Joe Scarborough: Trump staffers told me Trump ‘had early stages of dementia’

I just read an Axios story (more like an Axios listicle) which shook me. It takes a lot to leave me *shook* these days, politically speaking. I’ve been going on low-key enraged autopilot for months, really, as a defense mechanism and simply a way to get through this year. It’s no secret that this week has been especially terrible with Donald Trump – he’s been EXTRA, in every single way, and completely and utterly crazy. Well, Axios had a story yesterday which was basically like “as soon as Trump gets any kind of ‘win,’ he’s going to get even worse.” From Axios:
Exhausted by the Trump presidency? Brace yourself: White House officials expect Trump to be even more outrageous and cocksure in coming months. What we’re hearing: Officials tell us Trump seems more self-assured, more prone to confidently indulging wild conspiracies and fantasies, more quick-triggered to fight than he was during the Wild West of the first 100 days in office.
Imagine Trump if he signs a huge tax cut into law, which seems likely, amid soaring stocks and rising economic growth. magine if Roy Moore wins in Alabama, which seems likely, too. It surely won’t humble Trump — or hem him in. He’s like the Incredible Hulk, after the media and Mueller made him mad.
The worst part, if you read the full Axios listicle, is that Trump has probably never been more popular with Republicans in Congress. They’re grateful that he’s acting so f–king bizarre and unhinged because that way, no one is paying attention to how they’re ramming through this terrible tax bill. So is it all an act, some kind of high-minded disruption strategy? Or is Trump really and truly crazy and getting worse by the day? Please enjoy this clip from Thursday’s Morning Joe:
Joe Scarborough says:
“If this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for — I would like the Cabinet members serving America, not the president, serving America— you serve America and you know it. You know you don’t serve Donald J. Trump, scam developer, scam you know Trump University proprietor, reality TV show host, you don’t represent him. You represent 320 million people whose lives are literally in your hands, and we are facing a showdown with a nuclear power and have you somebody inside the White House, somebody that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit. People close to him say he is mentally unfit, people close to him during the campaign told me he had early stages of dementia. Now, listen, you can get mad at me. When are we supposed to say this? After the first nuclear missile goes? Is that when it’s proper to bring this up in polite society? Tell me.”
People told Scarborough that Trump has early-stage dementia? You know what scares me even more than Axios’ predictions? What if the vote doesn’t go the GOP’s way? What if there is a real government shutdown? What happens then? Do you think Trump’s behavior will get better or worse?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Trump is already deranged
I was going to say, it’s not-so-early stage dementia.
Coupled with his existing personality defects, it’s a toxic combination.
Forget toxic. It’s beyond terrifying. So many comments about how this doesn’t excuse his terrible behavior. And that’s true but so not what this is about. The bigger picture here is if he really is in the early stages of dementia, which is nothing to joke about, then we had all better hope and pray that someone realizes it quickly and relieves him of duty. It’s all well and good and appropriate to rag on him about everything else (and I do daily) but don’t forget….this man has immediate access to the nuclear codes. That one fact alone makes everything else pale in comparison.
Dementia does not excuse the fact that Trump is racist, vile, evil, rapist and devil’s spawn.
*clapping*
And always has been. This is not new behavior.
If Scarborough knew that during the campaign he had a duty to report it on his show.
@megan, IMO, joe and Mika is one of the reasons the dotard is in the White House. Joe and Mika had him on their show in the primaries and gave him soft ball questions helping him along to defeat his computers. Mika was especially critical to Hillary-Clinton at that time. She still hates Hilliard to this day. I watch their show almost every day but mostly for their guests and their regulars. Yesterday the dotard called out joe saying they should investigate him for the death of an intern in his office years ago when he was a congress man. I’m sure joe and Mika are going to spill the tea 🍵 now, 😆.
His supporters would have ignored it.They hated Hillary so much.You could say Donald was a racist,a rapist,mentally I’ll,etc and his supporters would defend him even more.
I don’t blame anyone in the media for 45 except the outlets blasting every word he said and screaming about the emails and not doing basic research early in the election.
I do blame the left for being reactionary and not having it together, but they weren’t any worse than anyone else and better than some.
Every day is terrifying. The news just gets worse and worse. Why is it men in entertainment have to resign but not in politics? We need to start with his resignation.
Agreed. And he may or may not have dementia but I think he’s acting more unhinged because he has learned that he can get away with it with ZERO repercussions.
The office of POTUS is permanently tainted.
