“Senator Al Franken finally resigned after multiple victims came forward” links

Senator Al Franken resigned & I don’t get why people are like “this sends a bad precedent.” The precedent is that if you’re a serial sexual harasser/abuser, you will lose your job. That’s the way it should be! [Pajiba]

I kind of don’t hate this Armani dress on Cate Blanchett. [Go Fug Yourself]

I don’t think Charlie Hunnam & Garrett Hedlund look alike at all! Garrett is much better looking, honestly. [LaineyGossip]

Lindsay Lohan is still dreaming of a Mean Girls sequel. [Dlisted]

Matt Lauer is just going to sexually harass golf carts from now on. [The Blemish]

Katharine McPhee has a case of thirst. [Moe Jackson]

Matt Lauer will probably get divorced in 2018. [Wonderwall]

The Duggar-Dillard family is still transphobic, just FYI. [Starcasm]

Marriage looks good on Kenya Moore, says Sheree Whitfield. [Reality Tea]