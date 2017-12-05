Prince Harry’s keen on bananas, wants a ‘wedding cake made from bananas’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry going solo to last night’s London Fire Brigade Carol Service at Westminster Cathedral. Before the engagement announcement, we had gotten used to seeing Harry do all kinds of solo events. Now that he and Meg are official, I miss her. I want to see her! Anyway, some details about Harry and Meg’s wedding are coming out, or being speculated about. Did you know that Harry loves bananas? Apparently, he loves bananas so much that he wants a banana cake at the wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going bananas over wedding planning! The couple, who announced their engagement last week, are said to want a wedding cake made from bananas, a source told The Telegraph. And the reason why has a romantic twist.
In addition to Harry reportedly loving “anything with banana,” the fruit has also played a cheeky role in their relationship. Just hours after their budding romance was confirmed in late October of last year, the former Suits actress posted a cryptic image of two cuddling bananas on her Instagram. Alongside the quirky romantic photo, she added the caption, “Sleep tight xx.” The unexpected banana post sent royal watchers into a frenzy over the new couple’s relationship. And now, just one year later, they’re planning to celebrate their big day with a banana cake — which would be a first for a royal wedding.
Harry and Meghan’s decision to go with a banana cake is a departure from the norm. Traditionally, the top tier of British wedding cake is a fruit cake, because it lasts long enough to be served at the christening of the couple’s first child. But they’re not the first royal couple to go their own way when it comes to their wedding day menu. Prince William’s groom’s cake was made of chocolate biscuits. He and Kate Middleton also served a traditional eight-tiered cake served at their reception at Buckingham Palace.
Personally, the details about the food are always my favorite part of any wedding story. I had forgotten about William’s “groom’s cake” – here’s the background history on groom’s cakes, if you’ve never heard of them. It seems like a banana-based cake would be more suitable for Harry’s groom’s cake, and then they could have a traditional wedding cake for the real reception. But what do I know? Maybe all of the royals are banana-mad.
What other details have come out? Well, everyone now says that Harry has already decided that William will be his Best Man. Harry was William’s Best Man, even though royal weddings don’t traditionally follow the Best Man/Maid of Honor/groomsmen/bridesmaids format. A royal groom will traditionally have a “Supporter,” but whatever – everyone will refer to William as the Best Man anyway. Sources also say that the Duchess of Cambridge won’t be in the wedding party whatsoever, because obviously, Kate and Meghan are not super-tight or anything. In an ideal world, Serena Williams will be Meg’s matron of honor. It’s also widely believed that Will and Kate’s kids, Charlotte and George, will be part of the wedding, in roles we’ll probably call “flower girl and ringbearer.” Sources also say Meghan wants Jessica and Ben Mulroney’s daughter to be part of the wedding party too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
BAH! You beat me to it. No fair.
I want banana boomf to be the table favours. And if they aren’t, I shall sulk.
(PS: Bananas are like gold dust in my food bank. We get end-date fruit and vegetable donations from the local supermarket but there are hardly ever any bananas. And bananas are top of our wish list. Everyone eats bananas. They’ve got calories. You don’t have to cook them. Just something for Harry to think about while he plans the wedding of the year.)
I recently dropped off six dozen at the soup kitchen. First time I bananas on the want list and I jumped on it.
Volunteering at the food bank has made me see food in a whole new light, you know, it really has.
Sixer, have you heard about The People’s Fridge in Brixton?
Bless you sixer for volunteering at foodbanks. I try to buy an extra tin of something and throw into food collection bins at my local supermarket
Sixer you are right about food banks. It does make you appreciate being able to have balanced healthy meals and fresh fruit and vegetables.
What we can do here and in the same charity in California is coordinate with farms at the end of farmer’s markets to donate what they can or give us a deep discount, but it means you don’t get to choose. Some food co-ops provide near to spoil date bulk foods, so you have to be quick with some recipes.
