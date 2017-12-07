Donald Trump’s dentures came loose in the middle of his big speech

To be clear, I absolutely and completely loathe Donald Trump. I’m sure that’s breaking news! I’m sure it comes as a shock. I will make fun of his baby fists. I will make fun of his tantrums. I will make fun of his giant dinosaur ass. I will make fun of his stupidity. I will make fun of his cruelty, just because it’s my way of dealing with it instead of curling up in a ball and crying. I f–king hate this man with every fiber of my being. But should we make fun of him because his dentures came loose in the middle of a terrible speech? I have mixed feelings. Yesterday, Trump announced that America would be moving our American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, because something something Evangelicals. Politically speaking, Trump is setting off about a million powder kegs in the Middle East. But all anybody could talk about was how Bigly’s sad dentures came loose and he was slurring like a motherf–ker in his speech:
🔥🔥Sooo this is interesting. Trump’s dentures are trying to escape his mouth as this speech is ending. Join the club dentures! Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QqYv7whxDF
— Melania's Sausages (@KeepMyPowerOrg) December 6, 2017
It seems like the uppers came loose at some point in his speech. Instead of just taking a moment to fix that sh-t, he kept going until the end:
“God bless the Unanasighs.” pic.twitter.com/KHwppBsKVq
— bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) December 6, 2017
It’s clear that he has dentures. If you’ve ever been around someone with dentures, they do come loose sometimes. It happens. But is it fair game for mockery? I was going to ignore it, but #DentureDonald is trending and The Daily Show made a good point:
Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald
Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017
So… yeah. He’s vain and stupid and petty. If someone else’s dentures slipped in the middle of a speech, Denture Don would have been gleefully tweeting about it for months. So have it.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Hahahahaha
I’ve been giggling like a little kid who stayed up too late eating candy since I read the tweet from Bobby Finger, above. I feel bad…but I can’t help it.
Lol @maya
I’m with you. He’s more than fair game. Anyone who talks about bleeding women from face lifts of ‘whereever,’ ridicules women’s looks and weight- should get a major trashing about his own appearance.
To me ever since i heard about his tic tac addiction, and just the overall appearance of that tiny little anus like mouth- and the fact that he’s a literal mouth breather..I’ve always just imagined him having very poor teeth and gum health…the kind that has halitosis that would fell a herd of elephants.
They only came loose…..? (long hiss). I wish they ALL came flying out of his anus mouth, right in the middle of his stupid speech.
http://gargantuanwine.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Screen-Shot-2014-07-04-at-11.10.05-AM.png
‘Hillary and Obama have dentures’ – tweets in 3… 2… 1
It is funny and darkly so. I have no empathy for this man.
the dude MOCKED A DISABLED PERSON.
that alone has given us free reign to mock him for anything and everything.
Right on.
Trump has no sense of human and he hates being ridiculed more than anything. It’s so easy to get under his skin about his looks, intelligence, money, poll numbers, 2016 popular vote loss, inauguration.
Kaiser: “should we make fun of him because his dentures came loose in the middle of a terrible speech?”
Everybody else: HELL YES!
I’m honestly more amazed that he has dentures. You’d think somebody with that kind of money could have avoided that fate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
it’s probably partially because of this eating habits. I’ve read some disturbing accounts of him inhaling multiple tubs of cool whip in one sitting, and you know he’s not brushing his teeth and flossing before bed
LOL! drump is the first one to mock and assault anyone with an impediment. I’m not saying that’s a valid reason for doing the same to him, but hahhahaha!.
Dinasour ass man is a complete, utter pathetic creep.
Yeah, but he would still have to make the twice daily effort to care for his teeth, so……
People his age used to get them for cosmetic purposes, so I’m assuming his were from vanity. I don’t think they had braces or modern oral hygiene 60 years ago, so everyone’s teeth were crooked and full of blackening fillings. I know women that are now in their 70′s who had ALL of their teeth pulled ON PURPOSE in their 20′s or 30′s just so that they could get dentures that would look nice and white and straight.
I’ve got a friend who told me that someone in her family (a grandmother or someone) told her that she had her teeth pulled and got dentures so she could eat more candy. LMAO!
I’m 71 and NO ONE my age that I know was encouraged to get dentures. I was always taught to take care of my teeth and how to do it.
