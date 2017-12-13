Roy Moore lost the Alabama special election by about 20,000 votes, hahahahaha

Embed from Getty Images

The special election for the Senate seat in Alabama was held yesterday, after what felt like months of drama, decades of child molestation and hours of sh-tty horseback riding. Alleged pedophile, bigot and misogynist Roy Moore rode his horse, Sassy, to his polling station. Horse Twitter hates his form. Horse Twitter’s criticism of Republican Moore would become a harbinger of things to come throughout the day and evening.

I tried not to watch cable news all day. I went to see a matinee of Lady Bird. I turned off the TV at 10 pm before the election was called, because I didn’t want to jinx it. Good news: I didn’t jinx it! DOUG JONES WON. The Democrat won in deep-red Alabama. It was the first time a Democrat won in a statewide election in Alabama in decades. Granted, Jones only won by about 20,000 votes. But it’s still HUGE. It’s a political reckoning. It means that in every major election in the past two months, voters around the country have slapped back at the neo-Nazi-in-Chief. They’ve rejected white supremacy and misogyny and Trumpism. This Alabama race was a particular low point for Steve Bannon, who did “the most” for Roy Moore. Crawl back under your rock, Bannon.

This was also an election that saw African-American Alabamians turn out in record numbers for the Democrat, even with the shady voter suppression tactics employed by the Alabama Republican establishment. African-American voters once again save the day. Black women in particular. Oh, and here’s a fun fact: Roy Moore is such a f–king baby that he refused to concede. Hahaha.

Some celebratory tweets:

There’s a special place in hell for people who still think Steve Bannon is a master political strategist — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) December 13, 2017

Congrats to two-shirted strategic genius Steve Bannon who deftly maneuvered the GOP into a crushing senate loss IN ALABAMA — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) December 13, 2017

ICYMI: 97 percent of Black women voted for Jones while 65 percent of white women voted for Moore. We won't always be there to clean up the mess.#Alabama #DougJones #BlackWomen — renee dupree (@rdp) December 13, 2017

This is literally the only acceptable image for that *record scratch* ur prob wonderin how I ended up here joke pic.twitter.com/qNwqumbNVm — Rachel Wenitsky (@RachelWenitsky) December 12, 2017

"We won't be silenced anymore." Tina Johnson, who accused Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, weeps after Doug Jones is named apparent winner of the Alabama election. pic.twitter.com/c9nQn9DEgw — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2017

Embed from Getty Images