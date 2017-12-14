Jennifer Lawrence just signed on to play a 19th century Icelandic murderess, sure

One of the “snubs” of the Golden Globes nominations was none other than America’s Farty Sweetheart, Jennifer Lawrence. I respected J-Law’s game, quite honestly, even if I was convinced that ‘mother!’ was trash. Jen knows that people love her and that awards shows love to invite her to everything, and she played that game well, openly campaigning for some Best Actress nominations. In another year with a less crowded Best Actress field, I would say that Jennifer might have pulled it off. But there are a lot of worthy women this year, so Jennifer didn’t make the cut at the Golden Globes or the SAGs. I would imagine she will not make the cut for the Oscars, but who knows, really? Hilariously, E! News is already trying to prepare the world for another awards season without J-Law.

Meanwhile, J-Law still gets all of the scripts. She’s just signed on to a new movie that sounds very… Oscar-baity. And strange.

Luca Guadagnino, currently drumming up Oscar buzz for the ravishing “Call Me by Your Name,” will direct Jennifer Lawrence in “Burial Rites,” Variety has learned. Lawrence will produce, as well as star in the true-crime drama. TriStar Pictures, a division of Sony Pictures, has worldwide rights to the picture.

The film draws on Hannah Kent’s 2013 novel of the same name, and centers on Agnes Magnusdottir (Lawrence), the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland in 1830. Agnes was sentenced to death for killing two men and setting fire to their home. The story takes place as Agnes awaits confirmation of her death sentence by the high court, a period of time that finds her reluctantly forging emotional and romantic bonds, while reflecting on her supposed crimes.

In addition to “Call Me by Your Name,” a romantic drama that’s received critical raves and just picked up three Golden Globe nominations, Guadagnino directed “A Bigger Splash” and “I Am Love.” His upcoming projects include a remake of the horror classic “Suspiria” and “Rio,” a thriller with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jake Gyllenhaal.

[From Variety]

Set in Iceland in 1830? While that’s not traditional Oscar-bait, it sounds intriguing and weird. My biggest question is… will Jen attempt an accent? I think she’s really talented, but I’m not sure if I could watch a whole movie with Jen trying to do an Icelandic accent.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

74 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence just signed on to play a 19th century Icelandic murderess, sure”

  1. Catwoman says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:06 am

    So much for the goats and the pottery.

    Reply
  2. Peeking in says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:14 am

    She should just speak In her regular voice, because an Icelandic woman, living in 1830 Iceland wouldn’t speak English with an Icelandic accent. What’s the point?

    Reply
  3. FishBeard says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:14 am

    It depends. Her accent in Winter’s Bone was passable, but the one she did in American Hustle was quite bad.

    Reply
  4. B says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Is Hollywood aware that there are other actress that aren’t Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone?

    Reply
  5. Lily Randall says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:16 am

    The book was excellent and it would be very Oscar baity.

    Reply
  6. Carrie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I thought she was taking a break for 2 years and going to raise goats on a farm.

    Reply
  7. Azureskies says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:19 am

    I disagree that she wasn’t nominated because there are stronger candidates in better films this year. This was the case in past Oscar seasons as well. JL didn’t ping hard enough for Hollywood this year, period.

    Reply
  8. sus says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Why would she need an accent? English with an Icelandic accent isn’t the same thing as Icelandic. So, might as well just go for some neutral English.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:14 am

      I think she should speak with an Icelandic accent. It’s part of the character. American born actors speak with regional accents for some roles in the US or UK. British learn US accents for the US market. Iceland may be a small country but they have their own entertainment industry and most likely some people who could coach her. And being in a country and immersing in the environment helps. Most people in Iceland speak English. For a talented actress, learning a new accent should not be a big challenge.

      Reply
    • ds says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:22 am

      I don’t get that as well. Either they speak English (UK or USA whatever, USA probably since production is going to be primarily from there ) or they speak the original language. Why would you have an Icelandic accent just because the story is set there?

