Omarosa Manigault tried to ‘storm’ the White House residence when she was fired

As we discussed briefly in yesterday’s links, Omarosa Manigault-Newman was fired from her White House job this week. It’s worth discussing because this is what passes for a massive gossip-scandal in Washington. To be fair, the whole story is incredibly funny and dumb and we all need some levity in this world. To be fair, if you really think about it, you will be angry that Omarosa was even employed by the federal government in the first place. Omarosa is basically famous for being on The Apprentice and being fired by Donald Trump. She was a “reality show villain” and for some reason, she stuck around Trump. She worked for his campaign, and she was rewarded with a nebulously-defined job in the Communications department of the White House. Over the past few months, I’ve read stories about how no one really knows what Omarosa did at the White House, but no one could deny that she had access to the president. Well, this is what happened when someone tried to fire her:
When Omarosa Manigault-Newman learned she was being ousted from her White House post on Tuesday, she decided to try to confront her boss, President Donald Trump, making a beeline for the White House residence to appeal directly to the one person who still remains her ally. But it wasn’t to be. She was stopped before she could had the chance to actually barge into the residence, and by Wednesday morning, Omarosa’s resignation had officially been announced.
Multiple sources with knowledge of the incident recounted a “ruckus” on Tuesday night involving Omarosa, the reality TV villain turned the communications director of the White House’s Office of Public Liaison. One White House official said she had even tried to “storm the residence” after learning that she was being forced out less than a year into Trump’s White House tenure. She was ultimately thwarted by staff. Reports later emerged that she had to be escorted from the campus on Tuesday.
“It was actually the closest thing to reality TV [I’d experienced] since getting here,” a White House official told The Daily Beast. The White House is publicly maintaining that Omarosa resigned on good terms in order “to pursue other opportunities.” But administration sources say she was forced out after months of grating on a wide variety of senior White House officials, including former chief of staff Reince Priebus and current chief of staff John Kelly.
“Omarosa is pulling a Gorka,” a senior White House official told The Daily Beast, likening her departure to the “resignation” of former White House aide Sebastian Gorka, who was also ousted following chief strategist Steve Bannon’s departure. As with Omarosa, accounts from inside the White House described it more as a sacking than a resignation.
“It was more of a ‘you can’t fire me, I quit’ situation,” said another White House official of Omarosa’s departure.
Picture that – Omarosa attempting to “storm the residence” after she was fired. I hope it involved Omarosa being tackled by Secret Service. The Daily Beast says that even back in September, she was “still bragging about her access to the president, the confidence he placed in her, and her essential presence in the administration” yet in the same breath she would claim that everyone at the White House was out to get her. Staffers also say that Omarosa was “rarely if ever” in high-level meetings and that her influence is “100% overrated.” This is my favorite part though:
Earlier this year, sources in and around the White House, all of whom said it was not clear from day to day what exactly Omarosa’s role at the White House was. Those sources previously recounted to The Daily Beast that Omarosa’s presence in meetings during the first few months of the administration were a frequent source of annoyance for White House senior staff—and that she was “despised,” in the words of a source close to the White House.
Omarosa also had a tendency, as one West Wing official told The Daily Beast in September, of stopping by the Oval Office and “triggering the president” with gossip and rumors about White House palace intrigue. Her distracting presence in the West Wing—where Omarosa did not have an office, but was known to leave numerous pairs of shoes—led chief of staff John Kelly to quickly sideline Omarosa to the greatest degree possible. “When Gen. Kelly is talking about clamping down on access to the Oval, she’s patient zero,” a source close to the administration said at the time.
Can you even imagine? Omarosa would just wander into the Oval Office to gossip about “palace intrigue” with Trump and she would “trigger” him. I mean… come on. Even the Deplorables should acknowledge that this is not the way that any of this is supposed to work.
Meanwhile, Omarosa loves all of the controversy and she loves being the center of attention. She’s been giving interviews all over the place and saying that she’ll be “telling her story” in the coming days/weeks or whatever. This is what Robin Roberts had to say about that.
@RobinRoberts with the "Bye, Felicia" for #Omarosa pic.twitter.com/YOuAaLmsbH
— Sobes (@mjsobolewski) December 14, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty and Backgrid.
Bye, Felicia. LOL Love Robin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t she perfect! Robin doesn’t show her FU face often, or use the tone she used when she said she’d sell her story, Bye Felicia. I nominate her for an Emmy! Rockin Robin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
damnnnnnnn…..bye felicia, indeed. you have to love Robin Roberts. Omarosa is a ridiculous human by any measure but i dont hate that shell be telling her story to everyone soon, cant wait to see the garbage spill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing. And I bet there was no way in hell that she was going to interview Omarosa either. Love Robin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Robin Roberts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O was just at GMA saying nothing. She hinted that she has stories to tell but did not spill anything. She’s selling a book and making money off of this obviously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
O is right though, I’m on the edge of my seat hoping she’ll tell all soon!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She no doubt has eyewitness proof of Trump’s sexual harassment and abuse on the set of The Apprentice. I hope she spills all the tea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking forward to the tell-all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, honey, you don’t get to pull that “my people” bullsh@t. You have done nothing to help anyone but yourself. I told my sister yesterday that all that shucking and jiving got her nowhere. As a woc I feel the same way Robin feels, bye Felicia!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, yep, yep.
Black Twitter was having a ball yesterday about her. Everyone was like, ‘ We don’t want her’.
To quote the great Ira Madison, Keep it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she left shoes lying around? Strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha I know right? That made me laugh so hard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! That stood out to me. Who leaves their shoes around an office? I may occasionally kick my heels off under my desk after a long day, but it goes all the way to the floor and no one knows I’m barefoot unless they walk completely around my desk and make an effort to look. Good grief!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HAhahaha I feel leaving shoes under a desk is the human ecquvilent of pissing on a tree. THIS DESK IS MIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIINE.
I used to work in an office where we ‘hot-desked’. Inevitably people would leave shoes and/or coffee mugs to make their territory. Petty and hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whaaaaat? I have like 12 pairs of shoes under my desk lol.
I cannot be the only one?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten, I leave my work shoes at work, since I take public transit. It’s much easier than dragging them along in a tote everyday. And I don’t have to worry about leaving them at home.
But, I leave them under my desk, not any random place like I’m marking my territory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I used to have plenty of shoes under my desk. I don’t want to trudge though the snow in ballet flats or heels nor do I want to walk around the office in winter boots.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I worked at a downtown hospital and used public transit, I used to keep shoes in my locker in case I came to work in more formal wear, but now I drive to work and travel out of the office too much to justify having shoes hanging out under my desk. My car, on the other hand, is a completely different story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every women attorney in my firm keeps multiple pairs of shoes in her office. Most of us take public transportation to work and the city sidewalks contain cobblestone and bricks. Getting a heel stuck in a brick sidewalk can destroy a shoe, not to mention what it can do to your ankle and knee. Many of our local courthouses have benches outside and you see women changing from walking shoes, sneakers or boots to pretty heels before going outside. Or vice versa
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to be clear, it is my desk, in my office, and I put them back on before I leave my desk. I’m not like, parking them in random places. They go home with me at night, too, but I’m in an area of ATL that does not have mass transit so I drive.
Veronica, I also have them in my car. And my front coat closet. There’s no end to the block heeled pumps around my house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clare- when I was a college senior, I spent a term at a national laboratory. One of my office mates was a local university professor who commandeered the best swivel chair. Well, he wasn’t there very often so I just commandeered it right back whenever he was out of the office. He would take it away from me when he returned. This went on for a while, and he finally wrote his name on the back of the chair (really). Ha. He actually thought that would stop me. We continued playing the game for the entire term.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, she is by all accounts an awful person, so she and Trump deserve each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump didn’t have the courage to fire her himself. What a loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does he ever fire anyone himself? Seems like he sends his lackeys to do all the dirty work that way his hands stay clean and he’s the good guy (puking).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds really strange. Trump seemed to be personal friends with Omarosa, so it wasn’t odd that she wanted to talk with him before accepting Kelly’s orders (and we’ve seen Kelly in action trash talking Rep. Wilson, so who knows what he was saying to her). She should have called Trump first, though, before heading to the residential area.
Omarosa did have easy access to Trump and that was Trump’s decision. What happened to set him against her? He certainly could have reversed the firing if it actually happened without his approval. Maybe there’s more truth than is realized in her claim that she was objecting to some of the racist stuff he was spitting out. He loves office gossip so it couldn’t be that. They seemed like birds of a feather. But he hates to be contradicted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel I should add this tidbit – this was actually the second time she got tossed from the White House! In the 90s, she worked in the VP office under Gore, and was eventually let go from that as well. It’s on her wiki page. So she is a two time offender when it comes to this stuff!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh. I actually forgot she was working there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoever has to do the interview for ABC, I hope Robin is the first to say, ‘Not it’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t want any of these monsters to profit from working in this administration. I won’t buy their books, none of it. They should be shunned from society for the rest of their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. They’ve gotten enough taxpayer funded perks and pay already.
Their fifteen minutes are long gone…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure this isn’t a case of keep your enemies close situation. She’s incredibly manipulative and her worship of Trump mixed with her sense of betrayal will be a dangerous mix.
I hope flame out is glorious but short lived , or as RR hilariously observed “‘Bye Felicia”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bye-bye to another opportunist. Did she really think that the Orange Stain would stay loyal to her. She pulled all kinds of crap and was shown the door by the gatekeeper. What an ego this woman has. Too bad she doesn’t realize that she was just a token like Ben Carson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really thought you wrote Orange Stalin.
Either would be apt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been reported she was paid $180,000 as Cheeto’s “advisor”. That comes out of our tax dollars. I demand a Special Prosecutor be appointed to look into this! At the very least, someone please, show the receipts regarding her dismissal — the public deserves to see the video (and you know there’s one) of her being “escorted” from the White House grounds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she’s getting paid out of our tax dollars for another month, since her “resignation” is not effective until 1/20/18.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how that is possible. The feds have a hard fast rule in terms of compensation. If you “resign” and they take away your clearance, that means you’re no longer working for the Feds. They don’t keep paying you once they terminate your clearance. They may give you a lump sum of your vacation pay but that’s it. Based on her term here, she doesn’t have enough vacation leave (she is probably earning 4 hours per pay period). OPM manages payroll for exec branch. I don’t see how this $hit stain can get O more money.
I would like to see her job description. There is also a formula to determine pay scale. From what we know she “does” she shouldn’t earn more than a clerk-typist (GS6 max).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That may apply to civil service, but would it apply to a Presidential advisor? That’s probably what she was considered, although she had some kind of communications title. She was on the President’s staff in some murky capacity, like Ivanka who was doing the same meeting crashing and wandering in any time to see President Tweeter. My bet is that any contract Omarosa signed has a clause specifying what she would get for early termination. She’s been down this road before and would have protected herself.
The behavior described by the leakers may have been annoying to the rest of the staff, but I doubt it was annoying to Trump. He thrives on chaos and intrigue and rumors. Something had to happen to make him ok with dumping her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they’re going to pay her that much, shouldn’t we at least know what work she did?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can only imagine what kind of circus is going on in the White House. They will truly need exterminators galore when this freak show leaves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesterday there was a lot of to the point discussion of how Black Women saved Alabama and the USA from the RacistHomophobeMisogynistXenophobePedophile Horse Abuser Moore. They deserve our thanks and more. Here are some concrete, tangible things that we can do:
http://www.thecut.com/2017/12/black-women-turnout-roy-moore-doug-jones.html?utm_campaign=thecut&utm_source=fb&utm_medium=s1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the local politicians discussed this and echoed your sentiments exactly. Thank you for the useful links!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for that article. I’ll be donating.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the Secret Service denied they kicked her out, but pretty much confirms she was kicked out (by Baby Fists’ private security?)
And the WH house says she’s resigning and still employed till January, but SS said they basically took her security clearance and if employed, she wouldn’t be allowed to do interviews.
So, basically April Ryan got the story right. Omarosa is just deflecting.
Also, note that while Baby Fists mentioned Omarosa, he did not deny this story and call it fake news. Which pretty much shows it’s true cause Baby Fists would have said so otherwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a gross, self-serving, mean-spirited shit stirrer, not unlike Ann Coulter, who says and does things to get attention. A truly hateful human being.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a great description. I cannot forget her remark that we would all have to “bow down before Trump.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That interview was horrifically creepy….
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=zzSvzTTBALg
Well worth a google if the link doesn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the clip with her saying that..she looks crazy cool maniacal ..I can’t believe she’s playing coy now as she shops a book deal and waits for a shot on faux.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The White House is packed with drama queens now, it’s like watching a bad soap opera.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you’re making $180,000 to do nothing (apparently), it’s absolutely moronic to go around drawing attention to yourself the way she did. After that article where the reporter followed her around for a day and didn’t see her do any work but did “work” on using the WH for her wedding, her days were numbered. There is no way Kelly was gonna let that slide.
If she didn’t see the writing on the wall after that, she’s dumb as a box of hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I full believe the story about her triggering him – she seems like the type of person who thrives on drama and talking about people who disliked her, and I’m sure loved getting him all riled up and suspicious.
I remember when she first became “famous” and thinking she was very pretty and seemed accomplished. What a facade that turned out to be, and the inner ugly came through quick.
Someone at the WH needs to pay-per-view the video of her being tossed out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, “staffers” can say what they like. The fact that she was even an issue for Kelly and believed a visit to Trumps residence would somehow influence the situation actually prove she’s got a demonstrated pattern of significant personal access.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IIRC, some of the stories out yesterday said she did things similar to what Ivanka did (does). Walked in on meetings, went and talked to Trump whenever she wanted to do so, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Kelly isn’t called in to do personnel meetings with low level staffers. There’s more to this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It might not be so much a ‘demonstrated pattern of significant personal access’ as it is a really big ego and assuming she is so important, she is welcome and wanted everywhere she goes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have known lots of self important people. None of them get into the Presidents office. She’s had access. That kind of access isn’t assumed it’s proferred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. There is more to this than what the leakers claim. I wouldn’t dismiss Omarosa’s version entirely. The truth might be somewhere in between. The staff and Kelly didn’t like her, but the important thing was what Trump felt about it. Something happened to change Trump’s feeling about her or else they all would have had to just stuff it.
The odd thing is that this risks her spilling on what she knows, if not in public then to Mueller. Unless that’s what has happened already. Omarosa caught with a wire?!? Has she done anything that would be a legal problem for her? She’s hung around Trump for quite a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Omarosa reportedly was offended by several comments by other White House staff that attacked black women in Alabama, including one statement that they were being “stupid and only good for breeding more Democrats.”
I read this at Polipace, it’s the only place I saw it but really, this sort of thinking surprised her? She really thought this wasn’t the true colors of people in the White House? Where was she the past year?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that statement is damage control. I read a few things about her trying to fight the racism in the Trump WH and I call BS. She was all in until she got shitcanned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, it can technically be both. She can be a victim of racism and misogyny and still be a terrible human being complicit in those behaviors. Not that it does much but verify what kind of garbage human beings inhabit the WH right now and emphasize what an idiot she is, but it’s there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo Veronica.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shoe thing is curiously odd. Was she like leaving a trail of breadcrumbs back to her office in the basement??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it kind of like leaving some essentials like a toothbrush etc at your boyfriend’s house? Territory marking I think. Shoes seem like a rather intimate item as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, just how much crazier can this get? Every. single. day. a new low.
I feel like we’ve reached the twilight zone. Unreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is silly of me to think this way, but I am throughly enjoying this! Omarosa is going to milk this for all its worth. Can’t wait to see how Sarah Huckabee Sanders handles questions on this!!
Btw, what is Ben Carson up to these days?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Destroying HUD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Getting stuck in elevators and looking for his luggage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she has a “profound story the world will want to hear?” How the f**k do say something like that with a straight face. And does this fool expect people to believe that she had a one-on-one employment discussion with Gen. Kelly in THE SITUATION ROOM???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela Rye and April Ryan were on Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon shows talking about how Omarosa treated the black staffers in the WH.How she was rude and disrespectful so she better not try to cry racism now.I remember how she acted at the Black Journalist convention getting into with Ed Gordon.Also how she responded to HBCU presidents criticizing Trump meeting.
Bye Felicia
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angela Rye’s reaction to Omarosa’s “departure” was GOLDEN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is one of the most mentally deranged public figures out there. That lady is seriously mentally ill. And also a lickspittle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my God, I thought they were being metaphorical with the “Bye Felicia,” but no NO IT’S EVEN BETTER, SHE ACTUALLY SAID IT. These people win the day for most thinly veiled contempt for a media subject on air.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica
I thought the “Bye, Felicia” was metaphorical, as well, due to Robin’s tone and facial expression when she weighed in on the story at the end of the video. I was delighted when she actually said it! LMAO x 100
Love Robin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump and Omarosa sound like frenimies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well this useless moron just cost us $180K a year (the top of the federal pay scale) for “doing nothing.” That’s right the orange lizard is doling out our money to his supporters. I’m so f—ing mad about this. And GOP Congress (they are going to own it once this is all over) had the nerve to complain about Mueller’s budget?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you want to enjoy listening to someone who is 180 degrees removed from Omarosa, check out today’s Fresh Air. Terri interviews Spike Lee, whose first movie “She’s Gotta Have It” has been adapted as a series for Netflix. It’s a great interview, Spike is funnier and more mellow than I’ve ever heard him before. He talks a lot about his childhood and his parents. If you’ve ever liked any of his films, you should give it a listen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both she and the White House are insisting she resigned and her last day is January 20th. I find that hard to believe, but I’m also wondering why the WH agreed to lie for her? Thoughts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a face saving measure. I’m pretty sure it was Kelly who took her out. Orange Lizard still loves her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just pointing out that they lied for Flynn,Bannon, Gorka , Spicer and Prebis. It’s not unheard of. Holly hobby is right. He loves them all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every one in the Whitehouse, from the dotard to the underlings, lies for a living. Omarosa is lying, she learned from the best, see her boss. Now she was unhappy with her job and she will sell her story. Why did she not resigned long ago instead of leaving kicking and screaming to stay in that job that disrespected her people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I know they lie for a living. That mustch is obvious 100 times a day (and that is a conservative estimate of how often they lie). I’m just surprised that the Orange Anus would allow Kelly to make decisions he doesn’t agree with, especially concerning his staff. As we all know, the Orange One likes to at least maintain an absolute facade of control. I would think he would come right out and claim he was the one to fire her, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leaving shoes in your office seems normal, but she doesn’t have an office in the West Wing,
Leading me to think she just hides them in credenzas and behind potted plants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m picturing little piles in everyone else’s office.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas. She was horrible on her Apprentice gigs, so I wouldn’t expect to see her deviate from the behaviours that made her “famous”. And the Orange Stain (LOVE this expression so borrowing it) is such a coward to not do it himself. Guess he knew she’d freak out. I’m hoping somebody has film!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hehe hehe haha haha! This white house is such a mess it would be funny if it wasn’t so awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse