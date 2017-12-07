Donald Trump’s dentures came loose in the middle of his big speech

Embed from Getty Images

To be clear, I absolutely and completely loathe Donald Trump. I’m sure that’s breaking news! I’m sure it comes as a shock. I will make fun of his baby fists. I will make fun of his tantrums. I will make fun of his giant dinosaur ass. I will make fun of his stupidity. I will make fun of his cruelty, just because it’s my way of dealing with it instead of curling up in a ball and crying. I f–king hate this man with every fiber of my being. But should we make fun of him because his dentures came loose in the middle of a terrible speech? I have mixed feelings. Yesterday, Trump announced that America would be moving our American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, because something something Evangelicals. Politically speaking, Trump is setting off about a million powder kegs in the Middle East. But all anybody could talk about was how Bigly’s sad dentures came loose and he was slurring like a motherf–ker in his speech:

It seems like the uppers came loose at some point in his speech. Instead of just taking a moment to fix that sh-t, he kept going until the end:

It’s clear that he has dentures. If you’ve ever been around someone with dentures, they do come loose sometimes. It happens. But is it fair game for mockery? I was going to ignore it, but #DentureDonald is trending and The Daily Show made a good point:

So… yeah. He’s vain and stupid and petty. If someone else’s dentures slipped in the middle of a speech, Denture Don would have been gleefully tweeting about it for months. So have it.

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

132 Responses to “Donald Trump’s dentures came loose in the middle of his big speech”

  1. Maya says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Hahahahaha

    Reply
  2. Veronica says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I’m honestly more amazed that he has dentures. You’d think somebody with that kind of money could have avoided that fate.

    Reply
  3. Rachel says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:03 am

    He would not hesitate to ridicule someone else for this, so that makes him fair game, as far as I’m concerned.

    Reply
  4. LA Native says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:03 am

    What, the guy cant afford implants (dentures with 4 screws)? I have a hard time believing he has dentures and not implants.

    Reply
  5. paranormalgirl says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    If he can mock someone with cerebral palsy, then turnabout is fair play.

    Reply
  6. Odetta says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I have no problem criticizing trumps looks, or the way he talks, I’d make fun of him for anything because it’s what he would do. It’s his go to…screw him and I hope he chokes on his dentures

    Reply
  7. Wren says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Yup! Fair game and I’m laughing my ass off at him. Everything about him sucks and I will take each and every opportunity to have a moment of fun at his expense. After all, it’s nothing he wouldn’t do himself.

    Reply
  8. OriginalLala says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

    eh, I would normally not make fun of someone’s appearance but he makes fun of people with disabilities, and women’s appearance all the time. Screw him. He looked and sounded like a complete tool and I’m not ashamed to say I laughed, I laughed alot.

    Reply
  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I don’t have mixed feelings. Why do you have mixed feelings? Nobody’s making fun of the nice granny who’s speaking at a fundraiser for children. This man will mock anyone’s looks while running around like a cheddar after its expiration date. I have NO qualms about this. This is funny as hell.

    Reply
  10. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I’m on the other side here. I don’t think it’s cool to ridicule him for this, even though he’s an idiot who’d do it in no second to others. Stooping to his level isn’t exactly my goal in life.

    Reply
  11. M&M says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:10 am

    So he’s bald, has no teeth and he’s a moron and mean.
    Can someone please point out one redeeming quality in this man?

    Reply
  12. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Schadenfreude.

    Reply
  13. Littlestar says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I’m genuinely surprised he has dentures. I’d think with that kind of money you’d opt for dental implants.

    Reply
  14. Neelyo says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I fucking loved it. This is the kind of thing that keeps him up at night, well that and his diet.

    He doesn’t give a shit about all of the people who hate him for ruining their lives, but he’ll care if people are mocking his dentures. Virile, strong men don’t wear false teeth.

    Reply
  15. Yup, Me says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I cannot think of a more fitting punishment for someone as vain and narcissistic and self aggrandizing as this human bag of baby shit than to be reviled on a global stage and for all of his flaws to be spotlighted in such magnificent fashion. It doesn’t stop him or make him strive to be a better person but it does hit that ridiculous ego. He’s clearly an idiot and a buffoon and a dirtbag and thinks he’s tricking people into believing otherwise. It’s interesting to observe. It would be funnier if he wasn’t the friggin President.

    Reply
  16. boredblond says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:17 am

    These people are assumjng it’s dentures..I’m assuming, based on logical observations over the last two years, that it’s something else.

    Reply
  17. Tx_mom says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Low-energy dentures.

    Reply
  18. Erbs says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:21 am

    He’s a feeble old man. Meanwhile, Hillary has all of her teeth. Lol. And BTW, as wealthy as his family was and is, he would have access to excellent dental care. So, what’d he do to wreck his teeth? My Mom’s 87, she has all of her teeth. Dentures. What a trip.