Yep, the toothpaste is out of the tube. The office of POTUS may be forever tainted.
He’s never had to face repercussions. How many people has he hurt or ripped off over the years? He has always hidden behind his money, his lawyers, his celebrity etc. I wonder why this deranged psycho remained in business and is not in jail after all the shady transactions (the casino debate anyone?), the suspected money-laundering and mob ties, the massive fraud (Trump University), the sexual assaults? He has always got off scot-free. I think his increasing instability is because of Robert Mueller. Everyone close to him and his campaign has been interrogated and he knows he is in the crosshairs. Plus, he knows he’s guilty and a fraud and could face serious jail time or, even worse for him and his fragile ego, humiliation if forced to resign. He just doesn’t care if he brings down the country as long as he looks like he’s “winning”. What a deranged, narcissistic toddler he is. JMO
Honestly this is the first time he’s had to face even a shadow of a repercussion for his actions. How dare he be investigated! Don’t they know who he IS? He’s got his followers but he’s also being mocked on a grand scale his ego likely never thought possible. This is why he’s doubling and tripling down on everything. The only thing that keeps him relatively calm and happy is believing that everything he does is wonderful and that people adore/fear/respect/whatever him. So the less things go “his way”, the crazier he will be. Narcissists are like that. When they get what they want they are generally fine, but deny them what they want and watch the tidal wave of rage and fury. He cares about nothing and nobody but himself and his image. I’ve though he’s had dementia for awhile now.
THIS. If he does have some form of dementia it still doesn’t excuse him. But his supporters will no doubt use this as an excuse for his behaviour and accuse his detractors of being mean to him. They’ll use this to make him some sort of martyr. Which he’s not. He’s just an a**hole.
Still in shock! Can’t believe it’s been less than a year. So depressing.
My husband had Alzheimer’s. He never acted this vile or crazy. Dementia removes inhibitions, so this is trump’s real inner being coming out.
Dementia is not only Alzheimer’s! The most common but under-recognized type of young-onset dementia (tending to strike in the 40s to 60s, but as early as the 20s and as late as the 80s) is called frontotemporal dementia because it attacks the frontal lobe first. This horrific neurodegenerative disorder causes drastic personality change, poor judgment and impulse control, explosive outbursts, hypersexuality, and selfishness. It destroys executive functions, empathy and emotions (except for rage).
Current estimate is 300,000 with the disease, but a neurologist who has been studying it for decades and treating people with ftd, believe there are over a million people with the disease in the US, most of whom are never diagnosed because it is usually dismissed as marital breakdown or “midlife crisis” or misdiagnosed as a psychiatric disorder.
Dementia is not only memory loss in the old: It is a profound personality change in the prime of life.
I mean how would you know with a guy like Trump? Is his behaviour a sign or is it just part of his personality?
QueenB, this is what I wonder about. We certainly know he was racist, sexist, and xenophobic years ago when he worked with his awful father. Perhaps, as a poster suggested above, there is a combination of factors.
Great and complex question. Guessing deteriorating language skills would be one indicator. Problems with visuospatial perception another. Short term memory, of course. These are independent of his personality traits and can be measured. Reduced impulse control is trickier because it could be emotional as he can’t do everything I government that he could do in business. An MRI could show brain shrinkage but it’s not on its own diagnostic. And he won’t be getting any of these work ups.
I’ve been wondering about all of this and how much more of his unhinged behavior we’ll be seeing. I think there is something wrong with him, like dementia, that coupled with his feeling of being untouchable, his true colors will be showing more and more.
I read this morning the date of the state of the union has been announced it will be January 30. My very first thought – it’s going to be a shit show – can you imagine him sticking to a script for 90 minutes? There’s no way. He’s going to go off the rails quickly.
I have heard that people have compared current interviews to interviews from decades ago, and it is striking how his vocabulary has decreased extensively and it’s a new habit to repeat the same things over and over.
Surprising no. An excuse for all the vile things he’s said and done. H*ll no.
He’s always showed signs that he had some kind of personality disorder, even before his campaign. It’s extra bad and scary how much worse it gets every day and nobody is stepping in to remove him.
I completely agree. His narcissism, insecurity, remorseless dishonesty and temper are NOT normal, especially considering his position.
Sadly Congress doesn’t care.
They don’t. But that doesn’t stop me from calling Corker Every. Single. Day. to plead with him to say no to the tax bill and to do something about that unhinged orange lunatic.
