LeAnn Rimes is worried about Eddie Cibrian’s newly single costar, Rachel Bilson

About a week before Thanksgiving, I noticed some reports about LeAnn Rimes changing up her hair. As it turned out, it was for real – LeAnn has been various shades of blonde for many years, but she suddenly went for a warm shade of, like, medium brown. She even got some of the gossip media outlets to write about the hair change, because she doesn’t have much else going on. Considering LeAnn’s insistence on stalking, harassing and Single White Female-ing Brandi Glanville, I figured that Brandi had probably darkened her hair and LeAnn was merely copying her. But as it turns out, the real reason behind the hair change is probably even crazier.
LeAnn Rimes doesn’t want to know how she would live without Eddie Cibrian. According to a source, LeAnn (35) is working herself into a state over the fact that Eddie Cibrian, 44, was cast opposite the newly single Rachel Bilson in the ABC drama Take Two.
“Rachel was still with Hayden Christensen when Eddie auditioned but they’ve since split and LeAnn doesn’t like it one bit,” tattles the tipster. “He’s told her she’s being ridiculous, but she can’t help being worried… I imagine she will be popping in to surprise him at work a lot.”
Do you see it? LeAnn is Single White Female-ing Rachel Bilson now. First comes the brown hair, then LeAnn will start dressing like Bilson, and LeAnn has probably already started social-media stalking Bilson. I already feel sorry for Rachel and what she’s going to be putting up with now. It’s going to get so bad. And while I think Eddie’s general type is merely “two legs and a pulse,” I actually don’t see him being all that interested in Bilson. She seems so wholesome and undramatic, and he likes ‘em trashy and messy.
I confuse her with Blair from Gossip Girl. But why would either of those women be interested in Eddie? Leann is in a hell of her own construction.
That’s funny because Adam Brody, Bilson’s former long time boyfriend, is married to Blair from GG. HE def has a type
Especially considering Rachel Bilson’s marriage ended because of rumored infidelity. I think she would be the LAST person Leann should be worried about, since she knows how it feels.
Lol at “two legs and a pulse” 😂 Are you sure he can count that high?
and i feel that “legs” are not the body part that counts for him…
Two bolt ons and a pulse.
two bolt ons and a PURSE.
there, FIFY.
Well, you know the old saying, luv – if they’ll do it with you, they’ll do it to you… Anyway, does Ms Bilson have a bigger bank account? Hmmm. Maybe you should be worried, then…
@Annakist
Exactly! These two never disappoint with their petty craziness and I am 100% here for it. Rachel is very pretty so of course LeeAnn will stalk and SWF her. She will be on set all the time.
I almost spit out my coffee. I think Rachel Bilson could a little bit better than Eddie!!!! (As if she would start up with him-he’s such a catch.)
Rachel Bilson would never! Ever. Never ever.
Rachel Bilson: “As If!”
Rachel Bilson would give Eddie one of her famous “Ewww”s
As much as I want to ignore this person completely, these stories always hit a raw nerve, because I went to college with someone who methodically started dating every single serious boyfriend of mine, immediately after we split. She started hanging out with my friend group & demonizing me & basically taking my life… it was a life I didn’t even want anymore, and of course there were no kids or tabloids involved. And it STILL stung. It still made me feel crazy every time I saw her doing all the things I’d done a year before.
Every time I read about LeeAnn, that girl comes screaming back into focus. Clearly they cannot form identities of their own, clearly they are miserable without validation from a man… and yet emotionally, it’s infuriating. I hope Rachel manages to stay away from most of it. I mean, she surely won’t be checking her co-worker’s wife’s social media feed, so there goes 95% of LeeAnn’s efforts right away.
I’m really sorry that happened to you. May I ask how that ended up? Did people figure out what she was doing? I truly don’t understand people who do things like this and have no regard for how hurtful it is.
As for Leann, as usual, she isn’t even trying to be subtle. If Eddie’s being cast in new stuff, does that mean he’s bringing in the big bucks instead of Leann? That must drive her nuts
He’s a C-/D lister. No big bucks for him, he knows that he’d have to start paying more child support.
I went to college with someone like that too. It was weird. Whenever a girl she knew expresses interest in a guy or had a new boyfriend, she would decide they were her new best friend and then romantically pursue then. It was super weird, and initially I felt like the only person that saw the pattern (of course, aided by her actively pursuing the guy I was just starting to date) but eventually everyone caught on. By the time we graduated college she’d alienated everyone she knew and had a rep as being completely unstable. It actually ended up being a really good learning experience for me, though. It’s helped to recognize red flags in people, and understand healthy friendships and relationships. As an adult, many years removed, I wonder what must have screwed her up to the level that she needed to ‘win’ a romantic partner over another person. She ended up losing every friendship she had over it, and every guy she ‘won’ cheated on her.
So glad that person is no longer in your life. Gross.
The LR drama drought appears to have ended. I thought maybe she’d matured out of that nonsense.
Rachel probably need not worry. Isn’t casting Eddie basically a guarantee for a quick flop when it comes to TV shows? If he’s playing her love interest, it must be a comedy.
Eddie is a show killer for sure. I’m guessing he came cheap. He’s probably so thrilled for a chance to work away from LeAnn too. Her cray cray is probably going to be on full throttle for the next while.
My first thought was how did he get cast? He probably was a cheap casting option. Maybe he offered to be paid in tequila.
it’s also probably a really, REALLY bad script.
don’t get me wrong, I thought Rachel Bilson was cute as all heck as Summer on the OC, but she hasn’t really done much noteworthy beyond that. I seriously doubt that she was their first choice.
so, they keep going down the list of actors and actresses, from best to worst, hoping they don’t have to go TOO far down to get a “yes” to an offer.
How you get em is how you lose em. Serves you right
It’s not that I think Eddie wouldn’t, I just hope Rachel has higher standards. I’m still hoping for her and Hayden to eventually reconcile. They were a cute couple and they broke up once before and got back together.
Eddie probably has his sight set on another “sugar mama”. LeAnn’ s bank balance must be getting low of funds. LeAnn is going to be so focused on Rachel, that she will not notice that Eddie has found someone new.
I think you forgot one important component: money. When Eddie got with crazy, she was a working, high income singer. What has she done lately? Eddie goes for two legs, a pulse and MOOLAH.
I’m embarrassed for Bilson that she is in the same tv show as this POS.
Also on what planet would Rachel Bilson, B/C list as she may be, make a play for a guy bet known to be a dead beat dad?
She wouldn’t. The thing is that LeAnn is so insecure that she believes it could happen.
As someone else mentioned, RB may be a convenient diversion. Any random female could be the real ‘other’ woman of the moment.
She’d have to bodycam him 24/7 to be certain. What a way to live.
According to a quick google search, Rachel is worth over $24 million. I think that makes her very attractive to Ediot.
Ew, as if Rachel Bilson would want Eddie. Leann is never going to get it that all she won was the booby prize.
To paraphrase Whoopi Goldberg’s character from Ghost:
Rachel, you in danger girl!
This is a insult…to Rachel.
So LeAnn took this to Star and they ran it. If I was Rachel I would get a lawsuit going just to see who the source was of this story.
I’m sure Rachel has higher standards that Eddie, but it would be such karma for LeAnn. They say how you got em, is how you lose em. It surely couldn’t happen to a nicer person!
Rachel would never. This guy has sleaze written all over him, she probably knows better.
She’s literally copied Rachel’s colour and style. What a nut job. She stalked and copied Monica Potter. when all Eddie did was make a pilot that wasn’t picked up and the Brandi SWF has gone on for 8 years. Rachel is beautiful, successful and has the little girl that LeAnn covets too. This is apparently filming in Atlanta, which means that Eddie will be gone a lot.He’ll be gone all week, every week, while they film. How will LeAnn handle it? Drop everything and camp out on the set? Fake illness constantly? She’s been weirdly manic lately and I’m sure this is why. She pushed hard for a Grammy nomination for her LovEisLovE failure and again was ignored. BTW, I thought that Eddie was such an amazing and self sacrificing Father, that he would never, ever consider filming a show that shot away from LA? What changed? Is the money almost gone, or was that melodramatic BS all for the cameras? This is probably Eddie’s last shot at keeping his career. If LeAnn becomes a psycho set stalker, he’ll never get another chance. Being married to your perfect soul mate and in the romance of the century, sure seems to be a life filled with insecurity and doubt.
Once a cheat always a cheat. When he ditches Leann for someone else, she’ll find out that karma’s a bitch
Eddie wishes! Rachel seems like a smart girl… she will stay away from Eddie outside of work and LeAnn will go crazy thinking of ways to keep Eddie from banging other women…it will be glorious!!!
I think the real story here is: Eddie Cibrian got a Job!
I guess LeAnn will have to cancel her Build a Bear tour to follow him.
MeAnn, no sane woman would want your prized hubby. You can rest easy. Rachel Bilson isn’t a fool either.
The first timeI read Rachel has a new show I was thrilled, then I got to the part about her costar being Eddie Cibriani and I just lost it.
Why, God? What has this poor woman done to deserve this??
Eddie is a bad omen, all of his shows get cancelled after a few episodes. And than there’s the crazy wife stuff.
Won’t someone save Rachel, please!
I have a soft spot for her from The OC and Hart of Dixie.
I was initially going to ask if he plays her dad but I see that she is a LOT older than I thought she was….
Nonetheless, it ain’t gonna happen. I’m willing to bet the show doesn’t make it.
Good to Leann is batshit as usual. Who gave Eddie a job? Isn’t he a kiss of death- kill your show, slide on the women, drag it into tabloids. It’s hard to believe any one would take either of their phone calls, trash mag or not.
It’s interesting as both Eddie and LeAnn cheated on their respective first spouses with each other but LeAnn tends to get a lot more nastiness aimed her way than Eddie does. Ugh. I’m not a fan of either but I side-eye that she gets so much more pettiness from random folks than he does.
No, they both get a lot of pettiness, but MeAnn is the one stalking and copying her perceived “romantic rivals.” It’s creepy AF and Rachel Bilson doesn’t deserve to be single-white-female’d by a narcissistic, insecure piece of trash who’s married to a wandering dong.
It’s funny, when I saw something about this show my first thought was how horrified Leann must be lol.
As someone who is borderline, I do want to point out that Leann may have something similar. That makes me sympathetic to her. It’s easy to dismiss a woman as crazy and clingy without knowing what she goes through.
Why would LeAnn need to worry about Eddie cheating on her? There’s really no reason absolutely none.