    Reply
  19. robyn says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:23 am

    I think pulling out teeth rather than trying to preserve them was common in his age group. I didn’t expect he had dentures but you’d think with that kind of money they would be properly fitted. Otherwise, he had brain freeze from early dementia.

    The reason people feel free to make fun of Trump is Trump has shown he is willing to belittle absolutely anyone at any time, except Putin and his base.

    But here we are talking about his teeth rather than about a devastating chain of events that might very well occur post his ill-stated declaration.

    Reply
  20. Meredith says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:25 am

    At the risk of ruining one of the best movies ever, this made me think of the Impressive Clergyman in Princess Bride.

    Reply
  21. queenE says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:30 am

    and all the sniffing besides…

    Reply
  22. Nello says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Now Kaiser, two wrongs don’t make a right! We should not sink to his childish level… SIKE! I wish his chompers would have flown out of his little butthole shaped mouth, ricocheted off a camera and hit Pence in the face.

    Reply
  23. themummy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I’d be very shocked it it were dentures only because he can afford the best of the best in dental care. Rich people get implants with veneers, not dentures. He also strikes me as way too vain for dentures. I was actually wondering if he was having a mini-stroke at the end there. I mean, dentures makes sense, but I’d just be so shocked to hear that he went with dentures instead of permanent implants….

    Hmm…

    Reply
  24. Chef Grace says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Too bad he didn’t choke on them.

    Reply
  25. PunkyMomma says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:40 am

    As stated up thread, my first thought was “why doesn’t he have implants?”, but then I wondered if he wasn’t having some other sort of neurological event.

    I’ve experienced migraines so severe my speech was slurred for a bit. I wonder if he was having a TIA .

    Reply
  26. Eggyweggs says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:43 am

    That he has no teeth makes him even more relatable to the people who voted for him.

    Reply
    • Amy Tennant says:
      December 7, 2017 at 10:51 am

      What does that mean exactly?

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        December 7, 2017 at 11:23 am

        OP is probably referring to Mountain Dew Mouth, prevalent in Appalachian communities in states like W. VA, which went to Trump by 68%.

        Sadly, most of these people don’t have access to the kind of dental care that rich bastards like Trump do.

      • Amy Tennant says:
        December 7, 2017 at 11:37 am

        Yes, that’s what I thought.

        Sorry, I am a resident of that region myself (although definitely not a Trump supporter and I do have my teeth), and a little oversensitive to classism. I have seen good people in a variety of socioeconomic circumstances with varying levels of access to dental care and other amenities over the years. And also not so good people. But it gets my back up when I start sniffing the attitude of money+opportunity=good people, disadvantaged=bad. It’s a shorthand I’ve seen too often. My own mother was from east Tennessee in the Depression and has about four of her own teeth left, so– you see where I was starting to take offense.

        And it was some of that classism that has been blamed for making some people angry enough to vote for Trump in the first place. I’m not part of that reactionary movement by any stretch. I’m trying to make the area more purple at the very least. But there was that sentiment.

    • Eggyweggs says:
      December 7, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      Hey, whaddya know, I’m from the same region and have likely seen some of the same people you have. These folks who support him look and say, wow, he’s just like me, he eats KFC and he can’t afford fancy dental care either. Nowhere in my comment did I say, “all people with no teeth are that way because they deserve to have no teeth” or “all people with no teeth support Trump.”

      Reply
  27. ORIGINAL T.C. says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I have no problem with the press ignoring his speech and making fun of him because he is a clown that punches down and makes fun of other people. Also we know this is just a distraction from #Russiagate, and to get his Evangelical voters to vote for Roy Moore. The timing of the announcement fits. His only true supporters at this point are White Evangelicals, White Supremacists and other hatemongers.

    Reply
  28. Amy Tennant says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:48 am

    No, I’m not going to mock him for it, but I won’t deny anyone else their schadenfreude. You’re absolutely right that he would mock someone else if it happened to them, come up with some nickname and then refer to that person exclusively by that nickname ever after. He’d probably also say it was nasty or disgusting.

    But I don’t want to be like him.

    Reply
  29. CommentingBunny says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Nope. Attack him on the substance (or lack thereof) of his statements. Attack him for his vanity and pettiness. But be better than him and decline to make petty attacks on things like.l loose dentures. Would he attack someone else for it? Yeah. So what. He’s not my role model. I’m better than that/him.

    Reply
  30. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Fake teeth is fake news!

    Reply
  31. KBeth says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I don’t think it was dentures.

    Reply
  32. Jane says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:10 am

    @boredblonde I’m with you. TIA or mini stroke or a medicine mishap. His face droops when he slurs and his eye droops as well. Something isn’t right there.

    Reply
  33. vava says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

    He’s pathetic. I won’t openly mock him for having dentures, but I’m kind of glad they slipped on him during his press conference. LOL. That would be embarrassing, even for him.

    Reply
  34. KiddVicious says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:25 am

    He got his fake teeth some time before the first Apprentice. If you look at his teeth from earlier photos they’re a bit crooked, not as straight and white as they are now. Could be veneers. Maybe he and Princess Nagini got a 2 or 1 veneer special.

    Reply
  35. Jerusha says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:27 am

    I was thinking slight stroke. One can dream.

    Reply
  36. winterforever says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:39 am

    The slipping dentures is hysterical to me and I don’t feel remotely guilty. At least a few times a week I think to myself, OK my god there’s someone out there who is designated to spray this man down with self tanning solution probably on the regular in his skivies and you know it’s a woman.

    Reply
  37. MrsClincy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:50 am

    I can tell you this my mother has TIAs and that sounds nothing like it. It definitely sounded more like how my Aunts would sound when she would push her dentures out of her mouth mid sentence.

    Reply
  38. Maria S. says:
    December 7, 2017 at 11:56 am

    I guess this explains why he eats pizza with a knife and fork. My guess is that the biting/tearing combo would be challenging with dentures. He absolutely deserves to be made fun of because his vanity is so well-documented and if this were anyone else he’d be the first person on Twitter mercilessly attacking them. I’m just shocked that someone of his means didn’t go the dental implant route.

    Reply
  39. Grumpier than thou says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I can’t believe the White House has now made a statement on this…. it was a dry throat apparently, nothing to see here! Definitely absolutely not a denture problem people, you’re all Bigly wrong, trump is virile, trump is strong, many people say that he has the best teeth. #priorities #letsnotworryaboutthemiddleeast

    Reply
  40. Sansa says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    I spent over 50k to have my upper mouth reconstructed this involves a) sinus lift 2) placement of bone grafts 3) implants 4) the final porcelain replacements aka the teeth. If you don’t go through the first two steps you have nothing to hold the new teeth in place. This takes years. I can see him not having the patience it’s not like a facelift you get it done over a weekend. 50 plus visits to the dentist over 3 years. As far as aging, your teeth are priceless for your appearance, as much if not more than hair! He probably thinks he looks great and nobody knows. How you can eat with them seems impossible.

    Reply
  41. hmmm says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    He’s a buffoon. There isn’t enough mockery in the world, but we do what we can. He deserves to be laughed at and pilloried at every turn. Narcissists can’t stand being made fun of. I save my pity for the millions of victims of this monster.

    Reply
  42. Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    His skin looks so disgusting. I mean that picture up top is up close and it gives me the creeps.

    Reply
  43. Avery says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    My coworker just walked over and asked what I was laughing about. I am so embarrassed but it was so funny I really needed that laugh….this has been a rough week.

    Reply
  44. Betsy says:
    December 7, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I don’t think those were his dentures. He sounded like my grandma when she was having a stroke. I do not say that lightly, but that’s what it sounded like. My husband thought it sounded like drugs. His signature was messed up yesterday, Roland someone said that in the signing it looked like he was having difficulty signing. I do not for one hot second believe that this had anything to do with his teeth falling out.

    Reply
  45. Anastasia says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    “United Shtashtes…”

    Reply
  46. Deleted User says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    I see Donny is continuing to govern with his middle finger. First the trillion dollar tax break for the rich (how are they going to pay for that?). and now he recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It’s inevitable that people will die as a direct result of this decision and then there’ll be a response and the cycle of violence will continue. Of course telling Trump this won’t dissuade him. On the contrary it’s exactly what he and the military Industrial complex wants.

    Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      December 7, 2017 at 2:40 pm

      I am horrified he did this. I support Israel’s right to exist, but I don’t like the idea of hurting Palestinians when they suffer already. They are about to suffer even more in the coming months.
      In our Women’s Peace group one of the activists is a Palestinian woman who is vocal, and we disagree on some things but we agree on most things, and we were both devastated. I felt sick to my stomach about it.
      Why do that to people? No one but right-wing crazy people wanted that, and that fool Sheldon Addlebrain. I hate Nettiepot and his corrupt minions.

      Reply
  47. Sarah Mckaye says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    LMAO! even his dentures are abandoning ship!!!! ROFL!!!!

    Reply
  48. tmbg says:
    December 7, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    I was thinking it was a veneer that popped off or something, because I could have sworn I read somewhere that he has veneers. Maybe they are dentures, but somehow I can’t see Bigly agreeing to get them. He’s so vain he’d probably get an implant for each tooth.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment