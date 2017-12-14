Omarosa Manigault tried to ‘storm’ the White House residence when she was fired

As we discussed briefly in yesterday’s links, Omarosa Manigault-Newman was fired from her White House job this week. It’s worth discussing because this is what passes for a massive gossip-scandal in Washington. To be fair, the whole story is incredibly funny and dumb and we all need some levity in this world. To be fair, if you really think about it, you will be angry that Omarosa was even employed by the federal government in the first place. Omarosa is basically famous for being on The Apprentice and being fired by Donald Trump. She was a “reality show villain” and for some reason, she stuck around Trump. She worked for his campaign, and she was rewarded with a nebulously-defined job in the Communications department of the White House. Over the past few months, I’ve read stories about how no one really knows what Omarosa did at the White House, but no one could deny that she had access to the president. Well, this is what happened when someone tried to fire her:

When Omarosa Manigault-Newman learned she was being ousted from her White House post on Tuesday, she decided to try to confront her boss, President Donald Trump, making a beeline for the White House residence to appeal directly to the one person who still remains her ally. But it wasn’t to be. She was stopped before she could had the chance to actually barge into the residence, and by Wednesday morning, Omarosa’s resignation had officially been announced. Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident recounted a “ruckus” on Tuesday night involving Omarosa, the reality TV villain turned the communications director of the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. One White House official said she had even tried to “storm the residence” after learning that she was being forced out less than a year into Trump’s White House tenure. She was ultimately thwarted by staff. Reports later emerged that she had to be escorted from the campus on Tuesday. “It was actually the closest thing to reality TV [I’d experienced] since getting here,” a White House official told The Daily Beast. The White House is publicly maintaining that Omarosa resigned on good terms in order “to pursue other opportunities.” But administration sources say she was forced out after months of grating on a wide variety of senior White House officials, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and current chief of staff John Kelly. “Omarosa is pulling a Gorka,” a senior White House official told The Daily Beast, likening her departure to the “resignation” of former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who was also ousted following chief strategist Steve Bannon’s departure. As with Omarosa, accounts from inside the White House described it more as a sacking than a resignation. “It was more of a ‘you can’t fire me, I quit’ situation,” said another White House official of Omarosa’s departure.

[From The Daily Beast]

Picture that – Omarosa attempting to “storm the residence” after she was fired. I hope it involved Omarosa being tackled by Secret Service. The Daily Beast says that even back in September, she was “still bragging about her access to the president, the confidence he placed in her, and her essential presence in the administration” yet in the same breath she would claim that everyone at the White House was out to get her. Staffers also say that Omarosa was “rarely if ever” in high-level meetings and that her influence is “100% overrated.” This is my favorite part though:

Earlier this year, sources in and around the White House, all of whom said it was not clear from day to day what exactly Omarosa’s role at the White House was. Those sources previously recounted to The Daily Beast that Omarosa’s presence in meetings during the first few months of the administration were a frequent source of annoyance for White House senior staff—and that she was “despised,” in the words of a source close to the White House. Omarosa also had a tendency, as one West Wing official told The Daily Beast in September, of stopping by the Oval Office and “triggering the president” with gossip and rumors about White House palace intrigue. Her distracting presence in the West Wing—where Omarosa did not have an office, but was known to leave numerous pairs of shoes—led chief of staff John Kelly to quickly sideline Omarosa to the greatest degree possible. “When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” a source close to the administration said at the time.

[From The Daily Beast]

Can you even imagine? Omarosa would just wander into the Oval Office to gossip about “palace intrigue” with Trump and she would “trigger” him. I mean… come on. Even the Deplorables should acknowledge that this is not the way that any of this is supposed to work.

Meanwhile, Omarosa loves all of the controversy and she loves being the center of attention. She’s been giving interviews all over the place and saying that she’ll be “telling her story” in the coming days/weeks or whatever. This is what Robin Roberts had to say about that.

