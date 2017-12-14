Jennifer Lawrence just signed on to play a 19th century Icelandic murderess, sure

One of the “snubs” of the Golden Globes nominations was none other than America’s Farty Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence. I respected J-Law’s game, quite honestly, even if I was convinced that ‘mother!’ was trash. Jen knows that people love her and that awards shows love to invite her to everything, and she played that game well, openly campaigning for some Best Actress nominations. In another year with a less crowded Best Actress field, I would say that Jennifer might have pulled it off. But there are a lot of worthy women this year, so Jennifer didn’t make the cut at the Golden Globes or the SAGs. I would imagine she will not make the cut for the Oscars, but who knows, really? Hilariously, E! News is already trying to prepare the world for another awards season without J-Law.
Meanwhile, J-Law still gets all of the scripts. She’s just signed on to a new movie that sounds very… Oscar-baity. And strange.
Luca Guadagnino, currently drumming up Oscar buzz for the ravishing “Call Me by Your Name,” will direct Jennifer Lawrence in “Burial Rites,” Variety has learned. Lawrence will produce, as well as star in the true-crime drama. TriStar Pictures, a division of Sony Pictures, has worldwide rights to the picture.
The film draws on Hannah Kent’s 2013 novel of the same name, and centers on Agnes Magnusdottir (Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830. Agnes was sentenced to death for killing two men and setting fire to their home. The story takes place as Agnes awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court, a period of time that finds her reluctantly forging emotional and romantic bonds, while reflecting on her supposed crimes.
In addition to “Call Me by Your Name,” a romantic drama that’s received critical raves and just picked up three Golden Globe nominations, Guadagnino directed “A Bigger Splash” and “I Am Love.” His upcoming projects include a remake of the horror classic “Suspiria” and “Rio,” a thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal.
Set in Iceland in 1830? While that’s not traditional Oscar-bait, it sounds intriguing and weird. My biggest question is… will Jen attempt an accent? I think she’s really talented, but I’m not sure if I could watch a whole movie with Jen trying to do an Icelandic accent.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
So much for the goats and the pottery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao I thought the same. Give a break for 2 years? Yeah right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? That two year break went by so fast I missed it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should just speak In her regular voice, because an Icelandic woman, living in 1830 Iceland wouldn’t speak English with an Icelandic accent. What’s the point?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ditto
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They could do something like what was done for the film Valkyrie. It started with Tom Cruise narrating in German then it transitioned into him speaking in non-accented English. That’s how they got around him not trying to do a German accent. 🤷♀️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally. Pet peeve here. If she speaks in English pretending it is Islandic and everybody understands her, because they all speak the same language, why does she need an accent?
Hollywood is so weird about that and basically thinks the audience is dumber than it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. One of my favorite movies is Sofia Coppala’s Marie Antoinette and I liked how Kirsten Dunst and Jason Schwartzman just spoke with their regular voices and accents. Better to do that than butcher an accent or language.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH! That accent thing is such a pet peeve of mine. Either speak the language or just speak English for crying out loud. And the movie would sound good if Guadagnino didn’t give me creep vibes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It depends. Her accent in Winter’s Bone was passable, but the one she did in American Hustle was quite bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Hollywood aware that there are other actress that aren’t Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emma and Jennifer both only had one film out this year. Both will only have two out next year.
They’re not exactly wildly prolific. For comparisons sake, Saorsie Ronan had 3 films out this year. Rooney Mara had 3. Michelle Williams had 3. Noomi Rapace had 3. Naomi Watts had 2 plus 2 TV shows. Brie Larson had 4. Elle Fanning had 4 (and has 7 more films in pre or post production right now). Zoey Deutch had 5. Nicole Kidman had 4 plus 2 TV shows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh geez, why?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both aren’t that great acting. This is disappointing because the story sounds great but I just don’t see how Jennifer would do it justice. She isn’t great in period dramas especially
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The book was excellent and it would be very Oscar baity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The book was brilliant and I love Jen but I don’t think she is right for the role. She’s actually been attached to this one for a while and I remember when it was announced thinking she was all wrong for the character. For one thing Agnes was in her 30s when the events of the book take place – and that is actually an important plot point. Yet again J-Law is taking a role that an actress in her 30s should get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t J-Law now in her late 20s? If so, there really isn’t much of an age gap here at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jane2222 – J-Law is 6 years younger than the character / real person was. It may not seem like much but I think there is a big difference between a woman in her mid 30s and a woman in her 20s. Something a woman in her 20s couldn’t possibly understand because she hasn’t lived it yet. Also, it might seem minor but considering how many talented actresses in their 30s there are who are struggling to find any decent parts, it annoys me that a chick in her 20s keeps taking those parts. And I say this as someone who actually loves Jennifer as an actress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer is 27. This film is still a long way off production. She’ll be 29 when it shoots, maybe 30 given Luca has other projects to get to first. Agnes was 34 when she committed the murders. It’s hardly egregious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree even a more years makes a difference plus jlaw I think gets Botox and fillers so she looks younger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved this book, and actually could see jLaw fitting the character, regardless of the age difference.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The books is amazing, I hope they get the right tone not to destroy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Loved the book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was taking a break for 2 years and going to raise goats on a farm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree that she wasn’t nominated because there are stronger candidates in better films this year. This was the case in past Oscar seasons as well. JL didn’t ping hard enough for Hollywood this year, period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she need an accent? English with an Icelandic accent isn’t the same thing as Icelandic. So, might as well just go for some neutral English.