Donald Trump’s dentures came loose in the middle of his big speech

To be clear, I absolutely and completely loathe Donald Trump. I’m sure that’s breaking news! I’m sure it comes as a shock. I will make fun of his baby fists. I will make fun of his tantrums. I will make fun of his giant dinosaur ass. I will make fun of his stupidity. I will make fun of his cruelty, just because it’s my way of dealing with it instead of curling up in a ball and crying. I f–king hate this man with every fiber of my being. But should we make fun of him because his dentures came loose in the middle of a terrible speech? I have mixed feelings. Yesterday, Trump announced that America would be moving our American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, because something something Evangelicals. Politically speaking, Trump is setting off about a million powder kegs in the Middle East. But all anybody could talk about was how Bigly’s sad dentures came loose and he was slurring like a motherf–ker in his speech:

🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF — Melania's Sausages (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017

It seems like the uppers came loose at some point in his speech. Instead of just taking a moment to fix that sh-t, he kept going until the end:

It’s clear that he has dentures. If you’ve ever been around someone with dentures, they do come loose sometimes. It happens. But is it fair game for mockery? I was going to ignore it, but #DentureDonald is trending and The Daily Show made a good point:

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

So… yeah. He’s vain and stupid and petty. If someone else’s dentures slipped in the middle of a speech, Denture Don would have been gleefully tweeting about it for months. So have it.