When we were kids, my parents made us help with collecting food, but it wasn’t until I was older and saw how happy a fresh salad with tomatoes made someone that it sinks in. In a country with this amount of wealth, it is shameful that anyone goes hungry. And of course, women and children suffer the most.
When that politician said let food banks take up the slack where food stamps aren’t adequate it made me sick to think someone who dines out on taxpayer money would say something that disgusting. No one wants to eat in the kitchen or ask for food in the pantry.
Dodgy – thank you for donating! If you can, buy stuff that doesn’t need much cooking (can be heated in a microwave or similar) or can even be eaten cold from the tin at a push, because many people can’t afford to turn on the main oven.
Magnolia – we have very strong food regulation here so British food banks can only take dry goods and sometimes (like ours) bakery or fruit/veg items. Imagine trying to feed a family on what’s available in food banks – especially when you have to budget your energy usage or, in some cases, have had your energy cut off. And you are right about how it feels to have to ask for free food. People don’t ask unless there’s no possible alternative – it’s incredibly shaming.
Nota – no, but I shall go and look it up! Our food bank is made up of donations and then the local supermarket participates in a scheme called Fareshare – we go and pick up excess bakery and produce past its “best before” date in the morning before a food bank session opens.
Sixer, I thought it was a great idea. Anyone puts fruit, veggies, eggs in – and anyone can take stuff. You hope no one who can *afford* to purchase food takes, but it does remove some stigma from being seen taking things out. Other places I know arrange to have some items from the food bank placed at community centers or events, so being seen taking items again has less stigma.
One of these silly royals you might like? Marie of Denmark works with a charity that decreases food waste by creating a supermarket of “best before” foods. Things that are right on the cusp and removed from other store shelves (WeFood). It may have been inspired by Selina Juul and her Stop Wasting Food efforts in Denmark.
I just went to look and I LOVE IT.
omg I choked on my coffee. Hilarious.
*Screams with laughter and then falls over dead*
Jamie Mahshmellow shall find a way to be part of the day AND plug product at the same time.
Coooome ooooooon they will have a traditional English wedding cake. Meaning fruit cake. That some old biddy had been pouring rum over every day for 6 months.
A banana cake sounds delicious. They’ll enjoy their wedding and keep up their potassium with the cake. I love bananas
I’ve seen posters on Royal forums get weirdly offended over that banana Instagram photo. Having a banana wedding cake will almost certainly have them reaching for their smelling salts.
Yes, they have been ridiculous with the banana jokes, tiara suggestions and the line. Bananas, bananas, bananas.
Lol….well they shut down all conversation of harry and Meghan on royaldish.
Hahahaha! Exactly.
And they claim that post is evidence that Meghan is milking it. No people, milking it at that point is posting a picture of Harry sleeping!
What are the layers of a traditional English wedding cake? If the top layer is a fruit cake, what are the other layers made of? And how many layers are in a traditional cake?
In the States, traditional cakes can be pound cake, red velvet or any flavor the bride and groom select.
Traditional wedding cakes are fruit cakes in the UK. But fewer and fewer people are having them. I had three tiers of lemon sponge, made by my auntie!
@Sixer. Thanks for answering.
I don’t know if UK fruit cakes are the same as the US version, but I can’t imagine having fruit cake for a wedding cake. IMO, US fruit cakes aren’t the tastiest. And please don’t beat me up if you like US fruit cake…lol
They’re basically the same thing.
Fruit cake lasts forever, that’s why it was traditional for weddings. People could make it way ahead of time, and it lasts so long that the custom used to be that the top tier be saved for the couples first child’s christening.
The only time I’ve seen anyone have fruit cake in the last couple of decades has been when they had a grandmother who wanted to bake it for them.
I don’t like fruit cake much either – too heavy! I prefer fruit breads, which are lighter. But yes – basically the same thing either side of the Pond, I think.
Lemon sounds yum. I love a lemon poundcake.
Banana sounds so gross for a cake lol. My friends have had varying chocolate cake with some sort of nut (delicious) and vanilla almond. One friend had red velvet. One friend had cupcakes with six different flavors. I love wedding cake.
The wedding party is shaking out how i expected. Charlotte and George will be so cute in the wedding too.
Mmmm lemon sponge. I like your thinking, Sixer.
If they don’t have fruit cake what else could it be? How else would it ‘keep’ ? Are you not supposed to save the top tier for the baby’s christening? How can you keep a sponge cake for a year? Apparently some of Queen Victoria’s wedding cake still exists. I thought it was rather strange that W&K had a biscuit cake, sounds nice, but it was covered it chocolate, how would they be able to preserve the top tier for George’s christening?
Freeze it. Here, where I live in the US, the top tier is reserved for the first wedding anniversary. Been to many receptions where the “cake” was cupcakes as opposed to a tiered wedding cake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Top tier is frozen for a year and you eat it on your first anniversary. Many shops now will make you a one tier identical to your cake on your one year anniversary. My friends had to eat theirs after a few months because they were going to be moving. It was just as good as on the wedding day.
My sister separated from her husband 5 months after her marriage (don’t ask!).
The top tier of the cake turned up at her house on their 1 year anniversary – she’d forgotten about it. She had to throw an impromptu “i’m getting divorced” party to get rid of it lol
Harry & Megan seem really immature to me. “I like bananas! I want a banana cake!”. But I’m not a fan of him for lots of reasons. I hope they have a lovely wedding & marriage, though – everyone deserves to be happy.
They won’t have a banana cake for the wedding. Maybe a tier or a Groom’s cake but banana is too much of a personal taste. It’s not a flavor everybody loves. I went to a wedding where the cake is lemon. It didn’t go over well.
Fruit cake sounds hideous, but I suppose it’d be the kind best suited to withstand the sheer enormity of the assembled cake. But boy, I wouldn’t stand in line to get a piece. Banana FTW.
I thought the same…fruit cake for a wedding sounds bad! Taking home a piece of wedding cake is like the best thing ever.
The lady next door makes fruit cakes every holiday season and gives them to all the neighbors. Yuck. I’ve always heard people joke about how hideous fruit cake is and how much they dreaded having to pretend that they like it while receiving or eating it in front of her
I used to live near a town that had an annual fruitcake toss to celebrate the new year. People would build trebuchet and other elaborate cake launchers and turn the competition into a festival.
I always liked fruitcake. The first time I ever got tipsy (about 10) was from eating fruitcake. I don’t bake it, though, because I don’t know anyone else who likes it. Of course, no one I know understands that quality rum is an essential ingredient.
How tactful of you. I hope this nice lady doesn’t read comments here. She goes out of her way to be kind to her neighbours. It makes me sad for her to read your comment.
How unkind. Instead of appreciating the gesture, let alone the money and time spent to make them. And what I imagine the lady’s joy at making and giving out the cakes as presents. Reading this made me sad for the lady, and embarrassed for those people who joked about the cakes and expressed displeasure. Sad, sad people.
Actually @Horse Marine, she’s too busy watching Fox News all day and probably wouldn’t take the time to read any comments here. She doesn’t go out of her way to be kind to the whole neighborhood, especially when she talks about how the Puerto Ricans need to go home and stop invading Florida. Is that tactful of her? I doubt she’ll bring me a fruit cake this year,because my house was labeled unsafe to enter after Irma hit Orlando, it may be completely unfixable, and I couldn’t afford house insurance.
FEMA finally showed up today to take a couple of pictures, and she’s the ONLY neighbor who hasn’t helped me. Don’t be sad for her because I don’t like her fruit cake!
Sorry if I sound a little bitchy, but I’m under a little stress about what I’m going to do with my house situation . That makes me a sad, sad person ,like all of the other sad,sad people who lost their homes
Sorry to hear about your house, Beth! And you don’t owe these posters or that Fox News loving neighbor a damn thing. Hope everything works out for you.
Beth, I would be extremely tempted to go to the closest bakery and buy her a plate of Basbousa, Makroudh, Baklava, Halvah, Kunafeh, etc., and wish her a belated Mawlid an Nabi. No, I’m not a follower of that faith, but I would be happy to get her goat in that way.
Yes, the lady next door is sure to know that @Beth is disparaging her fruitcake on this totally anonymous internet gossip site!! @@
I’m sure that if the neighbor lady is reading this, she thinks it’s in reference to some OTHER neighbor lady, because all of her recipients are adults and as such, are able to convincingly feign delight as one does when given something they truly don’t want. I’m sure Beth’s neighbor will continue to bake and distribute fruitcakes, and her neighbors will continue to smile, politely thank her and then do what they want with it once the door closes.
Edit to say: I’m wordy AF and was typing while Beth was replying. I’m so sorry about your house, and I’m sorry Fruitcake Lady is a Faux “News” loving b****. I hope that things work out well for you, that FEMA is able to help, and that 2018 is a better year. Hugs!
English /British fruitcake is hideous, I find, because the fruits tend to be a bit too lumpy. With the West Indian cake the fruits are pureed in the rum and some browning is added so it’s a bit of sweetness with depth.
Who are Jessica and Ben Mulroney? The article mentions them like they are names I should know, but I don’t. If anyone doesn’t mind filling me in I’d appreciate it. Thank you! 😳
Ben Mulroney is the son of Canada’s previous prime minister and a respected television host. Jessica also comes from money (shoes, I think) and does lifestyle type stuff — blogs, Instagrams, some tv, etc. I think she’s doing something to promote Canadian bridal designers now too. They’re top-tier society and Meghan’s friends.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you @graymatters @soulspa and @vauvert! I had no idea that she was so well connected, that’s really interesting.
I wouldn’t say Ben Mulroney is respected. He is basically Canada’s Ryan Seacrest and even hosted Canadian Idol when it aired a few seasons.
He is supposedly friends with Justin Trudeau, probably because they are close in age and both kids of PMs. But whereas Justin is Prime Minister of Canada, Ben is a host of a morning show and etalk. Ben’s sister Caroline is running for the provincial conservatives and is likely to move up the ranks quickly.
@Chisney, Ben Mulroney is a Canadian whose father was at some point the Prime Minister of Canada. Ben had or still has some sort of career in entertainment. Jessica is reportedly one of the best friends of Meghan and a fashion stylist. Apparently the couple have quite a high profile on the Toronto elite/social scene due to Ben’s father having had that PM position. And some link to the London elitist scenes but I am not sure about how that link works. I think they have a friend in common with Meg. I forgot his name but he works at or owns private club of some sort.
Ben is the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Mulroney. He is an entertainment talk show host in Canada (don’t know which, can’t stand him, his smarmy father or Melania-like mother, but apparently they are a big deal in social circles in TO where I live). His wife Jessica comes from $$$, their wedding was a big deal years ago. No clue what she does but I’m sure a fellow Canadian will chime in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
https://torontolife.com/city/society/ben-jess-show/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither.
I love bananas and banana bread but banana cake sounds kind of gross.
I think banana bread is banana cake. Just baked in a differently shaped tin and iced.
As far as I know a cake is supposed to have cream/custard and the batter is lighter because it uses whipped egg whites and less flour?
Anyways, I find the idea of a banana cake with almond flour instead of wheat flour super tempting.
I had a chocolate cake with a banana cream filling. And marshmallowy vanilla meringue frosting. It was so good.
This sounds like a bit of a dog whistle to me
IA. Banana tiara, banana cake…all because Meghan posted two spooning bananas? Sure.
You’re not the only one @new_kay
I don’t know about wedding cakes let alone British wedding cakes, but I do know the banana, has been used throughout some parts of the world (esp in Europe) as a racist symbol used against black soccer and football players. In some stadiums racist fans had taken to throwing bananas and banana peels on the field and at players.
This story has very little to support it, and just feels so effing random, almost like the supposed lame loved up banana emoticon story (which has zip to do w/a wedding cake) is being used to cloak a slur against Meghan.
I call bs on this whole thing. I’m sure it will fly over the heads of Americans as we don’t associate or think of bananas in that context. We have enough awful straight forward racial slurs, we don’t need to use fruit.
This feels like a start it over here so it can become a story over there. It usually happens in the reverse. Outrageous rumors about our notables get spread overseas first, then make their way over.
Ummm…..yes many Americans equate bananas with monkeys and use it in the context of racial slurs
Ummm…maybe you missed my point. I’m the one pointing out the banana as ‘go to’ racist trope overseas in current day fields and stadiums, particularly Europe, which is why I’m side-eyeing the banana as sly subject material in a story about the first black girl (at least in almost 300 years) in the monarchy. So that means, as an American and a black woman I’m more than aware of the banana/monkey slur.
I’m not saying it’s not or never has been used, I’m saying racists here have historically gone straight for the jugular using the n-word or calling someone a monkey. We also. Don’t throw bananas at black ppl, again racist jokes might be more inclined to use watermelon or fried chicken as a food slur.
Back to my point: they’re probably effing with Meghan Markle.
Bananas are certainly equated with racism in the United States. Not all the time (I mean if I eat a banana at lunch that doesn’t mean anything) but think of all the jokes of Obama with a banana, or throwing bananas at athletes who are black, etc.
@Casey._. That’s a relevant observation indeed. How horrible and disgusting and outrageous and I am running out of words.
That didn’t even occur to me, but now that you’ve mentioned it…it wouldn’t surprise me considering the horrible things being said about this woman.
They should be free to choose the cake they want for THEIR wedding. It’s THEIR day to remember.
“Tradition” is to me pretty much of the f word, there are people who go by tradition just because “this is how things have been done for buckets of years”, there is no critical thinking or enough freedom to do things differently. Now, I am not saying that people should serve cereal and milk like Margo Robbins? and her husband did. But cake, whatever. Personally, I cannot stand white cakes, I can’t even look at them. I would not serve a white cake at my wedding even though it’s a quite popular choice in some areas.
Can anyone tell me what’s a wedding party? I understand it’s the group of guests on either of the couple’s side?
Hi Soulspa.
A wedding party is the group of people who perform in the actual ceremony. So, maid of honor for the bride, best man for the groom, groomsmen, bridesmaids, ring bearers, etc. They number of people and the roles included vary wildly now, of course. Others in attendance are the guests.
Thanks very much @byandby 😃
Well, he does seem to be wearing better tailored suits, maybe Meghan’s positive influence? His and William’s horrible suits always baffled me.
As to banana cakes, I’d rather have the fruit (actually, it’s my favorite). Never had banana breads, but I’ve seen some mouthwatering recipes… any recs?
Cake with mashed bananas, bits of dark chocolate and whole walnuts, and a delicious Streusel on top and a bit of white frosting. Ate it once at dinner party and its was outstanding. Could not get the recipe. FAMILY SECRET! Lilix40, I hope you at least got an idea for a nice banana cake.
Homemade banana ice cream is the best!! They should try that, too.
Coconut ice cream please! I’m trying to go dairy free Harry!
Maybe just one of the many layers will be banana. It doesn’t sound appealing but it’s their wedding. I’m allergic to bananas.
My wedding cake layers were different so people had a choice.
Well that settles it I won’t be attending the wedding because I despise bananas.
That’s one reason the other reason is I would never be invited.Lol
Yeah that goes for me too. Wanna go for pizza instead?
I miss seeing Meghan too. I love bananas just can’t eat them, unfortunately. I tired over-ripe bananas but still didn’t work : (
I’m not crazy about bananas (other than their obvious greatness as a snack), but I LOVE banana cream pie and banana bread. I can totally see a delicious banana cake with buttercream for a wedding.
I googled bananas and Botswana and see there was a very recent deal involving bananas and mangos…interesting, I think Harry will work hard to promote a better life for S. Africans.
