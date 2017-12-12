Gigi Hadid rocked some armpit fur during her Love Advent shoot: fine or nah?

Do you care about armpit hair? Doing this job and reading the comments, I find that many people have strong opinions about sh-t that seems strange to me. Like, there are so many people who have strong opinions about feet and when other people should and should not wear sandals. People have strong opinions about grey hair and whether (I say) people are lying about not dyeing their grey. But for the most part, it doesn’t seem like Celebitches give a sh-t about armpit hair? I used to only shave my pits about once a week, but nowadays, I shave ‘em every other day, mostly because of my workouts (I don’t want to rock a five o’clock shadow on my pits at the gym). I’m sure a lot of you don’t shave your pits. And that’s fine. Gigi Hadid is one of you! Gigi is one of the models in Love Magazine’s Advent calendar, which is basically just an excuse to get models in their underwear. Behold, Gigi rockin’ some pit fur:

Fine or nah? Here’s the thing though… the armpit hair may be a LIE! It may be fake news! According to TMZ’s armpit gossips, Gigi’s pits were actually shaved and it wasn’t fur in the video, it was schmutz from the blue jacket she wore briefly in the video. Like, it’s actually blue lint? No. I don’t believe that. It looked like armpit fur to me. And why would that be a problem? It’s not. It’s fine. Ladies, if you want to rock your armpit hair, have at it!