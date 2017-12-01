Joe Scarborough: Trump staffers told me Trump ‘had early stages of dementia’

Embed from Getty Images

I just read an Axios story (more like an Axios listicle) which shook me. It takes a lot to leave me *shook* these days, politically speaking. I’ve been going on low-key enraged autopilot for months, really, as a defense mechanism and simply a way to get through this year. It’s no secret that this week has been especially terrible with Donald Trump – he’s been EXTRA, in every single way, and completely and utterly crazy. Well, Axios had a story yesterday which was basically like “as soon as Trump gets any kind of ‘win,’ he’s going to get even worse.” From Axios:

Exhausted by the Trump presidency? Brace yourself: White House officials expect Trump to be even more outrageous and cocksure in coming months. What we’re hearing: Officials tell us Trump seems more self-assured, more prone to confidently indulging wild conspiracies and fantasies, more quick-triggered to fight than he was during the Wild West of the first 100 days in office. Imagine Trump if he signs a huge tax cut into law, which seems likely, amid soaring stocks and rising economic growth. magine if Roy Moore wins in Alabama, which seems likely, too. It surely won’t humble Trump — or hem him in. He’s like the Incredible Hulk, after the media and Mueller made him mad.

[From Axios]

The worst part, if you read the full Axios listicle, is that Trump has probably never been more popular with Republicans in Congress. They’re grateful that he’s acting so f–king bizarre and unhinged because that way, no one is paying attention to how they’re ramming through this terrible tax bill. So is it all an act, some kind of high-minded disruption strategy? Or is Trump really and truly crazy and getting worse by the day? Please enjoy this clip from Thursday’s Morning Joe:

Joe Scarborough says:

“If this is not what the 25th Amendment was drafted for — I would like the Cabinet members serving America, not the president, serving America— you serve America and you know it. You know you don’t serve Donald J. Trump, scam developer, scam you know Trump University proprietor, reality TV show host, you don’t represent him. You represent 320 million people whose lives are literally in your hands, and we are facing a showdown with a nuclear power and have you somebody inside the White House, somebody that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit. People close to him say he is mentally unfit, people close to him during the campaign told me he had early stages of dementia. Now, listen, you can get mad at me. When are we supposed to say this? After the first nuclear missile goes? Is that when it’s proper to bring this up in polite society? Tell me.”

[Via People]

People told Scarborough that Trump has early-stage dementia? You know what scares me even more than Axios’ predictions? What if the vote doesn’t go the GOP’s way? What if there is a real government shutdown? What happens then? Do you think Trump’s behavior will get better or worse?