Thank you! Sometimes I think I should move to a red state so I can join the good fight.
Ever since that ogre got elected I have been on a steady simmer with frequent boiling moments – that’s when I curse the jerk as I mute his a$$ on the news.
It doesn’t seem like dementia. He’s just terrible
According to everyone else it sure does. That doesn’t negate how wretched he is.
Exactly, it’s just Trump being Trump. I really don’t care anymore about the media’s month “Trump is crazy I tell ‘ya!” We told you so as you licked his butt for ratings. There is not a damn thing I can do about it until the 2018 elections. The senate, congress and Supreme Court are going to support his tranny until they are run out of office. I’m unmoved by any thing he does these days.
You are right, everyone knew the dotard was a lyer, a racist and unqualified for the job as President, yet the deplorables still voted for him. IMO, now, it’s not about him but those republicans who are condoning this dispictable man and the things he’s doing. Yesterday the British parliament, I believe, had to chastise him from parliament, how embarrassing. I bet Ryan and McConnell were quite happy 😆 that they are getting their tax bill pass which will screw the poor people.
Why can’t both be true? The dementia isn’t turning him into a terrible person-he has always been that-but the dementia could be making his terrible behavior more erratic. If you watch old videos of him he was always a smug, entitled, arrogant piece of shit but he was composed, he didn’t act like an unhinged lunatic.
But I understand the importance of not excusing his behavior believe me. I just think he’s the same awful person he’s always been, except now hes losing his faculties.
Exactly Kitten both can be true. People take whatever they have into old age. Geriatrics is a complicated business.
Kitten: Exactly. That’s what I’ve been thinking. He’s always been awful but he definitely used to be “it’s okay to take him out in public”. Even on the campaign trail he was more, uh, with it. He’s still the person he always was, but now with less impulse control, a looser grip on what’s going on around him, a weaker command of language, and all the rest of it that goes along with deteriorating mental faculties.
He was never prepared for the role of president, and even though he’s just playing president and not really doing much real presidenting, the stress is taking its toll. Just look how holding office ages prepared, qualified people who can handle not being the bigly bestest all the time. It’s eating him and his mind is going. I think that’s why Ivanka looks at him the way she does in nearly every picture. His terrible sexism, abuse, racism, criminal activities, shady friends, lies, narcissism, and everything is nothing new to her, and she was perfectly happy before. Now she’s got the expression of someone watching a parent slowly sink into dementia. She knows. Actually it’s been her expressions across so many photos that made me think he’s got dementia in the first place. Because just based on his actions, well, yeah.
Oops sorry for the errors: that’s “monthly” and “tyranny”!
Once it’s revealed publicly that Flynn is a cooperating witness, the curtain on this shitshow comes down.
It’ll be quick but the fallout will last for years.
We will get through this peeps. Together.
Eric, thank you for your ongoing confidence. It feels like a little life raft bobbing in the raging sea of Trump-generated crap.
Eric is truly a breath of fresh air. I also appreciate his enduring optimism.
Esmom:
It may look like a gnarly Christmas fruitcake now, but the US is going to be fine again. The country that was built on values and the rule of law can waver but never be broken.
We have fought tougher opponents throughout history and the patriots in every state know how to defend the US. The US has white hats everywhere (mueller, Schneiderman, Schiff, Yates, et al) who won’t let this stand.
Hoping for the best outcome for Jeru in AL. Resist! Down with pedophiles, treasonweasels, corruption, sexual harassers. Up with patriotism, kindness, cordial debate, and love.
I know. He’s the only one around here that reminds me that there’s still hope.
@Eric you are right it does feel like a gnarly Christmas Fruitcake, but we all survived the cake, maybe we all were a bit sick though. My only caveat to everyone is I think we have to set ourselves up for a slower downfall. I would love to have it quick, but just remember quick is hardly ever long lasting. Here’s hoping it happens soon, and Flynn has now plead guilty to lying to the FBI, wonder what that means to all.
Thank you Eric. We need some positivity during this dark and distressing time.
Juls, Chrissy, Kitten:
Cheers!
Here’s hoping for a pink pussyhat Christmas!
I’m a happy taxpayer today knowing that a few cents of my salary went to pay toward the $5mil bill for the Mueller investigation.
Go Mueller Go!
Breaker breaker 1-9!
Flynn just pled guilty to lying to the FBI!
Meeeeeeerrrrrrryyyyyy Christmas everyone!!!
Let the tweet storm begin.