Chaine…. yes, braces and preventative dental care WERE around back in the Fifties and Sixties. I had braces on back then when I was twelve. Of course, you had to care about your teeth. Also, I am very surprised by this revelation. Dentists pulled teeth out in the Twenties and Thirties, fitted people with dentures, but not sixty years ago. More like 70-80+ years ago. My Grandmother did that and always regretted it.
OK i stand corrected! maybe it’s a social class thing, then, and trump would have had better dental care. Yes, someone very close to me had all her teeth pulled out in the mid-60′s and she did it because someone else she knew had done it, and so did her sister.
I have family members who are in their 70s who had all their teeth pulled and got dentures in their 20s. These are people with good hygiene, but dentistry has changed a lot. Especially in rural areas.
My 79-year-old grandmother had all of her teeth pulled when she was a teenager, and she’s been wearing dentures since then. She grew up in rural Kentucky.
Yes, braces existed 60 years ago.
I’m 73 and I agree with Kaye. No one was ENCOURAGED to get dentures when we were kids, teens, or young women. In fact, I was astonished when my grandmother, born in 1888, told me she had dentures because Granddaddy told her to get her teeth pulled and get false ones. This would have been in the 1920s.
And, yes, braces existed in the olden days of the Fifties, but they were for more serious problems with teeth. I always liked that Lauren Hutton didn’t fix her gap and Ali McGraw didn’t correct her overlap. Uniqueness is nice.
My parents and grandparents have their own teeth, but some of my older southern relatives have dentures. My Mmere was too poor and having babies back to back so she couldn’t afford dental care. My parents got her some nice quality ones, and she smiles a lot because she used to be embarrassed by her cheap dentures. Pepere used to take them out, and it scared me to death, but he wouldn’t get new ones to prove a point.
Some people just couldn’t afford dental hygiene, and in that case, instead of walking around with headaches and pain it probably seemed like a smart preemptive thing to do.
My in-laws don’t have dentures so I think it might be bad habits that caused it.
He’s probably been drinking nothing but Pepsi since he was 12. I’m sure his teeth rotted away years ago from all of that sugar water.
One must suffer for those two scoops.
I have read that he used to get new veneers put on multiple times a year. If this is true, he would not have teeth left and would be forced to get dentures.
You’d think he’d get implants, but it’s also likely that with his age and lifestyle, he doesn’t have the bone density to hold them.
I wondered about that, too. I have one gap in the back of my mouth where an implant “Lego piece” has been put in thanks to a bone graft, but the implant (tooth) itself would be about $7-9K. So it sits, an empty gap. LOL
If I had his money, I’d have the best looking teeth. And not those unnaturally bright white, Chiclet huge horse teeth, either.
RIght? I was wondering why he doesn’t have implants, he can certainly afford them.
Me too. At the very least, I thought he’d have implants. Many members of his family have used implants with varying degrees of success./ snark
Good one!
I also wondered about implants. Maybe he is having them, and the denture or whatever is just temporary until the grafts or implantation site has healed? The process is a very lengthy one, almost a year.
He would not hesitate to ridicule someone else for this, so that makes him fair game, as far as I’m concerned.
True, But that would be dropping down to his level, and we don’t want to do THAT, do we?! I know I don’t, even though it is tempting!
What, the guy cant afford implants (dentures with 4 screws)? I have a hard time believing he has dentures and not implants.
My thoughts exactly.
This was my thought, too. But then, he’d have a few more holes in his head –
While it surprises me he doesn’t have implants, not all people can do implants.
At his age he may not have enough bone in his gums to support denture inplants. My mom had a full set of regular dentures because she didn’t have enough bone to set the implants.
IMO it wasn’t his teeth, it was a TIA or drugs. I could see him taking some sort of appetite suppressant, among other drugs.
Another possibility is that he didn’t want to go through the implant process.
If it’s true he left a staffer behind because his fast food order was taking too long, he probably couldn’t stand weeks or months to do dental implants. Implants require healing time.
I could see him being that vain and pain averse. My friend had to get implants after losing her teeth in a car crash and I was astonished at how much her face swelled and how long it took to heal. I felt so bad for her and it made me never want to go through that process.
If he can mock someone with cerebral palsy, then turnabout is fair play.
Word.
Yes. Word.
Exactly. If it were anybody else I’d have some sympathy, but f*ck him. He deserves all the mockery x1,000,000,000.
TOTALLY!!!!! And you know his ego is UGE so this will really sting.
Exactly.
Word fecking squared.
I have no problem criticizing trumps looks, or the way he talks, I’d make fun of him for anything because it’s what he would do. It’s his go to…screw him and I hope he chokes on his dentures
+ 1000000000
Yup! Fair game and I’m laughing my ass off at him. Everything about him sucks and I will take each and every opportunity to have a moment of fun at his expense. After all, it’s nothing he wouldn’t do himself.
eh, I would normally not make fun of someone’s appearance but he makes fun of people with disabilities, and women’s appearance all the time. Screw him. He looked and sounded like a complete tool and I’m not ashamed to say I laughed, I laughed alot.
I don’t have mixed feelings. Why do you have mixed feelings? Nobody’s making fun of the nice granny who’s speaking at a fundraiser for children. This man will mock anyone’s looks while running around like a cheddar after its expiration date. I have NO qualms about this. This is funny as hell.
“cheddar after its expiration date.” LMAO I AM DYING
“cheddar after its expiration date.” !!! brilliant!
I’m not a person who shames peoples looks, but with all of the cruel comments he’s made over the years, I feel no guilt making jokes about his or his enablers /surrogates looks
Hahaha. A cheddar. lol
I’m on the other side here. I don’t think it’s cool to ridicule him for this, even though he’s an idiot who’d do it in no second to others. Stooping to his level isn’t exactly my goal in life.
I’m torn. I laughed so hard at the headline and article, but then immediately felt like sh*t for it.
Then I felt even worse for feeling bad for this monster. Ugh.
That being said, the comments here are freakin hilarious.
same here. I was ready to be a grown-up about it until that daily show clip, which had me on the floor. lmao! and then I felt bad for laughing at him.
I’m personally having trouble laughing because I’m so horrified at his speech and actions. Every ‘decisive’ thing he actually does is awful, and this might be the worst one yet.
I don’t like it either, I feel it could make other people who wear dentures feel ashamed and anxious about this sort of thing, denture slipping, which does happen.
Also, I’m not 100% convinced his garbling was due to denture slipping
Sorry NTTR, you “don’t believe he should be ridiculed for this”. I bet my last dollar the dotard would have ridiculed Hillary if she was sniffing and slurring her words like he did yesterday. I have not an ounce of sympathy for this vile man.
I agree with you, I even wrote that in my post. I’m just saying I don’t want to act like I believe he’d act. And SK above you has a point, it could make other people with dentures feel ashamed and afraid of that happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can someone please point out one redeeming quality in this man?
No.
… his awful habits and apoplectic temper means he likely won’t make it to 80?
LOL! We can only hope.
He may be a factor in getting Feely Fallon off the air? I know it is a reach, but it’s all I got.
Schadenfreude.
Yaaaassss. And I have planted myself in the land of petty enjoying every minute of it!
Welcome to the Land of Petty. The welcome wagon will be around soon with photos of Paul Manafort in a speedo to get your petty juices flowing and for your viewing pleasure Steve Bannon’s wedgie in jeans collection. Enjoy!
I’m genuinely surprised he has dentures. I’d think with that kind of money you’d opt for dental implants.
I think he’s very intolerant to pain. His ex Ivana wrote in her biography about the time he assaulted her, because he’d gone to her plastic surgeon and was in pain afterwards.
I fucking loved it. This is the kind of thing that keeps him up at night, well that and his diet.
He doesn’t give a shit about all of the people who hate him for ruining their lives, but he’ll care if people are mocking his dentures. Virile, strong men don’t wear false teeth.
Exactly. His priorities are so f^cked up. He can’t comprehend the important stuff or analyze anything with any intelligence or substance so he deflects to the petty crap time after time.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. I cannot think of a more fitting punishment for someone as vain and narcissistic and self aggrandizing as this human bag of baby shit than to be reviled on a global stage and for all of his flaws to be spotlighted in such magnificent fashion. It doesn’t stop him or make him strive to be a better person but it does hit that ridiculous ego. He’s clearly an idiot and a buffoon and a dirtbag and thinks he’s tricking people into believing otherwise. It’s interesting to observe. It would be funnier if he wasn’t the friggin President.
These people are assumjng it’s dentures..I’m assuming, based on logical observations over the last two years, that it’s something else.