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she should speak with an Icelandic accent. It’s part of the character. American born actors speak with regional accents for some roles in the US or UK. British learn US accents for the US market. Iceland may be a small country but they have their own entertainment industry and most likely some people who could coach her. And being in a country and immersing in the environment helps. Most people in Iceland speak English. For a talented actress, learning a new accent should not be a big challenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get that as well. Either they speak English (UK or USA whatever, USA probably since production is going to be primarily from there ) or they speak the original language. Why would you have an Icelandic accent just because the story is set there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From what I see in the title the character is Icelandic. Pretty old society with its own history and language that has preserved its early characteristics and remained quite untouched due to geographical isolation. Enter official policy to preserve it with as little foreign languages influence as possible because we live in a globalized society. Language is part of one’s identity. IMHO speaking with an Icelandic accent only makes the character more credible. And since Iceland are very proud of their heritage, language included, it would be nice to have more factors together not only costumes or representation of custom or geography. That being said, I am hoping that the historical setting will be well researched and no stereotypes shown exaggeratedly. Icelandic people are a proud nation.
ETA: all Icelandic characters to speak with Icelandic accents. Use Icelandic cast as much as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But hen they should speak the Icelandic language, not English with an Icelandic accent?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never understood this concept of speaking English with “X” accent (or supposed accent). Either you speak English or Icelandic. If we assume the character is speaking in their own language in a film (Icelandic in this case) then they won’t have an accent!
Child 44, with Tom Hardy, was soundly criticized for its nonsensical Russian-accented English which was a supposed stand-in for Russian.
The Hunt for Red October, on the other hand, used Russian for a few lines, then faded into English for the rest of the film. The effect was excellent: they let us hear the Russian language for awhile, then counted on the audience to understand that when characters are speaking their own language, they don’t have accents. Maybe they could do that here–a few lines of Icelandic, which would be interesting, but then go to regular English.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone speaks with an accent or even dialect. Some dialects are different from the dialect from the neighbouring village. See Switzerland for example. Germany is a big country yet they have standard German. Standard German applied in some German-speaking countries to some degree. Accents differ, also dialects with in some places within the same country. Smaller or bigger the country, it does not matter. Languages and dialects evolve all the time.
Some people speak with a neutral accent either learned or cultivated to fit in in a work environment. Interpreters might acquire a neutral accent to be better understood. No room for mistakes!
In fact I like this new idea: a few lines in Icelandic, make them speak proper Icelandic or use voiceover actors in Icelandic and continue with neutral English. Potential offence to Icelandic speakers avoided. Yes, I like this idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just picturing Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia doing his “I’m the Swedish plumber, I’m here to fix your pipes” bit as far as JLaw doing an accent. Who knows, honestly, but she’s so hammy that I just can’t picture her pulling an accent off in a serious way. But if they’re going to get her voice coaches and linguists and stuff like that, anything is possible I suppose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dunno, can we give some attention to Luca Guadagnino?
She’s the least interesting element of this story.
Kind of looking forward though, loved CMBYN
Report this comment as spam or abuse
seeing CMBYN next tuesday. so pumped. i loved the book so much i read it and listening to the audiobook twice. it is so enchanting. he has wresting good performances out of ok actors (looking at you dakota johnson and armie hammer). he is a wonderful sumptuous director – i bet this is a great collaboration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s actually been signed on to this one for awhile — I think Gary Ross was gonna direct at one point? And this book is great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My cousin is an Icelandic blonde of about J-Law’s age. I’ve known her literally her whole life and I still sometimes get confused by her accent. I seriously doubt Jen can pull it off. Then again, I thought the same thing about Tuppence Middleton in Sense8, but she mostly pulled it off, so who knows….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was convinced that character was played by an Icelandic actress. But some actors are better at accents than others. Or they just work harder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen needs a coach for this one. She’s pretty bad at accents. See American Hustle as her accent kept slipping in the movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margaret Atwood has a seemingly similar sounding book that is currently a tv show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both are based on real historic figures. Alias Grace is based on an Irish immigrant maid in Canada who was imprisoned but not executed. Burial Rites is based on the last woman executed in Iceland. There are some similarities but they are quite different stories. They are both beautiful and worthy books and I’m glad both are being made into something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to hear. Thanks. ALIAS GRACE is one of my favorite novels. I will read the other novel,too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@third ginger – I highly recommend it. It is beautifully written, impeccably researched and really takes you into this story. It packs some emotional punch too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks SK, I’m looking forward to watching Alias Grace and loved the novel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jennifer has been signed on to this since 2013, it’s not new, the director is new but I still think this is a ways off before it goes into production. This feels more like work PR for Jennifer since she didn’t get a GG and some good PR for Luca since he’s in the middle of an Oscar campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hollywood usually substitutes any non-American historical accent with a generic English accent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s making great choices. Luca is an incredible director.
I really don’t get why people complain about her ‘getting all the parts’. She had one film out this year. Two last year and two the year before. She’ll have two out next year, and she has 2-3 projects lined up with no plans to start production anytime soon.
That’s not remotely excessive. That’s on the low side of normal compared to her peers. Plus she totally disappears when she’s not promoting or campaigning. She went dark for like 8 months this year, and still people act like she’s constantly in their faces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fabulous book, terrible casting.
Should be Noomi Rapace in the role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree she is miscast but I don’t see Noomi in this role either…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about an Icelandic actress? I would watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s decent casting. I’ve read the book, and an older version of Lawrence’s character in Winter’s Bone would fit the bill very well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WOW after the Mop Lady movie and the amazing Mother i can’t wait to see this.
(Suddenly Bursts out Laughing)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lawrence was superb in both Joy and Mother – and I say that as someone who used to be sceptical about her acting abilities. Not sure why people want to criticise her for working with top-class directors on interesting projects. Sure, Joy and Mother didn’t really work. But both were more interesting and ambitious projects than most Oscar bait.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russell and Aronofsky might be unpleasant people: I suspect Russell is, but that the Aronofsky allegations are exaggerated. Either way, they are very good directors, who make cinema that stands out from the crowd. Guadginino is an absolutely top-class director, with no stain on his character. Lawrence is interested in making good films, and not just churning out superhero flicks/romcoms. She deserves credit for that choice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t forget the Black Widow, er, Red Sparrow movie coming out soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finding and casting new actors must be incredibly difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously I could use a break from her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We had a break from her for the first 8 months of this year. She’s only had one film released this year, and she basically hid until she had to promote it.
She really doesn’t work that much or do that many interviews/appearances. Sites like Celebitchy write about her every coming and going because she gets clicks and comments. If all the people who say they’re sick of her stop clicking and commenting, you’ll see a lot less of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jussie – she was doing staged paparazzi shoots with her creepy old boyfriend Darren and making a messy fool of herself on video at some European strip club in the early half of the year. She didn’t go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What exactly do people want her to do, anyway? Not take advantage of her success and work frequently? Male actors can afford to take years off and come back. Women don’t have the same leniency, not when they’re considered “old” at thirty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that’s why they don’t do it.
*Lazy Hollywood guy* Get me JLaw!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is so terribly overrated and overexposed in too many films, she is not that talented to begin with (imo) but there’s no break to breathe between her being the main lead in all these films. this book is really good and i wish they would have cast an Icelandic actress or a fresh face who could pull it off without adding all the extra bs that comes with jennifer. shame. i’ll stick with the book thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Sarah Gadon! Check her out as Queen (then Princess) Elizabeth in A Royal Night Out. She’s adorable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry this was meant for one comment down from yours but I can’t delete it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just watched Alias Grace and the actress playing grace was a far better actress than jennifer but she doesn’t pee in bushes, eat pizza & beer, farts and talks all about it in interviews sooo I guess she’s not relatable??! God so tired of this woman and Hollywood forcing her down our throats. Must be difficult being a pretty white mediocre actress these days…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I roll my eyes at people repeatedly claiming that Lawrence is a mediocre actress. She’s obviously talented – above and beyond the white Hollywood pretty girl norm, by a distance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’ll be interesting to see if she can pull this off. She’s not somebody I’d immediately look at and think “period piece actress,” the way I would Kiera Knightley. I’ll give her that she’s interested in trying different things instead of sticking to the same characters over and over again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t a high society. glamourous period piece, though. It’s actually a very gritty role.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did play Katniss, which wasn’t exceptionally glamorous, either. Plenty of dirt and muck in that one. More what I’m getting at is that she reads very modern to me – like her face isn’t the type I’d picture in history. But I’m willing to give her a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Jennifer, but she’s 1 for 3 of hitting an accent. Her Ozark accent was good in Winter’s Bone. However, I cringed every time she would drop her Long Island accent in American Hustle and Joy. Could they not afford a diction coach for her to work with? How did she get nominated for Oscars when she kept slipping out of the L.I. dialect?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care who’s in it, or what kind of phony accent they use, I’m just glad the movie’s being made. The book is FANTASTIC!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They couldn’t find an Icelandic (or at least Northern/Scandinavian) actress?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not a new movie for Jennifer. She and Gary Ross have been involved and held the rights to this story since 2013. Only thing changing is Ross is not directing Luca is. Ross is still executive producing with jennifer producing with best friend Justine and others. If you go on author twitter she is very excited about casting of Jennifer . Her literary friends also excited for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Book sounds interesting. Placed a hold on it at the library. I tend to not go to movies much anymore. Too much $$ and most of them aren’t worth it! Books hold up though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse