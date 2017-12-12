Gigi Hadid rocked some armpit fur during her Love Advent shoot: fine or nah?

Do you care about armpit hair? Doing this job and reading the comments, I find that many people have strong opinions about sh-t that seems strange to me. Like, there are so many people who have strong opinions about feet and when other people should and should not wear sandals. People have strong opinions about grey hair and whether (I say) people are lying about not dyeing their grey. But for the most part, it doesn’t seem like Celebitches give a sh-t about armpit hair? I used to only shave my pits about once a week, but nowadays, I shave ‘em every other day, mostly because of my workouts (I don’t want to rock a five o’clock shadow on my pits at the gym). I’m sure a lot of you don’t shave your pits. And that’s fine. Gigi Hadid is one of you! Gigi is one of the models in Love Magazine’s Advent calendar, which is basically just an excuse to get models in their underwear. Behold, Gigi rockin’ some pit fur:
Fine or nah? Here’s the thing though… the armpit hair may be a LIE! It may be fake news! According to TMZ’s armpit gossips, Gigi’s pits were actually shaved and it wasn’t fur in the video, it was schmutz from the blue jacket she wore briefly in the video. Like, it’s actually blue lint? No. I don’t believe that. It looked like armpit fur to me. And why would that be a problem? It’s not. It’s fine. Ladies, if you want to rock your armpit hair, have at it!
Photos courtesy of Love Advent.
More in life than worrying about someone’s armpit hair. During the cold winter months I rarely shave my legs – only when I know my legs are going to be uncovered – which is rare. Funny story, my 5 year old granddaughter told me the other day that when she gets big like Paige (her 13 yr old cousin), she’s going to have hair on her arm pits. From the mouth of babes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually shave my legs more now than I do probably any other time of the year, but that’s because I take way more bathes in the winter (it’s cold in Canada!).
Armpits are done pretty much every day, but that’s just more out of habit than anything, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another Canadian here (it’s snowing like crazy right now too, blah) and I rarely shave my legs in the winter either. If I do it’s because I know they’ll be exposed or I felt like it. If I could grow a pelt to stay extra warm in the winter, I would, hahahaha.
The underarms, however, are almost always shaved. Beats me as to why, like Kaykay said it might just be habit. Of course in the summer things are different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, I had to butt in here, LadyMTL. Snow! I’m in Sydney, where it’s Summer now. In my area, I t’s going to be 40°C today, and we’re about to be hit with a heatwave. Ugh. When menopause hit, I pretty much lost all my armpit hair, and I love it! Today is 4 years nice my daughter had her op to remove lymph nodes, breast lumps and spleen due to lymphoma. Then she had 6 months of chemotherapy. We often have a giggle about how she no longer grows hair on her left armpit, and nor does she sweat there, but she still uses deodorant and runs the razor over the area. Habits, huh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Canadian as well. Just shovelled my driveway for the second time today.
Gigi’s pits do look like lint
I’m in the group of shaving legs in the winter only if going to a doc appointment or exposed for the world to see. Prickles+cold+goosebumps= thumbs way way down.
Armpit fuzz though I attack regularly. Once I started epilating that stuff many moons ago it just got more and more sparse (my legs is another story though). Now I let the lawnmower in my pits once every 2-3weeks and there’s maybe 5hairs in 10rows. Easy 10second exercise and pits are smooth and non itchy for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually it does look like lint to me. I’ve a damned shirt I like so much but it always leaves lint in my pits .
Unless Gigi has very patchy, strangely patterned pit fur, of course.
Anyway, I’m not a very diligent shaver, and besides, it’s winter. So it’s a big furry shrug from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not feeling the photos. Is the hair an attempt to bring attention?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the kind of fur I can appreciate!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I live in Portland, Oregon – lots of ladies rock the armpit fur here, no judgment from this gal. I go through grooming phases myself, will shave often at times and then let myself go at times, I think it is more mental illness based for me (ie, if I am super depressed I am not all in re: looking good) than image based, but I’m human, so it changes. My besties from NorCal cannot stand any of my leftover leg fur though, they are like, “GIRRRRLLLL, what is going on with you? Shave that shit!!!” LOL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a big armpit shaver. It irritates me. I go to Pilates and wear sleeveless shirts and could not give one shit whether or not people are okay with it. Such a weird thing to police me for. What do you care about my armpit hair, Janet? I don’t care that you’re drinking an trenta Mocha Frapp with six pumps of vanilla in it and extra whip before class. 😕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is literally the most interesting thing this woman has ever done in her life. And might possibly ever do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes 100%
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope, the most interesting thing is still punching the guy who grabbed her at the Miland Fashion Week in the face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it were blue lint, why would they leave it on her for the photo shoot? That makes zero sense. Rock your pit hair, it doesn’t bother me at all. I only shave mine because I can’t stand the feel of it. I can let my leg hair and bikini line go for weeks (in winter) and it doesn’t bother me. But the feel of pit hair drives me nuts, so mine has to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a video, not a photo shoot. If no one caught it at the time they’d have to digitally edit it out of the video, which is a much bigger pain that photoshopping photos. Given the vibe of the video they probably decided it didn’t matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is definitely more time consuming but given the budget of the project, if they really wanted to edit it they would have. I once interned at a digitial effects company and they had to digitally retouch Gisele’s ribs so she wouldn’t look so thin and Halley Berry’s stomach to 0% fat!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Point taken re: it being a video and not a photo shoot. I guess my thinking is along the lines of: If she has hair, that’s intentional, leave it in. Lint is not intentional, that’s an accident, and they would go through the effort to edit out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like lint to me. You can see a few patches where her skin’s stained blue as well.
I always get that wearing any type of new dark hoodie or jacket with a fleecy lining. Bits of fluff and the dye sticks to my moisturiser and then my sweat. Takes about 10 washes before it stops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It may be blue fuzz. I wore new leggings the other day and left blue fuzz everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bigger travesty here is the heavy make-up she is wearing while working out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Wen, it looks pretty silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s pretty clearly lint… I’m confused that it’s even a question for anyone. This has happened to me & that’s exactly how it looked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s lasered for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tmz covered the explination for this yesterday, so this is kind of non news.
Its blue fuzz from her jacket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did anyone see the video for this shoot? Lingerie to work out followed by the hash tag #staystrong, so dumb
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really dislike armpit hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, I’m the kind of person that doesn’t give a shit what people do as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone. I have opinions, yes, but in the end its none of my business. I shave every day, and keep privates tidy lol. I quit dyeing my greys but sometimes add multiple shades of varients. I can’t afford expensive treatments and surgeries so I’m aging old school and poke fun at the changing facial landscape leaning toward wide mouth bass. I get miffed when I read disparaging remarks about people looking old mostly because I’m not young anymore. I do love the fact that everyone ends up at the same place and the young and aloof will soon look in the mirror and cry the same tears. Ha ha. Life’s an unmerciful beeyotch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you, Mabs..I just love you and your attitude! 👌
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love growing older, I don’t have to worry about this stuff so much I don’t know if it’s because I’m a natural blonde or getting older or what but my body hair just doesn’t grow much. I shave my legs about once a month, right before my pedicure appointment and yes my husband does comment that I shave my legs for my pedicurist but not for him lol, so occasionally I’ll break out the razor and surprise him I never used to shave my armpits but now with hot flashes it just feels more comfortable with them shaved but still I only shave them every couple of weeks.
Personally, I don’t care if a woman shaves or not. I know quite a few women who have never shaved and while I might catch the odd glint of hair in the sun, I really don’t notice it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My skin’s too sensitive to shave every day, so this is sort of a whatever to me. The bigger issue I have with it is that I don’t think it’s LOOKS like lint. Like, if you’re going to use that look, why not actually make it look more realistic? It’s more bizarre looking because of how fake it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I am going out in public, visible, hairy places must be shaved or waxed beforehand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I made the decision this year to stop shaving and honestly I love it. I think armpit hair (all hair actually) is super sexy and I’ve gotten no complaints, even casually dating. To each their own!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find underarm fur delightful. I am so glad that the younger women I know don’t seem to care either way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ISSA NO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not going to spend anytime policing women’s armpits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this. This should be the actual story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah. I really hope all the people with such strong opinions on women’s body hair (saying it’s gross, unclean, a sign of letting yourself go) also say that sh!t about and to the men in their lives who walk around all hairy year round and the thought of doing something about it doesn’t even cross their minds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why not shave armpits but get everything lasered or waxed in bikini area? Just trying to be provocative
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not into it. I don’t care about armpit hair on women but Gigi is a model doing a shoot here and I think models should be aspirational beauty, not everday woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I couldn’t even begin to imagine caring about a stranger’s body hair or grooming. I barely care about my significant other’s (unless they use cheap hair product that stinks).
My armpit hair is pretty sparse – it’s either shaved or just continues to look like five o clock shadow for a few days until I shave again. So I just run a razor over them every morning in the shower. Takes no time.
My yoga studio has these gorgeous confident younger women that come in with full-grown armpit hair and they look badass and cool.
Who cares. Do what you want. If anyone ever cared about my pits, I’d wonder WTF was wrong with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would go a long time between shaving pits and legs, but then I changed jobs and started wearing more suits and sleeveless blouses and skirts. So, by necessity, I have to shave just about every other day now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It isn’t hair, she found it necessary to go out of her way to clarify that it was just lint from her jacket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am blonde with fine hair. I am an inconsistent shaver. My work is physical, however, and bacteria clings to pit hair, meaning when I sweat, I stink. So, I shave my pits maybe every two-three weeks. My legs, because I like to wear dresses when not at work, I shave at least monthly. My chin I shave or pluck the longest ones about as much as I shave my pits. It’s different for everyone one, and even for different parts of one’s body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wax and have gotten laser hair removal. I don’t like hair on me. I don’t care what others do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually believe it’s lint because my initial thought was that it was photoshopped pit hair to generate headlines. It doesn’t really look like an armpit hair situation here.
I shave my armpits every day or every other day. I sweat a lot at work, and hairy parts are stinkier parts no matter what deodorants/anti-perspirants I’m using. That’s just what I think for my body; I’m not saying YOU stink if you rock the pit hair.
That said…I shave my legs *maaaaybe* once a month. No one sees them, and I can’t really be bothered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
all I see is a really bad Instagram model here…didnt notice any hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh I lasered that off years ago but if someone else wants to grow theirs out, great. I shaved them every day before I got the laser hair removal. It was conditioning (being a swimmer, not a female). The only thing that bugs me about this is that She. Never. Closes. Her. Mouth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could care less about her pit hair or lint or whatever. She doesn’t look very good in this shoot, unusual for her. Make up too heavy, stringy hair? Not sure. I like that she wasn’t working out in a thong and a push up bra. Refreshing change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse