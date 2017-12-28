Pink advised her daughter when Willow asked ‘How many boys can I have at once?’
Pink covers the January issue of Cosmopolitan to support her latest album. I don’t write or think about Pink that much anymore – I don’t dislike her and I haven’t canceled her, but I’ve found some of her public comments about sexuality and nudity problematic in the past few years. No one is perfect and no one has the perfect message on feminism and sexuality, of course. I think what I dislike about Pink is how strident she is about her opinions on how to define feminism when really she’s Not-That-Kind-Of-Girling other women, and policing what other women do with their bodies. I bring this up because Pink shared some dating advice she gave to her 6-year-old daughter in Cosmo. Some highlights:

The advice she gave to her daughter: “She said to me the other day, ‘How many boys can I have at once?’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I said, ‘Probably none of them because they won’t deserve you. They have to be kind, respectful, they have to be chivalrous, they have to be good to their moms, they have to be good looking, they have to be funny.’”

A famous woman I admire: “Ellen DeGeneres” Because: “She always leads with kindness.”

One thing people get wrong about me: “That I’m angry.”

A fictional character I identify with: “Angelina Jolie in Girl, Interrupted.” Because: “I’m batsh*t.”

My hopes for all womankind: “Equality, safety & respect.”

How I’d describe these duet partners in one word:

Christina Aguilera: “Forgiven” + Kenny Chesney: “Charming”

Nate Ruess: “(Pain-in-the-a**) voice!” + India.Arie: “F**kin awesome”

Sia: “Looney tunes” + Eminem: “Genius”

[From Cosmo & E! News]

I get that it’s the kind of loving advice a mom would give to her 6-year-old daughter. The answer might have been different if the daughter was 18 years old, and the answer could have been “how many boys can you have at once? As many as you want, because you get to say what happens with your body…” and then lead into a conversation about respect, consent, love, reproductive and sexual freedom and more. Here’s hoping.

Cover courtesy of Cosmo, additional photo courtesy of Getty.

 

88 Responses to “Pink advised her daughter when Willow asked ‘How many boys can I have at once?’”

  1. Jussie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:48 am

    He has to be good-looking? This from a woman who’s always going on about how looks don’t matter and how awful it is when someone talks about hers.

    Also Christina Aguliera’s forgiven? For what? Pink just shaded her for years because she asked for and got the best part of that Lady Marmalade song, then worked with a writer Pink also worked with. It was pure petty BS on Pink’s part. Aguilera didn’t do a thing to her.

    Reply
    • GreenTurtle says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Yeah, the “has to be good-looking” part is kind of an appalling message to send to a child.
      Also, yes Pink, people think you’re angry, because you make enraged Billy Idol faces at every opportunity.

      Reply
      • Suki says:
        December 28, 2017 at 8:31 am

        Why is it an appalling message? She isn’t saying that her daughter should only pick attractive friends but attraction is hugely important in a relationship. I know many people who’ve picked ‘nice, safe partners’ but there is no attraction and both parties suffer in the relationship.

      • GreenTurtle says:
        December 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

        I think we’re talking about different things. She’s saying the potential guy has to be good-looking. Conventional good looks are not the only thing that attracts people. People can be intriguing, sexy, mysterious, charismatic, charming, and many other things which attract others, but don’t necessarily have anything to do with the symmetry of their features (good looks). Being with someone who has other indelible, but attractive qualities doesn’t mean you’re settling for a chemistry free relationship. Personality counts for a lot.

      • Suki says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

        ‘Good-looking’ is quite subjective though. We might universally agree that certain traits are attractive but people have wildly divergent tastes. For example, I think the actress who plays Morgana in Merlin is one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever since. My boyfriend doesn’t even look twice. He likes Mila Kunis and Rhonda Roussey.

        It’s not wrong for people to be attracted to their romantic partner. That doesn’t mean that their partner will be ‘conventionally attractive’ and even if they are, there’s nothing wrong with that either.

      • inthekitchen says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:58 am

        But, Suki, she didn’t say ‘your partner has to be attractive to you’ she said ‘good-looking.’ I feel like you’re arguing something different than what she said. And, if she had used the word attractive, it would be less problematic, IMO.

        ETA – what mp said below!

      • Holly Wouldn't says:
        December 28, 2017 at 11:46 am

        Hahaha, I so agree with the “rage-face” comment!!! It’s annoying and she’s been doing it at least fifteen years now.

    • KLO says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:26 am

      Well yeah.

      WE don’t know what she meant by that. To me, Pink’s husband is not that handsome. Maybe she meant it like “pick someone you are attracted to”.

      People with “Mediocre” (what does that even mean) looks often look way better than genetically pretty ones when they work out, take care of themselves, groom and wear tasteful clothes.
      Maybe she meant that it has to be someone who takes care of their looks.

      Overall, I find Pink talks about her daughter too much. All of her stories about the daughter always in the end come to “look at what a fabulous mother I am”.

      She is probably doing just fine as a mother, don’t get me wrong. But I feel like the kids privacy has been compromised for a while now (look at Pink talking about her daughter’s “ugly problem” at an awards show. To me that’s a no.)

      Reply
    • Annika says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Regarding Christina Aguilera: you guys seriously don’t remember what started their feud??
      Christina started a fight in a club & threw punches at Pink.
      90s pop star lore.

      Reply
      • KLO says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:40 am

        Oh god the good old days.

      • Jussie says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:02 am

        Er, no, that didn’t start it. That happened like 5 years after Pink first started dragging Aguilera. In that time she called Aguilera trailer trash, a spoilt brat, used a lot of slut-shaming language, implied she got the Lady Marmalade part Pink wanted because she was sleeping with a label manager, tried to start a whole drama with Linda Perry and stop her working with Aguilera again…it was crazy. Hardly surprising Aguilera had had enough.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        December 28, 2017 at 11:42 am

        “…trailer trash, a spoilt brat, used a lot of slut-shaming language, implied she got the Lady Marmalade part Pink wanted because she was sleeping with a label manager, tried to start a whole drama with Linda Perry and stop her working with Aguilera again…it was crazy. Hardly surprising Aguilera had had enough.”

        Yikes! I found out about some of that drama by peeking at older celebrity gossip sites, but definitely not all of it. No idea things got that nasty. This was clearly not a one-sided feud. Hopefully, in light of recent events, famous women (and men) may do a little bit better about things like that moving forward. At least these two buried the hatchet.

    • Veronica says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:54 am

      I don’t have a problem with that line, honestly. Girls are fed a narrative that states their sexuality is secondary to a man’s and criticized for their “superficial vanity.” Men are allowed to be ugly and lovable. Women are not. I am fine with a mother telling a daughter to go after somebody attractive if the core of the message is “You have a right to pursue a man that you find good looking. You are not superficial for thinking sexual attraction is an important part of the package.”

      Reply
    • Nikki says:
      December 28, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      I also wouldn’t even think to advise my daughter “good looking”, to tell you the truth. There’s got to be the sexual spark, but good looking sounds so….shallow and conventional.

      Reply
    • Katie says:
      December 28, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      Eh, 99% of the qualities she listed are agreeably fantastic. One comes down to questionable choice of words. How do we all know she meant Western/Hollywood/insert-culture-here standard “good looking” and not “attractive to you”? Based on her persona, life choices, and past interviews, we could make an educated guess that she meant “attractive to you”. We don’t even know exactly what she said to her daughter – she had to paraphrase to keep the answer digestible. You know, these people giving interviews aren’t wordsmiths. Maybe try and see where they are coming from rather than parsing their words?

      Reply
  2. Valois says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:49 am

    She identifies with Lisa in Girl Interrupted? What?
    Am I the only one who thought that was kind of weird?

    Reply
  3. Margo S. says:
    December 28, 2017 at 7:58 am

    She’s very strange.

    Reply
  4. Nancy says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Now there’s some advice, date a guy that is good looking. To top that she identifies with a fictional character who is a sociopath incapable of leaving a mental institution. If I could advise Pink, I’d say keep your thoughts to yourself and sing. Good luck to Willow.

    Reply
    • Annika says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:53 am

      “Shut up & sing.”
      I seem to recall the Dixie Chicks being told that…

      Reply
    • Annika says:
      December 28, 2017 at 11:16 am

      When did she say she wasn’t sticking to her day job?
      If I read this article correctly it was an interview…she was asked questions & she answered them…with her opinions…..which she is allowed to have & express.
      Look, I think Pink has issues, definitely. Girl is full of drama & don’t need people Like that in my life!
      Like you, I also can’t stand celebrities who think they can tell us normal people how to live, think, speak, vote, etc. I don’t need their advice.
      Pink wasn’t telling people how to live, think, etc. I take issue with people being unable to share their opinions, especially when asked. The whole tone of this post today is bizarre, to me.
      Here’s what I stand by: freedom of speech.
      More important than ever.

      Reply
      • Nancy says:
        December 28, 2017 at 11:57 am

        I agree Annika. Guess we, I anyway, come on here to read what’s up and post my opinions. I’ve always been a fan of hers, but don’t care about her personal life or opinions. But as you say, as much as the current administration wants to stifle our words and to dictate words we can say, I should applaud anyone who has the platform to do so. So Pink, talk away!!!!!

  5. Shambles says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Just came to say I really hate the bullsh!t they put on Cosmo covers. “Easy mind trick that attracts love”… what?? “Why you feel cray before Leak Weak and how to chill”??? Excuse me? Could you not just say “How to calm anxiety before your menstrual cycle”? Last week I saw a Cosmo in the store that said some crap like “What his Likes reveal about his feelings.” Barf. Can we stop?? Cosmo perpetuates oppressive ideals and is problematic af.

    Reply
  6. Nic says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I wish people would stop quoting their children. Your kid listens to you, idolizes you, and regurgitates what you say to impress you. That’s the mechanism of learning. It’s no more impressive than what other children are doing and since, in this case, the kid seems to think boyfriends are objects to be acquired, you probably shouldn’t brag about her.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:29 am

      “since, in this case, the kid seems to think boyfriends are objects to be acquired, you probably shouldn’t brag about her.”

      That’s a pretty harsh way to talk about a 6-year-old. Damn.

      Reply
      • KLO says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:29 am

        @Shambles haha thanks your comment made me laugh. I read it in a “Daria” voice.

      • Dr. Mama says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

        Nic, she is 6 – how would you like her to think about boyfriends? Better for her to think they are objects than something much deeper. She is a child – this is how they think. My daughter is 10 and thinks a boyfriend is a “boy who is her friend” and nothing else. She also thinks she needs lots of friends, which I make clear it doesn’t matter how many friends you have, as long as you have 1 really good friend that you trust. I am grateful my kiddo still has that innocence. As Willow grows older I’m sure her parents will help her realize that boyfriends are not objects to collect as you put it. Let that child be a child in all her innocence.

      • Jag says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:27 am

        @Dr. Mama – Please be careful with emphasizing that your child should always have 1 super close friend because not everyone has that in their lifetime, and sometimes the friends die. I would hate to see how lost a child would be if they think that they must have 1 really great friend and something happened to that friend.

        I say this as one of my exes lost his best friend when we all were in our early 20′s. He had known him forever and was lost without him. (The guy was diabetic and pushed it, knowing that he needed to eat. He was driving his father’s truck back to the company when he fell into a diabetic coma and crashed and was killed.) And I’ve known others whose childhood best friends didn’t make it to adulthood.

        It’s good to teach your child to be social, for sure, but also teach him or her to be independent and to know that they can make it in this world with or without close friends. I say this as a tremendous introvert who has been solo most of my life regarding friendships. (I have some friends now, but every “best” female friend that I’ve ever had has stabbed me in the back, including cheating on my boyfriends and an ex-fiance. His cheating is why I broke up with him.)

        Just my two cents.

    • Veronica says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:58 am

      I have a suspicion that you may be seriously overestimating the mental and psychological complexities of a six year old there, my dude.

      Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      December 28, 2017 at 11:55 am

      I’m not seeing where the ‘they’re objects to be acquired’ angle is coming from either. “I HAVE ( )” or “My ( )” is just how relationships are described. It’s not even a put-down.

      Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Soooo sick of her trademark “snarl” face, grow up and smile like a normal person on a magazine cover, you’re giving me indigestion. The only thing worse is Miley Cyrus always sticking her tongue out.

    Reply
  8. Suki says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I don’t see how Pink said anything wrong with her comments. This is the wish list for most normal people…that there partner is attractive (to them), kind, respectful, makes them laugh. Pink is so alternative that I am sure she will encourage her daughters own perception of what attractive is to her. At least she isn’t saying, ‘settle for what you get.’

    Reply
  9. MMC says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:35 am

    It amazes me how the tone of the CB story drives the comments. I’d bet several of the same commenters now writing how horrible the things Pink said are thought she was the coolest thing ever in a past positive post about her. SMH.

    Reply
    • Malificent says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Pink answered appropriately for a coversation with a 6-year-old, but the post was about what she should have said to an 18-year-old. I’m confused by that.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      December 28, 2017 at 8:55 am

      Thank you. I noticed that as well. This interview is printed. Pink is one of the most tongue-in-cheek women out there. I hardly think her cute little conversation to Willow should be taken as a sociological study. If you really want to do that, I think it’d be better to start from her empowering speech where she told Willow that beauty comes in all sizes, shapes, packages and whatnot.
      As for the comments about her « face »…it’ Cosmo. Hardly requires Mona Lisa posing. If she wants to make that face, more power to her I guess.

      Reply
    • Annika says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

      Right???!!!
      This article & comments that are follow are bizarre. Piling on mindset, indeed.

      Reply
    • Deets says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:43 am

      I don’t particularly like Pink, I don’t hate her, just find her mildly prudish and slut shamey and she rubs me wrong. I like her songs though.
      Anyhow, this is the first article that was even somewhat negative, so I definitely notice the change in comment tone.
      But I’m under my breath chortling and feeling mildly vindicated about it as I find her problematic while everyone else seems to love the stuffing out of her.

      Reply
      • Otaku Fairy says:
        December 28, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        I know what you mean. Normally Pink is one of the few female pop stars/celebrities who can do no wrong. Discussions about her EVERYWHERE tend to be positive (toward her) but almost always tinged with some Not That Kind of Girl-ing toward other women in the music industry who are different ages, have different body-types, present as more unapologetically feminine, or are of different racial/ethnic backgrounds than Pink. So it is a change to see people being mostly critical of her for once. I think people are just jumping on her for the wrong thing this time around though.

    • Jane says:
      December 28, 2017 at 10:41 am

      You spoke my mind.

      Reply
  10. Nilber says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I guess I don’t necessarily think “good looking” is something that bad. Granted everyone’s perception of what good looking is can be very different. I talked to my 9 year old niece over Christmas and we talked about boys. I didn’t mention looks but being respectful of her as a person, respectful of her ideas, beliefs and opinions was definitely discussed. I told her the old adage ” you will pick a lot of daisies before you find your rose” just like we were told (repeatedly) growing up. She informed me of a boy who told her that she was going to be his girlfriend. She wasn’t having it and told him no and when he got mad she refused to talk to him at all for a month till he apologized. She talks to him but she won’t be told what to do either. I was so proud. She definitely gives me hope about the future.

    Reply
    • Suki says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Doesn’t everyone want a good looking partner? That is, someone that is good looking to them, not necessarily to everyone else? I agree with you that Pink said nothing wrong here.

      Reply
      • paranormalgirl says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

        My husband is good looking. To me. His 30 year old self was completely HOT (we’ve known each other since our 20′s, but only hooked up in our late 40′s), but growing into his 52 year old self has gone fairly well. That being said, he’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea.

      • Deets says:
        December 28, 2017 at 9:45 am

        It’s the prioritizing of good looking that often causes issues, and it reinfirces the importance of being attractive to the child herself rather than focusing on other attributes.
        I can see how short forming “attractive to you” for a six year old would be difficult though.

      • Veronica says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

        It would be more problematic if our society didn’t make women’s expression of sexuality a radical endeavor. Boys grow up a in culture that tells them women are sexual objects that they are entitled to. Girls do not. Huge difference in the long term social psychological consequences of a comment like that.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

        I know it seems kinder to say it doesn’t matter but I have to admit my stomach flips and churns when I look at my husband at times. That isn’t to say every guy I have dated has been some smoking hot Adonis because they haven’t.
        Usually, I found men like him suspicious because he takes care of himself and is well dressed.
        It is a bonus but not a requirement. Good looks are a waste if the man’s personality is as appealing as a dirt sandwich.

      • I Choose Me says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

        ITA. Call me shallow but there are some physical attributes that must be present for me to be attracted to a guy. I say this with the full understanding that my idea of ‘good looking’ may not be everyone else’s cup of tea.

    • Otaku Fairy says:
      December 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

      Agreed. It would have been a problem if physical attractiveness had been the only thing she mentioned, but it wasn’t. All the other qualities she listed had to do with the kind of people the potential boyfriends would be (she could have left out chivalrous I guess). The only issue is that not every person someone’s going to want to date is going to have all of those things at once. But that probably doesn’t all need to be explained to a 6-year-old.

      Reply
  11. Kristen says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I’m confused about the Nate Ruess comment. He’s a “pain in the ass voice?” He’s a pain in the ass but has such a great voice? What does it mean?

    Reply
    • Nancy says:
      December 28, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Her song with him….Just Give Me a Reason is one of my faves. Throughout this interview she sounds high, or maybe wants us to believe she’s still a cool rocker chick. She’s talking like the Mad Hatter. Whatever, Nate Ruess is one of the best things that happened to her professionally imo.

      Reply
  12. Red says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Ellen DeGeneres has had rumors for years about how rude she is. I guess she leads with kindness when the other person is famous.

    Reply
  13. Tallia says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Wow. I don’t know any 6 year-olds that would ask that question unless it’s in the context of “How many boys can I have over for a play date, because they are my friends”. Huh,

    Reply
  14. Her Higness says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:21 am

    as demanding as men are T see no harm in her telling her daughter that is ok to want a man that is nice on the eyes, gimmie a break people, yall KNOW it matters!

    Reply
    • Deets says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

      Now this is true. Women are often socialized to be unable to ask for what they want. It’s not ‘kind’ to say nope, sorry, no uggos.
      In my highly scientific research (watching 90 day fiancée and married at first sight), women will often say – I want a goofy guy – when what they mean is they want a goofy and hot guy. Then they are horridly disappointed because the studio went off of goofy.

      It scares me that parity involves so much superficiality though.

      Reply
  15. Dr. Mama says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Calm down about the good looks comment. I want to date someone ugly – said no one ever. Besides, what’s good looking to me maybe ugly AF to someone else and vice versa. It’s not that serious – it’s a conversation with a 6 year old.

    Reply
    • Jag says:
      December 28, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Actually, it’s very serious. Children listen and internalize. She might forever be on a path now to grow up and find hot guys to date, rather than nice and hot guys to date.

      I say this as someone who was forever emotionally scarred by being told as a child that I had “knobby knees” when I was at my great aunt’s home. My grandmother said it and everyone laughed. From that day on, I hated my legs because obviously something was wrong with them if everyone laughed at me. I stopped wearing shorts and started wearing jeans, even in the summer.

      I intellectually know as an adult that they were wrong to do that, but it has taken decades for me to realize what it was that fostered my dislike of my legs. I still don’t wear shorts in public even to this day.

      Sometimes what seem like innocent comments can really turn into something big, even if a person didn’t mean it that way. Considering she was talking about whom her daughter should date, her words definitely carry weight.

      Reply
  16. magnoliarose says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Pink has never been someone I liked or disliked. I can’t remember her songs and her girl power thing leaves me cold. But at the same time, I don’t have any negative thoughts about her.
    At one time I would have agreed with her attitude about nudity and feminism, but now they are more than problematic to me.

    Reply
  17. AustenGirl1975 says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:49 am

    I can’t believe everyone is jumping on her for “good looking” when “chivalrous” is such an easier target for disbelief and derision.

    For the record, I unapologetically love P!nk.

    Reply
  18. Jag says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Nope! She’s teaching her daughter that men have to be good looking in order to date them? Canceled.

    Had she said that he needs to be intelligent, I’d give her a pass, even though intelligence varies and there are some wonderful men out there who aren’t that intelligent.

    Reply
    • Falum says:
      December 28, 2017 at 10:28 am

      LMFAO seriously???

      I think it was a poor and shallow thing to say too but to “cancel” her for something that she’s in all fairness she is hardly serious about is RIDICULOUS. Her kid will like who she likes and Pink is hardly gonna tell her she has to dump him.

      The silly hissy fits at celebs for the most minor reasons must be exhausting. We all say non PC stuff, don’t act like you are perfect.

      Reply
      • Jag says:
        December 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

        I never said that I am perfect because I absolutely am not. There is more to why I am over Pink. This was the last straw.

        Her child is learning from her actions and her words. Hearing that she must date good looking men isn’t something that she should be told. Things like that can be internalized and pop up later in life without knowing the cause. I just don’t agree that the only people who are dating material are the pretty ones.

  19. Deets says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I thought about it more deeply, and this is why her statement bothers me:
    It reinforces that women have virtue that only should be shared with those exceptional men
    It reinforces that Pink has a say in her daughters relationships and who she shares her body with.
    It reinforces that she should be highly selective and adhere to specific socialized norms.
    It just smacks of the father who won’t let his darling daughter date because the boy isn’t good enough. It’s body and sexuality policing wrapped in a slightly nicer wrapper. Which Pink does all the time.

    I’d prefer an answer along the lines of – as many as you want.

    Reply
  20. Rachel in August says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    “Love infuses beauty into whatever it finds appealing.”

    Reply
  21. Katie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Eh, 99% of the qualities she listed are agreeably fantastic. One comes down to questionable choice of words. How do we all know she meant Western/Hollywood/insert-culture-here standard “good looking” and not “attractive to you”? Based on her persona, life choices, and past interviews, we could make an educated guess that she meant “attractive to you”. We don’t even know exactly what she said to her daughter – she had to paraphrase to keep the answer digestible. You know, these people giving interviews aren’t wordsmiths. Maybe try and see where they are coming from rather than parsing their words?

    Reply