Excuse my naïveté– what does this mean though? Does Flynn go to jail?????? A reason to celebrate indeed!
Not sure how I’m going to get through the major tax increase that is heading my way.
I…..I needed that. It all feels so hopeless sometimes.
Funny I was also reading a (different) terrifying article on Axios this morning about how Keebler Elf wants to crack down on marijuana at the Fed level and take away states’ rights. God I f*cking hate these people.
Re: Trump’s mental state. I do think he has dementia but he’s always been a heartless asshole so basically now he’s a heartless asshole with dementia. GOP are soulless cowards though so no way 25th amendment will be invoked.
I love that a 12 year old girl who moved to Colorado for marijuana to control her seizures, is suing Sessions for trying to take it away. Let’s see what the Keebler Elf thinks of marijuana when him or a family member needs it for medical reasons
Oh I didn’t hear that! Good for her–sue the shit out of them.
It is part of their fascist agenda. They can’t go full Stalin Il Duce if states can resist their authority but I don’t believe the Supreme court is going to allow it. Gorsuch is on his own in his crazy. Even the other conservative judges break with him often. That is what I read a few days ago, but we will see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a time it looked like Kennedy was going to retire, but I am not sure the justices want 45 involved with sitting someone else on the bench. There is so much going on with every branch I can’t tell.
Good luck in trying. I now can’t imagine my morning T ride without the strong essence of pot, which I do not smoke.
@Kitten KKKebbler Elf is a investor in private prisons. On top of his blantant racism, he is looking to profit come hell or high water.
We have legalized here and the governor went on record basically saying the Feds would take away our weed over his dead body. If they try, they are going to face HUGE opposition not only from the people but from state governments too. They like their increased revenue and are not going to give that up without a bitter fight. The will of the people is also increasingly against them. So, be prepared for the attempt and the fight, but don’t lose hope. There’s big money in legal cannabis and people want it. I can’t think of much in this country that can withstand the power of money and market demand combined. They don’t have the money that Big Pharma does (yet), so they can’t yet buy politicians or special interests, but it’s coming. Keebler Elf can wail and gnash his teeth and throw his weight around all he likes, but in the end he’ll be trampled in the rush to the pot shop. Or if not him, his successors will.
Too bad there’s not a functioning opposition party to working to meaningfully block him. Voter registration, actively opposing the catastrophic tax bill, etc. RIP, America.
I actually though he had what looked like early signs of dementia when I watched video ofthat one event where he said: “Melania really wanted to be with us” while Melania was standing right next to him. They tried to spin it like he merely pointed out that she is there because she really wanted to be, but it sure didn’t seem that way. It seemed like he really forgot she was there and he was … confused.
And there was a memorable line a few weeks ago..something like ‘protecting your children’s furniture’..yeah, it’s not a misprint..i’ve said for years he’s not playing with a full deck, his mental problems have just been put on a fast track
I do think he has early signs, with all the repetition of words, and deterioration of speech compared to how he used to be. However, that is not the cause of his other various forms of assholeishness.
Maybe, maybe not. I think one of the reasons he talks that way is because he has low intellect and zero knowledge of the things he’s supposed to be discussing.He can only speak confidently when he’s conning or lying.
It really doesn’t matter whether it is dementia, personality disorder, old age, some form of mental or physical illness, or he is just an As&(*(. Unless the cabinet or congress, who both seem to be fine with him, do anything about it we are all just stuck in crazy land. If the world blows up, figuratively or actually, it’s not like the cause of Trump’s behavior is going to matter. I just pray his total incompetence just maims and not kills us.
There is a video of him from 30-odd years ago when he bought a landmark NYC hotel and is talking to a reporter. It sounded similar to the word salads he cobbles together today.
People who were around him for long periods of time in his younger years describe him as intellectually lazy. I think his “better” moments were teleprompter or coached, for many years now. And, there was a rumor his vision isn’t perfect and he refuses to wear glasses. Add all that together, plus pressure and plain old aging, and that’s what we have today.
He’s been out of control for years, and he most definitely has a mental disorder.
Yesterday I was in one of the lowest of my gloomy moods since the election but a night off from the news has helped. I advise if for anyone who is getting overwhelmed by his gaslighting.
I stepped away when November hit. I rarely read in depth or comment on any news. I want to focus on my family and friends and the holidays. I’ve been much happier.
But I don’t ignore the big breaking news. Flynn is charged. Yay!!!!!
Flynn is charged? This is great news!
I am going to do what you do and limit my reading. After just one evening I feel better.
Wow, Flynn going down…I need to sit with this feeling for a while.
There’s no excuse. Dementia? Really? Quit finding justifications for his lunacy. I want him gone. I want history to negate his existence, but we’re stuck with this unimaginable embarrassment.
I don’t think anyone is looking to JUSTIFY his actions. We’re all grasping for a way to get him the F out of the White House, and that’s why the 25th amendment is being mentioned. If he’s not fit to hold office then he must be removed.
You are conflating justification with rationalization.
I should’ve added lol as this amuses me not angers. Deplorables can justify, and yes rationalize, this man-bear-pig 24/7. I, however, can’t.
I would like a cookie for NOT posting my immediate first reaction caption to that last photo of him and Melania. (I know this was a serious post, I just can’t yet this morning).
Chocolate chunk, oatmeal white chocolate & cranberry, lavender shortbread or gingerbread? I’ve been baking. Now, that you’ve had your cookie, please share your reaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmm. Hijacking to say I’ll take one choc chunk and one lavender shortbread, please. I didn’t comment on the photo either, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lavender shortbread please!
‘LOOK at it! it’s the best pu$$y and I grabbed it with these hands right here. I grabbed that first class pu$$y with my biggest big boy hand just like this’.
it needs some fine tuning.
I believe he does have early stages dementia.The saying one thing on Monday and changing his position by Friday.Not knowing his wife is standing there,walking past his car at the airport,etc.
But he is also a narcissist, delusional jerk.
There’s been so much coverage of other things, that it kind of got lost in the mix, but he has been on a roll with his crazy tweets. I think he’s shallow, meanspirited, racist, misogynistic, can’t speak past a fifth grade level, has temper tantrums and attacks like a middle school bully, and might have a touch dementia also. He can be all of those things.
Oooh, Baby Fists Trump is going to have a meltdown about all the empty seats at his Christmas tree lighting thing compared to Obama’s first one, which was packed. Trump will be seething over that photo out there.
LOL! I saw the pictures. It brightened my day. I bet he won’t mention it at all since it makes him look like the loser he is. He’ll just seethe in private and his staff will help him get over it with another slice of chocolate cake and THREE scoops of ice cream.
Get ready for the vile harpy [with apologies to those fine mythic creatures] Huckabee Sanders to proclaim with a straight face that it was the best attended Christmas Tree lighting in history. Period!!
D.C. Itself is dark blue and is surrounded by blue states (VA was purplish, getting bluer). His supporters aren’t the type to tear themselves away from Fox News and actually get off their duffs to do something.. That’s partly why his inauguration was sparsely attended and why wing nut gatherings are often a bust.
LOL That visual of the Deplorables with Fox News on 24/7 is spot on, unless they are listening to Rush Limbaugh while in the car.
Just if you don’t know all the cities and counties that surround the White House are blue and have been that way for a long time. VA is purple because of outside of the DMV area (District, Maryland & Va. for those not in the area).
There’s also the problem of an understaffed office of the First Lady and an extremely lazy First Lady who doesn’t give a damn. First Ladies (staff) traditionally get involved in planning these events and insuring that they are well attended by extending invitations to military families in the area, local schools, families of White House and executive branch staff and congressional staff. Melania’s staff waits until last minute and limits those involved considerably.
Saw those pictures last night and wonder what tweet was coming next.
Flynn being brought to court & charged with lying to FBI. HE FLIPPED!
Does that mean he will go to jail???
Flynn is definitely going to jail. The issue is the length of sentence
It’s Friday and was wondering what was going to go down. Also, they stopped the voting last night on the Senate’s tax reform.
For me, the hourly nature of Trump’s bizarre tweets, insults and outrageous behavior has almost taken on background/ white noise quality. So when we have to sit up and listen the people won’t hear anymore. Trumps noise is constant and the media seems to only focus on that. The only news show I can count on . Trump will not change and the White House and Republicans will cover for him.
That’s exactly what Congress is doing. They’re using his sideshow personality to ram through problematic legislation. It’ll be too late before they realize the kind of damage they’ve done in the long run.
My anxiety and depression have been really high this week with everything going on with the tax bill. I just feel like we are kind of screwed as a country. Our democracy is being torn apart and I’m honestly scared about what the future holds. Even without Trump the GOP has proven how little they care about the American people.
I feel like everyone that is going “so what” and “he was already an a$$” are missing the point here. Dementia in a loved one or the guy down the street is one thing, a horrible tragic thing, but dementia in a head of state with access to nuclear weapons is an entirely different matter. Depending on the severity and the rate of progression, it’s grounds for removal from office.
Aren’t all President’s required to have a yearly physical the results of which are made public? Has Trump had one yet? Is he able to opt out of the physical entirely or opt out of disclosing the results? I still can’t believe the press and public accepted that quack doctor’s one page letter saying Trump was super healthy but Hillary felt obligated to release twenty years of detailed health records. Most other presidential candidates have done the same. Except for Trump.
I believe there may be some early onset dementia…
But I’m more apt to believe his narcissistic, sociopathic personality is now just in full swing.
We see and hear him everyday now. Was he really any different 5 years ago? We weren’t having to see him that often back then. (Ah, the good old days…)
And I’ll add to that; I believe there is some type of substance abuse at play as well.
These opinions are just coming from my RN self.
I honestly believe that he has narcissistic personality disorder and that he has begun to develop dementia. I think that he fairly clearly has a mental health problem, which in no way precludes developing dementia as one ages. The real question is whether or not anyone will stand up and actually try to do something about this disaster.
I’ve thought Trump showed early signs of dementia at times but he’s also a cagey old fox. He could be using “dementia” or some kind of mental illness as an excuse for his misdeeds (and perhaps convenient forgetfulness) as his last resort to stay out of jail … should it come to that.
This is a great observation. I hadn’t though of this before, but it is so plausible! He is a bumbling dotard, for sure, but he’s also kind of crazy like a fox when it comes to staying ahead of trouble (even when it means throwing anyone else under the bus).
Lol, crazy like a fox insinuates that he is clever and that is not the case if you’ve ever seen him testify in the many court cases he has been dragged through. The only reason he is not behind bars like his Kushner’s father is because he has enough money to hire the best lawyers. And white privilege.
In case he really has dementia (which I think he has) and it becomes more and more obvious that he can’t be in charge, what’s supposed to happen ? Can a US President be “empeached” for mental/cognitive inability ? As an European I’m curious to know how this works.
In my country (France), we had the case, in the 1920s, of a President with mental health problems (severe depression that lead to erratic behavior), and he was pressured by his cabinet to resign. His behavior was harmless compared to Trump’s, though.
There is a provision in our Constitution (separate from impeachment) that allows for removal in the event of being incapacitated or otherwise medically unfit. It was added in modern times when everyone realized a brain-dead commander-in-chief is problematic when nuclear weapons are at issue. I’m not even sure who gets the ball rolling. Perhaps the Cabinet, or even VP?
Honestly, this type of situation is a legal and Constitutional nightmare. There have been enough presidents that have croaked in office that we have a solid procedure for how to proceed, but the few occasions when a president has been enfeebled after election have been messy. When Woodrow Wilson had a stroke in office, it was hidden from the public for a time and his wife actually became his go-between to the Cabinet and Congress.
Trump will continue to get worse. He is a main player in a conspiracy with a hostile foreign power. He and his family are going to finally face the rule of law. He may have dementia or he may be pretending so as to plead insanity, but either way he is now having the reckoning he has deserved his whole life.
Yeah… I could believe this but he seems very restrained when it comes to Russia or Putin. He really fears them and hasn’t said one wrong word about them so that seems just too selective for me.
I certainly believe the report about dementia. Makes sense. So – who will do something? No one. Who will stop him? No one.
Next story……
Wouldn’t it be nice if a brain disease could explain Trump? But I think he’s just that way.
He in no way has dementia, they are covering for him because they know King big baby will soon be charged and they don’t want to go down with him. If he goes down bet they will try to use it as a defense. Don’t be fooled by these people. The only thing wrong with Trump he is a spoiled trust fund man baby with Narcissistic personality disorder. He is now being told daily the word NO and he is blowing out sideways because of it. He has ALWAYS been this way, read the Art of the Deal, watch old interviews with him, he is exactly the same but has grown more older with his narcissism (with no treatment for it)and narcissism is worse in his old age & being a flop as a President. His big ego is bruised and he is lashing out & out of control because of it.
X1,000!
I believe Trump has dementia, and I also believe when all is said and done, we will find out that Russia rigged this election, whether by bots, voting machines, or some other nefarious activity.
I have never bought the fact that Hillary could win the popular vote by 3 million, but somehow lost the Electoral College by 70,000 votes. I smell a rat. A Russian rat.
