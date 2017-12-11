Amber Heard issues a response to JK Rowling’s defense of Johnny Depp

Last week, J.K. Rowling made a mess. Apparently, someone on Twitter asked or demanded that Johnny Depp’s role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald be recast. JK responded by blocking the fan and then issuing a statement on her blog. The statement was not great, or even very good. Nor did it make much sense when you really analyze JK’s rationale. Her argument was that she’s happy with casting Depp in that role even knowing what she knows now about his violence against Amber Heard during their marriage. JK pointed to the joint statement Amber and Johnny released once their divorce was finalized, and JK wrote: “the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected.” Unsurprisingly, Amber Heard wanted to clarify something, and she did so on social media:

For the record, this was our FULL joint statement.To pick&choose certain lines & quote them out of context, is not right.Women, stay strong. pic.twitter.com/W7Tt6A3ROj — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) December 8, 2017

As I said, Amber was and is the victim. Of course she wanted to move on, of course she wanted to cut the abuser out of her life. The joint statement was never a plea for privacy though, nor was it an agreement to stay silent and never speak about any of this again. Amber has been referencing the abuse in interviews, despite the tremendous load of sh-t she still gets from Depp fans who still believe A) she was never abused and B) she’s a lying, crazy golddigger. Amber seems to feel like JK is incorrectly framing the divorce agreement and joint statement, which Amber has every right to correct.

Incidentally, David Yates and JK Rowling weren’t the only ones defending Depp’s casting. Warner Bros – the studio producing the Fantastic Beast franchise- issued a statement too:

“We are of course aware of reports that surfaced around the end of Johnny Depp’s marriage, and take seriously the complexity of the issues involved. This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said “there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.” Based on the circumstances and the information available to us, we, along with the filmmakers, continue to support the decision to proceed with Johnny Depp in the role of Grindelwald in this and future films.”

“There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm” - because Depp was blackout drunk when he was violent with her, maybe? Does that excuse him? Is that what the studio wants to hang their film on, that Depp ONLY abused his wife because he was a raging, violent alcoholic? Also: I just realized that Amber and Johnny are working at the same studio, Warner Bros. WB is doing Justice League and Aquaman, and WB is doing the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Hm…