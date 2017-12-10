Armie Hammer apologizes to Casey Affleck about his settled ‘civil lawsuits’

In November, Armie Hammer covered an issue of The Hollywood Reporter as part of his Oscar campaign for Call Me By Your Name. The interview was complicated. Personally, I thought Armie made some interesting points about how different “predators” are treated in Hollywood, although his half-defense of Nate Parker made him sound like a rape apologist. Still, I gave Armie some credit for being one of the few big-name white, male actors to talk sh-t about Casey Affleck in a huge interview. Here’s the relevant portion of the Hollywood Reporter interview:

The reception of Birth of a Nation also left a bad taste… just as awards season kicked into gear, a 1999 rape allegation from [Nate] Parker’s time at Penn State resurfaced. The timing of the headlines “was orchestrated for sure,” says Hammer. “There was another person in the industry, who had a competing film for the Academy Awards, who decided to release all of the phone records and information. I’ve been told who did it — by several people.” (Hammer refuses to say who he believes it was.) He thinks the incident reveals a double standard. “Nate had the stuff in his past, which is heinous and tough to get beyond. I get that,” he says. “But that was when he was 18, and now he’s in directors jail. At the same time, the guy who went and won an Academy Award has three cases of sexual assault against him.”

I ask if he is referring to Casey Affleck, who was sued in 2010 for sexual harassment by two female crewmembers on the set of I’m Still Here and who won the 2016 best actor Oscar for Manchester by the Sea. “Yeah,” he says. (Affleck, in fact, had two civil suits filed against him, both of which were settled out of court and dismissed.) “And [Parker] had one incident — which was heinous and atrocious — but his entire life is affected in the worst possible way. And the other guy won the highest award you can get as an actor. It just doesn’t make sense.”

I point out the details of the Parker trial — a claim of gang rape on a heavily intoxicated woman, followed by his accuser’s suicide — are much graver than what Affleck was accused of, which involved a pattern of demeaning and lewd language and, in one instance, drunkenly climbing into bed with a woman without her consent. “Look,” says Hammer. “I’m not saying Nate should not have been in trouble. I’m saying that they got in different levels of trouble. And that’s the disparity. It’s like there are two standards for how to deal with someone who has this kind of issue in their past, you know?”

It was not the most nuanced or woke conversation. If Armie was going to issue any clarifying statement about this portion of the interview, I thought he would come out and actually say “actually, Nate Parker is trash and I’m sorry for sounding like an apologist for a rapist.” But Armie didn’t clarify that part. He’s now offering a clarification and an apology for the Casey Affleck portion of the interview. UGH. Here’s Armie’s statement:

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Casey and his family for my recent comments about him in my THR interview. Without knowing the facts about the civil lawsuits at issue (which I now understand were settled), I misspoke. I conflated sexual harassment cases with a criminal case involving sexual assault charges. The cases in which Casey was involved were not criminal and instead involved civil claims from his 2010 movie I’m Still Here. While intending to make a social comment about double standards in general, I mistakenly compared reports of prior, public civil allegations that never proceeded to trial with a criminal case that was fully tried. I understand now that this was a poor comparison, which I deeply regret making.”

“I also didn’t mean to insinuate, nor do I believe, that Casey or anyone from his camp had anything to do with leaked information that took place during the press for Birth of a Nation. I respect Casey’s work, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson about the need to be more accurate with disseminating information, especially in this age of instantaneous, unchecked communication. While attempting to be part of the solution, I unintentionally made myself part of the problem, for which I am truly sorry.”

Part of me thinks this is hilariously shady, because even though Armie is “apologizing,” he’s really just repeating the true-facts civil lawsuits brought against Casey Affleck, almost like he’s just doing a blaring “JUST FYI CASEY AFFLECK IS STILL AN A–HOLE” only he wrapped it up in an “apology.” Does Armie deeply regret anything he said? Probably not. I do think the conspiracy theory stuff about someone bringing down Nate Parker’s Oscar campaign was… false. Nate Parker was his own worst enemy, and not everything is a tin-foil-hat conspiracy.

62 Responses to “Armie Hammer apologizes to Casey Affleck about his settled ‘civil lawsuits’”

  1. Toniko says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:04 am

    This is another Jennifer Lawrence case, the more he talks the more unattractive he gets, Ugh such a waste of that voice.

    Reply
    • cate says:
      December 10, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      and his defense of nate chalking up gang rape and targeted harassment to “a childish mistake of an 18 year old” if HORRIFIC. that is not some stupid mistake at 18 its a violent, deliberate EVIL crime. screw armies. he’s pathetic and ignorant as they come. he’s over

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Geez you can stop talking now. My goodness

    Reply
  3. Jussie says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

    That’s the part he’s sorry about? Not the BS about how Nate Parker was just 18 and made ‘one mistake’. Ugh.