I didn’t think it was dentures either. I’m pretty sure it’s coke or Xanax. He wasn’t sniffling though, so I think it was probably Xanax. His mannerisms and speech reminded me of someone who took too much Xanax and unfortunately I was around that scene a lot when younger, so I’ve got some experience that shapes my judgement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It could be a mixture? Perhaps? Idk.
Low-energy dentures.
Hahahahaha! Good one. I needed a smile.
Those poor things were made complicit to one lie too many, and tried to escape his mouth.
#FreetheDentures.
His dentures have low energy and no stamina
#FakeTeeth
😂😂😂
LMAO
He’s a feeble old man. Meanwhile, Hillary has all of her teeth. Lol. And BTW, as wealthy as his family was and is, he would have access to excellent dental care. So, what’d he do to wreck his teeth? My Mom’s 87, she has all of her teeth. Dentures. What a trip.
I think pulling out teeth rather than trying to preserve them was common in his age group. I didn’t expect he had dentures but you’d think with that kind of money they would be properly fitted. Otherwise, he had brain freeze from early dementia.
The reason people feel free to make fun of Trump is Trump has shown he is willing to belittle absolutely anyone at any time, except Putin and his base.
But here we are talking about his teeth rather than about a devastating chain of events that might very well occur post his ill-stated declaration.
At the risk of ruining one of the best movies ever, this made me think of the Impressive Clergyman in Princess Bride.
All of Trump’s speeches should be interrupted with a “skip to the end!”.
and all the sniffing besides…
Now Kaiser, two wrongs don’t make a right! We should not sink to his childish level… SIKE! I wish his chompers would have flown out of his little butthole shaped mouth, ricocheted off a camera and hit Pence in the face.
That made me LOL in the lunch room. Thanks Neelo, I needed that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d be very shocked it it were dentures only because he can afford the best of the best in dental care. Rich people get implants with veneers, not dentures. He also strikes me as way too vain for dentures. I was actually wondering if he was having a mini-stroke at the end there. I mean, dentures makes sense, but I’d just be so shocked to hear that he went with dentures instead of permanent implants….
Hmm…
Too bad he didn’t choke on them.
As stated up thread, my first thought was “why doesn’t he have implants?”, but then I wondered if he wasn’t having some other sort of neurological event.
I’ve experienced migraines so severe my speech was slurred for a bit. I wonder if he was having a TIA .
I completely agree with you! (Too bad we will probably never get a definitive answer. If anyone bring it up to him, he will say it never happened despite there being video, and call it fake news.)
That he has no teeth makes him even more relatable to the people who voted for him.
What does that mean exactly?
OP is probably referring to Mountain Dew Mouth, prevalent in Appalachian communities in states like W. VA, which went to Trump by 68%.
Sadly, most of these people don’t have access to the kind of dental care that rich bastards like Trump do.
Yes, that’s what I thought.
Sorry, I am a resident of that region myself (although definitely not a Trump supporter and I do have my teeth), and a little oversensitive to classism. I have seen good people in a variety of socioeconomic circumstances with varying levels of access to dental care and other amenities over the years. And also not so good people. But it gets my back up when I start sniffing the attitude of money+opportunity=good people, disadvantaged=bad. It’s a shorthand I’ve seen too often. My own mother was from east Tennessee in the Depression and has about four of her own teeth left, so– you see where I was starting to take offense.
And it was some of that classism that has been blamed for making some people angry enough to vote for Trump in the first place. I’m not part of that reactionary movement by any stretch. I’m trying to make the area more purple at the very least. But there was that sentiment.
Hey, whaddya know, I’m from the same region and have likely seen some of the same people you have. These folks who support him look and say, wow, he’s just like me, he eats KFC and he can’t afford fancy dental care either. Nowhere in my comment did I say, “all people with no teeth are that way because they deserve to have no teeth” or “all people with no teeth support Trump.”
I have no problem with the press ignoring his speech and making fun of him because he is a clown that punches down and makes fun of other people. Also we know this is just a distraction from #Russiagate, and to get his Evangelical voters to vote for Roy Moore. The timing of the announcement fits. His only true supporters at this point are White Evangelicals, White Supremacists and other hatemongers.
No, I’m not going to mock him for it, but I won’t deny anyone else their schadenfreude. You’re absolutely right that he would mock someone else if it happened to them, come up with some nickname and then refer to that person exclusively by that nickname ever after. He’d probably also say it was nasty or disgusting.
But I don’t want to be like him.
Nope. Attack him on the substance (or lack thereof) of his statements. Attack him for his vanity and pettiness. But be better than him and decline to make petty attacks on things like.l loose dentures. Would he attack someone else for it? Yeah. So what. He’s not my role model. I’m better than that/him.
Fake teeth is fake news!
I don’t think it was dentures.
@boredblonde I’m with you. TIA or mini stroke or a medicine mishap. His face droops when he slurs and his eye droops as well. Something isn’t right there.
I’ve wondered that myself. While it could just be a denture issue it could be something more. I saw someone point out on twitter that they thought there was also something up with his signature yesterday compared to previous EO’s that he has signed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The slipping dentures is hysterical to me and I don’t feel remotely guilty. At least a few times a week I think to myself, OK my god there’s someone out there who is designated to spray this man down with self tanning solution probably on the regular in his skivies and you know it’s a woman.
I can tell you this my mother has TIAs and that sounds nothing like it. It definitely sounded more like how my Aunts would sound when she would push her dentures out of her mouth mid sentence.
I guess this explains why he eats pizza with a knife and fork. My guess is that the biting/tearing combo would be challenging with dentures. He absolutely deserves to be made fun of because his vanity is so well-documented and if this were anyone else he’d be the first person on Twitter mercilessly attacking them. I’m just shocked that someone of his means didn’t go the dental implant route.
I can’t believe the White House has now made a statement on this…. it was a dry throat apparently, nothing to see here! Definitely absolutely not a denture problem people, you’re all Bigly wrong, trump is virile, trump is strong, many people say that he has the best teeth. #priorities #letsnotworryaboutthemiddleeast
Since when does dry throat make you slur words? Hoarse? Yes. Make your voice crack? Sure. He speaks English, not German.
I spent over 50k to have my upper mouth reconstructed this involves a) sinus lift 2) placement of bone grafts 3) implants 4) the final porcelain replacements aka the teeth. If you don’t go through the first two steps you have nothing to hold the new teeth in place. This takes years. I can see him not having the patience it’s not like a facelift you get it done over a weekend. 50 plus visits to the dentist over 3 years. As far as aging, your teeth are priceless for your appearance, as much if not more than hair! He probably thinks he looks great and nobody knows. How you can eat with them seems impossible.
He’s a buffoon. There isn’t enough mockery in the world, but we do what we can. He deserves to be laughed at and pilloried at every turn. Narcissists can’t stand being made fun of. I save my pity for the millions of victims of this monster.
His skin looks so disgusting. I mean that picture up top is up close and it gives me the creeps.
My coworker just walked over and asked what I was laughing about. I am so embarrassed but it was so funny I really needed that laugh….this has been a rough week.
I don’t think those were his dentures. He sounded like my grandma when she was having a stroke. I do not say that lightly, but that’s what it sounded like. My husband thought it sounded like drugs. His signature was messed up yesterday, Roland someone said that in the signing it looked like he was having difficulty signing. I do not for one hot second believe that this had anything to do with his teeth falling out.
“United Shtashtes…”
I see Donny is continuing to govern with his middle finger. First the trillion dollar tax break for the rich (how are they going to pay for that?). and now he recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. It’s inevitable that people will die as a direct result of this decision and then there’ll be a response and the cycle of violence will continue. Of course telling Trump this won’t dissuade him. On the contrary it’s exactly what he and the military Industrial complex wants.
I am horrified he did this. I support Israel’s right to exist, but I don’t like the idea of hurting Palestinians when they suffer already. They are about to suffer even more in the coming months.
In our Women’s Peace group one of the activists is a Palestinian woman who is vocal, and we disagree on some things but we agree on most things, and we were both devastated. I felt sick to my stomach about it.
Why do that to people? No one but right-wing crazy people wanted that, and that fool Sheldon Addlebrain. I hate Nettiepot and his corrupt minions.
LMAO! even his dentures are abandoning ship!!!! ROFL!!!!
I was thinking it was a veneer that popped off or something, because I could have sworn I read somewhere that he has veneers. Maybe they are dentures, but somehow I can’t see Bigly agreeing to get them. He’s so vain he’d probably get an implant for each tooth.
