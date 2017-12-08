“Senator Al Franken finally resigned after multiple victims came forward” links

Senator Al Franken resigned & I don’t get why people are like “this sends a bad precedent.” The precedent is that if you’re a serial sexual harasser/abuser, you will lose your job. That’s the way it should be! [Pajiba]
Good. I hope this finally shuts up the contingent who argued that his initial accuser was lying because she’s conservative or that the others just misinterpreted a hug or some bs like that. He did it, and even on his way out, he kept up the denials and the gaslighting. Go away, dude, and I hope none of us ever have to hear from you again.
And a thanks to this site and kaiser for being so clear that he deserves to go. Sadly, I have been let down lately by some liberal or progressive voices I respected who hemmed or equivocated on this, so I appreciate the consistency I get here on CB.
I’m a liberal Minnesotan and I am NOT happy to see him resign. Let the investigation come to its conclusion before roasting him. So far the two named accusers have some less than credible claims – for one, Tweeden claimed he wrote the skit just so that he could kiss her, but the skit has been performed that way since the early two thousands. She has appeared in RT. The other accuser claimed he groped her – with his hand on her waist for a photo. Roger Stone tweeted about Al Franken being in trouble before news broke. Forgive me if I smell a swiftboating.
Franken has been a strong supporter for women and democracy in the senate. This is not a good thing as the Republicans wil never, ever play by rules we set out. A
liberal Minnesotan too and I tend to agree with you
I understand the reasoning of his fellow Democratic Senators that pushed him to resign. I dispute those though that glibly say another Democrat will eventually take his place once the special election is held in 2018 (although of course the current Dem Gov will ‘temporarily’ appoint a Democrat until the election). Minnesota is trending Republican Red.
I’m sorry, but those are grasping excuses. First, there are 8 accusers. Even if 2 of them exaggerated, what do you make of the other 6? Dude is a serial sexual predator no matter how you slice it.
And I personally don’t give a cap about what he’s “done for women” in the Senate. Know what part of being a supporter of women is? Treating the individual women you encounter with respect and humanity. That’s like the base of everything else. You don’t get to cash in your brownie points to be a sleaze. “Oh, you vote pro choice? That entitles you to 2 free gropes, sir!” No. It doesn’t work that way. Until we get past mealy mouthed excuses like these, this stuff will keep happening.
I think Ryan is beginning to get a clue. He convinced Joe Barton not to seek re-election and convinced Trent Franks to resign. It’s a first step.
I am very unhappy about this. I really think the deplorables went in for the kill. I don’t trust every woman on these allegations as I think this is a Republican agenda. I wish he had stood strong and not resigned at this point.
Jayna, uh, you’re aware that several of the accusers identify as strong liberals, right? Like, they went to the events to meet him because they were admirers of him. But please, maintain your belief in a vast right wing conspiracy.
Very, very upset about this. He was a fighter for liberal, social justice, the little people causes.
“I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office, and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party,”
- Al Franken
He was caught up in a reactionary purge. Another attempt by the DNC to take the high road and driving straight off a cliff. There has to be a line. If you harass someone at work, you must go. If your alleged behavior outside work is illegal, as in there is a specific statute of law you could be charged under, you must go. If you are obnoxiously gropey and handsy , wait for the ethics investigation. That is a clear and reasonable and non reactionary line everyone, both sides, can follow.
Sam, I agree with you and everyone else who thought he should resign. People are making excuses for him and wearing blinders because he’s a Democrat. If it were Ted Cruz in that photo and 7 other women made allegations against him almost everyone in these comments would be complaining that he should step down.
I also get annoyed at the conspiracies that this is a hit job. You know who else uses that excuse? Accused republicans and their followers. I’m so disappointed with the excuses I’ve seen on social media. He could have denied everything and used the innocent until proven guilty line, but he didn’t. He knows he was wrong and that’s why he apologized. Something Trump or Moore have never done.
erm, No. There are more than 2 accusers, and there are credible accusations. He himself has said he did some of those things “as a joke”, so that means He Did Those Things. So what if he’s done good stuff for women as a group? It’s like some of the liberal Mississippians I’m around every day: they feel supportive toward blacks as a group, but they still say and do racist things to the individual black people they interact with. That’s still racism, and Franken is still an abuser and harasser of 8 women so far.
Now that Franken is gone, maybe you can get to work on Jabba the Hut Farenholt.
http://twitter.com/pocketpuppy1970/status/938936259518529537
Lord! What a horror show! He owes us 85,000 dollars.
The #metoo movement and the Justice for victims is nothing unless Republicans (especially Republican women) take this stand too. I am glad the time has come for culture to change, but so far the conundrum is that reducing numbers of Democrats only bolsters the Trump/Bannon position of power who would do everything to keep women in the dark ages in addition to their laundry list of bigotry and hate towards immigrants, Muslims and minorities. The Republicans need to acknowledge this seachange and hold Roy Moore, Clarence Thomas and that awful awful joke of a president accountable too! But they are not, and they are going to stay in power at this rate.
Taking the high road with cheaters only gives them a better chance to dig the path out from beneath you. This is a tense time
Hopefully common sense will pull through.
His statement made me feel like I was swallowing a booger, thick nasty. Joke of a nonpology, and I really expected better. Sorry dickhead, it isn’t irony that has allowed dump and Moore place at the table. It’s the same system you benefited from and abused.
Good.
And Trump is next right? Oh wait, republicans are above the law arent they? Sorry, I’m Norwegian so I dont know the ins and outs of US laws..
No, you may be Norwegian but you’re still right. The US is still going to be stuck with the pussy grabbing, slurring, strangely orange orangutan of a POTUS…until we can get him the hell out of office.
Because Republicans really do believe they are above the law (see also Roy Moore).
The machine that swept Trump into office will make sure he doesn’t resign – unless they want him to. Surely not for this stuff “it’s only women complaining.”
I can respect that he stepped down. I do wish we could have made a deal to where if Al stepped down, one of the GOP who’d been accused of assault or harassment would have to step down as well.
A person can dream.
My family adored Franken. He championed all of the issues we hold dear, especially LGBT rights. However, if the Democratic Party is to have any chance of claiming the moral high ground, Franken had to go. Politics? Yes, that’s the profession in which the people involved are engaged, with all its exquisite and terrible ironies and unfairness. Progressives have to build a credible foundation if we have any hope of taking down the Trumps and Moores.