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        December 14, 2017 at 8:59 am

        From what I see in the title the character is Icelandic. Pretty old society with its own history and language that has preserved its early characteristics and remained quite untouched due to geographical isolation. Enter official policy to preserve it with as little foreign languages influence as possible because we live in a globalized society. Language is part of one’s identity. IMHO speaking with an Icelandic accent only makes the character more credible. And since Iceland are very proud of their heritage, language included, it would be nice to have more factors together not only costumes or representation of custom or geography. That being said, I am hoping that the historical setting will be well researched and no stereotypes shown exaggeratedly. Icelandic people are a proud nation.
        ETA: all Icelandic characters to speak with Icelandic accents. Use Icelandic cast as much as possible.

      • Whoopsy Daisy says:
        December 14, 2017 at 6:16 pm

        But hen they should speak the Icelandic language, not English with an Icelandic accent?

    • Jamie42 says:
      December 14, 2017 at 10:35 am

      I have never understood this concept of speaking English with “X” accent (or supposed accent). Either you speak English or Icelandic. If we assume the character is speaking in their own language in a film (Icelandic in this case) then they won’t have an accent!
      Child 44, with Tom Hardy, was soundly criticized for its nonsensical Russian-accented English which was a supposed stand-in for Russian.
      The Hunt for Red October, on the other hand, used Russian for a few lines, then faded into English for the rest of the film. The effect was excellent: they let us hear the Russian language for awhile, then counted on the audience to understand that when characters are speaking their own language, they don’t have accents. Maybe they could do that here–a few lines of Icelandic, which would be interesting, but then go to regular English.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        December 14, 2017 at 12:17 pm

        Everyone speaks with an accent or even dialect. Some dialects are different from the dialect from the neighbouring village. See Switzerland for example. Germany is a big country yet they have standard German. Standard German applied in some German-speaking countries to some degree. Accents differ, also dialects with in some places within the same country. Smaller or bigger the country, it does not matter. Languages and dialects evolve all the time.
        Some people speak with a neutral accent either learned or cultivated to fit in in a work environment. Interpreters might acquire a neutral accent to be better understood. No room for mistakes!
        In fact I like this new idea: a few lines in Icelandic, make them speak proper Icelandic or use voiceover actors in Icelandic and continue with neutral English. Potential offence to Icelandic speakers avoided. Yes, I like this idea.

  9. Erinn says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:24 am

    I’m just picturing Mac from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia doing his “I’m the Swedish plumber, I’m here to fix your pipes” bit as far as JLaw doing an accent. Who knows, honestly, but she’s so hammy that I just can’t picture her pulling an accent off in a serious way. But if they’re going to get her voice coaches and linguists and stuff like that, anything is possible I suppose.

    Reply
  10. sb says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:26 am

    I dunno, can we give some attention to Luca Guadagnino?
    She’s the least interesting element of this story.
    Kind of looking forward though, loved CMBYN

    Reply
    • Lizzie says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:49 am

      seeing CMBYN next tuesday. so pumped. i loved the book so much i read it and listening to the audiobook twice. it is so enchanting. he has wresting good performances out of ok actors (looking at you dakota johnson and armie hammer). he is a wonderful sumptuous director – i bet this is a great collaboration.

      Reply
  11. KG says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:36 am

    She’s actually been signed on to this one for awhile — I think Gary Ross was gonna direct at one point? And this book is great!

    Reply
  12. Leducduswaz says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:37 am

    My cousin is an Icelandic blonde of about J-Law’s age. I’ve known her literally her whole life and I still sometimes get confused by her accent. I seriously doubt Jen can pull it off. Then again, I thought the same thing about Tuppence Middleton in Sense8, but she mostly pulled it off, so who knows….

    Reply
  13. laulau says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Margaret Atwood has a seemingly similar sounding book that is currently a tv show.

    Reply
  14. Seth says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Jennifer has been signed on to this since 2013, it’s not new, the director is new but I still think this is a ways off before it goes into production. This feels more like work PR for Jennifer since she didn’t get a GG and some good PR for Luca since he’s in the middle of an Oscar campaign.

    Reply
  15. babykitten says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Hollywood usually substitutes any non-American historical accent with a generic English accent.

    Reply
  16. Jussie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:55 am

    She’s making great choices. Luca is an incredible director.

    I really don’t get why people complain about her ‘getting all the parts’. She had one film out this year. Two last year and two the year before. She’ll have two out next year, and she has 2-3 projects lined up with no plans to start production anytime soon.

    That’s not remotely excessive. That’s on the low side of normal compared to her peers. Plus she totally disappears when she’s not promoting or campaigning. She went dark for like 8 months this year, and still people act like she’s constantly in their faces.

    Reply
  17. Bluebird says:
    December 14, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Fabulous book, terrible casting.
    Should be Noomi Rapace in the role.

    Reply
  18. Jane2222 says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I think it’s decent casting. I’ve read the book, and an older version of Lawrence’s character in Winter’s Bone would fit the bill very well.

    Reply
  19. marc kile says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:01 am

    WOW after the Mop Lady movie and the amazing Mother i can’t wait to see this.
    (Suddenly Bursts out Laughing)

    Reply
    • KatieK says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Lawrence was superb in both Joy and Mother – and I say that as someone who used to be sceptical about her acting abilities. Not sure why people want to criticise her for working with top-class directors on interesting projects. Sure, Joy and Mother didn’t really work. But both were more interesting and ambitious projects than most Oscar bait.

      Reply
      • KatieK says:
        December 14, 2017 at 12:59 pm

        Russell and Aronofsky might be unpleasant people: I suspect Russell is, but that the Aronofsky allegations are exaggerated. Either way, they are very good directors, who make cinema that stands out from the crowd. Guadginino is an absolutely top-class director, with no stain on his character. Lawrence is interested in making good films, and not just churning out superhero flicks/romcoms. She deserves credit for that choice.

    • JosieH says:
      December 14, 2017 at 8:41 am

      Don’t forget the Black Widow, er, Red Sparrow movie coming out soon.

      Reply
  20. Ayra. says:
    December 14, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Finding and casting new actors must be incredibly difficult.

    Reply
  21. courtney says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:15 am

    she is so terribly overrated and overexposed in too many films, she is not that talented to begin with (imo) but there’s no break to breathe between her being the main lead in all these films. this book is really good and i wish they would have cast an Icelandic actress or a fresh face who could pull it off without adding all the extra bs that comes with jennifer. shame. i’ll stick with the book thanks

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I just watched Alias Grace and the actress playing grace was a far better actress than jennifer but she doesn’t pee in bushes, eat pizza & beer, farts and talks all about it in interviews sooo I guess she’s not relatable??! God so tired of this woman and Hollywood forcing her down our throats. Must be difficult being a pretty white mediocre actress these days…

    Reply
  23. Veronica says:
    December 14, 2017 at 9:19 am

    It’ll be interesting to see if she can pull this off. She’s not somebody I’d immediately look at and think “period piece actress,” the way I would Kiera Knightley. I’ll give her that she’s interested in trying different things instead of sticking to the same characters over and over again.

    Reply
  24. Ellie says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I love Jennifer, but she’s 1 for 3 of hitting an accent. Her Ozark accent was good in Winter’s Bone. However, I cringed every time she would drop her Long Island accent in American Hustle and Joy. Could they not afford a diction coach for her to work with? How did she get nominated for Oscars when she kept slipping out of the L.I. dialect?

    Reply
  25. Alix says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:28 am

    I don’t care who’s in it, or what kind of phony accent they use, I’m just glad the movie’s being made. The book is FANTASTIC!!!

    Reply
  26. Anna says:
    December 14, 2017 at 10:33 am

    They couldn’t find an Icelandic (or at least Northern/Scandinavian) actress?

    Reply
    • Cami says:
      December 14, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      This is not a new movie for Jennifer. She and Gary Ross have been involved and held the rights to this story since 2013. Only thing changing is Ross is not directing Luca is. Ross is still executive producing with jennifer producing with best friend Justine and others. If you go on author twitter she is very excited about casting of Jennifer . Her literary friends also excited for her!

      Reply
  27. Pandy says:
    December 14, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Book sounds interesting. Placed a hold on it at the library. I tend to not go to movies much anymore. Too much $$ and most of them aren’t worth it! Books hold up though. :)

    Reply

