hulk fan*.
Hiddleston has done a tremendous job with the character so far, but now it’s (the right) time to go.
P. S. : *Don’t get me wrong, I LOVED everything about Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner in Ragnarok. From the confusion after “coming back” from being the creature for 2, TWO!, years to the Duran Duran’s “Rio” t-shirt (courtesy of Tony Stark), I loved every second.
But Loki’s “I’ve been falling for 30 f*cking minutes!” and his reactions and mannerisms when Thor keeps reminding him of Hulk had me in stitches.
Plus, it’ll give Hiddleston the chance to cry. He does love to weep.
@ T. Fanty:
And lots of interviews. If a jab at a certain singer happens here and there throughout said interviews, I won’t mind.
Where are Hawkeye and Ant-Man? IW looks AMAZING. I love that world ending Averngers battles always take place in the daytime so you can see what the heck is happening. Justice League and even Wonder Woman we’re always so darn dark – is it a CGI shortcut?
No, that’s Zack Snyder’s preferred tone for movies. Dark, drained, virtually colorless. WW tried to lighten it up, but it still had a dark finale scene.
And sepia. Lots of sepia. ALL the sepia in the world isn’t enough for Zack Snyder. MORE SEPIA, THAT’S AN ORDER!
P.S.: In light of recent events regarding his personal life, I’m going to give the guy some time. This is my last comment about him for the next 6 months.
I personally think that is precisely the reason. And it seems pretty obvious now that they didn’t have the time or money or care to fix things once they decided to lighten things up. Thanos alone here trumps everything JL attempted, VFX-wise.
I looove the Wakandan setting, and it reminded me a bit of The Return of the King’s big battle scene against a similar backdrop – both gorgeous!
Collider Frosty noted in his review of Thor Ragnarok that we should appreciate the humor in this Marvel movie since we won’t be laughing much in Infinity War. This trailer is more revealing than the trailer shown at D23 Expo and Comic Con. How hot is Chris Evans!?!
Evans looked GOOD!
*Long time poster, first time lurker.*
Don’t get the criticism of Thanos. Looks mighty fine here: looks + Josh Brolin’s voice work.
If I have to complain about anything is the lack of his helmet/crown.
Hello dahling,
I’m a little underwhelmed. But, the villains do work best in the portrayal, rather than the visual, and I am on board for Josh Brolin. Loki was good, but even Thanatos can’t teally compare to James Spader’s entrance as Ultron. That was perfection.
I was writing you an e-mail when I came here and BAM!, there was your very welcome reply.
Now…
*serious face*Disagree about Thanos.*serious face*
P.S.: Nobody can compare to James Spader’s smooth, hot, sexy voice, hun. Come on, that’s not fair. Especially when he compares Captain America’s shield with a frisbee.
And Thanos is another type of villain — he has no “humanitarian” thoughts (Ultron had a little at some point), no good will towards humanity or earth, zero empathy for anything smaller, weaker than him, has absolutely no qualms about destroying anything on his path to dominate, destroy or play Monopoly with the Universe. The titan is in love with freaking Death!
HE IS A MOTHERF*CKER VILLAIN. Full stop.
Yay! So happy to see you back!!
Glad to “hear” somebody missed me.
*whispers*I was banned from another website, found my way back to the only other website where my sarcasm was tolerated.*whispers
**whispering really low**Until Kaiser bans me, too.**whispering really low**
Eve!! I’m not here commenting much anymore but had to tell you that I was thinking about you the other day and wondering how you were. And Shazam! You popped in for a chat.
I hope you are well. CB isn’t the same since the Thornfield girls stopped their daily hilarity.
I kinda hope Dr Strange will be taking a lead role in phase 2 of the Avengers, along with Black Panther. They’re the only ones who can take my money at this point.
@ Bonzo:
Well, my guess is that the Thornfield ladies didn’t have much to work with when Cumberbatch went from “interesting, possibly alien life-form thing” to “will do anything for an Oscar” type of actor.
So here is my list:
Vision, Hawkeye, Iron man, Captain America and yes, Loki will die. In fact, the majority of our heroes from Phase One will die. I do think that Loki will either sacrifice himself for Thor or the Asgardians. Stark will die for Spiderman. Scarlet Witch will turn nuts and Dr. Strange will step up and turn time. The new boss is going to be Strange. Cumberbatch signed for more movies. Can’t believe that Loki is going to die but well, there is a new generation of Marvel movies. Geez, we waited ten years for this.
Ugh, anyone but Strange. Cumby’s Murican accent drives me up a wall, so unless he can lead a team without actually speaking he’s a hard no for me. How about Black Panther, he is an actual king after all.
