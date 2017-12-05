Meghan Markle won’t be getting the same slow-moving ‘princess lessons’ as Kate

Meghan Mania is the name of the game, and I’m personally enjoying all of the stories about her. I forgot, last week, to check in with one of my favorite royal commentators, The Daily Beast’s Tom Sykes, so over the weekend I caught up on his Markle coverage, which was glowing. Meghan Markle is a hit with many royal commentators/royal watchers because, truly, she is pretty good at this from the very beginning. Interestingly enough, Tom Sykes draws a comparison between then-Kate Middleton’s “princess preparations” versus Meghan’s princess training. It was widely believed/known that Kate got a lot of “princess lessons” after her engagement and in the first year of marriage. It doesn’t seem like Meghan will be getting the same treatment. From the Daily Beast:
Meghan is already great as a “media performer”: The interview with Harry showed Meghan the polished media performer. Undoubtedly, her media grace and on-camera affability is a happy quality for a 21st-century royal to possess (the difference between the accomplished Meghan and the desperately shy Kate on-screen is the difference between watching a school play and West End theatre).
Meghan is already great with the public too: On the walkabout in Nottingham it was Meghan’s enthusiasm which shone through. Unlike some other members of the royal family—and William and Kate must be mentioned here—who have an unfortunate habit of making their job of engaging with the public en masse seem all too much like a duty which must be borne, Meghan was clearly having a ball. Meghan appears unlikely to be intimidated by the position which awaits her.
The different kinds of Princess Lessons: The Kensington Palace team [is] headed up by the youthful Canadian Jason Knauff, now charged with helping Meghan transition from private citizen to public princess. It will be very different from the way it was done with Kate. The process of easing Kate into the royal family—in a series of lessons sometimes referred to as “Princess Academy”—was the crowning achievement of the old guard KP team, all of whom have now left royal service. Kate’s initiation was led by Prince George’s godfather Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton and Miguel Head, a former Ministry of Defence press officer with a passion for accurate expectations and clarity, who were both personal private secretaries to William and Harry at the time. Pinkerton, in particular, was known to be unafraid to say, “No” to either of the brothers, and it was he and Head who masterminded the “slow and steady” approach that governed Kate’s incredibly gradual assimilation into the royal way of life—including living out of the public eye in Wales for over a year while making only intermittent appearances.
Meghan will learn on the job: It’s safe to say that neither Pinkerton nor Head would have considered it a good idea to launch Meghan straight into a public-facing walkabout of the type she undertook in Nottingham on Friday in the same week the engagement announcement was made. Robert Jobson, the veteran royal correspondent and author of the books Harry’s War and The Future Royal Family, was in Nottingham on Friday to see Markle’s first public appearance. “I think she did a terrific job,” he told The Daily Beast. “She was charming and relaxed with the general public, totally composed when talking to people and it looks like nothing will faze her,” he said. “But there is no ‘princess boot camp’—she is a capable human being and will simply learn on the job. She will ask and learn from Harry. She will be allowed to find her own feet. She may read the odd book. She will read up on the British constitution but I doubt she will be tutored on it. There are no manuals for being a princess. She is a professional actress, and, from what we saw in Nottingham, I am sure she will pick it up very quickly and perform with aplomb.”
The ten-year-Wait: When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011 she was given one-on-one lessons to ensure she had a thorough knowledge of the Establishment. But as Christopher Andersen, author of the best selling e-book The Day Diana Died tells The Daily Beast: “Kate had one huge advantage over Meghan in the princess training department: 10 years of practice. Throughout their very long courtship, Waity Katie got an up-close-and-personal look at what was expected of William and by extension what would be expected of her once she joined the Royal Family. On the other hand, Meghan has a singular advantage that Kate didn’t have: Harry’s future wife is an accomplished actress, and, after all, the role of Princess is just that—a role.”
What does it say about Meghan and what does it say about the royal courtiers if Meghan is basically allowed to “learn on the job,” and expected to just pick it up quickly, while Kate was coddled for years by the courtiers? Personally, I’m enjoying the revisionist history that’s coming out about Kate’s princess lessons, like it was all some grand plan by the Kensington Palace communications office to nurture Kate in her “role.” In any case, I do think Meghan will learn on the job and she’ll be good at all of it. Now I just hope Poor Jason doesn’t get credit for Meghan being a quick study, you know?
Photos courtesy of PCN, WENN.
To be honest they have a lot more to work with…just saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. There’s a YouTube video of all the etiquette rules Meghan will have to adhere to, apparently at Nottingham she walked in front of Harry a couple times and that’s a big no-no, she has to stay one or two steps behind him, at least. Also no crossing legs, only ankles, no ripped jeans, and she will have to courtesy to will & Kate’s kids when they’re older.. I wonder if those things will be difficult for her, she seems like a strong woman and having to walk behind Harry because he’s royal blood and “above her” might not be taken well. Hopefully she defies those outtdated rules. Or she’ll suck it up and do as she’s told.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t do it. Couldn’t stomach that kind of subservience to my own spouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha, Avery!!! I just love what you’ve just said. The thing is that I have the feeling that Kate’s preparations are done. No more talks about “private meetings” with charities and “secret visits”. Hahahaha! Thinking that Kate’s been on the job for about seven years, I am only equating the length of her royal role so far with graduating from a PhD. programme. That gives one a PhD. degree in less time. I include a year for a master’s too! So Keen Kate has already graduated from the Princess school! What and how will she do next? Pregnant women work too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t mean to sound so callous but the difference is striking even though Meghan is older and more polished. The humanitarian work and advocacy even when she was a lot younger and not even a well known actress really speaks to me. She didn’t have to do that. She was contributing where she could on the level she was on and not that has just advanced exponentially and Harry and Meghan together I believe will do great things. That has always been Harry’s legacy from Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not Meghan that the BRF has to worry about……it’s the likes of Daily mail, who are working tirelessly, day and night to turn people against her that they have to worry about.
Meghan Markle was made for this. She will handle it brilliantly. Just control the peripheral attacks and sabotage attempts and we’ll be fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read Harry wanted to marry someone who was already a celebrity because they would be comfortable with all the media attention. Meghan is gorgeous and seems to be a smash hit with the public. I’m so ready for this wedding!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s a smash hit, you wouldn’t know that by reading the Daily Fail. The comments have been vicious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments were vicious 70 years ago when Princess Elizabeth wanted to marry Philip; a foreigner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not saying they weren’t, but didn’t pretty much ALL royal heirs use to marry foreign royals? Since you were supposed to make political alliances and not marry beneath you? And marrying a prince(ss) from your own country meant incest?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure they’re much more vicious than the comments about KM on here, though. The disgusting sexism around “Waity Katie” makes my blood absolutely boil. She was a *teen* when she met her boyfriend – the future king of England. Dating someone for an extended amount of time doesn’t make her desperate – it makes her damn smart, and it makes me think more highly of William that he wanted to be absolutely positive that this relationship would work out *for both of them.* I can’t believe how disgusting it is that “feminists” criticize a young woman for NOT doing what they also criticize other women for – jumping in too fast. What, pray tell, is an *appropriate* amount of time to date someone before marrying? What age is appropriate? Should she have moved on from William after her sophomore year in college because he hadn’t proposed yet? They weren’t *adults* yet! Their relationship is healthy because they took their time and didn’t rush into anything. William is protective of Kate because *his mother effing DIED* due to the nightmare that became her life. Diana was a teenager who was betrothed to a horrible man, lived her life in a prison of emotional abuse, and died while having her photo taken because it made people more money. No way in hell would either W or H allow that to happen, even in the slightest, to anyone in their lives, let alone the people they love. William wanted to properly date Kate. He wanted to have a healthy, strong relationship before committing to anything – or asking anyone to commit to not only him, but his entire family. The fact that he spends so much time with the Middletons tells me that Kate and co are 100% everything he never had growing up and 100% everything he wanted for himself, his brother, and his mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why didn’t Kate get a job or do charity work while she was in a relationship with William that was off and on? She knew that doing charity work would be expected as the spouse of the heir of the Prince of Wales. She did nothing with her life during that time and she still has not learned the skills she needed to almost 7 years post marriage. It is not anti feminist to criticize how she does nothing with the extreme privilege she has been provided. She gets to shop and wear new outfits and meanwhile the less fortunate in the UK have to see their health services slashed.
They got married in 2011. It is almost 2018 and she can barely give a speech. Is it still jumping in too fast that she can’t do what she is expected to do, and do what other women like Sophie figured out much sooner than she has this many years later?
She did not just marry William but she made a commitment as future Queen consort to give back to the people of the UK. So far she is failing in her duty to them. That’s the catch with marrying a member of the senior line of the BRF. There is duty to the nation and not just being a lady who lunches. The reason why the Queen is liked and respected is because she dedicated her life to service. Diana was 19 and did not attend university and she managed to figure out to get help and improve. And she worked. We have not seen that commitment from Kate (or William to be fair).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All Tom Sykes proved recently is that he doesn’t know jack! His prediction was an engagement next year, after they lived together for 6 months or longer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talie, I wouldn’t be surprised if Tom was fed the wrong info and he fell for it. It’s well known that certain reporters receive some sort of backdoor info from the Firm. The Firm spin the info as they please. But the outcomes cannot be controlled even with further spinning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, Kate presumably will be Queen one day, so I can see why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear, i read Marklen will be a queen one day and I was like do you know how many people would have to die? And then i felt so bad for the kids…
BTW, if you call Kate Katie waity, you are still using tabloids’ terminology and all this Markle stuff is tabloid heaven.
And Markle won’t change history. She’ll have babies and go on some duties but she won’t be able to speak up. If she does and Harry supports her, it will become a mess among royalists who like things to be in order and they understand the protocol probably better than the royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, Diana was provided with all sorts of help to make her a future queen, while Sarah was left to flounder along mostly on her own. Diana had stylists and Sarah did not. Diana’s image was carefully protected while Sarah was hounded in the media. It seems the pattern remains. I have no doubt Markle will do a better job than Sarah ended up doing, but it will be because she has better instincts than Sarah. (Diana had amazing instincts, which made her hugely popular).
As you say, the important factor is that Kate will be queen, and Markle will not. I hope the Firm learned at least a little something with Sarah’s miserable experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another lie from Diana about being left all alone to figure out things as the new Princess of Wales in 1981. Looking back it’s no wonder the Queen had enough after the airing of the Panorama interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a good point. Because Harry is Diana’s son, I sometimes forget that he and his wife will be sixth-in-line after Kate’s newest addition is born.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I suspect H&M couldn’t be happier about that fact. As long as they step up and do the engagements expected of them, it is still “3 days a week, 5 months of the year” as a former courtier said. If they play their cards right, they end up like Anne not Andrew, admired for doing the work and living a private life away from the spotlight. Lux life without the politics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean seriously, the girl studied this stuff in college and continued it privately after school. Public persona won’t be her issue. It’ll be the safety aspects she’ll have to learn and they’ll help her with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ETA: TL;DR – Diplomacy and advocacy are (moreso) learned by practice versus study.
I hope you’re referring to her theater major. If not, as an FYI to everyone: International studies/international relations/international politics/international affairs doesn’t teach one diplomacy and politicking. It’s the study of how others have conducted these affairs. “Others” can refer to Nations, international organizations, regional bodies and individuals. In the same vein, the study of political science isn’t to prepare someone to be a politician. It certainly helps, don’t get me wrong. However, it’s the study of/science of interactions and institutions in this arena (for a simple explanation). Her advocacy during her time on Suits is what truly has prepared her for the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of my best jobs were ones that I was thrown into, hopefully it’s the same for Meghan. I’m going to be completely royal wedding obsessed and grateful for something frivolous and fun to focus on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I bet she reads her briefing notes. Fnar fnar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does fnar fnar mean, Sixer? Thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be such a nice change, wouldn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soul – it just means snigger, or a general indication that you’re taking the mickey/mocking. I thiiiiiiiiink, but don’t quote me, it comes from Viz, a British adult comic.
Nota – yes, it would!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering she’s an actress and public figure I don’t think its unexpected. That’s literally her job
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Meghan also several years older than Kate was when she became Wills official partners? I mean, just in terms of confidence, 30 and 35 can be light years apart for some people. Certainly the confidence/maturity I have in my early thirties I did not have in my mid-late twenties. I can see why Meghan would need less mollycoddling, even her career as an actress aside.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Age does not matter. Most women in the UK from the same background as Kate had a degree and several years work experience by the age of 30. Some reached important paid positions, are doctors/nurses/teachers with a lot of responsibility not only for themselves but other people too. Some may well have their own business and employ people. Some would also have their own family including children. Some would work two jobs. Go and study or work abroad.
By the age of 30 Meghan had at least one or two seasons on Suits and had hustled in a very tough and very COMPETITIVE career. When she was not acting she had to work other jobs to support herself. Earned a degree in international relations and theater/acting and has worked in the field she had prepared for.
Catherine Middleton did nothing other than earning a degree in Arts and working for some months as an accessory buyer at the age of 30 when she got the engagement ring. And allegedly for the family’s company but I for one do not believe it. So no, age does not make the difference.
ETA: Meghan’s CV is absolutely fantastic for the royal role. Work experience, PR and public speaking skills, pleasant demeanor, interest and work in charity plus entrepreneurship. Very good choice for Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By 30 most women have been working for a while and have moved beyond the the immature stage. Kate had done nothing of value with her life by that time and didn’t even do charity work much less maintain any significant employment. She went on holidays and made herself available for William.
Kate is 36 in a month and still is bad at giving speeches or working consistently. She had 7 years of princess lessons and still isn’t very good. And the fact that she may be Queen consort means that she should be working harder than Meghan because she will have to be more of a public face. The time to stop making excuses is now. Meghan being able to do on day one what Kate still can’t do is shameful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think a few things are important to note here. It seems Kate STILL has issues with public speaking. She and Meghan are only a year a part. So that’s not an age thing. It’s moreso to do with personality, practice, and dedication. I know many people think this is a natural skill/gift of people, and I agree. However, I also think it can be compared to professional athletes. You can have all the natural skill and gifts in the world, but practice is what takes one from good to great. Practice is what gets one to professional level.
Also, age would probably be a factor if Kate and William weren’t in their late 20s (28/29) when they married. I agree that one is different in their mid-30s versus twenties. However, professional skirt lengths, appropriate hair dos, and other such missteps are not about age, but practice/experience and seeking good advice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They aren’t even a year apart. Meghan turned 36 in August and Kate will be 36 in January. They are 5 months apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mathilde married in at 26, Anne-Marie became Queen Consort of Greece at age 18 upon marriage, Jetsun Pema of Bhutan became Queen Consort at 21 upon marriage. Those were high-profile in their country, even if lower profile to the English-speaking gossip world. Plenty of pressure on those young royal brides and they did fine.
King Jigme about Jetsun Pema when he announced their engagement. “Many will have their own idea of what a Queen should be like – that she should be uniquely beautiful, intelligent and graceful. I think with experience and time, one can grow into a dynamic person in any walk of life with the right effort. For the Queen, what is most important is that at all times, as an individual she must be a good human being, and as Queen, she must be unwavering in her commitment to serve the People and Country. As my queen, I have found such a person and her name is Jetsun Pema. While she is young, she is warm and kind in heart and character. These qualities together with the wisdom that will come with age and experience will make her a great servant to the nation.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s competent to start with. Kate was not. Meghan appears to be a hard worker. Kate is not. Meghan has a spark. Kate seems not, although in her defense I think her personality was such that she may have had but it was extinguished.
This princess is actually going to approach naturally the star power that Diana had.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is going to presumably be a Queen ( though not the Queen) one day so that’s one thing that makes her job bigger, she also had no public experience. I do like Megan but I tend to believe once he the kids get older her and Harry would fade to the background.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this is not a Kate-friendly site however, when Meghan appeared, I realized how much Kate is an introvert and how it must suck for her to be so bad with public appearances. And the whole comparisons of her relationship with Will vs. Harry and Meghan.. I mean, those relationships are apples and oranges. And it is different for the heir, you know.
I am not defending her, I know she has the reputation that she has because of her own wrong-doings. But… since Meghan came into the picture, I find myself really empathizing with Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am wondering, if the personality Kate had before the engagment was drowned by the princess lessons.
