Gabriel Byrne: Kevin Spacey assaulted someone during ‘The Usual Suspects’

Embed from Getty Images

House of Cards will resume production on Season 6, which they were just about to start filming when Kevin Spacey was “outed” as a sexual predator with a long list of victims going back decades. House of Cards suspended production for a time, and quietly reassessed what they were going to do. They brought in people to talk to the crew members, many of whom had been assaulted by Spacey. Netflix decided that there was simply no way to bring back Spacey in any way, shape or form – so how will House of Cards work? They’re just making Robin Wright the lead of the sixth and now final season. I assume that means that they’re killing off the Frank Underwood character. Netflix is framing this as a “we want to do right by the crew members and the people who work on the show and depend on those paychecks.” They’re also framing it as a decision to bring closure to fans of the show.

Anthony Rapp was the first person to speak out publicly about Spacey, and he’s been getting some unhinged trolls in his social media comments. Rapp hasn’t backed down though and he’s been posting some of the hate he’s been getting. Anyway, Rapp says he’s fine with HoC filming again, without Spacey:

I’m very gratified to learn that the many folks who’ve been in limbo this past month will in fact have the chance to complete their work that had been interrupted. I wish them all the very best on @HouseofCards Season 6. https://t.co/o4Qh0JzKek — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 4, 2017

I hope that gets HoC fans off Rapp’s back for a while. (Incidentally, the grace with which Rapp told his story and continued to deal with the sh-tstorm was magical, and he deserves so much credit for staying strong.) Meanwhile, Gabriel Byrne has some stuff to say about what went down when he filmed The Usual Suspects with Kevin Spacey… and Bryan Singer too, although Byrne doesn’t say anything about Singer:

In the wake of multiple sexual assault accusations and allegations of workplace sexual harassment, colleagues of Kevin Spacey can’t be blamed for looking back at their professional interactions with the actor with a new air of scrutiny. Spacey’s former co-star Gabriel Byrne certainly has, and in hindsight, the actor’s rumored pattern of behavior seems painfully obvious. So obvious, in fact, that according to Byrne, production was allegedly stopped for two days on the 1995 crime thriller The Usual Suspects due to Spacey being “accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour towards a younger actor.” “I did not know honestly then the extent of his violence,” the Vikings actor told The Sunday Times this weekend. “I mean, he was kind of a joke in that people would say, ‘That’s Kevin,’ but nobody really understood the depth of his predations.” Byrne claims that it was some time before he and his coworkers discovered the alleged reason behind the brief hiatus. “It was only years later that we began to understand that [filming] was closed down for a particular reason and that was because of inappropriate sexual behaviour by Spacey,” he says. Spacey would eventually go on to win a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the film, which was directed by Bryan Singer. Byrne also recalls hearing “vague rumors” about Harvey Weinstein, though he failed to comprehend the gravity of the gossip at the time. “I heard that once or twice from two very well known actresses, but the problem when you hear something like that is, do you pass that on?” Byrne added, “Because if it’s not true, it’s awful, and if it is true, it’s not your job to say, ‘Well, I wasn’t there, the door was locked, I don’t know what happened, I just heard the story.’ But I did not know, and many people didn’t know, the extent of the violence that he perpetrated on women.”

[From Vulture]

Four months ago, this would have been a huge story: the revelation that Spacey’s behavior was so disgusting and criminal that it actually affected production, and production had to be shut down because one actor couldn’t stop assaulting and harassing someone on the crew. Just one more piece of evidence that a lot of people knew about Spacey, just as we’ve learned that a lot of people knew about many of these predators. Should we blame Gabriel for not saying anything about this before?

Embed from Getty Images