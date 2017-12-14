Jennifer Lawrence just signed on to play a 19th century Icelandic murderess, sure

One of the “snubs” of the Golden Globes nominations was none other than America’s Farty Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence. I respected J-Law’s game, quite honestly, even if I was convinced that ‘mother!’ was trash. Jen knows that people love her and that awards shows love to invite her to everything, and she played that game well, openly campaigning for some Best Actress nominations. In another year with a less crowded Best Actress field, I would say that Jennifer might have pulled it off. But there are a lot of worthy women this year, so Jennifer didn’t make the cut at the Golden Globes or the SAGs. I would imagine she will not make the cut for the Oscars, but who knows, really? Hilariously, E! News is already trying to prepare the world for another awards season without J-Law.

Meanwhile, J-Law still gets all of the scripts. She’s just signed on to a new movie that sounds very… Oscar-baity. And strange.

Luca Guadagnino, currently drumming up Oscar buzz for the ravishing “Call Me by Your Name,” will direct Jennifer Lawrence in “Burial Rites,” Variety has learned. Lawrence will produce, as well as star in the true-crime drama. TriStar Pictures, a division of Sony Pictures, has worldwide rights to the picture. The film draws on Hannah Kent’s 2013 novel of the same name, and centers on Agnes Magnusdottir (Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830. Agnes was sentenced to death for killing two men and setting fire to their home. The story takes place as Agnes awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court, a period of time that finds her reluctantly forging emotional and romantic bonds, while reflecting on her supposed crimes. In addition to “Call Me by Your Name,” a romantic drama that’s received critical raves and just picked up three Golden Globe nominations, Guadagnino directed “A Bigger Splash” and “I Am Love.” His upcoming projects include a remake of the horror classic “Suspiria” and “Rio,” a thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Set in Iceland in 1830? While that’s not traditional Oscar-bait, it sounds intriguing and weird. My biggest question is… will Jen attempt an accent? I think she’s really talented, but I’m not sure if I could watch a whole movie with Jen trying to do an Icelandic accent.