    Reply
  4. Sara says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:18 am

    While I think Armie was wrong to equate the two mens’ actions, Casey Affleck does not nor will he ever deserve an apology for anything. He has successfully dodged all bullets and has suffered no real consequences for his actions. Screw him and those that for some reason still support him.

    Reply
  5. Mia4s says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Armie’s first interview was definitely not good but this apology makes one thing clear to me: He got threatened with a lawsuit or some career damage. I don’t trust the Afflecks, Damon, or most of their associates. Creepy (and his brother and friends) really don’t feel he did anything wrong and he acts like the VICTIM. If with the settlements there was some contrition I could see a way forward, but there is nothing but arrogance. He’s so incredibly unappealing and repulsive. Creepy Affleck will likely show up to present Best Actress at the awards ceremonies this year, so I won’t be watching any of them.

    Reply
  6. Giulia says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I like that Armie drew attention to Casey’s cases AGAIN by restating the double standard – I for one will forever side eye settlement agreements for any sex allegation, after Cosby. A settlement agreement isn’t innocence, and to me Armie hinted at that.

    Reply
  7. Theodora says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Indeed, Hammer is a case of the more he talks, the more unattractive he becomes. Right now he’s reached Miles Teller levels of dumb.

    Reply
  8. Samantha says:
    December 10, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Somehow, the brazen statement Affleck’s lawyer released didn’t get any coverage. This apology completely reflects that statement.
    I don’t think Affleck would have sued him, but it’s possible there was some sort of threat against Armie, plus his team telling him that it could affect his career and whatnot.
    I do wish Armie had been more accurate about what Affleck did in the first place and there’s no excuse for downplaying Parker’s crime, but I blame this apology on Affleck. The statement from his lawyer and this kind of pressure shows he has zero remorse.

    Reply
  9. Karen says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:19 am

    The more he speaks, the more damage he does to himself and his Oscar campaign. Did nobody taught him or smh? He sounds more and more unpleasant

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Whatevs. Still not going to see any Casey Affleck movies. And this Hammer guy still seems like a d-bag.

    Reply
  11. Nic919 says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Armie just shut up. I saw your movie and liked you in it but when you talk I start to hate you and your rich white male privilege. Let’s get the true star of that movie Timothee Chalumet to actually talk.

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:58 am

      Armie is very good in CMBYN, Timothee is really outstanding.

      Reply
    • Karen says:
      December 10, 2017 at 1:24 pm

      Yeah, let’s hear Timothee talk about his work with Woody Allen.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        December 10, 2017 at 3:43 pm

        I haven’t watched Woody Allen movies so which one was he in? And yes he should be questioned on that as well. Same as the former boy band wannabe actor who threw Janet out to the wolves.

      • Annetommy says:
        December 10, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        I have no intention of working my way through lists to see who has worked with Allen, Weinstein, Spacey, Polanski or anyone else in past decades in order to boycott their films. I didn’t even know Timothee had worked with Allen before I saw CMBYN, but I wouldn’t have missed it anyway. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether they see a film. It’s not for others to make that decision for them. The same applies to people who, for example, buy the music of Michael Jackson and many other music performers that posters revere. Or who buy the music of people who worked with Michael Jackson. Well that’s Paul McCartney off the list…

      • eto says:
        December 10, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        the woody allen film was just filmed in september, i believe. i have no issue at all with canceling people who have worked with him in the past few years, the present, and the future.

      • Karen says:
        December 10, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        @Nic919
        It’s Allen’s new film “Rainy Day in NY” smh, it’due for release next year I think and Timothee has been filming in it like this autumn, lol. Bad timing.

      • Karen says:
        December 10, 2017 at 4:38 pm

        @Annetommy
        Well you see, considering the recent events and even the recent message http://www.celebitchy.com/559407/dylan_farrow_calls_out_woody_allen_his_collaborators_in_a_la_times_op-ed/
        it’s a bit tone deaf to pledge “Everyone has to decide for themselves whether they see a film.” I mean sure they do, but if some actors/actresses are getting dragged for working with Allen, while others are not and get a pass, because you like them/they are cute/they dress up nicely, then this whole thing simple doesn’t have any meaning. The point is to hold accountable all those who choose to work with somebody like Allen? Good. Then it applies to everyone. If we are starting to make excuses for certain somebodies, then it’s just hypocrisy.

      • Annetommy says:
        December 10, 2017 at 5:58 pm

        It’s up to others who they “drag”. Or “cancel”. I’ll make my own decision. Personally, expecting an actor at the start of his career to say “no thanks” to an offer to work with someone who is still a top director, on the grounds of allegations made about events that took place before the actor was born, seems unrealistic. Hopefully everyone here manages in their own lives to live up to the very exacting moral standards they expect of others. Is everyone who works for a boss who is a creep, a pervert or a bas@tard morally culpable too? If so, lots of people better not show up for work tomorrow.

    • manta says:
      December 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

      @annetommy. Of course it’s up to everyone to decide whom they give their money to.
      My point was the gymnastics people make to crucify some and give pass to others for the exact same thing.
      First the Allen film I mentioned was not shot decades ago but last autumn, so no extensive work of browsing through lists dating back eras ago is needed.
      Stills were posted on this site with comments scathing Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, whereas our new prodigy,while appearing on those same stills, was totally left out.

      Anyway, it would be fun to have him win the Oscar.Dear Woody can already cut a nice poster ‘with Academy award winner’ plastered everywhere.
      And for Hammer, fingers crossed for Dafoe winning over this idiot.

      Reply
  12. Annetommy says:
    December 10, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I think Armie is a bit inclined to speak before fully engaging brain. And I think legal action was probably on the way.

    Reply
  13. lisa says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:01 am

    totally agree that he doesnt care, and he was prob threatened with a lawsuit

    but even if it is an accident, this is STILL good shade

    i think there are a lot of people who have no idea why casey should be canceled or what he did, his bros did such a great job covering it up

    and here’s a brand new statement basically saying, I’m sorry he isnt a rapist, he’s a sexual harasser, my bad. is this really the apology ben/matt had in mind? lol.

    Reply
    • emma33 says:
      December 10, 2017 at 3:31 pm

      I’m with you on this, that was next level shade. I think it was clever, because he got to remind us all again of what a douche Casey is.

      Armie didn’t word the ‘double-standard’ point very well, but it was a point worth making. Casey, like Trump, got the highest prizes in the land, and a black director was rightfully booted out of town. It IS a double-standard, even if the crimes weren’t on the same level.

      Polanski raped teenagers, and he is still working, so maybe that would have been the better comparison to make.

      Reply
  14. Samantha says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:25 am

    So now Spike Lee has come out with his Nate vs. Casey comparison, lol. He makes the same mistake, IMO, by feeling sorry for Nate. Also, his comments make me think he’s hinting at sth more regarding Casey’s reputation. But not sure.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      December 10, 2017 at 10:59 am

      I’m so tired of those people. Yes, Casey was shielded from the consequences if his actions because he is a well-connected white guy. It does not mean that no rapist or sexual abuser should be shuned from Hollywood. I don’t want Nate to be treated like Casey, I want Casey to be treated like Nate.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        December 10, 2017 at 11:37 am

        Indeed. And there’s no denying that Casey was actively shielded through his Oscar campaign, in a way that Parker most definitely was NOT.

      • magnoliarose says:
        December 10, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        That was the whole point. They BOTH should be exiled. Casey and Joaquin are a lot worse than this. Total pigs. Affleck was Harvey’s homeboy, so they need to all sit their sorry butts down. They have been busily shutting people up with money or whatever else. So they will continue without pushback. I feel the whole movement is slowing down because it is becoming a commodity and that it is always the point when cynicism and self-promotion take over.

        Black Lives Matter is a model of a movement that works because they hold firm and keep it to the core and never allow themselves to be used politically by either party. I admire them tremendously and learn so much and get challenged but they live it authentically to the bone.
        Hopefully, something else evolves out of the “me too” awakening that is more effective long-term.

      • Bridget says:
        December 10, 2017 at 12:31 pm

        Affleck won for an Amazon production, was Weinstein even associated with it at all?

      • KBB says:
        December 10, 2017 at 6:30 pm

        Joaquin was never accused of harassment or assault. The woman said he gave his room to her and slept in the living room so she’d have a private room.

    • Samantha says:
      December 10, 2017 at 2:16 pm

      @magniliarose: why Joaquin? I read the lawsuits, doesn’t seem like the women had any negative feelings for him. He did participate in that foursome, but apparently it was Casey who chose the women’s shared bedroom (according to the suits).

      Reply
  15. perplexed says:
    December 10, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Maybe Matt Damon’s lawyers were coming for him.

    Reply
  16. Kate says:
    December 10, 2017 at 11:01 am

    He’s been threteaned with a lawsuit. Probably Damon or Batfleck’s lawyers. Once we get rid of all the abusers, I hope we get to the enablers. Damon’s name is very high on the list. And Batfleck’s is on both!

    Reply
  17. Ozogirl says:
    December 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Just shut up Arnie, you are not getting the Oscar.

    Reply
  18. SM says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    He called rape an incident. So no, whatever you say now, is not going to change my oppinion of him.

    Reply
  19. Ferdinand says:
    December 10, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    I ADORE Armie, in my eyes he could get away with (almost) everything. He’s doing great stuff and he just needed to be pushed a little to prove himself as a good actor. He’s really good in Call Me By Your Name and he’s decent in every movie he’s been in. Privilege or not that’s reason enough to casting him in movies. I’m glad he’s been given several opportunities because lately, it’s seems like everyone wants to see people fail just because of things they don’t have control over.

    I like Armie’s personality as his wife describes him, he has no filters and that’s gotten him in problems for it. I do believe he has to think before speaking because even when he means well, he ends up being regarded as a douchebag

    Reply