She has fallen into the hands of old KP guard with all their rules as a young woman without any proper life experience (university payed for by the Family does not give you the same selfassurance really working does) and was maybe told hundreds of times what she should be, and how not to behave. Did she have a real Chance to develop a personality? Especially going straight from her mother to the firm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was with Bill for ten years and got to know what the role entailed. Bill said it himself during the engagement interview – I could not hear the reporter’s question well because his microphone was off or something. But I understood from Bill’s answer that it was about the looooong Waiting Years. Bill justified the long relationship with the reason that he wanted to give her a chance to know what she was getting into – the job – and back off if she wanted to.
Kate AND HER PARENTS knew what she was getting into. The Firm media spin presented her as outgoing, confident and good at competitive sports. And popular. And good student.
The Kate-related folklore described her as outgoing with good social skills as she mingled with the elites and aristocracy. And that she was also bullied and laughed at for social climbing. She and Pippa were called the Wisteria Sisters for those efforts to climb up the social ladder. Bullying is wrong from all points of view but I think that she did have strong personality and stamina to withhold from all that energy. And all the maniac grinning and laughing while on engagements and flirting with Sir Ben plus the nearly naked fashion show do not show someone who is introvert and so on. This narrative is the Firm’s spinning to deflect from the fact that she is not competent enough for her role. And of course to ease the comparison between her and Sparkle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Kate waited on Will for ten years. During that time she could have worked surely, but stopped working at Jigsaw (her mum’s friends run the brand and she got the job via contacts) so that she could have been at beck and call for William and their various vacations. Kate Middleton for all the advantages presented to her during and after uni, has showed no gumption or trace of a work ethic at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is not an introvert – an introvert does not flash her ass to the public at war memorials, nor parade down a modeling runway wearing a see through dress. She is not shy!
As for her personality, she had one back in the days at University where she was known as quite the party girl who was lots of fun.
The Kate you see know is the one she turned herself into to keep William
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I agree with the last sentence, I have to say being shy and being introverted for me are two very different things. And when it comes to her ass, I still think that was her being completely dumb repeatedly, not looking for attention, which is so much worse! but let’s agree to disagree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An introvert is simply someone whose energy is drained by other people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not a Kate-friendly site, ok. I express criticism towards Kate Dolittle because she works very little while taking into account the fact that her lifestyle is sponsored by taxpayers, has not made enough efforts to prepare for her public role, flashes out her almost naked bum, she and her spouse, prolly the future king, lie, pretend they have obligations but spend a holiday during which photos of her naked are taken by paparazzi and then published in the press. And oh, she was definitely an introvert when she caught Bill’s eye during that fashion show when she was almost naked. Super introvert during parties, holidays and such. The most consistent effort she’s ever made was to wait 10y for Bill to marry her, while living a lifestyle paid for by her parents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed with all you said Pumpkin fsp, plus that Bill/taxpayer also funded part of her lifestyle before the engagement. See holidays with Bill, some chunks of time living with him but I am unsure of that.
Plus indirectly RPO protection there for Bill during all the time he spent with his new family (a lot of time from what he’s hinted with a lot of appreciation about Carole and Mike) at the Middleton’s house. Catherine Middleton now known as Kate Dolittle and Snowflake and Kannot benefited directly and indirectly from loads of money during the Waiting Years. Plus the fortune that she cost her maternal uncle and parents but that’s another story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I am not defending her, I know she has the reputation that she has because of her own wrong-doings. But… since Meghan came into the picture, I find myself really empathizing with Kate.”
I appreciate your saying this. I feel the same way. Obviously, she’s no wallflower to have endured ten years of waitying and now six years of royal life, and I don’t think she’s a victim, but I always felt sorry for Kate living out her mother’s fantasy.
And you may be right about the introvert thing. That faraway look she gets, that staring into space that she does and gets criticized for because people think she’s bored, or not paying attention, or self-absorbed— I recognize that stare. I do the same thing when I’m surrounded by too many people/too much stimulus, even if I’m having fun. It’s an automatic physical response for me, like a recharging/regrouping thing. And yes, the roles of the two women are markedly different and will only diverge more as the years go on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her own cousin said it was because she struggles to find interest in other people or to be interested in the world around her. That is not being an introvert, it is having no interest in anyone but herself, what she wants to do, and her immediate circle. As told by one of her own relatives, the university professor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That same thought occurred to me as I read down this thread with all the Kate-negative comments.
Meghan is clearly extroverted (compared to Kate’s much more introverted personality). Comparing the two in their abilities is similar to comparing apples and oranges. Queen consort or not, she will never publicly perform in same the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just loving these two at the minute – I was gobsmacked with their public appearance in Nottingham – the week of the engagement! And Meghan handled it brilliantly. It is very unusual to see a royal couple so affectionate with one another – loving it. Long may it last!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I think part of it is that, almost a decade on, they’ve realised all the talk of etiquette and ‘princess lessons’ doesn’t exactly help them when they’re pretending to be relatable.
She’ll still have to learn all the etiquette (a lot of it’s fairly odd and arcane and not the kind of stuff you naturally pick up) but they’re just presenting it as a more casual thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t think this engagement will go to marriage.. recent articles have made me side eye Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a dumb “competition”. Clearly Meghan and Kate are very different just as Harry and Will are very different. Kate was a lot younger and let’s not pretend they are stepping into equal roles. Kate is a future Queen giving birth to a future King. Meghan and Harry are exciting now, but they’re bound to be a side note in a decade. Who can name Princess Anne’s kids or Prince Edward’s? Kate isn’t a trained, poised actress, but I think it’s clear Will loves her, they’re happy, and she’s doing her job of looking nice and having babies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the one advantage Kate has over Meghan is that she’s British. When national feeling comes into it, I think a Brit will pick a Brit over an American just as an American will pick an American over a Brit.
Nonetheless, it’s always hard for me to tell how many British people actually care that much about the royal family to begin with. I mean, I’m sure they care about the weddings and funerals, etc., but when it comes to Kate vs. Meghan, I can’t see an average Brit actually bothering to discuss this issue in a pub. This seems more line a debate for online discussion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Kate will be Queen consort she will have to do more than just have babies. It is Meghan who will have a less public role so at this point Kate should be much better at her job 7 years later. Kate supposedly had princess training at the same time Meghan was acting, so why isn’t Kate currently as good as Meghan was on her first day? Kate hasn’t put in the work and many are trying to excuse that as being shy. No. Shy people can give speeches if they practice and it’s part of their job. Kate has not bothered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Nic919 all you said +10000000000!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve always thought they talked about the Princess Lessons with Kate so that she could never use anything against the royal family like Diana did. Diana claimed she never received any training at all. Thus, when Kate married into the family, they emphasized how much they transitioned her into the family so that in case she ran to the media like Diana did they could always use the Princess lessons as proof. I’ve never thought discussions about the Princess Lessons was a slight on Kate, but rather a way to make sure she could never use ammunition against the royal family like Diana did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the princess lessons exist, they were another smoke screen to hide the laziness of W&K like the “two years off just like Malta” nonsense. Basic info about protocol, that’s it, not months of prep time and practice. Other members of the BRF have said there is no way to train for the job; you learn the job by showing up and doing it.
It has always been made known, and the courtiers made it known about Kate Middleton specifically, that royals set their own work pace. The individual royal decides which invites to accept, which work to do, how hard to work. HM and Charles likely took a hands-off approach, so they couldn’t be held accountable for overworking precious snowflake, but the choice to be lazy from day one was W&K’s personal choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not really talking about work ethic or anything like that. Prince William obviously wouldn’t receive Princess Training so I’m not even sure how he’d fit into the discussion. To be honest, I have no idea if Princess Training actually exists. What I mean to say is that I thought the royal family always put out stories about Princess Lessons to protect themselves in case Kate decided to go rogue like Diana did. And, if she did, they could always point out that they did in fact give her training and everything possible to make her comfortable.
If Kate ever decides to tell-all, the royal family has put out every defence to make sure she can’t counter that they weren’t there for her. Diana often said the royal family did nothing to help her. By contrast, with Kate, the royal family has gone out of its way to emphasize the training they’ve given to her. If the marriage ever breaks down, it will be much harder for Kate to claim no one was there for her or that the royal family didn’t try their best to accommodate all of her wishes. The royal family doesn’t want a repeat of what happened with Diana, and I think have effectively countered anything that could be said against them in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the spin about training came from W&K’s team, along with the “just going to be a housewife” but rarely living in Wales.
From the HM/Charles palace perspective we’ve gotten silence and a bit of grumbling, not stopping the ridiculous helicopter charade after William sprang it on them, Philip saying in his 90th birthday interview that he wanted to retire (took place a few months after W&K’s wedding, clear signal to please step up which they selfishly ignored for 6 more years), etc.
They can say years later that they put no pressure on W&K; the choice to dither and be this lazy was W&K’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know about Princess lessons other than what I’ve read. Including some blood royals saying there is no preparations or support for the job.
In case that’s true, I think that’s a huge mistake. And it shows. Blood royals do learn how the job it’s done. It’s called education or informal education. You live in an environment, look at how others behave and speak and you learn. By sheer presence in that environment by observing and doing. And some coaching of course.
With married-ins the situation is different. They enter an institution with clearly set and rigid protocols and rules. The basics are from what I see: curtsy according to the Order of Precedence. Call people by their official title. Walk behind those who are higher. Respect hierarchy when you speak. Don’t say controversial things/insult someone. Someone who does not have experience in public speaking should either make the effort or receive coaching. The Danes have mentored the ladies who married in. The Dutch too. Why are the British different? I don’t see Snowflake making requests and I doubt Bill never advised or helped her. Just from looking at his mother’s experience who was thrown in a hole with lions when she was still a teenager!!!! Yet Diana at 19 with no education accomplishments as she herself admitted, spoke a lot lot better than Kate at 30, coming from a solid family and privately educated even at university level. And she has a degree from a top university. Arguments don’t stand. The BRF had they been a company they would have disappeared from the market ages ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the BRF mentors through joint appearances and always being there for advice – when asked for it. Sophie said something along those lines.
This was from the interview she did for her 50th birthday, with HarpersBazaar UK edition. “It doesn’t matter how tired you are – carry on. In the early days, I used to rush around as quickly as I could, but when you observe the Queen, she does things in such a measured way, and I hope I’ve learnt to try not to bounce into the room, but do things in a slightly more elegant way.“ “The Queen would never let anybody down, and that means that you feel the same way. Because there’s that part of her which I’m sure is like the proverbial stick of rock… the word ‘service’ just runs through her.” “The art of talking meaningfully is one that has to be learnt. It’s hard to make people feel that the conversation you’ve had with them was worthwhile, but the Queen is very good at that – she makes everybody feel very special.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably the main difference here is that William and Kate will actually in line to be future King/Queen and Harry/Meghan would fifth in line, so she won’t need as much training since she will NEVER be the Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think part of it is Meghan has experience as an actress, but a lot of it is also that by the time she is officially in the family, she will be the wife of the 6th in line to the throne. Kate married the 2nd in line. At the time of W&K’s wedding, Eugenia was in Harry’s position (6th in line). Would anyone have had super high expectations of her spouse in regards to how they handle appearances? Kate is lazy and boring in my mind, but her role is going to be different as future queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re all required to act professionally and do the job -further down the line doesn’t matter. Go ask all the post-retirement age royals who are working hard, showing up and doing the job professionally, and are no where near the throne.
I think H&M have the best of both worlds. If they play their cards right, they get treated like Anne and Edward/Sophie. Do your engagements, go home to your estate, and have loads of private time out of the limelight because your kids will never be working royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love the way they keep throwing out the word actress and “perform” like Meghan is faking it or pretending. She did quite a bit of charity work and made public speeches and I think her new “role” is actually very well suited to her in the respect that she is confident and comfortable mingling and being personable with people and speaking publicly. She was one of those “celebrities” that kind of got that it was less about her/the art and more about the fans and giving them what they wanted, and its translating well for her now. she’s going to be good at the game I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is a natural public figure due to her career background and personality. The learning curve will be shorter. I also think Meghan is much more aggressive and gung ho than waitey katie and thus will take risks and get ahead faster and be more popular (also more controversial)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought the princess training was just an excuse for her to do the bare minimum. Here we are years are yrs later and she still does the bare minimum. Either you have it or don’t. Some people just aren’t great in public and that’s fine. Now will it be fine 20 or 30 yrs down the road when she has to step into queen consort role? Who knows. Maybe George will not be like his parents and will be successful by stepping into those public shoes by then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate had all that time and still she forgot to hem her skirts.
I loved Meghan’s outfit with the long skirt and boots of a few days ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse